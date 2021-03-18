ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 3/18

Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 3/18
The Army Black Knights offer O'Connor linebacker Czosnyka
UPDATED: 3/18/21
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 290 players from the Class of 2021 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
O'Connor has a few juniors with offers and one of them is Brevin Czosnyka. The 6-3, 190-pound linebacker received his first offer from Army on Wednesday. Czosnyka has been playing 7-on-7 ball this winter with True Buzz West Coast. He can run with anyone and is part of the Eagles' most experienced position of the '21 team. O'Connor reached the 6A semifinals for the first time last season and Czosnyka had 84 tackles along with two sacks and a pair of interceptions. Army will play a pair of Power Five schools in back-to-back weeks in 2021. The Black Knights travel to Wisconsin on Oct. 16 and host Wake Forest in West Point the following Saturday. Army finished 9-3 last season and played in the Liberty Bowl. That has been the theme over the past five years as the Cadets have gone 43-21. Last season, Army forced 20 turnovers.
The recruitment of Russell Davis continues to gain speed. The 6-4, 215-pound defensive end from Hamilton collected an offer from Nevada on Thursday. It's the eighth scholarship offer for Davis since January. He was one of the most disruptive players in the state last season with 61 tackles and 13.5 sacks as the Huskies reached the Open State title game. Davis recently had a virtual visit with East Carolina. In our Arizona Varsity awards, he was a nominee for 6A Defensive Player of the Year, 6A Defensive Breakout Player of the Year, and 6A Defensive Lineman of the Year. Like Army, Nevada will take on two Power Five opponents this fall. The Wolf Pack open the season at Cal on Sept. 4 and visit Kansas State two weeks later. Nevada went 7-2 last season capping it off with a victory over Tulane in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. In the win, the Pack defense recorded eight sacks and intercepted three passes.
Earning his second offer on Tuesday was Ivan Martin. The Saguaro cornerback got it from the United States Naval Academy. Martin, who is 5-11 and 180 pounds, was a 5A East Region Second Team selection. He made 16 tackles and intercepted a pass in four games for the Sabercats. Martin gets some work in during the offseason by playing 7-on-7 ball with Sweet Feet Elite. Navy will play eight teams that made a bowl game in 2020. The Midshipmen will have four of the first five at home in Annapolis where Game Day includes fly-overs, march-ons, and tailgating. The opener will be on Sept. 4 against Marshall.
This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2022 OFFERS
Quaron Adams - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Hawaii, Howard, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon
Christian Anaya - Hamilton (WR): Northern Colorado
Elijah Barclay - Salpointe (WR): Arizona, Hawaii, Illinois State, Nebraska, Purdue, TCU, Utah, Utah State
Treyson Bourguet - Salpointe (QB): Arizona, Columbia, Idaho, Vanderbilt
Shakaun Bowser - Casteel (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oregon State, Southern Mississippi, Utah, Utah State
Parker Brailsford - Saguaro (OG): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Colorado State, Kansas State, Michigan State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, USC
Gavin Broscious - Desert Edge (OG): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, MICHIGAN STATE, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt
Devin Brown - Queen Creek (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Iowa State, Michigan State, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Oregon State, USC, Wisconsin
Connor Clinton - Casteel (SS): Army
Kaden Cloud - Williams Field (RB): Air Force, Army, Columbia, Oregon State
Nason Coleman - Chandler (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, BYU, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Idaho, Iowa State, Nebraska, New Mexico, Princeton, UCF, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Yale
Brandon Craddock - O'Connor (LB): Morgan State
Miles Crutchley - Saguaro (LB): Army
Brevin Czosnyka - O'Connor (LB): Army
Jalen Daniels - Red Mountain (QB): Howard, Morgan State
Russell Davis - Hamilton (DE): Arizona, Colorado State, East Carolina, Fresno State, Idaho, Nevada, San Diego State, Utah State
Ridge Docekal - Saguaro (QB): Appalachian State, Bucknell, Columbia
Amar Elmore - Chandler (DE): Dartmouth
Angel Flores - Casa Grande (QB): Columbia, Georgetown, Morgan State, Northern Arizona
Kyion Grayes - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Iowa State, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah
Devon Grubbs - Desert Vista (RB): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona
Donovan Guyton - Williams Field (FS): Air Force
Kaden Hicks - Mountain Ridge (OG): Lake Forest
Jacob Holmes - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Fresno State, Idaho, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Utah State, Washington State
Lance Holtzclaw - Desert Ridge (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Boston College, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oregon State, San Diego State, Vanderbilt
Taj Hughes - Brophy (WR): Presbyterian
Javen Jacobs - Saguaro (RB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Aziya Jamison - Williams Field (RB): Arizona State, BYU, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Isaiah Johnson - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Idaho, Utah State
Bryan King - Casteel (FS): Northern Arizona, Southern Mississippi
Adryan Lara - Desert Edge (QB): Arizona, Iowa State, Kansas, Oregon State, WASHINGTON STATE, William & Mary
