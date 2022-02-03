 ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: SIGNINGS
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-03 00:37:08 -0600') }} football Edit

Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: SIGNINGS

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Mountain Pointe athlete Amier Boyd signs with UTEP

UPDATED: 2/3/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Wednesday marked National Signing Day and the beginning of the next cycle where players can sign with colleges (through July).

Here's just a few of the highlights from Wednesday:

Mountain Pointe athlete Amier Boyd, who had previously committed to Northern Illinois, flipped to UTEP and announced it at a signing assembly. In a text message, he said UTEP gives him the opportunity to play closer to home and that it was a great fit. The Miners recruited him as a cornerback.

Northern Arizona ended up with 15 in-state recruits with 10 of them on scholarship. Two that had not previously announced their commitment with the Lumberjacks until Wednesday were Tre Tate and Connor Clinton. Tate, a safety at Hamilton, is absolutely thrilled with head coach Chris Ball, who he called "an amazing human being" in a text message. Clinton, a safety at Casteel, was previously committed to Army, but switched the the Lumberjacks because of a change with the coaches at West Point. He said he can't wait to grow both on and off the field and make an early impact to the team.

The top passer in the 6A Conference made his announcement on Wednesday morning as Chaparral quarterback Brayten Silbor signed with Lehigh, a team in the Patriot League (FCS). In a text message, Silbor said he wanted to factor in his future after football and he absolutely loved his visit to the campus in Pennsylvania. "I thought it would be the opportunity for both football and academics," Silbor said.

This page will continue to be updated throughout the summer as more players, particularly those that are going to Division III and NAIA schools make their decisions.

Hamilton S Tre Tate
Hamilton S Tre Tate
Casteel S Connor Cilnton
Casteel S Connor Cilnton
Chaparral QB Brayten Silbor
Chaparral QB Brayten Silbor

CLASS OF 2022 SIGNINGS

ADAMS STATE GRIZZLIES

Gunnar Hernandez (WR) - Cienega

ADRIAN BULLDOGS

Mario Meza (LB) - River Valley

AIR FORCE FALCONS

Kaden Cloud (RB) - Williams Field
Devin Dunn (LB) - Chandler
Rudy Varela (C) - Casteel

ALABAMA STATE HORNETS

Elijah Baker (OT) - Desert Vista (walk-on)
Grant DeGraffenreid (LB) - Hamilton

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Brandon Craddock (LB) - O'Connor
Russell Davis II (DE) - Hamilton
Johnny Hart (TE) - Sunrise Mountain (walk-on)
Isaiah Johnson (DT) - Chandler
Tyler Powell (TE) - Brophy
Gavin Smith (WR) - Notre Dame (walk-on)
Jax Stam (FS) - Liberty (walk-on)
Grayson Stovall (OG) - Hamilton

ARIZONA CHRISTIAN FIRESTORM

Savion Boone (WR) - Fountain Hills
Mason Cullop (C) - Cactus
Daylon Mauch (LB) - Perry
Gianni Renteria (DE) - Westview
Jacob Romero (LB) - Mountain Pointe
Brett Santa Maria (DB) - Buena
Adrian Satterwhite (DE) - Moon Valley
Devon Sparks (RB) - Mountain Pointe
Elijah Sports-Trott (WR) - Centennial
Matin Strong (WR) - Valley Vista

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

Javen Jacobs (WR) - Saguaro (walk-on)
Matt Katergaris (OT) - Desert Mountain (walk-on)

ARKANSAS STATE RED WOLVES

Dominic Zvada (K) - Valley Christian

AUGUSTANA (S. DAK.) VIKINGS

Jace Patton (TE) - Highland

BENEDICTINE COLL. (KANS.) RAVENS

Joseph Lagafuaina (FS) - Cactus

BENEDICTINE UNIV. (ILL.) EAGLES

Dylan Hoyt (RB) - Paradise Honors
Amari Turner (OG) - Sequoia Pathway

BUTLER BULLDOGS

Dawson Hubbard (DT) - Hamilton

BYU COUGARS

Brigham Alexander (OT) - Benjamin Franklin (walk-on)
Chika Ebunoha (WR) - Marana (walk-on)
Brooks Jones (TE/DE) - ALA-Queen Creek
Cooper Ross (TE) - Heritage Academy Mesa

