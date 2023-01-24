Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 1/24
Adams State, Ottawa, ACU offer Mountain Pointe wide receiver Johnson
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 390 players from the Class of 2022 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Athletic, two-way player Jaylen Johnson had a busy couple days as he received offers from Adams State, Ottawa, and Arizona Christian. Johnson, a 6-2, 180-pound receiver at Mountain Pointe, caught 25 passes for 349 yards and scored seven touchdowns for the Pride. This weekend, Johnson is competing in a regional exposure camp put on by You Are Athlete. He is an every down playmaker with deceptive speed. Adams State, located in Colorado, finished last season with a 2-9 record. The Grizzlies defeated Fort Lewis and Colorado Mesa in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Div. II) play. Ottawa finished last season with a 7-2 record and shared the Sooner Athletic Conference (NAIA) title for the third time in the last four seasons. Arizona Christian also was a co-champion in the SAC and the Firestorm qualified for the NAIA playoffs for the second time in three years. ACU ended up at 8-3.
Here's the rest of the offers from Monday and Tuesday:
Sunrise Mountain long snapper Austin Hall received an offer from Fort Lewis (Colo.).
Willcox running back Cristian Pando received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
Thatcher center Derek Cameron received his first offer from Ottawa.
Lake Havasu defensive end Brody Schneikart received his first offers from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.) and Jamestown (N. Dak.).
Williams Field safety Isaac Anderson received an offer from Bluffton (Ohio).
Chandler wide receiver Vincent Buckles received an offer from Bluffton.
Nogales safety Arturo Alvarez received his first offers from Crown (Minn.), Carolina Christian (N. Car.), and Ottawa.
Williams Field cornerback Josiah Dye received an offer from UTEP.
Higley defensive tackle Gino Rocca received his first offers from Lake Forest (Ill.) and St. Olaf (Minn.).
Higley linebacker Jackson Sander received an offer from Lake Forest.
Westwood wide receiver Nikita McCrimon received an offer from Northern Arizona.
Buckeye running back David Fresneda received an offer from Puget Sound (Wash.).
Apollo linebacker Brodie Chicharello received an offer from Bluffton.
Canyon del Oro linebacker Manuel Zamorano received an offer from Hastings (Neb.).
Liberty long snapper Tucker Allred received offers from Concordia Univ. (Ill.) and Jamestown.
Moon Valley cornerback Jose Chavez received an offer from St. Norbert (Wisc.).
Poston Butte offensive tackle Cade Alisa received an offer from Northern Colorado.
Centennial kicker Brysen Gardner received an offer from Sacred Heart (Conn.).
Desert Edge running back Christopher Cordero received an offer from CSU-Pueblo.
Apollo quarterback Silas Chicharello received offers from Lakeland (Wisc.) and Carthage (Wisc.).
Higley wide receiver Dominic Esposito received an offer from Army.
Higley defensive tackle Jaylin Lord received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Tonopah Valley wide receiver Joseph McCubbin received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Nogales linebacker Omar Sanchez received his first offer from Graceland (Iowa).
This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach National Signing Day on Feb. 1. That is the next time that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2023 OFFERS
Jax Adair - Millennium (DE): McPherson, Ottawa
Christian Aguilar - Mountain Ridge (LB): Butler, DRAKE
Ryan Aguilar - Casteel (FS): Lewis & Clark
Evan Aguirre - Youngker (WR): Arizona Christian, LUTHER, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brady Alfonso - Willow Canyon (OT): Crown, Ottawa
Cade Alisa - Poston Butte (OT): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Black Hills State, CSU-Pueblo, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Northern Colorado, San Diego, Southwestern Minnesota State, Western New Mexico
Joseph Allen - Highland (SS): Arizona State (preferred walk-on)
Taesean Allen - Dysart (WR): Graceland, Ottawa
Tucker Allred - Liberty (LS): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Crown, Culver-Stockton, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Lawrence, McPherson, Ripon, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls
Arturo Alvarez - Nogales (SS): Carolina Christian, Crown, Ottawa
Jack Amer - Perry (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.),Drake, SIOUX FALLS, Toledo (preferred walk-on)
Brendan Anderson - Mountain Ridge (QB): Drake, San Diego, SOUTHERN UTAH, St. Thomas, Yale
Isaac Anderson - Williams Field (SS): Bluffton, Carthage, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Jamestown, Knox, Lake Forest, Lawrence, Lewis & Clark, Massachusetts Maritime, St. Olaf, Westminster Coll. (Pa.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Noah Anderson - Horizon (C): Iowa Wesleyan
Payden Anderson - Queen Creek (DE): Arizona Christian
Gustavo Arellano Jr. - Nogales (LB): OTTAWA
Luis Arellano - Salpointe (C): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Dakota Wesleyan, Ottawa
Luke Arenas - Canyon del Oro (OG): Culver-Stockton
Coleson Arends - Pinnacle (TE): Arizona State, Black Hills State, Drake
Adrien Armstrong - Carl Hayden (WR): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico
Christopher Arviso II - Mountain Pointe (QB): Arizona Christian, CSU-Pueblo, Lake Forest, New Mexico State (preferred walk-on), Taylor, Wisconsin-River Falls
Strider Aston - Brophy (LB): Arizona Christian
Jack Kaimipono Bal - Centennial (FS): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Northern Arizona
CJ Ballard - Saguaro (OT): Arizona Christian, Knox, Lake Forest, St. Olaf, Westminster Coll. (Pa.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Kaden Bancroft - Basha (DT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Ottawa
Polo Banuelos - Cactus (WR): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)
Eli Barta - Mesa Mountain View (OG): Adams State, Black Hills State, Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Puget Sound, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kyle Bartnik - Perry (TE): Black Hills State, Drake, Fort Lewis, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Ottawa
Matthew Bass - Chandler (OG): Adams State, Lake Forest, WASHINGTON UNIV. (MO.)
Braeden Belanger - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Lake Forest, Puget Sound
Jorge Beltran - Cesar Chavez (QB): Crown
Ralph Bernard - Trevor Browne (DE): COLGATE, Northern Arizona
Nathan Bilski - Verrado (LB): Arizona Christian, Puget Sound
David Bird - O'Connor (LS): California
Jadiem Birthwright - Pinnacle (S): Lake Forest
Steven Bishopp - Sabino (K): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Matt Blau - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Lake Forest, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on)
Jonathan Blohm - Horizon (OG): Knox
Ryan Blum - Basha (C): Air Force, CENTRAL MICHIGAN, Columbia, Georgetown, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego
Rocco Bonini - Shadow Ridge (CB): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Luther
William Bontrager - Estrella Foothills (RB): Clarke, Luther, UTAH TECH (PREFERRED WALK-ON)
Caleb Boonzaayer - ALA-West Foothills (DE): Grinnell, Kalamazoo, Ottawa, Rose-Hulman, Wheaton, Willamette
Caleb Botticello - Higley (DT): Fort Lewis, Hastings, Mayville State, Ottawa, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Norbert
Eric Bowcutt - ALA-Queen Creek (CB): Culver-Stockton
Jackson Bowers - Mesa Mountain View (TE): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, Texas, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Yale
Brandon Bowman - Arizona College Prep (OG): Norwich
Adam Bradford - Valley Christian (WR): Dordt, Graceland, Rocky Mountain
Deyon Bradley - Moon Valley (RB): Arizona Christian, Dubuque
Andre Branch - Fairfax (RB): Ottawa
Sam Brown - Marana (WR): Jamestown, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Taye Brown - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, ARIZONA, Georgetown, Idaho, Idaho State, Kansas State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, South Dakota
Tre Brown - Mesa (WR): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Crown, Hastings, Mayville State, Northern Arizona, Northern State, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain
Jackson Browning - Basha (LB): Adams State, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Ottawa, Rocky Mountain, Washburn
Christopher Bryan - Moon Valley (LB): Lake Forest
Deshaun Buchanan - Basha (RB): Arizona, Grambling State, IDAHO, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, Utah Tech
Vincent Buckles - Chandler (WR): Benedctine Coll. (Kans.), Bluffton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Ottawa, Westminster Coll. (Pa.)
