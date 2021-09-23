 ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 9/22
Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 9/22

Photo Courtesy of Elijah Peters
Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Anderson offers ALA-Queen Creek's Elijah Peters

UPDATED: 9/22/21

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.

American Leadership Academy-Queen Creek is coming off a semifinal appearance in its first year in the 4A Conference. Elijah Peters is one of three threats that the Patriots have at wide receiver for QB Logan Hubler. The 5-10, 170-pound athlete has scored touchdowns in all three of ALAQC's games. On Wednesday, he received an offer from Anderson University in Indiana. So far this year, Peters has 10 receptions and four of them went for touchdowns! He has 132 yards (13.2 yards per catch) this year and also runs track (100 and 200). Anderson fell to 0-3 last week after a 51-2 loss at Alma (Mich.). The Ravens are in the Heartland Conference (NAIA) and they begin league play this Saturday at Hanover (Ind.).

Here's the rest of the offers over the past week:

Saguaro running back Bryan Bogardus received offers from Catholic (D.C.) and Rose-Hulman (Ind.).
St. Mary's quarterback Nick Martinez received an offer from Anderson.
Florence wide receiver Cade Stenson received an offer from Luther (Iowa).
Highland tight end Jace Patton received offers from Luther and Morningside (Iowa).
Pusch Ridge quarterback Hayden Hallett received an offer from Puget Sound (Wash.).
River Valley athlete Rivelino Pacheco received his first offer from Clarke (Iowa).

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

CLASS OF 2022 OFFERS

Quaron Adams - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Hawaii, Howard, Idaho, IOWA STATE, Kansas, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon

Raul Aguilar - Saguaro (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Mayville State, Ripon

Victor Aguirre - Florence (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Emmanuel Ajala - Chandler (OT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brigham Alexander - Benjamin Franklin (OT): Graceland, Lyon, Morehead State, Northern Arizona

Carson Allen - Highland (LB): Lewis & Clark

Carter Allen - Central (WR): Rose-Hulman

Christian Anaya - Hamilton (WR): Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado

Jordan Anderson - Basha (FS): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls

Milo Apodaca - Greenway (LB): Arizona Christian, Kansas Wesleyan, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jamarei Ashby-Phan - Chaparral (ATH): St. Thomas (Minn.)

Dematris Azcueta - Casa Grande (CB): Abilene Christian, Arizona, Arizona Christian, Clarke, Finlandia, Mercer, San Diego, Western Carolina, Wisconsin-River Falls

Rson Baker - Goldwater (TE): Lewis & Clark

Payton Barlow - Queen Creek (RB): South Dakota School of Mines

Zach Bauer - Greenway (OG): Arizona Christian, Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Johnny Bellino - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Minot State, Montana Tech, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jack Bellomy - Arete Prep (RB): Puget Sound

Joshua Berg-Nabors - Sierra Linda (RB): Mayville State

Jeremy Blassingame - Campo Verde (WR): Allegheny

Bryan Bogardus - Saguaro (RB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Catholic, Clarke, Kansas Wesleyan, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Puget Sound, Ripon, Rochester (N.Y.), Rose-Hulman, St. Norbert, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls

Noah Borchard - Campo Verde (FS): St. Olaf

Charles Borowsky - Chaparral (WR): Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls

Treyson Bourguet - Salpointe (QB): Arizona, BYU, Columbia, Idaho, Portland State, Vanderbilt

Shakaun Bowser - Casteel (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, COLORADO, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, New Mexico, Oregon State, Southern Mississippi, Utah, Utah State

Amier Boyd - Mountain Pointe (ATH): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Northern Arizona

Parker Brailsford - Saguaro (OG): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Colorado State, Hawaii, Kansas State, Michigan State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, USC, WASHINGTON, Washington State

Jacob Brooks - Campo Verde (QB): Allegheny

Gavin Broscious - Desert Edge (OG): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, MICHIGAN STATE, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, UNLV, Utah, Vanderbilt

Breshaun Brown - Desert Edge (CB): Minot State, Northern State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Davondre Bucannon - Chaparral (CB): Idaho, Northern Arizona

Vincent Burgo - Cactus (DE): Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Lake Forest, St. Olaf

