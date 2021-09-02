 ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 9/1
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-02 02:23:59 -0500') }} football

Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 9/1

Photo Courtesy of Matthew McClelland
Photo Courtesy of Matthew McClelland
Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Arete Prep QB McClelland draws offer from Willamette

UPDATED: 9/1/21

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.

The season began last Friday for the 2A schools and quarterback/defensive back Matthew McClelland filled up the stat sheet in a big way. The 6-2, 175-pound athlete received an offer on Wednesday from Willamette University. In a 54-24 win over Glendale Prep, McClelland passed for 152 yards and found Joseph Connelly for a touchdown. He also got loose for 156 yards on just three carries with all three of those ending up in the end zone. A two-way player, McClelland had a team-high 10 tackles and intercepted a pass for the Chargers. After not having a season in 2020-21, Willamette is returning to play this Saturday at home in Oregon against Puget Sound (Wash.). There are some protocols to adhere to. Fans 12 and older must provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination and masks must be worn during the game unless actively eating or drinking. On the upside, admission will not be charged to see the Bearcats this year. Seating will be general admission. In 2019, Willamette finished 2-8 and the Bearcats play in the Northwest Conference (Div. III).

Here's the rest of the offers over the past week:

Notre Dame defensive tackle/offensive guard Duke Frye received an offer from Washington (Mo.).
Mountain Ridge offensive guard Kaden Hicks received an offer from Whittier (Calif.).
Ironwood Ridge linebacker Ethan Morrison received his first offer from Whittier.
Florence wide receiver Tommy Carberry received offers from Greenville (Ill.) and Willamette.
Saguaro running back Bryan Bogardus received an offer from Willamette.
Queen Creek long snapper Mack Taylor received an offer from Willamette.
Coolidge offensive tackle Denzel Glass received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.
Arizona College Prep offensive tackle Keaton Messerole received an offer from Ripon (Wisc.).
Sahuaro linebacker Nathan Goerke received his first offer from Clarke (Iowa).
Pusch Ridge quarterback Ryan Fontaine received an offer from Lyon (Ark.).

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

CLASS OF 2022 OFFERS

Quaron Adams - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Hawaii, Howard, Idaho, IOWA STATE, Kansas, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon

Raul Aguilar - Saguaro (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State, Ripon

Victor Aguirre - Florence (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Emmanuel Ajala - Chandler (OT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brigham Alexander - Benjamin Franklin (OT): Graceland, Lyon, Morehead State, Northern Arizona

Carson Allen - Highland (LB): Lewis & Clark

Carter Allen - Central (WR): Rose-Hulman

Christian Anaya - Hamilton (WR): Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado

Jordan Anderson - Basha (FS): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls

Milo Apodaca - Greenway (LB): Arizona Christian, Kansas Wesleyan, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jamarei Ashby-Phan - Chaparral (ATH): St. Thomas (Minn.)

Dematris Azcueta - Casa Grande (CB): Abilene Christian, Arizona, Arizona Christian, Clarke, Finlandia, Mercer, San Diego, Western Carolina, Wisconsin-River Falls

Rson Baker - Goldwater (TE): Lewis & Clark

Payton Barlow - Queen Creek (RB): South Dakota School of Mines

Zach Bauer - Greenway (OG): Arizona Christian, Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Johnny Bellino - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Minot State, Montana Tech, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jack Bellomy - Arete Prep (RB): Puget Sound

Joshua Berg-Nabors - Sierra Linda (RB): Mayville State

Jeremy Blassingame - Campo Verde (WR): Allegheny

Bryan Bogardus - Saguaro (RB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Kansas Wesleyan, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Ripon, Rochester (N.Y.), St. Norbert, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls

Noah Borchard - Campo Verde (FS): St. Olaf

Charles Borowsky - Chaparral (WR): Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls

Treyson Bourguet - Salpointe (QB): Arizona, BYU, Columbia, Idaho, Vanderbilt

Shakaun Bowser - Casteel (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, New Mexico, Oregon State, Southern Mississippi, Utah, Utah State

