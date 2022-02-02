Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 2/1
Saint Mary offers Red Mountain offensive lineman Robertson
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Following a conversation with offensive line coach Hunter Coronel, Red Mountain offensive guard Rudy Robertson received an offer from the University of Saint Mary on Tuesday. The 6-foot, 250-pound lineman was a three-year starter for the Mountain Lions. Closer to home, Robertson visited Ottawa University in Surprise last weekend. Saint Mary, located in Kansas, finished last season at 3-7. The Spires play in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (NAIA).
Here's the rest of the offers from Tuesday:
Peoria wide receiver Isaac Moreno received an offer from Ottawa (Ariz.).
Snowflake quarterback Caden Cantrell received an offer from William Penn (Iowa).
Bisbee offensive tackle Ed Holly received an offer from Hastings (Neb.).
La Joya wide receiver Quame Robinson received an offer from Graceland (Iowa).
Horizon wide receiver/cornerback Ethan Tinsley received an offer from Hastings.
Centennial running back James Scott received an offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).
This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we continue to National Signing Day on Feb. 2. That is the next day that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2022 OFFERS
Andrew Abarca - La Joya (LB): Simpson
Quaron Adams - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Hawaii, Howard, Idaho, IOWA STATE, Kansas, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon
Raul Aguilar - Saguaro (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Ottawa, Ripon, Western New Mexico
Isiah Aguirre - Sabino (WR): Bellarmine, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Carthage, Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on), Hastings, McPherson, Midway, Ottawa, Pacific, Puget Sound, Simpson, Willamette
Michael Aguirre - Salpointe (WR): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Fort Lewis, Hastings, Ottawa, Presentation, William Penn
Victor Aguirre - Florence (LB): Allegheny, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Culver-Stockton, Dakota Wesleyan, Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on), Greenville, Hastings, Lake Forest, Lawrence, Luther, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ottawa (Kans.), Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.), Tabor, Waldorf
Emmanuel Ajala - Chandler (OT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ricardo Alaniz - Santa Cruz (RB): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, McPherson, Missouri Valley
Brigham Alexander - Benjamin Franklin (OT): BYU (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Clarke, Graceland, Lyon, Morehead State, Northern Arizona, Ottawa (Kans.), St. Thomas
Carson Allen - Highland (LB): Lewis & Clark
Carter Allen - Central (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Ottawa, Rose-Hulman
Diego Alvarez - Estrella Foothills (K): Avila, Clarke, St. Francis (Ill.)
Myles Amey - Higley (LB): IDAHO STATE
Max Amicarelli - Estrella Foothills (OT): Clarke, Lyon, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES, Southwestern (Kans.)
Christian Anaya - Hamilton (WR): MONTANA STATE, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Portland State, Southern Utah
Nick Anaya - Casa Grande (C): Ottawa
Jordan Anderson - Basha (FS): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Avila, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Buena Vista, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Neb.), Culver-Stockton, Dubuque, Gustavus Adolphus, Hastings, Jamestown, Knox, Lake Forest, La Verne, Luther, Ottawa (Ariz.), Ottawa (Kans.), Pacific, Presentation, Puget Sound, Ripon, Simpson, Tabor, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tyler Anderson - Canyon View (C): Arizona Christian, Simpson
Tate Andrus - Cactus Shadows (WR): Redlands
Milo Apodaca - Greenway (LB): Arizona Christian, Kansas Wesleyan, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Javier Aranda - Red Mountain (OT): WESTERN NEW MEXICO
RJ Armstrong - Buena (WR): Dakota State
Javier Arvizu-Gonzalez (OG): Hastings
Jamarei Ashby-Phan - Chaparral (ATH): Ottawa, St. Thomas (Minn.)
Dematris Azcueta - Casa Grande (CB): Abilene Christian, Arizona, Arizona Christian, Clarke, Finlandia, Luther, Mercer, Puget Sound, San Diego, UPPER IOWA, Western Carolina, Wisconsin-River Falls
Elijah Baker - Desert Vista (OT): ALABAMA STATE, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Morgan State
Nolan Baker - Cienega (DE): Avila, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Carroll Coll. (Mont.), Clarke, Hastings, Tabor
Rson Baker - Goldwater (TE): Lewis & Clark
Jase Barksdale - Yuma Catholic (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Nebraska Wesleyan, Ottawa
Payton Barlow - Queen Creek (RB): South Dakota School of Mines
Darin Barrows - Liberty (TE): Allegheny, Buena Vista, Culver-Stockton, Eureka, Hastings, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Simpson
Zach Bauer - Greenway (OG): Arizona Christian, Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Hastings, Lake Forest, Simpson, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls
Yasuo Bean - Catalina Foothills (RB): Hastings
Peyton Beauer - Corona del Sol (DE): Lewis & Clark, Ottawa
Johnny Bellino - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, MINOT STATE, Montana Tech, Morehead State, Ottawa (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Jack Bellomy - Arete Prep (RB): Lewis & Clark, Pacific, Puget Sound
Brady Beltz - Cienega (WR): Ottawa
Sam Benjamin - Ironwood Ridge (OT): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Fort Lewis, IDAHO STATE, Western New Mexico
Bryer Bennett - Cactus Shadows (WR): Simpson
Jacob Bennett - Parker (OT): Lake Forest, OBERLIN, Willamette
Joshua Berg-Nabors - Sierra Linda (RB): Mayville State, ROCKY MOUNTAIN, Valley City State
Brock Biley - North Canyon (RB): Ottawa
Easton Black - Sunrise Mountain (K/P): Morehead State, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), TCU
Kirice Blakley - Queen Creek (WR): Ottawa
Jersey Blassingame - Campo Verde (WR): Adams State (preferred walk-on), Allegheny, Buena Vista, Ottawa, Simpson
Tanner Bobic - Deer Valley (WR/K): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Simpson, WESTERN NEW MEXICO
Bryan Bogardus - Saguaro (RB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Catholic, Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Crown, Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Montana State-Northern, Puget Sound, Ripon, Rochester (N.Y.), Rose-Hulman, St. Norbert, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls
Noah Borchard - Campo Verde (FS): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Rocky Mountain, SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES, St. Olaf
Charles Borowsky - Chaparral (WR): Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Quentin Bouise - Horizon (DE): Ottawa, Western New Mexico
Treyson Bourguet - Salpointe (QB): Arizona, BYU, Columbia, Connecticut, Idaho, Ohio, Portland State, Vanderbilt, WESTERN MICHIGAN
Devin Bowling - Benson (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Buena Vista, CARTHAGE, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Simpson
Shakaun Bowser - Casteel (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, COLORADO, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, New Mexico, Oregon State, Southern Mississippi, Utah, Utah State
Amier Boyd - Mountain Pointe (ATH): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Nevada, Northern Arizona, NORTHERN ILLINOIS
Parker Brailsford - Saguaro (OG): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Colorado State, Hawaii, Kansas State, Michigan State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, USC, WASHINGTON, Washington State
Korwyn Brantley-Ellis - Westwood (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Brevard, Hastings, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Valley City State
Max Bray - Red Mountain (OT): Adams State, Kansas Wesleyan, Mary, MINOT STATE
Cutter Briscoe - Estrella Foothills (QB): Pacific, WESTERN NEW MEXICO
Dason Brooks - Chandler (LB): IDAHO STATE
Jacob Brooks - Campo Verde (QB): Allegheny, Crown, Gustavus Adolphus, Ottawa (Kans.), Sterling
Tyler Brooks - Chandler (WR): Ottawa
Gavin Broscious - Desert Edge (OG): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, MICHIGAN STATE, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt
Breshaun Brown - Desert Edge (CB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Black Hills State, Minot State, NORTHERN STATE, Rocky Mountain, Wesern New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Davondre Bucannon - Chaparral (CB): Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Vincent Burgo - Cactus (DE): CARROLL UNIV. (WISC.), Lake Forest, Simpson, St. Olaf
Jake Burrow - Notre Dame (C): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Hillsdale (preferred walk-on), St. Norbert, Tulsa (preferred walk-on), Whittier
Ethan Bush - Notre Dame (LB): Lewis & Clark, St. Norbert
Vincent Calbone - Willow Canyon (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Buena Vista, Kansas Wesleyan, Simpson
Fisher Camac - Highland (DE): Southwest Minnesota State, UNLV
Patrick Camacho - Centennial (LB): Ottawa (Kans.), Simpson
Carter Cameron - Boulder Creek (LB): Buena Vista, Hastings, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ottawa, Simpson, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)
Jeremy Campbell - Saguaro (LB): Arizona Christian, Ottawa
Xayden Campos - Valley Vista (WR): Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Luther, Simpson
Caden Cantrell - Snowflake (QB): Allegheny, Culver-Stockton, Luther, McPherson, Mount Marty, New Mexico Highlands, Ottawa, William Penn
Chris Cappellini - Pinnacle (WR): LAKE FOREST
Tommy Carberry - Florence (WR): Allegheny, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Greenville, Husson, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Minnesota Morris, Nebraska Wesleyan, Nichols, Presentation, Puget Sound, Simpson, Whittier, Willamette
Matthew Carr - Rincon (TE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Simpson
Davian Carrasco - Salpointe (LB): Clarke
Geovani Carvajal - Trevor Browne (RB): Mayville State
Mikey Castro - Seton Catholic (RB): Arizona Christian, NORTHERN ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Ottawa
Alvaro Chaparro - Desert View (DE): Ottawa (Kans.)
