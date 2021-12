Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 12/15

UPDATED: 12/15/21

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.

Salpointe quarterback Treyson Bourguet just wrapped up his high school career on Friday night in the 5A Conference championship game. The 6-2, 195-pounder may be done playing high school games, but the recruitment of him isn't. A new FBS school came into the mix on Wednesday as Ohio offered him. Bourguet led the Lancers to an 11-3 record and passed for 2,110 yards with 30 touchdowns. The dual-threat added another 615 yards and 10 TDs on the ground. He's a hard-working player with 28 starts in his varsity career that did anything he could to put his team in position to win. Salpointe did just that as it was 23-5 in those games. Ohio had 10 student-athletes sign on Wednesday and one of them is a quarterback (from Canada). The Bobcats, who play in the Mid-American Conference, went 3-9 this season.

Here's the rest of the offers from Wednesday:

River Valley running back Zach Hammett received an offer from Buena Vista (Iowa).

Buena wide receiver RJ Armstrong received his first offer from Dakota State (S. Dak.).

Mesquite offensive guard Josh Stokes received an offer from Buena Vista.

Desert Edge wide receiver Fabian Lopez received his first offer from Ottawa.

Cactus safety Joseph Lagafuaina received an offer from Lakeland (Wisc.).

Marcos de Niza wide receiver Julius Rhodes received his first offer from Mayville State (N. Dak.).

Deer Valley center Damien Marquez received an offer from Simpson (Iowa).

Valley Vista wide receiver Xayden Campos received an offer from Simpson.

Corona del Sol defensive end Peyton Beauer received his first offers from Lewis & Clark (Ore.) and Ottawa.

Corona del Sol cornerback Tristan Van Dam received his first offer from Mayville State.

Desert Mountain offensive tackle Matt Katergaris received an offer from Fort Lewis (Colo.).

Hamilton linebacker Grant DeGraffenreid received an offer from Alabama State.

Casa Grande wide receiver Anthony Flores received an offer from Southwestern College (Kans.).

Centennial running back James Scott received an offer from Fort Lewis.

Verrado wide receiver Nico Grundy received his first offer from Bethany College (Kans.).

Horizon wide receiver/cornerback Ethan Tinsley received his first offer from Jamestown (N. Dak.).

Millennium quarterback Blake Sparks received an offer from Fort Lewis.

Cesar Chavez cornerback Damien Scott received his first offer from Mayville State.

ALA-Gilbert North defensive end Maddox Matheny received his first offer from Southwestern College (Kans.).

Casteel wide receiver Calvin Snell received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

Tanque Verde defensive end CJ Lopez received an offer from Simpson.

Anthem Prep quarterback Jake Crawford received an offer from Mayville State.

Empire quarterback Miles Kinney received his first offer from Simpson.

Empire running back/linebacker Jake Lambert received an offer from Hastings (Neb.).

Cienega wide receiver Gunnar Hernandez received his first offer from Hastings.

Verrado wide receiver Trey Nelson received an offer from Fort Lewis.

Desert Vista offensive tackle Elijah Baker received an offer from Alabama State.

Highland wide receiver Kaimana Hanohano received an offer from Lewis & Clark.

Sahuaro linebacker Nathan Goerke received an offer from Ripon (Wisc.).

Sabino wide receiver Isiah Aguirre received an offer from Hastings.

Snowflake quarterback Caden Cantrell received an offer from Ottawa.

Bisbee defensive tackle EJ Hernandez received his first offer from Hastings.

Round Valley running back Seth Wiltbank received an offer from Ottawa.



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we continue through the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.