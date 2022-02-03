Gridiron Arizona's 2022 Recruiting Update: SIGNINGS
Mountain Pointe athlete Amier Boyd signs with UTEP
UPDATED: 2/3/22
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2021 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Wednesday marked National Signing Day and the beginning of the next cycle where players can sign with colleges (through July).
Here's just a few of the highlights from Wednesday:
Mountain Pointe athlete Amier Boyd, who had previously committed to Northern Illinois, flipped to UTEP and announced it at a signing assembly. In a text message, he said UTEP gives him the opportunity to play closer to home and that it was a great fit. The Miners recruited him as a cornerback.
Northern Arizona ended up with 15 in-state recruits with 10 of them on scholarship. Two that had not previously announced their commitment with the Lumberjacks until Wednesday were Tre Tate and Connor Clinton. Tate, a safety at Hamilton, is absolutely thrilled with head coach Chris Ball, who he called "an amazing human being" in a text message. Clinton, a safety at Casteel, was previously committed to Army, but switched the the Lumberjacks because of a change with the coaches at West Point. He said he can't wait to grow both on and off the field and make an early impact to the team.
The top passer in the 6A Conference made his announcement on Wednesday morning as Chaparral quarterback Brayten Silbor signed with Lehigh, a team in the Patriot League (FCS). In a text message, Silbor said he wanted to factor in his future after football and he absolutely loved his visit to the campus in Pennsylvania. "I thought it would be the opportunity for both football and academics," Silbor said.
This page will continue to be updated throughout the summer as more players, particularly those that are going to Division III and NAIA schools make their decisions.
CLASS OF 2022 SIGNINGS
ADAMS STATE GRIZZLIES
Gunnar Hernandez (WR) - Cienega
ADRIAN BULLDOGS
Mario Meza (LB) - River Valley
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Kaden Cloud (RB) - Williams Field
Devin Dunn (LB) - Chandler
Rudy Varela (C) - Casteel
ALABAMA STATE HORNETS
Elijah Baker (OT) - Desert Vista (walk-on)
Grant DeGraffenreid (LB) - Hamilton
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Brandon Craddock (LB) - O'Connor
Russell Davis II (DE) - Hamilton
Johnny Hart (TE) - Sunrise Mountain (walk-on)
Isaiah Johnson (DT) - Chandler
Tyler Powell (TE) - Brophy
Gavin Smith (WR) - Notre Dame (walk-on)
Jax Stam (FS) - Liberty (walk-on)
Grayson Stovall (OG) - Hamilton
ARIZONA CHRISTIAN FIRESTORM
Savion Boone (WR) - Fountain Hills
Mason Cullop (C) - Cactus
Daylon Mauch (LB) - Perry
Gianni Renteria (DE) - Westview
Jacob Romero (LB) - Mountain Pointe