Malik Charles - Heritage Academy Maricopa (WR): Arizona Christian
Bryce Chen - Arizona College Prep (WR): Allegheny, Carroll Coll. (Mont.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Mary (preferred walk-on), Mayville State, Ottawa, Pacific, Rose-Hulman, Simpson, St. Norbert, Washington & Lee
Louis Cheno Jr. - Sierra Linda (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Mayville State, Ottawa (Kans.)
Augustin Chiang - Coolidge (CB): Arizona Christian, Dakota State, Luther, McPherson, Simpson, St. Norbert
Matthew Clark - Mesa Mountain View (FS): Air Force, CSU-Pueblo, San Diego
Will Clark - Campo Verde (WR): Jamestown, Simpson, Southern Virginia
Connor Clinton - Casteel (FS): Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Dartmouth, Fordham, Navy, Northern Arizona
Kaden Cloud - Williams Field (RB): AIR FORCE, Army, Columbia, Navy, Oregon State
Nason Coleman - Chandler (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, BYU, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Idaho, Iowa State, Nebraska, New Mexico, PRINCETON, UCF, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Yale
Josh Consavage - Cienega (DE): Hastings
Cris Contreras - Desert Edge (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Justin Cook - Miami (RB): Luther, Southwestern Univ. (Tex.)
KJ Cooper - Chandler (QB): Eastern Kentucky
Daniel Cordova - Canyon View (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Blake Corner - Mesquite (RB/DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Carthage, Culver-Stockton, Morningside, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Norwich, Ottawa
Christopher Coty - Goldwater (CB): Fontbonne, Midway, Ottawa, Quincy
Rowen Coulombe - Marana Mountain View (P): Ottawa
Jordan Covington - O'Connor (WR): Lake Erie, McPherson, Ottawa, Simpson
Brandon Craddock - O'Connor (LB): ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Georgetown, Marist, Michigan State (preferred walk-on), Morgan State, Southwest Minnesota State
Force Cramer - Canyon View (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Jake Crawford - Anthem Prep (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State
Michael Cromer - Walden Grove (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Greenville, Hamline, Muskingum, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster
Braden Croteau - Liberty (OG): IDAHO STATE, Lake Forest
Miles Crutchley - Saguaro (LB): Army
Mason Cullop - Cactus (C): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.), Northern Michigan
Kolton Cunningham - Perry (LB): Allegheny, Lewis & Clark, Rochester (N.Y.), St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brevin Czosnyka - O'Connor (LB): Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana State, Navy, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Donell Danley - Estrella Foothills (DE): Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Buena Vista, Clarke, Fort Lewis, Lyon, OTTAWA, Puget Sound
Russell Davis II - Hamilton (DE): ARIZONA, Boston College, Colorado State, Duke, East Carolina, Fresno State, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, San Diego State, Utah State
Gage Dayley - Highland (QB): Western New Mexico
Thomas DeChesaro - Saguaro (FS): Adams State, Colorado State (preferred walk-on), Iowa State (preferred walk-on), Lake Forest, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Olaf, Western New Mexico
Grant DeGraffenreid - Hamilton (LB): ALABAMA STATE, Lewis & Clark, Millikin
Adam Delk - Apollo (OG): Misericordia
Tavian Dennis - Desert Vista (SS): Avila, Mayville State, Ottawa, San Diego State
Brok Determan - Benson (QB): BETHANY COLL. (KANS.), Clarke, Crown, Elmhurst, Puget Sound, Simpson
Ahmadou Dieng - San Tan Charter (OT): Ottawa
Nick DiPuccio - Seton Catholic (WR): Arizona Christian, Dakota State, Lake Forest, Luther, Ottawa
Ridge Docekal - Saguaro (QB): Appalachian State, Bucknell, Columbia, Fordham, Furman, Houston, IDAHO
Mike Doman - Gila Ridge (OT): Culver-Stockton, Dakota State, Mayville State, McPherson, Ottawa, St. Norbert
Carlos Dominguez - Brophy (WR): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Jamestown, La Verne, OTTAWA, Pacific
Francisco Dominguez - Gila Ridge (DB): Ottawa
Daniel Do-Tran - Valley Vista (CB): Allegheny, Nebraska Wesleyan, Presentation, Puget Sound, Simpson
Collin Doucette - Flagstaff (LB): Avila, Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on)
Junior Dukulay - Glendale (WR): Chadron State, Ottawa
Michael Dulin - River Valley (DE): Dakota State, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson
Devin Dunn - Chandler (LB): AIR FORCE, Lewis & Clark
Michael Easley - Sequoia Pathway (LB): CROWN, Midway
CJ Eastwood - Chaparral (LB): Allegheny, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Buena Vista, George Fox, Ottawa, Rose-Hulman, Simpson
Chika Ebunoha - Marana (WR): BYU (PREFERRED WALK-ON)
Alejandro Echavarria - Saguaro (LB): Buena Vista ofer
Christian Echeverry - Westview (WR): Simpson
Skylar Edmonds - Red Mountain (LB): Minot State, SIOUX FALLS, Southern Utah (preferred walk-on)
Kaden Eichinger - Tanque Verde (WR): Hastings, Simpson
Devon Elliott - ALA-Ironwood (SS): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Carthage, Clarke, McPherson, Wooster
Amar Elmore - Chandler (DE): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Dartmouth
Mason Ennen - Mesa (DE): Arizona Christian
Brendon Enriquez - Morenci (SS): Avila, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Carthage, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Dakota State, Doane, Hastings, Luther, Nebraska Wesleyan, New Haven (preferred walk-on), Ripon
Matt Enriquez - Walden Grove (RB): Finlandia
Dezmend Esquivel - Yuma Catholic (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Midway, Ottawa (Ariz.), Ottawa (Kans.), Presentation, Wooster
Ben Evans - Marana (OT): McPherson, Ottawa, Simpson, St. Olaf, Western New Mexico
Alberto Faena - South Mountain (DT): Rocky Mountain
Kamron Faraji - Horizon (LB): Presentation
Owen Faulkner - O'Connor (DT): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Saint Mary, Simpson, St. Norbert, Valley City State
Ryan Finch - Mountain Ridge (QB): Arizona Christian
Patrick Fleming - Cienega (LB): Grinnell
Angel Flores - Casa Grande (QB): Columbia, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Morgan State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Portland State, Rice, Weber State
Anthony Flores - Casa Grande (WR): Bethel Univ. (Tenn.), Buena Vista, Lake Forest, McPherson, Rose-Hulman, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)
Matthew Flores - Canyon View (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Carroll,
Ryan Fontaine - Pusch Ridge (QB): Allegheny, Bethel Univ. (Tenn.), Indiana Wesleyan, Ithaca, Lyon, NORTHERN ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Oberlin
Jacob Ford-Ponce - Alhambra (SS): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Midway, Ottawa (Kans.)
