Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 9/22

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Saguaro running back Bryan Bogardus received offers from Catholic (D.C.) and Rose-Hulman (Ind.). St. Mary's quarterback Nick Martinez received an offer from Anderson. Florence wide receiver Cade Stenson received an offer from Luther (Iowa). Highland tight end Jace Patton received offers from Luther and Morningside (Iowa). Pusch Ridge quarterback Hayden Hallett received an offer from Puget Sound (Wash.). River Valley athlete Rivelino Pacheco received his first offer from Clarke (Iowa).

American Leadership Academy-Queen Creek is coming off a semifinal appearance in its first year in the 4A Conference. Elijah Peters is one of three threats that the Patriots have at wide receiver for QB Logan Hubler. The 5-10, 170-pound athlete has scored touchdowns in all three of ALAQC's games. On Wednesday, he received an offer from Anderson University in Indiana. So far this year, Peters has 10 receptions and four of them went for touchdowns! He has 132 yards (13.2 yards per catch) this year and also runs track (100 and 200). Anderson fell to 0-3 last week after a 51-2 loss at Alma (Mich.). The Ravens are in the Heartland Conference (NAIA) and they begin league play this Saturday at Hanover (Ind.).

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 9/22/21

All three of this week's commitments made their announcements during their teams' bye weeks.



Back in September of last year, before he would go on to be named to the All-6A First Team on the defensive line, Shakaun Bowser received his first Pac-12 offer from Colorado. Four more schools from the conference went on to seek the Casteel player's recruitment (along with nine other D-I colleges).

Bowser visited Boulder back in June and on Monday, decided to commit to the Buffs.

"It was the culture there and how fast the city was growing," Bowser said in a text message. "(It's) very fitting for someone to grow into a young man."

During a 5-4 season in which the Colts made the playoffs in their first year in 6A, Bowser totaled 77 tackles and 11 sacks. He is being recruited as an outside linebacker.

Colorado will be in the Valley this weekend as the Buffaloes (1-2) will be coming to Tempe to face Arizona State (2-1) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday night on ESPNU. The Buffs will try to bounce back from a 30-0 home loss to Minnesota last Saturday. Colorado's defense has been solid thus far (15.7 points allowed), but the team has forced just two turnovers. This will be Colorado's first road game of the year.





On Saturday, two days before Bowser committed, Casteel safety Connor Clinton announced he will be heading to West Point and the United States Military Academy (Army) after high school. He made the decision during an official visit after watching the Black Knights power past Connecticut, 52-21.

"It was mostly the connection I had with the coaches and players," Clinton said in a text message. "Also, there is an endless amount of opportunities!"

Clinton was one of four recruits to commit over the weekend. He received his offer from Army back in June.

This is his third year on varsity and he has accumulated 118 tackles so far. In addition to football, Clinton runs track and plays lacrosse. He also carries a 4.1 GPA.

Up Next for Army (3-0) is Miami (OH). CBS Sports Network will have the game against the RedHawks (1-2) early at 9 a.m. Army will be putting a 12-game home winning streak at Michie Stadium on the line. The Black Knights are one of 34 teams in the FBS that are unbeaten.



UNLV was the first Division I offer for Fisher Camac. It came at the end of July and the Highland defensive end acted on it and committed to the Rebels on Tuesday.

Camac competed in a camp at UNLV back in June and was impressed with the Mountain West school.

"I really loved the program and the facilities I saw," Camac said in a text message. "The coaching staff was amazing. They really care about me. Pretty much everything I saw, I liked."

This is his second year as a starter for the Hawks. Last season Camac had 44 tackles. Through two games, he has eight for Highland along with five sacks. He is being recruited as an outside linebacker/edge rusher.

UNLV (0-3) will open Mountain West play on the road at No. 22 Fresno State (3-1) this Friday night. CBS Sports Network will have the game from Bulldog Stadium at 7 p.m. FSU will be the third straight ranked team the Rebels will face (first time in history). UNLV is seeking to open its conference schedule at 1-0 for the first time since 2017. The Rebels lost to Iowa State last week, 48-3.

