Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 1/17

Photo Courtesy of Saieed Hasan
Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Eastern New Mexico offers Peoria wide receiver Hasan

UPDATED: 1/17/23

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 390 players from the Class of 2022 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Saieed Hasan was a three-year varsity player at Peoria. The 6-1, 185-pound safety and wide receiver gained an offer last Saturday from Eastern New Mexico. Hasan had his most productive year in 2022 with 50 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, and two fumble recoveries. He also played on the offensive side of the ball in his senior year and caught 28 passes for the Panthers. Hasan scored six touchdowns this season - three receiving, two on fumble returns, and one on an interception runback. Eastern New Mexico has a new defensive coordinator as Oliver Soukup has returned to the Greyhounds. He coached the past eight years at New Mexico State and Carlsbad HS. Prior to that, Soukup was at Eastern coaching the defensive line and linebackers. ENMU finished 3-8 last season. The Greyhounds are in the Lone Star Conference (Div. II).

Here's the rest of the offers from last Saturday through Tuesday:

Thunderbird linebacker Sean Mathews received an offer from Westminster College (Pa.).
Eastmark tight end Wyatt Mullenaux received an offer from Ottawa.
Chandler wide receiver Vincent Buckles received offers from Ottawa, Westminster College (Pa.), and Concordia College (Minn.).
Buena offensive tackle Trevor Rudolph received offers from Ottawa and McPherson (Kans.).
Sabino center William Urbina received an offer from Adams State (Colo.).
Sunnyslope defensive tackle Issaiah Marshall received his first offer from Westminster College (Pa.).
Higley wide receiver Dominic Esposito received an offer from Black Hills State (S. Dak.).
Sequoia Pathway kicker Michael Luna received an offer from Puget Sound (Wash.).
Kellis kicker Cory Wood received his first offer from Westminster College (Pa.).
Cesar Chavez offensive tackle/defensive end Zachary Cook received an offer from Washburn (Kans.).
Red Mountain center Jefferson Giles received an offer from Sioux Falls (S. Dak.).
Millennium defensive end Jax Adair received an offer from McPherson.
Tonopah Valley wide receiver Joseph McCubbin received an offer from McPherson.
Maricopa offensive tackle Nate Leon received his first offer from Crown (Minn.).
Mohave long snapper Vincent Plancarte received an offer from McPherson.
ALA-West Foothills defensive end Caleb Boonzaayer received an offer from Wheaton (Ill.).
Liberty long snapper Tucker Allred received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
ALA-Ironwood cornerback Enrique Calzada received an offer from McPherson.
Eastmark running back Diego Rodriguez received an offer from McPherson.
Cesar Chavez center Christopher Chacon received an offer from Crown.
Sunnyslope defensive end Preston Mosher received an offer from Westminster College (Pa.).
Gila Ridge wide receiver Brayden Faber received offers from McPherson and Ottawa.
Thunderbird safety Nate Godoy received an offer from Arizona Christian.
Desert Edge cornerback Treshon Liddle received an offer from Carroll Univ. (Wisc.).
Verrado running back Julian Virgen received an offer from Westminster College (Pa.).
Buckeye running back David Fresneda received an offer from Wooster (Ohio).
Higley defensive tackle Caleb Botticello received an offer from Southwest Minnesota State.
Peoria quarterback Joshua Holiday received an offer from McPherson.
Cactus athlete Will Galvan received an offer from Eastern New Mexico.

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach National Signing Day on Feb. 1. That is the next time that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

CLASS OF 2023 OFFERS

Jax Adair - Millennium (DE): McPherson, Ottawa

Christian Aguilar - Mountain Ridge (LB): Butler, DRAKE

Ryan Aguilar - Casteel (FS): Lewis & Clark

Evan Aguirre - Youngker (WR): Arizona Christian, LUTHER, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brady Alfonso - Willow Canyon (OT): Crown, Ottawa

Cade Alisa - Poston Butte (OT): Arizona State, Black Hills State, CSU-Pueblo, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), San Diego, Southwestern Minnesota State, Western New Mexico

Joseph Allen - Highland (SS): Arizona State (preferred walk-on)

Taesean Allen - Dysart (WR): Ottawa

Tucker Allred - Liberty (LS): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Lawrence, McPherson, Ripon, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jack Amer - Perry (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.),Drake, SIOUX FALLS

Brendan Anderson - Mountain Ridge (QB): Drake, San Diego, SOUTHERN UTAH, St. Thomas, Yale

Isaac Anderson - Williams Field (SS): Carthage, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Jamestown, Knox, Lake Forest, Lawrence, Lewis & Clark, Massachusetts Maritime, St. Olaf, Westminster Coll. (Pa.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Payden Anderson - Queen Creek (DE): Arizona Christian

Luis Arellano - Salpointe (C): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Dakota Wesleyan, Ottawa

Luke Arenas - Canyon del Oro (OG): Culver-Stockton

Coleson Arends - Pinnacle (TE): Arizona State, Black Hills State, Drake

Adrien Armstrong - Carl Hayden (WR): Arizona Christian

Christopher Arviso II - Mountain Pointe (QB): Arizona Christian, CSU-Pueblo, Lake Forest, New Mexico State (preferred walk-on), Taylor, Wisconsin-River Falls

Strider Aston - Brophy (LB): Arizona Christian

CJ Ballard - Saguaro (OT): Arizona Christian, Knox, Lake Forest, St. Olaf, Westminster Coll. (Pa.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Kaden Bancroft - Basha (DT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Ottawa

Polo Banuelos - Cactus (WR): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)

Eli Barta - Mesa Mountain View (OG): Adams State, Black Hills State, Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Northern Arizona, Puget Sound, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kyle Bartnik - Perry (TE): Black Hills State, Drake, Fort Lewis, Ottawa

Matthew Bass - Chandler (OG): Adams State, Lake Forest, WASHINGTON UNIV. (MO.)

Braeden Belanger - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Lake Forest, Puget Sound

Jorge Beltran - Cesar Chavez (QB): Crown

Ralph Bernard - Trevor Browne (DE): COLGATE, Northern Arizona

Nathan Bilski - Verrado (LB): Arizona Christian, Puget Sound

David Bird - O'Connor (LS): California

Jadiem Birthwright - Pinnacle (S): Lake Forest

Steven Bishopp - Sabino (K): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Matt Blau - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Lake Forest

Jonathan Blohm - Horizon (OG): Knox

Ryan Blum - Basha (C): Air Force, CENTRAL MICHIGAN, Columbia, Georgetown, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego

Rocco Bonini - Shadow Ridge (CB): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Luther

William Bontrager - Estrella Foothills (RB): Clarke, Luther, UTAH TECH (PREFERRED WALK-ON)

Caleb Boonzaayer - ALA-West Foothills (DE): Grinnell, Kalamazoo, Rose-Hulman, Wheaton, Willamette

Caleb Botticello - Higley (DT): Fort Lewis, Mayville State, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Norbert

Eric Bowcutt - ALA-Queen Creek (CB): Culver-Stockton

Jackson Bowers - Mesa Mountain View (TE): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, Texas, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Yale

Brandon Bowman - Arizona College Prep (OG): Norwich

Adam Bradford - Valley Christian (WR): Dordt, Graceland, Rocky Mountain

Deyon Bradley - Moon Valley (RB): Arizona Christian

Andre Branch - Fairfax (RB): Ottawa

Sam Brown - Marana (WR): Jamestown, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Taye Brown - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, ARIZONA, Georgetown, Idaho, Idaho State, Kansas State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, South Dakota

Tre Brown - Mesa (WR): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Crown, Hastings, Mayville State, Northern State, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain

Jackson Browning - Basha (LB): Adams State, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Ottawa, Rocky Mountain, Washburn

Christopher Bryan - Moon Valley (LB): Lake Forest

Deshaun Buchanan - Basha (RB): Arizona, Grambling State, IDAHO, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, Utah Tech

Vincent Buckles - Chandler (WR): Benedctine Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Ottawa, Westminster Coll. (Pa.)