Xavier Bueno - Marcos de Niza (LB): Crown
Aidan Buggs - Casteel (OG): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, JAMESTOWN, Knox, Luther, Whittier
Jack Butler - Pusch Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Gannon, Hastings, Jamestown, McPherson
John Butler - Saguaro (DL): Arizona, Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Idaho State, North Carolina Central, Northern Arizona
Carson Cagle - Campo Verde (OT): Presentation
Derek Calderon - Saguaro (LB): Arizona Christian, Luther
Enrique Calzada - ALA-Ironwood (CB): Clarke, Hastings, McPherson
Blake Cameron - Dobson (CB): California Lutheran, McPherson
Derek Cameron - Thatcher (C): Ottawa
Colton Campbell - Williams Field (OG): SOUTHERN UTAH
Darrien Campbell - Kellis (QB): Western New Mexico
Alex Campos - Eastmark (WR): LUTHER, Ottawa (Kans.), Puget Sound
Andrue Cannon - St. Mary's (TE): Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jake Carbajal - Corona del Sol (OG): NORTHERN STATE
Jayden Carbajal - Sunnyslope (SS): CONCORDIA UNIV. (WISC.)
Vicente Cardona - Douglas (RB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Hastings
Roman Carrasco - Desert Edge (OT): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico
Tristan Carrera - Campo Verde (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Luther, Presentation
Ryan Carter - Willow Canyon (LS): Arizona Christian, Ottawa
Pablo Castillo Jr. - Carl Hayden (LB): Crown
Elijah Cazares - Arizona College Prep (TE): Beloit
Anthony Chacon - Centennial (C): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Knox, Lake Forest, La Verne, Luther, McPherson, Ottawa, St. Olaf, Westminster, Wisconsin-Oshkosh
Christopher Chacon - Cesar Chavez (C): Crown, Culver-Stockton
Ethan Chamberlain - Marana Mountain View (RB): Crown
Diego Chavez - Bisbee (RB): Arizona Christian, Hastings
Jose Chavez - Moon Valley (CB): Carthage, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), St. Norbert
Brodie Chicharello - Apollo (LB): Bluffton, Carthage, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)
Silas Chicharello - Apollo (QB): Carthage, Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Crown, Lakeland
Roch Cholowsky - Hamilton (QB/P): New Mexico State, Notre Dame
Mason Chorak - Saguaro (OT): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Idaho, Idaho State, Northern Colorado, UAB
Lance Christensen - Snowflake (SS): Knox
Omar Cisneros - Boulder Creek (CB): Fort Lewis
Kavaughn Clark - Centennial (RB): Nevada, Northern Arizona
Lionell Clay - Mountain Ridge (SS): Crown, Jamestown
Nolan Clement - Desert Mountain (DE): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Bryant, Georgetown, Idaho State, Lehigh, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Portland State, St. Thomas (Minn.), UC Davis, Utah Tech, Weber State
Drake Cluff - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Northern Arizona
Damian Coley - Salpointe (DE): Arizona Christian, Carthage, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Ottawa, Western New Mexico
Christian Coltellaro - Skyline (LB): Crown, Dakota State
Jacob Condie - Desert Ridge (WR): DRAKE, Wisconsin-River Falls
Quintin Conley - Central (WR): Ottawa
Daniel Contreras - River Valley (OG): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Zachary Cook - Cesar Chavez (OL): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Washburn, Western New Mexico
Vance Cooper - Paradise Honors (RB): Bellarmine, Buena Vista, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Crown, Denison, Graceland, Knox, Lake Forest, Presentation, St. Olaf, Whittier
Zaccheus Cooper - Saguaro (RB): ALCORN STATE, Army, Idaho State, Montana State, Morgan State, New Mexico, Utah Tech
Christopher Cordero - Desert Edge (RB): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, CSU-Pueblo, Gannon, Westminster Coll. (Pa.), Wisconsin-River Falls
David Cordova II - Sabino (RB): Concordia Univ. (Neb.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Fitchburg State, Geneva, Puget Sound
Peyton Cornwell - Casteel (OG): Lewis & Clark
Michael Cosentino - Empire (DE): Grinnell
Shannon Coulter - Saguaro (WR): ARIZONA CHRISTIAN, Wisconsin-River Falls
Drew Cowart - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): BYU (preferred walk-on), Middle Tennessee State, Utah (preferred walk-on)
Bryton Cox - Williams (C): Ottawa
Cole Crandall - Highland (FS): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)
Lucas Crawford - Marana Mountain View (OG): Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Doane, Hastings, Lake Forest
Carter Crispin - Red Mountain (QB): Kalamazoo
Kyle Cunanan - Sunnyslope (K): CHARLOTTE
Ben Currence - O'Connor (WR): Mary, NORTHERN ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON)
Myseth Currie - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Eastern New Mexico, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Stephon Daily - Sierra Linda (WR): Army, COLORADO STATE, Hawaii, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Washington State
Anthony Dalisay - Mohave (DB): Carthage
Adam Damante - ALA-Gilbert North (QB): NORTHERN ARIZONA
Devon Dampier - Saguaro (QB): Air Force, Alcorn State, Arizona, Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Idaho State, Navy, Nevada, NEW MEXICO, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Pennsylvania, Rice, South Dakota, UTEP, Yale
Chandler Davis - Hamilton (DE): Idaho State, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Ryan Davis - O'Connor (DE): Boise State, Idaho State, KANSAS STATE, Montana State, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, South Dakota, Washington State
Saxon Davison - Mountain Ridge (LB): St. Norbert
Jahme Dawson - Walden Grove (WR): Ripon
Antonio Delgado - Desert Vista (LB): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, CSU-Pueblo, Fort Lewis, Graceland, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Baptist, Wisconsin-River Falls
Michael Delligatti - Dobson (LB): Lake Forest, McPherson
Daniel Delponte - Millennium (LB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Ottawa
Jayden Diaz - Arizona College Prep (QB): Beloit, Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Jamestown, Knox, Lake Forest, Presentation, Simpson, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tysson Donnell - Cesar Chavez (DT): Arizona Christian, Bluffton
Alex Doost - Mountain Ridge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Oregon State, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia
Dameon Draper - Millennium (SS): Arizona Christian
David Drinen - Saguaro (CB): Luther, Wisconsin-River Falls
Layton Duncan - Brophy (WR): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), CSU-Pueblo, Idaho State, Montana State, Morgan State, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Washburn
Lorenzo Duran - Yuma Catholic (DT): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)
James Durand - Basha (OG): Arizona, BYU, California, Colorado, Harvard, Indiana, Iowa State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Oregon State, Pennsylvania, Princeton, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, WISCONSIN, Yale
AJ Dutchover - Highland (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Grinnell, SOUTHERN UTAH, Wisconsin-River Falls
Josh Dweh - Trevor Browne (DT): Ottawa
Joshua Dye - Williams Field (RB): Northern Arizona