Camren Foster - Desert Edge (CB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Black Hills State, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Walker Foster - Canyon View (SS): CARROLL UNIV. (WISC.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa)
Sam Franco - Sabino (DT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Ottawa, St. Ambrose
Cole Franklin - Pinnacle (LB): Bowdoin, Carnegie Mellon
Jacob Franze - Chaparral (SS): CARNEGIE MELLON, Chicago, Johns Hopkins, MIT, Saint Anselm
Ben Friedlander - Horizon (LB): Buena Vista, Ottawa
Duke Frye - Notre Dame (DT/OG): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Bowdoin, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lewis & Clark, Morehead State, Morningside, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Washington (Mo.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Kaikoanui Gagarin - O'Connor (LB): Buena Vista, Central Methodist, Culver-Stockton, St. Norbert, Willamette
Jose Gallardo - Buckeye (LB): Arizona Christian, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Jyrei Gamble - Sequoia Pathway (SS): Southwestern Coll. (Kans.), Western New Mexico
Joel Gant - Hamilton (CB): Arizona Christian, Montana State-Northern, OTTAWA
Aidan Garcia - Higley (WR): IDAHO STATE (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Mary
Jeremiah Garcia - Sequoia Pathway (WR): Avila, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Crown, Mayville State
Reilly Garcia - Campo Verde (QB): Adams State, Carleton, Pacific
Tizhon Garcia-Bundy - Apollo (DT): Crown
Josiah Gardner - Willow Canyon (DT): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Avila, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Culver-Stockton, Ottawa (Kans.), Simpson, Valley City State
Demetrius Garrett - Casa Grande (WR): McPherson, Ottawa, Simpson, Wooster
Jacob Garrison - Centennial (DT): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Ripon
Caleb Gaston - ALA-Ironwood (RB): Carthage, Clarke
Carson Gazeley - Casteel (OG): Lewis & Clark
Valentin Gbafore - Liberty (WR): Idaho
Serge Gboweiah - Desert View (RB): Arizona Christian, McPherson, Saint Mary
Xander Georgoulis - Sunnyslope (RB): Lewis & Clark, WASHINGTON (MO.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Cole Giardina - Cactus Shadows (C): Simpson
Jaylon Gibson - Boulder Creek (CB): Ottawa, Rocky Mountain
Amari Gilmore - Poston Butte (FS): Idaho, SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE
Denzel Glass - Coolidge (OT): Dakota State, Fitchburg State, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Nathan Goerke - Sahuaro (LB): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Crown, DAKOTA STATE, Hastings, Luther, Lyon, Mount Marty, Ripon
Zion Gomez - Casa Grande (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Buena Vista, Lake Forest
Carlos Gonzalez - Salpointe (C): Clarke, Presentation
Jeremiah Gossett - Peoria (CB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Bemidji State, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, College of Idaho, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, McPherson, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain, St. Norbert, Willamette
Javier Grajeda Jr. - Pusch Ridge (RB): George Fox, Lyon, Rose-Hulman
Kyion Grayes - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Iowa State, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah
Jackson Green - Pinnacle (K): Ottawa, Pacific, Wooster
Grady Gross - Horizon (K): Mississippi State, Oregon State, Syracuse, USC, WASHINGTON (PREFERRED WALK-ON)
Devon Grubbs - Desert Vista (DB): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Nico Grundy - Verrado (WR): Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Culver-Stockton
Gabriel Grutzmacher - Mesa Mountain View (DE): Sioux Falls
Donovan Guyton - Williams Field (FS): Air Force, Western New Mexico
Alan Hacegaba - Mohave (WR): Carthage, Mayville State
Camden Haggard - Hamilton (S): Morningside, NORTHERN STATE, Ottawa, Southwest Minnesota State
Hayden Hallett - Pusch Ridge (QB): Anderson, Clarke, George Fox, Gustavus Adolphus, Nebraska Wesleyan, Pacific, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Caleb Hamilton - Trivium Prep (C): Avila, Crown, Puget Sound, SIMPSON, Tabor
Ryan Hammer - ALA-Ironwood (RB): Cal Lutheran, Carthage, Colgate, Dakota State, Davenport, Tabor
Zach Hammett - River Valley (RB): Buena Vista, Crown, JAMESTOWN, Lake Forest, McPherson, Midway, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Presentation, Simpson, Southwestern (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Ethan Hammontree - Casteel (TE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
CJ Hangartner - Cienega (WR): Clarke, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ottawa, Simpson
Kaimana Hanohano - Highland (WR): Buena Vista, Cal Lutheran, Hastings, Lewis & Clark, Rocky Mountain, Southern Utah (preferred walk-on)
Matthew Hapner - Sunrise Mountain (C): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Simpson
Landry Harkless - Chaparral (LB): Ottawa
Nikko Harris - Horizon (LS): McPherson
Rhubin Harris - Buena (LB): Hastings
Wyatt Harris - Notre Dame (LB): Allegheny, Rose-Hulman, Wooster
Amari Harrison - North Canyon (QB): Ottawa
Daikwan Harrison - Rincon (DT): Culver-Stockton
Johnny Hart - Sunrise Mountain (TE): ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Hastings, Lyon, Rose-Hulman, South Dakota School of Mines
Jamere Haskell - Chandler (WR): Lake Forest, Ottawa
Tyler Haynie - Ironwood Ridge (QB): Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on)
EJ Hernandez - Bisbee (DT): Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Dakota State, Hastings, Ottawa (Kans.), Simpson, William Penn
Gunnar Hernandez - Cienega (WR): ADAMS STATE, Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on), Hastings, Ottawa
Javari Hester - Centennial (LB): Arizona Christian
Grady Hickey - Chaparral (WR): Valparaiso, Western New Mexico
Kaden Hicks - Mountain Ridge (OT): Allegheny, Arizona (preferred walk-on), Arizona Christian, Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Morehead State, Morningside, NORTHERN ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Puget Sound, San Diego, Southwest Minnesota State, Valparaiso, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls
Gavin Higley - Chaparral (WR): Arizona Christian, Ottawa
Ashton Hill - Deer Valley (RB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark
Joseph Hill - Willow Canyon (OG): Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Lyon, Simpson, Wooster
Mason Hill - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Peyton Hines - Bradshaw Mountain (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), DAKOTA STATE, Mayville State, Simpson
Andrew Hinojos - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Linfield, Nebraska Wesleyan, Puget Sound, Simpson, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Blaine Hipa - Chandler (QB): Hawaii, Princeton, Tennessee
Ed Holly - Bisbee (OT): Hastings, McPherson
Jacob Holmes - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, FRESNO STATE, Idaho, Indiana, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Tulane, Utah State, UTEP, Washington State, West Virginia
Lance Holtzclaw - Desert Ridge (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Boston College, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, Vanderbilt, WASHINGTON
Treyten Horstman - Valley Christian (SS): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Lake Erie, Luther, MARY, McPherson, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Ottawa, Whittier
Isaiah Hosler - Apollo (OT): Crown, DAKOTA STATE
Dylan Hoyt - Paradise Honors (RB): BENEDICTINE UNIV. (ILL.), Buena Vista, Lawrence, Ottawa (Kans.), Simpson, Wisconsin Lutheran
Dawson Hubbard - Hamilton (DT): Butler, Drake, San Diego
Logan Hubler - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Presentation
Jaylen Huckaby - South Mountain (RB): Western New Mexico
Jordan Huff - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian
Taj Hughes - Brophy (WR): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Drake, Jamestown, Langston, Presbyterian, South Dakota School of Mines
Jayden Hurst - Red Mountain (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Hastings, LAKE FOREST, Mayville State, Wooster
Nikola Isakov - Paradise Valley (LB): Pacific, Tabor
Javen Jacobs - Saguaro (WR): Air Force, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Portland State, Southern Utah, Yale
Andrew James - Mesa (LB): Arizona Christian
Michael James - Valley Vista (CB): McPherson
Aziya Jamison - Williams Field (RB): Arizona State, BYU, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Chandler Janik - Highland (DE): PRESENTATION
Alex Jeffries - Northwest Christian (LB): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, McPherson, Ottawa (Kans.)
