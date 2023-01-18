Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 1/17
Eastern New Mexico offers Peoria wide receiver Hasan
UPDATED: 1/17/23
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 390 players from the Class of 2022 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Saieed Hasan was a three-year varsity player at Peoria. The 6-1, 185-pound safety and wide receiver gained an offer last Saturday from Eastern New Mexico. Hasan had his most productive year in 2022 with 50 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, and two fumble recoveries. He also played on the offensive side of the ball in his senior year and caught 28 passes for the Panthers. Hasan scored six touchdowns this season - three receiving, two on fumble returns, and one on an interception runback. Eastern New Mexico has a new defensive coordinator as Oliver Soukup has returned to the Greyhounds. He coached the past eight years at New Mexico State and Carlsbad HS. Prior to that, Soukup was at Eastern coaching the defensive line and linebackers. ENMU finished 3-8 last season. The Greyhounds are in the Lone Star Conference (Div. II).
Here's the rest of the offers from last Saturday through Tuesday:
Thunderbird linebacker Sean Mathews received an offer from Westminster College (Pa.).
Eastmark tight end Wyatt Mullenaux received an offer from Ottawa.
Chandler wide receiver Vincent Buckles received offers from Ottawa, Westminster College (Pa.), and Concordia College (Minn.).
Buena offensive tackle Trevor Rudolph received offers from Ottawa and McPherson (Kans.).
Sabino center William Urbina received an offer from Adams State (Colo.).
Sunnyslope defensive tackle Issaiah Marshall received his first offer from Westminster College (Pa.).
Higley wide receiver Dominic Esposito received an offer from Black Hills State (S. Dak.).
Sequoia Pathway kicker Michael Luna received an offer from Puget Sound (Wash.).
Kellis kicker Cory Wood received his first offer from Westminster College (Pa.).
Cesar Chavez offensive tackle/defensive end Zachary Cook received an offer from Washburn (Kans.).
Red Mountain center Jefferson Giles received an offer from Sioux Falls (S. Dak.).
Millennium defensive end Jax Adair received an offer from McPherson.
Tonopah Valley wide receiver Joseph McCubbin received an offer from McPherson.
Maricopa offensive tackle Nate Leon received his first offer from Crown (Minn.).
Mohave long snapper Vincent Plancarte received an offer from McPherson.
ALA-West Foothills defensive end Caleb Boonzaayer received an offer from Wheaton (Ill.).
Liberty long snapper Tucker Allred received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
ALA-Ironwood cornerback Enrique Calzada received an offer from McPherson.
Eastmark running back Diego Rodriguez received an offer from McPherson.
Cesar Chavez center Christopher Chacon received an offer from Crown.
Sunnyslope defensive end Preston Mosher received an offer from Westminster College (Pa.).
Gila Ridge wide receiver Brayden Faber received offers from McPherson and Ottawa.
Thunderbird safety Nate Godoy received an offer from Arizona Christian.
Desert Edge cornerback Treshon Liddle received an offer from Carroll Univ. (Wisc.).
Verrado running back Julian Virgen received an offer from Westminster College (Pa.).
Buckeye running back David Fresneda received an offer from Wooster (Ohio).
Higley defensive tackle Caleb Botticello received an offer from Southwest Minnesota State.
Peoria quarterback Joshua Holiday received an offer from McPherson.
Cactus athlete Will Galvan received an offer from Eastern New Mexico.
This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach National Signing Day on Feb. 1. That is the next time that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2023 OFFERS
Jax Adair - Millennium (DE): McPherson, Ottawa
Christian Aguilar - Mountain Ridge (LB): Butler, DRAKE
Ryan Aguilar - Casteel (FS): Lewis & Clark
Evan Aguirre - Youngker (WR): Arizona Christian, LUTHER, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brady Alfonso - Willow Canyon (OT): Crown, Ottawa
Cade Alisa - Poston Butte (OT): Arizona State, Black Hills State, CSU-Pueblo, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), San Diego, Southwestern Minnesota State, Western New Mexico
Joseph Allen - Highland (SS): Arizona State (preferred walk-on)
Taesean Allen - Dysart (WR): Ottawa
Tucker Allred - Liberty (LS): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Lawrence, McPherson, Ripon, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jack Amer - Perry (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.),Drake, SIOUX FALLS
Brendan Anderson - Mountain Ridge (QB): Drake, San Diego, SOUTHERN UTAH, St. Thomas, Yale
Isaac Anderson - Williams Field (SS): Carthage, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Jamestown, Knox, Lake Forest, Lawrence, Lewis & Clark, Massachusetts Maritime, St. Olaf, Westminster Coll. (Pa.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Payden Anderson - Queen Creek (DE): Arizona Christian
Luis Arellano - Salpointe (C): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Dakota Wesleyan, Ottawa
Luke Arenas - Canyon del Oro (OG): Culver-Stockton
Coleson Arends - Pinnacle (TE): Arizona State, Black Hills State, Drake
Adrien Armstrong - Carl Hayden (WR): Arizona Christian
Christopher Arviso II - Mountain Pointe (QB): Arizona Christian, CSU-Pueblo, Lake Forest, New Mexico State (preferred walk-on), Taylor, Wisconsin-River Falls
Strider Aston - Brophy (LB): Arizona Christian
CJ Ballard - Saguaro (OT): Arizona Christian, Knox, Lake Forest, St. Olaf, Westminster Coll. (Pa.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Kaden Bancroft - Basha (DT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Ottawa
Polo Banuelos - Cactus (WR): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)
Eli Barta - Mesa Mountain View (OG): Adams State, Black Hills State, Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Northern Arizona, Puget Sound, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kyle Bartnik - Perry (TE): Black Hills State, Drake, Fort Lewis, Ottawa
Matthew Bass - Chandler (OG): Adams State, Lake Forest, WASHINGTON UNIV. (MO.)
Braeden Belanger - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Lake Forest, Puget Sound
Jorge Beltran - Cesar Chavez (QB): Crown
Ralph Bernard - Trevor Browne (DE): COLGATE, Northern Arizona
Nathan Bilski - Verrado (LB): Arizona Christian, Puget Sound
David Bird - O'Connor (LS): California
Jadiem Birthwright - Pinnacle (S): Lake Forest
Steven Bishopp - Sabino (K): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Matt Blau - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Lake Forest
Jonathan Blohm - Horizon (OG): Knox
Ryan Blum - Basha (C): Air Force, CENTRAL MICHIGAN, Columbia, Georgetown, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego
Rocco Bonini - Shadow Ridge (CB): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Luther
William Bontrager - Estrella Foothills (RB): Clarke, Luther, UTAH TECH (PREFERRED WALK-ON)
Caleb Boonzaayer - ALA-West Foothills (DE): Grinnell, Kalamazoo, Rose-Hulman, Wheaton, Willamette
Caleb Botticello - Higley (DT): Fort Lewis, Mayville State, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Norbert
Eric Bowcutt - ALA-Queen Creek (CB): Culver-Stockton
Jackson Bowers - Mesa Mountain View (TE): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, Texas, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Yale
Brandon Bowman - Arizona College Prep (OG): Norwich
Adam Bradford - Valley Christian (WR): Dordt, Graceland, Rocky Mountain
Deyon Bradley - Moon Valley (RB): Arizona Christian
Andre Branch - Fairfax (RB): Ottawa
Sam Brown - Marana (WR): Jamestown, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Taye Brown - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, ARIZONA, Georgetown, Idaho, Idaho State, Kansas State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, South Dakota
Tre Brown - Mesa (WR): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Crown, Hastings, Mayville State, Northern State, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain
Jackson Browning - Basha (LB): Adams State, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Ottawa, Rocky Mountain, Washburn
Christopher Bryan - Moon Valley (LB): Lake Forest
Deshaun Buchanan - Basha (RB): Arizona, Grambling State, IDAHO, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, Utah Tech
Vincent Buckles - Chandler (WR): Benedctine Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Ottawa, Westminster Coll. (Pa.)
