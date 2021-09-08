Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: 9/8

UPDATED: 9/8/21

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.

The season began last Friday for the 4A through 6A schools and Saguaro started its pursuit of another Open Division bid with a 63-0 win at McClintock. One of the running backs in that deep SHS stable is Bryan Bogardus, who received a pair of offers this week. The 5-10, 205-pound back got them from Luther and Bethany College. Bogardus is a National Honor Society member that takes AP/Honors classes and has a 3.53 GPA. He's also a beast in the weight room and can squat 585 pounds. Bogardus has some choices as he's now up to 14 offers. Luther College in Iowa was able to play just one game last spring. The Norse traveled to Wisconsin-Eau Claire last Saturday and were defeated 45-14. Luther (0-1), which plays in the American Rivers Conference (Div. III), returns to action this Saturday with its home opener against St. Olaf (Minn.) (0-1). Bethany College is looking to overcome expectations which have it finishing 10th in the 11-team Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (NAIA) in the coaches' poll. The Swedes start their season at home this Saturday against No. 25 Southwestern College (Kans.). Southwestern comes in with a 1-0 record. In a shortened fall schedule last year, Bethany finished 1-4 and its meeting with Southwestern was one of five that were canceled from the slate.

Last Friday, just hours before his season was set to begin, Gavin Smith collected an offer from San Diego. The 5-11, 180-pound wide receiver at Notre Dame Prep started his senior year strong with eight catches for 92 yards and a touchdown against Verrado. Smith also serves as the Saints' punter (52-yard average) and punt returner (three returns for 37 yards). Smith has been offered by Arizona as a preferred walk-on and he's been invited to the Wildcats' home opener against San Diego State this Saturday. San Diego is a member of the Pioneer Football League (FCS), which does not offer athletic scholarships. The Toreros opened last Saturday against Cal Poly (which is a scholarship program). USD was within a single possession most of the game, but fell to CP 28-17. The Toreros (0-1) host another Big Sky team this Saturday when No. 12 UC Davis (1-0) comes to visit. The Aggies defeated Tulsa last weekend.



Here's the rest of the offers over the past week:

Brophy offensive guard Roger Miranda-Mora received an offer from Luther.

Brophy safety Josh Minton received an offer from Luther.

O'Connor quarterback Ethan Young received his first offer from Kansas Wesleyan.

Florence wide receiver Tommy Carberry received an offer from Bethany College (Kans.).

Sunrise Mountain tight end Johnny Hart received his first offer from Lyon (Ark.).

Sahuaro linebacker Nathan Goerke received an offer from Lyon.

Sahuaro defensive end Jordan Pfeiffer received an offer from Lyon.

Pusch Ridge running back Javier Grajeda Jr. received an offer from Lyon.

Willow Canyon offensive guard Joseph Hill received his first offer from Lyon.



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 15-17. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.