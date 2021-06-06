 ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 6/6
Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 6/6

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Casteel offensive lineman Varela pulls down offers from Army & Valpo

UPDATED: 6/5/21

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. A total of 360 players from the Class of 2021 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.

Queen Creek had another successful season in 2020, finishing with a 6-3 record and a spot in the 6A Conference playoffs. The Bulldogs averaged 28.8 points and 328 yards of offense per game. One of the leaders for that offense this fall will be Payton Barlow. The 6-foot, 180-pound athlete received his first offer from South Dakota School of Mines on Saturday. Barlow rushed for 799 yards and finished the regular season with four straight 100-yard games. He also caught 13 passes for 211 yards and scored a total of six touchdowns. Also a cornerback, Barlow made 41 tackles and intercepted three passes. Barlow has legitimate speed and plays the game with passion. South Dakota Mines plays in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Div. II). Last season, the Hardrockers had six games scheduled and won two, lost two, and had the last two canceled. This season brings the plans of a return to 11 weeks of football, which begin at home in Rapid City on Thursday, Sept. 2 against Missouri S&T.

Casteel center Rudy Varela spent Sunday at the Dallas Showcase camp. The event, hosted by SMU, featured coaches from 65 colleges ranging from Power Five schools to Division II institutions. Before the day was out, the 6-4, 285-pound lineman collected offers from Army and Valparaiso. Varela carries a weighted GPA of 4.2 and began his weekend at Louisville for an unofficial visit and camp. In addition to football, he plays lacrosse. Army will start its season on Sept. 4 with a national telecast on ESPNU at Georgia State. It will kick off the first full college football Saturday at 9 a.m. The Black Knights went 9-3 and played in the Liberty Bowl last year. Valparaiso, an FCS school in the Pioneer Football League, played in the spring in 2021. It resulted in the Crusaders' winningest season since 2003 as they went 4-2. It finished with a home win over preseason conference favorite San Diego on a touchdown pass with 25 seconds remaining. Valpo returns to the fall with an 11-game slate starting out on Sept. 4 on the road, but within the state, at Indiana Wesleyan.

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

Queen Creek RB Payton Barlow (Photo by Andy Silvas Photography)
Queen Creek RB Payton Barlow (Photo by Andy Silvas Photography)

CLASS OF 2022 OFFERS

Quaron Adams - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Hawaii, Howard, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon

Raul Aguilar - Saguaro (OG): Mayville State

Emmanuel Ajala - Chandler (OT): Lake Forest

Brigham Alexander - Benjamin Franklin (OT): Graceland, Morehead State

Christian Anaya - Hamilton (WR): Northern Colorado

Jordan Anderson - Basha (FS): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Milo Apodaca - Greenway (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Dematris Azcueta - Casa Grande (CB): Finlandia

Elijah Barclay - Salpointe (WR): Arizona, Hawaii, Illinois State, Nebraska, Purdue, San Diego State, TCU, Utah, Utah State

Payton Barlow - Queen Creek (RB): South Dakota School of Mines

Johnny Bellino - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Montana Tech

Joshua Berg-Nabors - Sierra Linda (RB): Mayville State

Bryan Bogardus - Saguaro (RB): Puget Sound, St. Norbert

Treyson Bourguet - Salpointe (QB): Arizona, Columbia, Idaho, Vanderbilt

Shakaun Bowser - Casteel (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, New Mexico, Oregon State, Southern Mississippi, Utah, Utah State

Amier Boyd - Mountain Pointe (ATH): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest

Parker Brailsford - Saguaro (OG): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Colorado State, Hawaii, Kansas State, Michigan State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, USC, WASHINGTON, Washington State

Gavin Broscious - Desert Edge (OG): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, MICHIGAN STATE, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt

Breshaun Brown - Desert Edge (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jake Burrow - Notre Dame (C): St. Norbert

Ethan Bush - Notre Dame (LB): Lewis & Clark, St. Norbert

Fisher Camac - Highland (DE): Southwest Minnesota State

Malik Charles - Heritage Academy Maricopa (WR): Arizona Christian

Bryce Chen - Arizona College Prep (WR): Lake Forest, St. Norbert

Augustin Chiang - Coolidge (CB): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert

Connor Clinton - Casteel (SS): Army

Kaden Cloud - Williams Field (RB): Air Force, Army, Columbia, Navy, Oregon State

Nason Coleman - Chandler (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, BYU, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Idaho, Iowa State, Nebraska, New Mexico, Princeton, UCF, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Yale

Cris Contreras - Desert Edge (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Brandon Craddock - O'Connor (LB): Georgetown, Marist, Morgan State, Southwest Minnesota State

Miles Crutchley - Saguaro (LB): Army

Mason Cullop - Cactus (C): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Kolton Cunningham - Perry (LB): Rochester (N.Y.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Brevin Czosnyka - O'Connor (LB): Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana State, Navy, Northern Arizona