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS

Nick Morrow (DE) - Flagstaff

CARNEGIE MELLON TARTANS

Cole Franklin (LB) - Pinnacle
Jacob Franze (SS) - Chaparral

CARROLL (WISC.) PIONEERS

Vincent Burgo (DE) - Cactus
Walker Foster (SS) - Canyon View
Joseph Hill (OG) - Willow Canyon
Grayson Longfellow (OT) - Dobson
Andrew Lopez (WR) - Centennial
Fabian Lopez (WR) - Desert Edge
Jordan Pfeiffer (DE) - Sahuaro
Lawrence Scott (TE) - Centennial

CARTHAGE FIREBIRDS

Devin Bowling (RB) - Benson

CHADRON STATE EAGLES

Junior Dukulay (WR) - Glendale
Ritchie McCormack (LB/RB) - Cienega

COAST GUARD BEARS

Preston Tucker (DE) - Valley Vista

COLORADO BUFFALOES

Shakaun Bowser (LB) - Casteel

CONCORDIA COLL. (MINN.) COBBERS

Jaden Lay (C) - Valley Vista

CROWN STORM

Michael Easley (LB) - Sequoia Pathway
Jimmy Lerblance (CB) - Crown
Demetri Money (WR) - Apollo
Ray Penniman II (C) - Mountain Ridge
Red Poehls (RB) - Perry

DAKOTA STATE TROJANS

Nathan Goerke (LB) - Sahuaro
Ryan Hammer (RB) - ALA-Ironwood
Peyton Hines (OG) - Bradshaw Mountain
Isaiah Hosler (OT) - Apollo
Pablo Pena (OT) - Marana Mountain View
Prince Robertson (CB) - Tonopah Valley

DRAKE BULLDOGS

Taj Hughes (WR) - Brophy
Hunter Seelye (OG) - Campo Verde

EASTERN NEW MEXICO GREYHOUNDS

Tautua Pauga (DE) - Highland
Ata Teutupe (LB) - Cactus

FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL PANTHERS

Jackson Lee (LS) - Perry

FORT HAYS STATE TIGERS

Jacob Mattice (OT) - Thatcher
Keiyon Turner (SS) - Desert Ridge

FORT LEWIS SKYHAWKS

Chris Thomas Jr. (WR) - Cactus

FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS

Jacob Holmes (DT) - Chandler
Merhauti Xepera (TE) - Higley

GEORGE FOX BRUINS

Javier Grajeda Jr. (RB) - Pusch Ridge

GEORGETOWN HOYAS

Trevor Swan (OG) - Perry

GRINNELL PIONEERS

Kevin Johanson (SS) - Greenway

HAMLINE PIPERS

Kyler McConnaughy (S/WR) - Thunderbird

HASTINGS BRONCOS

Korwyn Brantley-Ellis (WR) - Westwood
Jake Lambert (RB/LB) - Empire
Deven Sanchez (S/SB) - Marana Mountain View
Cy Schmaltz (QB) - Mesa

HOLY CROSS CRUSADERS

Daniel Santiago (DT) - Horizon

IDAHO VANDALS

Ridge Docekal (QB) - Saguaro

IDAHO STATE BENGALS

Myles Amey (LB) - Higley
Sam Benjamin (OT) - Ironwood Ridge
Dason Brooks (LB) - Chandler
Braden Croteau (OG) - Liberty
Aidan Garcia (WR) - Higley (walk-on)
Colin Kraemer (DE) - Higley (walk-on)
Cannen Siegel (LB) - Saguaro