Brett Santa Maria (DB) - Buena
Adrian Satterwhite (DE) - Moon Valley
Devon Sparks (RB) - Mountain Pointe
Elijah Sports-Trott (WR) - Centennial
Matin Strong (WR) - Valley Vista
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
Javen Jacobs (WR) - Saguaro (walk-on)
Matt Katergaris (OT) - Desert Mountain (walk-on)
ARKANSAS STATE RED WOLVES
Dominic Zvada (K) - Valley Christian
AUGUSTANA (S. DAK.) VIKINGS
Jace Patton (TE) - Highland
BENEDICTINE COLL. (KANS.) RAVENS
Joseph Lagafuaina (FS) - Cactus
BENEDICTINE UNIV. (ILL.) EAGLES
Dylan Hoyt (RB) - Paradise Honors
Amari Turner (OG) - Sequoia Pathway
BUTLER BULLDOGS
Dawson Hubbard (DT) - Hamilton
BYU COUGARS
Brigham Alexander (OT) - Benjamin Franklin (walk-on)
Chika Ebunoha (WR) - Marana (walk-on)
Brooks Jones (TE/DE) - ALA-Queen Creek
Cooper Ross (TE) - Heritage Academy Mesa
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS
Nick Morrow (DE) - Flagstaff
CARNEGIE MELLON TARTANS
Cole Franklin (LB) - Pinnacle
Jacob Franze (SS) - Chaparral
CARROLL (WISC.) PIONEERS
Vincent Burgo (DE) - Cactus
Walker Foster (SS) - Canyon View
Joseph Hill (OG) - Willow Canyon
Grayson Longfellow (OT) - Dobson
Andrew Lopez (WR) - Centennial
Fabian Lopez (WR) - Desert Edge
Jordan Pfeiffer (DE) - Sahuaro
Lawrence Scott (TE) - Centennial
CARTHAGE FIREBIRDS
Devin Bowling (RB) - Benson
CHADRON STATE EAGLES
Junior Dukulay (WR) - Glendale
Ritchie McCormack (LB/RB) - Cienega
COAST GUARD BEARS
Preston Tucker (DE) - Valley Vista
COLORADO BUFFALOES
Shakaun Bowser (LB) - Casteel
CONCORDIA COLL. (MINN.) COBBERS
Jaden Lay (C) - Valley Vista
CROWN STORM
Michael Easley (LB) - Sequoia Pathway
Jimmy Lerblance (CB) - Crown
Demetri Money (WR) - Apollo
Ray Penniman II (C) - Mountain Ridge
Red Poehls (RB) - Perry
DAKOTA STATE TROJANS
Nathan Goerke (LB) - Sahuaro
Ryan Hammer (RB) - ALA-Ironwood
Peyton Hines (OG) - Bradshaw Mountain
Isaiah Hosler (OT) - Apollo
Pablo Pena (OT) - Marana Mountain View
Prince Robertson (CB) - Tonopah Valley
DRAKE BULLDOGS
Taj Hughes (WR) - Brophy
Hunter Seelye (OG) - Campo Verde
EASTERN NEW MEXICO GREYHOUNDS
Tautua Pauga (DE) - Highland
Ata Teutupe (LB) - Cactus
FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL PANTHERS
Jackson Lee (LS) - Perry
FORT HAYS STATE TIGERS
Jacob Mattice (OT) - Thatcher
Keiyon Turner (SS) - Desert Ridge
FORT LEWIS SKYHAWKS
Chris Thomas Jr. (WR) - Cactus
FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS
Jacob Holmes (DT) - Chandler
Merhauti Xepera (TE) - Higley
GEORGE FOX BRUINS
Javier Grajeda Jr. (RB) - Pusch Ridge
GEORGETOWN HOYAS
Trevor Swan (OG) - Perry
GRINNELL PIONEERS
Kevin Johanson (SS) - Greenway
HAMLINE PIPERS
Kyler McConnaughy (S/WR) - Thunderbird
HASTINGS BRONCOS
Korwyn Brantley-Ellis (WR) - Westwood
Jake Lambert (RB/LB) - Empire
Deven Sanchez (S/SB) - Marana Mountain View
Cy Schmaltz (QB) - Mesa
