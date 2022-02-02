 ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 2/1
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-02 00:29:44 -0600') }} football Edit

Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 2/1

Photo Courtesy of Rudy Robinson
Photo Courtesy of Rudy Robinson
Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Saint Mary offers Red Mountain offensive lineman Robertson

UPDATED: 2/1/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Following a conversation with offensive line coach Hunter Coronel, Red Mountain offensive guard Rudy Robertson received an offer from the University of Saint Mary on Tuesday. The 6-foot, 250-pound lineman was a three-year starter for the Mountain Lions. Closer to home, Robertson visited Ottawa University in Surprise last weekend. Saint Mary, located in Kansas, finished last season at 3-7. The Spires play in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (NAIA).

Here's the rest of the offers from Tuesday:

Peoria wide receiver Isaac Moreno received an offer from Ottawa (Ariz.).
Snowflake quarterback Caden Cantrell received an offer from William Penn (Iowa).
Bisbee offensive tackle Ed Holly received an offer from Hastings (Neb.).
La Joya wide receiver Quame Robinson received an offer from Graceland (Iowa).
Horizon wide receiver/cornerback Ethan Tinsley received an offer from Hastings.
Centennial running back James Scott received an offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we continue to National Signing Day on Feb. 2. That is the next day that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

CLASS OF 2022 OFFERS

Andrew Abarca - La Joya (LB): Simpson

Quaron Adams - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Hawaii, Howard, Idaho, IOWA STATE, Kansas, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon

Raul Aguilar - Saguaro (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Ottawa, Ripon, Western New Mexico

Isiah Aguirre - Sabino (WR): Bellarmine, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Carthage, Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on), Hastings, McPherson, Midway, Ottawa, Pacific, Puget Sound, Simpson, Willamette

Michael Aguirre - Salpointe (WR): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Fort Lewis, Hastings, Ottawa, Presentation, William Penn

Victor Aguirre - Florence (LB): Allegheny, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Culver-Stockton, Dakota Wesleyan, Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on), Greenville, Hastings, Lake Forest, Lawrence, Luther, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ottawa (Kans.), Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.), Tabor, Waldorf

Emmanuel Ajala - Chandler (OT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ricardo Alaniz - Santa Cruz (RB): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, McPherson, Missouri Valley

Brigham Alexander - Benjamin Franklin (OT): BYU (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Clarke, Graceland, Lyon, Morehead State, Northern Arizona, Ottawa (Kans.), St. Thomas

Carson Allen - Highland (LB): Lewis & Clark

Carter Allen - Central (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Ottawa, Rose-Hulman

Diego Alvarez - Estrella Foothills (K): Avila, Clarke, St. Francis (Ill.)

Myles Amey - Higley (LB): IDAHO STATE

Max Amicarelli - Estrella Foothills (OT): Clarke, Lyon, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES, Southwestern (Kans.)

Christian Anaya - Hamilton (WR): MONTANA STATE, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Portland State, Southern Utah

Nick Anaya - Casa Grande (C): Ottawa

Jordan Anderson - Basha (FS): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Avila, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Buena Vista, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Neb.), Culver-Stockton, Dubuque, Gustavus Adolphus, Hastings, Jamestown, Knox, Lake Forest, La Verne, Luther, Ottawa (Ariz.), Ottawa (Kans.), Pacific, Presentation, Puget Sound, Ripon, Simpson, Tabor, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tyler Anderson - Canyon View (C): Arizona Christian, Simpson

Tate Andrus - Cactus Shadows (WR): Redlands

Milo Apodaca - Greenway (LB): Arizona Christian, Kansas Wesleyan, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Javier Aranda - Red Mountain (OT): WESTERN NEW MEXICO

RJ Armstrong - Buena (WR): Dakota State

Javier Arvizu-Gonzalez (OG): Hastings

Jamarei Ashby-Phan - Chaparral (ATH): Ottawa, St. Thomas (Minn.)

Dematris Azcueta - Casa Grande (CB): Abilene Christian, Arizona, Arizona Christian, Clarke, Finlandia, Luther, Mercer, Puget Sound, San Diego, UPPER IOWA, Western Carolina, Wisconsin-River Falls

Elijah Baker - Desert Vista (OT): ALABAMA STATE, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Morgan State

Nolan Baker - Cienega (DE): Avila, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Carroll Coll. (Mont.), Clarke, Hastings, Tabor

Rson Baker - Goldwater (TE): Lewis & Clark

Jase Barksdale - Yuma Catholic (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Nebraska Wesleyan, Ottawa

Payton Barlow - Queen Creek (RB): South Dakota School of Mines

Darin Barrows - Liberty (TE): Allegheny, Buena Vista, Culver-Stockton, Eureka, Hastings, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Simpson

Zach Bauer - Greenway (OG): Arizona Christian, Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Hastings, Lake Forest, Simpson, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls

Yasuo Bean - Catalina Foothills (RB): Hastings

Peyton Beauer - Corona del Sol (DE): Lewis & Clark, Ottawa

Johnny Bellino - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, MINOT STATE, Montana Tech, Morehead State, Ottawa (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Jack Bellomy - Arete Prep (RB): Lewis & Clark, Pacific, Puget Sound

Brady Beltz - Cienega (WR): Ottawa

Sam Benjamin - Ironwood Ridge (OT): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Fort Lewis, IDAHO STATE, Western New Mexico

Bryer Bennett - Cactus Shadows (WR): Simpson

Jacob Bennett - Parker (OT): Lake Forest, OBERLIN, Willamette

Joshua Berg-Nabors - Sierra Linda (RB): Mayville State, ROCKY MOUNTAIN, Valley City State

Brock Biley - North Canyon (RB): Ottawa

Easton Black - Sunrise Mountain (K/P): Morehead State, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), TCU

Kirice Blakley - Queen Creek (WR): Ottawa

Jersey Blassingame - Campo Verde (WR): Adams State (preferred walk-on), Allegheny, Buena Vista, Ottawa, Simpson

Tanner Bobic - Deer Valley (WR/K): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Simpson, WESTERN NEW MEXICO

Bryan Bogardus - Saguaro (RB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Catholic, Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Crown, Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Montana State-Northern, Puget Sound, Ripon, Rochester (N.Y.), Rose-Hulman, St. Norbert, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls

Noah Borchard - Campo Verde (FS): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Rocky Mountain, SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES, St. Olaf

Charles Borowsky - Chaparral (WR): Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls

Quentin Bouise - Horizon (DE): Ottawa, Western New Mexico

Treyson Bourguet - Salpointe (QB): Arizona, BYU, Columbia, Connecticut, Idaho, Ohio, Portland State, Vanderbilt, WESTERN MICHIGAN

Devin Bowling - Benson (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Buena Vista, CARTHAGE, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Simpson

Shakaun Bowser - Casteel (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, COLORADO, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, New Mexico, Oregon State, Southern Mississippi, Utah, Utah State

Amier Boyd - Mountain Pointe (ATH): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Nevada, Northern Arizona, NORTHERN ILLINOIS

Parker Brailsford - Saguaro (OG): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Colorado State, Hawaii, Kansas State, Michigan State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, USC, WASHINGTON, Washington State

Korwyn Brantley-Ellis - Westwood (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Brevard, Hastings, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Valley City State

Max Bray - Red Mountain (OT): Adams State, Kansas Wesleyan, Mary, MINOT STATE

Cutter Briscoe - Estrella Foothills (QB): Pacific, WESTERN NEW MEXICO

Dason Brooks - Chandler (LB): IDAHO STATE

Jacob Brooks - Campo Verde (QB): Allegheny, Crown, Gustavus Adolphus, Ottawa (Kans.), Sterling

Tyler Brooks - Chandler (WR): Ottawa

Gavin Broscious - Desert Edge (OG): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, MICHIGAN STATE, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt

Breshaun Brown - Desert Edge (CB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Black Hills State, Minot State, NORTHERN STATE, Rocky Mountain, Wesern New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Davondre Bucannon - Chaparral (CB): Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Vincent Burgo - Cactus (DE): CARROLL UNIV. (WISC.), Lake Forest, Simpson, St. Olaf

Jake Burrow - Notre Dame (C): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Hillsdale (preferred walk-on), St. Norbert, Tulsa (preferred walk-on), Whittier

Ethan Bush - Notre Dame (LB): Lewis & Clark, St. Norbert

Vincent Calbone - Willow Canyon (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Buena Vista, Kansas Wesleyan, Simpson