Xavier Bueno - Marcos de Niza (LB): Crown
Aidan Buggs - Casteel (OG): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, JAMESTOWN, Knox, Luther, Whittier
Jack Butler - Pusch Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Gannon, Hastings, Jamestown, McPherson
John Butler - Saguaro (LB): Arizona, Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Idaho State, North Carolina Central, Northern Arizona
Carson Cagle - Campo Verde (OT): Presentation
Derek Calderon - Saguaro (LB): Arizona Christian, Luther
Enrique Calzada - ALA-Ironwood (CB): Clarke, Hastings, McPherson
Blake Cameron - Dobson (CB): California Lutheran
Colton Campbell - Williams Field (OG): SOUTHERN UTAH
Darrien Campbell - Kellis (QB): Western New Mexico
Alex Campos - Eastmark (WR): LUTHER, Ottawa (Kans.), Puget Sound
Andrue Cannon - St. Mary's (TE): Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jake Carbajal - Corona del Sol (OG): NORTHERN STATE
Jayden Carbajal - Sunnyslope (SS): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)
Vicente Cardona - Douglas (RB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Hastings
Roman Carrasco - Desert Edge (OT): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico
Tristan Carrera - Campo Verde (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Luther, Presentation
Ryan Carter - Willow Canyon (LS): Arizona Christian, Ottawa
Pablo Castillo Jr. - Carl Hayden (LB): Crown
Elijah Cazares - Arizona College Prep (TE): Beloit
Anthony Chacon - Centennial (C): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Knox, Lake Forest, La Verne, Luther, McPherson, Ottawa, St. Olaf, Westminster, Wisconsin-Oshkosh
Christopher Chacon - Cesar Chavez (C): Crown, Culver-Stockton
Ethan Chamberlain - Marana Mountain View (RB): Crown
Diego Chavez - Bisbee (RB): Arizona Christian, Hastings
Jose Chavez - Moon Valley (CB): Carthage, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)
Brodie Chicharello - Apollo (LB): Carthage, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)
Silas Chicharello - Apollo (QB): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Crown
Roch Cholowsky - Hamilton (QB/P): New Mexico State, Notre Dame
Mason Chorak - Saguaro (OT): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Idaho, Idaho State, Northern Colorado
Lance Christensen - Snowflake (SS): Knox
Omar Cisneros - Boulder Creek (CB): Fort Lewis
Kavaughn Clark - Centennial (RB): Nevada, Northern Arizona
Lionell Clay - Mountain Ridge (SS): Crown, Jamestown
Nolan Clement - Desert Mountain (DE): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Bryant, Georgetown, Idaho State, Lehigh, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, St. Thomas (Minn.), UC Davis, Utah Tech, Weber State
Damian Coley - Salpointe (DE): Arizona Christian, Carthage, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Ottawa, Western New Mexico
Christian Coltellaro - Skyline (LB): Crown, Dakota State
Jacob Condie - Desert Ridge (WR): DRAKE, Wisconsin-River Falls
Quintin Conley - Central (WR): Ottawa
Daniel Contreras - River Valley (OG): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Zachary Cook - Cesar Chavez (OL): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Washburn, Western New Mexico
Vance Cooper - Paradise Honors (RB): Bellarmine, Buena Vista, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Crown, Denison, Graceland, Knox, Lake Forest, Presentation, St. Olaf, Whittier
Zaccheus Cooper - Saguaro (RB): ALCORN STATE, Army, Idaho State, Montana State, Morgan State, New Mexico, Utah Tech
Christopher Cordero - Desert Edge (RB): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Gannon, Westminster Coll. (Pa.), Wisconsin-River Falls
David Cordova II - Sabino (RB): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Fitchburg State, Geneva, Puget Sound
Peyton Cornwell - Casteel (OG): Lewis & Clark
Michael Cosentino - Empire (DE): Grinnell
Shannon Coulter - Saguaro (WR): ARIZONA CHRISTIAN, Wisconsin-River Falls
Drew Cowart - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Middle Tennessee State, Utah (preferred walk-on)
Bryton Cox - Williams (C): Ottawa
Cole Crandall - Highland (FS): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)
Lucas Crawford - Marana Mountain View (OG): Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Doane, Hastings, Lake Forest
Carter Crispin - Red Mountain (QB): Kalamazoo
Kyle Cunanan - Sunnyslope (K): Charlotte
Ben Currence - O'Connor (WR): Mary, NORTHERN ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON)
Myseth Currie - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Eastern New Mexico, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Stephon Daily - Sierra Linda (WR): Army, COLORADO STATE, Hawaii, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Washington State
Anthony Dalisay - Mohave (DB): Carthage
Adam Damante - ALA-Gilbert North (QB): NORTHERN ARIZONA
Devon Dampier - Saguaro (QB): Air Force, Alcorn State, Arizona, Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Idaho State, Navy, Nevada, NEW MEXICO, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Pennsylvania, Rice, South Dakota, UTEP, Yale
Chandler Davis - Hamilton (DE): Idaho State, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Ryan Davis - O'Connor (DE): Boise State, Idaho State, KANSAS STATE, Montana State, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, South Dakota, Washington State
Saxon Davison - Mountain Ridge (LB): St. Norbert
Jahme Dawson - Walden Grove (WR): Ripon
Antonio Delgado - Desert Vista (LB): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, CSU-Pueblo, Fort Lewis, Graceland, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Baptist, Wisconsin-River Falls
Michael Delligatti - Dobson (LB): Lake Forest, McPherson
Daniel Delponte - Millennium (LB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Ottawa
Jayden Diaz - Arizona College Prep (QB): Beloit, Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Jamestown, Knox, Lake Forest, Presentation, Simpson, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tysson Donnell - Cesar Chavez (DT): Arizona Christian
Alex Doost - Mountain Ridge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Oregon State, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia
Dameon Draper - Millennium (SS): Arizona Christian
David Drinen - Saguaro (CB): Luther, Wisconsin-River Falls
Layton Duncan - Brophy (WR): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), CSU-Pueblo, Idaho State, Montana State, Morgan State, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Washburn
Lorenzo Duran - Yuma Catholic (DT): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)
James Durand - Basha (OG): Arizona, BYU, California, Colorado, Harvard, Indiana, Iowa State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Oregon State, Pennsylvania, Princeton, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, WISCONSIN, Yale
AJ Dutchover - Highland (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Grinnell, SOUTHERN UTAH, Wisconsin-River Falls
Josh Dweh - Trevor Browne (DT): Ottawa
Joshua Dye - Williams Field (RB): Northern Arizona
Josiah Dye - Williams Field (CB): Air Force, Army, New Mexico, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Utah State
