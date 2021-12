Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 12/16

UPDATED: 12/16/21

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.

On Thursday, the University of San Diego offered a couple of Scottsdale players. Matt Katergaris and Brayten Silbor received the offers from the Toreros. Katergaris is a 6-4, 300-pound lineman that is versatile enough to play any position on the offensive line as well as some defensive tackle. He helped Desert Mountain to its first trip to the semifinals since 2009. The Wolves (11-2) were balanced and averaged 303 yards per game. Katergaris was a team captain and earned First Team All-5A Northeast Valley Region honors. Silbor is a 6-3, 205-pound quarterback who led all of 6A in passing (by over 1100 yards). He brought the Firebirds back to the 6A Conference championship game with 4,159 yards this season and 43 touchdown passes, giving him a total of 72 in his varsity career. Silbor was named the 6A Desert Valley Region Player of the Year. San Diego won its last seven games to clinch a share of the Pioneer Football League (FCS) title for the 12th time. The Toreros racked up 371 yards of offense per game and ranked fourth in the league in time of possession (33:35 per game). USD was 7-4 and will enter 2022 with that seven-game winning streak active.



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we continue through the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.