Fisher Camac - Highland (DE): Southwest Minnesota State, UNLV

Patrick Camacho - Centennial (LB): Ottawa (Kans.), Simpson

Carter Cameron - Boulder Creek (LB): Buena Vista, Hastings, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ottawa, Simpson, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)

Jeremy Campbell - Saguaro (LB): Arizona Christian, Ottawa

Xayden Campos - Valley Vista (WR): Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Luther, Simpson

Caden Cantrell - Snowflake (QB): Allegheny, Culver-Stockton, Luther, McPherson, Mount Marty, New Mexico Highlands, Ottawa, William Penn

Chris Cappellini - Pinnacle (WR): LAKE FOREST

Tommy Carberry - Florence (WR): Allegheny, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Greenville, Husson, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Minnesota Morris, Nebraska Wesleyan, Nichols, Presentation, Puget Sound, Simpson, Whittier, Willamette

Matthew Carr - Rincon (TE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Simpson

Davian Carrasco - Salpointe (LB): Clarke

Geovani Carvajal - Trevor Browne (RB): Mayville State

Mikey Castro - Seton Catholic (RB): Arizona Christian, NORTHERN ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Ottawa

Alvaro Chaparro - Desert View (DE): Ottawa (Kans.)

Malik Charles - Heritage Academy Maricopa (WR): Arizona Christian

Bryce Chen - Arizona College Prep (WR): Allegheny, Carroll Coll. (Mont.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Mary (preferred walk-on), Mayville State, Ottawa, Pacific, Rose-Hulman, Simpson, St. Norbert, Washington & Lee

Louis Cheno Jr. - Sierra Linda (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Mayville State, Ottawa (Kans.)

Augustin Chiang - Coolidge (CB): Arizona Christian, Dakota State, Luther, McPherson, Simpson, St. Norbert

Matthew Clark - Mesa Mountain View (FS): Air Force, CSU-Pueblo, San Diego

Will Clark - Campo Verde (WR): Jamestown, Simpson, Southern Virginia

Connor Clinton - Casteel (FS): Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Dartmouth, Fordham, Navy, Northern Arizona

Kaden Cloud - Williams Field (RB): AIR FORCE, Army, Columbia, Navy, Oregon State

Nason Coleman - Chandler (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, BYU, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Idaho, Iowa State, Nebraska, New Mexico, PRINCETON, UCF, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Yale

Josh Consavage - Cienega (DE): Hastings

Cris Contreras - Desert Edge (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Justin Cook - Miami (RB): Luther, Southwestern Univ. (Tex.)

KJ Cooper - Chandler (QB): Eastern Kentucky

Daniel Cordova - Canyon View (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Blake Corner - Mesquite (RB/DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Carthage, Culver-Stockton, Morningside, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Norwich, Ottawa

Christopher Coty - Goldwater (CB): Fontbonne, Midway, Ottawa, Quincy

Rowen Coulombe - Marana Mountain View (P): Ottawa

Jordan Covington - O'Connor (WR): Lake Erie, McPherson, Ottawa, Simpson

Brandon Craddock - O'Connor (LB): ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Georgetown, Marist, Michigan State (preferred walk-on), Morgan State, Southwest Minnesota State

Force Cramer - Canyon View (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Jake Crawford - Anthem Prep (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State

Michael Cromer - Walden Grove (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Greenville, Hamline, Muskingum, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster

Braden Croteau - Liberty (OG): IDAHO STATE, Lake Forest

Miles Crutchley - Saguaro (LB): Army

Mason Cullop - Cactus (C): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.), Northern Michigan

Kolton Cunningham - Perry (LB): Allegheny, Lewis & Clark, Rochester (N.Y.), St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brevin Czosnyka - O'Connor (LB): Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana State, Navy, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Donell Danley - Estrella Foothills (DE): Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Buena Vista, Clarke, Fort Lewis, Lyon, OTTAWA, Puget Sound

Russell Davis II - Hamilton (DE): ARIZONA, Boston College, Colorado State, Duke, East Carolina, Fresno State, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, San Diego State, Utah State

Gage Dayley - Highland (QB): Western New Mexico

Thomas DeChesaro - Saguaro (FS): Adams State, Colorado State (preferred walk-on), Iowa State (preferred walk-on), Lake Forest, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Olaf, Western New Mexico

Grant DeGraffenreid - Hamilton (LB): ALABAMA STATE, Lewis & Clark, Millikin

Adam Delk - Apollo (OG): Misericordia

Tavian Dennis - Desert Vista (SS): Avila, Mayville State, Ottawa, San Diego State

Brok Determan - Benson (QB): BETHANY COLL. (KANS.), Clarke, Crown, Elmhurst, Puget Sound, Simpson

Ahmadou Dieng - San Tan Charter (OT): Ottawa

Nick DiPuccio - Seton Catholic (WR): Arizona Christian, Dakota State, Lake Forest, Luther, Ottawa

Ridge Docekal - Saguaro (QB): Appalachian State, Bucknell, Columbia, Fordham, Furman, Houston, IDAHO

Mike Doman - Gila Ridge (OT): Culver-Stockton, Dakota State, Mayville State, McPherson, Ottawa, St. Norbert

Carlos Dominguez - Brophy (WR): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Jamestown, La Verne, OTTAWA, Pacific

Francisco Dominguez - Gila Ridge (DB): Ottawa

Daniel Do-Tran - Valley Vista (CB): Allegheny, Nebraska Wesleyan, Presentation, Puget Sound, Simpson

Collin Doucette - Flagstaff (LB): Avila, Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on)

Junior Dukulay - Glendale (WR): Chadron State, Ottawa

Michael Dulin - River Valley (DE): Dakota State, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson

Devin Dunn - Chandler (LB): AIR FORCE, Lewis & Clark

Michael Easley - Sequoia Pathway (LB): CROWN, Midway

CJ Eastwood - Chaparral (LB): Allegheny, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Buena Vista, George Fox, Ottawa, Rose-Hulman, Simpson

Chika Ebunoha - Marana (WR): BYU (PREFERRED WALK-ON)

Alejandro Echavarria - Saguaro (LB): Buena Vista ofer

Christian Echeverry - Westview (WR): Simpson

Skylar Edmonds - Red Mountain (LB): Minot State, SIOUX FALLS, Southern Utah (preferred walk-on)

Kaden Eichinger - Tanque Verde (WR): Hastings, Simpson

Devon Elliott - ALA-Ironwood (SS): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Carthage, Clarke, McPherson, Wooster

Amar Elmore - Chandler (DE): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Dartmouth

Mason Ennen - Mesa (DE): Arizona Christian

Brendon Enriquez - Morenci (SS): Avila, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Carthage, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Dakota State, Doane, Hastings, Luther, Nebraska Wesleyan, New Haven (preferred walk-on), Ripon

Matt Enriquez - Walden Grove (RB): Finlandia

Dezmend Esquivel - Yuma Catholic (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Midway, Ottawa (Ariz.), Ottawa (Kans.), Presentation, Wooster

Ben Evans - Marana (OT): McPherson, Ottawa, Simpson, St. Olaf, Western New Mexico

Alberto Faena - South Mountain (DT): Rocky Mountain

Kamron Faraji - Horizon (LB): Presentation

Owen Faulkner - O'Connor (DT): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Saint Mary, Simpson, St. Norbert, Valley City State

Ryan Finch - Mountain Ridge (QB): Arizona Christian

Patrick Fleming - Cienega (LB): Grinnell

Angel Flores - Casa Grande (QB): Columbia, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Morgan State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Portland State, Rice, Weber State

Anthony Flores - Casa Grande (WR): Bethel Univ. (Tenn.), Buena Vista, Lake Forest, McPherson, Rose-Hulman, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)

Matthew Flores - Canyon View (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Carroll,

Ryan Fontaine - Pusch Ridge (QB): Allegheny, Bethel Univ. (Tenn.), Indiana Wesleyan, Ithaca, Lyon, NORTHERN ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Oberlin

Jacob Ford-Ponce - Alhambra (SS): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Midway, Ottawa (Kans.)

