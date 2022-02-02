Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 2/1

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we continue to National Signing Day on Feb. 2. That is the next day that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Peoria wide receiver Isaac Moreno received an offer from Ottawa (Ariz.). Snowflake quarterback Caden Cantrell received an offer from William Penn (Iowa). Bisbee offensive tackle Ed Holly received an offer from Hastings (Neb.). La Joya wide receiver Quame Robinson received an offer from Graceland (Iowa). Horizon wide receiver/cornerback Ethan Tinsley received an offer from Hastings. Centennial running back James Scott received an offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).

Following a conversation with offensive line coach Hunter Coronel, Red Mountain offensive guard Rudy Robertson received an offer from the University of Saint Mary on Tuesday. The 6-foot, 250-pound lineman was a three-year starter for the Mountain Lions. Closer to home, Robertson visited Ottawa University in Surprise last weekend. Saint Mary, located in Kansas, finished last season at 3-7. The Spires play in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (NAIA).

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 2/1/22

As we get closer to National Signing Day on Wednesday, more and more Arizona players are making their commitments.

On Tuesday, Chandler safety Franky Morales announced his commitment to Northern Colorado. The entire recruiting process has been memorable for him. The strong connection he felt with the entire staff at UNC made the difference.



"The staff's plan for the future of the program, defensive schemes, and vision they ahve for my path is incomparable," Morales said in a text message. "I'm extremely aligned with the staff's short-term and long-term roadmaps."



A three-year varsity player for the Wolves, Morales had 78 tackles and intercepted three passes last season. He will be joined by teammate Alfred Smith in the Northern Colorado recruiting class.





Another safety in the East Valley, Amari Gilmore, committed to Southwest Minnesota State. The Poston Butte defensive back visited the school that offered him back in May and see what the program could do for its students.



"I realized that they had good expectations for their student-athletes," Gilmore said in a text message. "There was a good connection between players and coaches. This experience is what led me to my decision with SMSU."



Gilmore led a Poston Butte team that played for the 4A championship in tackles with 109. He intercepted three passes (returning one for a TD) and also played some offense, getting three rushing touchdowns.





Another player heading to the Midwest is Kevin Johanson. The safety at Greenway committed to Grinnell College in Iowa. He was impressed with the campus and what it can bring both academically and athletically.



"Grinnell is the 13th-ranked liberal arts school in the nation, with a great computer science program (his intended major)," Johanson said in a text message. "The athletic director, Andy Hamilton, is an alum and has also garnered significant resources for the football program to be successful for many years to come. I believe in the future of the team as well as in the education the school will provide me."



Johanson's father also went to Grinnell. He was a starter for the Demons the past two seasons. Last fall, Johanson had 73 tackles and also returned a kickoff for a touchdown.





Carroll University in Wisconsin has put out a giant footprint within the state of Arizona for this year's recruiting class. The Division III school now has seven commitments after Lawrence Scott made his on Tuesday.

The 6-2, 195-pound tight end at Centennial noticed the positive vibes coming out of the football program.



"Nothing but positivity around everyone and every single person in that program wants to succeed," Scott said in a text message. "They are truly building something special there at Carroll and it's something I want to be a part of for the next four years."





Here's the rest of the commitments from Tuesday:

Saguaro wide receiver Javen Jacobs committed to Arizona State.

Brophy wide receiver Taj Hughes committed to Drake (Iowa).

O'Connor safety Kolten Warner committed to Minot State (N. Dak.).

Cienega wide recevier Gunnar Hernandez committed to Adams State (Colo.).

Paradise Honors running back Dylan Hoyt committed to Benedictine Univ. (Ill.).

Sequoia Pathway offensive guard Amari Turner committed to Benedictine Univ. (Ill.).

Sequoia Pathway linebacker Michael Easley committed to Crown (Minn.).

Brophy wide receiver Carlos Dominguez committed to Ottawa (Ariz.).