Malachi Eafon - Cholla (RB): Black Hills State, Culver-Stockton
Lashown Ealim - Chandler (OG): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Luther
Keire Earl - Basha (CB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton
Emyson Edmonds - Hamilton (CB): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tanner Emery - Safford (OT): SOUTHERN UTAH
Jack Endean - Tanque Verde (OT): Arizona, California, OKLAHOMA STATE
Deric English - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Florida State, Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri, Morgan State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn State, Utah, Washington
Charles Ennis Jr. - Chandler (RB): ARIZONA CHRISTIAN, Wisconsin-River Falls
Sean Esparza - Boulder Creek (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Puget Sound
Ethan Espinosa - Valley Vista (WR): Graceland, Knox
Elijah Espinoza - McClintock (CB): Arizona Christian
Valentine Espinoza - Casa Grande (C): Presentation
Dominic Esposito - Higley (WR): Black Hills State, Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest, Mount Union, Valparaiso, Wisconsin-River Falls
Nik Evans - Berean Academy (LB): Quincy
Moses Everest - Carl Hayden (DE): Arizona Christian, Crown, Mayville State
Brayden Faber - Gila Ridge (WR): Arizona Christian, Dean, Finlandia, Greenville, McPherson, Ottawa, Willamette
Trey Fanene - Corona del Sol (OT): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound
Chris Fasano - Mesquite (WR): Luther
Erich Fecke-Stoudt - Combs (OT): Fort Lewis
Omare Feely - Lake Havasu (WR): Arizona Christian, Finlandia
Gage Felix - Salpointe (WR): Hastings
Brady Ferris - Willow Canyon (RB): Jamestown, Lake Forest
Dane Fidler - Apache Junction (CB): Knox, Lake Forest, McPherson, Tabor, VILLANOVA (PREFERRED WALK-ON)
Charlie Fiedler - Sunnyslope (WR): LAKE FOREST
Kyan Fields - Millennium (WR): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Ottawa, Taylor
Jasiah Flores - Shadow Ridge (DT): Arizona Christian
Jonah Flowers - Valley Vista (LB): Ottawa
Xander Flowers - Lake Havasu (C): Ottawa
Kolten Ford - Queen Creek (K): Centenary, Willamette
Aaron Francis - Central (LB): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, Ottawa
Shea Freibaum - Saguaro (LS): Marshall, OKLAHOMA STATE, Oregon, Oregon State, San Jose State
David Fresneda - Buckeye (RB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Lawrence, Lewis & Clark, Wooster
Dylan Frisch - Gila Ridge (OL): McPherson
Ethan Fritz - Basha (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Roman Funk - Horizon (QB): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)., Hendrix, Knox, McPherson, Ottawa (Kans.), Rose-Hulman, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)
Bobby Gaitan - Poston Butte (DT): Ottawa
David Galindo - St. Mary's (LB): Jamestown
Will Galvan - Cactus (ATH): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Eastern New Mexico, Jamestown
Anthony Garcia - Shadow Ridge (RB): Arizona Christian, Carroll Univ. (Wisc.)
Juan Pablo Garcia - Douglas (DE): ARIZONA CHRISTIAN
Brysen Gardner - Centennial (K): Lake Forest, Ottawa, Presentation, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls
My'Keil Gardner - Liberty (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin
William Garrett - Saguaro (OG): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Bethel Univ. (Minn.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Knox, Lake Forest, Presentation, St. Olaf, Westminster Coll. (Pa.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Mekhi Gaskin - Sunnyside (FS): Doane
Luis Gastelum-Contreras - Brophy (OT): Black Hills State, Clarke, Hastings, Jamestown, Luther
Zack Gaumont - Mesa Mountain View (WR): Jamestown
Logan Gentry - San Tan Charter (TE): Arizona Christian, Rocky Mountain, Willamette
Logan Getejanc - Shadow Ridge (OG): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Fort Lewis, Graceland, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Saint John's (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Gavin Geweniger - Chaparral (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, Northwestern, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, STANFORD, UNLV, Washington, Washington State
Jefferson Giles - Red Mountain (C): Fort Lewis, Sioux Falls
Connor Gingg - Verrado (LB): Arizona Christian
Austin Glimpse - Sunrise Mountain (QB): Grinnell, Rose-Hulman, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES, Washington Univ. (Mo.), Wesleyan, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mekhi Godlove - Tolleson (OG): Arizona Christian
Nate Godoy - Thunderbird (FS): Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Willamette
Nate Gomez - Campo Verde (CB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Dordt, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Presentation, St. Norbert
Rudy Gonzales - Cactus (QB): Graceland
Dailan Goodman - Salpointe (RB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Mercyhurst, Presentation
Max Grady - Desert Vista (CB): Arizona Christian
Abraham Grajeda - Pusch Ridge (RB): George Fox
Patrick Green - Basha (LB): Lake Forest, South Dakota School of Mines
CJ Greer - Trevor Browne (RB): Arizona Christian, Mayville State, Ottawa
Carlos Griffin - Saguaro (CB): ARMY, Syracuse
Rodrigo Guerrero - Trevor Browne (C): Willamette
Blas Guillen - Central (OT): Arizona Christian
Wrangler Guilliams - Florence (DT): Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Ottawa
Austin Hall - Sunrise Mountain (LS): Crown, McPherson
Terrance Hall - Mountain Ridge (WR): Black Hills State, Morgan State
Landon Halle - Cienega (C): Arizona Christian
Daunte Hamblin - Chandler (RB): Luther
Donnovan Hamblin - Chandler (LB): Knox, Luther
Carter Hancock - Higley (WR): Air Force, Columbia, Michigan (preferred walk-on)
Dominic Hanger - Chandler (LB): Adams State, ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)
Braden Harvey - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Puget Sound
Saieed Hasan - Peoria (SS): Eastern New Mexico, Judson, McPherson, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Drayson Hatch - ALA-Queen Creek (K): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest
Khalil Hayes - Mountain Pointe (CB): Arizona Christian, Lincoln, McPherson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaxon Haynes - Hamilton (WR): AUGUSTANA UNIV. (S.DAK.), Drake, Lake Forest, Northern State, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls
Hunter Heeringa - Valley Christian (QB): Northwestern Coll. (Iowa)
Kaleb Hefner - Canyon View (OT): Arizona Christian, Luther
Caleb Heidrick - Red Mountain (LB): Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton, Dakota State, Knox, Lawrence, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Mayville State, Mount Marty
Harrison Heimuli - Highland (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Ethan Heinrich - Valley Christian (WR): Cal Lutheran, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Dordt, Graceland, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Ottawa, Sioux Falls, Wheaton
Mikel Henderson - Valley Vista (WR): Westminster Coll. (Pa.)
