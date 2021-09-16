Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 9/15

UPDATED: 9/15/21

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.

A pair of quarterbacks received offers on Wednesday from Portland State. Getting them from the Vikings were Treyson Bourguet and Angel Flores. Bourguet is a 6-2, 185-pound signal caller at Salpointe. The Lancers have played just one game (had their bye last week) and won it 56-0 over Canyon del Oro. Bourguet was 12-of-16 for 175 yards and four touchdown passes. He also rushed for 69 yards. In June, he visited Northwestern and BYU. Bourguet carries a 4.1 GPA. Flores is a 6-2, 205-pounder at Casa Grande. He has led the Cougars to a 2-0 start after a 35-21 win at Peoria last Friday. He was 8-of-11 passing for just 79 yards (1 TD), but that's because CGHS was pounding the rock instead. That includes the QB as Flores ran for 125 yards and had a touchdown rushing. Over the summer, he competed in the Dallas Showcase and also visited Rice. Another stellar student, Flores totes a 4.16 GPA. This Saturday, Portland State plays its first home game in 22 months when the Vikings host Western Oregon (0-2). PSU, a member of the Big Sky Conference (FCS), stepped up and played a pair of FBS schools losing at Hawaii and Washington State. The passing game has thrived for Portland State as the team is averaging 359 yards through the air.



Last Thursday, it was Kaden Hicks collecting an offer from another FCS school - Valparaiso. Hicks followed that up on Friday with a strong performance on the Mountain Ridge offensive line as the Mountain Lions piled up 75 points (52 in the first half) in a win over Fairfax. Hicks is 6-4, 260 pounds, and plays offensive tackle. Away from football, he enjoys fishing. Friday, he'll be trying to help his Ridge teammates reel in a big win against Centennial. Valparaiso has its home opener this Saturday against Dartmouth (0-0). The Beacons will welcome spectators back for the first time since 2019. Valpo is a member of the Pioneer Football League. The Beacons (0-2) are also looking for their first win after facing perennial power North Dakota State last weekend (a 64-0 loss). This will be Valparaiso's first-ever meeting with the Big Green.



Here's the rest of the offers over the past week:

Centennial running back James Scott received an offer from San Diego.

Cactus defensive end Vincent Burgo received offers from Carroll Univ. (Wisc.) and Lake Forest (Ill.).

Campo Verde quarterback Reilly Garcia received his first offer from Carleton (Minn.).

Hamilton defensive end Grant DeGraffenreid received an offer from Millikin (Ill.).

Ironwood Ridge linebacker Ethan Morrison received an offer from Carthage (Wisc.).

Goldwater quarterback/defensive back Jesse Martinez received his first offer from Bethany Coll. (Kans.).

Sahuaro defensive end Jordan Pfeiffer received an offer from Bethany Coll. (Kans.).

Walden Grove quarterback Jason Stevens received his first offer from Saint Mary (Kans.).



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.