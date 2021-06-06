Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 6/6
Casteel offensive lineman Varela pulls down offers from Army & Valpo
UPDATED: 6/5/21
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. A total of 360 players from the Class of 2021 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Times for games are given in Arizona time.
Queen Creek had another successful season in 2020, finishing with a 6-3 record and a spot in the 6A Conference playoffs. The Bulldogs averaged 28.8 points and 328 yards of offense per game. One of the leaders for that offense this fall will be Payton Barlow. The 6-foot, 180-pound athlete received his first offer from South Dakota School of Mines on Saturday. Barlow rushed for 799 yards and finished the regular season with four straight 100-yard games. He also caught 13 passes for 211 yards and scored a total of six touchdowns. Also a cornerback, Barlow made 41 tackles and intercepted three passes. Barlow has legitimate speed and plays the game with passion. South Dakota Mines plays in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Div. II). Last season, the Hardrockers had six games scheduled and won two, lost two, and had the last two canceled. This season brings the plans of a return to 11 weeks of football, which begin at home in Rapid City on Thursday, Sept. 2 against Missouri S&T.
Casteel center Rudy Varela spent Sunday at the Dallas Showcase camp. The event, hosted by SMU, featured coaches from 65 colleges ranging from Power Five schools to Division II institutions. Before the day was out, the 6-4, 285-pound lineman collected offers from Army and Valparaiso. Varela carries a weighted GPA of 4.2 and began his weekend at Louisville for an unofficial visit and camp. In addition to football, he plays lacrosse. Army will start its season on Sept. 4 with a national telecast on ESPNU at Georgia State. It will kick off the first full college football Saturday at 9 a.m. The Black Knights went 9-3 and played in the Liberty Bowl last year. Valparaiso, an FCS school in the Pioneer Football League, played in the spring in 2021. It resulted in the Crusaders' winningest season since 2003 as they went 4-2. It finished with a home win over preseason conference favorite San Diego on a touchdown pass with 25 seconds remaining. Valpo returns to the fall with an 11-game slate starting out on Sept. 4 on the road, but within the state, at Indiana Wesleyan.
This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2022 OFFERS
Quaron Adams - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Hawaii, Howard, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon
Raul Aguilar - Saguaro (OG): Mayville State
Emmanuel Ajala - Chandler (OT): Lake Forest
Brigham Alexander - Benjamin Franklin (OT): Graceland, Morehead State
Christian Anaya - Hamilton (WR): Northern Colorado
Jordan Anderson - Basha (FS): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Milo Apodaca - Greenway (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Dematris Azcueta - Casa Grande (CB): Finlandia
Elijah Barclay - Salpointe (WR): Arizona, Hawaii, Illinois State, Nebraska, Purdue, San Diego State, TCU, Utah, Utah State
Payton Barlow - Queen Creek (RB): South Dakota School of Mines
Johnny Bellino - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Montana Tech
Joshua Berg-Nabors - Sierra Linda (RB): Mayville State
Bryan Bogardus - Saguaro (RB): Puget Sound, St. Norbert
Treyson Bourguet - Salpointe (QB): Arizona, Columbia, Idaho, Vanderbilt
Shakaun Bowser - Casteel (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, New Mexico, Oregon State, Southern Mississippi, Utah, Utah State
Amier Boyd - Mountain Pointe (ATH): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest
Parker Brailsford - Saguaro (OG): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Colorado State, Hawaii, Kansas State, Michigan State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, USC, WASHINGTON, Washington State
Gavin Broscious - Desert Edge (OG): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, MICHIGAN STATE, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt
Breshaun Brown - Desert Edge (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jake Burrow - Notre Dame (C): St. Norbert
Ethan Bush - Notre Dame (LB): Lewis & Clark, St. Norbert
Fisher Camac - Highland (DE): Southwest Minnesota State
Malik Charles - Heritage Academy Maricopa (WR): Arizona Christian
Bryce Chen - Arizona College Prep (WR): Lake Forest, St. Norbert
Augustin Chiang - Coolidge (CB): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert
Connor Clinton - Casteel (SS): Army
Kaden Cloud - Williams Field (RB): Air Force, Army, Columbia, Navy, Oregon State
Nason Coleman - Chandler (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, BYU, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Idaho, Iowa State, Nebraska, New Mexico, Princeton, UCF, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Yale
Cris Contreras - Desert Edge (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Brandon Craddock - O'Connor (LB): Georgetown, Marist, Morgan State, Southwest Minnesota State
Miles Crutchley - Saguaro (LB): Army
Mason Cullop - Cactus (C): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Kolton Cunningham - Perry (LB): Rochester (N.Y.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Brevin Czosnyka - O'Connor (LB): Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana State, Navy, Northern Arizona
Jalen Daniels - Red Mountain (QB): Howard, Morgan State
Russell Davis II - Hamilton (DE): Arizona, Boston College, Colorado State, Duke, East Carolina, Fresno State, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, San Diego State, Utah State
Tavian Dennis - Desert Vista (SS): San Diego State
Ridge Docekal - Saguaro (QB): Appalachian State, Bucknell, Columbia, Fordham, Furman, Houston, Idaho
Amar Elmore - Chandler (DE): Dartmouth
Owen Faulkner - O'Connor (DT): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert
Ryan Finch - Mountain Ridge (QB): Arizona Christian
Angel Flores - Casa Grande (QB): Columbia, Georgetown, Morgan State, Northern Arizona
Ryan Fontaine - Pusch Ridge (QB): Bethel Univ. (Tenn.)
