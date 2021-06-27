Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 6/26
Montana State offers Hamilton wide receiver Christian Anaya
UPDATED: 6/26/21
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
We hit the end of the Quiet Period for the Division I FBS schools this Sunday. After that, will be a one-month Dead Period (through July 24) where in-person recruiting and official or unofficial visits to college campuses are not allowed. The Division I FCS schools remain in the Quiet Period through July. During this time, in-person recruiting contacts are only permissible when on that school's college campus.
Times for games are given in Arizona time.
Hamilton had another successful season in 2020, finishing with an 8-2 record and coming within a whisker of taking the Open Division Championship. That followed up a 9-3 season in 2019, which included a run to the Open semifinals. One of the returners on that offense, which averaged 38.8 points per game, this fall is Christian Anaya. The 6-1, 175-pound wide receiver collected an offer from Montana State after taking part in the Bobcats' camp on Saturday. Anaya led the Huskies with 48 receptions for 458 yards and six touchdowns. He scored TDs in both the semifinal (vs. Salpointe) and the final (against Chandler). A track athlete (100, 200, and 400), Anaya has speed to go with his pass-catching ability. Montana State has its highest preseason ranking in eight years as the Bobcats are tabbed No. 8 in the FCS by Athlon Sports. MSU returns eight starters on offense, but has a new head coach in Brent Vigen. The Big Sky took part in an abbreviated spring season, however Montana State opted out of it due to health concerns. The Bobcats did hold a Spring Game in April. In the 2019 season, MSU was 11-4 and reached the semifinals. Montana State opens its 2021 schedule on Sept. 4 at Wyoming.
This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2022 OFFERS
Quaron Adams - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Hawaii, Howard, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon
Raul Aguilar - Saguaro (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State
Emmanuel Ajala - Chandler (OT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brigham Alexander - Benjamin Franklin (OT): Graceland, Morehead State
Christian Anaya - Hamilton (WR): Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado
Jordan Anderson - Basha (FS): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Milo Apodaca - Greenway (LB): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dematris Azcueta - Casa Grande (CB): Abilene Christian, Arizona, Arizona Christian, Finlandia, San Diego
Payton Barlow - Queen Creek (RB): South Dakota School of Mines
Zach Bauer - Greenway (OG): Arizona Christian
Johnny Bellino - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Montana Tech, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jack Benson - Arcadia (QB): Southwest Minnesota State
Joshua Berg-Nabors - Sierra Linda (RB): Mayville State
Bryan Bogardus - Saguaro (RB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Puget Sound, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Charles Borowsky - Chaparral (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Treyson Bourguet - Salpointe (QB): Arizona, BYU, Columbia, Idaho, Vanderbilt
Shakaun Bowser - Casteel (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, New Mexico, Oregon State, Southern Mississippi, Utah, Utah State
Amier Boyd - Mountain Pointe (ATH): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Northern Arizona
Parker Brailsford - Saguaro (OG): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Colorado State, Hawaii, Kansas State, Michigan State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, USC, WASHINGTON, Washington State
Gavin Broscious - Desert Edge (OG): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, MICHIGAN STATE, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt
Breshaun Brown - Desert Edge (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Davondre Bucannon - Chaparral (CB): Idaho
Jake Burrow - Notre Dame (C): St. Norbert
Ethan Bush - Notre Dame (LB): Lewis & Clark, St. Norbert
Tommy Carberry - Florence (WR): Puget Sound
Mikey Castro - Seton Catholic (RB): Arizona Christian
Fisher Camac - Highland (DE): Southwest Minnesota State
Malik Charles - Heritage Academy Maricopa (WR): Arizona Christian
Bryce Chen - Arizona College Prep (WR): Lake Forest, Rose-Hulman, St. Norbert
Augustin Chiang - Coolidge (CB): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert
Connor Clinton - Casteel (SS): Arizona State, Army, Northern Arizona
Kaden Cloud - Williams Field (RB): Air Force, Army, Columbia, Navy, Oregon State
Nason Coleman - Chandler (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, BYU, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Idaho, Iowa State, Nebraska, New Mexico, Princeton, UCF, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Yale
Cris Contreras - Desert Edge (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
KJ Cooper - Chandler (QB): Eastern Kentucky
Brandon Craddock - O'Connor (LB): Georgetown, Marist, Morgan State, Southwest Minnesota State
Michael Cromer - Walden Grove (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline
Miles Crutchley - Saguaro (LB): Army
Mason Cullop - Cactus (C): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Kolton Cunningham - Perry (LB): Rochester (N.Y.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Brevin Czosnyka - O'Connor (LB): Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana State, Navy, Northern Arizona
Jalen Daniels - Red Mountain (QB): Howard, Morgan State
Russell Davis II - Hamilton (DE): Arizona, Boston College, Colorado State, Duke, East Carolina, Fresno State, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, San Diego State, Utah State
Thomas DeChesaro - Saguaro (FS): Lake Forest
Tavian Dennis - Desert Vista (SS): San Diego State
Ridge Docekal - Saguaro (QB): Appalachian State, Bucknell, Columbia, Fordham, Furman, Houston, Idaho
Carlos Dominguez - Brophy (WR): La Verne
Amar Elmore - Chandler (DE): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Dartmouth
Owen Faulkner - O'Connor (DT): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert
Ryan Finch - Mountain Ridge (QB): Arizona Christian
Angel Flores - Casa Grande (QB): Columbia, Georgetown, Morgan State, Northern Arizona, Rice
Ryan Fontaine - Pusch Ridge (QB): Bethel Univ. (Tenn.)