Josiah Dye - Williams Field (CB): Air Force, Army, New Mexico, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Utah State, UTEP
Malachi Eafon - Cholla (RB): Black Hills State, Culver-Stockton
Lashown Ealim - Chandler (OG): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Luther
Keire Earl - Basha (CB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton
Emyson Edmonds - Hamilton (CB): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tanner Emery - Safford (OT): SOUTHERN UTAH
Jack Endean - Tanque Verde (OT): Arizona, California, OKLAHOMA STATE
Deric English - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Florida State, Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri, Morgan State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn State, Utah, Washington
Charles Ennis Jr. - Chandler (RB): ARIZONA CHRISTIAN, Wisconsin-River Falls
Sean Esparza - Boulder Creek (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Puget Sound
Ethan Espinosa - Valley Vista (WR): Graceland, Knox
Elijah Espinoza - McClintock (CB): Arizona Christian
Valentine Espinoza - Casa Grande (C): Presentation
Dominic Esposito - Higley (WR): Army, Black Hills State, Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest, Mount Union, Valparaiso, Wisconsin-River Falls
Nik Evans - Berean Academy (LB): Quincy
Moses Everest - Carl Hayden (DE): Arizona Christian, Crown, Mayville State
Brayden Faber - Gila Ridge (WR): Arizona Christian, Dean, Finlandia, Greenville, McPherson, Ottawa, Willamette
Trey Fanene - Corona del Sol (OT): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound
Chris Fasano - Mesquite (WR): Luther
Erich Fecke-Stoudt - Combs (OT): Fort Lewis
Omare Feely - Lake Havasu (WR): Arizona Christian, Finlandia
Gage Felix - Salpointe (WR): Hastings
Brady Ferris - Willow Canyon (RB): Jamestown, Lake Forest
Dane Fidler - Apache Junction (CB): Knox, Lake Forest, McPherson, Tabor, VILLANOVA (PREFERRED WALK-ON)
Charlie Fiedler - Sunnyslope (WR): LAKE FOREST
Kyan Fields - Millennium (WR): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Ottawa, Taylor
Jasiah Flores - Shadow Ridge (DT): Arizona Christian
Jonah Flowers - Valley Vista (LB): Ottawa
Xander Flowers - Lake Havasu (C): Ottawa
Kolten Ford - Queen Creek (K): Centenary, La Verne, Willamette
Aaron Francis - Central (LB): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, Ottawa
Shea Freibaum - Saguaro (LS): Marshall, OKLAHOMA STATE, Oregon, Oregon State, San Jose State
David Fresneda - Buckeye (RB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Lawrence, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Wooster
Dylan Frisch - Gila Ridge (OL): McPherson
Ethan Fritz - Basha (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Roman Funk - Horizon (QB): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)., Hendrix, Knox, McPherson, Ottawa (Kans.), Rose-Hulman, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)
Bobby Gaitan - Poston Butte (DT): Ottawa
David Galindo - St. Mary's (LB): Jamestown
Will Galvan - Cactus (ATH): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Eastern New Mexico, Jamestown
Anthony Garcia - Shadow Ridge (RB): Arizona Christian, Carroll Univ. (Wisc.)
Juan Pablo Garcia - Douglas (DE): ARIZONA CHRISTIAN
Brysen Gardner - Centennial (K): Lake Forest, Ottawa, Presentation, Ripon, Sacred Heart, Wisconsin-River Falls
My'Keil Gardner - Liberty (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin
William Garrett - Saguaro (OG): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Bethel Univ. (Minn.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Knox, Lake Forest, Presentation, St. Olaf, Westminster Coll. (Pa.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Mekhi Gaskin - Sunnyside (FS): Doane
Luis Gastelum-Contreras - Brophy (OT): Black Hills State, Clarke, Hastings, Jamestown, Luther
Zack Gaumont - Mesa Mountain View (WR): Jamestown
Logan Gentry - San Tan Charter (TE): Arizona Christian, Rocky Mountain, Willamette
Logan Getejanc - Shadow Ridge (OG): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Fort Lewis, Graceland, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Saint John's (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Gavin Geweniger - Chaparral (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, Northwestern, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, STANFORD, UNLV, Washington, Washington State
Jefferson Giles - Red Mountain (C): Fort Lewis, Sioux Falls
Connor Gingg - Verrado (LB): Arizona Christian
Austin Glimpse - Sunrise Mountain (QB): Grinnell, Rose-Hulman, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES, Washington Univ. (Mo.), Wesleyan, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mekhi Godlove - Tolleson (OG): Arizona Christian
Nate Godoy - Thunderbird (FS): Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Willamette
Nate Gomez - Campo Verde (CB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Dordt, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Presentation, St. Norbert
Rudy Gonzales - Cactus (QB): Graceland
Dailan Goodman - Salpointe (RB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Dickinson, Hastings, Mercyhurst, Presentation
Max Grady - Desert Vista (CB): Arizona Christian
Abraham Grajeda - Pusch Ridge (RB): George Fox
Patrick Green - Basha (LB): Lake Forest, South Dakota School of Mines
CJ Greer - Trevor Browne (RB): Arizona Christian, Mayville State, Ottawa
Carlos Griffin - Saguaro (CB): ARMY, Syracuse
Rodrigo Guerrero - Trevor Browne (C): Willamette
Blas Guillen - Central (OT): Arizona Christian
Wrangler Guilliams - Florence (DT): Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Ottawa
Austin Hall - Sunrise Mountain (LS): Crown, Fort Lewis, McPherson
Terrance Hall - Mountain Ridge (WR): Black Hills State, Morgan State
Landon Halle - Cienega (C): Arizona Christian
Daunte Hamblin - Chandler (RB): Luther, Ottawa, Westminster Coll. (Pa.)
Donnovan Hamblin - Chandler (LB): Knox, Luther
Carter Hancock - Higley (WR): Air Force, Columbia, Michigan (preferred walk-on), Northern Arizona
Dominic Hanger - Chandler (LB): Adams State, ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)
Braden Harvey - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Puget Sound
Saieed Hasan - Peoria (SS): Eastern New Mexico, Judson, McPherson, Nebraska-Kearney, Ottawa, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Drayson Hatch - ALA-Queen Creek (K): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest
Khalil Hayes - Mountain Pointe (CB): Arizona Christian, Lincoln, McPherson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaxon Haynes - Hamilton (WR): AUGUSTANA UNIV. (S.DAK.), Drake, Lake Forest, Northern State, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls
Hunter Heeringa - Valley Christian (QB): Northwestern Coll. (Iowa)
Kaleb Hefner - Canyon View (OT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Luther
Caleb Heidrick - Red Mountain (LB): Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton, Dakota State, Knox, Lawrence, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Mayville State, Mount Marty
Harrison Heimuli - Highland (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Ethan Heinrich - Valley Christian (WR): Cal Lutheran, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Dordt, Graceland, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Ottawa, Sioux Falls, Wheaton
Mikel Henderson - Valley Vista (WR): Westminster Coll. (Pa.)