Amier Boyd - Mountain Pointe (ATH): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Northern Arizona

Parker Brailsford - Saguaro (OG): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Colorado State, Hawaii, Kansas State, Michigan State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, USC, WASHINGTON, Washington State

Jacob Brooks - Campo Verde (QB): Allegheny

Gavin Broscious - Desert Edge (OG): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, MICHIGAN STATE, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt

Breshaun Brown - Desert Edge (CB): Minot State, Northern State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Davondre Bucannon - Chaparral (CB): Idaho, Northern Arizona

Vincent Burgo - Cactus (DE): St. Olaf

Jake Burrow - Notre Dame (C): St. Norbert, Whittier

Ethan Bush - Notre Dame (LB): Lewis & Clark, St. Norbert

Tommy Carberry - Florence (WR): Allegheny, Greenville, Nichols, Puget Sound, Willamette

Mikey Castro - Seton Catholic (RB): Arizona Christian

Fisher Camac - Highland (DE): Southwest Minnesota State, UNLV

Malik Charles - Heritage Academy Maricopa (WR): Arizona Christian

Bryce Chen - Arizona College Prep (WR): Allegheny, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Rose-Hulman, St. Norbert, Washington & Lee

Augustin Chiang - Coolidge (CB): Arizona Christian, Luther, St. Norbert

Matthew Clark - Mesa Mountain View (FS): Air Force

Will Clark - Campo Verde (WR): Jamestown

Connor Clinton - Casteel (FS): Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Dartmouth, Fordham, Navy, Northern Arizona

Kaden Cloud - Williams Field (RB): Air Force, Army, Columbia, Navy, Oregon State

Nason Coleman - Chandler (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, BYU, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Idaho, Iowa State, Nebraska, New Mexico, PRINCETON, UCF, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Yale

Cris Contreras - Desert Edge (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

KJ Cooper - Chandler (QB): Eastern Kentucky

Brandon Craddock - O'Connor (LB): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Georgetown, Marist, Michigan State (preferred walk-on), Morgan State, Southwest Minnesota State

Michael Cromer - Walden Grove (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline

Miles Crutchley - Saguaro (LB): Army

Mason Cullop - Cactus (C): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Northern Michigan

Kolton Cunningham - Perry (LB): Allegheny, Lewis & Clark, Rochester (N.Y.), St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brevin Czosnyka - O'Connor (LB): Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana State, Navy, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Russell Davis II - Hamilton (DE): ARIZONA, Boston College, Colorado State, Duke, East Carolina, Fresno State, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, San Diego State, Utah State

Thomas DeChesaro - Saguaro (FS): Lake Forest

Grant DeGraffenreid - Hamilton (DE): Lewis & Clark

Tavian Dennis - Desert Vista (SS): San Diego State

Ridge Docekal - Saguaro (QB): Appalachian State, Bucknell, Columbia, Fordham, Furman, Houston, Idaho

Carlos Dominguez - Brophy (WR): La Verne

Devin Dunn - Chandler (LB): Lewis & Clark

Skylar Edmonds - Red Mountain (LB): Minot State

Amar Elmore - Chandler (DE): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Dartmouth

Mason Ennen - Mesa (DE): Arizona Christian

Owen Faulkner - O'Connor (DT): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert

Ryan Finch - Mountain Ridge (QB): Arizona Christian

Angel Flores - Casa Grande (QB): Columbia, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Morgan State, Northern Arizona, Rice

Ryan Fontaine - Pusch Ridge (QB): Allegheny, Bethel Univ. (Tenn.), Ithaca, Lyon

Camren Foster - Desert Edge (CB): Black Hills State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Cole Franklin - Pinnacle (LB): Bowdoin

Jacob Franze - Chaparral (SS): Chicago, Johns Hopkins, Saint Anselm

Duke Frye - Notre Dame (DT/OG): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Bowdoin, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Washington (Mo.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Joel Gant - Hamilton (CB): Arizona Christian