Camren Foster - Desert Edge (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Duke Frye - Notre Dame (DT/OG): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Joel Gant - Hamilton (CB): Arizona Christian
Josiah Gardner - Willow Canyon (DT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Valentin Gbafore - Independence (WR): Idaho
Xander Georgoulis - Sunnyslope (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Amari Gilmore - Poston Butte (FS): Idaho, Southwest Minnesota State
Jeremiah Gossett - Peoria (CB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Northern Michigan
Kyion Grayes - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Iowa State, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah
Devon Grubbs - Desert Vista (RB): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona
Donovan Guyton - Williams Field (FS): Air Force
Camden Haggard - Hamilton (S): Morningside, Northern State, Southwest Minnesota State
Hayden Hallett - Pusch Ridge (QB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Zach Hammett - River Valley (RB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kaden Hicks - Mountain Ridge (OG): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Morningside, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ashton Hill - Deer Valley (RB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest
Andrew Hinojos - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Blaine Hipa - Chandler (QB): Hawaii, Tennessee
Jacob Holmes - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Idaho, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Utah State, Washington State, West Virginia
Lance Holtzclaw - Desert Ridge (DE/WR): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Boston College, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan, Oregon State, San Diego State, Vanderbilt, Washington
Logan Hubler - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Lake Forest
Jordan Huff - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian
Taj Hughes - Brophy (WR): Presbyterian, South Dakota School of Mines
Jayden Hurst - Red Mountain (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State
Javen Jacobs - Saguaro (RB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Yale
Aziya Jamison - Williams Field (RB): Arizona State, BYU, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Isaiah Johnson - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, Utah State
Brooks Jones - ALA-Queen Creek (TE/DE): BYU
Dillon Jones - Notre Dame (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Brody Kallman - Cienega (DE): Culver-Stockton, Southwest Minnesota State
Steven Kennedy Jr. - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)
Bryan King - Queen Creek (FS): Northern Arizona, Southern Mississippi
Adam Knowles - Perry (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Joseph Lagafuaina - Cactus (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jeff Lambert - Corona del Sol (LB): New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Adryan Lara - Desert Edge (QB): Arizona, Iowa State, Kansas, Oregon State, WASHINGTON STATE, William & Mary
Jaden Lay - Valley Vista (C): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ethan Lee - Brophy (RB): La Verne
Anthony Lucas - Chaparral (DT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin
Micah Lutu - Saguaro (OG): Arizona State, New Mexico
Marcus Lye - Brophy (K/P): Presbyterian
Nicco Marchiol - Hamilton (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Charlotte, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Liberty, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, South Florida, TCU, USC, Utah, Washington State, WEST VIRGINIA
Damien Marquez - Deer Valley (C): Arizona Christian
Ivan Martin - Saguaro (CB): Army, Grand View, Lake Forest, Navy, Wisconsin-River Falls
Antonio Martinez - Salpointe (WR): St. Norbert
Nick Martinez - St. Mary's (QB): Jamestown, St. Norbert
Michael Masunas - Hamilton (TE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Florida State, Maryland, MICHIGAN STATE, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, San Diego State, Tennessee, UNLV, Utah
Matthew McClelland - Arete Prep (QB/DB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Jeryll McIntosh - Desert Edge (RB): Morgan State, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jonathan Melgar - Apollo (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Anthony Mendez - Sierra Linda (DT): Mayville State
Keaton Messerole - Arizona College Prep (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kane Metts-Terrell - Liberty (WR): Morehead State
Djevon Miles - Deer Valley (FS): Arizona Christian
KJ Miniefield - Desert Ridge (CB): Air Force, Nevada
Tristan Monday - Saguaro (DE): ARIZONA, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico
Jeremiah Moore - Chandler (RB): Southwest Minnesota State