Vernon Henderson - Paradise Honors (DE): Fontbonne
Liam Henry - Estrella Foothills (RB): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, LUTHER
Aiden Herring - Perry (DE): AIR FORCE, Army, Colgate, Columbia, Idaho, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Yale
David Hicks - Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Ottawa, St. Norbert
Brennen Hills - Casteel (RB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Gustavus Adolphus, Jamestown, Lawrence, Luther, Knox, NEBRASKA WESLEYAN, Presentation, Ripon
Jake Hilton - Prescott (WR): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Luther, Simpson, WISCONSIN-RIVER FALLS
Kenneth Hinkle - Mountain Pointe (DT): Beloit, Lake Forest
Jake Hoel - Arizona College Prep (WR): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, Knox, Lake Forest, Luther, Ottawa, Rose-Hulman
Gavin Hogencamp - River Valley (QB): Arizona Christian, Graceland, Hastings
Joshua Holiday - Peoria (QB): Crown, Lawrence, Luther, McPherson, Puget Sound
Birdie Holloway - Chandler (C): Black Hills State, Luther
Brock Holt - Buckeye (DE): Arizona Christian, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)
Clinton Hopkins - Marcos de Niza (WR): Crown, Presentation
Jase Hudson - Campo Verde (K): Crown, Luther
Clayton Hughes - Campo Verde (DT): Arizona Christian, Crown, Knox, Luther, Ripon, St. Norbert, Whittier
Jaden Humphrey - Desert Vista (DE): Arizona Christian
Kaleb Jackson Carter - Desert Edge (OT): HAWAII, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa, San Diego State
Alex Jacobo - Hamilton (LS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Carthage, Culver-Stockton, NORTH CENTRAL, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain
Jesus Jacobo - Tolleson (OL): Arizona Christian
Logan James - Wickenburg (QB): MONTANA STATE-NORTHERN
Antwon Jenkins - Cesar Chavez (CB): Arizona Christian, Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, CSU-Pueblo, Eastern New Mexico, Fort Lewis, Mary, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain, St. Norbert, Western New Mexico
Mitch Jensen - ALA-Queen Creek (RB/LB): COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES, Northern State
Bryce Jewell - Pusch Ridge (CB): Rose-Hulman, Southwestern Univ. (Tex.)
Dominic Jewell - Willow Canyon (LB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Presentation
Damian Jiles - Cactus (RB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Montana Tech, Wisconsin-River Falls
James Jimenez - Trevor Browne (FS): Mayville State
Matthew Johanson - Greenway (WR): HASTINGS
Amare Johnson - Casteel (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Grant Johnson - Casa Grande (DE): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Presbyterian, Presentation
Isaac Johnson - Casa Grande (WR): Culver-Stockton
Jack Johnson - Basha (OL): Hiram, Luther, Whittier
Jaylen Johnson - Mountain Pointe (WR): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Graceland, Ottawa (Ariz.), Ottawa (Kans.),
Korey Johnson - Mountain Ridge (CB): Colorado School of Mines, Lake Forest, Northern Colorado, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas, Utah Tech
Mark Johnson - Paradise Honors (K): Puget Sound, Wooster
Micah Johnson - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Grambling State, Montana, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Jose State
Zacary Johnson - Centennial (OT): Fort Lewis, LAKE FOREST, Norwich
Austin Johnston - Eastmark (WR): AUGUSTANA UNIV. (S. DAK.), Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Drake, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, New Mexico State (preferred walk-on), Valparaiso, Western New Mexico
Marcus Jones - Marcos de Niza (LB): Mayville State, McPherson
Elijah Joplin - Marana (QB): Arizona Christian, Jamestown
Cody Judge - Chaparral (WR): DRAKE
Braeden Kaczmarek - Red Mountain (DE): Air Force, Idaho State, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Jack Kaimipono Bal - Centennial (FS): Fort Lewis, Tuskegee
Ashton Kamp - Northwestern Christian (QB): Crown, Lewis & Clark
Sirri Kandiyeli - Mesa Mountain View (OT): Air Force, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Cornell, Eastern Washington, Harvard, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Princeton, South Dakota, Weber State
Juma Kashanda - Chandler (SS): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Minnesota State-Moorhead, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain, Taylor, Western New Mexico, Westminster (Pa.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Carston Kieffer - Corona del Sol (K): ARIZONA STATE, Tulane (preferred walk-on), UNLV
Jashawn Kinney - Dobson (SS): Greenville, Hamline, McPherson
Jason Kirkland - Mountain Ridge (DE): Brown, Butler, Colorado School of Mines, CORNELL, Morehead State, Rose-Hulman, San Diego, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas (Minn.), Valparaiso
Drew Klingman - Pusch Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian
Matthew Klopfenstein - Horizon (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, BAYLOR, Buffalo, California, Colorado, Houston, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Massachusetts, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tennessee, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Salehe Koonooka - Centennial (DE): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Taylor, Wisconsin-River Falls
Matthew Krneta - Hamilton (K): Arizona Christian, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Rocky Mountain
Dallas Kroh - Marana Mountain View (C): Hastings, Knox, Puget Sound
Ethan Krominga - Canyon del Oro (CB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), HASTINGS, Jamestown, Knox, Lake Forest, Nebraska Wesleyan, St. Norbert
Asher Kroschel - Hamilton (FS): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Matthew Kruger - Sunnyslope (DT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, LAKE FOREST
Jonathan Kubat - Corona del Sol (RB): Arizona Christian, Southwest Minnesota State
Julian Laborin - Dysart (OT): Ottawa
Cole Lalama - Queen Creek (LB): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Western New Mexico
Dionte Lamaide - Saguaro (DE): IDAHO
Cole Lancaster - Gila Ridge (TE): Graceland, Ottawa
Ethan Lane - Basha (QB): Lake Forest, Luther, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain
Ja'Kobi Lane - Red Mountain (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Oregon, San Jose State, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Utah
Sydney Lane - Moon Valley (DT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), John Melvin, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Nebraska Wesleyan, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls
Bo Langley - Skyline (CB): Dakota State
Zurian Lapsley - Glendale (LB/RB): Eastern Washington, Sioux Falls, Southern Utah, St. Norbert
Trey Largo - Mesquite (CB): Luther
Filemani Lauina - Shadow Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian
Thomas Lauria - Highland (LS): Rocky Mountain
Sire LaVallee - Mesquite (SS): Lewis & Clark, Luther
Lenox Lawson - Red Mountain (RB/S): ARIZONA STATE, Central Michigan, Idaho State, Montana State, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa, South Dakota State, Southern Utah, Washington State
Cooper LeDuc - Hamilton (CB): Albion, Butler, Lake Forest, New Mexico State, Sioux Falls, SOUTHERN UTAH, St. Norbert
Nate Leon - Maricopa (OT): Crown, Ripon
Cody Leopold - Prescott (RB): Lake Forest
Jordan Legg - Dobson (QB/K): Lawrence, McPherson, ROCKY MOUNTAIN
Kahoua Leha - Mountain Pointe (DT): Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on)
Na'Jai Lewis - Desert Edge (OT): Arizona Christian, Hastings
PJ Lewis - St. Mary's (FS): Lewis & Clark, Westminster Coll. (Pa.)
Myles Libman - Pinnacle (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Columbia, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Idaho, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Pennsylvania, Portland State, Princeton, Utah Tech
Treshon Liddle - Desert Edge (CB): Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Lewis & Clark, McPherson
Gavin Limongello - Apache Junction (QB): Knox, Lake Forest
Cole Linyard - Horizon (WR): Jamestown
Noah Locke - Paradise Honors (LB): Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman
Caleb Lomu - Highland (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, BYU, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tennessee, UCLA, UNLV, USC, UTAH, Utah State, Washington, Washington State
Connor Lopez - Poston Butte (TE): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Lake Forest, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico
David Lopez - Brophy (RB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Jamestown, Ottawa
Jorge Lopez - Rincon/University (C): Ottawa (Kans.)