Josiah Gardner - Willow Canyon (DT): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Carson Gazeley - Casteel (OG): Lewis & Clark

Valentin Gbafore - Liberty (WR): Idaho

Xander Georgoulis - Sunnyslope (RB): Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Amari Gilmore - Poston Butte (FS): Idaho, Southwest Minnesota State

Denzel Glass - Coolidge (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Nathan Goerke - Sahuaro (LB): Clarke

Carlos Gonzalez - Salpointe (C): Clarke

Jeremiah Gossett - Peoria (CB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Northern Michigan, St. Norbert

Kyion Grayes - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Iowa State, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah

Devon Grubbs - Desert Vista (DB): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Donovan Guyton - Williams Field (FS): Air Force

Camden Haggard - Hamilton (S): Morningside, Northern State, Southwest Minnesota State

Hayden Hallett - Pusch Ridge (QB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Zach Hammett - River Valley (RB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kaden Hicks - Mountain Ridge (OG): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Morningside, Puget Sound, Southwest Minnesota State, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Gavin Higley - Chaparral (TE): Arizona Christian

Ashton Hill - Deer Valley (RB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark

Andrew Hinojos - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Blaine Hipa - Chandler (QB): Hawaii, Tennessee

Jacob Holmes - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Idaho, Indiana, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Utah State, Washington State, West Virginia

Lance Holtzclaw - Desert Ridge (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Boston College, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, Vanderbilt, WASHINGTON

Dawson Hubbard - Hamilton (DT): Butler, Drake

Logan Hubler - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Lake Forest

Jordan Huff - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian

Taj Hughes - Brophy (WR): Presbyterian, South Dakota School of Mines

Jayden Hurst - Red Mountain (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State

Javen Jacobs - Saguaro (RB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Portland State, Yale

Andrew James - Mesa (LB): Arizona Christian

Aziya Jamison - Williams Field (RB): Arizona State, BYU, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona

Isaiah Johnson - Chandler (DT): ARIZONA, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, Utah State

Lloyd Johnson - Marana Mountain View (LB): Clarke

Luke Johnson - Northwest Christian (LB): College of Idaho

Quinton Johnson - Centennial (DE): CSU-Pueblo

Brooks Jones - ALA-Queen Creek (TE/DE): BYU

Dillon Jones - Notre Dame (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Brody Kallman - Cienega (DE): Culver-Stockton, Southwest Minnesota State

Steven Kennedy Jr. - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)

Bryan King - Queen Creek (FS): Northern Arizona, Southern Mississippi

Cameron Knight - Hamilton (CB): Lewis & Clark

Adam Knowles - Perry (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dane Kohl - Perry (SS): Lewis & Clark

Joseph Lagafuaina - Cactus (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Black Hills State, Northern Michigan, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jeff Lambert - Corona del Sol (LB): Lewis & Clark, New Mexico, Northern Arizona

Adryan Lara - Desert Edge (QB): Arizona, Iowa State, Kansas, Oregon State, WASHINGTON STATE, William & Mary

Jaden Lay - Valley Vista (C): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ethan Lee - Brophy (RB): La Verne

Gage Lentz - Veritas Prep (QB): Dordt

Anthony Lucas - Chaparral (DT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Wisconsin

Micah Lutu - Saguaro (OG): Arizona State, New Mexico

Marcus Lye - Brophy (K/P): Presbyterian

Nicco Marchiol - Hamilton (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Charlotte, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Liberty, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, South Florida, TCU, USC, Utah, Washington State, WEST VIRGINIA

Damien Marquez - Deer Valley (C): Arizona Christian

Ivan Martin - Saguaro (CB): Allegheny, Army, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grand View, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Minot State, Navy, Northern State, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls

Antonio Martinez - Salpointe (WR): St. Norbert

Nick Martinez - St. Mary's (QB): Jamestown, St. Norbert

Michael Masunas - Hamilton (TE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Florida State, Maryland, MICHIGAN STATE, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, San Diego State, Tennessee, UNLV, Utah

Matthew McClelland - Arete Prep (QB/DB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Olaf, Willamette

Parker McClure - Red Mountain (LB): Black Hills State, Minot State

Jeryll McIntosh - Desert Edge (RB): Morgan State, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jonathan Melgar - Apollo (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Ryan Meloche - Pinnacle (FS): Bowdoin, Carnegie Mellon, Chicago, Johns Hopkins

Anthony Mendez - Sierra Linda (DT): Mayville State

Keaton Messerole - Arizona College Prep (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lewis & Clark, Ripon, Sewanee, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kane Metts-Terrell - Liberty (WR): Morehead State

Djevon Miles - Deer Valley (FS): Arizona Christian

KJ Miniefield - Desert Ridge (CB): Air Force, Idaho, Nevada

Josh Minton - Brophy (SS): Allegheny

Tristan Monday - Saguaro (DE): ARIZONA, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico

Jeremiah Moore - Chandler (RB): Southwest Minnesota State

Franky Morales - Chandler (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Andrew Morris - Mesquite (LB): Idaho, MARSHALL, New Mexico, Northern Arizona

Jordan Morris - Red Mountain (TE): Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, SAN DIEGO STATE, UNLV, Utah State, Yale

Benjamin Morrison - Brophy (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, Northwestern, NOTRE DAME, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, UCLA, UNLV, Washington, Washington State

Ethan Morrison - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Whittier

Nick Morrow - Flagstaff (DE): Baylor, CALIFORNIA, Northern Arizona, UNLV

Dylan Murray - Horizon (SS): Bryant

Ian Nieto - Perry (WR): Lewis & Clark

Oliver Ocampos - Centennial (OG): Wisconsin-River Falls

Cordell Outridge - Moon Valley (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Skyler Partridge - Horizon (QB): Whittier

Jace Patton - Highland (TE): Lewis & Clark, Southwest Minnesota State

Pablo Pena - Marana Mountain View (OT): Clarke

Elijah Peters - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): South Dakota School of Mines

Andrew Petersen - Casteel (DT): Southern Mississippi

Jordan Pfeiffer - Sahuaro (DE): Clarke, Hastings

Fabian Pina - Sierra Linda (OG): Mayville State

Jack Plote - Mountain Pointe (OT): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tyler Powell - Brophy (TE): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico State, UCLA, UNLV

Xavier Quintanilla - Sierra Linda (CB): Mayville State

Cody Raetzman - Salpointe (SS): Allegheny, Minot State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ricky Randall - Canyon View (OG): Dickinson State

Caleb Richardson - Perry (DT): Allegheny, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls

Josh Richardson - Perry (LB): Lewis & Clark, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls

Alex Rivera - Trevor Browne (QB): Allegheny, Mayville State

Leon Roberts - Carl Hayden (CB): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ty Robinson - Basha (DE): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Puget Sound, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jai Rodriquez - Desert Vista (OT): Arizona State, Idaho, Northern Arizona, Portland State

Jose Roman - Desert View (OG): Arizona Christian, Clarke

Jacob Romero - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona Christian

Cole Rood - Highland (CB): Northern State

Cooper Ross - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): BYU, Lake Forest, New Mexico Highlands, Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State

Dwayne Quentin Ross - Hamilton (WR): Lewis & Clark

Terryon Rowe - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Andy Ruiz - Coconino (CB): Northern Arizona, Wisconsin-River Falls

John Ruvo - Notre Dame (CB): Bowdoin, South Dakota School of Mines

Alexis Sanchez - Mountain Ridge (OG): Drake, Georgetown, Lehigh, Morehead State, Northern Arizona, San Diego

