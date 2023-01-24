This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach National Signing Day on Feb. 1. That is the next time that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Sunrise Mountain long snapper Austin Hall received an offer from Fort Lewis (Colo.). Willcox running back Cristian Pando received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.). Thatcher center Derek Cameron received his first offer from Ottawa. Lake Havasu defensive end Brody Schneikart received his first offers from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.) and Jamestown (N. Dak.). Williams Field safety Isaac Anderson received an offer from Bluffton (Ohio). Chandler wide receiver Vincent Buckles received an offer from Bluffton. Nogales safety Arturo Alvarez received his first offers from Crown (Minn.), Carolina Christian (N. Car.), and Ottawa. Williams Field cornerback Josiah Dye received an offer from UTEP. Higley defensive tackle Gino Rocca received his first offers from Lake Forest (Ill.) and St. Olaf (Minn.). Higley linebacker Jackson Sander received an offer from Lake Forest. Westwood wide receiver Nikita McCrimon received an offer from Northern Arizona. Buckeye running back David Fresneda received an offer from Puget Sound (Wash.). Apollo linebacker Brodie Chicharello received an offer from Bluffton. Canyon del Oro linebacker Manuel Zamorano received an offer from Hastings (Neb.). Liberty long snapper Tucker Allred received offers from Concordia Univ. (Ill.) and Jamestown. Moon Valley cornerback Jose Chavez received an offer from St. Norbert (Wisc.). Poston Butte offensive tackle Cade Alisa received an offer from Northern Colorado. Centennial kicker Brysen Gardner received an offer from Sacred Heart (Conn.). Desert Edge running back Christopher Cordero received an offer from CSU-Pueblo. Apollo quarterback Silas Chicharello received offers from Lakeland (Wisc.) and Carthage (Wisc.). Higley wide receiver Dominic Esposito received an offer from Army. Higley defensive tackle Jaylin Lord received his first offer from Arizona Christian. Tonopah Valley wide receiver Joseph McCubbin received his first offer from Arizona Christian. Nogales linebacker Omar Sanchez received his first offer from Graceland (Iowa).

Athletic, two-way player Jaylen Johnson had a busy couple days as he received offers from Adams State, Ottawa, and Arizona Christian. Johnson, a 6-2, 180-pound receiver at Mountain Pointe, caught 25 passes for 349 yards and scored seven touchdowns for the Pride. This weekend, Johnson is competing in a regional exposure camp put on by You Are Athlete. He is an every down playmaker with deceptive speed. Adams State, located in Colorado, finished last season with a 2-9 record. The Grizzlies defeated Fort Lewis and Colorado Mesa in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Div. II) play. Ottawa finished last season with a 7-2 record and shared the Sooner Athletic Conference (NAIA) title for the third time in the last four seasons. Arizona Christian also was a co-champion in the SAC and the Firestorm qualified for the NAIA playoffs for the second time in three years. ACU ended up at 8-3.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 390 players from the Class of 2022 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 1/24/23

Monday was a busy day for recruiting as five Arizona high school seniors announced their commitments.

Saguaro offensive tackle Mason Chorak (6-6, 265) went on an official visit to UAB last weekend and came away with a full-ride offer. He made the switch from D-Line prior to his senior year to the offensive side of the ball. Chorak acted quick on the offer and made his commitment.



UAB has a new coaching staff led by former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer. The new offensive line coach is Eddie Gordon, who comes to the Blazers after winning back-to-back national championships at Georgia.

"The new coaching staff is amazing and the facilities were great," Chorak said in a text message. "I loved the stadium and the people there are great and the food was so good."



Austin Johnston won a state championship at the 3A level in 2022. He committed to Augustana University in South Dakota, where he will go with the quarterback (Mack Molander) that helped him to a big receiving season.

Johnston caught 77 passes for 1,562 yards and scored 28 touchdowns (four on punt returns) as the Firebirds went 13-1. He received the offer from the Vikings earlier this month.

"The coaching staff immediately made a huge impact on me," Johnston said in a text message. "They were extremely welcoming and honest. It also has very good academic programs. I also couldn't pass up the opportunity to play alongside Mack."



Hamilton kicker Matthew Swink shared in both the kickoff and punting duties for the Huskies last season. He committed to Carroll University in Wisconsin. He visited the school in Waukesha last weekend. Swink is especially drawn to the culture of the program.

"I had a home visit with the staff back in November and I felt like part of the family already," Swink said in a text message. "The second I stepped on campus, I felt home. It also helps that they have a top-50 Physical Therapy program in the country, which I am majoring in."

Last season, Swink had 11 touchbacks out of his 27 kickoffs. He also kicked some extra points on varsity over the past three years and made 24 of his 26 attempts.



After sharing time as a sophomore, Jordan Legg has been Dobson's starting quarterback the past two seasons. In addition to that, he was the Mustangs' kicker. It is at that position where Rocky Mountain College in Montana was recruiting him, and where Legg committed to.

Legg threw 10 touchdown passes last season and was the teams' kicker and punter on varsity for all four of his high school years.



"I love what (Head) Coach (Chris) Stutzriem is doing there," Legg said in a text message. "It reminds me a lot about what my high school coach wants to do at Dobson, which is giving back to the community and building a great atmosphere on campus. Everyone there made me feel wanted and it was everything my family and I could ask for. Not to mention, a great pathway for my education."



Finally, Hamilton long snapper Alex Jacobo committed to North Central College in Illinois. The Cardinals went 15-0 and won the Division III National Championship in 2022.