Camren Foster - Desert Edge (CB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Black Hills State, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Walker Foster - Canyon View (SS): CARROLL UNIV. (WISC.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa)

Sam Franco - Sabino (DT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Ottawa, St. Ambrose

Cole Franklin - Pinnacle (LB): Bowdoin, Carnegie Mellon

Jacob Franze - Chaparral (SS): CARNEGIE MELLON, Chicago, Johns Hopkins, MIT, Saint Anselm

Ben Friedlander - Horizon (LB): Buena Vista, Ottawa

Duke Frye - Notre Dame (DT/OG): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Bowdoin, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lewis & Clark, Morehead State, Morningside, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Washington (Mo.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Kaikoanui Gagarin - O'Connor (LB): Buena Vista, Central Methodist, Culver-Stockton, St. Norbert, Willamette

Jose Gallardo - Buckeye (LB): Arizona Christian, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Jyrei Gamble - Sequoia Pathway (SS): Southwestern Coll. (Kans.), Western New Mexico

Joel Gant - Hamilton (CB): Arizona Christian, Montana State-Northern, OTTAWA

Aidan Garcia - Higley (WR): IDAHO STATE (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Mary

Jeremiah Garcia - Sequoia Pathway (WR): Avila, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Crown, Mayville State

Reilly Garcia - Campo Verde (QB): Adams State, Carleton, Pacific

Tizhon Garcia-Bundy - Apollo (DT): Crown

Josiah Gardner - Willow Canyon (DT): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Avila, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Culver-Stockton, Ottawa (Kans.), Simpson, Valley City State

Demetrius Garrett - Casa Grande (WR): McPherson, Ottawa, Simpson, Wooster

Jacob Garrison - Centennial (DT): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Ripon

Caleb Gaston - ALA-Ironwood (RB): Carthage, Clarke

Carson Gazeley - Casteel (OG): Lewis & Clark

Valentin Gbafore - Liberty (WR): Idaho

Serge Gboweiah - Desert View (RB): Arizona Christian, McPherson, Saint Mary

Xander Georgoulis - Sunnyslope (RB): Lewis & Clark, WASHINGTON (MO.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Cole Giardina - Cactus Shadows (C): Simpson

Jaylon Gibson - Boulder Creek (CB): Ottawa, Rocky Mountain

Amari Gilmore - Poston Butte (FS): Idaho, SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE

Denzel Glass - Coolidge (OT): Dakota State, Fitchburg State, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Nathan Goerke - Sahuaro (LB): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Crown, DAKOTA STATE, Hastings, Luther, Lyon, Mount Marty, Ripon

Zion Gomez - Casa Grande (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Buena Vista, Lake Forest

Carlos Gonzalez - Salpointe (C): Clarke, Presentation

Jeremiah Gossett - Peoria (CB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Bemidji State, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, College of Idaho, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, McPherson, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain, St. Norbert, Willamette

Javier Grajeda Jr. - Pusch Ridge (RB): George Fox, Lyon, Rose-Hulman

Kyion Grayes - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Iowa State, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah

Jackson Green - Pinnacle (K): Ottawa, Pacific, Wooster

Grady Gross - Horizon (K): Mississippi State, Oregon State, Syracuse, USC, WASHINGTON (PREFERRED WALK-ON)

Devon Grubbs - Desert Vista (DB): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Nico Grundy - Verrado (WR): Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Culver-Stockton

Gabriel Grutzmacher - Mesa Mountain View (DE): Sioux Falls

Donovan Guyton - Williams Field (FS): Air Force, Western New Mexico

Alan Hacegaba - Mohave (WR): Carthage, Mayville State

Camden Haggard - Hamilton (S): Morningside, NORTHERN STATE, Ottawa, Southwest Minnesota State

Hayden Hallett - Pusch Ridge (QB): Anderson, Clarke, George Fox, Gustavus Adolphus, Nebraska Wesleyan, Pacific, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls

Caleb Hamilton - Trivium Prep (C): Avila, Crown, Puget Sound, SIMPSON, Tabor

Ryan Hammer - ALA-Ironwood (RB): Cal Lutheran, Carthage, Colgate, Dakota State, Davenport, Tabor

Zach Hammett - River Valley (RB): Buena Vista, Crown, JAMESTOWN, Lake Forest, McPherson, Midway, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Presentation, Simpson, Southwestern (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Ethan Hammontree - Casteel (TE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

CJ Hangartner - Cienega (WR): Clarke, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ottawa, Simpson

Kaimana Hanohano - Highland (WR): Buena Vista, Cal Lutheran, Hastings, Lewis & Clark, Rocky Mountain, Southern Utah (preferred walk-on)

Matthew Hapner - Sunrise Mountain (C): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Simpson

Landry Harkless - Chaparral (LB): Ottawa

Nikko Harris - Horizon (LS): McPherson

Rhubin Harris - Buena (LB): Hastings

Wyatt Harris - Notre Dame (LB): Allegheny, Rose-Hulman, Wooster

Amari Harrison - North Canyon (QB): Ottawa

Daikwan Harrison - Rincon (DT): Culver-Stockton

Johnny Hart - Sunrise Mountain (TE): ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Hastings, Lyon, Rose-Hulman, South Dakota School of Mines

Jamere Haskell - Chandler (WR): Lake Forest, Ottawa

Tyler Haynie - Ironwood Ridge (QB): Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on)

EJ Hernandez - Bisbee (DT): Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Dakota State, Hastings, Ottawa (Kans.), Simpson, William Penn

Gunnar Hernandez - Cienega (WR): ADAMS STATE, Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on), Hastings, Ottawa

Javari Hester - Centennial (LB): Arizona Christian

Grady Hickey - Chaparral (WR): Valparaiso, Western New Mexico

Kaden Hicks - Mountain Ridge (OT): Allegheny, Arizona (preferred walk-on), Arizona Christian, Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Morehead State, Morningside, NORTHERN ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Puget Sound, San Diego, Southwest Minnesota State, Valparaiso, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Gavin Higley - Chaparral (WR): Arizona Christian, Ottawa

Ashton Hill - Deer Valley (RB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark

Joseph Hill - Willow Canyon (OG): Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Lyon, Simpson, Wooster

Mason Hill - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Peyton Hines - Bradshaw Mountain (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), DAKOTA STATE, Mayville State, Simpson

Andrew Hinojos - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Linfield, Nebraska Wesleyan, Puget Sound, Simpson, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Blaine Hipa - Chandler (QB): Hawaii, Princeton, Tennessee

Ed Holly - Bisbee (OT): Hastings, McPherson

Jacob Holmes - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, FRESNO STATE, Idaho, Indiana, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Tulane, Utah State, UTEP, Washington State, West Virginia

Lance Holtzclaw - Desert Ridge (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Boston College, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, Vanderbilt, WASHINGTON

Treyten Horstman - Valley Christian (SS): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Lake Erie, Luther, MARY, McPherson, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Ottawa, Whittier

Isaiah Hosler - Apollo (OT): Crown, DAKOTA STATE

Dylan Hoyt - Paradise Honors (RB): BENEDICTINE UNIV. (ILL.), Buena Vista, Lawrence, Ottawa (Kans.), Simpson, Wisconsin Lutheran

Dawson Hubbard - Hamilton (DT): Butler, Drake, San Diego

Logan Hubler - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Presentation

Jaylen Huckaby - South Mountain (RB): Western New Mexico

Jordan Huff - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian

Taj Hughes - Brophy (WR): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Drake, Jamestown, Langston, Presbyterian, South Dakota School of Mines

Jayden Hurst - Red Mountain (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Hastings, LAKE FOREST, Mayville State, Wooster

Nikola Isakov - Paradise Valley (LB): Pacific, Tabor

Javen Jacobs - Saguaro (WR): Air Force, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Portland State, Southern Utah, Yale

Andrew James - Mesa (LB): Arizona Christian

Michael James - Valley Vista (CB): McPherson

Aziya Jamison - Williams Field (RB): Arizona State, BYU, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona

Chandler Janik - Highland (DE): PRESENTATION

Alex Jeffries - Northwest Christian (LB): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, McPherson, Ottawa (Kans.)

