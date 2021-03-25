ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 3/24

UPDATED: 3/24/21

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 300 players from the Class of 2021 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Casteel has a few juniors with offers and one of them is Shakaun Bowser. The 6-4, 225-pound outside linebacker received an offer from a third different Power Five conference as he got one from Michigan on Wednesday. While it's Bowser's first offer from the Big Ten, it's his 13th overall. One area he is planning to work on this year is defeating blocks in the run game. Casteel made the playoffs in its first year as a 6A member as Bowser made 77 tackles and led the Colts with 11 sacks. That earned him First Team All-6A Fiesta Region honors as a defensive lineman (where he also plays). Michigan has a new linebackers coach in George Helow. He comes to the Wolverines from Maryland, where he was the special teams coordinator and inside linebackers coach. The Wolverines have begun preparing for the season with spring practices. Due to attendance limitations in the state, Michigan will not be having a final spring game open to the public. That means everyone's first look at UM (2-4 last year) will be on Sept. 4 at home in Ann Arbor against Western Michigan (4-2 in 2020).

Also picking an offer up from Michigan on Wednesday was Lance Holtzclaw. The 6-4, 200-pound defensive end at Desert Ridge already has offers from four Pac-12 schools. He had 27 tackles and a pair of sacks in six games for the Jaguars last year plus nine tackles for a loss. Holtzclaw can also play receiver and hauled in 13 passes for 186 yards. He is ranked No. 8 overall in the state for the 2022 class by Rivals. With Arizona being one of the few states in the West to have a high school football season, it proved advantageous in getting junior film for Holtzclaw.



Earning his first offer on Wednesday was Ethan Lee. The Brophy running back got it from the University of La Verne. Lee, who is 5-8 and 195 pounds, was the Broncos' leading rusher last year. He had 174 yards in six games with most of those coming in the team's last game against Liberty (96 yards on 20 carries). Lee gets his work done in the weight room and is one of BCP's strongest kids and should make a big impact on the offense in 2021. La Verne, located in Los Angeles County, competes in the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (Div. III). The Leopards last played in 2019 and finished 4-6. Head coach Christopher Krich has been at the school for 10 years and guided the team to the 2015 SCIAC league title.

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.