Jake Burrow - Notre Dame (C): St. Norbert, Whittier

Ethan Bush - Notre Dame (LB): Lewis & Clark, St. Norbert

Fisher Camac - Highland (DE): Southwest Minnesota State, UNLV

Tommy Carberry - Florence (WR): Allegheny, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Greenville, Nichols, Puget Sound, Willamette

Mikey Castro - Seton Catholic (RB): Arizona Christian

Malik Charles - Heritage Academy Maricopa (WR): Arizona Christian

Bryce Chen - Arizona College Prep (WR): Allegheny, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Rose-Hulman, St. Norbert, Washington & Lee

Augustin Chiang - Coolidge (CB): Arizona Christian, Luther, St. Norbert

Matthew Clark - Mesa Mountain View (FS): Air Force

Will Clark - Campo Verde (WR): Jamestown

Connor Clinton - Casteel (FS): Arizona, Arizona State, Army, Dartmouth, Fordham, Navy, Northern Arizona

Kaden Cloud - Williams Field (RB): Air Force, Army, Columbia, Navy, Oregon State

Nason Coleman - Chandler (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, BYU, Colorado State, Dartmouth, Idaho, Iowa State, Nebraska, New Mexico, PRINCETON, UCF, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Yale

Cris Contreras - Desert Edge (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

KJ Cooper - Chandler (QB): Eastern Kentucky

Brandon Craddock - O'Connor (LB): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Georgetown, Marist, Michigan State (preferred walk-on), Morgan State, Southwest Minnesota State

Michael Cromer - Walden Grove (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hamline

Miles Crutchley - Saguaro (LB): Army

Mason Cullop - Cactus (C): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Northern Michigan

Kolton Cunningham - Perry (LB): Allegheny, Lewis & Clark, Rochester (N.Y.), St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brevin Czosnyka - O'Connor (LB): Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana State, Navy, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Russell Davis II - Hamilton (DE): ARIZONA, Boston College, Colorado State, Duke, East Carolina, Fresno State, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, San Diego State, Utah State

Thomas DeChesaro - Saguaro (FS): Lake Forest

Grant DeGraffenreid - Hamilton (DE): Lewis & Clark, Millikin

Tavian Dennis - Desert Vista (SS): San Diego State

Ridge Docekal - Saguaro (QB): Appalachian State, Bucknell, Columbia, Fordham, Furman, Houston, Idaho

Carlos Dominguez - Brophy (WR): La Verne

Devin Dunn - Chandler (LB): Lewis & Clark

Skylar Edmonds - Red Mountain (LB): Minot State

Amar Elmore - Chandler (DE): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Dartmouth

Mason Ennen - Mesa (DE): Arizona Christian

Owen Faulkner - O'Connor (DT): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert

Ryan Finch - Mountain Ridge (QB): Arizona Christian

Angel Flores - Casa Grande (QB): Columbia, Eastern Washington, Georgetown, Morgan State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, Rice

Ryan Fontaine - Pusch Ridge (QB): Allegheny, Bethel Univ. (Tenn.), Ithaca, Lyon

Camren Foster - Desert Edge (CB): Black Hills State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Cole Franklin - Pinnacle (LB): Bowdoin

Jacob Franze - Chaparral (SS): Chicago, Johns Hopkins, Saint Anselm

Duke Frye - Notre Dame (DT/OG): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Bowdoin, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Washington (Mo.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Joel Gant - Hamilton (CB): Arizona Christian

Reilly Garcia - Campo Verde (QB): Carleton

Josiah Gardner - Willow Canyon (DT): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Carson Gazeley - Casteel (OG): Lewis & Clark

Valentin Gbafore - Liberty (WR): Idaho

Xander Georgoulis - Sunnyslope (RB): Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Amari Gilmore - Poston Butte (FS): Idaho, Southwest Minnesota State

Denzel Glass - Coolidge (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Nathan Goerke - Sahuaro (LB): Clarke, Lyon

Carlos Gonzalez - Salpointe (C): Clarke

Jeremiah Gossett - Peoria (CB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Northern Michigan, St. Norbert

Javier Grajeda Jr. - Pusch Ridge (RB): Lyon

Kyion Grayes - Chandler (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Iowa State, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, OHIO STATE, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, USC, Utah