Jeremy Jeter - Sunnyslope (CB): Ottawa

Ethan Jewell - Canyon View (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Kevin Johanson - Greenway (SS): Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Dakota State, GRINNELL, Hastings, Lawrence, Rose-Hulman

Isaiah Johnson - Chandler (DT): ARIZONA, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, Utah State

Lloyd Johnson - Marana Mountain View (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Crown, Greenville, Hastings, Ripon

Luke Johnson - Northwest Christian (LB): College of Idaho

Quinton Johnson - Centennial (DE): CSU-Pueblo

Brooks Jones - ALA-Queen Creek (TE/DE): BYU

Dillon Jones - Notre Dame (DE): CSU-Pueblo, SIOUX FALLS, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jeremy Julius - River Valley (LB): Buena Vista, Dakota State, Hastings, Mount Marty

Brody Kallman - Cienega (DE): Air Force, Culver-Stockton, Drake, Morehead State, Rose-Hulman, Southwest Minnesota State, ST. THOMAS, Valparaiso

Matt Katergaris - Desert Mountain (OT): Arizona Christian, ARIZONA STATE (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Black Hills State, Eastern New Mexico, Fort Lewis, Idaho State, Mary, San Diego

John Keenan - Valley Vista (FS): Simpson

Johnathan Kennedy - Liberty (WR): Clarke, Simpson

Steven Kennedy Jr. - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), MARY, Western Colorado

Bryan King - Queen Creek (FS): Northern Arizona, Southern Mississippi

Miles Kinney - Empire (QB): Culver-Stockton, SIMPSON

Cameron Knight - Hamilton (CB): Lewis & Clark

Adam Knowles - Perry (DT): Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Minn.), John Carroll, Lake Forest, Linfield, MARY, Southwestern (Kans.), St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dane Kohl - Perry (SS): Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on), Lewis & Clark, Linfield

Colin Kraemer - Higley (DE): IDAHO STATE (PREFERRED WALK-ON)

Hunter Kronengold - Sunrise Mountain (QB): Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on)

Richard Kulik - Desert Edge (WR): Avila, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Carthage, Clarke, Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on), OTTAWA (ARIZ.), Ottawa (Kans.), Westminster, Whittier

Braeden LaCombe - Mountain Ridge (K/P): Mayville State

Joseph Lagafuaina - Cactus (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Black Hills State, Buena Vista, Concordia Univ. (Minn.), Lakeland, Northern Michigan, Ottawa, Simpson, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jakwon Lamb - Chandler (FS): Ottawa

Jake Lambert - Empire (RB/LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), HASTINGS

Jeff Lambert - Corona del Sol (LB): Lewis & Clark, New Mexico, Northern Arizona

Adryan Lara - Desert Edge (QB): Arizona, Iowa State, Kansas, KANSAS STATE, Oregon State, Washington State, William & Mary

Jaden Lay - Valley Vista (C): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Buena Vista, CONCORDIA COLL. (MINN.), Crown, Culver-Stockton, Elmhurst, Judson, Lake Forest, Lawrence, Mayville State, McPherson, Mount Marty, Ottawa (Kans.), Simpson, Southwestern (Kans.), Tabor, Wisconsin-River Falls

Humberto Ledezma - Tempe (DE): Ottawa

Ethan Lee - Brophy (RB): La Verne

Jackson Lee - Perry (LS): FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL

Gage Lentz - Veritas Prep (QB): Dordt

Jimmy Lerblance - Benson (CB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), CROWN, Lyon, Midway, Rose-Hulman, Tabor

Marius Lester - Sabino (LB): Culver-Stockton, Midway

Evani Levrets - Higley (LB): Ottawa (Kans.)

Brody Lindemann - Valley Vista (LB): Buena Vista

Grayson Longfellow - Dobson (OT): CARROLL UNIV. (WISC.), Ottawa (Kans.)

Andrew Lopez - Centennial (WR): Buena Vista, CARROLL UNIV. (WISC.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson

CJ Lopez - Tanque Verde (DE): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, McPherson, Presentation, Puget Sound, Simpson, Willamette

Fabian Lopez - Desert Edge (WR): CARROLL UNIV. (WISC.), Ottawa, Simpson

Jonathan Lozano - Hamilton (OG): Muskingum, Ottawa

Anthony Lucas - Chaparral (DT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, TEXAS A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Wisconsin

Micah Lutu - Saguaro (OG): Arizona State, CSU-Pueblo, New Mexico

Marcus Lye - Brophy (K/P): Arizona Christian, Morehead State, NORTHERN ARIZONA Presbyterian

Nick Lyons - Desert Vista (WR): Allegheny, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Puget Sound

Robert Mabra - Willow Canyon (WR): Crown

Christopher Madden - Cesar Chavez (CB): Arizona Christian, Ottawa

Kaden Majercak - Valley Christian (RB): Crown, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Northwestern (Minn.), Southern Nazarene

Christian Makanoeich - O'Connor (K): Avila, Buena Vista, Crown, Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Lawrence Tech, McPherson, MILLERSVILLE, Ottawa (Kans.)

Kyler Manning - Catalina (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Ottawa (Kans.), RIPON

Jaden Manwaring - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): Rose-Hulman

Michael Mara - Centennial (WR): Buena Vista, Lawrence, Simpson

Nicco Marchiol - Hamilton (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Charlotte, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Liberty, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, South Florida, TCU, USC, Utah, Washington State, WEST VIRGINIA

Damien Marquez - Deer Valley (C): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on), Lewis & Clark, Ottawa (Ariz.), Ottawa (Kans.), Simpson

David Marquez - Basha (LB): Allegheny

Junius Marsh - Saguaro (WR): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Ottawa

Ivan Martin - Saguaro (CB): Allegheny, Army, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Grand View, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Minot State, Navy, NORTHERN STATE, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls

Antonio Martinez - Salpointe (WR): Eastern New Mexico, Ottawa, St. Norbert

Jesse Martinez - Goldwater (QB/DB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), McPherson, Midway

Nick Martinez - St. Mary's (QB): Anderson, Arizona Chrsitian, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, JAMESTOWN, McPherson, Ottawa, St. Norbert

Michael Masunas - Hamilton (TE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Florida State, Maryland, MICHIGAN STATE, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, San Diego State, Tennessee, UNLV, Utah

Maddox Matheny - ALA-Gilbert North (DE): Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)

Ryan Matteson - River Valley (LB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Buena Vista, Culver-Stockton, McPherson, Simpson

Houston Matthews - Red Mountain (OG): WESTERN NEW MEXICO

Issac Matthews - Kellis (QB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Dakota State, McPherson, Muskingum

Jacob Mattice - Thatcher (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), FORT HAYS STATE, Fort Lewis, Ottawa, Presenation

Robert Maultsby - Sabino (WR): Midway

Jaylen McCall - Buena (CB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Hastings, McPherson, Ottawa, Tabor

Matthew McClelland - Arete Prep (QB/DB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Morehead State, Pacific, St. Olaf, Willamette

Parker McClure - Red Mountain (LB): Black Hills State, Minot State

Kyler McConnaughy - Thunderbird (S/WR): HAMLINE

Ritchie McCormack - Cienega (LB/RB): Arizona Christian, CHADRON STATE, Fort Lewis, Ottawa

Nycholas McDaniel - Sunnyside (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Gavin McEwen - Desert Ridge (OT): Adams State, Western New Mexico

Ivory McFadden - Buena (LB): Wooster

Jack McFarland - Boulder Creek (WR): Morehead State

Jeryll McIntosh - Desert Edge (RB): Morgan State, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Mel McLaurin - South Mountain (FS): Wilkes

Jonathan Melgar - Apollo (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Ryan Meloche - Pinnacle (FS): Bowdoin, Carnegie Mellon, Chicago, Johns Hopkins

Anthony Mendez - Sierra Linda (DT): Mayville State, ROCKY MOUNTAIN, Valley City State

Keaton Messerole - Arizona College Prep (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Ripon, Sewanee, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kane Metts-Terrell - Liberty (WR): Livingstone, Morehead State, Ottawa

Mario Meza - River Valley (LB): ADRIAN, Carthage

Nate Meza - Desert Ridge (C): Chadron State

Djevon Miles - Deer Valley (FS): Arizona Christian

Trevor Miller - Basha (K/P): Dubuque, Rocky Mountain

KJ Miniefield - Desert Ridge (CB): Air Force, Idaho, Nevada

Josh Minton - Brophy (SS): Allegheny, Claremont Mudd Scripps, Lake Forest, Luther, Pomona-Pitzer

Levi Miranda - Sabino (SS): Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on)

Roger Miranda-Mora - Brophy (OG): La Verne, Luther

Tristan Monday - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico, WISCONSIN

Demetri Money - Apollo (WR): CROWN, Culver-Stockton, Misericordia

Dawood Montejano - Trevor Browne (WR): Mayville State

Garrett Montgomery - Cienega (DT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Nebraska Wesleyan, Ottawa, Simpson

