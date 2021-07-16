 ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 7/16
Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 7/16

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Allegheny, Ripon extend offers to Saguaro running back Bryan Bogardus

UPDATED: 7/16/21

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.

Receiving his first Division II offer on Wednesday was Kaden Hicks. The Mountain Ridge offensive guard got it from Southwest Minnesota State. Hicks is 6-4, 260 pounds, and has a 78-inch wingspan. He worked on his strength and footwork during track and field season by throwing both the shot put and discus. Hicks earned his offer following a visit to the campus in Marshall. We're just a couple weeks away from school starting (Aug. 2 at MRHS) with the season set to start a month later (Sept. 3). Southwest Minnesota State, a member of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, had its 2020 season canceled due to COVID-19. The Mustangs are set to return this fall and will open at home against MSU-Moorhead on Thursday, Sept. 2. SMSU is led by head coach Cory Sauter, who is in his 12th year. The Mustangs were 3-8 in the 2019 season.

Zach Bauer took a trip to the Chicago area to visit Lake Forest College and came away with an offer on Friday. The 6-2, 290-pound offensive guard plays at Greenway, where the Demons' offense averaged 31 points and 218 rushing yards per game last year during a 5-3 season. In June, Bauer competed in camps run by Northern Arizona, Dixie State (Utah), and Arizona Christian. An excellent student, he carries a weighted GPA of 4.3. Last year, a pair of Lake Forest players were recognized by D3football.com. Wide receiver AJ Jackson (Centennial) was named First Team All-American as a kick returner for the second straight year. Also, cornerback Kobee Marion (Corona del Sol) was a Second Team All-Region selection. The Foresters played in just three games in the spring, but won all of them. This year's slate begins on Sept. 4 on the road at Wisconsin Lutheran. Lake Forest is in the Midwest Conference (Div. III).

Another Northwest Valley player collecting a Division III offer from the Midwest was Jeremiah Gossett. The Peoria cornerback got it from St. Norbert College in Wisconsin. Gossett (5-10, 160) is versatile and also caught passes (nine last season), was a running back (14 carries), and returned kickoffs. On defense, Gossett had 46 tackles and broke up 10 passes. He is a three-sport athlete (basketball and track) and was named to the First Team All-4A West Valley region last season as a defensive back. St. Norbert has a new defensive coordinator this year as Riley Swanson was brought on last month. Swanson most recently held the same position at Finlandia (Mich.). In his playing days, Swanson won an Arena Bowl title with the Arizona Rattlers. The 2020 season was canceled for SNC and it will open at home on Sept. 4 against Loras (Iowa). The Green Knights (6-3 in 2019) play in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference.

Several players earned offers from Allegheny College in Pennsylvania this week. Getting them from the Gators were Deer Valley defensive back John West, Deer Valley running back Ashton Hill, Salpointe safety Cody Raetzman, Centennial wide receiver Elijah Sports-Trott, Saguaro running back Bryan Bogardus, Florence wide receiver Tommy Carberry, Trevor Browne quarterback Alex Rivera, Basha defensive end Ty Robinson, Basha safety Jordan Anderson, Campo Verde quarterback Jacob Brooks, and Canyon View offensive guard Ricky Randall. Allegheny has made some changes to its coaching staff, most notably moving co-offensive coordinator Vann Hunt to defensive coordinator. The new recruiting coordinator is Cody Crawford. Like St. Norbert, Allegheny didn't play any football games last year. The Gators are scheduled to open this season at home on Sept. 4 against Thiel (Pa.). Allegheny finished 4-6 in 2019 and plays in the North Coast Athletic Conference (Div. III).

Anderson, Robinson, and Bogardus also gained offers from Ripon College in Wisconsin. Ripon plays in the Midwest Conference with Lake Forest and will host the Foresters on Oct. 16. The Red Hawks were 4-6 in 2019 and 0-3 last spring. Ripon begins this season with a home game against Augsburg (Minn.). Anderson got an offer from Benedictine College in Kansas as well. Benedictine recently added Jacob Leonard as a grad assistant. Leonard played his high school ball at Sunrise Mountain, went to Northern Arizona, and then transferred to Benedictine and played center for two seasons. The Ravens open this year in Iowa against William Penn. Benedictine went 8-2 in 2020 and plays in the Heart of America Athletic Conference (NAIA).

