Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 7/16

UPDATED: 7/16/21

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.



Receiving his first Division II offer on Wednesday was Kaden Hicks. The Mountain Ridge offensive guard got it from Southwest Minnesota State. Hicks is 6-4, 260 pounds, and has a 78-inch wingspan. He worked on his strength and footwork during track and field season by throwing both the shot put and discus. Hicks earned his offer following a visit to the campus in Marshall. We're just a couple weeks away from school starting (Aug. 2 at MRHS) with the season set to start a month later (Sept. 3). Southwest Minnesota State, a member of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, had its 2020 season canceled due to COVID-19. The Mustangs are set to return this fall and will open at home against MSU-Moorhead on Thursday, Sept. 2. SMSU is led by head coach Cory Sauter, who is in his 12th year. The Mustangs were 3-8 in the 2019 season.

Zach Bauer took a trip to the Chicago area to visit Lake Forest College and came away with an offer on Friday. The 6-2, 290-pound offensive guard plays at Greenway, where the Demons' offense averaged 31 points and 218 rushing yards per game last year during a 5-3 season. In June, Bauer competed in camps run by Northern Arizona, Dixie State (Utah), and Arizona Christian. An excellent student, he carries a weighted GPA of 4.3. Last year, a pair of Lake Forest players were recognized by D3football.com. Wide receiver AJ Jackson (Centennial) was named First Team All-American as a kick returner for the second straight year. Also, cornerback Kobee Marion (Corona del Sol) was a Second Team All-Region selection. The Foresters played in just three games in the spring, but won all of them. This year's slate begins on Sept. 4 on the road at Wisconsin Lutheran. Lake Forest is in the Midwest Conference (Div. III).

Another Northwest Valley player collecting a Division III offer from the Midwest was Jeremiah Gossett. The Peoria cornerback got it from St. Norbert College in Wisconsin. Gossett (5-10, 160) is versatile and also caught passes (nine last season), was a running back (14 carries), and returned kickoffs. On defense, Gossett had 46 tackles and broke up 10 passes. He is a three-sport athlete (basketball and track) and was named to the First Team All-4A West Valley region last season as a defensive back. St. Norbert has a new defensive coordinator this year as Riley Swanson was brought on last month. Swanson most recently held the same position at Finlandia (Mich.). In his playing days, Swanson won an Arena Bowl title with the Arizona Rattlers. The 2020 season was canceled for SNC and it will open at home on Sept. 4 against Loras (Iowa). The Green Knights (6-3 in 2019) play in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference.

Several players earned offers from Allegheny College in Pennsylvania this week. Getting them from the Gators were Deer Valley defensive back John West, Deer Valley running back Ashton Hill, Salpointe safety Cody Raetzman, Centennial wide receiver Elijah Sports-Trott, Saguaro running back Bryan Bogardus, Florence wide receiver Tommy Carberry, Trevor Browne quarterback Alex Rivera, Basha defensive end Ty Robinson, Basha safety Jordan Anderson, Campo Verde quarterback Jacob Brooks, and Canyon View offensive guard Ricky Randall. Allegheny has made some changes to its coaching staff, most notably moving co-offensive coordinator Vann Hunt to defensive coordinator. The new recruiting coordinator is Cody Crawford. Like St. Norbert, Allegheny didn't play any football games last year. The Gators are scheduled to open this season at home on Sept. 4 against Thiel (Pa.). Allegheny finished 4-6 in 2019 and plays in the North Coast Athletic Conference (Div. III).



Anderson, Robinson, and Bogardus also gained offers from Ripon College in Wisconsin. Ripon plays in the Midwest Conference with Lake Forest and will host the Foresters on Oct. 16. The Red Hawks were 4-6 in 2019 and 0-3 last spring. Ripon begins this season with a home game against Augsburg (Minn.). Anderson got an offer from Benedictine College in Kansas as well. Benedictine recently added Jacob Leonard as a grad assistant. Leonard played his high school ball at Sunrise Mountain, went to Northern Arizona, and then transferred to Benedictine and played center for two seasons. The Ravens open this year in Iowa against William Penn. Benedictine went 8-2 in 2020 and plays in the Heart of America Athletic Conference (NAIA).



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.