Carlos Montoya - Sierra Linda (QB): Mayville State

Jeremiah Moore - Chandler (RB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), MARY, Southwest Minnesota State

Franky Morales - Chandler (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Idaho State, Lake Forest, NORTHERN COLORADO, Ripon, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.), Texas Tech, Wisconsin-River Falls

Isaac Moreno - Peoria (WR): McPherson, Midway, Ottawa

Andrew Morris - Mesquite (LB): Idaho, MARSHALL, New Mexico, Northern Arizona

Jordan Morris - Red Mountain (TE): Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, SAN DIEGO STATE, UNLV, Utah State, Yale

Benjamin Morrison - Brophy (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, Northwestern, NOTRE DAME, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, UCLA, UNLV, Washington, Washington State

Ethan Morrison - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Carthage, Whittier

Nick Morrow - Flagstaff (DE): Baylor, CALIFORNIA, Northern Arizona, UNLV

Blaine Mourning - Chandler (FS): Buena Vista

Ezequiel Munoz - Moon Valley (OT): Allegheny, McPherson, St. Norbert

Dylan Murray - Horizon (SS): Bryant, Buena Vista

Brock Narveson - Notre Dame (LB): Sioux Falls

David Nation - Desert Vista (OT): Fort Lewis, WESTERN NEW MEXICO

Trey Naughton - Salpointe (LS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Morgan State

Trey Nelson - Verrado (WR): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Clarke, Fort Lewis, Hastings, John Carroll, Juniata, Mount Marty, Northern Iowa (preferred walk-on), Ottawa, Pacific Lutheran, Southwestern (Kans.), Valparaiso, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Drew Nicolson - Corona del Sol (LS): Ottawa (Kans.)

Ian Nieto - Perry (WR): Lewis & Clark

Armando Nieves - Paradise Valley (OT): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, SIOUX FALLS, Western New Mexico

Jonathan Noriega - Gila Ridge (WR): MINOT STATE

Meven Obregon - Valley Vista (RB): Buena Vista, Crown, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson

Oliver Ocampo - Centennial (OG): Arizona Christian, Dakota State, Ottawa, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Andrew Ochoa - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Buena Vista, Carroll, Carthage, Clarke, Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Dakota State, Fitchburg State, Gustavus Adolphus, Hastings, Hendrix, Pacific, Simpson

Jonathan O'Dell - Flowing Wells (WR): Doane

Devon Odom - Valley Vista (OT): McPherson

John Ojeda - Kellis (WR): Allegheny, Avila, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Dakota State, Lyon, Misericordia, Ottawa, Pacific, Tabor

Anthony Ordaz - Valley Vista (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Luther

Matias Ortiz - Coconino (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Redlands, Simpson

Ethan Otero - Basha (DE): Buena Vista, Pacific

Cordell Outridge - Moon Valley (DT): Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls

Drew Owens - Mountain Pointe (OT): Luther

Anthony Pacheco - Central (WR): Ottawa

Ezekiel Pacheco - Kellis (OL): Dakota State, Misericordia

Rivelino Pacheco - River Valley (ATH): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Buena Vista, Carthage, Clarke, Widener

Zander Pacheco - Centennial (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), McPherson, Simpson

Dejon Packard - Camelback (WR): Ottawa

Xereque Parham - Willow Canyon (ATH): Northern Arizona, Ottawa (Kans.), Valley City State

Josiah Parker - Cienega (SS): Ottawa

David Parrin - Marana Mountain View (CB): Arizona Christian, Ottawa

Skyler Partridge - Horizon (QB): Buena Vista, Clarke, Misericordia, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson, Whittier

Jace Patton - Highland (TE): AUGUSTANA (S. DAK.), Black Hills State, Drake, Lewis & Clark, Luther, McPherson, Montana Tech, Morningside, Nebraska Wesleyan, Rocky Mountain, Southwest Minnesota State, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Tautua Pauga - Highland (DE): Black Hills State, Presentation, Western New Mexico

Cody Pellaton - Lake Havasu (SB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), JAMESTOWN, McPherson, Nebraska Wesleyan, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Presentation, Simpson

Pablo Pena - Marana Mountain View (OT): Clarke, DAKOTA STATE, Hastings

Ray Penniman II - Mountain Ridge (C): CROWN

Luis Perez - Catalina Foothills (LB): Hastings

Elijah Peters - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Anderson, McPherson, South Dakota School of Mines

Andrew Petersen - Casteel (DT): Southern Mississippi

Jordan Pfeiffer - Sahuaro (DE): Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), CARROLL UNIV. (WISC.), Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Hastings, Luther, Lyon, Ripon, Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Fabian Pina - Sierra Linda (OG): Black Hills State, Mayville State, Rocky Mountain, Southwest Baptist

Jack Plote - Mountain Pointe (OG): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Grand View, Hastings, Morningside, Ottawa, Saint Mary, Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster

Red Poehls - Perry (RB): CROWN

Elijah Portela - Sunrise Mountain (FS): Anderson, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Carroll, Carthage, Clarke, Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on), Hastings, Lake Forest, Ottawa (Kans.), Presentation, Simpson, South Dakota School of Mines, Valley City State

Tyler Powell - Brophy (TE): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico State, UCLA, UNLV

Jake Price - Peoria (TE): Fort Lewis, Jamestown, NORTHERN MICHIGAN

Aki Pulu - Cactus (LB): Mayville State

Michael Quartermain - Brophy (TE): Amherst, Willamette

Xavier Quintanilla - Sierra Linda (CB): Mayville State, Ottawa (Kans.), Valley City State

Carlos Quintero - Flowing Wells (SS): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Cody Raetzman - Salpointe (SS): Allegheny, MINOT STATE, Wisconsin-River Falls

Logan Raj - Casteel (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Hays State, Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on), Wabash

Chris Ramirez - Glendale (OT): Ottawa

Ricky Randall - Canyon View (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Dickinson State

Gavin Reetz - Perry (QB): Simpson

Julius Rhodes - Marcos de Niza (WR): Mayville State

Caleb Richardson - Perry (DT): Allegheny, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls

Josh Richardson - Perry (LB): Lewis & Clark, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls, Wooster

Alex Rivera - Trevor Browne (QB): Allegheny, Buena Vista, Hastings, Lawrence, Mayville State, Ottawa (Kans.), Puget Sound, Simpson, Willamette, Wisconsin Lutheran

Leon Roberts - Carl Hayden (CB): Mayville State, Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls

Prince Robertson - Tonopah Valley (CB): Carthage, Clarke, DAKOTA STATE, Hastings

Rudy Robertson - Red Mountain (OG): Kansas Wesleyan, Saint Mary

Bryce Robinson - Salpointe (WR): PRESENTATION

Quame Robinson - La Joya (WR): Graceland

Quintin Robinson - Desert Edge (OT): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Dakota State, Ottawa, Simpson, Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico

Ty Robinson - Basha (DE): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Ottawa, Pacific, Puget Sound, Ripon, Rocky Mountain, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Jai Rodriquez - Desert Vista (OT): Arizona State, Idaho, NEW MEXICO STATE, Northern Arizona, Portland State

Jose Roman - Desert View (OG): Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, Ottawa (Kans.)