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

Mountain Ridge OG Kaden Hicks (Photo Courtesy of Kaden Hicks)
CLASS OF 2022 OFFERS

Quaron Adams - Chandler (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Hawaii, Howard, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon

Raul Aguilar - Saguaro (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State, Ripon

Victor Aguirre - Florence (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Emmanuel Ajala - Chandler (OT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brigham Alexander - Benjamin Franklin (OT): Graceland, Morehead State

Carter Allen - Central (WR): Rose-Hulman

Christian Anaya - Hamilton (WR): Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado

Jordan Anderson - Basha (FS): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls

Milo Apodaca - Greenway (LB): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dematris Azcueta - Casa Grande (CB): Abilene Christian, Arizona, Arizona Christian, Finlandia, San Diego, Western Carolina

Payton Barlow - Queen Creek (RB): South Dakota School of Mines

Zach Bauer - Greenway (OG): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest

Johnny Bellino - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Montana Tech, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jack Bellomy - Arete Prep (RB): Puget Sound

Jack Benson - Arcadia (QB): Southwest Minnesota State

Joshua Berg-Nabors - Sierra Linda (RB): Mayville State

Bryan Bogardus - Saguaro (RB): Allegheny, Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Puget Sound, Ripon, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Charles Borowsky - Chaparral (WR): Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls

Treyson Bourguet - Salpointe (QB): Arizona, BYU, Columbia, Idaho, Vanderbilt

Shakaun Bowser - Casteel (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, New Mexico, Oregon State, Southern Mississippi, Utah, Utah State

Amier Boyd - Mountain Pointe (ATH): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Northern Arizona

Parker Brailsford - Saguaro (OG): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Colorado State, Hawaii, Kansas State, Michigan State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, USC, WASHINGTON, Washington State

Jacob Brooks - Campo Verde (QB): Allegheny

Gavin Broscious - Desert Edge (OG): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, MICHIGAN STATE, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt

Breshaun Brown - Desert Edge (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Davondre Bucannon - Chaparral (CB): Idaho

Jake Burrow - Notre Dame (C): St. Norbert

Ethan Bush - Notre Dame (LB): Lewis & Clark, St. Norbert

Tommy Carberry - Florence (WR): Allegheny, Puget Sound

Mikey Castro - Seton Catholic (RB): Arizona Christian

Fisher Camac - Highland (DE): Southwest Minnesota State

Malik Charles - Heritage Academy Maricopa (WR): Arizona Christian

Bryce Chen - Arizona College Prep (WR): Grinnell, Lake Forest, Rose-Hulman, St. Norbert, Washington & Lee

Augustin Chiang - Coolidge (CB): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert

Connor Clinton - Casteel (FS): Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Navy, Northern Arizona

Kaden Cloud - Williams Field (RB): Air Force, Army, Columbia, Navy, Oregon State

Nason Coleman - Chandler (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, BYU, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Idaho, Iowa State, Nebraska, New Mexico, PRINCETON, UCF, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Yale

Cris Contreras - Desert Edge (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

KJ Cooper - Chandler (QB): Eastern Kentucky

Brandon Craddock - O'Connor (LB): Georgetown, Marist, Michigan State (preferred walk-on), Morgan State, Southwest Minnesota State

Michael Cromer - Walden Grove (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline

Miles Crutchley - Saguaro (LB): Army

Mason Cullop - Cactus (C): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Kolton Cunningham - Perry (LB): Rochester (N.Y.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Brevin Czosnyka - O'Connor (LB): Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana State, Navy, Northern Arizona

Russell Davis II - Hamilton (DE): ARIZONA, Boston College, Colorado State, Duke, East Carolina, Fresno State, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, San Diego State, Utah State

Thomas DeChesaro - Saguaro (FS): Lake Forest

Tavian Dennis - Desert Vista (SS): San Diego State

Ridge Docekal - Saguaro (QB): Appalachian State, Bucknell, Columbia, Fordham, Furman, Houston, Idaho

