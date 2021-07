Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 7/19

UPDATED: 7/19/21

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.



Receiving his first Big Ten offer on Monday was Jacob Holmes. The defensive tackle, who transferred from Cesar Chavez to Chandler during this offseason, got it from Indiana. Holmes is 6-3, 285 pounds, and was a First Team All-6A Central Region selection on the D-Line despite his team playing only three games in 2020. In those three games, Holmes had 23 tackles and four sacks. In June, he took two of his official visits to West Virginia and Arizona along with an unofficial to Arizona State. Holmes shows aggressiveness and also has great handwork and technique. In last year's pandemic-shortened season, Indiana was 6-2 and played in the Outback Bowl. Along the way, the Hoosiers defeated Penn State, Michigan, Michigan State, and Wisconsin and ended up with their highest ranking (No. 12) since 1967. This year's schedule begins with a conference game at Iowa on Sept. 4. The Big Ten Network will have the broadcast at 12:30 p.m.

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.