Xavier Bueno - Marcos de Niza (LB): Crown

Aidan Buggs - Casteel (OG): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, JAMESTOWN, Knox, Luther, Whittier

Jack Butler - Pusch Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Gannon, Hastings, Jamestown, McPherson

John Butler - Saguaro (LB): Arizona, Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Idaho State, North Carolina Central, Northern Arizona

Carson Cagle - Campo Verde (OT): Presentation

Derek Calderon - Saguaro (LB): Arizona Christian, Luther

Enrique Calzada - ALA-Ironwood (CB): Clarke, Hastings, McPherson

Blake Cameron - Dobson (CB): California Lutheran

Colton Campbell - Williams Field (OG): SOUTHERN UTAH

Darrien Campbell - Kellis (QB): Western New Mexico

Alex Campos - Eastmark (WR): LUTHER, Ottawa (Kans.), Puget Sound

Andrue Cannon - St. Mary's (TE): Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jake Carbajal - Corona del Sol (OG): NORTHERN STATE

Jayden Carbajal - Sunnyslope (SS): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)

Vicente Cardona - Douglas (RB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Hastings

Roman Carrasco - Desert Edge (OT): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico

Tristan Carrera - Campo Verde (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Luther, Presentation

Ryan Carter - Willow Canyon (LS): Arizona Christian, Ottawa

Pablo Castillo Jr. - Carl Hayden (LB): Crown

Elijah Cazares - Arizona College Prep (TE): Beloit

Anthony Chacon - Centennial (C): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Knox, Lake Forest, La Verne, Luther, McPherson, Ottawa, St. Olaf, Westminster, Wisconsin-Oshkosh

Christopher Chacon - Cesar Chavez (C): Crown, Culver-Stockton

Ethan Chamberlain - Marana Mountain View (RB): Crown

Diego Chavez - Bisbee (RB): Arizona Christian, Hastings

Jose Chavez - Moon Valley (CB): Carthage, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)

Brodie Chicharello - Apollo (LB): Carthage, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)

Silas Chicharello - Apollo (QB): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Crown

Roch Cholowsky - Hamilton (QB/P): New Mexico State, Notre Dame

Mason Chorak - Saguaro (OT): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Idaho, Idaho State, Northern Colorado

Lance Christensen - Snowflake (SS): Knox

Omar Cisneros - Boulder Creek (CB): Fort Lewis

Kavaughn Clark - Centennial (RB): Nevada, Northern Arizona

Lionell Clay - Mountain Ridge (SS): Crown, Jamestown

Nolan Clement - Desert Mountain (DE): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Bryant, Georgetown, Idaho State, Lehigh, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, St. Thomas (Minn.), UC Davis, Utah Tech, Weber State

Damian Coley - Salpointe (DE): Arizona Christian, Carthage, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Ottawa, Western New Mexico

Christian Coltellaro - Skyline (LB): Crown, Dakota State

Jacob Condie - Desert Ridge (WR): DRAKE, Wisconsin-River Falls

Quintin Conley - Central (WR): Ottawa

Daniel Contreras - River Valley (OG): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Zachary Cook - Cesar Chavez (OL): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Washburn, Western New Mexico

Vance Cooper - Paradise Honors (RB): Bellarmine, Buena Vista, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Crown, Denison, Graceland, Knox, Lake Forest, Presentation, St. Olaf, Whittier

Zaccheus Cooper - Saguaro (RB): ALCORN STATE, Army, Idaho State, Montana State, Morgan State, New Mexico, Utah Tech

Christopher Cordero - Desert Edge (RB): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Gannon, Westminster Coll. (Pa.), Wisconsin-River Falls

David Cordova II - Sabino (RB): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Fitchburg State, Geneva, Puget Sound

Peyton Cornwell - Casteel (OG): Lewis & Clark

Michael Cosentino - Empire (DE): Grinnell

Shannon Coulter - Saguaro (WR): ARIZONA CHRISTIAN, Wisconsin-River Falls

Drew Cowart - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Middle Tennessee State, Utah (preferred walk-on)

Bryton Cox - Williams (C): Ottawa

Cole Crandall - Highland (FS): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)

Lucas Crawford - Marana Mountain View (OG): Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Doane, Hastings, Lake Forest

Carter Crispin - Red Mountain (QB): Kalamazoo

Kyle Cunanan - Sunnyslope (K): Charlotte

Ben Currence - O'Connor (WR): Mary, NORTHERN ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON)

Myseth Currie - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Eastern New Mexico, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Stephon Daily - Sierra Linda (WR): Army, COLORADO STATE, Hawaii, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Washington State

Anthony Dalisay - Mohave (DB): Carthage

Adam Damante - ALA-Gilbert North (QB): NORTHERN ARIZONA

Devon Dampier - Saguaro (QB): Air Force, Alcorn State, Arizona, Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Idaho State, Navy, Nevada, NEW MEXICO, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Pennsylvania, Rice, South Dakota, UTEP, Yale

Chandler Davis - Hamilton (DE): Idaho State, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Ryan Davis - O'Connor (DE): Boise State, Idaho State, KANSAS STATE, Montana State, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, South Dakota, Washington State

Saxon Davison - Mountain Ridge (LB): St. Norbert

Jahme Dawson - Walden Grove (WR): Ripon

Antonio Delgado - Desert Vista (LB): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, CSU-Pueblo, Fort Lewis, Graceland, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Baptist, Wisconsin-River Falls

Michael Delligatti - Dobson (LB): Lake Forest, McPherson

Daniel Delponte - Millennium (LB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Ottawa

Jayden Diaz - Arizona College Prep (QB): Beloit, Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Jamestown, Knox, Lake Forest, Presentation, Simpson, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tysson Donnell - Cesar Chavez (DT): Arizona Christian

Alex Doost - Mountain Ridge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Oregon State, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia

Dameon Draper - Millennium (SS): Arizona Christian

David Drinen - Saguaro (CB): Luther, Wisconsin-River Falls

Layton Duncan - Brophy (WR): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), CSU-Pueblo, Idaho State, Montana State, Morgan State, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Washburn