HOLY CROSS CRUSADERS
Daniel Santiago (DT) - Horizon
IDAHO VANDALS
Ridge Docekal (QB) - Saguaro
IDAHO STATE BENGALS
Myles Amey (LB) - Higley
Sam Benjamin (OT) - Ironwood Ridge
Dason Brooks (LB) - Chandler
Braden Croteau (OG) - Liberty
Aidan Garcia (WR) - Higley (walk-on)
Colin Kraemer (DE) - Higley (walk-on)
Cannen Siegel (LB) - Saguaro
IOWA STATE CYCLONES
Quaron Adams (WR) - Chandler
JAMESTOWN JIMMIES
Zach Hammett (RB) - River Valley
Nick Martinez (QB) - St. Mary's
Cody Pellaton (SB) - Lake Havasu
Spencer Russell (DB) - Sunnyslope
KANSAS STATE WILDCATS
Adryan Lara (QB) - Desert Edge
LAKE FOREST FORESTERS
Zach Bauer (OG) - Greenway
Chris Cappellini (WR) - Pinnacle
Jayden Hurst (DT) - Red Mountain
Jake Sylvestre (LB) - Casa Grande
LEHIGH MOUNTAIN HAWKS
Brayten Silbor (QB) - Chaparral
LINDENWOOD LIONS
William Stemler (LB) - Buena
MARSHALL THUNDERING HERD
Andrew Morris (LB) - Mesquite
MARY MARAUDERS
Treyten Horstman (SS) - Valley Christian
Steven Kennedy Jr. (DE) - Perry
Adam Knowles (DT) - Perry
Kaden Majercak (RB) - Valley Christian
Jeremiah Moore (RB) - Chandler
John West (DB) - Deer Valley
MICHIGAN STATE SPARTANS
Gavin Broscious (OG) - Desert Edge
Michael Masunas (TE) - Hamilton
MIDAMERICA NAZARENE PIONEERS
Keyon Taylor (WR) - Buena
MILLERSVILLE MARAUDERS
Christian Makanoeich (K) - O'Connor
MINOT STATE BEAVERS
Johnny Bellino (WR) - ALA-Gilbert North
Max Bray (OT) - Red Mountain
Jonathan Noriega (WR) - Gila Ridge
Cody Raetzman (SS) - Salpointe
Kolten Warner (SS) - O'Connor
MISERICORDIA COUGARS
Adam Delk (OG) - Apollo
MONTANA STATE BOBCATS
Christian Anaya (WR) - Hamilton
MOREHEAD STATE EAGLES
Matthew McClelland (QB/DB) - Arete Prep
MUSKINGUM MUSKIES
Justin Shehow (OT) - Walden Grove
NEW MEXICO STATE AGGIES
Jai Rodriquez (OT) - Desert Vista
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Payton Barlow (RB) - Queen Creek (walk-on)
Davondre Bucannon (CB) - Chaparral
Mikey Castro (RB) - Seton Catholic (walk-on)
Connor Clinton (FS) - Casteel
Brevin Czosnyka (LB) - O'Connor
Angel Flores (QB) - Casa Grande
Ryan Fontaine (QB) - Pusch Ridge (walk-on)
Devon Grubbs (DB) - Desert Vista
Kaden Hicks (OT) - Mountain Ridge
Jeff Lambert (LB) - Corona del Sol (walk-on)
Marcus Lye (K/P) - Brophy
Jack Plote (OG) - Mountain Pointe (walk-on)
Alexis Sanchez (OG) - Mountain Ridge
Tre Tate (FS) - Hamilton
Tyler Wigglesworth (LS) - Mountain Ridge
NORTHERN COLORADO BEARS
Franky Morales (FS) - Chandler
Alfred Smith (CB) - Chandler
NORTHERN MICHIGAN WILDCATS
Jake Price (TE) - Peoria
Blake Sparks (QB) - Millennium
NORTHERN STATE WOLVES
Breshaun Brown (CB) - Desert Edge
Camden Haggard (S) - Hamilton
Ivan Martin (CB) - Saguaro
Braden Wells (QB) - Notre Dame
NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
Benjamin Morrison (CB) - Brophy
OBERLIN YEOMEN
Jacob Bennett (OT) - Parker
