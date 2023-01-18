UPDATED: 1/17/23

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 390 players from the Class of 2022 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Saieed Hasan was a three-year varsity player at Peoria. The 6-1, 185-pound safety and wide receiver gained an offer last Saturday from Eastern New Mexico. Hasan had his most productive year in 2022 with 50 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, and two fumble recoveries. He also played on the offensive side of the ball in his senior year and caught 28 passes for the Panthers. Hasan scored six touchdowns this season - three receiving, two on fumble returns, and one on an interception runback. Eastern New Mexico has a new defensive coordinator as Oliver Soukup has returned to the Greyhounds. He coached the past eight years at New Mexico State and Carlsbad HS. Prior to that, Soukup was at Eastern coaching the defensive line and linebackers. ENMU finished 3-8 last season. The Greyhounds are in the Lone Star Conference (Div. II).



Here's the rest of the offers from last Saturday through Tuesday:



Thunderbird linebacker Sean Mathews received an offer from Westminster College (Pa.).

Eastmark tight end Wyatt Mullenaux received an offer from Ottawa.

Chandler wide receiver Vincent Buckles received offers from Ottawa, Westminster College (Pa.), and Concordia College (Minn.).

Buena offensive tackle Trevor Rudolph received offers from Ottawa and McPherson (Kans.).

Sabino center William Urbina received an offer from Adams State (Colo.).

Sunnyslope defensive tackle Issaiah Marshall received his first offer from Westminster College (Pa.).

Higley wide receiver Dominic Esposito received an offer from Black Hills State (S. Dak.).

Sequoia Pathway kicker Michael Luna received an offer from Puget Sound (Wash.).

Kellis kicker Cory Wood received his first offer from Westminster College (Pa.).

Cesar Chavez offensive tackle/defensive end Zachary Cook received an offer from Washburn (Kans.).

Red Mountain center Jefferson Giles received an offer from Sioux Falls (S. Dak.).

Millennium defensive end Jax Adair received an offer from McPherson.

Tonopah Valley wide receiver Joseph McCubbin received an offer from McPherson.

Maricopa offensive tackle Nate Leon received his first offer from Crown (Minn.).

Mohave long snapper Vincent Plancarte received an offer from McPherson.

ALA-West Foothills defensive end Caleb Boonzaayer received an offer from Wheaton (Ill.).

Liberty long snapper Tucker Allred received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

ALA-Ironwood cornerback Enrique Calzada received an offer from McPherson.

Eastmark running back Diego Rodriguez received an offer from McPherson.

Cesar Chavez center Christopher Chacon received an offer from Crown.

Sunnyslope defensive end Preston Mosher received an offer from Westminster College (Pa.).

Gila Ridge wide receiver Brayden Faber received offers from McPherson and Ottawa.

Thunderbird safety Nate Godoy received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Desert Edge cornerback Treshon Liddle received an offer from Carroll Univ. (Wisc.).

Verrado running back Julian Virgen received an offer from Westminster College (Pa.).

Buckeye running back David Fresneda received an offer from Wooster (Ohio).

Higley defensive tackle Caleb Botticello received an offer from Southwest Minnesota State.

Peoria quarterback Joshua Holiday received an offer from McPherson.

Cactus athlete Will Galvan received an offer from Eastern New Mexico.



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach National Signing Day on Feb. 1. That is the next time that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.