Franky Morales - Chandler (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Andrew Morris - Mesquite (LB): Idaho, Marshall, New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Jordan Morris - Red Mountain (TE): Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Yale
Benjamin Morrison - Brophy (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, UCLA, UNLV, Washington, Washington State
Nick Morrow - Flagstaff (DE): Baylor, California, Northern Arizona
Dylan Murray - Horizon (SS): Bryant
Oliver Ocampos - Centennial (OG): Wisconsin-River Falls
Cordell Outridge - Moon Valley (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jace Patton - Highland (TE): Southwest Minnesota State
Elijah Peters - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): South Dakota School of Mines
Andrew Petersen - Casteel (DT): Southern Mississippi
Fabian Pina - Sierra Linda (OG): Mayville State
Jack Plote - Mountain Pointe (OT): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tyler Powell - Brophy (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico State, UCLA, UNLV
Xavier Quintanilla - Sierra Linda (CB): Mayville State
Cody Raetzman - Salpointe (SS): Wisconsin-River Falls
Caleb Richardson - Perry (DT): Lake Forest
Alex Rivera - Trevor Browne (QB): Mayville State
Leon Roberts - Carl Hayden (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Ty Robinson - Basha (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jai Rodriquez - Desert Vista (OT): Arizona State, Idaho, Northern Arizona
Jose Roman - Desert View (OG): Arizona Christian
Jacob Romero - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona Christian
Cooper Ross - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): BYU, Lake Forest, New Mexico Highlands, Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State
Terryon Rowe - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Larry Royal - Queen Creek (RB): Arizona Christian
Andy Ruiz - Coconino (CB): Northern Arizona
John Ruvo - Notre Dame (CB): South Dakota School of Mines
Alexis Sanchez - Mountain Ridge (OG): Georgetown, Morehead State, Northern Arizona
Deven Sanchez - Marana Mountain View (SB): Arizona Christian
Isaac Sandoval - Florence (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Daniel Santiago - Horizon (DT): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Buffalo, Colorado State, San Diego State, Yale
Cy Schmaltz - Mesa (QB): New Mexico Highlands
James Scott - Centennial (RB): Southwest Minnesota State
Tony Servin - Centennial (OG): Arizona Christian, Mayville State
Cannen Siegel - Saguaro (LB): Lake Forest
Brayten Silbor - Chaparral (QB): Columbia, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania
Alfred Smith - Chandler (CB): Army, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Navy, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Norbert, Western New Mexico
Gavin Smith - Notre Dame (WR): Arizona State, Idaho, North Dakota
Devon Sparks - Mountain Pointe (RB): Arizona Christian
Lance St. Louis - Williams Field (LS): TEXAS
Jax Stam - Liberty (FS): Army, Georgetown, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Southwest Minnesota State
Braden Starmer - Desert Ridge (LS): Mayville State
Cael Stewart - Blue Ridge (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Grayson Stovall - Hamilton (OG): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Charlotte, Colorado State, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan State, Oregon State, Utah
Zac Swanson - Brophy (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, TEXAS, UCLA, USC, Utah
Trevor Swan - Perry (OG): Arizona State
Malaki Ta'ase - Mesa Mountain View (DE): Idaho, Nevada, Southern Utah, Utah State
Tre Tate - Hamilton (WR): Colorado School of Mines
Mack Taylor - Queen Creek (LS): Lake Forest, Morningside
Myllen Terameau - Saguaro (CB): Northern Arizona
Ata Teutupe - Cactus (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwest Minnesota State
Chris Thomas Jr. - Cactus (WR): Lake Forest, Morgan State
Kiko Trejo - Amphitheater (RB): Arizona Christian
Keiyon Turner - Desert Ridge (WR): Arizona Christian
Ilya Uvaydov - Gilbert (K): Dixie State
Rudy Varela - Casteel (C): Air Force, Army, Navy, Northern Arizona, Valparaiso
Max Ware - Brophy (WR): South Dakota School of MInes
Elijah Warner - Brophy (QB): Ball State, Colorado State, Eastern Kentucky, Marshall, Presbyterian, Tennessee-Martin
Kolten Warner - O'Connor (SS): Arizona Christian, Central (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Norbert
Braden Wells - Notre Dame (QB): Puget Sound, St. Norbert
John West - Deer Valley (DB): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tucker Wilburn - Marcos de Niza (DE): Arizona State
Matthew Willis - Desert Edge (TE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Merhauti Xepera - Fresno State (TE/DE): Higley
Isaac Yates - Shadow Ridge (WR): Southwest Minnesota State
Hamilton QB Nicco Marchiol commits to West Virginia
UPDATED: 6/25/21
West Virginia is on its way to building a Top 25 recruiting class and the centerpiece is making his way to Morgantown from Arizona.