Vernon Henderson - Paradise Honors (DE): Fontbonne
Liam Henry - Estrella Foothills (RB): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, LUTHER
Aiden Herring - Perry (DE): AIR FORCE, Army, Colgate, Columbia, Idaho, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Yale
David Hicks - Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, St. Norbert
Brennen Hills - Casteel (RB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Gustavus Adolphus, Jamestown, Lawrence, Luther, Knox, NEBRASKA WESLEYAN, Presentation, Ripon
Jake Hilton - Prescott (WR): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Luther, Simpson, WISCONSIN-RIVER FALLS
Kenneth Hinkle - Mountain Pointe (DT): Beloit, Lake Forest
Jake Hoel - Arizona College Prep (WR): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, Knox, Lake Forest, Luther, Ottawa, Rose-Hulman
Gavin Hogencamp - River Valley (QB): Arizona Christian, Graceland, Hastings
Joshua Holiday - Peoria (QB): Crown, Lawrence, Luther, McPherson, Puget Sound
Birdie Holloway - Chandler (C): Black Hills State, Luther
Brock Holt - Buckeye (DE): Arizona Christian, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)
Clinton Hopkins - Marcos de Niza (WR): Crown, Presentation
Jase Hudson - Campo Verde (K): Crown, Luther
Clayton Hughes - Campo Verde (DT): Arizona Christian, Crown, Knox, Luther, Ripon, St. Norbert, Whittier
Jaden Humphrey - Desert Vista (DE): Arizona Christian
Kaleb Jackson Carter - Desert Edge (OT): HAWAII, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa, San Diego State
Alex Jacobo - Hamilton (LS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Carthage, Culver-Stockton, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain
Jesus Jacobo - Tolleson (OL): Arizona Christian
Logan James - Wickenburg (QB): MONTANA STATE-NORTHERN
Antwon Jenkins - Cesar Chavez (CB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Eastern New Mexico, Fort Lewis, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain, St. Norbert, Western New Mexico
Mitch Jensen - ALA-Queen Creek (RB/LB): COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES, Northern State
Bryce Jewell - Pusch Ridge (CB): Rose-Hulman, Southwestern Univ. (Tex.)
Dominic Jewell - Willow Canyon (LB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Presentation
Damian Jiles - Cactus (RB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Montana Tech, Wisconsin-River Falls
James Jimenez - Trevor Browne (FS): Mayville State
Matthew Johanson - Greenway (WR): HASTINGS
Amare Johnson - Casteel (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Grant Johnson - Casa Grande (DE): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Presbyterian, Presentation
Isaac Johnson - Casa Grande (WR): Culver-Stockton
Jack Johnson - Basha (OL): Hiram, Luther, Whittier
Jaylen Johnson - Mountain Pointe (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Graceland
Korey Johnson - Mountain Ridge (CB): Colorado School of Mines, Lake Forest, Northern Colorado, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas, Utah Tech
Mark Johnson - Paradise Honors (K): Puget Sound, Wooster
Micah Johnson - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Grambling State, Montana, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Jose State
Zacary Johnson - Centennial (OT): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Norwich
Austin Johnston - Eastmark (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Drake, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, New Mexico State (preferred walk-on), Valparaiso, Western New Mexico
Marcus Jones - Marcos de Niza (LB): Mayville State, McPherson
Elijah Joplin - Marana (QB): Arizona Christian, Jamestown
Cody Judge - Chaparral (WR): DRAKE
Braeden Kaczmarek - Red Mountain (DE): Air Force, Idaho State, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Jack Kaimipono Bal - Centennial (FS): Fort Lewis, Tuskegee
Ashton Kamp - Northwestern Christian (QB): Crown, Lewis & Clark
Sirri Kandiyeli - Mesa Mountain View (OT): Air Force, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Cornell, Eastern Washington, Harvard, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Princeton, South Dakota, Weber State
Juma Kashanda - Chandler (SS): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain, Taylor, Western New Mexico, Westminster (Pa.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Carston Kieffer - Corona del Sol (K): ARIZONA STATE, Tulane (preferred walk-on), UNLV
Jashawn Kinney - Dobson (SS): Greenville, McPherson
Jason Kirkland - Mountain Ridge (DE): Brown, Butler, Colorado School of Mines, CORNELL, Morehead State, Rose-Hulman, San Diego, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas (Minn.), Valparaiso
Drew Klingman - Pusch Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian
Matthew Klopfenstein - Horizon (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, BAYLOR, Buffalo, California, Colorado, Houston, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Massachusetts, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tennessee, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Salehe Koonooka - Centennial (DE): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Taylor, Wisconsin-River Falls
Matthew Krneta - Hamilton (K): Arizona Christian, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Rocky Mountain
Dallas Kroh - Marana Mountain View (C): Hastings, Knox, Puget Sound
Ethan Krominga - Canyon del Oro (CB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), HASTINGS, Jamestown, Knox, Lake Forest, Nebraska Wesleyan, St. Norbert
Asher Kroschel - Hamilton (FS): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Matthew Kruger - Sunnyslope (DT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland
Jonathan Kubat - Corona del Sol (RB): Arizona Christian
Julian Laborin - Dysart (OT): Ottawa
Cole Lalama - Queen Creek (LB): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State
Dionte Lamaide - Saguaro (DE): IDAHO
Cole Lancaster - Gila Ridge (TE): Graceland, Ottawa
Ethan Lane - Basha (QB): Lake Forest, Luther, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain
Ja'Kobi Lane - Red Mountain (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Oregon, San Jose State, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Utah
Sydney Lane - Moon Valley (DT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), John Melvin, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Nebraska Wesleyan, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls
Bo Langley - Skyline (CB): Dakota State
Zurian Lapsley - Glendale (LB/RB): Eastern Washington, Sioux Falls, Southern Utah, St. Norbert
Trey Largo - Mesquite (CB): Luther
Filemani Lauina - Shadow Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian
Thomas Lauria - Highland (LS): Rocky Mountain
Sire LaVallee - Mesquite (SS): Lewis & Clark, Luther
Lenox Lawson - Red Mountain (RB/S): ARIZONA STATE, Central Michigan, Idaho State, Montana State, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa, South Dakota State, Southern Utah, Washington State
Cooper LeDuc - Hamilton (CB): Albion, Butler, Lake Forest, New Mexico State, Sioux Falls, SOUTHERN UTAH, St. Norbert
Nate Leon - Maricopa (OT): Crown
Cody Leopold - Prescott (RB): Lake Forest
Jordan Legg - Dobson (QB/K): Lawrence
Kahoua Leha - Mountain Pointe (DT): Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on)
Na'Jai Lewis - Desert Edge (OT): Arizona Christian, Hastings
PJ Lewis - St. Mary's (FS): Lewis & Clark, Westminster Coll. (Pa.)
