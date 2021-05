Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 5/16

UPDATED: 5/16/21

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 350 players from the Class of 2021 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

The recruitment of Kaden Hicks has taken off over the past week. Culver-Stockton College became his fourth offer in that time. Hicks is a 6-4, 260-pound offensive guard at Mountain Ridge. He recently completed the track and field season, where he threw the shot put and discus. Hicks carries a 3.5 GPA and blocked for a Mountain Lion offense that posted nearly 200 passing yards a game and threw 21 touchdown passes. He is being recruited by Roy Cutshaw Jr., the recruiting coordinator at CSC. Culver-Stockton has an O-Lineman, Andrew Rupcich, who was named to the NAIA Coaches All-America First Team for the second straight year. The Wildcats averaged 339.5 yards per game, but were only able to play four games last fall. Culver-Stockton finished 1-3 with four games being canceled due to COVID-19.



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

