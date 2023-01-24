News More News
Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 1/24

Photo Courtesy of Jaylen Johnson
Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Adams State, Ottawa, ACU offer Mountain Pointe wide receiver Johnson

UPDATED: 1/24/23

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 390 players from the Class of 2022 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Athletic, two-way player Jaylen Johnson had a busy couple days as he received offers from Adams State, Ottawa, and Arizona Christian. Johnson, a 6-2, 180-pound receiver at Mountain Pointe, caught 25 passes for 349 yards and scored seven touchdowns for the Pride. This weekend, Johnson is competing in a regional exposure camp put on by You Are Athlete. He is an every down playmaker with deceptive speed. Adams State, located in Colorado, finished last season with a 2-9 record. The Grizzlies defeated Fort Lewis and Colorado Mesa in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Div. II) play. Ottawa finished last season with a 7-2 record and shared the Sooner Athletic Conference (NAIA) title for the third time in the last four seasons. Arizona Christian also was a co-champion in the SAC and the Firestorm qualified for the NAIA playoffs for the second time in three years. ACU ended up at 8-3.

Here's the rest of the offers from Monday and Tuesday:

Sunrise Mountain long snapper Austin Hall received an offer from Fort Lewis (Colo.).
Willcox running back Cristian Pando received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
Thatcher center Derek Cameron received his first offer from Ottawa.
Lake Havasu defensive end Brody Schneikart received his first offers from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.) and Jamestown (N. Dak.).
Williams Field safety Isaac Anderson received an offer from Bluffton (Ohio).
Chandler wide receiver Vincent Buckles received an offer from Bluffton.
Nogales safety Arturo Alvarez received his first offers from Crown (Minn.), Carolina Christian (N. Car.), and Ottawa.
Williams Field cornerback Josiah Dye received an offer from UTEP.
Higley defensive tackle Gino Rocca received his first offers from Lake Forest (Ill.) and St. Olaf (Minn.).
Higley linebacker Jackson Sander received an offer from Lake Forest.
Westwood wide receiver Nikita McCrimon received an offer from Northern Arizona.
Buckeye running back David Fresneda received an offer from Puget Sound (Wash.).
Apollo linebacker Brodie Chicharello received an offer from Bluffton.
Canyon del Oro linebacker Manuel Zamorano received an offer from Hastings (Neb.).
Liberty long snapper Tucker Allred received offers from Concordia Univ. (Ill.) and Jamestown.
Moon Valley cornerback Jose Chavez received an offer from St. Norbert (Wisc.).
Poston Butte offensive tackle Cade Alisa received an offer from Northern Colorado.
Centennial kicker Brysen Gardner received an offer from Sacred Heart (Conn.).
Desert Edge running back Christopher Cordero received an offer from CSU-Pueblo.
Apollo quarterback Silas Chicharello received offers from Lakeland (Wisc.) and Carthage (Wisc.).
Higley wide receiver Dominic Esposito received an offer from Army.
Higley defensive tackle Jaylin Lord received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Tonopah Valley wide receiver Joseph McCubbin received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Nogales linebacker Omar Sanchez received his first offer from Graceland (Iowa).

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach National Signing Day on Feb. 1. That is the next time that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

CLASS OF 2023 OFFERS

Jax Adair - Millennium (DE): McPherson, Ottawa

Christian Aguilar - Mountain Ridge (LB): Butler, DRAKE

Ryan Aguilar - Casteel (FS): Lewis & Clark

Evan Aguirre - Youngker (WR): Arizona Christian, LUTHER, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brady Alfonso - Willow Canyon (OT): Crown, Ottawa

Cade Alisa - Poston Butte (OT): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Black Hills State, CSU-Pueblo, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Northern Colorado, San Diego, Southwestern Minnesota State, Western New Mexico

Joseph Allen - Highland (SS): Arizona State (preferred walk-on)

Taesean Allen - Dysart (WR): Graceland, Ottawa

Tucker Allred - Liberty (LS): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Carthage, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Crown, Culver-Stockton, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Lawrence, McPherson, Ripon, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls

Arturo Alvarez - Nogales (SS): Carolina Christian, Crown, Ottawa

Jack Amer - Perry (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.),Drake, SIOUX FALLS, Toledo (preferred walk-on)

Brendan Anderson - Mountain Ridge (QB): Drake, San Diego, SOUTHERN UTAH, St. Thomas, Yale

Isaac Anderson - Williams Field (SS): Bluffton, Carthage, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Jamestown, Knox, Lake Forest, Lawrence, Lewis & Clark, Massachusetts Maritime, St. Olaf, Westminster Coll. (Pa.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Noah Anderson - Horizon (C): Iowa Wesleyan