Jeremy Jeter - Sunnyslope (CB): Ottawa
Ethan Jewell - Canyon View (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Kevin Johanson - Greenway (SS): Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Dakota State, GRINNELL, Hastings, Lawrence, Rose-Hulman
Isaiah Johnson - Chandler (DT): ARIZONA, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, Utah State
Lloyd Johnson - Marana Mountain View (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Crown, Greenville, Hastings, Ripon
Luke Johnson - Northwest Christian (LB): College of Idaho
Quinton Johnson - Centennial (DE): CSU-Pueblo
Brooks Jones - ALA-Queen Creek (TE/DE): BYU
Dillon Jones - Notre Dame (DE): CSU-Pueblo, SIOUX FALLS, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jeremy Julius - River Valley (LB): Buena Vista, Dakota State, Hastings, Mount Marty
Brody Kallman - Cienega (DE): Air Force, Culver-Stockton, Drake, Morehead State, Rose-Hulman, Southwest Minnesota State, ST. THOMAS, Valparaiso
Matt Katergaris - Desert Mountain (OT): Arizona Christian, ARIZONA STATE (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Black Hills State, Eastern New Mexico, Fort Lewis, Idaho State, Mary, San Diego
John Keenan - Valley Vista (FS): Simpson
Johnathan Kennedy - Liberty (WR): Clarke, Simpson
Steven Kennedy Jr. - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), MARY, Western Colorado
Bryan King - Queen Creek (FS): Northern Arizona, Southern Mississippi
Miles Kinney - Empire (QB): Culver-Stockton, SIMPSON
Cameron Knight - Hamilton (CB): Lewis & Clark
Adam Knowles - Perry (DT): Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.), John Carroll, Lake Forest, Linfield, MARY, Southwestern (Kans.), St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dane Kohl - Perry (SS): Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on), Lewis & Clark, Linfield
Colin Kraemer - Higley (DE): IDAHO STATE (PREFERRED WALK-ON)
Hunter Kronengold - Sunrise Mountain (QB): Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on)
Richard Kulik - Desert Edge (WR): Avila, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Carthage, Clarke, Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on), OTTAWA (ARIZ.), Ottawa (Kans.), Westminster, Whittier
Braeden LaCombe - Mountain Ridge (K/P): Mayville State
Joseph Lagafuaina - Cactus (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Black Hills State, Buena Vista, Concordia Univ. (Minn.), Lakeland, Northern Michigan, Ottawa, Simpson, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jakwon Lamb - Chandler (FS): Ottawa
Jake Lambert - Empire (RB/LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), HASTINGS
Jeff Lambert - Corona del Sol (LB): Lewis & Clark, New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Adryan Lara - Desert Edge (QB): Arizona, Iowa State, Kansas, KANSAS STATE, Oregon State, Washington State, William & Mary
Jaden Lay - Valley Vista (C): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Buena Vista, CONCORDIA COLL. (MINN.), Crown, Culver-Stockton, Elmhurst, Judson, Lake Forest, Lawrence, Mayville State, McPherson, Mount Marty, Ottawa (Kans.), Simpson, Southwestern (Kans.), Tabor, Wisconsin-River Falls
Humberto Ledezma - Tempe (DE): Ottawa
Ethan Lee - Brophy (RB): La Verne
Jackson Lee - Perry (LS): FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL
Gage Lentz - Veritas Prep (QB): Dordt
Jimmy Lerblance - Benson (CB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), CROWN, Lyon, Midway, Rose-Hulman, Tabor
Marius Lester - Sabino (LB): Culver-Stockton, Midway
Evani Levrets - Higley (LB): Ottawa (Kans.)
Brody Lindemann - Valley Vista (LB): Buena Vista
Grayson Longfellow - Dobson (OT): CARROLL UNIV. (WISC.), Ottawa (Kans.)
Andrew Lopez - Centennial (WR): Buena Vista, CARROLL UNIV. (WISC.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson
CJ Lopez - Tanque Verde (DE): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, McPherson, Presentation, Puget Sound, Simpson, Willamette
Fabian Lopez - Desert Edge (WR): CARROLL UNIV. (WISC.), Ottawa, Simpson
Jonathan Lozano - Hamilton (OG): Muskingum, Ottawa
Anthony Lucas - Chaparral (DT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, TEXAS A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Wisconsin
Micah Lutu - Saguaro (OG): Arizona State, CSU-Pueblo, New Mexico
Marcus Lye - Brophy (K/P): Arizona Christian, Morehead State, NORTHERN ARIZONA Presbyterian
Nick Lyons - Desert Vista (WR): Allegheny, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Puget Sound
Robert Mabra - Willow Canyon (WR): Crown
Christopher Madden - Cesar Chavez (CB): Arizona Christian, Ottawa
Kaden Majercak - Valley Christian (RB): Crown, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Northwestern (Minn.), Southern Nazarene
Christian Makanoeich - O'Connor (K): Avila, Buena Vista, Crown, Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Lawrence Tech, McPherson, MILLERSVILLE, Ottawa (Kans.)
Kyler Manning - Catalina (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Ottawa (Kans.), RIPON
Jaden Manwaring - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): Rose-Hulman
Michael Mara - Centennial (WR): Buena Vista, Lawrence, Simpson
Nicco Marchiol - Hamilton (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Charlotte, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Liberty, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, South Florida, TCU, USC, Utah, Washington State, WEST VIRGINIA
Damien Marquez - Deer Valley (C): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on), Lewis & Clark, Ottawa (Ariz.), Ottawa (Kans.), Simpson
David Marquez - Basha (LB): Allegheny
Junius Marsh - Saguaro (WR): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Ottawa
Ivan Martin - Saguaro (CB): Allegheny, Army, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Grand View, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Minot State, Navy, NORTHERN STATE, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls
Antonio Martinez - Salpointe (WR): Eastern New Mexico, Ottawa, St. Norbert
Jesse Martinez - Goldwater (QB/DB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), McPherson, Midway
Nick Martinez - St. Mary's (QB): Anderson, Arizona Chrsitian, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, JAMESTOWN, McPherson, Ottawa, St. Norbert
Michael Masunas - Hamilton (TE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Florida State, Maryland, MICHIGAN STATE, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, San Diego State, Tennessee, UNLV, Utah
Maddox Matheny - ALA-Gilbert North (DE): Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)
Ryan Matteson - River Valley (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Buena Vista, Culver-Stockton, McPherson, Simpson
Houston Matthews - Red Mountain (OG): WESTERN NEW MEXICO
Issac Matthews - Kellis (QB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Dakota State, McPherson, Muskingum
Jacob Mattice - Thatcher (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), FORT HAYS STATE, Fort Lewis, Ottawa, Presenation
Robert Maultsby - Sabino (WR): Midway
Jaylen McCall - Buena (CB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Hastings, McPherson, Ottawa, Tabor
Matthew McClelland - Arete Prep (QB/DB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Morehead State, Pacific, St. Olaf, Willamette
Parker McClure - Red Mountain (LB): Black Hills State, Minot State
Kyler McConnaughy - Thunderbird (S/WR): HAMLINE
Ritchie McCormack - Cienega (LB/RB): Arizona Christian, CHADRON STATE, Fort Lewis, Ottawa
Nycholas McDaniel - Sunnyside (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Gavin McEwen - Desert Ridge (OT): Adams State, Western New Mexico
Ivory McFadden - Buena (LB): Wooster
Jack McFarland - Boulder Creek (WR): Morehead State
Jeryll McIntosh - Desert Edge (RB): Morgan State, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mel McLaurin - South Mountain (FS): Wilkes
Jonathan Melgar - Apollo (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Ryan Meloche - Pinnacle (FS): Bowdoin, Carnegie Mellon, Chicago, Johns Hopkins
Anthony Mendez - Sierra Linda (DT): Mayville State, ROCKY MOUNTAIN, Valley City State
Keaton Messerole - Arizona College Prep (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Ripon, Sewanee, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kane Metts-Terrell - Liberty (WR): Livingstone, Morehead State, Ottawa
Mario Meza - River Valley (LB): ADRIAN, Carthage
Nate Meza - Desert Ridge (C): Chadron State
Djevon Miles - Deer Valley (FS): Arizona Christian
Trevor Miller - Basha (K/P): Dubuque, Rocky Mountain
KJ Miniefield - Desert Ridge (CB): Air Force, Idaho, Nevada
Josh Minton - Brophy (SS): Allegheny, Claremont Mudd Scripps, Lake Forest, Luther, Pomona-Pitzer
Levi Miranda - Sabino (SS): Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on)
Roger Miranda-Mora - Brophy (OG): La Verne, Luther
Tristan Monday - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico, WISCONSIN
Demetri Money - Apollo (WR): CROWN, Culver-Stockton, Misericordia
Dawood Montejano - Trevor Browne (WR): Mayville State
Garrett Montgomery - Cienega (DT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Nebraska Wesleyan, Ottawa, Simpson
Carlos Montoya - Sierra Linda (QB): Mayville State
Jeremiah Moore - Chandler (RB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), MARY, Southwest Minnesota State
Franky Morales - Chandler (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Idaho State, Lake Forest, NORTHERN COLORADO, Ripon, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.), Texas Tech, Wisconsin-River Falls
Isaac Moreno - Peoria (WR): McPherson, Midway, Ottawa
Andrew Morris - Mesquite (LB): Idaho, MARSHALL, New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Jordan Morris - Red Mountain (TE): Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, SAN DIEGO STATE, UNLV, Utah State, Yale
Benjamin Morrison - Brophy (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, Northwestern, NOTRE DAME, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, UCLA, UNLV, Washington, Washington State
Ethan Morrison - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Carthage, Whittier
Nick Morrow - Flagstaff (DE): Baylor, CALIFORNIA, Northern Arizona, UNLV
Blaine Mourning - Chandler (FS): Buena Vista
Ezequiel Munoz - Moon Valley (OT): Allegheny, McPherson, St. Norbert
Dylan Murray - Horizon (SS): Bryant, Buena Vista
Brock Narveson - Notre Dame (LB): Sioux Falls
David Nation - Desert Vista (OT): Fort Lewis, WESTERN NEW MEXICO
Trey Naughton - Salpointe (LS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Morgan State
Trey Nelson - Verrado (WR): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Clarke, Fort Lewis, Hastings, John Carroll, Juniata, Mount Marty, Northern Iowa (preferred walk-on), Ottawa, Pacific Lutheran, Southwestern (Kans.), Valparaiso, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Drew Nicolson - Corona del Sol (LS): Ottawa (Kans.)