Carlos Dominguez - Brophy (WR): La Verne

Amar Elmore - Chandler (DE): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Dartmouth

Owen Faulkner - O'Connor (DT): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert

Ryan Finch - Mountain Ridge (QB): Arizona Christian

Angel Flores - Casa Grande (QB): Columbia, Georgetown, Morgan State, Northern Arizona, Rice

Ryan Fontaine - Pusch Ridge (QB): Allegheny, Bethel Univ. (Tenn.), Ithaca

Camren Foster - Desert Edge (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jacob Franze - Chaparral (SS): Saint Anselm

Duke Frye - Notre Dame (DT/OG): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls

Joel Gant - Hamilton (CB): Arizona Christian

Josiah Gardner - Willow Canyon (DT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Valentin Gbafore - Liberty (WR): Idaho

Xander Georgoulis - Sunnyslope (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Amari Gilmore - Poston Butte (FS): Idaho, Southwest Minnesota State

Jeremiah Gossett - Peoria (CB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Northern Michigan, St. Norbert

Kyion Grayes - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Iowa State, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah

Devon Grubbs - Desert Vista (RB): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona

Donovan Guyton - Williams Field (FS): Air Force

Camden Haggard - Hamilton (S): Morningside, Northern State, Southwest Minnesota State

Hayden Hallett - Pusch Ridge (QB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Zach Hammett - River Valley (RB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kaden Hicks - Mountain Ridge (OG): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Morningside, Puget Sound, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ashton Hill - Deer Valley (RB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Lake Forest

Andrew Hinojos - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Blaine Hipa - Chandler (QB): Hawaii, Tennessee

Jacob Holmes - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Idaho, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Utah State, Washington State, West Virginia

Lance Holtzclaw - Desert Ridge (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Boston College, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan, Oregon State, San Diego State, Vanderbilt, WASHINGTON

Logan Hubler - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Lake Forest

Jordan Huff - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian

Taj Hughes - Brophy (WR): Presbyterian, South Dakota School of Mines

Jayden Hurst - Red Mountain (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State

Javen Jacobs - Saguaro (RB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Yale

Aziya Jamison - Williams Field (RB): Arizona State, BYU, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona

Isaiah Johnson - Chandler (DT): ARIZONA, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, Utah State

Brooks Jones - ALA-Queen Creek (TE/DE): BYU

Dillon Jones - Notre Dame (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Brody Kallman - Cienega (DE): Culver-Stockton, Southwest Minnesota State

Steven Kennedy Jr. - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)

Bryan King - Queen Creek (FS): Northern Arizona, Southern Mississippi

Adam Knowles - Perry (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Joseph Lagafuaina - Cactus (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jeff Lambert - Corona del Sol (LB): New Mexico, Northern Arizona

Adryan Lara - Desert Edge (QB): Arizona, Iowa State, Kansas, Oregon State, WASHINGTON STATE, William & Mary

Jaden Lay - Valley Vista (C): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ethan Lee - Brophy (RB): La Verne

Gage Lentz - Veritas Prep (QB): Dordt

Anthony Lucas - Chaparral (DT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Wisconsin

Micah Lutu - Saguaro (OG): Arizona State, New Mexico

Marcus Lye - Brophy (K/P): Presbyterian

Nicco Marchiol - Hamilton (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Charlotte, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Liberty, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, South Florida, TCU, USC, Utah, Washington State, WEST VIRGINIA

Damien Marquez - Deer Valley (C): Arizona Christian

Ivan Martin - Saguaro (CB): Army, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grand View, Lake Forest, Navy, Northern State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Antonio Martinez - Salpointe (WR): St. Norbert

Nick Martinez - St. Mary's (QB): Jamestown, St. Norbert

Michael Masunas - Hamilton (TE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Florida State, Maryland, MICHIGAN STATE, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, San Diego State, Tennessee, UNLV, Utah