Payden Anderson - Queen Creek (DE): Arizona Christian

Gustavo Arellano Jr. - Nogales (LB): OTTAWA

Luis Arellano - Salpointe (C): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Dakota Wesleyan, Ottawa

Luke Arenas - Canyon del Oro (OG): Culver-Stockton

Coleson Arends - Pinnacle (TE): Arizona State, Black Hills State, Drake

Adrien Armstrong - Carl Hayden (WR): Arizona Christian, Western New Mexico

Christopher Arviso II - Mountain Pointe (QB): Arizona Christian, CSU-Pueblo, Lake Forest, New Mexico State (preferred walk-on), Taylor, Wisconsin-River Falls

Strider Aston - Brophy (LB): Arizona Christian

Jack Kaimipono Bal - Centennial (FS): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Northern Arizona

CJ Ballard - Saguaro (OT): Arizona Christian, Knox, Lake Forest, St. Olaf, Westminster Coll. (Pa.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Kaden Bancroft - Basha (DT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Ottawa

Polo Banuelos - Cactus (WR): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)

Eli Barta - Mesa Mountain View (OG): Adams State, Black Hills State, Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Puget Sound, Southwest Minnesota State, Washburn, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kyle Bartnik - Perry (TE): Black Hills State, Drake, Fort Lewis, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Ottawa

Matthew Bass - Chandler (OG): Adams State, Lake Forest, WASHINGTON UNIV. (MO.)

Braeden Belanger - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Lake Forest, Puget Sound

Jorge Beltran - Cesar Chavez (QB): Crown

Ralph Bernard - Trevor Browne (DE): COLGATE, Northern Arizona

Nathan Bilski - Verrado (LB): Arizona Christian, Puget Sound

David Bird - O'Connor (LS): California

Jadiem Birthwright - Pinnacle (S): Lake Forest

Steven Bishopp - Sabino (K): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Matt Blau - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Lake Forest, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on)

Jonathan Blohm - Horizon (OG): Knox

Ryan Blum - Basha (C): Air Force, CENTRAL MICHIGAN, Columbia, Georgetown, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego

Rocco Bonini - Shadow Ridge (CB): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Luther

William Bontrager - Estrella Foothills (RB): Clarke, Luther, UTAH TECH (PREFERRED WALK-ON)

Caleb Boonzaayer - ALA-West Foothills (DE): Grinnell, Kalamazoo, Ottawa, Rose-Hulman, Wheaton, Willamette

Caleb Botticello - Higley (DT): Fort Lewis, Hastings, Mayville State, Ottawa, Southwest Minnesota State, St. Norbert

Eric Bowcutt - ALA-Queen Creek (CB): Culver-Stockton

Jackson Bowers - Mesa Mountain View (TE): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, Texas, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Yale

Brandon Bowman - Arizona College Prep (OG): Norwich

Adam Bradford - Valley Christian (WR): Dordt, Graceland, Rocky Mountain

Deyon Bradley - Moon Valley (RB): Arizona Christian, Dubuque

Andre Branch - Fairfax (RB): Ottawa

Sam Brown - Marana (WR): Jamestown, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Taye Brown - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, ARIZONA, Georgetown, Idaho, Idaho State, Kansas State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, South Dakota

Tre Brown - Mesa (WR): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Crown, Hastings, Mayville State, Northern Arizona, Northern State, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain

Jackson Browning - Basha (LB): Adams State, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Ottawa, Rocky Mountain, Washburn

Christopher Bryan - Moon Valley (LB): Lake Forest

Deshaun Buchanan - Basha (RB): Arizona, Grambling State, IDAHO, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, Utah Tech

Vincent Buckles - Chandler (WR): Benedctine Coll. (Kans.), Bluffton, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Ottawa, Westminster Coll. (Pa.)

Xavier Bueno - Marcos de Niza (LB): Crown

Aidan Buggs - Casteel (OG): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, JAMESTOWN, Knox, Luther, Whittier

Jack Butler - Pusch Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Gannon, Hastings, Jamestown, McPherson

John Butler - Saguaro (DL): Arizona, Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Idaho State, North Carolina Central, Northern Arizona

Carson Cagle - Campo Verde (OT): Presentation

Derek Calderon - Saguaro (LB): Arizona Christian, Luther

Enrique Calzada - ALA-Ironwood (CB): Clarke, Hastings, McPherson

Blake Cameron - Dobson (CB): California Lutheran, McPherson

Derek Cameron - Thatcher (C): Ottawa

Colton Campbell - Williams Field (OG): SOUTHERN UTAH

Darrien Campbell - Kellis (QB): Western New Mexico

Alex Campos - Eastmark (WR): LUTHER, Ottawa (Kans.), Puget Sound

Andrue Cannon - St. Mary's (TE): Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jake Carbajal - Corona del Sol (OG): NORTHERN STATE

Jayden Carbajal - Sunnyslope (SS): CONCORDIA UNIV. (WISC.)

