Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 7/16
Allegheny, Ripon extend offers to Saguaro running back Bryan Bogardus
UPDATED: 7/16/21
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Receiving his first Division II offer on Wednesday was Kaden Hicks. The Mountain Ridge offensive guard got it from Southwest Minnesota State. Hicks is 6-4, 260 pounds, and has a 78-inch wingspan. He worked on his strength and footwork during track and field season by throwing both the shot put and discus. Hicks earned his offer following a visit to the campus in Marshall. We're just a couple weeks away from school starting (Aug. 2 at MRHS) with the season set to start a month later (Sept. 3). Southwest Minnesota State, a member of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, had its 2020 season canceled due to COVID-19. The Mustangs are set to return this fall and will open at home against MSU-Moorhead on Thursday, Sept. 2. SMSU is led by head coach Cory Sauter, who is in his 12th year. The Mustangs were 3-8 in the 2019 season.
Zach Bauer took a trip to the Chicago area to visit Lake Forest College and came away with an offer on Friday. The 6-2, 290-pound offensive guard plays at Greenway, where the Demons' offense averaged 31 points and 218 rushing yards per game last year during a 5-3 season. In June, Bauer competed in camps run by Northern Arizona, Dixie State (Utah), and Arizona Christian. An excellent student, he carries a weighted GPA of 4.3. Last year, a pair of Lake Forest players were recognized by D3football.com. Wide receiver AJ Jackson (Centennial) was named First Team All-American as a kick returner for the second straight year. Also, cornerback Kobee Marion (Corona del Sol) was a Second Team All-Region selection. The Foresters played in just three games in the spring, but won all of them. This year's slate begins on Sept. 4 on the road at Wisconsin Lutheran. Lake Forest is in the Midwest Conference (Div. III).
Another Northwest Valley player collecting a Division III offer from the Midwest was Jeremiah Gossett. The Peoria cornerback got it from St. Norbert College in Wisconsin. Gossett (5-10, 160) is versatile and also caught passes (nine last season), was a running back (14 carries), and returned kickoffs. On defense, Gossett had 46 tackles and broke up 10 passes. He is a three-sport athlete (basketball and track) and was named to the First Team All-4A West Valley region last season as a defensive back. St. Norbert has a new defensive coordinator this year as Riley Swanson was brought on last month. Swanson most recently held the same position at Finlandia (Mich.). In his playing days, Swanson won an Arena Bowl title with the Arizona Rattlers. The 2020 season was canceled for SNC and it will open at home on Sept. 4 against Loras (Iowa). The Green Knights (6-3 in 2019) play in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference.
Several players earned offers from Allegheny College in Pennsylvania this week. Getting them from the Gators were Deer Valley defensive back John West, Deer Valley running back Ashton Hill, Salpointe safety Cody Raetzman, Centennial wide receiver Elijah Sports-Trott, Saguaro running back Bryan Bogardus, Florence wide receiver Tommy Carberry, Trevor Browne quarterback Alex Rivera, Basha defensive end Ty Robinson, Basha safety Jordan Anderson, Campo Verde quarterback Jacob Brooks, and Canyon View offensive guard Ricky Randall. Allegheny has made some changes to its coaching staff, most notably moving co-offensive coordinator Vann Hunt to defensive coordinator. The new recruiting coordinator is Cody Crawford. Like St. Norbert, Allegheny didn't play any football games last year. The Gators are scheduled to open this season at home on Sept. 4 against Thiel (Pa.). Allegheny finished 4-6 in 2019 and plays in the North Coast Athletic Conference (Div. III).
Anderson, Robinson, and Bogardus also gained offers from Ripon College in Wisconsin. Ripon plays in the Midwest Conference with Lake Forest and will host the Foresters on Oct. 16. The Red Hawks were 4-6 in 2019 and 0-3 last spring. Ripon begins this season with a home game against Augsburg (Minn.). Anderson got an offer from Benedictine College in Kansas as well. Benedictine recently added Jacob Leonard as a grad assistant. Leonard played his high school ball at Sunrise Mountain, went to Northern Arizona, and then transferred to Benedictine and played center for two seasons. The Ravens open this year in Iowa against William Penn. Benedictine went 8-2 in 2020 and plays in the Heart of America Athletic Conference (NAIA).