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
Kyion Grayes (WR) - Chandler
OREGON DUCKS
Cruz Rushing (SS) - Salpointe (walk-on)
OTTAWA (ARIZ.) SPIRIT
Brady Beltz (WR) - Cienega
Donell Danley (DE) - Estrella Foothills
Carlos Dominguez (WR) - Brophy
Joel Gant (CB) - Hamilton
Richard Kulik (WR) - Desert Edge
Samuel Ledesma (DE) - Millennium
Jonathan Lozano (OG) - Hamilton
Sergio Mazon (DT) - Kellis
Jaylen McCall (CB) - Buena
Kai Oskins (DE) - Verrado
Quentin Ross (WR) - Hamilton
Sawyer Schiefelbein (DT) - Liberty
Hunter Stanfield (DE) - Payson
Marquis West (DT) - Ganado
PRESENTATION SAINTS
Chandler Janik (DE) - Highland
Bryce Robinson (WR) - Salpointe
PRINCETON TIGERS
Nason Coleman (TE) - Chandler
Blaine Hipa (QB) - Chandler
QUINCY HAWKS
Christopher Coty (CB) - Goldwater
RIPON RED HAWKS
Kyler Manning (LB) - Catalina
ROCKY MOUNTAIN BATTLIN' BEARS
Anthony Mendez (DT) - Sierra Linda
SIMPSON STORM
Caleb Hamilton (C) - Trivium Prep
Miles Kinney (QB) - Empire
Josh Stokes (OG) - Mesquite
SIOUX FALLS COUGARS
Dillon Jones (DE) - Notre Dame
Armando Nieves (OT) - Paradise Valley
SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES HARDROCKERS
Max Amicarelli (OT) - Estrella Foothills
Noah Borchard (FS) - Campo Verde
Jack McFarland (TE) - Boulder Creek
SOUTHERN VIRGINIA KNIGHTS
Will Clark (WR) - Campo Verde
SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE MUSTANGS
Amari Gilmore (FS) - Poston Butte
Terryon Rowe (WR) - Mountain Pointe
Matthew Willis (TE) - Desert Edge
ST. THOMAS TOMMIES
Brody Kallman (DE) - Cienega
TCU HORNED FROGS
Easton Black (K/P) - Sunrise Mountain (walk-on)
TEMPLE OWLS
Elijah Warner (QB) - Brophy
TEXAS LONGHORNS
Lance St. Louis (LS) - Williams Field
Zac Swanson (DE) - Brophy
TEXAS A&M AGGIES
Anthony Lucas (DT) - Chaparral
TULSA GOLDEN HURRICANE
Jake Burrow (C) - Notre Dame (walk-on)
UNLV REBELS
Fisher Camac (DE) - Highland
UPPER IOWA PEACOCKS
Dematris Azcueta (CB) - Casa Grande
UTEP MINERS
Amier Boyd (ATH) - Mountain Pointe
WASHINGTON HUSKIES
Parker Brailsford (OG) - Saguaro
Grady Gross (K) - Horizon (walk-on)
Lance Holtzclaw (DE) - Desert Ridge
WASHINGTON (MO.) BEARS
Xander Georgoulis (RB) - Sunnyslope
WEST VIRGINIA MOUNTAINEERS
Nicco Marchiol (QB) - Hamilton
WESTERN MICHIGAN BRONCOS
Treyson Bourguet (QB) - Salpointe
WESTERN NEW MEXICO MUSTANGS
Javier Aranda (OT) - Red Mountain
Tanner Bobic (K/P) - Deer Valley
Cutter Briscoe (QB) - Estrella Foothills
Jyrei Gamble (SS) - Sequoia Pathway
Lasjawn Hunter (WR) - Williams Field
Jeffrey Jean-Baptiste (OG) - Chaparral
Houston Matthews (OG) - Red Mountain
David Nation (OT) - Desert Vista
Derrick Sailor (WR) - Copper Canyon
Brayden Starmer (LS) - Desert Ridge
Kyle Whitaker (OT) - Dobson
WILLAMETTE BEARCATS
Kaikonoi Gagarin (LB) - O'Connor
WILLIAM PENN STATESMEN
Nick Williams-Garcia (RB) - Kingman
WISCONSIN BADGERS
Tristan Monday (DE) - Saguaro