Vicente Cardona - Douglas (RB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Hastings

Roman Carrasco - Desert Edge (OT): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico

Tristan Carrera - Campo Verde (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Luther, Presentation

Ryan Carter - Willow Canyon (LS): Arizona Christian, Ottawa

Pablo Castillo Jr. - Carl Hayden (LB): Crown

Elijah Cazares - Arizona College Prep (TE): Beloit

Anthony Chacon - Centennial (C): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Knox, Lake Forest, La Verne, Luther, McPherson, Ottawa, St. Olaf, Westminster, Wisconsin-Oshkosh

Christopher Chacon - Cesar Chavez (C): Crown, Culver-Stockton

Ethan Chamberlain - Marana Mountain View (RB): Crown

Diego Chavez - Bisbee (RB): Arizona Christian, Hastings

Jose Chavez - Moon Valley (CB): Carthage, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), St. Norbert

Brodie Chicharello - Apollo (LB): Bluffton, Carthage, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)

Silas Chicharello - Apollo (QB): Carthage, Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Crown, Lakeland

Roch Cholowsky - Hamilton (QB/P): New Mexico State, Notre Dame

Mason Chorak - Saguaro (OT): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Idaho, Idaho State, Northern Colorado, UAB

Lance Christensen - Snowflake (SS): Knox

Omar Cisneros - Boulder Creek (CB): Fort Lewis

Kavaughn Clark - Centennial (RB): Nevada, Northern Arizona

Lionell Clay - Mountain Ridge (SS): Crown, Jamestown

Nolan Clement - Desert Mountain (DE): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Bryant, Georgetown, Idaho State, Lehigh, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Portland State, St. Thomas (Minn.), UC Davis, Utah Tech, Weber State

Drake Cluff - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Northern Arizona

Damian Coley - Salpointe (DE): Arizona Christian, Carthage, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Ottawa, Western New Mexico

Christian Coltellaro - Skyline (LB): Crown, Dakota State

Jacob Condie - Desert Ridge (WR): DRAKE, Wisconsin-River Falls

Quintin Conley - Central (WR): Ottawa

Daniel Contreras - River Valley (OG): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Zachary Cook - Cesar Chavez (OL): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Washburn, Western New Mexico

Vance Cooper - Paradise Honors (RB): Bellarmine, Buena Vista, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Crown, Denison, Graceland, Knox, Lake Forest, Presentation, St. Olaf, Whittier

Zaccheus Cooper - Saguaro (RB): ALCORN STATE, Army, Idaho State, Montana State, Morgan State, New Mexico, Utah Tech

Christopher Cordero - Desert Edge (RB): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, CSU-Pueblo, Gannon, Westminster Coll. (Pa.), Wisconsin-River Falls

David Cordova II - Sabino (RB): Concordia Univ. (Neb.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Fitchburg State, Geneva, Puget Sound

Peyton Cornwell - Casteel (OG): Lewis & Clark

Michael Cosentino - Empire (DE): Grinnell

Shannon Coulter - Saguaro (WR): ARIZONA CHRISTIAN, Wisconsin-River Falls

Drew Cowart - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): BYU (preferred walk-on), Middle Tennessee State, Utah (preferred walk-on)

Bryton Cox - Williams (C): Ottawa

Cole Crandall - Highland (FS): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)

Lucas Crawford - Marana Mountain View (OG): Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Doane, Hastings, Lake Forest

Carter Crispin - Red Mountain (QB): Kalamazoo

Kyle Cunanan - Sunnyslope (K): CHARLOTTE

Ben Currence - O'Connor (WR): Mary, NORTHERN ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON)

Myseth Currie - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Eastern New Mexico, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Stephon Daily - Sierra Linda (WR): Army, COLORADO STATE, Hawaii, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Washington State

Anthony Dalisay - Mohave (DB): Carthage

Adam Damante - ALA-Gilbert North (QB): NORTHERN ARIZONA

Devon Dampier - Saguaro (QB): Air Force, Alcorn State, Arizona, Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Idaho State, Navy, Nevada, NEW MEXICO, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Pennsylvania, Rice, South Dakota, UTEP, Yale

Chandler Davis - Hamilton (DE): Idaho State, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Ryan Davis - O'Connor (DE): Boise State, Idaho State, KANSAS STATE, Montana State, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, South Dakota, Washington State

Saxon Davison - Mountain Ridge (LB): St. Norbert

Jahme Dawson - Walden Grove (WR): Ripon

Antonio Delgado - Desert Vista (LB): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, CSU-Pueblo, Fort Lewis, Graceland, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Baptist, Wisconsin-River Falls