Lorenzo Duran - Yuma Catholic (DT): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)

James Durand - Basha (OG): Arizona, BYU, California, Colorado, Harvard, Indiana, Iowa State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Oregon State, Pennsylvania, Princeton, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, WISCONSIN, Yale

AJ Dutchover - Highland (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Grinnell, SOUTHERN UTAH, Wisconsin-River Falls

Josh Dweh - Trevor Browne (DT): Ottawa

Joshua Dye - Williams Field (RB): Northern Arizona

Josiah Dye - Williams Field (CB): Air Force, Army, New Mexico, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Utah State

Malachi Eafon - Cholla (RB): Black Hills State, Culver-Stockton

Lashown Ealim - Chandler (OG): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Luther

Keire Earl - Basha (CB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton

Emyson Edmonds - Hamilton (CB): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tanner Emery - Safford (OT): SOUTHERN UTAH

Jack Endean - Tanque Verde (OT): Arizona, California, OKLAHOMA STATE

Deric English - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Florida State, Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri, Morgan State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn State, Utah, Washington

Charles Ennis Jr. - Chandler (RB): ARIZONA CHRISTIAN, Wisconsin-River Falls

Sean Esparza - Boulder Creek (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Puget Sound

Ethan Espinosa - Valley Vista (WR): Graceland, Knox

Elijah Espinoza - McClintock (CB): Arizona Christian

Valentine Espinoza - Casa Grande (C): Presentation

Dominic Esposito - Higley (WR): Black Hills State, Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest, Mount Union, Valparaiso, Wisconsin-River Falls

Nik Evans - Berean Academy (LB): Quincy

Moses Everest - Carl Hayden (DE): Arizona Christian, Crown, Mayville State

Brayden Faber - Gila Ridge (WR): Arizona Christian, Dean, Finlandia, Greenville, McPherson, Ottawa, Willamette

Trey Fanene - Corona del Sol (OT): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound

Chris Fasano - Mesquite (WR): Luther

Erich Fecke-Stoudt - Combs (OT): Fort Lewis

Omare Feely - Lake Havasu (WR): Arizona Christian, Finlandia

Gage Felix - Salpointe (WR): Hastings

Brady Ferris - Willow Canyon (RB): Jamestown, Lake Forest

Dane Fidler - Apache Junction (CB): Knox, Lake Forest, McPherson, Tabor, VILLANOVA (PREFERRED WALK-ON)

Charlie Fiedler - Sunnyslope (WR): LAKE FOREST

Kyan Fields - Millennium (WR): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Ottawa, Taylor

Jasiah Flores - Shadow Ridge (DT): Arizona Christian

Jonah Flowers - Valley Vista (LB): Ottawa

Xander Flowers - Lake Havasu (C): Ottawa

Kolten Ford - Queen Creek (K): Centenary, Willamette

Aaron Francis - Central (LB): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, Ottawa

Shea Freibaum - Saguaro (LS): Marshall, OKLAHOMA STATE, Oregon, Oregon State, San Jose State

David Fresneda - Buckeye (RB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Lawrence, Lewis & Clark, Wooster

Dylan Frisch - Gila Ridge (OL): McPherson

Ethan Fritz - Basha (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Roman Funk - Horizon (QB): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)., Hendrix, Knox, McPherson, Ottawa (Kans.), Rose-Hulman, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)

Bobby Gaitan - Poston Butte (DT): Ottawa

David Galindo - St. Mary's (LB): Jamestown

Will Galvan - Cactus (ATH): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Eastern New Mexico, Jamestown

Anthony Garcia - Shadow Ridge (RB): Arizona Christian, Carroll Univ. (Wisc.)

Juan Pablo Garcia - Douglas (DE): ARIZONA CHRISTIAN

Brysen Gardner - Centennial (K): Lake Forest, Ottawa, Presentation, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls

My'Keil Gardner - Liberty (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin

William Garrett - Saguaro (OG): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Bethel Univ. (Minn.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Knox, Lake Forest, Presentation, St. Olaf, Westminster Coll. (Pa.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Mekhi Gaskin - Sunnyside (FS): Doane

Luis Gastelum-Contreras - Brophy (OT): Black Hills State, Clarke, Hastings, Jamestown, Luther

Zack Gaumont - Mesa Mountain View (WR): Jamestown

Logan Gentry - San Tan Charter (TE): Arizona Christian, Rocky Mountain, Willamette

Logan Getejanc - Shadow Ridge (OG): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Fort Lewis, Graceland, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Saint John's (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Gavin Geweniger - Chaparral (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, Northwestern, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, STANFORD, UNLV, Washington, Washington State

Jefferson Giles - Red Mountain (C): Fort Lewis, Sioux Falls

Connor Gingg - Verrado (LB): Arizona Christian

Austin Glimpse - Sunrise Mountain (QB): Grinnell, Rose-Hulman, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES, Washington Univ. (Mo.), Wesleyan, Wisconsin-River Falls

Mekhi Godlove - Tolleson (OG): Arizona Christian

Nate Godoy - Thunderbird (FS): Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Willamette

Nate Gomez - Campo Verde (CB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Dordt, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Presentation, St. Norbert

Rudy Gonzales - Cactus (QB): Graceland

Dailan Goodman - Salpointe (RB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Mercyhurst, Presentation

Max Grady - Desert Vista (CB): Arizona Christian

Abraham Grajeda - Pusch Ridge (RB): George Fox

Patrick Green - Basha (LB): Lake Forest, South Dakota School of Mines

CJ Greer - Trevor Browne (RB): Arizona Christian, Mayville State, Ottawa

Carlos Griffin - Saguaro (CB): ARMY, Syracuse

Rodrigo Guerrero - Trevor Browne (C): Willamette

Blas Guillen - Central (OT): Arizona Christian

Wrangler Guilliams - Florence (DT): Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Ottawa

Austin Hall - Sunrise Mountain (LS): Crown, McPherson

Terrance Hall - Mountain Ridge (WR): Black Hills State, Morgan State

Landon Halle - Cienega (C): Arizona Christian

Daunte Hamblin - Chandler (RB): Luther

Donnovan Hamblin - Chandler (LB): Knox, Luther

Carter Hancock - Higley (WR): Air Force, Columbia, Michigan (preferred walk-on)

Dominic Hanger - Chandler (LB): Adams State, ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)

Braden Harvey - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Puget Sound

Saieed Hasan - Peoria (SS): Eastern New Mexico, Judson, McPherson, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Drayson Hatch - ALA-Queen Creek (K): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest

Khalil Hayes - Mountain Pointe (CB): Arizona Christian, Lincoln, McPherson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jaxon Haynes - Hamilton (WR): AUGUSTANA UNIV. (S.DAK.), Drake, Lake Forest, Northern State, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls

Hunter Heeringa - Valley Christian (QB): Northwestern Coll. (Iowa)

Kaleb Hefner - Canyon View (OT): Arizona Christian, Luther

Caleb Heidrick - Red Mountain (LB): Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton, Dakota State, Knox, Lawrence, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Mayville State, Mount Marty

Harrison Heimuli - Highland (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Ethan Heinrich - Valley Christian (WR): Cal Lutheran, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Dordt, Graceland, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Ottawa, Sioux Falls, Wheaton

Mikel Henderson - Valley Vista (WR): Westminster Coll. (Pa.)