Juan Lopez - Marcos de Niza (WR): Black Hills State
Jaylin Lord - Higley (DT): Ottawa
Aaron Loughran - Hamilton (LB): Albion, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
James Lujan Jr. - Williams Field (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Knox, Lewis & Clark
Luke Luna - Casa Grande (DT): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Knox
Michael Luna - Sequoia Pathway (K): Crown, Puget Sound
Elijah Lynn - Moon Valley (DT): McPherson
Jaxson Mack - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona Christian, McPherson
Joshua Macon - Willow Canyon (DT): Anna Maria, Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Whittier
Christian Madoski - Mountain Ridge (DE): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Arizona State (preferred walk-on)
Sean Madrid - Salpointe (LB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, Dakota Wesleyan, Hastings, Knox, McPherson, Presentation, Ripon, St. Norbert
Vincent Manata - Sahuaro (OG): La Verne, Ottawa
Vinny Mansfield - Desert Edge (WR): Black Hills State, Gannon, Wisconsin-River Falls
Braxton Manusina - Centennial (LS): Fort Lewis, McPherson, Ottawa
Nathan Manzanarez - Desert Edge (FS): SOUTHERN UTAH (PREFERRED WALK-ON)
Gage Maras - Boulder Creek (C): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Keiser, Puget Sound, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)
Ignacio Marquez - St. Mary's (OT): Jamestown, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Ottawa
Jarred Marquez - Yuma Catholic (LB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Westminster Coll. (Pa.)
Issaiah Marshall - Sunnyslope (DT): Dakota State, Westminster Coll. (Pa.)
Cole Marszalek - Millennium (LS): Arizona Christian, Arizona State, Texas State
Cole Martin - Basha (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, San Jose State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Max Martin - Camelback (QB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Black Hills State, Ottawa, Southwest Minnesota State
Nicolas Martin - Chandler (OG): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Colorado Mesa, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Graceland, Knox, LAKE FOREST, Presentation, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ian Martinez Gomez - Camelback (OT): John Melvin, Ottawa
Juan Martinez - La Joya (DT): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, McPherson
Philip Maschue - St. Mary's (OT) - Jamestown, Ottawa
Gianni Mascolino - Coolidge (QB): Washington
Kelton Mason - Mesa (WR): Arizona Christian, Crown, La Verne, Mayville State, Ottawa (Ariz.), Ottawa (Kans.)
Sean Mathews - Thunderbird (LB): Arizona Christian, Grinnell, Knox, Lewis & Clark, McPherson, Ottawa, Presentation, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Westminster Coll. (Pa.), Whittier
Connor Mault - ALA-Ironwood (QB): Clarke, McPherson, Ottawa
Dylan Maza - Marcos de Niza (WR): Presentation
Travis Mbuya - ALA-Ironwood (LB): Arizona Christian, Bluffton, Clarke, Hastings, Lakeland
Kaiden McCarty - Eastmark (FS): Ottawa
Devin McCrea - Millennium (OG): Mayville State
Nikita McCrimon - Westwood (WR): Black Hills State, CSU-Pueblo, Mayville State, Northern Arizona, Western New Mexico
Joseph McCubbin - Tonopah Valley (WR): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Midway
Alex McLaughlin - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Colorado, Idaho, Idaho State, Illinois State, Montana State, Navy, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Ohio, Southern Utah, St. Thomas, UNLV, Utah Tech, Washington State, Weber State, Western Illinois
Ryder McMillon - Liberty (CB): Arizona Christian
Jacob Medina - Chandler (K): UNLV
Ryan Meza - ALA-Queen Creek (SS): Northern Arizona
Joseph Mickelson - Sunnyslope (WR): Knox
Wyatt Milkovic - Basha (LB): Army, BOISE STATE, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Clinton Moindi - Tolleson (WR): Arizona Christian
Mack Molander - Eastmark (QB): AUGUSTANA UNIV. (S. DAK.), CSU-Pueblo, Eastern New Mexico, Lake Forest, South Dakota School of Mines, Western New Mexico
Jager Monongye - Horizon (OT): Ottawa
George Monreal - Saguaro (DT): Luther
Aaron Monroe Jr. - Centennial (CB): Arizona Christian
Maddox Montoya - Mesquite (LB): Arizona Christian, PUGET SOUND
Cedric Moore - Apollo (SS): Carthage, Culver-Stockton, Finlandia
Jose Mora - Cactus (DT): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, Dakota State, Mount Mary, Ottawa, Southwestern (Kans.)
Josh Morin - Heritage Academy Mesa (DE): Idaho State, SOUTHERN UTAH
Majel Morones - Campo Verde (DE): Presentation
Jake Morris - Seton Catholic (QB): Crown, Dakota State, Fort Lewis, La Verne
Preston Mosher - Sunnyslope (DE): Dordt, Knox, Lake Forest, Wabash, Westminster Coll. (Pa.)
Wyatt Mullenaux - Eastmark (TE): Ottawa, Willamette
Hudson Muller - Horizon (LB): Knox, St. Norbert
Breck Mullins - Williams Field (LB): SOUTHERN UTAH
Tyler Mustain - Pusch Ridge (LB): Idaho State, Northern Arizona
Alex Nabavi - Desert Mountain (LB): Ottawa
Belclem Namegabe - Coolidge (CB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Knox, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Ottawa, Rocky Mountain, South Dakota School of Mines, Southern Utah (preferred walk-on)
Noah Narain - Gilbert (CB): Lewis & Clark
Ezekiel Nautu - Highland (CB): Bowdoin, Fort Lewis, Grinnell, Pacific, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jace Nead - Highland (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Knox, Lake Forest, Presentation, Southern Virginia, St. Norbert
Blaise Nelson - Valley Vista (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, North Dakota, NORTHERN ARIZONA, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Kyle Nelson - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): Idaho State, Northern Colorado
Raquain Nichols - Fairfax (CB): Ottawa
Drew Nicolson - Corona del Sol (LS): AKRON
Chris Nimcheski - Saguaro (WR): COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES, South Dakota School of Mines
Andereya Nsubuga Jr. - Chandler (CB): NORTHERN COLORADO, Portland State
Marc O'Bannon - Perry (OG): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Northern State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Marcus Oberriter - Holbrook (QB): QUINCY
Tyreeq-Styles Obichere (WR): Lake Forest
Adrian Oceguera - Mohave (DE): Whittier
Aidan Olsen - Chandler (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Matthew Orthmann - Corona del Sol (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), San Diego, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls
Elijah Paige - Pinnacle (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, Stanford, Tennessee, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Marco Palafox - Arizona College Prep (C): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Hastings, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Knox, Luther, Ottawa, Presentation, Rose-Hulman, Simpson, St. Norbert
Cristian Pando - Willcox (RB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Doane, Finlandia, Hastings, Knox, Lake Forest, McPherson
Gavin Parks - Desert Edge (WR): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Johnny Parrish - Chino Valley (RB): Luther
Izaac Patterson - Mountain Pointe (LB): Sioux Falls, Washburn, Western New Mexico
Keona Peat - Corona del Sol (OG): CSU-Pueblo, Fort Lewis, Fort Valley State, Johnson C. Smith, Lincoln (Calif.), Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on)
Alvaro Pereira - Verrado (DT): Ottawa
Sebastian Perez - Desert Vista (DE): Arizona Christian
Gavin Peterson - Cienega (WR): Calumet, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Ottawa (Kans.)