Andy Sanchez - Mountain Ridge (DT): Drake

Deven Sanchez - Marana Mountain View (S/SB): Arizona Christian, Ripon

Isaac Sandoval - Florence (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Daniel Santiago - Horizon (DT): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Buffalo, Colgate, Colorado State, San Diego State, Yale

Cy Schmaltz - Mesa (QB): New Mexico Highlands

James Scott - Centennial (RB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Drake, Lewis & Clark, Southwest Minnesota State

Hunter Seelye - Campo Verde (OG): Drake

Tony Servin - Centennial (OG): Arizona Christian, Mayville State

Justin Shehow - Walden Grove (OT): Muskingum

Cannen Siegel - Saguaro (LB): Lake Forest

Brayten Silbor - Chaparral (QB): Columbia, NEW MEXICO, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania

Aiden Simonton - O'Connor (OT): Minot State

Alfred Smith - Chandler (CB): Army, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Navy, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Norbert, Western New Mexico

Gavin Smith - Notre Dame (WR): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Arizona State, Idaho, North Dakota

Devon Sparks - Mountain Pointe (RB): Arizona Christian

Elijah Sports-Trott - Centennial (WR): Allegheny

Lance St. Louis - Williams Field (LS): TEXAS

Jax Stam - Liberty (FS): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Army, Georgetown, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Southwest Minnesota State

Braden Starmer - Desert Ridge (LS): Mayville State

Cade Stenson - Florence (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Nichols, Willamette

Grayson Stovall - Hamilton (OG): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Charlotte, Colorado State, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan State, Oregon State, Utah

Zac Swanson - Brophy (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, TEXAS, UCLA, USC, Utah

Trevor Swan - Perry (OG): Arizona State

Malaki Ta'ase - Mesa Mountain View (DE): Idaho, Nevada, Southern Utah, Utah State

Tre Tate - Hamilton (WR): Colorado School of Mines

Mack Taylor - Queen Creek (LS): Colorado School of Mines, Concordia Coll (Minn.), Lake Forest, Morningside, Willamette

Myllen Terameau - Saguaro (CB): Northern Arizona

Ata Teutupe - Cactus (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwest Minnesota State

Chris Thomas Jr. - Cactus (WR): Allegheny, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Morgan State

Kiko Trejo - Amphitheater (RB): Arizona Christian

Keiyon Turner - Desert Ridge (WR): Arizona Christian

Ilya Uvaydov - Gilbert (K): Dixie State

Rudy Varela - Casteel (C): AIR FORCE, Army, Navy, Northern Arizona, Valparaiso

Frankie Viera - Desert Vista (LB): Allegheny

Josiah Villanueva - Red Mountain (RB): Allegheny, Lewis & Clark

Max Ware - Brophy (WR): South Dakota School of MInes

Elijah Warner - Brophy (QB): Ball State, Colorado State, Eastern Kentucky, Marshall, Presbyterian, Tennessee-Martin

Kolten Warner - O'Connor (SS): Arizona Christian, Central (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Minot State, St. Norbert

Gabriel Watkins-Daigle - Walden Grove (OG): Morningside

Braden Wells - Notre Dame (QB): Puget Sound, St. Norbert

John West - Deer Valley (DB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Mayville State, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tucker Wilburn - Marcos de Niza (DE): Arizona State

Etwood Williams - Mesa (CB): Arizona Christian, Ottawa

Matthew Willis - Desert Edge (TE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Zach Wren - Pinnacle (QB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)

Merhauti Xepera - Higley (TE): FRESNO STATE

Isaac Yates - Shadow Ridge (WR): Southwest Minnesota State

Photo Courtesy of Nick Morrow
Photo Courtesy of Nick Morrow

Flagstaff defensive lineman Nick Morrow commits to Cal

UPDATED: 9/1/21

Flagstaff athlete Nick Morrow will rarely be off the field this season. He sees time at tight end and defensive end. Last Thursday, the 6-8, 255-pound versatile athlete announced his commitment to Cal.