Ian Nieto - Perry (WR): Lewis & Clark
Armando Nieves - Paradise Valley (OT): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, SIOUX FALLS, Western New Mexico
Jonathan Noriega - Gila Ridge (WR): MINOT STATE
Meven Obregon - Valley Vista (RB): Buena Vista, Crown, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson
Oliver Ocampo - Centennial (OG): Arizona Christian, Dakota State, Ottawa, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Andrew Ochoa - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Buena Vista, Carroll, Carthage, Clarke, Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Dakota State, Fitchburg State, Gustavus Adolphus, Hastings, Hendrix, Pacific, Simpson
Jonathan O'Dell - Flowing Wells (WR): Doane
Devon Odom - Valley Vista (OT): McPherson
John Ojeda - Kellis (WR): Allegheny, Avila, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Dakota State, Lyon, Misericordia, Ottawa, Pacific, Tabor
Anthony Ordaz - Valley Vista (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Luther
Matias Ortiz - Coconino (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Redlands, Simpson
Ethan Otero - Basha (DE): Buena Vista, Pacific
Cordell Outridge - Moon Valley (DT): Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls
Drew Owens - Mountain Pointe (OT): Luther
Anthony Pacheco - Central (WR): Ottawa
Ezekiel Pacheco - Kellis (OL): Dakota State, Misericordia
Rivelino Pacheco - River Valley (ATH): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Buena Vista, Carthage, Clarke, Widener
Zander Pacheco - Centennial (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), McPherson, Simpson
Dejon Packard - Camelback (WR): Ottawa
Xereque Parham - Willow Canyon (ATH): Northern Arizona, Ottawa (Kans.), Valley City State
Josiah Parker - Cienega (SS): Ottawa
David Parrin - Marana Mountain View (CB): Arizona Christian, Ottawa
Skyler Partridge - Horizon (QB): Buena Vista, Clarke, Misericordia, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson, Whittier
Jace Patton - Highland (TE): AUGUSTANA (S. DAK.), Black Hills State, Drake, Lewis & Clark, Luther, McPherson, Montana Tech, Morningside, Nebraska Wesleyan, Rocky Mountain, Southwest Minnesota State, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Tautua Pauga - Highland (DE): Black Hills State, Presentation, Western New Mexico
Cody Pellaton - Lake Havasu (SB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), JAMESTOWN, McPherson, Nebraska Wesleyan, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Presentation, Simpson
Pablo Pena - Marana Mountain View (OT): Clarke, DAKOTA STATE, Hastings
Ray Penniman II - Mountain Ridge (C): CROWN
Luis Perez - Catalina Foothills (LB): Hastings
Elijah Peters - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Anderson, McPherson, South Dakota School of Mines
Andrew Petersen - Casteel (DT): Southern Mississippi
Jordan Pfeiffer - Sahuaro (DE): Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), CARROLL UNIV. (WISC.), Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Hastings, Luther, Lyon, Ripon, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Fabian Pina - Sierra Linda (OG): Black Hills State, Mayville State, Rocky Mountain, Southwest Baptist
Jack Plote - Mountain Pointe (OG): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Grand View, Hastings, Morningside, Ottawa, Saint Mary, Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster
Red Poehls - Perry (RB): CROWN
Elijah Portela - Sunrise Mountain (FS): Anderson, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Carroll, Carthage, Clarke, Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on), Hastings, Lake Forest, Ottawa (Kans.), Presentation, Simpson, South Dakota School of Mines, Valley City State
Tyler Powell - Brophy (TE): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico State, UCLA, UNLV
Jake Price - Peoria (TE): Fort Lewis, Jamestown, NORTHERN MICHIGAN
Aki Pulu - Cactus (LB): Mayville State
Michael Quartermain - Brophy (TE): Amherst, Willamette
Xavier Quintanilla - Sierra Linda (CB): Mayville State, Ottawa (Kans.), Valley City State
Carlos Quintero - Flowing Wells (SS): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Cody Raetzman - Salpointe (SS): Allegheny, MINOT STATE, Wisconsin-River Falls
Logan Raj - Casteel (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Hays State, Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on), Wabash
Chris Ramirez - Glendale (OT): Ottawa
Ricky Randall - Canyon View (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Dickinson State
Gavin Reetz - Perry (QB): Simpson
Julius Rhodes - Marcos de Niza (WR): Mayville State
Caleb Richardson - Perry (DT): Allegheny, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls
Josh Richardson - Perry (LB): Lewis & Clark, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster
Alex Rivera - Trevor Browne (QB): Allegheny, Buena Vista, Hastings, Lawrence, Mayville State, Ottawa (Kans.), Puget Sound, Simpson, Willamette, Wisconsin Lutheran
Leon Roberts - Carl Hayden (CB): Mayville State, Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls
Prince Robertson - Tonopah Valley (CB): Carthage, Clarke, DAKOTA STATE, Hastings
Rudy Robertson - Red Mountain (OG): Kansas Wesleyan, Saint Mary
Bryce Robinson - Salpointe (WR): PRESENTATION
Quame Robinson - La Joya (WR): Graceland
Quintin Robinson - Desert Edge (OT): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Dakota State, Ottawa, Simpson, Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico
Ty Robinson - Basha (DE): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Ottawa, Pacific, Puget Sound, Ripon, Rocky Mountain, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Jai Rodriquez - Desert Vista (OT): Arizona State, Idaho, NEW MEXICO STATE, Northern Arizona, Portland State
Jose Roman - Desert View (OG): Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, Ottawa (Kans.)