Anthony Romano - ALA-Ironwood (WR): Avila, Carthage, Clarke, Tabor

Isayah Romero - Deer Valley (OT): Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Dakota State, McPherson, Ottawa, Simpson

Jacob Romero - Mountain Pointe (LB): ARIZONA CHRISTIAN

Cole Rood - Highland (CB): Northern State

Cooper Ross - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): BYU, Lake Forest, New Mexico Highlands, Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State

Quentin Ross - Hamilton (WR): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Lewis & Clark, Ottawa

Terryon Rowe - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Ottawa, SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE, Wisconsin-River Falls

Davis Rubel - Millennium (K): MIT, Rose-Hulman

Andy Ruiz - Coconino (CB): McPherson, Northern Arizona, Wisconsin-River Falls

Austin Rush - Yuma Catholic (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Presentation

Cruz Rushing - Salpointe (SS): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Arizona Christian, Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), OREGON (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Ottawa

John Ruvo - Notre Dame (CB): Bowdoin, South Dakota School of Mines

Raymond Sampaga - Sequoia Pathway (DT): Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)

Alexis Sanchez - Mountain Ridge (OG): Drake, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Lehigh, Morehead State, Navy, NORTHERN ARIZONA, San Diego, Weber State

Andy Sanchez - Mountain Ridge (DT): Drake

Deven Sanchez - Marana Mountain View (S/SB): Arizona Christian, HASTINGS, Midway, Ottawa, Ripon, Willamette

Isaac Sandoval - Florence (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Daniel Santiago - Horizon (DT): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Buffalo, Colgate, Colorado State, Fordham, HOLY CROSS, Lehigh, Navy, New Hampshire, Richmond, San Diego State, Yale

Johnny Sauceda - Mountain Pointe (DB): Luther, Nebraska Wesleyan

Noah Sauni - Chandler (LB): Ottawa

Cole Schemel - O'Connor (WR): Crown, Simpson

Sawyer Schiefelbein - Liberty (DT): Ottawa

Cy Schmaltz - Mesa (QB): HASTINGS, New Mexico Highlands

Damien Scott - Cesar Chavez (CB): Dakota State, Mayville State, Ottawa

James Scott - Centennial (RB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Drake, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, San Diego, Southwest Minnesota State

Lawrence Scott - Centennial (TE): CARROLL UNIV. (WISC.), Dakota State, Muskingum

Hunter Seelye - Campo Verde (OG): DRAKE

Santino Servant - Willow Canyon (DT): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State

Tony Servin - Centennial (OG): Arizona Christian, Crown, Dakota State, Lawrence (Wisc.), Mayville State, Simpson, Southwest Baptist, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Justin Shehow - Walden Grove (OT): Dean, McPherson, MUSKINGUM, Rockford, Simpson

Cannen Siegel - Saguaro (LB): IDAHO STATE, Lake Forest, Millersville, Southwest Minnesota State

Brayten Silbor - Chaparral (QB): Columbia, Lehigh, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, San Diego, Western Michigan

Ryan Silverman - Marana Mountain View (OT): Ottawa

Aiden Simonton - O'Connor (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Minot State, Morehead State, Saint Mary

Layton Sleight - Willow Canyon (DE): Ottawa (Kans.), Simpson

Alfred Smith - Chandler (CB): Army, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Montana State, Navy, NORTHERN COLORADO, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Norbert, Texas Tech, Western New Mexico

Gavin Smith - Notre Dame (WR): ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Arizona State, Idaho, North Dakota, San Diego

Landon Smith - Horizon (SS): Misericordia

Logan Smith - Glendale (WR): Ottawa

Spencer Smith - Flagstaff (LB): Dixie State, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on)

Calvin Snell - Casteel (WR): Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Jace Snyder - O'Connor (QB): Mayville State

Gage Solano - River Valley (WR): Buena Vista, Simpson

Micah Southwick - Moon Valley (QB): Allegheny, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Mayville State, Nebraska Wesleyan, Norwich, Ottawa, Simpson

Logan Sowers - Sabino (OG): Midway

Blake Sparks - Millennium (QB): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, NORTHERN MICHIGAN

Devon Sparks - Mountain Pointe (RB): Arizona Christian

Elijah Sports-Trott - Centennial (WR): Allegheny, ARIZONA CHRISTIAN, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Lake Forest, Lawrence, Nebraska Wesleyan, Simpson

Jace Springer - Salpointe (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Presentation

Lance St. Louis - Williams Field (LS): TEXAS

Jax Stam - Liberty (FS): ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Army, Georgetown, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Southwest Minnesota State

Collin Stanton - Payson (LB): Norwich

Braden Starmer - Desert Ridge (LS): Mayville State, WESTERN NEW MEXICO

Logan Stell - Sahuaro (LB): Ottawa (Kans.)

William Stemler - Buena (LB): Dakota State, LINDENWOOD, MidAmerica Nazarene, Ottawa, Western New Mexico

Cade Stenson - Florence (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Greenville, Husson, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Nichols, Ottawa, Simpson, Whittier, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls

Andrew Stephens - Arizona College Prep (LB): Bethel Univ. (Minn.), Rose-Hulman

Darnell Stephens - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on)

Cooper Stevens - Highland (OG): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Arizona State (preferred walk-on)

Jason Stevens - Walden Grove (QB): Saint Mary, Simpson

Jacob Steward - Cactus Shadows (LB): Arizona Christian, Simpson

Josh Stokes - Mesquite (OG): Arizona Christian, Buena Vista, Kansas Wesleyan, SIMPSON

John Stout - Mesa Mountain View (SS): Buena Vista, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Grayson Stovall - Hamilton (OG): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Charlotte, Colorado State, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan State, Oregon State, Utah

Matin Strong - Valley Vista (WR): Arizona Christian, Ottawa

Nezayah Stubblefield - Sabino (FS): Hastings, Ottawa, Western New Mexico

Bryan Suarez - South Mountain (C): Dakota State

Conor Sullivan - Vista Grande (LB): Avila, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Midway, Ottawa (Kans.), Tabor, Wisconsin Lutheran

Joey Sumlin - Salpointe (LB): Morgan State

Ethan Svoboda - Highland (WR): Lake Forest

Zac Swanson - Brophy (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, TEXAS, UCLA, USC, Utah

Trevor Swan - Perry (OG): Arizona State, GEORGETOWN

Jake Sylvestre - Casa Grande (LB): LAKE FOREST

Malaki Ta'ase - Mesa Mountain View (DE): Idaho, Idaho State, Nevada, Southern Utah, Utah State

Jordan Talbert - Carl Hayden (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Fort Lewis, Kansas Wesleyan, Livingstone, Ottawa

Tre Tate - Hamilton (FS): Air Force, Colorado School of Mines, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Weber State

Keyon Taylor - Buena (WR): MIDAMERICA NAZARENE

Mack Taylor - Queen Creek (OT): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Colorado School of Mines, Concordia Coll (Minn.), Lake Forest, Luther, Morningside, South Dakota School of Mines, Willamette

Myller Terameau - Saguaro (CB): Alabama A&M, Northern Arizona

Ata Teutupe - Cactus (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), EASTERN NEW MEXICO, Southwest Minnesota State

Chris Thomas Jr. - Cactus (WR): Allegheny, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Black Hills State, John Carroll, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Morehead State, Morgan State

Ty Thomas - Deer Valley (WR): Allegheny, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Ottawa, Presentation, Simpson

Aschton Thompson - Liberty (C): Jamestown, Simpson

Ethan Tinsley - Horizon (WR/CB): Arizona Christian, Buena Vista, Hastings, Jamestown, McPherson, Ottawa, Simpson

Zachary Tolson - Sabino (FB): Allegheny, Hastings, Midway, Rose-Hulman

Kevin Torres - Glendale (OT): Arizona Christian, Ottawa, Western New Mexico

Zaireon Tramble - La Joya (SS): Avila, Clarke

Brady Trejo - Highland (LB): Clarke, Presentation

Kiko Trejo - Amphitheater (RB): Arizona Christian, Ottawa

Preston Tucker - Valley Vista (DE): Coast Guard, Presentation

Amari Turner - Sequoia Pathway (OG): BENEDICTINE UNIV. (ILL.), Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Dakota State, McPherson, Norwich, Ottawa (Kans.), Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)

Jolani Turner - Westwood (CB): Dakota State

Keiyon Turner - Desert Ridge (SS): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, FORT HAYS STATE, Ottawa

Tristan Van Dam - Corona del Sol (CB): Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on), Mayville State

Josh Van Ordt - Chandler Prep (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Carthage, Dakota State, Hastings, Lawrence, Lewis & Clark, Northwestern (Minn.), Ottawa, Puget Sound, Simpson, Whittier, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls

Rudy Varela - Casteel (C): AIR FORCE, Army, Navy, Northern Arizona, Valparaiso

Anyale Velazquez - Chandler (RB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Ottawa

Frankie Viera - Desert Vista (LB): Allegheny

Josiah Villanueva - Red Mountain (RB): Allegheny, Aurora, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Culver-Stockton, Lewis & Clark, Southern Virginia

Elijah Villasenor - Cibola (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

David Vivancos Jr. - Northwest Christian (C): Arizona Christian

Keyon Walker - Glendale (RB): Ottawa

Oliver Walker - Cactus (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Ottawa, Pacific, Simpson, St. Norbert, Waynesburg, Willamette

Max Ware - Brophy (WR): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), South Dakota School of MInes