Jalen Daniels - Red Mountain (QB): Howard, Morgan State

Russell Davis II - Hamilton (DE): Arizona, Boston College, Colorado State, Duke, East Carolina, Fresno State, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, San Diego State, Utah State

Tavian Dennis - Desert Vista (SS): San Diego State

Ridge Docekal - Saguaro (QB): Appalachian State, Bucknell, Columbia, Fordham, Furman, Houston, Idaho

Amar Elmore - Chandler (DE): Dartmouth

Owen Faulkner - O'Connor (DT): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert

Ryan Finch - Mountain Ridge (QB): Arizona Christian

Angel Flores - Casa Grande (QB): Columbia, Georgetown, Morgan State, Northern Arizona

Ryan Fontaine - Pusch Ridge (QB): Bethel Univ. (Tenn.)

Camren Foster - Desert Edge (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Duke Frye - Notre Dame (DT/OG): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Josiah Gardner - Willow Canyon (DT): Arizona Christian

Valentin Gbafore - Independence (WR): Idaho

Xander Georgoulis - Sunnyslope (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Amari Gilmore - Poston Butte (FS): Idaho, Southwest Minnesota State

Jeremiah Gossett - Peoria (CB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)

Kyion Grayes - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Iowa State, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah

Devon Grubbs - Desert Vista (RB): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona

Donovan Guyton - Williams Field (FS): Air Force

Hayden Hallett - Pusch Ridge (QB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Zach Hammett - River Valley (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Kaden Hicks - Mountain Ridge (OG): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Morningside, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ashton Hill - Deer Valley (RB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest

Andrew Hinojos - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Blaine Hipa - Chandler (QB): Hawaii, Tennessee

Jacob Holmes - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Idaho, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Utah State, Washington State, West Virginia

Lance Holtzclaw - Desert Ridge (DE/WR): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Boston College, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan, Oregon State, San Diego State, Vanderbilt, Washington

Logan Hubler - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Lake Forest

Jordan Huff - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian

Taj Hughes - Brophy (WR): Presbyterian, South Dakota School of Mines

Jayden Hurst - Red Mountain (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State

Javen Jacobs - Saguaro (RB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Yale

Aziya Jamison - Williams Field (RB): Arizona State, BYU, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona

Isaiah Johnson - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, Utah State

Brooks Jones - ALA-Queen Creek (TE/DE): BYU

Brody Kallman - Cienega (DE): Culver-Stockton, Southwest Minnesota State

Steven Kennedy Jr. - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)

Bryan King - Queen Creek (FS): Northern Arizona, Southern Mississippi

Adam Knowles - Perry (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Joseph Lagafuaina - Cactus (FS): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State

Adryan Lara - Desert Edge (QB): Arizona, Iowa State, Kansas, Oregon State, WASHINGTON STATE, William & Mary

Jaden Lay - Valley Vista (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State

Ethan Lee - Brophy (RB): La Verne

Anthony Lucas - Chaparral (DT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin

Micah Lutu - Saguaro (OG): Arizona State, New Mexico

Marcus Lye - Brophy (K/P): Presbyterian

Nicco Marchiol - Hamilton (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Charlotte, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Liberty, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, South Florida, TCU, USC, Utah, Washington State, West Virginia

Damien Marquez - Deer Valley (C): Arizona Christian

Ivan Martin - Saguaro (CB): Army, Grand View, Lake Forest, Navy, Wisconsin-River Falls

Antonio Martinez - Salpointe (WR): St. Norbert

Nick Martinez - St. Mary's (QB): Jamestown, St. Norbert

Michael Masunas - Hamilton (TE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Florida State, Maryland, Michigan State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, San Diego State, Tennessee, UNLV, Utah

Jeryll McIntosh - Desert Edge (RB): Morgan State, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jonathan Melgar - Apollo (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Anthony Mendez - Sierra Linda (DT): Mayville State

Keaton Messerole - Arizona College Prep (OT): St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kane Metts-Terrell - Liberty (WR): Morehead State

Djevon Miles - Deer Valley (FS): Arizona Christian

KJ Miniefield - Desert Ridge (CB): Air Force, Nevada

Tristan Monday - Saguaro (DE): ARIZONA, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico

Jeremiah Moore - Chandler (RB): Southwest Minnesota State

Franky Morales - Chandler (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest

Andrew Morris - Mesquite (LB): Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona

Jordan Morris - Red Mountain (TE): Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Yale

Benjamin Morrison - Brophy (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, UCLA, UNLV, Washington, Washington State

Nick Morrow - Flagstaff (DE): Northern Arizona

Oliver Ocampos - Centennial (OG): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jace Patton - Highland (TE): Southwest Minnesota State

