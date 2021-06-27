Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 6/26

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Hamilton had another successful season in 2020, finishing with an 8-2 record and coming within a whisker of taking the Open Division Championship. That followed up a 9-3 season in 2019, which included a run to the Open semifinals. One of the returners on that offense, which averaged 38.8 points per game, this fall is Christian Anaya . The 6-1, 175-pound wide receiver collected an offer from Montana State after taking part in the Bobcats' camp on Saturday. Anaya led the Huskies with 48 receptions for 458 yards and six touchdowns. He scored TDs in both the semifinal (vs. Salpointe) and the final (against Chandler). A track athlete (100, 200, and 400), Anaya has speed to go with his pass-catching ability. Montana State has its highest preseason ranking in eight years as the Bobcats are tabbed No. 8 in the FCS by Athlon Sports. MSU returns eight starters on offense, but has a new head coach in Brent Vigen. The Big Sky took part in an abbreviated spring season, however Montana State opted out of it due to health concerns. The Bobcats did hold a Spring Game in April. In the 2019 season, MSU was 11-4 and reached the semifinals. Montana State opens its 2021 schedule on Sept. 4 at Wyoming.

We hit the end of the Quiet Period for the Division I FBS schools this Sunday. After that, will be a one-month Dead Period (through July 24) where in-person recruiting and official or unofficial visits to college campuses are not allowed. The Division I FCS schools remain in the Quiet Period through July. During this time, in-person recruiting contacts are only permissible when on that school's college campus.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

West Virginia is on its way to building a Top 25 recruiting class and the centerpiece is making his way to Morgantown from Arizona.

Nicco Marchiol, a 6-3, 220-pound quarterback at Hamilton, is rated a four-star prospect from Rivals. He played his first season for the Huskies last year after moving from Colorado.



In eight games last year, Marchiol threw for 1,417 yards and completed 69 percent of his passes. He had 11 touchdown passes and added six more scores via the run. After missing Hamilton's first two playoff games with an injury, he returned and nearly led the Huskies to a victory in the Open Division final against Chandler (a 23-21 loss).



Cody Cameron analyzed Marchiol's commitment and talked to Hamilton's head coach and offensive coordinator.

Marchiol would be the first Arizona high school player to go to West Virginia since Brantwon Bowser (Maryvale), who played cornerback for the Mountaineers in 2008. The last quarterback from the state to go to WVU was Chuck LeVinus (Cactus '06), who was Major Harris' backup.



West Virginia had eight players named to Phil Steele's Preseason All-Big 12 team. Leading the way is senior defensive tackle Dante Stills, who was named to the First Team. The Mountaineers open their season in College Park against Maryland on Sept. 4. The game will kickoff at 12:30 p.m. and be televised nationally on ESPN. Last year, WVU finished 6-4 and defeated Army in the Liberty Bowl.



Marchiol wasn't the only Hamilton player to commit over the past couple of weeks. One of his targets, Michael Masunas, also made his announcement. The tight end will go to Michigan State.

Masunas (6-5, 235) is the second senior from the state to commit to the Spartans, joining offensive lineman Gavin Broscious (Desert Edge). He went on an official visit to East Lansing earlier this month. It was a busy June for Masunas, who also visited UNLV and TCU while also competing in the Dallas Showcase at SMU.

He really felt a bond with the coaches and is visualizing himself competing in the Big Ten.

"I love the feeling of family," Masunas said in a text message. "I think the coaching staff is amazing. The program is excellent and I think it is a great fit all around."

Michigan State is recruiting him as a tight end.

"They love that I can catch and block," Masunas said. "They plan to use me for both."

Masunas is entering his second year at Hamilton after transferring from Sabino. He is an excellent student with a 4.16 GPA.

Michigan State will begin its season a day earlier than initially planned with a Friday night kickoff on Sept. 3 at Northwestern. The game will begin at 6 p.m. and be televised by ESPN. Last season, the Spartans struggled to a 2-5 record, but one of those wins came in East Lansing against Northwestern (29-20). The Wildcats came into that game with a No. 8 national ranking.



Like Michigan State, BYU has two commits from Arizona. Both came over the past couple of weeks as Cooper Ross and Brooks Jones each made their commitments to the Cougars.

A day after an unofficial visit to Provo, Ross committed. He is a 6-5, 245-pound tight end at Heritage Academy Mesa. The Heroes play 8-man football in the Canyon Athletic Association. Ross plays on both sides of the ball for Heritage and is a two-time offensive MVP and a two-time state champion. In the classroom, he carries a 4.02 GPA.



He is planning to serve a mission after graduating and enroll at BYU in the fall of 2024.

Jones will be reunited with his older brother, Dean, who plays defensive back for the Cougars. The 6-6, 195-pounder has played basketball at ALA-Queen Creek and is committing to BYU as a defensive end. This will be his first year playing high school football. Jones competed in the camp in Provo earlier this month as well.

The players at BYU got to see a renovated locker room earlier this week in the Student Athletic Building. It was patterned after the locker room used for the Philadelphia Eagles. The amenities include a new team haircutting area, a Nike gear display, BYU football history uniform displays, and televisions. After a year of having to create its own schedule due to being an independent in a pandemic year, BYU is back to a national schedule with plenty of Power Five opponents. The Cougars will open in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas against Arizona on Sept. 4. ESPN will have the Saturday night broadcast at 8:30 p.m. Other opponents include Utah, Arizona State, Baylor, Washington State, Virginia, and USC. Last year, BYU finished 11-1 and defeated UCF in the Boca Raton Bowl in Florida.