IOWA STATE CYCLONES

Quaron Adams (WR) - Chandler

JAMESTOWN JIMMIES

Zach Hammett (RB) - River Valley
Nick Martinez (QB) - St. Mary's
Cody Pellaton (SB) - Lake Havasu
Spencer Russell (DB) - Sunnyslope

KANSAS STATE WILDCATS

Adryan Lara (QB) - Desert Edge

LAKE FOREST FORESTERS

Zach Bauer (OG) - Greenway
Chris Cappellini (WR) - Pinnacle
Jayden Hurst (DT) - Red Mountain
Jake Sylvestre (LB) - Casa Grande

LEHIGH MOUNTAIN HAWKS

Brayten Silbor (QB) - Chaparral

LINDENWOOD LIONS

William Stemler (LB) - Buena

MARSHALL THUNDERING HERD

Andrew Morris (LB) - Mesquite

MARY MARAUDERS

Treyten Horstman (SS) - Valley Christian
Steven Kennedy Jr. (DE) - Perry
Adam Knowles (DT) - Perry
Kaden Majercak (RB) - Valley Christian
Jeremiah Moore (RB) - Chandler
John West (DB) - Deer Valley

MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS

Gavin Broscious (OG) - Desert Edge
Michael Masunas (TE) - Hamilton

MIDAMERICA NAZARENE PIONEERS

Keyon Taylor (WR) - Buena

MILLERSVILLE MARAUDERS

Christian Makanoeich (K) - O'Connor

MINOT STATE BEAVERS

Johnny Bellino (WR) - ALA-Gilbert North
Max Bray (OT) - Red Mountain
Jonathan Noriega (WR) - Gila Ridge
Cody Raetzman (SS) - Salpointe
Kolten Warner (SS) - O'Connor

MISERICORDIA COUGARS

Adam Delk (OG) - Apollo

MONTANA STATE BOBCATS

Christian Anaya (WR) - Hamilton

MOREHEAD STATE EAGLES

Matthew McClelland (QB/DB) - Arete Prep

MUSKINGUM MUSKIES

Justin Shehow (OT) - Walden Grove

NEW MEXICO STATE AGGIES

Jai Rodriquez (OT) - Desert Vista

NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS

Payton Barlow (RB) - Queen Creek (walk-on)
Davondre Bucannon (CB) - Chaparral
Mikey Castro (RB) - Seton Catholic (walk-on)
Connor Clinton (FS) - Casteel
Brevin Czosnyka (LB) - O'Connor
Angel Flores (QB) - Casa Grande
Ryan Fontaine (QB) - Pusch Ridge (walk-on)
Devon Grubbs (DB) - Desert Vista
Kaden Hicks (OT) - Mountain Ridge
Jeff Lambert (LB) - Corona del Sol (walk-on)
Marcus Lye (K/P) - Brophy
Jack Plote (OG) - Mountain Pointe (walk-on)
Alexis Sanchez (OG) - Mountain Ridge
Tre Tate (FS) - Hamilton
Tyler Wigglesworth (LS) - Mountain Ridge

NORTHERN COLORADO BEARS

Franky Morales (FS) - Chandler
Alfred Smith (CB) - Chandler

NORTHERN MICHIGAN WILDCATS

Jake Price (TE) - Peoria
Blake Sparks (QB) - Millennium

NORTHERN STATE WOLVES

Breshaun Brown (CB) - Desert Edge
Camden Haggard (S) - Hamilton
Ivan Martin (CB) - Saguaro
Braden Wells (QB) - Notre Dame

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

Benjamin Morrison (CB) - Brophy

OBERLIN YEOMEN

Jacob Bennett (OT) - Parker

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Kyion Grayes (WR) - Chandler

OREGON DUCKS

Cruz Rushing (SS) - Salpointe (walk-on)