Myles Libman - Pinnacle (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Columbia, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Idaho, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Pennsylvania, Portland State, Princeton, Utah Tech
Treshon Liddle - Desert Edge (CB): Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Lewis & Clark, McPherson
Gavin Limongello - Apache Junction (QB): Knox, Lake Forest
Cole Linyard - Horizon (WR): Jamestown
Noah Locke - Paradise Honors (LB): Rose-Hulman
Caleb Lomu - Highland (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, BYU, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tennessee, UCLA, UNLV, USC, UTAH, Utah State, Washington, Washington State
Connor Lopez - Poston Butte (TE): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Lake Forest, Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico
David Lopez - Brophy (RB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Jamestown, Ottawa
Jorge Lopez - Rincon/University (C): Ottawa (Kans.)
Juan Lopez - Marcos de Niza (WR): Black Hills State
Aaron Loughran - Hamilton (LB): Albion, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
James Lujan Jr. - Williams Field (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Knox, Lewis & Clark
Luke Luna - Casa Grande (DT): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Knox
Michael Luna - Sequoia Pathway (K): Crown, Puget Sound
Elijah Lynn - Moon Valley (DT): McPherson
Jaxson Mack - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona Christian, McPherson
Joshua Macon - Willow Canyon (DT): Anna Maria, Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Whittier
Sean Madrid - Salpointe (LB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, Dakota Wesleyan, Hastings, Knox, McPherson, Presentation, Ripon, St. Norbert
Vincent Manata - Sahuaro (OG): La Verne, Ottawa
Vinny Mansfield - Desert Edge (WR): Black Hills State, Gannon, Wisconsin-River Falls
Braxton Manusina - Centennial (LS): McPherson, Ottawa
Nathan Manzanarez - Desert Edge (FS): SOUTHERN UTAH (PREFERRED WALK-ON)
Gage Maras - Boulder Creek (C): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Keiser, Puget Sound, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)
Ignacio Marquez - St. Mary's (OT): Jamestown, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Ottawa
Jarred Marquez - Yuma Catholic (LB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Westminster Coll. (Pa.)
Issaiah Marshall - Sunnyslope (DT): Westminster Coll. (Pa.)
Cole Marszalek - Millennium (LS): Arizona Christian, Arizona State, Texas State
Cole Martin - Basha (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, San Jose State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Max Martin - Camelback (QB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Black Hills State, Ottawa
Nicolas Martin - Chandler (OG): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Colorado Mesa, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Graceland, Knox, LAKE FOREST, Presentation, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ian Martinez Gomez - Camelback (OT): John Melvin, Ottawa
Juan Martinez - La Joya (DT): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, McPherson
Philip Maschue - St. Mary's (OT) - Jamestown, Ottawa
Gianni Mascolino - Coolidge (QB): Washington
Kelton Mason - Mesa (WR): Arizona Christian, Crown, La Verne, Mayville State, Ottawa
Sean Mathews - Thunderbird (LB): Arizona Christian, Grinnell, Knox, Lewis & Clark, McPherson, Ottawa, Presentation, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Westminster Coll. (Pa.), Whittier
Connor Mault - ALA-Ironwood (QB): Clarke, McPherson
Dylan Maza - Marcos de Niza (WR): Presentation
Travis Mbuya - ALA-Ironwood (LB): Arizona Christian, Bluffton, Clarke, Hastings, Lakeland
Kaiden McCarty - Eastmark (FS): Ottawa
Devin McCrea - Millennium (OG): Mayville State
Nikita McCrimon - Westwood (WR): Black Hills State, CSU-Pueblo, Mayville State, Western New Mexico
Joseph McCubbin - Tonopah Valley (WR): Clarke
Alex McLaughlin - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Colorado, Idaho, Idaho State, Illinois State, Montana State, Navy, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Ohio, Southern Utah, St. Thomas, UNLV, Utah Tech, Washington State, Weber State, Western Illinois
Ryder McMillon - Liberty (CB): Arizona Christian
Jacob Medina - Chandler (K): UNLV
Joseph Mickelson - Sunnyslope (WR): Knox
Wyatt Milkovic - Basha (LB): Army, BOISE STATE, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Clinton Moindi - Tolleson (WR): Arizona Christian
Mack Molander - Eastmark (QB): AUGUSTANA UNIV. (S. DAK.), CSU-Pueblo, Eastern New Mexico, Lake Forest, South Dakota School of Mines, Western New Mexico
Jager Monongye - Horizon (OT): Ottawa
George Monreal - Saguaro (DT): Luther
Aaron Monroe Jr. - Centennial (CB): Arizona Christian
Maddox Montoya - Mesquite (LB): Arizona Christian, PUGET SOUND
Cedric Moore - Apollo (SS): Carthage, Culver-Stockton, Finlandia
Jose Mora - Cactus (DT): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Dakota State, Mount Mary, Ottawa, Southwestern (Kans.)
Josh Morin - Heritage Academy Mesa (DE): Idaho State, SOUTHERN UTAH
Majel Morones - Campo Verde (DE): Presentation
Preston Mosher - Sunnyslope (DE): Dordt, Knox, Lake Forest, Wabash, Westminster Coll. (Pa.)
Wyatt Mullenaux - Eastmark (TE): Ottawa, Willamette
Hudson Muller - Horizon (LB): Knox, St. Norbert
Breck Mullins - Williams Field (LB): SOUTHERN UTAH
Tyler Mustain - Pusch Ridge (LB): Idaho State, Northern Arizona
Alex Nabavi - Desert Mountain (LB): Ottawa
Belclem Namegabe - Coolidge (CB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Knox, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Ottawa, Rocky Mountain, South Dakota School of Mines, Southern Utah (preferred walk-on)
Noah Narain - Gilbert (CB): Lewis & Clark
Ezekiel Nautu - Highland (CB): Bowdoin, Fort Lewis, Grinnell, Pacific, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jace Nead - Highland (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Knox, Lake Forest, Presentation, Southern Virginia, St. Norbert
Blaise Nelson - Valley Vista (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, North Dakota, NORTHERN ARIZONA, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Kyle Nelson - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): Idaho State, Northern Colorado
Raquain Nichols - Fairfax (CB): Ottawa
Drew Nicolson - Corona del Sol (LS): AKRON
Chris Nimcheski - Saguaro (WR): Colorado School of Mines, South Dakota School of Mines
Andereya Nsubuga Jr. - Chandler (CB): Portland State
Marc O'Bannon - Perry (OG): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Northern State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Marcus Oberriter - Holbrook (QB): Quincy
Tyreeq-Styles Obichere (WR): Lake Forest
Adrian Oceguera - Mohave (DE): Whittier
Aidan Olsen - Chandler (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Matthew Orthmann - Corona del Sol (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, San Diego, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls
Elijah Paige - Pinnacle (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, Stanford, Tennessee, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Marco Palafox - Arizona College Prep (C): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Hastings, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Knox, Luther, Ottawa, Presentation, Rose-Hulman, Simpson, St. Norbert
Cristian Pando - Willcox (RB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Doane, Finlandia, Hastings, Knox, Lake Forest, McPherson
Gavin Parks - Desert Edge (WR): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Johnny Parrish - Chino Valley (RB): Luther
Izaac Patterson - Mountain Pointe (LB): Sioux Falls, Washburn, Western New Mexico
Keona Peat - Corona del Sol (OG): Fort Lewis, Fort Valley State, Johnson C. Smith, Lincoln (Calif.)