Anthony Lucas - Chaparral (DT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin
Micah Lutu - Saguaro (OG): Arizona State, New Mexico
Marcus Lye - Brophy (K/P): Presbyterian
Nicco Marchiol - Hamilton (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Charlotte, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida, Florida Atlantic, FLORIDA STATE, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Liberty, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, South Florida, TCU, USC, Utah, Washington State
Ivan Martin - Saguaro (CB): Army, Navy
Nick Martinez - St. Mary's (QB): St. Norbert
Michael Masunas - Hamilton (TE): Air Force, Army, Florida State, Maryland, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, San Diego State
Jeryl McIntosh - Desert Edge (RB): Morgan State
Kane Metts-Terrell - Liberty (WR): Morehead State
Kevin Miniefield Jr. - Desert Ridge (CB): Air Force
Tristan Monday - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico
Andrew Morris - Mesquite (LB): Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Jordan Morris - Red Mountain (TE): Nevada, Northern Arizona, Utah State, Yale
Benjamin Morrison - Brophy (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, UCLA, UNLV, Washington, Washington State
Andrew Petersen - Casteel (DT): Southern Mississippi
Tyler Powell - Brophy (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico State, UCLA, UNLV
Jai Rodriquez - Desert Vista (OT): Arizona State, Idaho, Northern Arizona
Daniel Santiago - Horizon (DT): Air Force, Arizona, Army, San Diego State, Yale
Tony Servin - Sierra Linda (OG): Mayville State
Brayten Silbor - Chaparral (QB): Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania
Gavin Smith - Notre Dame (WR): Arizona State
Jax Stam - Liberty (FS): Army, Georgetown, New Mexico, Pennsylvania
Grayson Stovall - Hamilton (OG): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Charlotte, Colorado State, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan State, Oregon State, Utah
Zac Swanson - Brophy (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah
Trevor Swan - Perry (OG): Arizona State
Malaki Ta'ase - Mesa Mountain View (DE): Southern Utah
Elijah Warner - Brophy (QB): Eastern Kentucky, Marshall, Presbyterian, Tennessee-Martin
Kolten Warner - O'Connor (SS): Central (Iowa)
Marchiol, 4-star Hamilton QB, commits to Florida State
UPDATED: 3/15/21
We already have a six-pack of juniors that have announced their verbal commitments. They're made up of three quarterbacks, two offensive linemen, and a wide receiver.
Hamilton quarterback Nicco Marchiol committed to Florida State in January. He selected the Seminoles over Florida, Arizona State, and Rutgers which were his "Final Four". The 6-2, 215-pound lefty moved to Arizona from Colorado prior to last season. With the Huskies in 2020, Marchiol completed 69 percent of his passes for 1,417 yards and 11 touchdowns while rushing for 535 yards and six scores and led Hamilton to the Open Division title game. Prior to his decision, Marchiol took unofficial visits to both UF and FSU with his parents.
Desert Edge quarterback Adryan Lara became the first 2022 commitment for Washington State back in September. A pro-style QB, Lara chose the Cougars over offers from Oregon State, Arizona, Iowa State, and Kansas. The 6-1, 190-pound signal caller has started for the Scorpions since his freshman year. In 2020, Lara threw for 2,393 yards and 23 touchdowns as DEHS went undefeated in the regular season and made the Open Division tournament. Lara has passed for 7,894 yards and 84 TDs in his high school career.
Queen Creek quarterback Devin Brown will also be Pac-12 bound as he committed to USC last September. A 6-2, 190-pound pro-style QB, Brown had 10 scholarship offers including Arizona, Arizona State, Wisconsin, and North Carolina State. He's a two-year starter for the Bulldogs, and threw for 1,761 yards and 18 touchdown passes in nine games last year. The current starting quarterback for USC is Desert Mountain product, Kedon Slovis.
Desert Edge offensive guard Gavin Broscious added some size to Michigan State's recruiting class with his commitment to the Spartans last November. The 6-4, 290-pound lineman picked MSU over offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Minnesota, and Utah. A primary protector of Lara, Broscious is ready to go for another big season out in Goodyear for the Scorpions, who averaged 426 yards per game in 2020.
Hamilton offensive guard Grayson Stovall became the first in-state commitment for the '22 class when he pledged to Arizona in January. The 6-4, 295-pound lineman is an aggressive blocker for the Huskies. Stovall, who like Marchiol, moved to Arizona from Colorado last summer, went on a self-guided tour of the Tucson campus prior to his announcement. When the Huskies weren't throwing the ball, they were running it through holes by Stovall and the rest of the lineman to the tune of 252 yards per game during an 8-2 season.
Chandler wide receiver Kyion Grayes will take his competitive drive to Columbus and the Ohio State Buckeyes. The 6-1, 170-pound athlete hasn't lost a game on varsity for the Wolves (23-0) and has helped the team win consecutive titles numbers 4 and 5. Grayes caught 28 passes for 556 yards and 10 touchdowns in eight games last season. In addition to his pass catching, Grayes loves to block and he's improved his size in the weight room.
CLASS OF 2022 COMMITMENTS
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Grayson Stovall (OG) - Hamilton
FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES
Nicco Marchiol (QB) - Hamilton
MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS
Gavin Broscious (OG) - Desert Edge
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
Kyion Grayes (WR) - Chandler
USC TROJANS
Devin Brown (QB) - Queen Creek
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Adryan Lara (QB) - Desert Edge