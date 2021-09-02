Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 9/1

UPDATED: 9/1/21

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.

The season began last Friday for the 2A schools and quarterback/defensive back Matthew McClelland filled up the stat sheet in a big way. The 6-2, 175-pound athlete received an offer on Wednesday from Willamette University. In a 54-24 win over Glendale Prep, McClelland passed for 152 yards and found Joseph Connelly for a touchdown. He also got loose for 156 yards on just three carries with all three of those ending up in the end zone. A two-way player, McClelland had a team-high 10 tackles and intercepted a pass for the Chargers. After not having a season in 2020-21, Willamette is returning to play this Saturday at home in Oregon against Puget Sound (Wash.). There are some protocols to adhere to. Fans 12 and older must provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination and masks must be worn during the game unless actively eating or drinking. On the upside, admission will not be charged to see the Bearcats this year. Seating will be general admission. In 2019, Willamette finished 2-8 and the Bearcats play in the Northwest Conference (Div. III).



Here's the rest of the offers over the past week:

Notre Dame defensive tackle/offensive guard Duke Frye received an offer from Washington (Mo.).

Mountain Ridge offensive guard Kaden Hicks received an offer from Whittier (Calif.).

Ironwood Ridge linebacker Ethan Morrison received his first offer from Whittier.

Florence wide receiver Tommy Carberry received offers from Greenville (Ill.) and Willamette.

Saguaro running back Bryan Bogardus received an offer from Willamette.

Queen Creek long snapper Mack Taylor received an offer from Willamette.

Coolidge offensive tackle Denzel Glass received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Arizona College Prep offensive tackle Keaton Messerole received an offer from Ripon (Wisc.).

Sahuaro linebacker Nathan Goerke received his first offer from Clarke (Iowa).

Pusch Ridge quarterback Ryan Fontaine received an offer from Lyon (Ark.).



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.