This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2022 OFFERS
Quaron Adams - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Hawaii, Howard, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon
Raul Aguilar - Saguaro (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State, Ripon
Victor Aguirre - Florence (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Emmanuel Ajala - Chandler (OT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brigham Alexander - Benjamin Franklin (OT): Graceland, Morehead State
Carter Allen - Central (WR): Rose-Hulman
Christian Anaya - Hamilton (WR): Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado
Jordan Anderson - Basha (FS): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls
Milo Apodaca - Greenway (LB): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dematris Azcueta - Casa Grande (CB): Abilene Christian, Arizona, Arizona Christian, Finlandia, San Diego, Western Carolina
Payton Barlow - Queen Creek (RB): South Dakota School of Mines
Zach Bauer - Greenway (OG): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest
Johnny Bellino - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Montana Tech, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jack Bellomy - Arete Prep (RB): Puget Sound
Jack Benson - Arcadia (QB): Southwest Minnesota State
Joshua Berg-Nabors - Sierra Linda (RB): Mayville State
Bryan Bogardus - Saguaro (RB): Allegheny, Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Puget Sound, Ripon, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Charles Borowsky - Chaparral (WR): Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Treyson Bourguet - Salpointe (QB): Arizona, BYU, Columbia, Idaho, Vanderbilt
Shakaun Bowser - Casteel (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, New Mexico, Oregon State, Southern Mississippi, Utah, Utah State
Amier Boyd - Mountain Pointe (ATH): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Northern Arizona
Parker Brailsford - Saguaro (OG): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Colorado State, Hawaii, Kansas State, Michigan State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, USC, WASHINGTON, Washington State
Jacob Brooks - Campo Verde (QB): Allegheny
Gavin Broscious - Desert Edge (OG): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, MICHIGAN STATE, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt
Breshaun Brown - Desert Edge (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Davondre Bucannon - Chaparral (CB): Idaho
Jake Burrow - Notre Dame (C): St. Norbert
Ethan Bush - Notre Dame (LB): Lewis & Clark, St. Norbert
Tommy Carberry - Florence (WR): Allegheny, Puget Sound
Mikey Castro - Seton Catholic (RB): Arizona Christian
Fisher Camac - Highland (DE): Southwest Minnesota State
Malik Charles - Heritage Academy Maricopa (WR): Arizona Christian
Bryce Chen - Arizona College Prep (WR): Grinnell, Lake Forest, Rose-Hulman, St. Norbert, Washington & Lee
Augustin Chiang - Coolidge (CB): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert
Connor Clinton - Casteel (FS): Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Navy, Northern Arizona
Kaden Cloud - Williams Field (RB): Air Force, Army, Columbia, Navy, Oregon State
Nason Coleman - Chandler (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, BYU, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Idaho, Iowa State, Nebraska, New Mexico, PRINCETON, UCF, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Yale
Cris Contreras - Desert Edge (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
KJ Cooper - Chandler (QB): Eastern Kentucky
Brandon Craddock - O'Connor (LB): Georgetown, Marist, Michigan State (preferred walk-on), Morgan State, Southwest Minnesota State
Michael Cromer - Walden Grove (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline
Miles Crutchley - Saguaro (LB): Army
Mason Cullop - Cactus (C): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Kolton Cunningham - Perry (LB): Rochester (N.Y.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Brevin Czosnyka - O'Connor (LB): Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana State, Navy, Northern Arizona
Russell Davis II - Hamilton (DE): ARIZONA, Boston College, Colorado State, Duke, East Carolina, Fresno State, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, San Diego State, Utah State
Thomas DeChesaro - Saguaro (FS): Lake Forest
Tavian Dennis - Desert Vista (SS): San Diego State
Ridge Docekal - Saguaro (QB): Appalachian State, Bucknell, Columbia, Fordham, Furman, Houston, Idaho
