Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 6/6

UPDATED: 6/5/21

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. A total of 360 players from the Class of 2021 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.



Queen Creek had another successful season in 2020, finishing with a 6-3 record and a spot in the 6A Conference playoffs. The Bulldogs averaged 28.8 points and 328 yards of offense per game. One of the leaders for that offense this fall will be Payton Barlow. The 6-foot, 180-pound athlete received his first offer from South Dakota School of Mines on Saturday. Barlow rushed for 799 yards and finished the regular season with four straight 100-yard games. He also caught 13 passes for 211 yards and scored a total of six touchdowns. Also a cornerback, Barlow made 41 tackles and intercepted three passes. Barlow has legitimate speed and plays the game with passion. South Dakota Mines plays in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Div. II). Last season, the Hardrockers had six games scheduled and won two, lost two, and had the last two canceled. This season brings the plans of a return to 11 weeks of football, which begin at home in Rapid City on Thursday, Sept. 2 against Missouri S&T.



Casteel center Rudy Varela spent Sunday at the Dallas Showcase camp. The event, hosted by SMU, featured coaches from 65 colleges ranging from Power Five schools to Division II institutions. Before the day was out, the 6-4, 285-pound lineman collected offers from Army and Valparaiso. Varela carries a weighted GPA of 4.2 and began his weekend at Louisville for an unofficial visit and camp. In addition to football, he plays lacrosse. Army will start its season on Sept. 4 with a national telecast on ESPNU at Georgia State. It will kick off the first full college football Saturday at 9 a.m. The Black Knights went 9-3 and played in the Liberty Bowl last year. Valparaiso, an FCS school in the Pioneer Football League, played in the spring in 2021. It resulted in the Crusaders' winningest season since 2003 as they went 4-2. It finished with a home win over preseason conference favorite San Diego on a touchdown pass with 25 seconds remaining. Valpo returns to the fall with an 11-game slate starting out on Sept. 4 on the road, but within the state, at Indiana Wesleyan.



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.