Devon Grubbs - Desert Vista (DB): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Donovan Guyton - Williams Field (FS): Air Force

Camden Haggard - Hamilton (S): Morningside, Northern State, Southwest Minnesota State

Hayden Hallett - Pusch Ridge (QB): Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls

Zach Hammett - River Valley (RB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Johnny Hart - Sunrise Mountain (TE): Lyon

Kaden Hicks - Mountain Ridge (OT): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan, Lake Forest, Mayville State, Morningside, Puget Sound, Southwest Minnesota State, Valparaiso, Whittier, Wisconsin-River Falls

Gavin Higley - Chaparral (WR): Arizona Christian

Ashton Hill - Deer Valley (RB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark

Joseph Hill - Willow Canyon (OG): Lyon

Andrew Hinojos - Campo Verde (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Blaine Hipa - Chandler (QB): Hawaii, Tennessee

Jacob Holmes - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Idaho, Indiana, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, San Jose State, Utah State, Washington State, West Virginia

Lance Holtzclaw - Desert Ridge (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Boston College, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, Vanderbilt, WASHINGTON

Dawson Hubbard - Hamilton (DT): Butler, Drake

Logan Hubler - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Lake Forest

Jordan Huff - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian

Taj Hughes - Brophy (WR): Presbyterian, South Dakota School of Mines

Jayden Hurst - Red Mountain (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State

Javen Jacobs - Saguaro (RB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Portland State, Yale

Andrew James - Mesa (LB): Arizona Christian

Aziya Jamison - Williams Field (RB): Arizona State, BYU, Idaho, New Mexico, Northern Arizona

Isaiah Johnson - Chandler (DT): ARIZONA, Colorado, Colorado State, Idaho, Utah State

Lloyd Johnson - Marana Mountain View (LB): Clarke

Luke Johnson - Northwest Christian (LB): College of Idaho

Quinton Johnson - Centennial (DE): CSU-Pueblo

Brooks Jones - ALA-Queen Creek (TE/DE): BYU

Dillon Jones - Notre Dame (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Brody Kallman - Cienega (DE): Culver-Stockton, Southwest Minnesota State

Steven Kennedy Jr. - Perry (DE): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)

Bryan King - Queen Creek (FS): Northern Arizona, Southern Mississippi

Cameron Knight - Hamilton (CB): Lewis & Clark

Adam Knowles - Perry (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dane Kohl - Perry (SS): Lewis & Clark

Joseph Lagafuaina - Cactus (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Black Hills State, Northern Michigan, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jeff Lambert - Corona del Sol (LB): Lewis & Clark, New Mexico, Northern Arizona

Adryan Lara - Desert Edge (QB): Arizona, Iowa State, Kansas, Oregon State, WASHINGTON STATE, William & Mary

Jaden Lay - Valley Vista (C): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ethan Lee - Brophy (RB): La Verne

Gage Lentz - Veritas Prep (QB): Dordt

Anthony Lucas - Chaparral (DT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Wisconsin

Micah Lutu - Saguaro (OG): Arizona State, New Mexico

Marcus Lye - Brophy (K/P): Presbyterian

Nicco Marchiol - Hamilton (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Charlotte, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Liberty, LSU, Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Penn State, Rutgers, South Florida, TCU, USC, Utah, Washington State, WEST VIRGINIA

Damien Marquez - Deer Valley (C): Arizona Christian

Ivan Martin - Saguaro (CB): Allegheny, Army, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grand View, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Minot State, Navy, Northern State, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls

Antonio Martinez - Salpointe (WR): St. Norbert

Jesse Martinez - Goldwater (QB/DB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Nick Martinez - St. Mary's (QB): Anderson, Jamestown, St. Norbert

Michael Masunas - Hamilton (TE): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Florida State, Maryland, MICHIGAN STATE, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, San Diego State, Tennessee, UNLV, Utah

Matthew McClelland - Arete Prep (QB/DB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), St. Olaf, Willamette

Parker McClure - Red Mountain (LB): Black Hills State, Minot State

Jeryll McIntosh - Desert Edge (RB): Morgan State, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jonathan Melgar - Apollo (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Ryan Meloche - Pinnacle (FS): Bowdoin, Carnegie Mellon, Chicago, Johns Hopkins