Alvaro Pereira - Verrado (DT): Ottawa
Sebastian Perez - Desert Vista (DE): Arizona Christian
Gavin Peterson - Cienega (WR): Calumet, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Ottawa (Kans.)
Dylan Petrick - Tanque Verde (OT): Adams State
Anthony Pistorio - Florence (WR): Lake Forest
Vincent Plancarte - Mohave (LS): Beloit, Knox, McPherson, St. Andrews, William Penn
Hunter Pletka - San Tan Charter (DE): Knox, Willamette
Dylan Post - Basha (OT): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Ellsworth, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain, St. Olaf
Demarion Postell - Tolleson (WR): Arizona Christian
Dylan Provencher - Rincon/University (WR): Ottawa (Kans.)
Makua Pule - Highland (OT): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Black Hills State, Washburn
Jake Purdy - River Valley (DE): HASTINGS
Jaden Pyrah - Desert Edge (LB): Albion, Wisconsin-River Falls
Michael Quezada - Tolleson (RB): Finlandia
Dion Quintana - Yuma Catholic (WR): Black Hills State, La Verne
Mason Quitugua-Sanchez - Salpointe (FS): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Lake Forest, McPherson, Ottawa, Puget Sound, Ripon, St. Norbert, Whittier
Conner Raetzman - Salpointe (LB): Minot State
William Ralls - Hamilton (OG): Drake, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jacob Rasmussen - Thatcher (DE): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Jamestown, Ottawa (Kans.)
Daniel Rea - Hamilton (OG): Presentation
Cornell Reed Jr. - Sequoia Pathway (WR): Crown
Cole Revis - Catalina Foothills (WR/K): Hastings, Mercyhurst
Jacob Reynolds - Mountain Ridge (DE): Crown
Porter Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Colorado, Eastern Washington, Idaho State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Washington State, Weber State
Travis Rich - Salpointe (K): Arizona Christian
Jose Rivera - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Knox
Sylvestre Rivera - Fairfax (LB): Ottawa
Prince Roberson - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian
Ben Roberts - Notre Dame (DE): Fort Lewis, Ottawa, Western New Mexico
Brett Roberts - Marana Mountain View (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Dylan Roberts - Centennial (DT): Arizona, California, Colorado, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Washington State
Levi Robins - Saguaro (CB): COLUMBIA, Michigan (preferred walk-on), Yale
Duce Robinson - Pinnacle (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Clemson, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, New Mexico, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Jose State, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Izaac Robles - Mohave (WR): Whittier
Diego Rodriguez - Eastmark (RB): Lewis & Clark, McPherson
Jayden Rogers - Mountain Ridge (P): Arizona Christian, SOUTHERN UTAH
Zack Rogowski - Canyon del Oro (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings
Josh Roman - Marana Mountain View (QB): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Sterling
Jett Roufus - O'Connor (DE): Arizona Christian, Central Coll. (Iowa), Knox
Carson Routhier - Desert Vista (OG): Arizona Christian, Rocky Mountain
Jacobie Rucker - Pinnacle (RB): Kentucky Christian, Lake Forest
Trevor Rudolph - Buena (OT): Hastings, McPherson, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ottawa
Ty'ree Rudulph - Cesar Chavez (DE): Arizona Christian
Anthony Ruiz - Liberty (LB): Arizona State (preferred walk-on)
Elian Ruiz - Marcos de Niza (OT): Crown, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Myles Rush - Glendale (LB): Arizona Christian
Jay'Len Rushing - Mountain Pointe (RB): New Mexico State (preferred walk-on), Washburn, Western Illinois, Western New Mexico
Landon Sabetta - Perry (OT): Luther, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jerron Salazar - Arizona College Prep (FS): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Knox, Luther, Presentation, St. Norbert
Oscar Saldana - Trevor Browne (OT): McPherson, Ottawa
Xavier Sanchez - Millennium (FS): Taylor
Xavier Sanchez - Red Mountain (CB): Luther, Presentation
Jackson Sander - Higley (LB): Luther, Mayville State
Erick Santiago - Verrado (QB): Arizona Christian
Max Sawyer - Desert Edge (LB): Black Hills State
Sinjin Schmitt - Boulder Creek (RB): Air Force
Griffin Schureman - Queen Creek (OT): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Sioux Falls, Washington (preferred walk-on)
Brayden Scott - Tanque Verde (LB): Carthage, Clarke
Cooper Scott - Highland (DE): Black Hills State
Dorae Scott - Basha (WR): New Mexico State, Western New Mexico
Ryker Scott - ALA-Queen Creek (DE): Knox, Western New Mexico
Sione Sekona - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Lake Forest
Tristan Shafer - Corona del Sol (LB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Graceland, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark
Mason Shea - Campo Verde (WR): Knox, Luther
Michael Shinkle - Hamilton (FS): Arizona Christian, Ottawa, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Cole Shivers - Saguaro (CB): Arizona, Boise State, Buffalo, Colorado, Florida State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Nevada, NORTHWESTERN, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin
Will Short - Hamilton (LB): Presentation
JJ Silver - Queen Creek (RB): Arizona Christian, Eastern New Mexico, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tyson Simmons - Basha (DE): Air Force, Colgate, NAVY, Nevada
Jibril Singhateh - Desert Mountain (OT): Lake Forest, Ottawa
Preston Slaton - Hamilton (TE): Air Force, New Mexico State, San Diego
Evan Smith - Lake Havasu (LB): Arizona Christian, Jamestown
Genesis Smith - Hamilton (FS): Air Force, ARIZONA, Arizona State, Army, Cal, Colorado State, Florida A&M, Iowa State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Yale
Rovelle Smith - O'Connor (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
CJ Snowden - Perry (CB): Black Hills State, Drake, Fort Lewis, Minot State, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Norbert, Taylor, Valparaiso
Dom Solano - Cactus (DE): Idaho State, Lake Forest, MONTANA STATE
Samuel Sollars - Shadow Ridge (WR): Hastings
Fredo Sotelo - Salpointe (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Jamestown, Lake Forest, Puget Sound
Tre' Spivey - Hamilton (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado State, Kansas, KANSAS STATE, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Portland State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Matt Spurlin - Willow Canyon (OG): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Jamestown, Ottawa
Jackson Sriro - Sunnyslope (RB): Knox, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Presentation, Puget Sound, Westminster Coll. (Pa.)