Camren Foster - Desert Edge (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Duke Frye - Notre Dame (DT/OG): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Josiah Gardner - Willow Canyon (DT): Arizona Christian
Valentin Gbafore - Independence (WR): Idaho
Xander Georgoulis - Sunnyslope (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Amari Gilmore - Poston Butte (FS): Idaho, Southwest Minnesota State
Jeremiah Gossett - Peoria (CB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)
Kyion Grayes - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Iowa State, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah
Devon Grubbs - Desert Vista (RB): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona
Donovan Guyton - Williams Field (FS): Air Force
Hayden Hallett - Pusch Ridge (QB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Zach Hammett - River Valley (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Kaden Hicks - Mountain Ridge (OG): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Morningside, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ashton Hill - Deer Valley (RB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest
Andrew Hinojos - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Blaine Hipa - Chandler (QB): Hawaii, Tennessee
Jacob Holmes - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Idaho, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Utah State, Washington State, West Virginia
Lance Holtzclaw - Desert Ridge (DE/WR): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Boston College, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan, Oregon State, San Diego State, Vanderbilt, Washington
Logan Hubler - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Lake Forest
Jordan Huff - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian
Taj Hughes - Brophy (WR): Presbyterian, South Dakota School of Mines
Jayden Hurst - Red Mountain (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State
Javen Jacobs - Saguaro (RB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Yale
Aziya Jamison - Williams Field (RB): Arizona State, BYU, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Isaiah Johnson - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, Utah State
Brooks Jones - ALA-Queen Creek (TE/DE): BYU
Brody Kallman - Cienega (DE): Culver-Stockton, Southwest Minnesota State
Steven Kennedy Jr. - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)
Bryan King - Queen Creek (FS): Northern Arizona, Southern Mississippi
Adam Knowles - Perry (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Joseph Lagafuaina - Cactus (FS): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State
Adryan Lara - Desert Edge (QB): Arizona, Iowa State, Kansas, Oregon State, WASHINGTON STATE, William & Mary
Jaden Lay - Valley Vista (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State
Ethan Lee - Brophy (RB): La Verne
Anthony Lucas - Chaparral (DT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin
Micah Lutu - Saguaro (OG): Arizona State, New Mexico
Marcus Lye - Brophy (K/P): Presbyterian
Nicco Marchiol - Hamilton (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Charlotte, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Liberty, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, South Florida, TCU, USC, Utah, Washington State, West Virginia
Damien Marquez - Deer Valley (C): Arizona Christian
Ivan Martin - Saguaro (CB): Army, Grand View, Lake Forest, Navy, Wisconsin-River Falls
Antonio Martinez - Salpointe (WR): St. Norbert
Nick Martinez - St. Mary's (QB): Jamestown, St. Norbert
Michael Masunas - Hamilton (TE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Florida State, Maryland, Michigan State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, San Diego State, Tennessee, UNLV, Utah
Jeryll McIntosh - Desert Edge (RB): Morgan State, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jonathan Melgar - Apollo (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Anthony Mendez - Sierra Linda (DT): Mayville State
Keaton Messerole - Arizona College Prep (OT): St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kane Metts-Terrell - Liberty (WR): Morehead State
Djevon Miles - Deer Valley (FS): Arizona Christian
KJ Miniefield - Desert Ridge (CB): Air Force, Nevada
Tristan Monday - Saguaro (DE): ARIZONA, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico
Jeremiah Moore - Chandler (RB): Southwest Minnesota State
Franky Morales - Chandler (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest
Andrew Morris - Mesquite (LB): Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Jordan Morris - Red Mountain (TE): Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Yale
Benjamin Morrison - Brophy (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, UCLA, UNLV, Washington, Washington State
Nick Morrow - Flagstaff (DE): Northern Arizona
Oliver Ocampos - Centennial (OG): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jace Patton - Highland (TE): Southwest Minnesota State
Elijah Peters - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): South Dakota School of Mines