Carlos Dominguez - Brophy (WR): La Verne
Amar Elmore - Chandler (DE): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Dartmouth
Owen Faulkner - O'Connor (DT): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert
Ryan Finch - Mountain Ridge (QB): Arizona Christian
Angel Flores - Casa Grande (QB): Columbia, Georgetown, Morgan State, Northern Arizona, Rice
Ryan Fontaine - Pusch Ridge (QB): Allegheny, Bethel Univ. (Tenn.), Ithaca
Camren Foster - Desert Edge (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jacob Franze - Chaparral (SS): Saint Anselm
Duke Frye - Notre Dame (DT/OG): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Joel Gant - Hamilton (CB): Arizona Christian
Josiah Gardner - Willow Canyon (DT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Valentin Gbafore - Liberty (WR): Idaho
Xander Georgoulis - Sunnyslope (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Amari Gilmore - Poston Butte (FS): Idaho, Southwest Minnesota State
Jeremiah Gossett - Peoria (CB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Northern Michigan, St. Norbert
Kyion Grayes - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Iowa State, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah
Devon Grubbs - Desert Vista (RB): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona
Donovan Guyton - Williams Field (FS): Air Force
Camden Haggard - Hamilton (S): Morningside, Northern State, Southwest Minnesota State
Hayden Hallett - Pusch Ridge (QB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Zach Hammett - River Valley (RB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kaden Hicks - Mountain Ridge (OG): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Morningside, Puget Sound, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ashton Hill - Deer Valley (RB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Lake Forest
Andrew Hinojos - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Blaine Hipa - Chandler (QB): Hawaii, Tennessee
Jacob Holmes - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Idaho, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Utah State, Washington State, West Virginia
Lance Holtzclaw - Desert Ridge (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Boston College, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan, Oregon State, San Diego State, Vanderbilt, WASHINGTON
Logan Hubler - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Lake Forest
Jordan Huff - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian
Taj Hughes - Brophy (WR): Presbyterian, South Dakota School of Mines
Jayden Hurst - Red Mountain (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State
Javen Jacobs - Saguaro (RB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Yale
Aziya Jamison - Williams Field (RB): Arizona State, BYU, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Isaiah Johnson - Chandler (DT): ARIZONA, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, Utah State
Brooks Jones - ALA-Queen Creek (TE/DE): BYU
Dillon Jones - Notre Dame (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Brody Kallman - Cienega (DE): Culver-Stockton, Southwest Minnesota State
Steven Kennedy Jr. - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)
Bryan King - Queen Creek (FS): Northern Arizona, Southern Mississippi
Adam Knowles - Perry (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Joseph Lagafuaina - Cactus (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jeff Lambert - Corona del Sol (LB): New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Adryan Lara - Desert Edge (QB): Arizona, Iowa State, Kansas, Oregon State, WASHINGTON STATE, William & Mary
Jaden Lay - Valley Vista (C): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ethan Lee - Brophy (RB): La Verne
Gage Lentz - Veritas Prep (QB): Dordt
Anthony Lucas - Chaparral (DT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Wisconsin
Micah Lutu - Saguaro (OG): Arizona State, New Mexico
Marcus Lye - Brophy (K/P): Presbyterian
Nicco Marchiol - Hamilton (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Charlotte, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Liberty, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, South Florida, TCU, USC, Utah, Washington State, WEST VIRGINIA
Damien Marquez - Deer Valley (C): Arizona Christian
Ivan Martin - Saguaro (CB): Army, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grand View, Lake Forest, Navy, Northern State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Antonio Martinez - Salpointe (WR): St. Norbert