Vernon Henderson - Paradise Honors (DE): Fontbonne

Liam Henry - Estrella Foothills (RB): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, LUTHER

Aiden Herring - Perry (DE): AIR FORCE, Army, Colgate, Columbia, Idaho, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Yale

David Hicks - Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, St. Norbert

Brennen Hills - Casteel (RB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Gustavus Adolphus, Jamestown, Lawrence, Luther, Knox, NEBRASKA WESLEYAN, Presentation, Ripon

Jake Hilton - Prescott (WR): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Luther, Simpson, WISCONSIN-RIVER FALLS

Kenneth Hinkle - Mountain Pointe (DT): Beloit, Lake Forest

Jake Hoel - Arizona College Prep (WR): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, Knox, Lake Forest, Luther, Ottawa, Rose-Hulman

Gavin Hogencamp - River Valley (QB): Arizona Christian, Graceland, Hastings

Joshua Holiday - Peoria (QB): Crown, Lawrence, Luther, McPherson, Puget Sound

Birdie Holloway - Chandler (C): Black Hills State, Luther

Brock Holt - Buckeye (DE): Arizona Christian, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)

Clinton Hopkins - Marcos de Niza (WR): Crown, Presentation

Jase Hudson - Campo Verde (K): Crown, Luther

Clayton Hughes - Campo Verde (DT): Arizona Christian, Crown, Knox, Luther, Ripon, St. Norbert, Whittier

Jaden Humphrey - Desert Vista (DE): Arizona Christian

Kaleb Jackson Carter - Desert Edge (OT): HAWAII, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa, San Diego State

Alex Jacobo - Hamilton (LS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Carthage, Culver-Stockton, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain

Jesus Jacobo - Tolleson (OL): Arizona Christian

Logan James - Wickenburg (QB): MONTANA STATE-NORTHERN

Antwon Jenkins - Cesar Chavez (CB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Eastern New Mexico, Fort Lewis, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain, St. Norbert, Western New Mexico

Mitch Jensen - ALA-Queen Creek (RB/LB): COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES, Northern State

Bryce Jewell - Pusch Ridge (CB): Rose-Hulman, Southwestern Univ. (Tex.)

Dominic Jewell - Willow Canyon (LB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Presentation

Damian Jiles - Cactus (RB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Montana Tech, Wisconsin-River Falls

James Jimenez - Trevor Browne (FS): Mayville State

Matthew Johanson - Greenway (WR): HASTINGS

Amare Johnson - Casteel (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Grant Johnson - Casa Grande (DE): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Presbyterian, Presentation

Isaac Johnson - Casa Grande (WR): Culver-Stockton

Jack Johnson - Basha (OL): Hiram, Luther, Whittier

Jaylen Johnson - Mountain Pointe (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Graceland

Korey Johnson - Mountain Ridge (CB): Colorado School of Mines, Lake Forest, Northern Colorado, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas, Utah Tech

Mark Johnson - Paradise Honors (K): Puget Sound, Wooster

Micah Johnson - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Grambling State, Montana, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Jose State

Zacary Johnson - Centennial (OT): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Norwich

Austin Johnston - Eastmark (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Drake, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, New Mexico State (preferred walk-on), Valparaiso, Western New Mexico

Marcus Jones - Marcos de Niza (LB): Mayville State, McPherson

Elijah Joplin - Marana (QB): Arizona Christian, Jamestown

Cody Judge - Chaparral (WR): DRAKE

Braeden Kaczmarek - Red Mountain (DE): Air Force, Idaho State, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Jack Kaimipono Bal - Centennial (FS): Fort Lewis, Tuskegee

Ashton Kamp - Northwestern Christian (QB): Crown, Lewis & Clark

Sirri Kandiyeli - Mesa Mountain View (OT): Air Force, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Cornell, Eastern Washington, Harvard, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Princeton, South Dakota, Weber State

Juma Kashanda - Chandler (SS): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain, Taylor, Western New Mexico, Westminster (Pa.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Carston Kieffer - Corona del Sol (K): ARIZONA STATE, Tulane (preferred walk-on), UNLV

Jashawn Kinney - Dobson (SS): Greenville, McPherson

Jason Kirkland - Mountain Ridge (DE): Brown, Butler, Colorado School of Mines, CORNELL, Morehead State, Rose-Hulman, San Diego, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas (Minn.), Valparaiso

Drew Klingman - Pusch Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian

Matthew Klopfenstein - Horizon (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, BAYLOR, Buffalo, California, Colorado, Houston, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Massachusetts, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tennessee, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Salehe Koonooka - Centennial (DE): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Taylor, Wisconsin-River Falls

Matthew Krneta - Hamilton (K): Arizona Christian, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Rocky Mountain

Dallas Kroh - Marana Mountain View (C): Hastings, Knox, Puget Sound

Ethan Krominga - Canyon del Oro (CB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), HASTINGS, Jamestown, Knox, Lake Forest, Nebraska Wesleyan, St. Norbert

Asher Kroschel - Hamilton (FS): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Matthew Kruger - Sunnyslope (DT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland

Jonathan Kubat - Corona del Sol (RB): Arizona Christian

Julian Laborin - Dysart (OT): Ottawa

Cole Lalama - Queen Creek (LB): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State

Dionte Lamaide - Saguaro (DE): IDAHO

Cole Lancaster - Gila Ridge (TE): Graceland, Ottawa

Ethan Lane - Basha (QB): Lake Forest, Luther, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain

Ja'Kobi Lane - Red Mountain (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Oregon, San Jose State, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Utah

Sydney Lane - Moon Valley (DT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), John Melvin, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Nebraska Wesleyan, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls

Bo Langley - Skyline (CB): Dakota State

Zurian Lapsley - Glendale (LB/RB): Eastern Washington, Sioux Falls, Southern Utah, St. Norbert

Trey Largo - Mesquite (CB): Luther

Filemani Lauina - Shadow Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian

Thomas Lauria - Highland (LS): Rocky Mountain

Sire LaVallee - Mesquite (SS): Lewis & Clark, Luther

Lenox Lawson - Red Mountain (RB/S): ARIZONA STATE, Central Michigan, Idaho State, Montana State, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa, South Dakota State, Southern Utah, Washington State

Cooper LeDuc - Hamilton (CB): Albion, Butler, Lake Forest, New Mexico State, Sioux Falls, SOUTHERN UTAH, St. Norbert

Nate Leon - Maricopa (OT): Crown

Cody Leopold - Prescott (RB): Lake Forest

Jordan Legg - Dobson (QB/K): Lawrence

Kahoua Leha - Mountain Pointe (DT): Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on)

Na'Jai Lewis - Desert Edge (OT): Arizona Christian, Hastings

PJ Lewis - St. Mary's (FS): Lewis & Clark, Westminster Coll. (Pa.)