Anthony Romano - ALA-Ironwood (WR): Avila, Carthage, Clarke, Tabor
Isayah Romero - Deer Valley (OT): Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Dakota State, McPherson, Ottawa, Simpson
Jacob Romero - Mountain Pointe (LB): ARIZONA CHRISTIAN
Cole Rood - Highland (CB): Northern State
Cooper Ross - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): BYU, Lake Forest, New Mexico Highlands, Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State
Quentin Ross - Hamilton (WR): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Lewis & Clark, Ottawa
Terryon Rowe - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Ottawa, SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE, Wisconsin-River Falls
Davis Rubel - Millennium (K): MIT, Rose-Hulman
Andy Ruiz - Coconino (CB): McPherson, Northern Arizona, Wisconsin-River Falls
Austin Rush - Yuma Catholic (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Presentation
Cruz Rushing - Salpointe (SS): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Arizona Christian, Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), OREGON (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Ottawa
John Ruvo - Notre Dame (CB): Bowdoin, South Dakota School of Mines
Raymond Sampaga - Sequoia Pathway (DT): Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)
Alexis Sanchez - Mountain Ridge (OG): Drake, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Lehigh, Morehead State, Navy, NORTHERN ARIZONA, San Diego, Weber State
Andy Sanchez - Mountain Ridge (DT): Drake
Deven Sanchez - Marana Mountain View (S/SB): Arizona Christian, HASTINGS, Midway, Ottawa, Ripon, Willamette
Isaac Sandoval - Florence (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Daniel Santiago - Horizon (DT): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Buffalo, Colgate, Colorado State, Fordham, HOLY CROSS, Lehigh, Navy, New Hampshire, Richmond, San Diego State, Yale
Johnny Sauceda - Mountain Pointe (DB): Luther, Nebraska Wesleyan
Noah Sauni - Chandler (LB): Ottawa
Cole Schemel - O'Connor (WR): Crown, Simpson
Sawyer Schiefelbein - Liberty (DT): Ottawa
Cy Schmaltz - Mesa (QB): HASTINGS, New Mexico Highlands
Damien Scott - Cesar Chavez (CB): Dakota State, Mayville State, Ottawa
James Scott - Centennial (RB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Drake, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, San Diego, Southwest Minnesota State
Lawrence Scott - Centennial (TE): CARROLL UNIV. (WISC.), Dakota State, Muskingum
Hunter Seelye - Campo Verde (OG): DRAKE
Santino Servant - Willow Canyon (DT): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State
Tony Servin - Centennial (OG): Arizona Christian, Crown, Dakota State, Lawrence (Wisc.), Mayville State, Simpson, Southwest Baptist, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Justin Shehow - Walden Grove (OT): Dean, McPherson, MUSKINGUM, Rockford, Simpson
Cannen Siegel - Saguaro (LB): IDAHO STATE, Lake Forest, Millersville, Southwest Minnesota State
Brayten Silbor - Chaparral (QB): Columbia, Lehigh, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, San Diego, Western Michigan
Ryan Silverman - Marana Mountain View (OT): Ottawa
Aiden Simonton - O'Connor (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Minot State, Morehead State, Saint Mary
Layton Sleight - Willow Canyon (DE): Ottawa (Kans.), Simpson
Alfred Smith - Chandler (CB): Army, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Montana State, Navy, NORTHERN COLORADO, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Norbert, Texas Tech, Western New Mexico
Gavin Smith - Notre Dame (WR): ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Arizona State, Idaho, North Dakota, San Diego
Landon Smith - Horizon (SS): Misericordia
Logan Smith - Glendale (WR): Ottawa
Spencer Smith - Flagstaff (LB): Dixie State, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on)
Calvin Snell - Casteel (WR): Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Jace Snyder - O'Connor (QB): Mayville State
Gage Solano - River Valley (WR): Buena Vista, Simpson
Micah Southwick - Moon Valley (QB): Allegheny, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Mayville State, Nebraska Wesleyan, Norwich, Ottawa, Simpson
Logan Sowers - Sabino (OG): Midway
Blake Sparks - Millennium (QB): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, NORTHERN MICHIGAN
Devon Sparks - Mountain Pointe (RB): Arizona Christian
Elijah Sports-Trott - Centennial (WR): Allegheny, ARIZONA CHRISTIAN, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Lake Forest, Lawrence, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson
Jace Springer - Salpointe (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Presentation
Lance St. Louis - Williams Field (LS): TEXAS
Jax Stam - Liberty (FS): ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Army, Georgetown, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Southwest Minnesota State
Collin Stanton - Payson (LB): Norwich
Braden Starmer - Desert Ridge (LS): Mayville State, WESTERN NEW MEXICO
Logan Stell - Sahuaro (LB): Ottawa (Kans.)
William Stemler - Buena (LB): Dakota State, LINDENWOOD, MidAmerica Nazarene, Ottawa, Western New Mexico
Cade Stenson - Florence (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Greenville, Husson, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Nichols, Ottawa, Simpson, Whittier, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls
Andrew Stephens - Arizona College Prep (LB): Bethel Univ. (Minn.), Rose-Hulman
Darnell Stephens - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on)
Cooper Stevens - Highland (OG): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Arizona State (preferred walk-on)
Jason Stevens - Walden Grove (QB): Saint Mary, Simpson
Jacob Steward - Cactus Shadows (LB): Arizona Christian, Simpson
Josh Stokes - Mesquite (OG): Arizona Christian, Buena Vista, Kansas Wesleyan, SIMPSON
John Stout - Mesa Mountain View (SS): Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Grayson Stovall - Hamilton (OG): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Charlotte, Colorado State, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan State, Oregon State, Utah
Matin Strong - Valley Vista (WR): Arizona Christian, Ottawa
Nezayah Stubblefield - Sabino (FS): Hastings, Ottawa, Western New Mexico
Bryan Suarez - South Mountain (C): Dakota State
Conor Sullivan - Vista Grande (LB): Avila, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Midway, Ottawa (Kans.), Tabor, Wisconsin Lutheran
Joey Sumlin - Salpointe (LB): Morgan State
Ethan Svoboda - Highland (WR): Lake Forest
Zac Swanson - Brophy (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, TEXAS, UCLA, USC, Utah
Trevor Swan - Perry (OG): Arizona State, GEORGETOWN
Jake Sylvestre - Casa Grande (LB): LAKE FOREST
Malaki Ta'ase - Mesa Mountain View (DE): Idaho, Idaho State, Nevada, Southern Utah, Utah State
Jordan Talbert - Carl Hayden (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Fort Lewis, Kansas Wesleyan, Livingstone, Ottawa
Tre Tate - Hamilton (FS): Air Force, Colorado School of Mines, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Weber State
Keyon Taylor - Buena (WR): MIDAMERICA NAZARENE
Mack Taylor - Queen Creek (OT): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Colorado School of Mines, Concordia Coll (Minn.), Lake Forest, Luther, Morningside, South Dakota School of Mines, Willamette
Myller Terameau - Saguaro (CB): Alabama A&M, Northern Arizona
Ata Teutupe - Cactus (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), EASTERN NEW MEXICO, Southwest Minnesota State
Chris Thomas Jr. - Cactus (WR): Allegheny, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Black Hills State, John Carroll, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Morehead State, Morgan State
Ty Thomas - Deer Valley (WR): Allegheny, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Ottawa, Presentation, Simpson
Aschton Thompson - Liberty (C): Jamestown, Simpson
Ethan Tinsley - Horizon (WR/CB): Arizona Christian, Buena Vista, Hastings, Jamestown, McPherson, Ottawa, Simpson
Zachary Tolson - Sabino (FB): Allegheny, Hastings, Midway, Rose-Hulman
Kevin Torres - Glendale (OT): Arizona Christian, Ottawa, Western New Mexico
Zaireon Tramble - La Joya (SS): Avila, Clarke
Brady Trejo - Highland (LB): Clarke, Presentation
Kiko Trejo - Amphitheater (RB): Arizona Christian, Ottawa
Preston Tucker - Valley Vista (DE): Coast Guard, Presentation
Amari Turner - Sequoia Pathway (OG): BENEDICTINE UNIV. (ILL.), Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Dakota State, McPherson, Norwich, Ottawa (Kans.), Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)
Jolani Turner - Westwood (CB): Dakota State
Keiyon Turner - Desert Ridge (SS): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, FORT HAYS STATE, Ottawa
Tristan Van Dam - Corona del Sol (CB): Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on), Mayville State
Josh Van Ordt - Chandler Prep (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Carthage, Dakota State, Hastings, Lawrence, Lewis & Clark, Northwestern (Minn.), Ottawa, Puget Sound, Simpson, Whittier, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls
Rudy Varela - Casteel (C): AIR FORCE, Army, Navy, Northern Arizona, Valparaiso
Anyale Velazquez - Chandler (RB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Ottawa
Frankie Viera - Desert Vista (LB): Allegheny
Josiah Villanueva - Red Mountain (RB): Allegheny, Aurora, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Lewis & Clark, Southern Virginia
Elijah Villasenor - Cibola (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
David Vivancos Jr. - Northwest Christian (C): Arizona Christian
Keyon Walker - Glendale (RB): Ottawa
Oliver Walker - Cactus (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Ottawa, Pacific, Simpson, St. Norbert, Waynesburg, Willamette
Max Ware - Brophy (WR): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), South Dakota School of MInes
Elijah Warner - Brophy (QB): Ball State, Colorado State, Connecticut, Eastern Kentucky, Georgia Southern, Hawaii, Marshall, Northern Colorado, Presbyterian, TEMPLE, Tennessee-Martin
Kolten Warner - O'Connor (SS): Arizona Christian, Butler, Central (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Erie, MINOT STATE, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Norbert
Gabriel Watkins-Daigle - Walden Grove (OG): Chadron State, Morningside, Valparaiso, Western New Mexico
Keron Watson - Cienega (WR): Florida Memorial
Timmy Weddell - Hamilton (LB): Culver-Stockton
Braden Wells - Notre Dame (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Muskingum, NORTHERN STATE, Puget Sound, St. Norbert
John West - Deer Valley (DB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Buena Vista, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Dakota State, Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on), Hastings, Mayville State, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brandon Wettstein - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Eastern New Mexico, Lake Forest, Nebraska Wesleyan, Northern State, Presentation, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman
Kyle Whitaker - Dobson (OT): Ottawa, WESTERN NEW MEXICO
Tyler Wigglesworth - Mountain Ridge (LS): Arizona Christian, NORTHERN ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON)
Tucker Wilburn - Marcos de Niza (DE): Arizona State
Anthony Wilhite - Salpointe (RB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Hays State (preferred walk-on), Ottawa, Presentation, Rocky Mountain
Raef Wilkins - North Canyon (OG): Avila, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Briar Cliff, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Eastern New Mexico, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Simpson
Dwight Williams - La Joya (FS): Ottawa
Etwood Williams - Mesa (CB): Arizona Christian, Dakota State, Mayville State, Ottawa, Wooster
Nick Williams-Garcia - Kingman (RB): WILLIAM PENN
Matthew Willis - Desert Edge (TE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jordan Wilson - Desert Ridge (RB): Arizona Christian, Western Colorado
Seth Wiltbank - Round Valley (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Hastings, Ottawa, Pacific, Presentation
Zach Wren - Pinnacle (QB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)
Merhauti Xepera - Higley (TE): FRESNO STATE
Rameel Yaro - Cactus (WR): Ottawa (Kans.)
