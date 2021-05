ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 5/2

UPDATED: 5/2/21

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 330 players from the Class of 2021 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Colorado State pulled three recruits out of Arizona in this past class with two of them coming from Hamilton. On Sunday, the Rams looked down the road on Arizona Avenue and made an offer to Chandler defensive tackle Jacob Holmes. The 6-3, 285-pound lineman played at Cesar Chavez last season, where he had 23 tackles and four sacks in just three games. The offer from the Rams is his 10th overall, and fifth from the Mountain West Conference. Colorado State recently announced an extension of its in-state game with Colorado. The games will take place in back-to-back years with two-year breaks in between. Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins will play host in 2024, 2029, 2034, and 2038. While the Buffaloes don't appear on this year's schedule, CSU (1-3 in an abbreviated 2020 season) will play a pair of Power Five teams. Vanderbilt visits Colorado State on Sept. 11 and the Rams travel to Iowa on Sept. 25.

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.