Dylan Petrick - Tanque Verde (OT): Adams State
Anthony Pistorio - Florence (WR): Lake Forest
Vincent Plancarte - Mohave (LS): Beloit, Knox, McPherson, St. Andrews, William Penn
Hunter Pletka - San Tan Charter (DE): Knox, Willamette
Dylan Post - Basha (OT): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Ellsworth, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain, St. Olaf
Demarion Postell - Tolleson (WR): Arizona Christian
Dylan Provencher - Rincon/University (WR): Ottawa (Kans.)
Makua Pule - Highland (OT): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Black Hills State, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Washburn
Jake Purdy - River Valley (DE): HASTINGS
Jaden Pyrah - Desert Edge (LB): Albion, Wisconsin-River Falls
Michael Quezada - Tolleson (RB): Culver-Stockton, Finlandia
Dion Quintana - Yuma Catholic (WR): Black Hills State, La Verne
Mason Quitugua-Sanchez - Salpointe (FS): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Lake Forest, McPherson, Ottawa, Puget Sound, Ripon, St. Norbert, Whittier
Conner Raetzman - Salpointe (LB): Minot State
William Ralls - Hamilton (OG): Drake, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jacob Rasmussen - Thatcher (DE): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Jamestown, Ottawa (Kans.)
Daniel Rea - Hamilton (OG): Presentation
Cornell Reed Jr. - Sequoia Pathway (WR): Crown
Cole Revis - Catalina Foothills (WR/K): Hastings, Mercyhurst, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on)
Jacob Reynolds - Mountain Ridge (DE): Crown
Porter Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Colorado, Eastern Washington, Idaho State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Washington State, Weber State
Travis Rich - Salpointe (K): Arizona Christian
Jose Rivera - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Knox
Sylvestre Rivera - Fairfax (LB): Ottawa
Prince Roberson - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian
Ben Roberts - Notre Dame (DE): Fort Lewis, Ottawa, Western New Mexico
Brett Roberts - Marana Mountain View (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Dylan Roberts - Centennial (DT): Arizona, California, Colorado, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Washington State
Levi Robins - Saguaro (CB): COLUMBIA, Michigan (preferred walk-on), Yale
Duce Robinson - Pinnacle (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Clemson, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, New Mexico, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Jose State, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Izaac Robles - Mohave (WR): Southwestern Coll. (Kans.), Whittier
Gino Rocca - Higley (DT): Lake Forest, St. Olaf
Diego Rodriguez - Eastmark (RB): Lewis & Clark, McPherson
Jayden Rogers - Mountain Ridge (P): Arizona Christian, SOUTHERN UTAH
Zack Rogowski - Canyon del Oro (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings
Josh Roman - Marana Mountain View (QB): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Sterling
Jett Roufus - O'Connor (DE): Arizona Christian, Central Coll. (Iowa), Knox
Carson Routhier - Desert Vista (OG): Arizona Christian, Rocky Mountain
Jacobie Rucker - Pinnacle (RB): Kentucky Christian, Lake Forest
Trevor Rudolph - Buena (OT): Hastings, McPherson, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ottawa
Ty'ree Rudulph - Cesar Chavez (DE): Arizona Christian
Anthony Ruiz - Liberty (LB): Arizona State (preferred walk-on)
Elian Ruiz - Marcos de Niza (OT): Crown, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Myles Rush - Glendale (LB): Arizona Christian
Jay'Len Rushing - Mountain Pointe (RB): New Mexico State (preferred walk-on), Washburn, Western Illinois, Western New Mexico
Landon Sabetta - Perry (OT): Luther, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jerron Salazar - Arizona College Prep (FS): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Knox, Luther, Presentation, St. Norbert
Oscar Saldana - Trevor Browne (OT): McPherson, Ottawa
Omar Sanchez - Nogales (LB): Graceland
Xavier Sanchez - Millennium (FS): Taylor
Xavier Sanchez - Red Mountain (CB): Luther, Presentation
Jackson Sander - Higley (LB): Lake Forest, Luther, Mayville State
Erick Santiago - Verrado (QB): Arizona Christian
Max Sawyer - Desert Edge (LB): Black Hills State
Sinjin Schmitt - Boulder Creek (RB): Air Force
Brody Schneikart - Lake Havasu (DE): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Jamestown
Griffin Schureman - Queen Creek (OT): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Sioux Falls, Washington (preferred walk-on)
Brayden Scott - Tanque Verde (LB): Carthage, Clarke
Cooper Scott - Highland (DE): Black Hills State
Dorae Scott - Basha (WR): New Mexico State, Western New Mexico
Ryker Scott - ALA-Queen Creek (DE): Knox, Western New Mexico
Sione Sekona - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Lake Forest
Tristan Shafer - Corona del Sol (LB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Graceland, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark
Mason Shea - Campo Verde (WR): Knox, Luther
Michael Shinkle - Hamilton (FS): Arizona Christian, Ottawa, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Cole Shivers - Saguaro (CB): Arizona, Boise State, Buffalo, Colorado, Florida State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Nevada, NORTHWESTERN, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin
Will Short - Hamilton (LB): Presentation
JJ Silver - Queen Creek (LB): Arizona Christian, EASTERN NEW MEXICO, Fort Lewis, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tyson Simmons - Basha (DE): Air Force, Colgate, NAVY, Nevada
Jibril Singhateh - Desert Mountain (OT): Lake Forest, Ottawa
Preston Slaton - Hamilton (TE): Air Force, New Mexico State, San Diego
Evan Smith - Lake Havasu (LB): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa)
Genesis Smith - Hamilton (FS): Air Force, ARIZONA, Arizona State, Army, Cal, Colorado State, Florida A&M, Iowa State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Yale
Rovelle Smith - O'Connor (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
CJ Snowden - Perry (CB): Black Hills State, Drake, Fort Lewis, Minot State, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Norbert, Taylor, Valparaiso
Dom Solano - Cactus (DE): Idaho State, Lake Forest, MONTANA STATE
Samuel Sollars - Shadow Ridge (WR): Hastings
Fredo Sotelo - Salpointe (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Jamestown, Lake Forest, Puget Sound
Tre' Spivey - Hamilton (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado State, Kansas, KANSAS STATE, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Portland State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Matt Spurlin - Willow Canyon (OG): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Ottawa
Jackson Sriro - Sunnyslope (RB): Knox, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Presentation, Puget Sound, Westminster Coll. (Pa.)