Nicco Marchiol, a 6-3, 220-pound quarterback at Hamilton, is rated a four-star prospect from Rivals. He played his first season for the Huskies last year after moving from Colorado.
In eight games last year, Marchiol threw for 1,417 yards and completed 69 percent of his passes. He had 11 touchdown passes and added six more scores via the run. After missing Hamilton's first two playoff games with an injury, he returned and nearly led the Huskies to a victory in the Open Division final against Chandler (a 23-21 loss).
Cody Cameron analyzed Marchiol's commitment and talked to Hamilton's head coach and offensive coordinator.
Marchiol would be the first Arizona high school player to go to West Virginia since Brantwon Bowser (Maryvale), who played cornerback for the Mountaineers in 2008. The last quarterback from the state to go to WVU was Chuck LeVinus (Cactus '06), who was Major Harris' backup.
West Virginia had eight players named to Phil Steele's Preseason All-Big 12 team. Leading the way is senior defensive tackle Dante Stills, who was named to the First Team. The Mountaineers open their season in College Park against Maryland on Sept. 4. The game will kickoff at 12:30 p.m. and be televised nationally on ESPN. Last year, WVU finished 6-4 and defeated Army in the Liberty Bowl.
Marchiol wasn't the only Hamilton player to commit over the past couple of weeks. One of his targets, Michael Masunas, also made his announcement. The tight end will go to Michigan State.
Masunas (6-5, 235) is the second senior from the state to commit to the Spartans, joining offensive lineman Gavin Broscious (Desert Edge). He went on an official visit to East Lansing earlier this month. It was a busy June for Masunas, who also visited UNLV and TCU while also competing in the Dallas Showcase at SMU.
He really felt a bond with the coaches and is visualizing himself competing in the Big Ten.
"I love the feeling of family," Masunas said in a text message. "I think the coaching staff is amazing. The program is excellent and I think it is a great fit all around."
Michigan State is recruiting him as a tight end.
"They love that I can catch and block," Masunas said. "They plan to use me for both."
Masunas is entering his second year at Hamilton after transferring from Sabino. He is an excellent student with a 4.16 GPA.
Michigan State will begin its season a day earlier than initially planned with a Friday night kickoff on Sept. 3 at Northwestern. The game will begin at 6 p.m. and be televised by ESPN. Last season, the Spartans struggled to a 2-5 record, but one of those wins came in East Lansing against Northwestern (29-20). The Wildcats came into that game with a No. 8 national ranking.
Like Michigan State, BYU has two commits from Arizona. Both came over the past couple of weeks as Cooper Ross and Brooks Jones each made their commitments to the Cougars.
A day after an unofficial visit to Provo, Ross committed. He is a 6-5, 245-pound tight end at Heritage Academy Mesa. The Heroes play 8-man football in the Canyon Athletic Association. Ross plays on both sides of the ball for Heritage and is a two-time offensive MVP and a two-time state champion. In the classroom, he carries a 4.02 GPA.
He is planning to serve a mission after graduating and enroll at BYU in the fall of 2024.
Jones will be reunited with his older brother, Dean, who plays defensive back for the Cougars. The 6-6, 195-pounder has played basketball at ALA-Queen Creek and is committing to BYU as a defensive end. This will be his first year playing high school football. Jones competed in the camp in Provo earlier this month as well.
The players at BYU got to see a renovated locker room earlier this week in the Student Athletic Building. It was patterned after the locker room used for the Philadelphia Eagles. The amenities include a new team haircutting area, a Nike gear display, BYU football history uniform displays, and televisions. After a year of having to create its own schedule due to being an independent in a pandemic year, BYU is back to a national schedule with plenty of Power Five opponents. The Cougars will open in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas against Arizona on Sept. 4. ESPN will have the Saturday night broadcast at 8:30 p.m. Other opponents include Utah, Arizona State, Baylor, Washington State, Virginia, and USC. Last year, BYU finished 11-1 and defeated UCF in the Boca Raton Bowl in Florida.
CLASS OF 2022 COMMITMENTS
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Tristan Monday (DE) - Saguaro
Grayson Stovall (OG) - Hamilton
BYU COUGARS
Brooks Jones (TE/DE) - ALA-Queen Creek
Cooper Ross (TE) - Heritage Academy Mesa
MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS
Gavin Broscious (OG) - Desert Edge
Michael Masunas (TE) - Hamilton
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
Kyion Grayes (WR) - Chandler
TEXAS LONGHORNS
Lance St. Louis (LS) - Williams Field
Zac Swanson (DE) - Brophy
WASHINGTON HUSKIES
Parker Brailsford (OG) - Saguaro
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Adryan Lara (QB) - Desert Edge
WEST VIRGINIA MOUNTAINEERS
Nicco Marchiol (QB) - Hamilton