Elijah Warner - Brophy (QB): Ball State, Colorado State, Connecticut, Eastern Kentucky, Georgia Southern, Hawaii, Marshall, Northern Colorado, Presbyterian, TEMPLE, Tennessee-Martin

Kolten Warner - O'Connor (SS): Arizona Christian, Butler, Central (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Erie, MINOT STATE, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Norbert

Gabriel Watkins-Daigle - Walden Grove (OG): Chadron State, Morningside, Valparaiso, Western New Mexico

Keron Watson - Cienega (WR): Florida Memorial

Timmy Weddell - Hamilton (LB): Culver-Stockton

Braden Wells - Notre Dame (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Muskingum, NORTHERN STATE, Puget Sound, St. Norbert

John West - Deer Valley (DB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Buena Vista, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Dakota State, Fort Lewis (preferred walk-on), Hastings, Mayville State, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brandon Wettstein - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Eastern New Mexico, Lake Forest, Nebraska Wesleyan, Northern State, Presentation, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman

Kyle Whitaker - Dobson (OT): Ottawa, WESTERN NEW MEXICO

Tyler Wigglesworth - Mountain Ridge (LS): Arizona Christian, NORTHERN ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON)

Tucker Wilburn - Marcos de Niza (DE): Arizona State

Anthony Wilhite - Salpointe (RB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Hays State (preferred walk-on), Ottawa, Presentation, Rocky Mountain

Raef Wilkins - North Canyon (OG): Avila, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Briar Cliff, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Eastern New Mexico, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Simpson

Dwight Williams - La Joya (FS): Ottawa

Etwood Williams - Mesa (CB): Arizona Christian, Dakota State, Mayville State, Ottawa, Wooster

Nick Williams-Garcia - Kingman (RB): WILLIAM PENN

Matthew Willis - Desert Edge (TE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jordan Wilson - Desert Ridge (RB): Arizona Christian, Western Colorado

Seth Wiltbank - Round Valley (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Hastings, Ottawa, Pacific, Presentation

Zach Wren - Pinnacle (QB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)

Merhauti Xepera - Higley (TE): FRESNO STATE

Rameel Yaro - Cactus (WR): Ottawa (Kans.)

Isaac Yates - Shadow Ridge (WR): Southwest Minnesota State

Ethan Young - O'Connor (QB): Kansas Wesleyan

Abdulahi Yusuf - Desert View (RB): Allegheny, Clarke

Jose Zazueta - Canyon del Oro (DE): Clarke, Hastings

Dominic Zvada - Valley Christian (K): ARKANSAS STATE

Chandler defensive back Morales commits to Northern Colorado

UPDATED: 2/1/22

As we get closer to National Signing Day on Wednesday, more and more Arizona players are making their commitments.

On Tuesday, Chandler safety Franky Morales announced his commitment to Northern Colorado. The entire recruiting process has been memorable for him. The strong connection he felt with the entire staff at UNC made the difference.

"The staff's plan for the future of the program, defensive schemes, and vision they ahve for my path is incomparable," Morales said in a text message. "I'm extremely aligned with the staff's short-term and long-term roadmaps."

A three-year varsity player for the Wolves, Morales had 78 tackles and intercepted three passes last season. He will be joined by teammate Alfred Smith in the Northern Colorado recruiting class.


Another safety in the East Valley, Amari Gilmore, committed to Southwest Minnesota State. The Poston Butte defensive back visited the school that offered him back in May and see what the program could do for its students.

"I realized that they had good expectations for their student-athletes," Gilmore said in a text message. "There was a good connection between players and coaches. This experience is what led me to my decision with SMSU."

Gilmore led a Poston Butte team that played for the 4A championship in tackles with 109. He intercepted three passes (returning one for a TD) and also played some offense, getting three rushing touchdowns.


Another player heading to the Midwest is Kevin Johanson. The safety at Greenway committed to Grinnell College in Iowa. He was impressed with the campus and what it can bring both academically and athletically.

"Grinnell is the 13th-ranked liberal arts school in the nation, with a great computer science program (his intended major)," Johanson said in a text message. "The athletic director, Andy Hamilton, is an alum and has also garnered significant resources for the football program to be successful for many years to come. I believe in the future of the team as well as in the education the school will provide me."

Johanson's father also went to Grinnell. He was a starter for the Demons the past two seasons. Last fall, Johanson had 73 tackles and also returned a kickoff for a touchdown.


Carroll University in Wisconsin has put out a giant footprint within the state of Arizona for this year's recruiting class. The Division III school now has seven commitments after Lawrence Scott made his on Tuesday.

The 6-2, 195-pound tight end at Centennial noticed the positive vibes coming out of the football program.

"Nothing but positivity around everyone and every single person in that program wants to succeed," Scott said in a text message. "They are truly building something special there at Carroll and it's something I want to be a part of for the next four years."


Here's the rest of the commitments from Tuesday:

Saguaro wide receiver Javen Jacobs committed to Arizona State.
Brophy wide receiver Taj Hughes committed to Drake (Iowa).
O'Connor safety Kolten Warner committed to Minot State (N. Dak.).
Cienega wide recevier Gunnar Hernandez committed to Adams State (Colo.).
Paradise Honors running back Dylan Hoyt committed to Benedictine Univ. (Ill.).
Sequoia Pathway offensive guard Amari Turner committed to Benedictine Univ. (Ill.).
Sequoia Pathway linebacker Michael Easley committed to Crown (Minn.).
Brophy wide receiver Carlos Dominguez committed to Ottawa (Ariz.).

Poston Butte S Amari Gilmore (Photo by Ralph Amsden)
Poston Butte S Amari Gilmore (Photo by Ralph Amsden)
Centennial TE Lawrence Scott (Photo Courtesy of Lawrence Scott)
Centennial TE Lawrence Scott (Photo Courtesy of Lawrence Scott)

CLASS OF 2022 COMMITMENTS

Player that have signed are in BOLD


ADAMS STATE GRIZZLIES

Gunnar Hernandez (WR) - Cienega

ADRIAN BULLDOGS

Mario Meza (LB) - River Valley

AIR FORCE FALCONS

Kaden Cloud (RB) - Williams Field
Devin Dunn (LB) - Chandler
Rudy Varela (C) - Casteel

ALABAMA STATE HORNETS

Elijah Baker (OT) - Desert Vista
Grant DeGraffenreid (LB) - Hamilton

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Brandon Craddock (LB) - O'Connor
Russell Davis II (DE) - Hamilton
Johnny Hart (TE) - Sunrise Mountain (walk-on)
Isaiah Johnson (DT) - Chandler
Tyler Powell (TE) - Brophy
Gavin Smith (WR) - Notre Dame (walk-on)
Jax Stam (FS) - Liberty (walk-on)
Grayson Stovall (OG) - Hamilton

ARIZONA CHRISTIAN FIRESTORM

Jacob Romero (LB) - Mountain Pointe
Elijah Sports-Trott (WR) - Centennial

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

Javen Jacobs (WR) - Saguaro
Matt Katergaris (OT) - Desert Mountain (walk-on)

ARKANSAS STATE RED WOLVES

Dominic Zvada (K) - Valley Christian

ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS

Connor Clinton (FS) - Casteel

AUGUSTANA (S. DAK.) VIKINGS

Jace Patton (TE) - Highland

BENEDICTINE UNIV. (ILL.) EAGLES

Dylan Hoyt (RB) - Paradise Honors
Amari Turner (OG) - Sequoia Pathway

BETHANY (KANS.) SWEDES

Brok Determan (QB) - Benson

BYU COUGARS

Brigham Alexander (OT) - Benjamin Franklin (walk-on)
Chika Ebunoha (WR) - Marana (walk-on)
Brooks Jones (TE/DE) - ALA-Queen Creek
Cooper Ross (TE) - Heritage Academy Mesa

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS

Nick Morrow (DE) - Flagstaff

CARNEGIE MELLON TARTANS

Jacob Franze (SS) - Chaparral

CARROLL (WISC.) PIONEERS

Vincent Burgo (DE) - Cactus
Walker Foster (SS) - Canyon View
Grayson Longfellow (OT) - Dobson
Andrew Lopez (WR) - Centennial
Fabian Lopez (WR) - Desert Edge
Jordan Pfeiffer (DE) - Sahuaro
Lawrence Scott (TE) - Centennial