Hank Stabler - Paradise Honors (LB): Arizona Christian, Crown
Griffin Stalfort - Hamilton (C): AIR FORCE, New Mexico State
Richard Stallworth - Yuma Catholic (QB): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Hastings, Lake Forest, McPherson, New Mexico Highlands, NORTHERN COLORADO, Ottawa, Westminster
Riley Standage - Campo Verde (DT): La Verne
Briton Stanton - Williams Field (WR): Alma, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Presentation
Derek Staples - Desert Vista (OG): Arizona Christian, Rocky Mountain
Tanner Steffa - Casteel (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Biruk Stephens - Arizona College Prep (RB): Beloit, Crown, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Luther
Seth Stoner - Yuma Catholic (OG): CARROLL UNIV. (WISC.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Knox, Westminster
Isaac Stopke - Lake Havasu (RB): Arizona Christian, DRAKE
Mason Stromstad - Marcos de Niza (LB/WR): Lake Forest, Montana Tech, South Dakota School of Mines, SOUTHERN UTAH, Whittier
Bryan Stroughter - Tempe (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Ayden Suba - Queen Creek (DE): Arizona Christian, Puget Sound
Jaivon Swecker - Cactus Shadows (RB): Ottawa
David Sweetman - Brophy (DT): Jamestown
Esaias Swindle - Desert Edge (DT): Albion, Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, McPherson
Matthew Swink - Hamilton (K): Arizona Christian, CARROLL UNIV. (WISC.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Graceland, Lewis & Clark, McPherson, Ottawa (Ariz.), Ottawa (Kans.), Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain
Nick Switzer - Hamilton (RB): Lewis & Clark, New Mexico State
Hyrum Tanner - Empire (WR): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Rose-Hulman
Drew Tapley - Desert Mountain (QB): Drake, Presbyterian
Rune Tepolt - Liberty (LB): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State
Jordan Thomas - Canyon del Oro (RB): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest
Colin Tibbs - Verrado (CB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Colorado School of Mines, Ottawa, Sioux Falls
Viliami Tongotea - Buckeye (RB): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Crown, Ripon, Rocky Mountain, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)
Jacob Trampp - Eastmark (OT): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Black Hills State, Graceland, McPherson, Southern Utah (preferred walk-on), Washburn
Matthew Tran - Arizona College Prep (LB): Knox, Luther
Gary Tucker - Mountain Pointe (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Brody Turner - Chandler (OG/DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
William Urbina - Sabino (C): Adams State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Ralphie Valencia - San Manuel (CB): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)
Drew Vanderah - Arizona College Prep (CB): Grinnell, Lake Forest, St. Norbert
Mason VanDerToorn - Horizon (SS): Crown, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Levi VanDyke - Prescott (FS): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)
Traven Vigenser - Desert Vista (WR): Black Hills State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on)
Issac Villalobos - Tombstone (DT): Ottawa
Austin Vincent - Williams Field (WR): SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES
Layton Vining - Liberty (OT): IDAHO
Juan Virgen Jr. - Verrado (SS): Arizona Christian, Crown, Ottawa, Whittier
Julian Virgen - Verrado (RB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Ottawa, Westminster Coll. (Pa.)
Kaden Wagner - Chino Valley (DT): Jamestown, Northern Arizona, WESTERN NEW MEXICO
Aiden Wander - Arete Prep (LB): Ottawa
Blake Ware - O'Connor (LB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Crown, Fort Lewis, LAKE FOREST, Pacific (Ore.), Puget Sound, Westminster
Jacob Ware - Centennial (SS): Ottawa
A'Mauri Washington - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oklahoma, OREGON, Oregon State, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Demari Washington - Centennial (FS): Army, Colorado, Sioux Falls
Keron Watson - Cienega (WR): Adams State, Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)
Pierson Watson - Coconino (LB): Air Force, BYU, Nevada, Northern Arizona, South Dakota, Weber State
Will Way - Pusch Ridge (OT/DE): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), IDAHO STATE, Northern Arizona, South Dakota, Washington State, Weber State
Jonathan Webb - Paradise Honors (LB): Crown
Jake Weidinger - Flagstaff (WR): Arizona Christian, HASTINGS, Wisconsin-River Falls
Zarius Wells - Chandler (OT): Adams State, Black Hills State, Colorado Mesa, Fort Lewis, South Dakota School of Mines, Valparaiso
Magnum West - Saguaro (DT): Arizona Christian, Arizona (preferred walk-on), Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Black Hills State, Carnegie Mellon, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwestern Minnesota State, St. Thomas (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Doran Wetzel - Ironwood (LB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mason Whitener - Verrado (OT): Arizona Christian
Bryson Wilke - Willow Canyon (K): Arizona Christian, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain
Mason Williams - Eastmark (OT): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Western New Mexico
Sam Williams - Brophy (FS): Arizona Christian
Shahid Wilson - Millennium (CB): Adams State, Montana State, North Dakota
Jaron Winters - ALA-West Foothills (C): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Fort Lewis, Iowa Wesleyan, Mayville State, Ottawa, Presentation
Cory Wood - Kellis (K): Westminster Coll. (Pa.)
Dominic Woodall - Ironwood (LB): Lewis & Clark
Jamaal Young - Marcos de Niza (WR): Arizona Christian, Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Black Hills State, Jamestown, Mayville State, Montana Tech, Ottawa, Presentation, Rocky Mountain, Washburn, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mikey Young - Paradise Honors (CB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Crown, Presentation, Ripon
Manuel Zamorano - Canyon del Oro (LB): Hastings, Wisconsin-River Falls
Keegan Zaso - Buckeye (WR): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark
Cooper Zellner - Gilbert (LB): Arizona Christian, Linfield, Rocky Mountain
Prince Zombo - Liberty (WR): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), BYU (preferred walk-on)
Kaden Zordani - Horizon (QB): Ottawa
Saguaro OL Mason Chorak commits to UAB
Monday was a busy day for recruiting as five Arizona high school seniors announced their commitments.
Saguaro offensive tackle Mason Chorak (6-6, 265) went on an official visit to UAB last weekend and came away with a full-ride offer. He made the switch from D-Line prior to his senior year to the offensive side of the ball. Chorak acted quick on the offer and made his commitment.
UAB has a new coaching staff led by former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer. The new offensive line coach is Eddie Gordon, who comes to the Blazers after winning back-to-back national championships at Georgia.
"The new coaching staff is amazing and the facilities were great," Chorak said in a text message. "I loved the stadium and the people there are great and the food was so good."
Austin Johnston won a state championship at the 3A level in 2022. He committed to Augustana University in South Dakota, where he will go with the quarterback (Mack Molander) that helped him to a big receiving season.
Johnston caught 77 passes for 1,562 yards and scored 28 touchdowns (four on punt returns) as the Firebirds went 13-1. He received the offer from the Vikings earlier this month.
"The coaching staff immediately made a huge impact on me," Johnston said in a text message. "They were extremely welcoming and honest. It also has very good academic programs. I also couldn't pass up the opportunity to play alongside Mack."
Hamilton kicker Matthew Swink shared in both the kickoff and punting duties for the Huskies last season. He committed to Carroll University in Wisconsin. He visited the school in Waukesha last weekend. Swink is especially drawn to the culture of the program.
"I had a home visit with the staff back in November and I felt like part of the family already," Swink said in a text message. "The second I stepped on campus, I felt home. It also helps that they have a top-50 Physical Therapy program in the country, which I am majoring in."
Last season, Swink had 11 touchbacks out of his 27 kickoffs. He also kicked some extra points on varsity over the past three years and made 24 of his 26 attempts.
After sharing time as a sophomore, Jordan Legg has been Dobson's starting quarterback the past two seasons. In addition to that, he was the Mustangs' kicker. It is at that position where Rocky Mountain College in Montana was recruiting him, and where Legg committed to.
Legg threw 10 touchdown passes last season and was the teams' kicker and punter on varsity for all four of his high school years.
"I love what (Head) Coach (Chris) Stutzriem is doing there," Legg said in a text message. "It reminds me a lot about what my high school coach wants to do at Dobson, which is giving back to the community and building a great atmosphere on campus. Everyone there made me feel wanted and it was everything my family and I could ask for. Not to mention, a great pathway for my education."
Finally, Hamilton long snapper Alex Jacobo committed to North Central College in Illinois. The Cardinals went 15-0 and won the Division III National Championship in 2022.