Nick Martinez - St. Mary's (QB): Jamestown, St. Norbert
Michael Masunas - Hamilton (TE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Florida State, Maryland, MICHIGAN STATE, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, San Diego State, Tennessee, UNLV, Utah
Matthew McClelland - Arete Prep (QB/DB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Jeryll McIntosh - Desert Edge (RB): Morgan State, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jonathan Melgar - Apollo (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Ryan Meloche - Pinnacle (FS): Bowdoin, Carnegie Mellon, Chicago
Anthony Mendez - Sierra Linda (DT): Mayville State
Keaton Messerole - Arizona College Prep (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Sewanee, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kane Metts-Terrell - Liberty (WR): Morehead State
Djevon Miles - Deer Valley (FS): Arizona Christian
KJ Miniefield - Desert Ridge (CB): Air Force, Nevada
Tristan Monday - Saguaro (DE): ARIZONA, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico
Jeremiah Moore - Chandler (RB): Southwest Minnesota State
Franky Morales - Chandler (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Andrew Morris - Mesquite (LB): Idaho, MARSHALL, New Mexico, Northern Arizona
Jordan Morris - Red Mountain (TE): Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, SAN DIEGO STATE, UNLV, Utah State, Yale
Benjamin Morrison - Brophy (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, Northwestern, NOTRE DAME, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, UCLA, UNLV, Washington, Washington State
Nick Morrow - Flagstaff (DE): Baylor, California, Northern Arizona
Dylan Murray - Horizon (SS): Bryant
Oliver Ocampos - Centennial (OG): Wisconsin-River Falls
Cordell Outridge - Moon Valley (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jace Patton - Highland (TE): Southwest Minnesota State
Elijah Peters - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): South Dakota School of Mines
Andrew Petersen - Casteel (DT): Southern Mississippi
Fabian Pina - Sierra Linda (OG): Mayville State
Jack Plote - Mountain Pointe (OT): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tyler Powell - Brophy (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico State, UCLA, UNLV
Xavier Quintanilla - Sierra Linda (CB): Mayville State
Cody Raetzman - Salpointe (SS): Allegheny, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ricky Randall - Canyon View (OG): Dickinson State
Caleb Richardson - Perry (DT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Josh Richardson - Perry (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Alex Rivera - Trevor Browne (QB): Allegheny, Mayville State
Leon Roberts - Carl Hayden (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Ty Robinson - Basha (DE): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Puget Sound, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jai Rodriquez - Desert Vista (OT): Arizona State, Idaho, Northern Arizona
Jose Roman - Desert View (OG): Arizona Christian
Jacob Romero - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona Christian
Cole Rood - Highland (CB): Northern State
Cooper Ross - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): BYU, Lake Forest, New Mexico Highlands, Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State
Terryon Rowe - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Andy Ruiz - Coconino (CB): Northern Arizona
John Ruvo - Notre Dame (CB): South Dakota School of Mines
Alexis Sanchez - Mountain Ridge (OG): Georgetown, Morehead State, Northern Arizona
Deven Sanchez - Marana Mountain View (S/SB): Arizona Christian, Ripon
Isaac Sandoval - Florence (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Cy Schmaltz - Mesa (QB): New Mexico Highlands
James Scott - Centennial (RB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Southwest Minnesota State
Tony Servin - Centennial (OG): Arizona Christian, Mayville State
Justin Shehow - Walden Grove (OT): Muskingum
Cannen Siegel - Saguaro (LB): Lake Forest
Brayten Silbor - Chaparral (QB): Columbia, NEW MEXICO, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania
Alfred Smith - Chandler (CB): Army, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Navy, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Norbert, Western New Mexico
Gavin Smith - Notre Dame (WR): Arizona State, Idaho, North Dakota
Devon Sparks - Mountain Pointe (RB): Arizona Christian
Elijah Sports-Trott - Centennial (WR): Allegheny
Lance St. Louis - Williams Field (LS): TEXAS