Myles Libman - Pinnacle (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Columbia, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Idaho, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Pennsylvania, Portland State, Princeton, Utah Tech

Treshon Liddle - Desert Edge (CB): Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Lewis & Clark, McPherson

Gavin Limongello - Apache Junction (QB): Knox, Lake Forest

Cole Linyard - Horizon (WR): Jamestown

Noah Locke - Paradise Honors (LB): Rose-Hulman

Caleb Lomu - Highland (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, BYU, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tennessee, UCLA, UNLV, USC, UTAH, Utah State, Washington, Washington State

Connor Lopez - Poston Butte (TE): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Lake Forest, Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico

David Lopez - Brophy (RB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Jamestown, Ottawa

Jorge Lopez - Rincon/University (C): Ottawa (Kans.)

Juan Lopez - Marcos de Niza (WR): Black Hills State

Aaron Loughran - Hamilton (LB): Albion, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

James Lujan Jr. - Williams Field (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Knox, Lewis & Clark

Luke Luna - Casa Grande (DT): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Knox

Michael Luna - Sequoia Pathway (K): Crown, Puget Sound

Elijah Lynn - Moon Valley (DT): McPherson

Jaxson Mack - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona Christian, McPherson

Joshua Macon - Willow Canyon (DT): Anna Maria, Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Whittier

Sean Madrid - Salpointe (LB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, Dakota Wesleyan, Hastings, Knox, McPherson, Presentation, Ripon, St. Norbert

Vincent Manata - Sahuaro (OG): La Verne, Ottawa

Vinny Mansfield - Desert Edge (WR): Black Hills State, Gannon, Wisconsin-River Falls

Braxton Manusina - Centennial (LS): McPherson, Ottawa

Nathan Manzanarez - Desert Edge (FS): SOUTHERN UTAH (PREFERRED WALK-ON)

Gage Maras - Boulder Creek (C): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Keiser, Puget Sound, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)

Ignacio Marquez - St. Mary's (OT): Jamestown, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Ottawa

Jarred Marquez - Yuma Catholic (LB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Westminster Coll. (Pa.)

Issaiah Marshall - Sunnyslope (DT): Westminster Coll. (Pa.)

Cole Marszalek - Millennium (LS): Arizona Christian, Arizona State, Texas State

Cole Martin - Basha (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, San Jose State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Max Martin - Camelback (QB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Black Hills State, Ottawa

Nicolas Martin - Chandler (OG): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Colorado Mesa, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Graceland, Knox, LAKE FOREST, Presentation, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ian Martinez Gomez - Camelback (OT): John Melvin, Ottawa

Juan Martinez - La Joya (DT): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, McPherson

Philip Maschue - St. Mary's (OT) - Jamestown, Ottawa

Gianni Mascolino - Coolidge (QB): Washington

Kelton Mason - Mesa (WR): Arizona Christian, Crown, La Verne, Mayville State, Ottawa

Sean Mathews - Thunderbird (LB): Arizona Christian, Grinnell, Knox, Lewis & Clark, McPherson, Ottawa, Presentation, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Westminster Coll. (Pa.), Whittier

Connor Mault - ALA-Ironwood (QB): Clarke, McPherson

Dylan Maza - Marcos de Niza (WR): Presentation

Travis Mbuya - ALA-Ironwood (LB): Arizona Christian, Bluffton, Clarke, Hastings, Lakeland

Kaiden McCarty - Eastmark (FS): Ottawa

Devin McCrea - Millennium (OG): Mayville State

Nikita McCrimon - Westwood (WR): Black Hills State, CSU-Pueblo, Mayville State, Western New Mexico

Joseph McCubbin - Tonopah Valley (WR): Clarke

Alex McLaughlin - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Colorado, Idaho, Idaho State, Illinois State, Montana State, Navy, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Ohio, Southern Utah, St. Thomas, UNLV, Utah Tech, Washington State, Weber State, Western Illinois

Ryder McMillon - Liberty (CB): Arizona Christian

Jacob Medina - Chandler (K): UNLV

Joseph Mickelson - Sunnyslope (WR): Knox

Wyatt Milkovic - Basha (LB): Army, BOISE STATE, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Clinton Moindi - Tolleson (WR): Arizona Christian

Mack Molander - Eastmark (QB): AUGUSTANA UNIV. (S. DAK.), CSU-Pueblo, Eastern New Mexico, Lake Forest, South Dakota School of Mines, Western New Mexico

Jager Monongye - Horizon (OT): Ottawa

George Monreal - Saguaro (DT): Luther

Aaron Monroe Jr. - Centennial (CB): Arizona Christian

Maddox Montoya - Mesquite (LB): Arizona Christian, PUGET SOUND

Cedric Moore - Apollo (SS): Carthage, Culver-Stockton, Finlandia

Jose Mora - Cactus (DT): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Dakota State, Mount Mary, Ottawa, Southwestern (Kans.)

Josh Morin - Heritage Academy Mesa (DE): Idaho State, SOUTHERN UTAH

Majel Morones - Campo Verde (DE): Presentation

Preston Mosher - Sunnyslope (DE): Dordt, Knox, Lake Forest, Wabash, Westminster Coll. (Pa.)

Wyatt Mullenaux - Eastmark (TE): Ottawa, Willamette

Hudson Muller - Horizon (LB): Knox, St. Norbert

Breck Mullins - Williams Field (LB): SOUTHERN UTAH

Tyler Mustain - Pusch Ridge (LB): Idaho State, Northern Arizona

Alex Nabavi - Desert Mountain (LB): Ottawa

Belclem Namegabe - Coolidge (CB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Knox, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Ottawa, Rocky Mountain, South Dakota School of Mines, Southern Utah (preferred walk-on)

Noah Narain - Gilbert (CB): Lewis & Clark

Ezekiel Nautu - Highland (CB): Bowdoin, Fort Lewis, Grinnell, Pacific, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jace Nead - Highland (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Knox, Lake Forest, Presentation, Southern Virginia, St. Norbert

Blaise Nelson - Valley Vista (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, North Dakota, NORTHERN ARIZONA, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Kyle Nelson - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): Idaho State, Northern Colorado

Raquain Nichols - Fairfax (CB): Ottawa

Drew Nicolson - Corona del Sol (LS): AKRON

Chris Nimcheski - Saguaro (WR): Colorado School of Mines, South Dakota School of Mines

Andereya Nsubuga Jr. - Chandler (CB): Portland State

Marc O'Bannon - Perry (OG): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Northern State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Marcus Oberriter - Holbrook (QB): Quincy

Tyreeq-Styles Obichere (WR): Lake Forest

Adrian Oceguera - Mohave (DE): Whittier

Aidan Olsen - Chandler (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Matthew Orthmann - Corona del Sol (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, San Diego, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls

Elijah Paige - Pinnacle (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, Stanford, Tennessee, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Marco Palafox - Arizona College Prep (C): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Hastings, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Knox, Luther, Ottawa, Presentation, Rose-Hulman, Simpson, St. Norbert

Cristian Pando - Willcox (RB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Doane, Finlandia, Hastings, Knox, Lake Forest, McPherson

Gavin Parks - Desert Edge (WR): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Johnny Parrish - Chino Valley (RB): Luther

Izaac Patterson - Mountain Pointe (LB): Sioux Falls, Washburn, Western New Mexico

Keona Peat - Corona del Sol (OG): Fort Lewis, Fort Valley State, Johnson C. Smith, Lincoln (Calif.)