Anthony Mendez - Sierra Linda (DT): Mayville State

Keaton Messerole - Arizona College Prep (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lewis & Clark, Ripon, Sewanee, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kane Metts-Terrell - Liberty (WR): Morehead State

Djevon Miles - Deer Valley (FS): Arizona Christian

KJ Miniefield - Desert Ridge (CB): Air Force, Idaho, Nevada

Josh Minton - Brophy (SS): Allegheny, Luther

Roger Miranda-Mora - Brophy (OG): La Verne, Luther

Tristan Monday - Saguaro (DE): ARIZONA, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico

Jeremiah Moore - Chandler (RB): Southwest Minnesota State

Franky Morales - Chandler (FS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Andrew Morris - Mesquite (LB): Idaho, MARSHALL, New Mexico, Northern Arizona

Jordan Morris - Red Mountain (TE): Colorado State, Fresno State, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, SAN DIEGO STATE, UNLV, Utah State, Yale

Benjamin Morrison - Brophy (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, Northwestern, NOTRE DAME, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, UCLA, UNLV, Washington, Washington State

Ethan Morrison - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Carthage, Whittier

Nick Morrow - Flagstaff (DE): Baylor, CALIFORNIA, Northern Arizona, UNLV

Dylan Murray - Horizon (SS): Bryant

Ian Nieto - Perry (WR): Lewis & Clark

Oliver Ocampos - Centennial (OG): Wisconsin-River Falls

Cordell Outridge - Moon Valley (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Rivelino Pacheco - River Valley (ATH): Clarke

Skyler Partridge - Horizon (QB): Whittier

Jace Patton - Highland (TE): Lewis & Clark, Luther, Morningside, Southwest Minnesota State

Pablo Pena - Marana Mountain View (OT): Clarke

Elijah Peters - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Anderson, South Dakota School of Mines

Andrew Petersen - Casteel (DT): Southern Mississippi

Jordan Pfeiffer - Sahuaro (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Clarke, Hastings, Lyon

Fabian Pina - Sierra Linda (OG): Mayville State

Jack Plote - Mountain Pointe (OT): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tyler Powell - Brophy (TE): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Auburn, Florida State, Idaho, Iowa State, New Mexico State, UCLA, UNLV

Xavier Quintanilla - Sierra Linda (CB): Mayville State

Cody Raetzman - Salpointe (SS): Allegheny, Minot State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ricky Randall - Canyon View (OG): Dickinson State

Caleb Richardson - Perry (DT): Allegheny, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls

Josh Richardson - Perry (LB): Lewis & Clark, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls

Alex Rivera - Trevor Browne (QB): Allegheny, Mayville State

Leon Roberts - Carl Hayden (CB): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ty Robinson - Basha (DE): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Mayville State, Puget Sound, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jai Rodriquez - Desert Vista (OT): Arizona State, Idaho, Northern Arizona, Portland State

Jose Roman - Desert View (OG): Arizona Christian, Clarke

Jacob Romero - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona Christian

Cole Rood - Highland (CB): Northern State

Cooper Ross - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): BYU, Lake Forest, New Mexico Highlands, Northern Arizona, Southwest Minnesota State

Dwayne Quentin Ross - Hamilton (WR): Lewis & Clark

Terryon Rowe - Mountain Pointe (WR): Arizona Christian, Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Andy Ruiz - Coconino (CB): Northern Arizona, Wisconsin-River Falls

John Ruvo - Notre Dame (CB): Bowdoin, South Dakota School of Mines

Alexis Sanchez - Mountain Ridge (OG): Drake, Georgetown, Lehigh, Morehead State, Northern Arizona, San Diego

Andy Sanchez - Mountain Ridge (DT): Drake

Deven Sanchez - Marana Mountain View (S/SB): Arizona Christian, Ripon

Isaac Sandoval - Florence (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Daniel Santiago - Horizon (DT): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Buffalo, Colgate, Colorado State, San Diego State, Yale

Cy Schmaltz - Mesa (QB): New Mexico Highlands

James Scott - Centennial (RB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Drake, Lewis & Clark, San Diego, Southwest Minnesota State

