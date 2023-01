This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach National Signing Day on Feb. 1. That is the next time that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Another offensive lineman collecting an offer on Friday was Makua Pule . The Highland tackle got it from Ottawa University in Surprise. Pule (6-3, 300) has preferred walk-on opportunities at Arizona, Arizona State, and Northern Arizona. He was a First Team All-6A Northeast Region selection. Pule also picked up championship rings in his final two seasons as the Hawks took the 6A Conference in 2021 and again in 2022. In the classroom, he carries a 3.9 GPA. Ottawa finished 7-2 last season and won a share of the Sooner Athletic Conference (NAIA). The Spirit placed six players on the All-Conference First Team, including offensive lineman Harvey Gonzalez, a Sunnyside alum.

A First Team All-6A Central Region offensive lineman, Keona Peat , received his fifth Division II offer on Friday. It came from CSU-Pueblo from the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. Peat played offensive tackle for Corona del Sol and the Aztecs (8-3) averaged just under 30 points per game last season. The 6-4, 260-pound lineman was also a First Team All-Tempe District selection. Peat is staying busy this winter playing basketball for CdSHS. CSU-Pueblo has a new head coach in Philip Vigil and the ThunderWolves named Garrett Graf the new co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. Graf comes to CSU-Pueblo from Midwestern State (Tex.), where he was O-Line coach for the past four years. Following an 8-4 season, ThunderWolves head coach John Wristen announced his retirement after leading the program for 15 seasons.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 390 players from the Class of 2022 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Colorado School of Mines is one of the top engineering programs in the nation and its football program is also competing at a high level. Chris Nimcheski became the second Valley player this week to commit to the school in Golden.



The 6-1, 190-pound wide receiver at Saguaro announced his commitment to the Orediggers on Wednesday.



Nimcheski caught 24 passes for 412 yards and five touchdowns as the Sabercats made it back to the Open Division championship game.



He is also a member of the National Honor Society and carries a 4.3 GPA.



Brandon Moore was named the Division II Coach of the Year after guiding Colorado Mines to its first national championship game and a 13-3 record. The Orediggers began the season 0-2 and then reeled off 13 straight, capturing the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference title (at 9-0) and then winning four postseason games before falling short in the title game.





After coming back from an official visit to Rapid City, Austin Vincent also made his decision to commit to a school that specializes in science and engineering. The Williams Field wide receiver will attend and play football for South Dakota School of Mines.



"I would say the relationship I built with Coach (Ryan) Gent, the wide receivers coach and offensive coordinator, was huge for me," Vincent said in a text message. "They showed me a ton of interest over the past year and I really appreciated that. I loved everything I saw. The coaching staff was great and I loved the campus and the city!"



The 5-11, 175-pound receiver caught 36 passes and led the Black Hawks in receiving with 847 (23.5 yards/catch) and scored five touchdowns.



South Dakota Mines had its winningest season (7-4) in 2022 since joining Division II. In Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play, the Hardrockers were 6-3. The team didn't let losses get them down as it never lost two games in a row during the season. Thirteen starters will return for Mines next season - seven on offense and six on defense.



Sunnyslope intercepted 22 passes as a team last year. Five of those were by Jayden Carbajal, who goes by "Hawk". He'll be playing for a team called the Falcons as he committed to Concordia University in Wisconsin on Thursday.

"I went on a visit there and I really liked the atmosphere," Carbajal said in a text message. "The coaches were very cool and they don't have depth at safety, so I felt like it was a good fit."

In his first year as a starter for the Vikings, Carbajal had 45 tackles. In addition to football, he's a track athlete that has a best long jump of 18'-7.5" (good for 17th in SHS history).

Concordia Wisconsin finished its regular season at 8-2 last year and played in the inaugural Cousins Subs Lakefront Bowl in Milwaukee. The Falcons ended up coming up short against Monmouth (Ill.), but had a big year that resulted in 11 selections to the First and Second teams in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference (Div. III).



Yuma Catholic averaged more than 40 points per game and went 9-3 in its first year in the 4A Conference. One of the guys in the trenches that helped make that possible was offensive guard Seth Stoner. The lineman committed to Carroll University in Wisconsin on Wednesday.

The school in Waukesha is where Stoner was loved, wanted, and valued.

"The thing that stood out the most to me and my parent was the fact that when you go there, you're becoming a part of a really close family," Stoner said in a text message. "Also, the level of education that they are able to provide."

Stoner (6-1, 255) was named to the Second Team All-4A West Valley Region. He got to finish his high school career last weekend playing in the GameTime Senior Bowl in Mesa.

Carroll rounded out its season with a 6-4 record. The Pioneers were 5-4 in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (Div. III). In the 2022 recruiting class, Carroll signed 12 players from Arizona.