Jax Stam - Liberty (FS): Army, Georgetown, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Southwest Minnesota State
Braden Starmer - Desert Ridge (LS): Mayville State
Cole Stenson - Florence (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Cael Stewart - Blue Ridge (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Grayson Stovall - Hamilton (OG): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Charlotte, Colorado State, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan State, Oregon State, Utah
Zac Swanson - Brophy (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, TEXAS, UCLA, USC, Utah
Trevor Swan - Perry (OG): Arizona State
Malaki Ta'ase - Mesa Mountain View (DE): Idaho, Nevada, Southern Utah, Utah State
Tre Tate - Hamilton (WR): Colorado School of Mines
Mack Taylor - Queen Creek (LS): Concordia Coll (Minn.), Lake Forest, Morningside
Myllen Terameau - Saguaro (CB): Northern Arizona
Ata Teutupe - Cactus (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwest Minnesota State
Chris Thomas Jr. - Cactus (WR): Lake Forest, Morgan State
Kiko Trejo - Amphitheater (RB): Arizona Christian
Keiyon Turner - Desert Ridge (WR): Arizona Christian
Ilya Uvaydov - Gilbert (K): Dixie State
Rudy Varela - Casteel (C): AIR FORCE, Army, Navy, Northern Arizona, Valparaiso
Max Ware - Brophy (WR): South Dakota School of MInes
Elijah Warner - Brophy (QB): Ball State, Colorado State, Eastern Kentucky, Marshall, Presbyterian, Tennessee-Martin
Kolten Warner - O'Connor (SS): Arizona Christian, Central (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Norbert
Braden Wells - Notre Dame (QB): Puget Sound, St. Norbert
John West - Deer Valley (DB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tucker Wilburn - Marcos de Niza (DE): Arizona State
Matthew Willis - Desert Edge (TE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Zach Wren - Pinnacle (QB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)
Merhauti Xepera - Fresno State (TE/DE): Higley
Isaac Yates - Shadow Ridge (WR): Southwest Minnesota State
Notre Dame lands a commitment from Brophy cornerback Morrison
UPDATED: 7/15/21
With a total of 26 Division I offers, Benjamin Morrison had a lot to choose from.
In early May, he narrowed that list down to focus on 10 of them. On Thursday, he announced that Notre Dame will be his college destination. Among the finalists the Fighting Irish beat out were Washington, Alabama, and Florida State.
The 6-foot, 170-pound defensive back at Brophy had 36 tackles and blocked two field goals in his second year as a starter. He brings athleticism, speed, length, and strong cover skills.
Morrison received his offer from Notre Dame in February and visited South Bend in mid-June. He is the 19th commitment for the Irish and the fourth cornerback.
Notre Dame will play a neutral-site game against Wisconsin this year as part of its Shamrock Series. Soldier Field in Chicago will host the game on Sept. 25 and FOX will have the game at 9 a.m. It will be the first meeting between the Irish and the Badgers since 1964. Notre Dame finished 10-2 in 2020, made the College Football Playoff, and appeared in the Rose Bowl for the second time in program history. The Fighting Irish open this year on Sunday night, Sept. 5 in Tallahassee against Florida State. ABC will have the game at 4:30 p.m.
CLASS OF 2022 COMMITMENTS
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Rudy Varela (C) - Casteel
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Russell Davis II (DE) - Hamilton
Isaiah Johnson (DT) - Chandler
Tristan Monday (DE) - Saguaro
Grayson Stovall (OG) - Hamilton
BYU COUGARS
Brooks Jones (TE/DE) - ALA-Queen Creek
Cooper Ross (TE) - Heritage Academy Mesa
MARSHALL THUNDERING HERD
Andrew Morris (LB) - Mesquite
MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS
Gavin Broscious (OG) - Desert Edge
Michael Masunas (TE) - Hamilton
NEW MEXICO LOBOS
Brayten Silbor (QB) - Chaparral
NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
Benjamin Morrison (CB) - Brophy
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
Kyion Grayes (WR) - Chandler
PRINCETON TIGERS
Nason Coleman (TE) - Chandler
SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS
Jordan Morris (TE) - Red Mountain
TEXAS LONGHORNS
Lance St. Louis (LS) - Williams Field
Zac Swanson (DE) - Brophy
WASHINGTON HUSKIES
Parker Brailsford (OG) - Saguaro
Lance Holtzclaw (DE) - Desert Ridge
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Adryan Lara (QB) - Desert Edge
WEST VIRGINIA MOUNTAINEERS
Nicco Marchiol (QB) - Hamilton