Hunter Seelye - Campo Verde (OG): Drake

Tony Servin - Centennial (OG): Arizona Christian, Mayville State

Justin Shehow - Walden Grove (OT): Muskingum

Cannen Siegel - Saguaro (LB): Lake Forest

Brayten Silbor - Chaparral (QB): Columbia, NEW MEXICO, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania

Aiden Simonton - O'Connor (OT): Minot State

Alfred Smith - Chandler (CB): Army, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Navy, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Norbert, Western New Mexico

Gavin Smith - Notre Dame (WR): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Arizona State, Idaho, North Dakota, San Diego

Devon Sparks - Mountain Pointe (RB): Arizona Christian

Elijah Sports-Trott - Centennial (WR): Allegheny

Lance St. Louis - Williams Field (LS): TEXAS

Jax Stam - Liberty (FS): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Army, Georgetown, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Southwest Minnesota State

Braden Starmer - Desert Ridge (LS): Mayville State

Cade Stenson - Florence (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Luther, Nichols, Willamette

Jason Stevens - Walden Grove (QB): Saint Mary

Grayson Stovall - Hamilton (OG): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Charlotte, Colorado State, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan State, Oregon State, Utah

Zac Swanson - Brophy (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, California, Colorado, Florida State, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, TEXAS, UCLA, USC, Utah

Trevor Swan - Perry (OG): Arizona State

Malaki Ta'ase - Mesa Mountain View (DE): Idaho, Nevada, Southern Utah, Utah State

Tre Tate - Hamilton (WR): Colorado School of Mines

Mack Taylor - Queen Creek (LS): Colorado School of Mines, Concordia Coll (Minn.), Lake Forest, Morningside, Willamette

Myllen Terameau - Saguaro (CB): Northern Arizona

Ata Teutupe - Cactus (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwest Minnesota State

Chris Thomas Jr. - Cactus (WR): Allegheny, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Morgan State

Kiko Trejo - Amphitheater (RB): Arizona Christian

Keiyon Turner - Desert Ridge (WR): Arizona Christian

Ilya Uvaydov - Gilbert (K): Dixie State

Rudy Varela - Casteel (C): AIR FORCE, Army, Navy, Northern Arizona, Valparaiso

Frankie Viera - Desert Vista (LB): Allegheny

Josiah Villanueva - Red Mountain (RB): Allegheny, Lewis & Clark

Max Ware - Brophy (WR): South Dakota School of MInes

Elijah Warner - Brophy (QB): Ball State, Colorado State, Eastern Kentucky, Marshall, Presbyterian, Tennessee-Martin

Kolten Warner - O'Connor (SS): Arizona Christian, Central (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Minot State, St. Norbert

Gabriel Watkins-Daigle - Walden Grove (OG): Morningside

Braden Wells - Notre Dame (QB): Puget Sound, St. Norbert

John West - Deer Valley (DB): Allegheny, Arizona Christian, Mayville State, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tucker Wilburn - Marcos de Niza (DE): Arizona State

Etwood Williams - Mesa (CB): Arizona Christian, Ottawa

Matthew Willis - Desert Edge (TE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Southwest Minnesota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Zach Wren - Pinnacle (QB): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)

Merhauti Xepera - Higley (TE): FRESNO STATE

Isaac Yates - Shadow Ridge (WR): Southwest Minnesota State

Ethan Young - O'Connor (QB): Kansas Wesleyan

Photo Courtesy of Shakaun Bowser
Linebacker Shakaun Bowser, from Casteel, commits to Colorado

UPDATED: 9/22/21

All three of this week's commitments made their announcements during their teams' bye weeks.


Back in September of last year, before he would go on to be named to the All-6A First Team on the defensive line, Shakaun Bowser received his first Pac-12 offer from Colorado. Four more schools from the conference went on to seek the Casteel player's recruitment (along with nine other D-I colleges).

Bowser visited Boulder back in June and on Monday, decided to commit to the Buffs.

"It was the culture there and how fast the city was growing," Bowser said in a text message. "(It's) very fitting for someone to grow into a young man."

During a 5-4 season in which the Colts made the playoffs in their first year in 6A, Bowser totaled 77 tackles and 11 sacks. He is being recruited as an outside linebacker.