Alvaro Pereira - Verrado (DT): Ottawa

Sebastian Perez - Desert Vista (DE): Arizona Christian

Gavin Peterson - Cienega (WR): Calumet, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Ottawa (Kans.)

Dylan Petrick - Tanque Verde (OT): Adams State

Anthony Pistorio - Florence (WR): Lake Forest

Vincent Plancarte - Mohave (LS): Beloit, Knox, McPherson, St. Andrews, William Penn

Hunter Pletka - San Tan Charter (DE): Knox, Willamette

Dylan Post - Basha (OT): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Ellsworth, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain, St. Olaf

Demarion Postell - Tolleson (WR): Arizona Christian

Dylan Provencher - Rincon/University (WR): Ottawa (Kans.)

Makua Pule - Highland (OT): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Black Hills State, Washburn

Jake Purdy - River Valley (DE): HASTINGS

Jaden Pyrah - Desert Edge (LB): Albion, Wisconsin-River Falls

Michael Quezada - Tolleson (RB): Finlandia

Dion Quintana - Yuma Catholic (WR): Black Hills State, La Verne

Mason Quitugua-Sanchez - Salpointe (FS): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Lake Forest, McPherson, Ottawa, Puget Sound, Ripon, St. Norbert, Whittier

Conner Raetzman - Salpointe (LB): Minot State

William Ralls - Hamilton (OG): Drake, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jacob Rasmussen - Thatcher (DE): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Jamestown, Ottawa (Kans.)

Daniel Rea - Hamilton (OG): Presentation

Cornell Reed Jr. - Sequoia Pathway (WR): Crown

Cole Revis - Catalina Foothills (WR/K): Hastings, Mercyhurst

Jacob Reynolds - Mountain Ridge (DE): Crown

Porter Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Colorado, Eastern Washington, Idaho State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Washington State, Weber State

Travis Rich - Salpointe (K): Arizona Christian

Jose Rivera - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Knox

Sylvestre Rivera - Fairfax (LB): Ottawa

Prince Roberson - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian

Ben Roberts - Notre Dame (DE): Fort Lewis, Ottawa, Western New Mexico

Brett Roberts - Marana Mountain View (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Dylan Roberts - Centennial (DT): Arizona, California, Colorado, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Washington State

Levi Robins - Saguaro (CB): COLUMBIA, Michigan (preferred walk-on), Yale

Duce Robinson - Pinnacle (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Clemson, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, New Mexico, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Jose State, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington

Izaac Robles - Mohave (WR): Whittier

Diego Rodriguez - Eastmark (RB): Lewis & Clark, McPherson

Jayden Rogers - Mountain Ridge (P): Arizona Christian, SOUTHERN UTAH

Zack Rogowski - Canyon del Oro (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings

Josh Roman - Marana Mountain View (QB): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Sterling

Jett Roufus - O'Connor (DE): Arizona Christian, Central Coll. (Iowa), Knox

Carson Routhier - Desert Vista (OG): Arizona Christian, Rocky Mountain

Jacobie Rucker - Pinnacle (RB): Kentucky Christian, Lake Forest

Trevor Rudolph - Buena (OT): Hastings, McPherson, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ottawa

Ty'ree Rudulph - Cesar Chavez (DE): Arizona Christian

Anthony Ruiz - Liberty (LB): Arizona State (preferred walk-on)

Elian Ruiz - Marcos de Niza (OT): Crown, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Myles Rush - Glendale (LB): Arizona Christian

Jay'Len Rushing - Mountain Pointe (RB): New Mexico State (preferred walk-on), Washburn, Western Illinois, Western New Mexico

Landon Sabetta - Perry (OT): Luther, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jerron Salazar - Arizona College Prep (FS): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Knox, Luther, Presentation, St. Norbert

Oscar Saldana - Trevor Browne (OT): McPherson, Ottawa

Xavier Sanchez - Millennium (FS): Taylor

Xavier Sanchez - Red Mountain (CB): Luther, Presentation

Jackson Sander - Higley (LB): Luther, Mayville State

Erick Santiago - Verrado (QB): Arizona Christian

Max Sawyer - Desert Edge (LB): Black Hills State

Sinjin Schmitt - Boulder Creek (RB): Air Force

Griffin Schureman - Queen Creek (OT): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Sioux Falls, Washington (preferred walk-on)

Brayden Scott - Tanque Verde (LB): Carthage, Clarke

Cooper Scott - Highland (DE): Black Hills State

Dorae Scott - Basha (WR): New Mexico State, Western New Mexico

Ryker Scott - ALA-Queen Creek (DE): Knox, Western New Mexico

Sione Sekona - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Lake Forest

Tristan Shafer - Corona del Sol (LB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Graceland, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark

Mason Shea - Campo Verde (WR): Knox, Luther

Michael Shinkle - Hamilton (FS): Arizona Christian, Ottawa, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Cole Shivers - Saguaro (CB): Arizona, Boise State, Buffalo, Colorado, Florida State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Nevada, NORTHWESTERN, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin

Will Short - Hamilton (LB): Presentation

JJ Silver - Queen Creek (RB): Arizona Christian, Eastern New Mexico, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tyson Simmons - Basha (DE): Air Force, Colgate, NAVY, Nevada

Jibril Singhateh - Desert Mountain (OT): Lake Forest, Ottawa

Preston Slaton - Hamilton (TE): Air Force, New Mexico State, San Diego

Evan Smith - Lake Havasu (LB): Arizona Christian, Jamestown

Genesis Smith - Hamilton (FS): Air Force, ARIZONA, Arizona State, Army, Cal, Colorado State, Florida A&M, Iowa State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Yale

Rovelle Smith - O'Connor (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

CJ Snowden - Perry (CB): Black Hills State, Drake, Fort Lewis, Minot State, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Norbert, Taylor, Valparaiso

Dom Solano - Cactus (DE): Idaho State, Lake Forest, MONTANA STATE

Samuel Sollars - Shadow Ridge (WR): Hastings

Fredo Sotelo - Salpointe (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Jamestown, Lake Forest, Puget Sound

Tre' Spivey - Hamilton (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado State, Kansas, KANSAS STATE, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Portland State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Matt Spurlin - Willow Canyon (OG): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Jamestown, Ottawa

Jackson Sriro - Sunnyslope (RB): Knox, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Presentation, Puget Sound, Westminster Coll. (Pa.)