Isaac Yates - Shadow Ridge (WR): Southwest Minnesota State
Ethan Young - O'Connor (QB): Kansas Wesleyan
Abdulahi Yusuf - Desert View (RB): Allegheny, Clarke
Jose Zazueta - Canyon del Oro (DE): Clarke, Hastings
Dominic Zvada - Valley Christian (K): ARKANSAS STATE
Chandler defensive back Morales commits to Northern Colorado
As we get closer to National Signing Day on Wednesday, more and more Arizona players are making their commitments.
On Tuesday, Chandler safety Franky Morales announced his commitment to Northern Colorado. The entire recruiting process has been memorable for him. The strong connection he felt with the entire staff at UNC made the difference.
"The staff's plan for the future of the program, defensive schemes, and vision they ahve for my path is incomparable," Morales said in a text message. "I'm extremely aligned with the staff's short-term and long-term roadmaps."
A three-year varsity player for the Wolves, Morales had 78 tackles and intercepted three passes last season. He will be joined by teammate Alfred Smith in the Northern Colorado recruiting class.
Another safety in the East Valley, Amari Gilmore, committed to Southwest Minnesota State. The Poston Butte defensive back visited the school that offered him back in May and see what the program could do for its students.
"I realized that they had good expectations for their student-athletes," Gilmore said in a text message. "There was a good connection between players and coaches. This experience is what led me to my decision with SMSU."
Gilmore led a Poston Butte team that played for the 4A championship in tackles with 109. He intercepted three passes (returning one for a TD) and also played some offense, getting three rushing touchdowns.
Another player heading to the Midwest is Kevin Johanson. The safety at Greenway committed to Grinnell College in Iowa. He was impressed with the campus and what it can bring both academically and athletically.
"Grinnell is the 13th-ranked liberal arts school in the nation, with a great computer science program (his intended major)," Johanson said in a text message. "The athletic director, Andy Hamilton, is an alum and has also garnered significant resources for the football program to be successful for many years to come. I believe in the future of the team as well as in the education the school will provide me."
Johanson's father also went to Grinnell. He was a starter for the Demons the past two seasons. Last fall, Johanson had 73 tackles and also returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
Carroll University in Wisconsin has put out a giant footprint within the state of Arizona for this year's recruiting class. The Division III school now has seven commitments after Lawrence Scott made his on Tuesday.
The 6-2, 195-pound tight end at Centennial noticed the positive vibes coming out of the football program.
"Nothing but positivity around everyone and every single person in that program wants to succeed," Scott said in a text message. "They are truly building something special there at Carroll and it's something I want to be a part of for the next four years."
Here's the rest of the commitments from Tuesday:
Saguaro wide receiver Javen Jacobs committed to Arizona State.
Brophy wide receiver Taj Hughes committed to Drake (Iowa).
O'Connor safety Kolten Warner committed to Minot State (N. Dak.).
Cienega wide recevier Gunnar Hernandez committed to Adams State (Colo.).
Paradise Honors running back Dylan Hoyt committed to Benedictine Univ. (Ill.).
Sequoia Pathway offensive guard Amari Turner committed to Benedictine Univ. (Ill.).
Sequoia Pathway linebacker Michael Easley committed to Crown (Minn.).
Brophy wide receiver Carlos Dominguez committed to Ottawa (Ariz.).
CLASS OF 2022 COMMITMENTS
Player that have signed are in BOLD
ADAMS STATE GRIZZLIES
Gunnar Hernandez (WR) - Cienega
ADRIAN BULLDOGS
Mario Meza (LB) - River Valley
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Kaden Cloud (RB) - Williams Field
Devin Dunn (LB) - Chandler
Rudy Varela (C) - Casteel
ALABAMA STATE HORNETS
Elijah Baker (OT) - Desert Vista
Grant DeGraffenreid (LB) - Hamilton
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Brandon Craddock (LB) - O'Connor
Russell Davis II (DE) - Hamilton
Johnny Hart (TE) - Sunrise Mountain (walk-on)
Isaiah Johnson (DT) - Chandler
Tyler Powell (TE) - Brophy
Gavin Smith (WR) - Notre Dame (walk-on)
Jax Stam (FS) - Liberty (walk-on)
Grayson Stovall (OG) - Hamilton
ARIZONA CHRISTIAN FIRESTORM
Jacob Romero (LB) - Mountain Pointe
Elijah Sports-Trott (WR) - Centennial
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
Javen Jacobs (WR) - Saguaro
Matt Katergaris (OT) - Desert Mountain (walk-on)
ARKANSAS STATE RED WOLVES
Dominic Zvada (K) - Valley Christian
ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS
Connor Clinton (FS) - Casteel
AUGUSTANA (S. DAK.) VIKINGS
Jace Patton (TE) - Highland
BENEDICTINE UNIV. (ILL.) EAGLES
Dylan Hoyt (RB) - Paradise Honors
Amari Turner (OG) - Sequoia Pathway
BETHANY (KANS.) SWEDES
Brok Determan (QB) - Benson
BYU COUGARS
Brigham Alexander (OT) - Benjamin Franklin (walk-on)
Chika Ebunoha (WR) - Marana (walk-on)
Brooks Jones (TE/DE) - ALA-Queen Creek
Cooper Ross (TE) - Heritage Academy Mesa
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS
Nick Morrow (DE) - Flagstaff
CARNEGIE MELLON TARTANS
Jacob Franze (SS) - Chaparral
CARROLL (WISC.) PIONEERS
Vincent Burgo (DE) - Cactus
Walker Foster (SS) - Canyon View
Grayson Longfellow (OT) - Dobson
Andrew Lopez (WR) - Centennial
Fabian Lopez (WR) - Desert Edge
Jordan Pfeiffer (DE) - Sahuaro
Lawrence Scott (TE) - Centennial
CARTHAGE FIREBIRDS
Devin Bowling (RB) - Benson
CHADRON STATE EAGLES
Ritchie McCormack (LB/RB) - Cienega
COLORADO BUFFALOES