Elijah Peters - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): South Dakota School of Mines

Andrew Petersen - Casteel (DT): Southern Mississippi

Fabian Pina - Sierra Linda (OG): Mayville State

Jack Plote - Mountain Pointe (OT): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tyler Powell - Brophy (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico State, UCLA, UNLV

Xavier Quintanilla - Sierra Linda (CB): Mayville State

Ty Robinson - Basha (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State

Jai Rodriquez - Desert Vista (OT): Arizona State, Idaho, Northern Arizona

Jacob Romero - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona Christian

Cooper Ross - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): Lake Forest, New Mexico Highlands, Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State

Terryon Rowe - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian

Larry Royal - Queen Creek (RB): Arizona Christian

Andy Ruiz - Coconino (CB): Northern Arizona

John Ruvo - Notre Dame (CB): South Dakota School of Mines

Alexis Sanchez - Mountain Ridge (OG): Georgetown, Morehead State

Isaac Sandoval - Florence (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Daniel Santiago - Horizon (DT): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Buffalo, Colorado State, San Diego State, Yale

Cy Schmaltz - Mesa (QB): New Mexico Highlands

James Scott - Centennial (RB): Southwest Minnesota State

Tony Servin - Sierra Linda (OG): Mayville State

Brayten Silbor - Chaparral (QB): Columbia, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania

Alfred Smith - Chandler (CB): Army, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Navy, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico

Gavin Smith - Notre Dame (WR): Arizona State, Idaho, North Dakota

Devon Sparks - Mountain Pointe (RB): Arizona Christian

Lance St. Louis - Williams Field (LS): Texas

Jax Stam - Liberty (FS): Army, Georgetown, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Southwest Minnesota State

Braden Starmer - Desert Ridge (LS): Mayville State

Grayson Stovall - Hamilton (OG): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Charlotte, Colorado State, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan State, Oregon State, Utah

Zac Swanson - Brophy (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, TEXAS, UCLA, USC, Utah

Trevor Swan - Perry (OG): Arizona State

Malaki Ta'ase - Mesa Mountain View (DE): Idaho, Nevada, Southern Utah

Myllen Terameau - Saguaro (CB): Northern Arizona

Ata Teutupe - Cactus (LB): Southwest Minnesota State

Chris Thomas Jr. - Cactus (WR): Lake Forest, Morgan State

Rudy Varela - Casteel (C): Air Force, Army, Navy, Northern Arizona, Valparaiso

Max Ware - Brophy (WR): South Dakota School of MInes

Elijah Warner - Brophy (QB): Ball State, Colorado State, Eastern Kentucky, Marshall, Presbyterian, Tennessee-Martin

Kolten Warner - O'Connor (SS): Arizona Christian, Central (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Norbert

John West - Deer Valley (DB): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tucker Wilburn - Marcos de Niza (DE): Arizona State

Matthew Willis - Desert Edge (TE): Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Merhauti Xepera - Fresno State (TE/DE): Higley

Isaac Yates - Shadow Ridge (WR): Southwest Minnesota State

Saguaro offensive lineman Parker Brailsford verbally commits to Huskies

UPDATED: 5/17/21

Once again, the University of Washington has come down to Arizona and plucked one of its prospects away from Saguaro High School. The program that saw Byron Murphy and Jacobe Covington trade in Black & Gold for Purple & Gold will have another member from SagU in its 2022 class with the commitment of Parker Brailsford.

Brailsford, a 6-3, 265-pound offensive guard, announced his verbal commitment to Washington. The Huskies extended an offer to him just six days ago.

The offer list for Brailsford numbered at 16 with exactly half of the Pac-12 in pursuit.

Brailsford is an aggressive player who is quick off the line and plays physical. Both he and teammate Bram Walden were named to the All-5A Conference team last season. Walden signed with Oregon last December.

Brailsford is the ninth soon-to-be senior from this class to make his college commitment. Three of the nine are offensive linemen.

Fans of Washington football are encouraged by a home schedule in 2021 that will feature seven home games in Seattle. Last year, the Pac-12 schedule was reduced to seven games total and for the Huskies, three of them were canceled. UW finished the year at 3-1. Montana will visit Husky Stadium on Sept. 4 to kick things off. Washington travels to Tucson to face Arizona on Friday, Oct. 22 and will host Arizona State on Nov. 13.

CLASS OF 2022 COMMITMENTS

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Tristan Monday (DE) - Saguaro
Grayson Stovall (OG) - Hamilton

MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS

Gavin Broscious (OG) - Desert Edge

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Kyion Grayes (WR) - Chandler

TEXAS LONGHORNS

Zac Swanson (DE) - Brophy

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

Parker Brailsford (OG) - Saguaro

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

Adryan Lara (QB) - Desert Edge