Hank Stabler - Paradise Honors (LB): Arizona Christian, Crown

Griffin Stalfort - Hamilton (C): AIR FORCE, New Mexico State

Richard Stallworth - Yuma Catholic (QB): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Hastings, Lake Forest, McPherson, New Mexico Highlands, NORTHERN COLORADO, Ottawa, Westminster

Riley Standage - Campo Verde (DT): La Verne

Briton Stanton - Williams Field (WR): Alma, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Presentation

Derek Staples - Desert Vista (OG): Arizona Christian

Tanner Steffa - Casteel (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Biruk Stephens - Arizona College Prep (RB): Beloit, Crown, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Luther

Seth Stoner - Yuma Catholic (OG): Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Knox, Westminster

Isaac Stopke - Lake Havasu (RB): Arizona Christian, DRAKE

Mason Stromstad - Marcos de Niza (LB/WR): Lake Forest, Montana Tech, South Dakota School of Mines, SOUTHERN UTAH, Whittier

Bryan Stroughter - Tempe (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Ayden Suba - Queen Creek (DE): Arizona Christian, Puget Sound

Jaivon Swecker - Cactus Shadows (RB): Ottawa

David Sweetman - Brophy (DT): Jamestown

Esaias Swindle - Desert Edge (DT): Albion, Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, McPherson

Matthew Swink - Hamilton (K): Arizona Christian, Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, McPherson, Ottawa (Ariz.), Ottawa (Kans.), Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain

Nick Switzer - Hamilton (RB): Lewis & Clark, New Mexico State

Hyrum Tanner - Empire (WR): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Rose-Hulman

Drew Tapley - Desert Mountain (QB): Drake, Presbyterian

Rune Tepolt - Liberty (LB): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State

Jordan Thomas - Canyon del Oro (RB): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest

Colin Tibbs - Verrado (CB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Colorado School of Mines, Ottawa, Sioux Falls

Viliami Tongotea - Buckeye (RB): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Crown, Ripon, Rocky Mountain, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)

Jacob Trampp - Eastmark (OT): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Black Hills State, Graceland, McPherson, Southern Utah (preferred walk-on), Washburn

Matthew Tran - Arizona College Prep (LB): Knox, Luther

Gary Tucker - Mountain Pointe (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Brody Turner - Chandler (OG/DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

William Urbina - Sabino (C): Adams State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Ralphie Valencia - San Manuel (CB): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)

Drew Vanderah - Arizona College Prep (CB): Grinnell, Lake Forest, St. Norbert

Mason VanDerToorn - Horizon (SS): Crown, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Levi VanDyke - Prescott (FS): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)

Traven Vigenser - Desert Vista (WR): Black Hills State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on)

Issac Villalobos - Tombstone (DT): Ottawa

Layton Vining - Liberty (OT): IDAHO

Juan Virgen Jr. - Verrado (SS): Arizona Christian, Crown, Ottawa, Whittier

Julian Virgen - Verrado (RB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Ottawa, Westminster Coll. (Pa.)

Kaden Wagner - Chino Valley (DT): Jamestown, Northern Arizona, WESTERN NEW MEXICO

Aiden Wander - Arete Prep (LB): Ottawa

Blake Ware - O'Connor (LB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Crown, Fort Lewis, LAKE FOREST, Pacific (Ore.), Puget Sound, Westminster

Jacob Ware - Centennial (SS): Ottawa

A'Mauri Washington - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oklahoma, OREGON, Oregon State, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State

Demari Washington - Centennial (FS): Army, Colorado, Sioux Falls

Keron Watson - Cienega (WR): Adams State, Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)

Pierson Watson - Coconino (LB): Air Force, BYU, Nevada, Northern Arizona, South Dakota, Weber State

Will Way - Pusch Ridge (OT/DE): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), IDAHO STATE, Northern Arizona, South Dakota, Washington State, Weber State

Jonathan Webb - Paradise Honors (LB): Crown

Jake Weidinger - Flagstaff (WR): Arizona Christian, HASTINGS, Wisconsin-River Falls

Zarius Wells - Chandler (OT): Adams State, Black Hills State, Colorado Mesa, Fort Lewis, South Dakota School of Mines, Valparaiso

Magnum West - Saguaro (DT): Arizona Christian, Arizona (preferred walk-on), Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Black Hills State, Carnegie Mellon, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwestern Minnesota State, St. Thomas (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Doran Wetzel - Ironwood (LB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Mason Whitener - Verrado (OT): Arizona Christian

Bryson Wilke - Willow Canyon (K): Arizona Christian, Rocky Mountain

Mason Williams - Eastmark (OT): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Western New Mexico

Sam Williams - Brophy (FS): Arizona Christian

Shahid Wilson - Millennium (CB): Adams State, Montana State, North Dakota

Jaron Winters - ALA-West Foothills (C): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Fort Lewis, Mayville State, Presentation

Cory Wood - Kellis (K): Westminster Coll. (Pa.)

Dominic Woodall - Ironwood (LB): Lewis & Clark

Jamaal Young - Marcos de Niza (WR): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Jamestown, Mayville State, Montana Tech, Ottawa, Presentation, Rocky Mountain, Washburn, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Mikey Young - Paradise Honors (CB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Crown, Presentation, Ripon

Manuel Zamorano - Canyon del Oro (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Cooper Zellner - Gilbert (LB): Arizona Christian, Linfield, Rocky Mountain

Prince Zombo - Liberty (WR): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), BYU (preferred walk-on)

Kaden Zordani - Horizon (QB): Ottawa

ALA-Queen Creek RB/LB Mitchell Jensen commits to Colorado Mines

Colorado School of Mines is one of the top engineering programs in the nation and its football program is also competing at a high level. Those factors led to Mitchell Jensen choosing to spend his college years in Golden.

The 5-10, 205-pound running back and linebacker at ALA-Queen Creek announced his commitment to the Orediggers last Sunday.

"What did it for me is the opportunity to go to an amazing school for the academic side of things while also being part of a championship football team," Jensen said in a text message. "The coaches have built a great culture in Golden and truly care about their guys."

Jensen is planning to study Mechanical Engineering and Mines is recruiting him as a running back. He is planning to attend college in the fall of 2025 after serving a two-year LDS church mission.

Jensen rushed for 726 yards and 15 touchdowns as the Patriots made it back-to-back trips to the Open Division playoffs. On defense, he had 62 tackles and five sacks.

With numbers like that on both sides of the ball, Jensen was named the 5A San Tan Region Player of the Year.

Brandon Moore was named the Division II Coach of the Year after guiding Colorado Mines to its first national championship game and a 13-3 record. The Orediggers began the season 0-2 and then reeled off 13 straight, capturing the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference title (at 9-0) and then winning four postseason games before falling short in the title game.


It wasn't until after Mack Molander led Eastmark to its first state championship in late November that the offers came in. In all, a total of six offers came the quarterback's way. On Tuesday, he verbally committed to Augustana University in South Dakota.