Shakaun Bowser (LB) - Casteel
CONCORDIA COLL. (MINN.) COBBERS
Jaden Lay (C) - Valley Vista
CROWN STORM
Michael Easley (LB) - Sequoia Pathway
Jimmy Lerblance (CB) - Crown
Demetri Money (WR) - Apollo
Ray Penniman II (C) - Mountain Ridge
Red Poehls (RB) - Perry
DAKOTA STATE TROJANS
Nathan Goerke (LB) - Sahuaro
Peyton Hines (OG) - Bradshaw Mountain
Isaiah Hosler (OT) - Apollo
Pablo Pena (OT) - Marana Mountain View
Prince Robertson (CB) - Tonopah Valley
DRAKE BULLDOGS
Taj Hughes (WR) - Brophy
Hunter Seelye (OG) - Campo Verde
EASTERN NEW MEXICO GREYHOUNDS
Ata Teutupe (LB) - Cactus
FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL PANTHERS
Jackson Lee (LS) - Perry
FORT HAYS STATE TIGERS
Jacob Mattice (OT) - Thatcher
Keiyon Turner (SS) - Desert Ridge
FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS
Jacob Holmes (DT) - Chandler
Merhauti Xepera (TE) - Higley
GEORGETOWN HOYAS
Trevor Swan (OG) - Perry
GRINNELL PIONEERS
Kevin Johanson (SS) - Greenway
HAMLINE PIPERS
Kyler McConnaughy (S/WR) - Thunderbird
HASTINGS BRONCOS
Jake Lambert (RB/LB) - Empire
Deven Sanchez (S/SB) - Marana Mountain View
Cy Schmaltz (QB) - Mesa
HOLY CROSS CRUSADERS
Daniel Santiago (DT) - Horizon
IDAHO VANDALS
Ridge Docekal (QB) - Saguaro
IDAHO STATE BENGALS
Myles Amey (LB) - Higley
Sam Benjamin (OT) - Ironwood Ridge
Dason Brooks (LB) - Chandler
Braden Croteau (OG) - Liberty
Aidan Garcia (WR) - Higley (walk-on)
Colin Kraemer (DE) - Higley (walk-on)
Cannen Siegel (LB) - Saguaro
IOWA STATE CYCLONES
Quaron Adams (WR) - Chandler
JAMESTOWN JIMMIES
Zach Hammett (RB) - River Valley
Nick Martinez (QB) - St. Mary's
Cody Pellaton (SB) - Lake Havasu
KANSAS STATE WILDCATS
Adryan Lara (QB) - Desert Edge
LAKE FOREST FORESTERS
Chris Cappellini (WR) - Pinnacle
Jayden Hurst (DT) - Red Mountain
Jake Sylvestre (LB) - Casa Grande
LINDENWOOD LIONS
William Stemler (LB) - Buena
MARSHALL THUNDERING HERD
Andrew Morris (LB) - Mesquite
MARY MARAUDERS
Treyten Horstman (SS) - Valley Christian
Steven Kennedy Jr. (DE) - Perry
Adam Knowles (DT) - Perry
Jeremiah Moore (RB) - Chandler
MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS
Gavin Broscious (OG) - Desert Edge
Michael Masunas (TE) - Hamilton
MIDAMERICA NAZARENE PIONEERS
Keyon Taylor (WR) - Buena
MILLERSVILLE MARAUDERS
Christian Makanoeich (K) - O'Connor
MINOT STATE BEAVERS
Johnny Bellino (WR) - ALA-Gilbert North
Max Bray (OT) - Red Mountain
Jonathan Noriega (WR) - Gila Ridge
Cody Raetzman (SS) - Salpointe
Kolten Warner (SS) - O'Connor
MONTANA STATE BOBCATS
Christian Anaya (WR) - Hamilton
MUSKINGUM MUSKIES
Justin Shehow (OT) - Walden Grove
NEW MEXICO STATE AGGIES
Jai Rodriquez (OT) - Desert Vista
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Davondre Bucannon (CB) - Chaparral
Mikey Castro (RB) - Seton Catholic (walk-on)
Brevin Czosnyka (LB) - O'Connor
Angel Flores (QB) - Casa Grande
Ryan Fontaine (QB) - Pusch Ridge
Devon Grubbs (DB) - Desert Vista
Kaden Hicks (OT) - Mountain Ridge (walk-on)
Marcus Lye (K/P) - Brophy
Alexis Sanchez (OG) - Mountain Ridge
Tyler Wigglesworth (LS) - Mountain Ridge (walk-on)
NORTHERN COLORADO BEARS
Franky Morales (FS) - Chandler
Alfred Smith (CB) - Chandler
NORTHERN ILLINOIS HUSKIES
Amier Boyd (ATH) - Mountain Pointe
NORTHERN MICHIGAN WILDCATS
Jake Price (TE) - Peoria
Blake Sparks (QB) - Millennium
NORTHERN STATE WOLVES
Breshaun Brown (CB) - Desert Edge
Camden Haggard (S) - Hamilton
Ivan Martin (CB) - Saguaro
Braden Wells (QB) - Notre Dame
NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
Benjamin Morrison (CB) - Brophy
OBERLIN YEOMEN
Jacob Bennett (OT) - Parker
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
Kyion Grayes (WR) - Chandler
OREGON DUCKS
Cruz Rushing (SS) - Salpointe (walk-on)
OTTAWA (ARIZ.) SPIRIT
Donell Danley (DE) - Estrella Foothills
Carlos Dominguez (WR) - Brophy
Joel Gant (CB) - Hamilton
Richard Kulik (WR) - Desert Edge
PRESENTATION SAINTS
Chandler Janik (DE) - Highland
Bryce Robinson (WR) - Salpointe
PRINCETON TIGERS
Nason Coleman (TE) - Chandler
RIPON RED HAWKS
Kyler Manning (LB) - Catalina
ROCKY MOUNTAIN BATTLIN' BEARS
Joshua Berg-Nabors (RB) - Sierra Linda
Anthony Mendez (DT) - Sierra Linda
SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS
Jordan Morris (TE) - Red Mountain
SIMPSON STORM
Caleb Hamilton (C) - Trivium Prep
Miles Kinney (QB) - Empire
Josh Stokes (OG) - Mesquite
SIOUX FALLS COUGARS
Skylar Edmonds (LB) - Red Mountain
Dillon Jones (DE) - Notre Dame
Armando Nieves (OT) - Paradise Valley
SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES HARDROCKERS
Max Amicarelli (OT) - Estrella Foothills
Noah Borchard (FS) - Campo Verde
SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE MUSTANGS
Amari Gilmore (FS) - Poston Butte
Terryon Rowe (WR) - Mountain Pointe
Matthew Willis (TE) - Desert Edge
ST. THOMAS TOMMIES
Brady Kallman (DE) - Cienega
TEMPLE OWLS
Elijah Warner (QB) - Brophy
TEXAS LONGHORNS
Lance St. Louis (LS) - Williams Field
Zac Swanson (DE) - Brophy
TEXAS A&M AGGIES
Anthony Lucas (DT) - Chaparral
UNLV REBELS
Fisher Camac (DE) - Highland
UPPER IOWA PEACOCKS
Dematris Azcueta (CB) - Casa Grande
WASHINGTON HUSKIES
Parker Brailsford (OG) - Saguaro
Lance Holtzclaw (DE) - Desert Ridge
WASHINGTON (MO.) BEARS
Xander Georgoulis (RB) - Sunnyslope
WASHINGTON HUSKIES
Grady Gross (K) - Horizon (walk-on)
WEST VIRGINIA MOUNTAINEERS
Nicco Marchiol (QB) - Hamilton
WESTERN MICHIGAN BRONCOS
Treyson Bourguet (QB) - Salpointe
WESTERN NEW MEXICO MUSTANGS
Javier Aranda (OT) - Red Mountain
Tanner Bobic (K/P) - Deer Valley
Cutter Briscoe (QB) - Estrella Foothills
Houston Matthews (OG) - Red Mountain
David Nation (OT) - Desert Vista
Brayden Starmer (LS) - Desert Ridge
Kyle Whitaker (OT) - Dobson
WILLIAM PENN STATESMEN
Nick Williams-Garcia (RB) - Kingman
WISCONSIN BADGERS
Tristan Monday (DE) - Saguaro