OTTAWA (ARIZ.) SPIRIT

Brady Beltz (WR) - Cienega
Donell Danley (DE) - Estrella Foothills
Carlos Dominguez (WR) - Brophy
Joel Gant (CB) - Hamilton
Richard Kulik (WR) - Desert Edge
Samuel Ledesma (DE) - Millennium
Jonathan Lozano (OG) - Hamilton
Sergio Mazon (DT) - Kellis
Jaylen McCall (CB) - Buena
Kai Oskins (DE) - Verrado
Quentin Ross (WR) - Hamilton
Sawyer Schiefelbein (DT) - Liberty
Hunter Stanfield (DE) - Payson
Marquis West (DT) - Ganado

PRESENTATION SAINTS

Chandler Janik (DE) - Highland
Bryce Robinson (WR) - Salpointe

PRINCETON TIGERS

Nason Coleman (TE) - Chandler
Blaine Hipa (QB) - Chandler

QUINCY HAWKS

Christopher Coty (CB) - Goldwater

RIPON RED HAWKS

Kyler Manning (LB) - Catalina

ROCKY MOUNTAIN BATTLIN' BEARS

Anthony Mendez (DT) - Sierra Linda

SIMPSON STORM

Caleb Hamilton (C) - Trivium Prep
Miles Kinney (QB) - Empire
Josh Stokes (OG) - Mesquite

SIOUX FALLS COUGARS

Dillon Jones (DE) - Notre Dame
Armando Nieves (OT) - Paradise Valley

SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES HARDROCKERS

Max Amicarelli (OT) - Estrella Foothills
Noah Borchard (FS) - Campo Verde
Jack McFarland (TE) - Boulder Creek

SOUTHERN VIRGINIA KNIGHTS

Will Clark (WR) - Campo Verde

SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE MUSTANGS

Amari Gilmore (FS) - Poston Butte
Terryon Rowe (WR) - Mountain Pointe
Matthew Willis (TE) - Desert Edge

ST. THOMAS TOMMIES

Brody Kallman (DE) - Cienega

TCU HORNED FROGS

Easton Black (K/P) - Sunrise Mountain (walk-on)

TEMPLE OWLS

Elijah Warner (QB) - Brophy

TEXAS LONGHORNS

Lance St. Louis (LS) - Williams Field
Zac Swanson (DE) - Brophy

TEXAS A&M AGGIES

Anthony Lucas (DT) - Chaparral

TULSA GOLDEN HURRICANE

Jake Burrow (C) - Notre Dame (walk-on)

UNLV REBELS

Fisher Camac (DE) - Highland

UPPER IOWA PEACOCKS

Dematris Azcueta (CB) - Casa Grande

UTEP MINERS

Amier Boyd (ATH) - Mountain Pointe

WASHINGTON HUSKIES

Parker Brailsford (OG) - Saguaro
Grady Gross (K) - Horizon (walk-on)
Lance Holtzclaw (DE) - Desert Ridge

WASHINGTON (MO.) BEARS

Xander Georgoulis (RB) - Sunnyslope

WEST VIRGINIA MOUNTAINEERS

Nicco Marchiol (QB) - Hamilton

WESTERN MICHIGAN BRONCOS

Treyson Bourguet (QB) - Salpointe

WESTERN NEW MEXICO MUSTANGS

Javier Aranda (OT) - Red Mountain
Tanner Bobic (K/P) - Deer Valley
Cutter Briscoe (QB) - Estrella Foothills
Jyrei Gamble (SS) - Sequoia Pathway
Lasjawn Hunter (WR) - Williams Field
Jeffrey Jean-Baptiste (OG) - Chaparral
Houston Matthews (OG) - Red Mountain
David Nation (OT) - Desert Vista
Derrick Sailor (WR) - Copper Canyon
Brayden Starmer (LS) - Desert Ridge
Kyle Whitaker (OT) - Dobson

WILLAMETTE BEARCATS

Kaikonoi Gagarin (LB) - O'Connor

WILLIAM PENN STATESMEN

Nick Williams-Garcia (RB) - Kingman

WISCONSIN BADGERS

Tristan Monday (DE) - Saguaro

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}