Hank Stabler - Paradise Honors (LB): Arizona Christian, Crown
Griffin Stalfort - Hamilton (C): AIR FORCE, New Mexico State
Richard Stallworth - Yuma Catholic (QB): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Hastings, Lake Forest, McPherson, New Mexico Highlands, NORTHERN COLORADO, Ottawa, Westminster
Riley Standage - Campo Verde (DT): La Verne
Briton Stanton - Williams Field (WR): Alma, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Presentation
Derek Staples - Desert Vista (OG): Arizona Christian
Tanner Steffa - Casteel (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Biruk Stephens - Arizona College Prep (RB): Beloit, Crown, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Luther
Seth Stoner - Yuma Catholic (OG): Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Knox, Westminster
Isaac Stopke - Lake Havasu (RB): Arizona Christian, DRAKE
Mason Stromstad - Marcos de Niza (LB/WR): Lake Forest, Montana Tech, South Dakota School of Mines, SOUTHERN UTAH, Whittier
Bryan Stroughter - Tempe (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Ayden Suba - Queen Creek (DE): Arizona Christian, Puget Sound
Jaivon Swecker - Cactus Shadows (RB): Ottawa
David Sweetman - Brophy (DT): Jamestown
Esaias Swindle - Desert Edge (DT): Albion, Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, McPherson
Matthew Swink - Hamilton (K): Arizona Christian, Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, McPherson, Ottawa (Ariz.), Ottawa (Kans.), Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain
Nick Switzer - Hamilton (RB): Lewis & Clark, New Mexico State
Hyrum Tanner - Empire (WR): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Rose-Hulman
Drew Tapley - Desert Mountain (QB): Drake, Presbyterian
Rune Tepolt - Liberty (LB): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State
Jordan Thomas - Canyon del Oro (RB): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest
Colin Tibbs - Verrado (CB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Colorado School of Mines, Ottawa, Sioux Falls
Viliami Tongotea - Buckeye (RB): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Crown, Ripon, Rocky Mountain, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)
Jacob Trampp - Eastmark (OT): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Black Hills State, Graceland, McPherson, Southern Utah (preferred walk-on), Washburn
Matthew Tran - Arizona College Prep (LB): Knox, Luther
Gary Tucker - Mountain Pointe (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Brody Turner - Chandler (OG/DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
William Urbina - Sabino (C): Adams State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Ralphie Valencia - San Manuel (CB): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)
Drew Vanderah - Arizona College Prep (CB): Grinnell, Lake Forest, St. Norbert
Mason VanDerToorn - Horizon (SS): Crown, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Levi VanDyke - Prescott (FS): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)
Traven Vigenser - Desert Vista (WR): Black Hills State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on)
Issac Villalobos - Tombstone (DT): Ottawa
Layton Vining - Liberty (OT): IDAHO
Juan Virgen Jr. - Verrado (SS): Arizona Christian, Crown, Ottawa, Whittier
Julian Virgen - Verrado (RB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Ottawa, Westminster Coll. (Pa.)
Kaden Wagner - Chino Valley (DT): Jamestown, Northern Arizona, WESTERN NEW MEXICO
Aiden Wander - Arete Prep (LB): Ottawa
Blake Ware - O'Connor (LB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Crown, Fort Lewis, LAKE FOREST, Pacific (Ore.), Puget Sound, Westminster
Jacob Ware - Centennial (SS): Ottawa
A'Mauri Washington - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oklahoma, OREGON, Oregon State, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Demari Washington - Centennial (FS): Army, Colorado, Sioux Falls
Keron Watson - Cienega (WR): Adams State, Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)
Pierson Watson - Coconino (LB): Air Force, BYU, Nevada, Northern Arizona, South Dakota, Weber State
Will Way - Pusch Ridge (OT/DE): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), IDAHO STATE, Northern Arizona, South Dakota, Washington State, Weber State
Jonathan Webb - Paradise Honors (LB): Crown
Jake Weidinger - Flagstaff (WR): Arizona Christian, HASTINGS, Wisconsin-River Falls
Zarius Wells - Chandler (OT): Adams State, Black Hills State, Colorado Mesa, Fort Lewis, South Dakota School of Mines, Valparaiso
Magnum West - Saguaro (DT): Arizona Christian, Arizona (preferred walk-on), Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Black Hills State, Carnegie Mellon, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwestern Minnesota State, St. Thomas (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Doran Wetzel - Ironwood (LB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mason Whitener - Verrado (OT): Arizona Christian
Bryson Wilke - Willow Canyon (K): Arizona Christian, Rocky Mountain
Mason Williams - Eastmark (OT): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Western New Mexico
Sam Williams - Brophy (FS): Arizona Christian
Shahid Wilson - Millennium (CB): Adams State, Montana State, North Dakota
Jaron Winters - ALA-West Foothills (C): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Fort Lewis, Mayville State, Presentation
Cory Wood - Kellis (K): Westminster Coll. (Pa.)
Dominic Woodall - Ironwood (LB): Lewis & Clark
Jamaal Young - Marcos de Niza (WR): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Jamestown, Mayville State, Montana Tech, Ottawa, Presentation, Rocky Mountain, Washburn, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mikey Young - Paradise Honors (CB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Crown, Presentation, Ripon
Manuel Zamorano - Canyon del Oro (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Cooper Zellner - Gilbert (LB): Arizona Christian, Linfield, Rocky Mountain
Prince Zombo - Liberty (WR): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), BYU (preferred walk-on)
Kaden Zordani - Horizon (QB): Ottawa
ALA-Queen Creek RB/LB Mitchell Jensen commits to Colorado Mines
Colorado School of Mines is one of the top engineering programs in the nation and its football program is also competing at a high level. Those factors led to Mitchell Jensen choosing to spend his college years in Golden.
The 5-10, 205-pound running back and linebacker at ALA-Queen Creek announced his commitment to the Orediggers last Sunday.
"What did it for me is the opportunity to go to an amazing school for the academic side of things while also being part of a championship football team," Jensen said in a text message. "The coaches have built a great culture in Golden and truly care about their guys."
Jensen is planning to study Mechanical Engineering and Mines is recruiting him as a running back. He is planning to attend college in the fall of 2025 after serving a two-year LDS church mission.
Jensen rushed for 726 yards and 15 touchdowns as the Patriots made it back-to-back trips to the Open Division playoffs. On defense, he had 62 tackles and five sacks.
With numbers like that on both sides of the ball, Jensen was named the 5A San Tan Region Player of the Year.
Brandon Moore was named the Division II Coach of the Year after guiding Colorado Mines to its first national championship game and a 13-3 record. The Orediggers began the season 0-2 and then reeled off 13 straight, capturing the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference title (at 9-0) and then winning four postseason games before falling short in the title game.