Matthew McClelland - Arete Prep (QB/DB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Jeryll McIntosh - Desert Edge (RB): Morgan State, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jonathan Melgar - Apollo (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Ryan Meloche - Pinnacle (FS): Bowdoin, Carnegie Mellon, Chicago

Anthony Mendez - Sierra Linda (DT): Mayville State

Keaton Messerole - Arizona College Prep (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Sewanee, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kane Metts-Terrell - Liberty (WR): Morehead State

Djevon Miles - Deer Valley (FS): Arizona Christian

KJ Miniefield - Desert Ridge (CB): Air Force, Nevada

Tristan Monday - Saguaro (DE): ARIZONA, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico

Jeremiah Moore - Chandler (RB): Southwest Minnesota State

Franky Morales - Chandler (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Andrew Morris - Mesquite (LB): Idaho, MARSHALL, New Mexico, Northern Arizona

Jordan Morris - Red Mountain (TE): Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, SAN DIEGO STATE, UNLV, Utah State, Yale

Benjamin Morrison - Brophy (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, Northwestern, NOTRE DAME, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, UCLA, UNLV, Washington, Washington State

Nick Morrow - Flagstaff (DE): Baylor, California, Northern Arizona

Dylan Murray - Horizon (SS): Bryant

Oliver Ocampos - Centennial (OG): Wisconsin-River Falls

Cordell Outridge - Moon Valley (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jace Patton - Highland (TE): Southwest Minnesota State

Elijah Peters - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): South Dakota School of Mines

Andrew Petersen - Casteel (DT): Southern Mississippi

Fabian Pina - Sierra Linda (OG): Mayville State

Jack Plote - Mountain Pointe (OT): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tyler Powell - Brophy (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico State, UCLA, UNLV

Xavier Quintanilla - Sierra Linda (CB): Mayville State

Cody Raetzman - Salpointe (SS): Allegheny, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ricky Randall - Canyon View (OG): Dickinson State

Caleb Richardson - Perry (DT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Josh Richardson - Perry (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Alex Rivera - Trevor Browne (QB): Allegheny, Mayville State

Leon Roberts - Carl Hayden (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Ty Robinson - Basha (DE): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Puget Sound, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jai Rodriquez - Desert Vista (OT): Arizona State, Idaho, Northern Arizona

Jose Roman - Desert View (OG): Arizona Christian

Jacob Romero - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona Christian

Cole Rood - Highland (CB): Northern State

Cooper Ross - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): BYU, Lake Forest, New Mexico Highlands, Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State

Terryon Rowe - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Andy Ruiz - Coconino (CB): Northern Arizona

John Ruvo - Notre Dame (CB): South Dakota School of Mines

Alexis Sanchez - Mountain Ridge (OG): Georgetown, Morehead State, Northern Arizona

Deven Sanchez - Marana Mountain View (S/SB): Arizona Christian, Ripon

Isaac Sandoval - Florence (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Cy Schmaltz - Mesa (QB): New Mexico Highlands

James Scott - Centennial (RB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Southwest Minnesota State

Tony Servin - Centennial (OG): Arizona Christian, Mayville State

Justin Shehow - Walden Grove (OT): Muskingum

Cannen Siegel - Saguaro (LB): Lake Forest

Brayten Silbor - Chaparral (QB): Columbia, NEW MEXICO, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania

Alfred Smith - Chandler (CB): Army, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Navy, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Norbert, Western New Mexico

Gavin Smith - Notre Dame (WR): Arizona State, Idaho, North Dakota

Devon Sparks - Mountain Pointe (RB): Arizona Christian

Elijah Sports-Trott - Centennial (WR): Allegheny

Lance St. Louis - Williams Field (LS): TEXAS

Jax Stam - Liberty (FS): Army, Georgetown, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Southwest Minnesota State

Braden Starmer - Desert Ridge (LS): Mayville State

Cole Stenson - Florence (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Cael Stewart - Blue Ridge (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Grayson Stovall - Hamilton (OG): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Charlotte, Colorado State, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan State, Oregon State, Utah

Zac Swanson - Brophy (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, TEXAS, UCLA, USC, Utah