Colorado will be in the Valley this weekend as the Buffaloes (1-2) will be coming to Tempe to face Arizona State (2-1) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night on ESPNU. The Buffs will try to bounce back from a 30-0 home loss to Minnesota last Saturday. Colorado's defense has been solid thus far (15.7 points allowed), but the team has forced just two turnovers. This will be Colorado's first road game of the year.


On Saturday, two days before Bowser committed, Casteel safety Connor Clinton announced he will be heading to West Point and the United States Military Academy (Army) after high school. He made the decision during an official visit after watching the Black Knights power past Connecticut, 52-21.

"It was mostly the connection I had with the coaches and players," Clinton said in a text message. "Also, there is an endless amount of opportunities!"

Clinton was one of four recruits to commit over the weekend. He received his offer from Army back in June.

This is his third year on varsity and he has accumulated 118 tackles so far. In addition to football, Clinton runs track and plays lacrosse. He also carries a 4.1 GPA.

Up Next for Army (3-0) is Miami (OH). CBS Sports Network will have the game against the RedHawks (1-2) early at 9 a.m. Army will be putting a 12-game home winning streak at Michie Stadium on the line. The Black Knights are one of 34 teams in the FBS that are unbeaten.


UNLV was the first Division I offer for Fisher Camac. It came at the end of July and the Highland defensive end acted on it and committed to the Rebels on Tuesday.

Camac competed in a camp at UNLV back in June and was impressed with the Mountain West school.

"I really loved the program and the facilities I saw," Camac said in a text message. "The coaching staff was amazing. They really care about me. Pretty much everything I saw, I liked."

This is his second year as a starter for the Hawks. Last season Camac had 44 tackles. Through two games, he has eight for Highland along with five sacks. He is being recruited as an outside linebacker/edge rusher.

UNLV (0-3) will open Mountain West play on the road at No. 22 Fresno State (3-1) this Friday night. CBS Sports Network will have the game from Bulldog Stadium at 7 p.m. FSU will be the third straight ranked team the Rebels will face (first time in history). UNLV is seeking to open its conference schedule at 1-0 for the first time since 2017. The Rebels lost to Iowa State last week, 48-3.

Casteel S Connor Clinton
Highland DE Fisher Camac (Photo by Andy Silvas Photography)
CLASS OF 2022 COMMITMENTS

AIR FORCE FALCONS

Rudy Varela (C) - Casteel

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Russell Davis II (DE) - Hamilton
Isaiah Johnson (DT) - Chandler
Tristan Monday (DE) - Saguaro
Tyler Powell (TE) - Brophy
Grayson Stovall (OG) - Hamilton

ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS

Connor Clinton (FS) - Casteel

BYU COUGARS

Brooks Jones (TE/DE) - ALA-Queen Creek
Cooper Ross (TE) - Heritage Academy Mesa

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS

Nick Morrow (DE) - Flagstaff

COLORADO BUFFALOES

Shakaun Bowser (LB) - Casteel

FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS

Merhauti Xepera (TE) - Higley

IOWA STATE CYCLONES

Quaron Adams (WR) - Chandler

MARSHALL THUNDERING HERD

Andrew Morris (LB) - Mesquite

MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS

Gavin Broscious (OG) - Desert Edge
Michael Masunas (TE) - Hamilton

NEW MEXICO LOBOS

Brayten Silbor (QB) - Chaparral

NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS

Brevin Czosnyka (LB) - O'Connor
Devon Grubbs (DB) - Desert Vista

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

Benjamin Morrison (CB) - Brophy

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Kyion Grayes (WR) - Chandler

PRINCETON TIGERS

Nason Coleman (TE) - Chandler

SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS

Jordan Morris (TE) - Red Mountain

TEXAS LONGHORNS

Lance St. Louis (LS) - Williams Field
Zac Swanson (DE) - Brophy

UNLV REBELS

Fisher Camac (DE) - Highland

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

Parker Brailsford (OG) - Saguaro
Lance Holtzclaw (DE) - Desert Ridge

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

Adryan Lara (QB) - Desert Edge

WEST VIRGINIA MOUNTAINEERS

Nicco Marchiol (QB) - Hamilton

