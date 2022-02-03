Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: SIGNINGS

UPDATED: 2/3/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Wednesday marked National Signing Day and the beginning of the next cycle where players can sign with colleges (through July).

Here's just a few of the highlights from Wednesday:

Mountain Pointe athlete Amier Boyd, who had previously committed to Northern Illinois, flipped to UTEP and announced it at a signing assembly. In a text message, he said UTEP gives him the opportunity to play closer to home and that it was a great fit. The Miners recruited him as a cornerback.

Northern Arizona ended up with 15 in-state recruits with 10 of them on scholarship. Two that had not previously announced their commitment with the Lumberjacks until Wednesday were Tre Tate and Connor Clinton. Tate, a safety at Hamilton, is absolutely thrilled with head coach Chris Ball, who he called "an amazing human being" in a text message. Clinton, a safety at Casteel, was previously committed to Army, but switched the the Lumberjacks because of a change with the coaches at West Point. He said he can't wait to grow both on and off the field and make an early impact to the team.

The top passer in the 6A Conference made his announcement on Wednesday morning as Chaparral quarterback Brayten Silbor signed with Lehigh, a team in the Patriot League (FCS). In a text message, Silbor said he wanted to factor in his future after football and he absolutely loved his visit to the campus in Pennsylvania. "I thought it would be the opportunity for both football and academics," Silbor said.

This page will continue to be updated throughout the summer as more players, particularly those that are going to Division III and NAIA schools make their decisions.