CLASS OF 2023 COMMITMENTS
Players that have signed are in BOLD
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Aiden Herring (DE) - Perry
Griffin Stalfort (C) - Hamilton
AKRON ZIPS
Drew Nicolson (LS) - Corona del Sol
ALCORN STATE BRAVES
Zaccheus Cooper (RB) - Saguaro
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Taye Brown (LB) - Hamilton
Dominic Hanger (LB) - Chandler (walk-on)
Genesis Smith (FS) - Hamilton
ARIZONA CHRISTIAN FIREBIRDS
Shannon Coulter (WR) - Saguaro
Charles Ennis Jr. (RB) - Chandler
Juan Pablo Garcia (DE) - Douglas
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
Sirri Kandiyeli (OT) - Mesa Mountain View
Carston Kieffer (K) - Corona del Sol
Lenox Lawson (S) - Red Mountain
ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS
Carlos Griffin (CB) - Saguaro
AUGUSTANA (S. DAK.) VIKINGS
Jaxon Haynes (WR) - Hamilton
Austin Johnston (WR) - Eastmark
Mack Molander (QB) - Eastmark
BAYLOR BEARS
Matthew Klopfenstein (TE) - Horizon
BOISE STATE BRONCOS
Wyatt Milkovic (LB) - Basha
BYU COUGARS
Jackson Bowers (TE) - Mesa Mountain View
Pierson Watson (LB) - Coconino
CARROLL UNIV. (WISC.) PIONEERS
Seth Stoner (OG) - Yuma Catholic
Matthew Swink (K) - Hamilton
CENTRAL MICHIGAN CHIPPEWAS
Ryan Blum (C) - Basha
CHARLOTTE 49ERS
Kyle Cunanan (K) - Sunnyslope
COLGATE RAIDERS
Ralph Bernard (DE) - Trevor Browne
COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES OREDIGGERS
Mitchell Jensen (RB/LB) - ALA-Queen Creek
Chris Nimcheski (WR) - Saguaro
COLORADO STATE RAMS
Stephon Daily (WR) - Sierra Linda
COLUMBIA LIONS
Levi Robins (CB) - Saguaro
CONCORDIA UNIV. (WISC.)
Jayden Carbajal (SS) - Sunnyslope
CORNELL BIG RED
Jason Kirkland (DE) - Mountain Ridge
DRAKE BULLDOGS
Christian Aguilar (LB) - Mountain Ridge
Jacob Condie (TE) - Desert Ridge
Cody Judge (WR) - Chaparral
Isaac Stopke (RB) - Lake Havasu
EASTERN NEW MEXICO GREYHOUNDS
JJ Silver (LB) - Queen Creek
HASTINGS BRONCOS
Matthew Johanson (WR) - Greenway
Ethan Krominga (CB) - Canyon del Oro
Jake Purdy (DE) - River Valley
Jake Weidinger (WR) - Hastings
HAWAII RAINBOW WARRIORS
Kaleb Jackson Carter (OT) - Desert Edge
IDAHO VANDALS
Deshaun Buchanan (RB) - Basha
Dionte Lamaide (DE) - Saguaro
Layton Vining (OT) - Liberty
JAMESTOWN JIMMIES
Aidan Buggs (OG) - Casteel
KANSAS STATE WILDCATS
Ryan Davis (DE) - O'Connor
Tre Spivey (WR) - Hamilton
LAKE FOREST FORESTERS
Charlie Fiedler (WR) - Sunnyslope
Zacary Johnson (OT) - Centennial
Matthew Kruger (DT) - Sunnyslope
Nicolas Martin (OG) - Chandler
Blake Ware (LB) - O'Connor
LUTHER NORSE
Evan Aguirre (WR) - Youngker
Alex Campos (WR) - Eastmark
Liam Henry (RB) - Estrella Foothills
MONTANA STATE BOBCATS
Dom Solano (DE) - Cactus
MONTANA STATE NORTHERN LIGHTS
Logan James (QB) - Wickenburg
NAVY MIDSHIPMEN
Tyson Simmons (DE) - Basha
NEBRASKA WESLEYAN PRAIRIE WOLVES
Brennen Hills (RB) - Casteel
NEW MEXICO LOBOS
Devon Dampier (QB) - Saguaro
NORTH CENTRAL CARDINALS
Alex Jacobo (LS) - Hamilton
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Ben Currence (WR) - O'Connor (walk-on)
Myseth Currie (WR) - Cesar Chavez
Adam Damante (QB) - ALA-Gilbert North
Chandler Davis (DE) - Hamilton
Braeden Kaczmarek (DE) - Red Mountain
Alex McLaughlin (LB) - Hamilton
Blaise Nelson (WR) - Valley Vista
Porter Reynolds (LB) - Queen Creek
NORTHERN COLORADO BEARS
Andereya Nsubuga Jr. (CB) - Chandler
Richard Stallworth (QB) - Yuma Catholic
NORTHERN STATE WOLVES
Jake Carbajal (OG) - Corona del Sol
NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS
Alex Doost (OT) - Mountain Ridge
Dylan Roberts (DT) - Centennial
Cole Shivers (CB) - Saguaro
OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS
Jack Endean (OT) - Tanque Verde
Shea Freibaum (LS) -Saguaro
OREGON DUCKS
My'Keil Gardner (DE) - Liberty
Cole Martin (CB) - Basha
A'Mauri Washington (DT) - Chandler
OTTAWA SPIRIT
Gustavo Arellano Jr. (LB) - Nogales
PUGET SOUND LOGGERS
Maddox Montoya (LB) - Mesquite
QUINCY HAWKS
Marcus Oberriter (QB) - Holbrook
ROCKY MOUNTAIN BATTLIN' BEARS
Jordan Legg (QB/K) - Dobson
SIOUX FALLS COUGARS
Jack Amer (QB) - Perry
SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES HARDROCKERS
Austin Glimpse (QB) - Sunrise Mountain
Austin Vincent (WR) - Williams Field
SOUTHERN UTAH THUNDERBIRDS
Brendan Anderson (QB) - Mountain Ridge
Colton Campbell (OG) - Williams Field
AJ Dutchover (OG) - Highland
Tanner Emery (OT) - Safford
Cooper LeDuc (CB) - Hamilton
Nathan Manzanarez (FS) - Desert Edge
Josh Morin (DE) - Heritage Academy Mesa
Breck Mullins (LB) - Williams Field
Jayden Rogers (P) - Mountain Ridge
Mason Stromstad (LB) - Marcos de Niza
STANFORD CARDINAL
Gavin Geweniger (DE) - Chaparral
UAB BLAZERS
Mason Chorak (OT) - Saguaro
USC TROJANS
Ja'Kobi Lane (WR) - Red Mountain
Elijah Paige (OT) - Pinnacle
UTAH UTES
Caleb Lomu (OT) - Highland
UTAH TECH TRAILBLAZERS
William Bontrager (RB) - Estrella Foothills
VILLANOVA WILDCATS
Dane Fidler (CB) - Apache Junction
WASHINGTON UNIV. (MO.) BEARS
Matthew Bass (OG) - Chandler
WEBER STATE WILDCATS
Will Way (OT) - Pusch Ridge
WESTERN NEW MEXICO MUSTANGS
Kaden Wagner (DT) - Chino Valley
WISCONSIN BADGERS
James Durand (OG) - Basha
WISCONSIN-RIVER FALLS FALCONS
Jake Hilton (WR) - Prescott