CARTHAGE FIREBIRDS

Devin Bowling (RB) - Benson

CHADRON STATE EAGLES

Ritchie McCormack (LB/RB) - Cienega

COLORADO BUFFALOES

Shakaun Bowser (LB) - Casteel

CONCORDIA COLL. (MINN.) COBBERS

Jaden Lay (C) - Valley Vista

CROWN STORM

Michael Easley (LB) - Sequoia Pathway
Jimmy Lerblance (CB) - Crown
Demetri Money (WR) - Apollo
Ray Penniman II (C) - Mountain Ridge
Red Poehls (RB) - Perry

DAKOTA STATE TROJANS

Nathan Goerke (LB) - Sahuaro
Peyton Hines (OG) - Bradshaw Mountain
Isaiah Hosler (OT) - Apollo
Pablo Pena (OT) - Marana Mountain View
Prince Robertson (CB) - Tonopah Valley

DRAKE BULLDOGS

Taj Hughes (WR) - Brophy
Hunter Seelye (OG) - Campo Verde

EASTERN NEW MEXICO GREYHOUNDS

Ata Teutupe (LB) - Cactus

FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL PANTHERS

Jackson Lee (LS) - Perry

FORT HAYS STATE TIGERS

Jacob Mattice (OT) - Thatcher
Keiyon Turner (SS) - Desert Ridge

FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS

Jacob Holmes (DT) - Chandler
Merhauti Xepera (TE) - Higley

GEORGETOWN HOYAS

Trevor Swan (OG) - Perry

GRINNELL PIONEERS

Kevin Johanson (SS) - Greenway

HAMLINE PIPERS

Kyler McConnaughy (S/WR) - Thunderbird

HASTINGS BRONCOS

Jake Lambert (RB/LB) - Empire
Deven Sanchez (S/SB) - Marana Mountain View
Cy Schmaltz (QB) - Mesa

HOLY CROSS CRUSADERS

Daniel Santiago (DT) - Horizon

IDAHO VANDALS

Ridge Docekal (QB) - Saguaro

IDAHO STATE BENGALS

Myles Amey (LB) - Higley
Sam Benjamin (OT) - Ironwood Ridge
Dason Brooks (LB) - Chandler
Braden Croteau (OG) - Liberty
Aidan Garcia (WR) - Higley (walk-on)
Colin Kraemer (DE) - Higley (walk-on)
Cannen Siegel (LB) - Saguaro

IOWA STATE CYCLONES

Quaron Adams (WR) - Chandler

JAMESTOWN JIMMIES

Zach Hammett (RB) - River Valley
Nick Martinez (QB) - St. Mary's
Cody Pellaton (SB) - Lake Havasu

KANSAS STATE WILDCATS

Adryan Lara (QB) - Desert Edge

LAKE FOREST FORESTERS

Chris Cappellini (WR) - Pinnacle
Jayden Hurst (DT) - Red Mountain
Jake Sylvestre (LB) - Casa Grande

LINDENWOOD LIONS

William Stemler (LB) - Buena

MARSHALL THUNDERING HERD

Andrew Morris (LB) - Mesquite

MARY MARAUDERS

Treyten Horstman (SS) - Valley Christian
Steven Kennedy Jr. (DE) - Perry
Adam Knowles (DT) - Perry
Jeremiah Moore (RB) - Chandler

MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS

Gavin Broscious (OG) - Desert Edge
Michael Masunas (TE) - Hamilton

MIDAMERICA NAZARENE PIONEERS

Keyon Taylor (WR) - Buena

MILLERSVILLE MARAUDERS

Christian Makanoeich (K) - O'Connor

MINOT STATE BEAVERS

Johnny Bellino (WR) - ALA-Gilbert North
Max Bray (OT) - Red Mountain
Jonathan Noriega (WR) - Gila Ridge
Cody Raetzman (SS) - Salpointe
Kolten Warner (SS) - O'Connor

MONTANA STATE BOBCATS

Christian Anaya (WR) - Hamilton

MUSKINGUM MUSKIES

Justin Shehow (OT) - Walden Grove

NEW MEXICO STATE AGGIES

Jai Rodriquez (OT) - Desert Vista

NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS

Davondre Bucannon (CB) - Chaparral
Mikey Castro (RB) - Seton Catholic (walk-on)
Brevin Czosnyka (LB) - O'Connor
Angel Flores (QB) - Casa Grande
Ryan Fontaine (QB) - Pusch Ridge
Devon Grubbs (DB) - Desert Vista
Kaden Hicks (OT) - Mountain Ridge (walk-on)
Marcus Lye (K/P) - Brophy
Alexis Sanchez (OG) - Mountain Ridge
Tyler Wigglesworth (LS) - Mountain Ridge (walk-on)

NORTHERN COLORADO BEARS

Franky Morales (FS) - Chandler
Alfred Smith (CB) - Chandler

NORTHERN ILLINOIS HUSKIES

Amier Boyd (ATH) - Mountain Pointe

NORTHERN MICHIGAN WILDCATS

Jake Price (TE) - Peoria
Blake Sparks (QB) - Millennium

NORTHERN STATE WOLVES

Breshaun Brown (CB) - Desert Edge
Camden Haggard (S) - Hamilton
Ivan Martin (CB) - Saguaro
Braden Wells (QB) - Notre Dame

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

Benjamin Morrison (CB) - Brophy

OBERLIN YEOMEN

Jacob Bennett (OT) - Parker

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Kyion Grayes (WR) - Chandler

OREGON DUCKS

Cruz Rushing (SS) - Salpointe (walk-on)

OTTAWA (ARIZ.) SPIRIT

Donell Danley (DE) - Estrella Foothills
Carlos Dominguez (WR) - Brophy
Joel Gant (CB) - Hamilton
Richard Kulik (WR) - Desert Edge

PRESENTATION SAINTS

Chandler Janik (DE) - Highland
Bryce Robinson (WR) - Salpointe

PRINCETON TIGERS

Nason Coleman (TE) - Chandler

RIPON RED HAWKS

Kyler Manning (LB) - Catalina

ROCKY MOUNTAIN BATTLIN' BEARS

Joshua Berg-Nabors (RB) - Sierra Linda
Anthony Mendez (DT) - Sierra Linda

SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS

Jordan Morris (TE) - Red Mountain

SIMPSON STORM

Caleb Hamilton (C) - Trivium Prep
Miles Kinney (QB) - Empire
Josh Stokes (OG) - Mesquite

SIOUX FALLS COUGARS

Skylar Edmonds (LB) - Red Mountain
Dillon Jones (DE) - Notre Dame
Armando Nieves (OT) - Paradise Valley

SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES HARDROCKERS

Max Amicarelli (OT) - Estrella Foothills
Noah Borchard (FS) - Campo Verde

SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE MUSTANGS

Amari Gilmore (FS) - Poston Butte
Terryon Rowe (WR) - Mountain Pointe
Matthew Willis (TE) - Desert Edge

ST. THOMAS TOMMIES

Brady Kallman (DE) - Cienega

TEMPLE OWLS

Elijah Warner (QB) - Brophy

TEXAS LONGHORNS

Lance St. Louis (LS) - Williams Field
Zac Swanson (DE) - Brophy

TEXAS A&M AGGIES

Anthony Lucas (DT) - Chaparral

UNLV REBELS

Fisher Camac (DE) - Highland

UPPER IOWA PEACOCKS

Dematris Azcueta (CB) - Casa Grande

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

Parker Brailsford (OG) - Saguaro
Lance Holtzclaw (DE) - Desert Ridge

WASHINGTON (MO.) BEARS

Xander Georgoulis (RB) - Sunnyslope

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

Grady Gross (K) - Horizon (walk-on)

WEST VIRGINIA MOUNTAINEERS

Nicco Marchiol (QB) - Hamilton

WESTERN MICHIGAN BRONCOS

Treyson Bourguet (QB) - Salpointe

WESTERN NEW MEXICO MUSTANGS

Javier Aranda (OT) - Red Mountain
Tanner Bobic (K/P) - Deer Valley
Cutter Briscoe (QB) - Estrella Foothills
Houston Matthews (OG) - Red Mountain
David Nation (OT) - Desert Vista
Brayden Starmer (LS) - Desert Ridge
Kyle Whitaker (OT) - Dobson

WILLIAM PENN STATESMEN

Nick Williams-Garcia (RB) - Kingman

WISCONSIN BADGERS

Tristan Monday (DE) - Saguaro