Trevor Swan - Perry (OG): Arizona State

Malaki Ta'ase - Mesa Mountain View (DE): Idaho, Nevada, Southern Utah, Utah State

Tre Tate - Hamilton (WR): Colorado School of Mines

Mack Taylor - Queen Creek (LS): Concordia Coll (Minn.), Lake Forest, Morningside

Myllen Terameau - Saguaro (CB): Northern Arizona

Ata Teutupe - Cactus (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwest Minnesota State

Chris Thomas Jr. - Cactus (WR): Lake Forest, Morgan State

Kiko Trejo - Amphitheater (RB): Arizona Christian

Keiyon Turner - Desert Ridge (WR): Arizona Christian

Ilya Uvaydov - Gilbert (K): Dixie State

Rudy Varela - Casteel (C): AIR FORCE, Army, Navy, Northern Arizona, Valparaiso

Max Ware - Brophy (WR): South Dakota School of MInes

Elijah Warner - Brophy (QB): Ball State, Colorado State, Eastern Kentucky, Marshall, Presbyterian, Tennessee-Martin

Kolten Warner - O'Connor (SS): Arizona Christian, Central (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Norbert

Braden Wells - Notre Dame (QB): Puget Sound, St. Norbert

John West - Deer Valley (DB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tucker Wilburn - Marcos de Niza (DE): Arizona State

Matthew Willis - Desert Edge (TE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Zach Wren - Pinnacle (QB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)

Merhauti Xepera - Fresno State (TE/DE): Higley

Isaac Yates - Shadow Ridge (WR): Southwest Minnesota State

Photo by Ralph Amsden
Notre Dame lands a commitment from Brophy cornerback Morrison

UPDATED: 7/15/21

With a total of 26 Division I offers, Benjamin Morrison had a lot to choose from.

In early May, he narrowed that list down to focus on 10 of them. On Thursday, he announced that Notre Dame will be his college destination. Among the finalists the Fighting Irish beat out were Washington, Alabama, and Florida State.

The 6-foot, 170-pound defensive back at Brophy had 36 tackles and blocked two field goals in his second year as a starter. He brings athleticism, speed, length, and strong cover skills.

Morrison received his offer from Notre Dame in February and visited South Bend in mid-June. He is the 19th commitment for the Irish and the fourth cornerback.

Notre Dame will play a neutral-site game against Wisconsin this year as part of its Shamrock Series. Soldier Field in Chicago will host the game on Sept. 25 and FOX will have the game at 9 a.m. It will be the first meeting between the Irish and the Badgers since 1964. Notre Dame finished 10-2 in 2020, made the College Football Playoff, and appeared in the Rose Bowl for the second time in program history. The Fighting Irish open this year on Sunday night, Sept. 5 in Tallahassee against Florida State. ABC will have the game at 4:30 p.m.

CLASS OF 2022 COMMITMENTS

AIR FORCE FALCONS

Rudy Varela (C) - Casteel

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Russell Davis II (DE) - Hamilton
Isaiah Johnson (DT) - Chandler
Tristan Monday (DE) - Saguaro
Grayson Stovall (OG) - Hamilton

BYU COUGARS

Brooks Jones (TE/DE) - ALA-Queen Creek
Cooper Ross (TE) - Heritage Academy Mesa

MARSHALL THUNDERING HERD

Andrew Morris (LB) - Mesquite

MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS

Gavin Broscious (OG) - Desert Edge
Michael Masunas (TE) - Hamilton

NEW MEXICO LOBOS

Brayten Silbor (QB) - Chaparral

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

Benjamin Morrison (CB) - Brophy

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Kyion Grayes (WR) - Chandler

PRINCETON TIGERS

Nason Coleman (TE) - Chandler

SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS

Jordan Morris (TE) - Red Mountain

TEXAS LONGHORNS

Lance St. Louis (LS) - Williams Field
Zac Swanson (DE) - Brophy

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

Parker Brailsford (OG) - Saguaro
Lance Holtzclaw (DE) - Desert Ridge

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

Adryan Lara (QB) - Desert Edge

WEST VIRGINIA MOUNTAINEERS

Nicco Marchiol (QB) - Hamilton

