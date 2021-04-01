ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 4/1

UPDATED: 4/1/21

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 310 players from the Class of 2021 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Picking an offer up from Boise State on Thursday was Lance Holtzclaw. The 6-4, 200-pound defensive end at Desert Ridge already has offers from a couple of Pac-12 schools. He had 27 tackles and a pair of sacks in six games for the Jaguars last year plus nine tackles for a loss. Holtzclaw can also play receiver and hauled in 13 passes for 186 yards. He is ranked No. 8 overall in the state for the 2022 class by Rivals. With Arizona being one of the few states in the West to have a high school football season, it proved advantageous in getting junior film for Holtzclaw. He is preparing for his senior year by playing 7-on-7 ball with True Buzz. Holtzclaw competed in 7's in Dallas last weekend with a few of his D-Ridge teammates. Boise State is gearing up for its spring game, which will take place on April 10. In addition to hosting 5,000 fans at Albertsons Stadium, the Broncos are encouraging attendees to make a contribution to the Idaho Foodbank. The school will be holding a canned food drive next week leading up to the game. BSU finished 5-2 last season and played in the Mountain West Championship Game. The '21 season begins with a long cross-country road trip to Orlando to meet UCF (6-4 in 2020) on Sept. 4.

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.