This will mark the fifth straight class that the Golden Bears land a player from Arizona. Morrow received his offer in June, visited Berkeley, and selected Cal over offers from Baylor and UNLV.

"I liked how the coaching staff was always in touch," Morrow said in a text message. "They were super great when I was there."

Former Chaparral head coach Charlie Ragle was his main recruiter and invited him up to Berkeley for a workout. Ragle is the special teams coordinator for the Bears.

Morrow is the first Flagstaff player to commit to a Power Five school in more than a decade. The Eagles kick off their season on Thursday night at Camelback.

Cal begins its season on Saturday night at home in Memorial Stadium. The Gold Out Game against Nevada will be shown on FS1 at 7:30 p.m. The teams have not faced one another since 2012. Over the past four years, Cal is a perfect 9-0 in regular season non-conference games. There were no non-conference games in 2020 as half of the Bears' schedule was canceled and the team finished 1-3.

Merhauti Xepera went up to Fresno State in early June as soon as the NCAA Division I ban was lifted. He showed Bulldog coaches what he could do and came away with an offer.

Fast forward nearly three months and Xepera has acted on that and announced his commitment to FSU on Tuesday.

"They just gave me a good feel on what they're about," Xepera said in a text message. "I want to be a part of it!"

The 6-3, 220-pounder plays tight end and defensive end. Xepera transferred from Maricopa to Higley in the offseason and said he is being recruited by FSU as a tight end. Tight ends coach Paul Creighton was his main recruiter. Xepera is the Bulldogs' fifth commitment for this class and second on the offensive side.

In 14 games at Maricopa over the past two seasons, Xepera caught 28 passes for 308 yards and scored a touchdown. On defense, he had 34 tackles and two sacks for the Rams.

Xepera took his official visit to Fresno last weekend as the Bulldogs kicked off their season with a 45-0 blanking of Connecticut. This week brings a much tougher test as FSU travels to Autzen Stadium to face No. 11 Oregon. The Pac-12 Network will have the game on Saturday at 11 a.m. Fresno State is celebrating its 100th season of competition in program history.

Higley TE Merhauti Xepera (Photo Courtesy of Merhauti Xepera)
Higley TE Merhauti Xepera (Photo Courtesy of Merhauti Xepera)

CLASS OF 2022 COMMITMENTS

AIR FORCE FALCONS

Rudy Varela (C) - Casteel

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Russell Davis II (DE) - Hamilton
Isaiah Johnson (DT) - Chandler
Tristan Monday (DE) - Saguaro
Tyler Powell (TE) - Brophy
Grayson Stovall (OG) - Hamilton

BYU COUGARS

Brooks Jones (TE/DE) - ALA-Queen Creek
Cooper Ross (TE) - Heritage Academy Mesa

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS

Nick Morrow (DE) - Flagstaff

FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS

Merhauti Xepera (TE) - Higley

IOWA STATE CYCLONES

Quaron Adams (WR) - Chandler

MARSHALL THUNDERING HERD

Andrew Morris (LB) - Mesquite

MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS

Gavin Broscious (OG) - Desert Edge
Michael Masunas (TE) - Hamilton

NEW MEXICO LOBOS

Brayten Silbor (QB) - Chaparral

NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS

Brevin Czosnyka (LB) - O'Connor
Devon Grubbs (DB) - Desert Vista

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

Benjamin Morrison (CB) - Brophy

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Kyion Grayes (WR) - Chandler

PRINCETON TIGERS

Nason Coleman (TE) - Chandler

SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS

Jordan Morris (TE) - Red Mountain

TEXAS LONGHORNS

Lance St. Louis (LS) - Williams Field
Zac Swanson (DE) - Brophy

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

Parker Brailsford (OG) - Saguaro
Lance Holtzclaw (DE) - Desert Ridge

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

Adryan Lara (QB) - Desert Edge

WEST VIRGINIA MOUNTAINEERS

Nicco Marchiol (QB) - Hamilton