It wasn't until after Mack Molander led Eastmark to its first state championship in late November that the offers came in. In all, a total of six offers came the quarterback's way. On Tuesday, he verbally committed to Augustana University in South Dakota.
"They have a great program, coaching staff, and community," Molander said in a text message. "Also, they have the exact major that I want to pursue."
That major would be sports broadcasting. But, before Molander talks about sports, he will continue playing it for the Vikings.
The 6-3, 210-pound signal caller passed for 3,066 yards and 37 touchdowns as the Firebirds finished 13-1. He was already an individual state champion in the javelin in each of the past two track and field seasons. Academically, Molander is a 4.2 GPA student.
Augustana finished last season at 7-4. The Vikings had 16 seniors that played their final games in the Navy & Gold. AU is a member of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (Div. II).
CLASS OF 2023 COMMITMENTS
Players that have signed are in BOLD
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Aiden Herring (DE) - Perry
Griffin Stalfort (C) - Hamilton
AKRON ZIPS
Drew Nicolson (LS) - Corona del Sol
ALCORN STATE BRAVES
Zaccheus Cooper (RB) - Saguaro
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Taye Brown (LB) - Hamilton
Dominic Hanger (LB) - Chandler (walk-on)
Genesis Smith (FS) - Hamilton
ARIZONA CHRISTIAN FIREBIRDS
Shannon Coulter (WR) - Saguaro
Charles Ennis Jr. (RB) - Chandler
Juan Pablo Garcia (DE) - Douglas
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
Sirri Kandiyeli (OT) - Mesa Mountain View
Carston Kieffer (K) - Corona del Sol
Lenox Lawson (S) - Red Mountain
ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS
Carlos Griffin (CB) - Saguaro
AUGUSTANA (S. DAK.) VIKINGS
Jaxon Haynes (WR) - Hamilton
Mack Molander (QB) - Eastmark
BAYLOR BEARS
Matthew Klopfenstein (TE) - Horizon
BOISE STATE BRONCOS
Wyatt Milkovic (LB) - Basha
BYU COUGARS
Jackson Bowers (TE) - Mesa Mountain View
Pierson Watson (LB) - Coconino
CENTRAL MICHIGAN CHIPPEWAS
Ryan Blum (C) - Basha
COLGATE RAIDERS
Ralph Bernard (DE) - Trevor Browne
COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES OREDIGGERS
Mitchell Jensen (RB/LB) - ALA-Queen Creek
COLORADO STATE RAMS
Stephon Daily (WR) - Sierra Linda
COLUMBIA LIONS
Levi Robins (CB) - Saguaro
CORNELL BIG RED
Jason Kirkland (DE) - Mountain Ridge
DRAKE BULLDOGS
Christian Aguilar (LB) - Mountain Ridge
Jacob Condie (TE) - Desert Ridge
Cody Judge (WR) - Chaparral
Isaac Stopke (RB) - Lake Havasu
HASTINGS BRONCOS
Matthew Johanson (WR) - Greenway
Ethan Krominga (CB) - Canyon del Oro
Jake Purdy (DE) - River Valley
Jake Weidinger (WR) - Hastings
HAWAII RAINBOW WARRIORS
Kaleb Jackson Carter (OT) - Desert Edge
IDAHO VANDALS
Deshaun Buchanan (RB) - Basha
Dionte Lamaide (DE) - Saguaro
Layton Vining (OT) - Liberty
JAMESTOWN JIMMIES
Aidan Buggs (OG) - Casteel
KANSAS STATE WILDCATS
Ryan Davis (DE) - O'Connor
Tre Spivey (WR) - Hamilton
LAKE FOREST FORESTERS
Charlie Fiedler (WR) - Sunnyslope
Nicolas Martin (OG) - Chandler
Blake Ware (LB) - O'Connor
LUTHER NORSE
Evan Aguirre (WR) - Youngker
Alex Campos (WR) - Eastmark
Liam Henry (RB) - Estrella Foothills
MONTANA STATE BOBCATS
Dom Solano (DE) - Cactus
MONTANA STATE NORTHERN LIGHTS
Logan James (QB) - Wickenburg
NAVY MIDSHIPMEN
Tyson Simmons (DE) - Basha
NEBRASKA WESLEYAN PRAIRIE WOLVES
Brennen Hills (RB) - Casteel
NEW MEXICO LOBOS
Devon Dampier (QB) - Saguaro
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Ben Currence (WR) - O'Connor (walk-on)
Myseth Currie (WR) - Cesar Chavez
Adam Damante (QB) - ALA-Gilbert North
Chandler Davis (DE) - Hamilton
Braeden Kaczmarek (DE) - Red Mountain
Alex McLaughlin (LB) - Hamilton
Blaise Nelson (WR) - Valley Vista
Porter Reynolds (LB) - Queen Creek
NORTHERN COLORADO BEARS
Richard Stallworth (QB) - Yuma Catholic
NORTHERN STATE WOLVES
Jake Carbajal (OG) - Corona del Sol
NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS
Alex Doost (OT) - Mountain Ridge
Dylan Roberts (DT) - Centennial
Cole Shivers (CB) - Saguaro
OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS
Jack Endean (OT) - Tanque Verde
Shea Freibaum (LS) -Saguaro
OREGON DUCKS
My'Keil Gardner (DE) - Liberty
Cole Martin (CB) - Basha
A'Mauri Washington (DT) - Chandler
PUGET SOUND LOGGERS
Maddox Montoya (LB) - Mesquite
SIOUX FALLS COUGARS
Jack Amer (QB) - Perry
SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES HARDROCKERS
Austin Glimpse (QB) - Sunrise Mountain
SOUTHERN UTAH THUNDERBIRDS
Brendan Anderson (QB) - Mountain Ridge
Colton Campbell (OG) - Williams Field
AJ Dutchover (OG) - Highland
Tanner Emery (OT) - Safford
Cooper LeDuc (CB) - Hamilton
Nathan Manzanarez (FS) - Desert Edge
Josh Morin (DE) - Heritage Academy Mesa
Breck Mullins (LB) - Williams Field
Jayden Rogers (P) - Mountain Ridge
Mason Stromstad (LB) - Marcos de Niza
STANFORD CARDINAL
Gavin Geweniger (DE) - Chaparral
USC TROJANS
Ja'Kobi Lane (WR) - Red Mountain
Elijah Paige (OT) - Pinnacle
UTAH UTES
Caleb Lomu (OT) - Highland
UTAH TECH TRAILBLAZERS
William Bontrager (RB) - Estrella Foothills
VILLANOVA WILDCATS
Dane Fidler (CB) - Apache Junction
WASHINGTON UNIV. (MO.) BEARS
Matthew Bass (OG) - Chandler
WEBER STATE WILDCATS
Will Way (OT) - Pusch Ridge
WESTERN NEW MEXICO MUSTANGS
Kaden Wagner (DT) - Chino Valley
WISCONSIN BADGERS
James Durand (OG) - Basha
WISCONSIN-RIVER FALLS FALCONS
Jake Hilton (WR) - Prescott