"They have a great program, coaching staff, and community," Molander said in a text message. "Also, they have the exact major that I want to pursue."

That major would be sports broadcasting. But, before Molander talks about sports, he will continue playing it for the Vikings.

The 6-3, 210-pound signal caller passed for 3,066 yards and 37 touchdowns as the Firebirds finished 13-1. He was already an individual state champion in the javelin in each of the past two track and field seasons. Academically, Molander is a 4.2 GPA student.

Augustana finished last season at 7-4. The Vikings had 16 seniors that played their final games in the Navy & Gold. AU is a member of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (Div. II).

Photo Courtesy of Mack Molander
Photo Courtesy of Mack Molander

CLASS OF 2023 COMMITMENTS

Players that have signed are in BOLD



AIR FORCE FALCONS

Aiden Herring (DE) - Perry
Griffin Stalfort (C) - Hamilton

AKRON ZIPS

Drew Nicolson (LS) - Corona del Sol

ALCORN STATE BRAVES

Zaccheus Cooper (RB) - Saguaro

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Taye Brown (LB) - Hamilton
Dominic Hanger (LB) - Chandler (walk-on)
Genesis Smith (FS) - Hamilton

ARIZONA CHRISTIAN FIREBIRDS

Shannon Coulter (WR) - Saguaro
Charles Ennis Jr. (RB) - Chandler
Juan Pablo Garcia (DE) - Douglas

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

Sirri Kandiyeli (OT) - Mesa Mountain View
Carston Kieffer (K) - Corona del Sol
Lenox Lawson (S) - Red Mountain

ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS

Carlos Griffin (CB) - Saguaro

AUGUSTANA (S. DAK.) VIKINGS

Jaxon Haynes (WR) - Hamilton
Mack Molander (QB) - Eastmark

BAYLOR BEARS

Matthew Klopfenstein (TE) - Horizon

BOISE STATE BRONCOS

Wyatt Milkovic (LB) - Basha

BYU COUGARS

Jackson Bowers (TE) - Mesa Mountain View
Pierson Watson (LB) - Coconino

CENTRAL MICHIGAN CHIPPEWAS

Ryan Blum (C) - Basha

COLGATE RAIDERS

Ralph Bernard (DE) - Trevor Browne

COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES OREDIGGERS

Mitchell Jensen (RB/LB) - ALA-Queen Creek

COLORADO STATE RAMS

Stephon Daily (WR) - Sierra Linda

COLUMBIA LIONS

Levi Robins (CB) - Saguaro

CORNELL BIG RED

Jason Kirkland (DE) - Mountain Ridge

DRAKE BULLDOGS

Christian Aguilar (LB) - Mountain Ridge
Jacob Condie (TE) - Desert Ridge
Cody Judge (WR) - Chaparral
Isaac Stopke (RB) - Lake Havasu

HASTINGS BRONCOS

Matthew Johanson (WR) - Greenway
Ethan Krominga (CB) - Canyon del Oro
Jake Purdy (DE) - River Valley
Jake Weidinger (WR) - Hastings

HAWAII RAINBOW WARRIORS

Kaleb Jackson Carter (OT) - Desert Edge

IDAHO VANDALS

Deshaun Buchanan (RB) - Basha
Dionte Lamaide (DE) - Saguaro
Layton Vining (OT) - Liberty

JAMESTOWN JIMMIES

Aidan Buggs (OG) - Casteel

KANSAS STATE WILDCATS

Ryan Davis (DE) - O'Connor
Tre Spivey (WR) - Hamilton

LAKE FOREST FORESTERS

Charlie Fiedler (WR) - Sunnyslope
Nicolas Martin (OG) - Chandler
Blake Ware (LB) - O'Connor

LUTHER NORSE

Evan Aguirre (WR) - Youngker
Alex Campos (WR) - Eastmark
Liam Henry (RB) - Estrella Foothills

MONTANA STATE BOBCATS

Dom Solano (DE) - Cactus

MONTANA STATE NORTHERN LIGHTS

Logan James (QB) - Wickenburg

NAVY MIDSHIPMEN

Tyson Simmons (DE) - Basha

NEBRASKA WESLEYAN PRAIRIE WOLVES

Brennen Hills (RB) - Casteel

NEW MEXICO LOBOS

Devon Dampier (QB) - Saguaro

NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS

Ben Currence (WR) - O'Connor (walk-on)
Myseth Currie (WR) - Cesar Chavez
Adam Damante (QB) - ALA-Gilbert North
Chandler Davis (DE) - Hamilton
Braeden Kaczmarek (DE) - Red Mountain
Alex McLaughlin (LB) - Hamilton
Blaise Nelson (WR) - Valley Vista
Porter Reynolds (LB) - Queen Creek

NORTHERN COLORADO BEARS

Richard Stallworth (QB) - Yuma Catholic

NORTHERN STATE WOLVES

Jake Carbajal (OG) - Corona del Sol

NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS

Alex Doost (OT) - Mountain Ridge
Dylan Roberts (DT) - Centennial
Cole Shivers (CB) - Saguaro

OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS

Jack Endean (OT) - Tanque Verde
Shea Freibaum (LS) -Saguaro

OREGON DUCKS

My'Keil Gardner (DE) - Liberty
Cole Martin (CB) - Basha
A'Mauri Washington (DT) - Chandler

PUGET SOUND LOGGERS

Maddox Montoya (LB) - Mesquite

SIOUX FALLS COUGARS

Jack Amer (QB) - Perry

SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES HARDROCKERS

Austin Glimpse (QB) - Sunrise Mountain

SOUTHERN UTAH THUNDERBIRDS

Brendan Anderson (QB) - Mountain Ridge
Colton Campbell (OG) - Williams Field
AJ Dutchover (OG) - Highland
Tanner Emery (OT) - Safford
Cooper LeDuc (CB) - Hamilton
Nathan Manzanarez (FS) - Desert Edge
Josh Morin (DE) - Heritage Academy Mesa
Breck Mullins (LB) - Williams Field
Jayden Rogers (P) - Mountain Ridge
Mason Stromstad (LB) - Marcos de Niza

STANFORD CARDINAL

Gavin Geweniger (DE) - Chaparral

USC TROJANS

Ja'Kobi Lane (WR) - Red Mountain
Elijah Paige (OT) - Pinnacle

UTAH UTES

Caleb Lomu (OT) - Highland

UTAH TECH TRAILBLAZERS

William Bontrager (RB) - Estrella Foothills

VILLANOVA WILDCATS

Dane Fidler (CB) - Apache Junction

WASHINGTON UNIV. (MO.) BEARS

Matthew Bass (OG) - Chandler

WEBER STATE WILDCATS

Will Way (OT) - Pusch Ridge

WESTERN NEW MEXICO MUSTANGS

Kaden Wagner (DT) - Chino Valley

WISCONSIN BADGERS

James Durand (OG) - Basha

WISCONSIN-RIVER FALLS FALCONS

Jake Hilton (WR) - Prescott