Andrew Petersen - Casteel (DT): Southern Mississippi
Fabian Pina - Sierra Linda (OG): Mayville State
Jack Plote - Mountain Pointe (OT): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tyler Powell - Brophy (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico State, UCLA, UNLV
Xavier Quintanilla - Sierra Linda (CB): Mayville State
Ty Robinson - Basha (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State
Jai Rodriquez - Desert Vista (OT): Arizona State, Idaho, Northern Arizona
Jacob Romero - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona Christian
Cooper Ross - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): Lake Forest, New Mexico Highlands, Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State
Terryon Rowe - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian
Larry Royal - Queen Creek (RB): Arizona Christian
Andy Ruiz - Coconino (CB): Northern Arizona
John Ruvo - Notre Dame (CB): South Dakota School of Mines
Alexis Sanchez - Mountain Ridge (OG): Georgetown, Morehead State
Isaac Sandoval - Florence (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Daniel Santiago - Horizon (DT): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Buffalo, Colorado State, San Diego State, Yale
Cy Schmaltz - Mesa (QB): New Mexico Highlands
James Scott - Centennial (RB): Southwest Minnesota State
Tony Servin - Sierra Linda (OG): Mayville State
Brayten Silbor - Chaparral (QB): Columbia, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania
Alfred Smith - Chandler (CB): Army, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Navy, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico
Gavin Smith - Notre Dame (WR): Arizona State, Idaho, North Dakota
Devon Sparks - Mountain Pointe (RB): Arizona Christian
Lance St. Louis - Williams Field (LS): Texas
Jax Stam - Liberty (FS): Army, Georgetown, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Southwest Minnesota State
Braden Starmer - Desert Ridge (LS): Mayville State
Grayson Stovall - Hamilton (OG): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Charlotte, Colorado State, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan State, Oregon State, Utah
Zac Swanson - Brophy (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, TEXAS, UCLA, USC, Utah
Trevor Swan - Perry (OG): Arizona State
Malaki Ta'ase - Mesa Mountain View (DE): Idaho, Nevada, Southern Utah
Myllen Terameau - Saguaro (CB): Northern Arizona
Ata Teutupe - Cactus (LB): Southwest Minnesota State
Chris Thomas Jr. - Cactus (WR): Lake Forest, Morgan State
Rudy Varela - Casteel (C): Air Force, Army, Navy, Northern Arizona, Valparaiso
Max Ware - Brophy (WR): South Dakota School of MInes
Elijah Warner - Brophy (QB): Ball State, Colorado State, Eastern Kentucky, Marshall, Presbyterian, Tennessee-Martin
Kolten Warner - O'Connor (SS): Arizona Christian, Central (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Norbert
John West - Deer Valley (DB): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tucker Wilburn - Marcos de Niza (DE): Arizona State
Matthew Willis - Desert Edge (TE): Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Merhauti Xepera - Fresno State (TE/DE): Higley
Isaac Yates - Shadow Ridge (WR): Southwest Minnesota State
Saguaro offensive lineman Parker Brailsford verbally commits to Huskies
UPDATED: 5/17/21
Once again, the University of Washington has come down to Arizona and plucked one of its prospects away from Saguaro High School. The program that saw Byron Murphy and Jacobe Covington trade in Black & Gold for Purple & Gold will have another member from SagU in its 2022 class with the commitment of Parker Brailsford.
Brailsford, a 6-3, 265-pound offensive guard, announced his verbal commitment to Washington. The Huskies extended an offer to him just six days ago.
The offer list for Brailsford numbered at 16 with exactly half of the Pac-12 in pursuit.
Brailsford is an aggressive player who is quick off the line and plays physical. Both he and teammate Bram Walden were named to the All-5A Conference team last season. Walden signed with Oregon last December.
Brailsford is the ninth soon-to-be senior from this class to make his college commitment. Three of the nine are offensive linemen.
Fans of Washington football are encouraged by a home schedule in 2021 that will feature seven home games in Seattle. Last year, the Pac-12 schedule was reduced to seven games total and for the Huskies, three of them were canceled. UW finished the year at 3-1. Montana will visit Husky Stadium on Sept. 4 to kick things off. Washington travels to Tucson to face Arizona on Friday, Oct. 22 and will host Arizona State on Nov. 13.
CLASS OF 2022 COMMITMENTS
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Tristan Monday (DE) - Saguaro
Grayson Stovall (OG) - Hamilton
MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS
Gavin Broscious (OG) - Desert Edge
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
Kyion Grayes (WR) - Chandler
TEXAS LONGHORNS
Zac Swanson (DE) - Brophy
WASHINGTON HUSKIES
Parker Brailsford (OG) - Saguaro
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Adryan Lara (QB) - Desert Edge