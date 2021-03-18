ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 3/18

UPDATED: 3/18/21

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 290 players from the Class of 2021 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

O'Connor has a few juniors with offers and one of them is Brevin Czosnyka. The 6-3, 190-pound linebacker received his first offer from Army on Wednesday. Czosnyka has been playing 7-on-7 ball this winter with True Buzz West Coast. He can run with anyone and is part of the Eagles' most experienced position of the '21 team. O'Connor reached the 6A semifinals for the first time last season and Czosnyka had 84 tackles along with two sacks and a pair of interceptions. Army will play a pair of Power Five schools in back-to-back weeks in 2021. The Black Knights travel to Wisconsin on Oct. 16 and host Wake Forest in West Point the following Saturday. Army finished 9-3 last season and played in the Liberty Bowl. That has been the theme over the past five years as the Cadets have gone 43-21. Last season, Army forced 20 turnovers.



The recruitment of Russell Davis continues to gain speed. The 6-4, 215-pound defensive end from Hamilton collected an offer from Nevada on Thursday. It's the eighth scholarship offer for Davis since January. He was one of the most disruptive players in the state last season with 61 tackles and 13.5 sacks as the Huskies reached the Open State title game. Davis recently had a virtual visit with East Carolina. In our Arizona Varsity awards, he was a nominee for 6A Defensive Player of the Year, 6A Defensive Breakout Player of the Year, and 6A Defensive Lineman of the Year. Like Army, Nevada will take on two Power Five opponents this fall. The Wolf Pack open the season at Cal on Sept. 4 and visit Kansas State two weeks later. Nevada went 7-2 last season capping it off with a victory over Tulane in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. In the win, the Pack defense recorded eight sacks and intercepted three passes.

Earning his second offer on Tuesday was Ivan Martin. The Saguaro cornerback got it from the United States Naval Academy. Martin, who is 5-11 and 180 pounds, was a 5A East Region Second Team selection. He made 16 tackles and intercepted a pass in four games for the Sabercats. Martin gets some work in during the offseason by playing 7-on-7 ball with Sweet Feet Elite. Navy will play eight teams that made a bowl game in 2020. The Midshipmen will have four of the first five at home in Annapolis where Game Day includes fly-overs, march-ons, and tailgating. The opener will be on Sept. 4 against Marshall.



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.