Michael Delligatti - Dobson (LB): Lake Forest, McPherson

Daniel Delponte - Millennium (LB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Ottawa

Jayden Diaz - Arizona College Prep (QB): Beloit, Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Jamestown, Knox, Lake Forest, Presentation, Simpson, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tysson Donnell - Cesar Chavez (DT): Arizona Christian, Bluffton

Alex Doost - Mountain Ridge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Oregon State, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia

Dameon Draper - Millennium (SS): Arizona Christian

David Drinen - Saguaro (CB): Luther, Wisconsin-River Falls

Layton Duncan - Brophy (WR): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), CSU-Pueblo, Idaho State, Montana State, Morgan State, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Washburn

Lorenzo Duran - Yuma Catholic (DT): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)

James Durand - Basha (OG): Arizona, BYU, California, Colorado, Harvard, Indiana, Iowa State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Oregon State, Pennsylvania, Princeton, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, WISCONSIN, Yale

AJ Dutchover - Highland (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Grinnell, SOUTHERN UTAH, Wisconsin-River Falls

Josh Dweh - Trevor Browne (DT): Ottawa

Joshua Dye - Williams Field (RB): Northern Arizona

Josiah Dye - Williams Field (CB): Air Force, Army, New Mexico, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Utah State, UTEP

Malachi Eafon - Cholla (RB): Black Hills State, Culver-Stockton

Lashown Ealim - Chandler (OG): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Luther

Keire Earl - Basha (CB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton

Emyson Edmonds - Hamilton (CB): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tanner Emery - Safford (OT): SOUTHERN UTAH

Jack Endean - Tanque Verde (OT): Arizona, California, OKLAHOMA STATE

Deric English - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Florida State, Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri, Morgan State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn State, Utah, Washington

Charles Ennis Jr. - Chandler (RB): ARIZONA CHRISTIAN, Wisconsin-River Falls

Sean Esparza - Boulder Creek (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Puget Sound

Ethan Espinosa - Valley Vista (WR): Graceland, Knox

Elijah Espinoza - McClintock (CB): Arizona Christian

Valentine Espinoza - Casa Grande (C): Presentation

Dominic Esposito - Higley (WR): Army, Black Hills State, Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest, Mount Union, Valparaiso, Wisconsin-River Falls

Nik Evans - Berean Academy (LB): Quincy

Moses Everest - Carl Hayden (DE): Arizona Christian, Crown, Mayville State

Brayden Faber - Gila Ridge (WR): Arizona Christian, Dean, Finlandia, Greenville, McPherson, Ottawa, Willamette

Trey Fanene - Corona del Sol (OT): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound

Chris Fasano - Mesquite (WR): Luther

Erich Fecke-Stoudt - Combs (OT): Fort Lewis

Omare Feely - Lake Havasu (WR): Arizona Christian, Finlandia

Gage Felix - Salpointe (WR): Hastings

Brady Ferris - Willow Canyon (RB): Jamestown, Lake Forest

Dane Fidler - Apache Junction (CB): Knox, Lake Forest, McPherson, Tabor, VILLANOVA (PREFERRED WALK-ON)

Charlie Fiedler - Sunnyslope (WR): LAKE FOREST

Kyan Fields - Millennium (WR): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Ottawa, Taylor

Jasiah Flores - Shadow Ridge (DT): Arizona Christian

Jonah Flowers - Valley Vista (LB): Ottawa

Xander Flowers - Lake Havasu (C): Ottawa

Kolten Ford - Queen Creek (K): Centenary, La Verne, Willamette

Aaron Francis - Central (LB): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, Ottawa

Shea Freibaum - Saguaro (LS): Marshall, OKLAHOMA STATE, Oregon, Oregon State, San Jose State

David Fresneda - Buckeye (RB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Lawrence, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Wooster

Dylan Frisch - Gila Ridge (OL): McPherson

Ethan Fritz - Basha (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Roman Funk - Horizon (QB): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)., Hendrix, Knox, McPherson, Ottawa (Kans.), Rose-Hulman, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)

Bobby Gaitan - Poston Butte (DT): Ottawa

David Galindo - St. Mary's (LB): Jamestown

Will Galvan - Cactus (ATH): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Eastern New Mexico, Jamestown

Anthony Garcia - Shadow Ridge (RB): Arizona Christian, Carroll Univ. (Wisc.)

Juan Pablo Garcia - Douglas (DE): ARIZONA CHRISTIAN

Brysen Gardner - Centennial (K): Lake Forest, Ottawa, Presentation, Ripon, Sacred Heart, Wisconsin-River Falls

My'Keil Gardner - Liberty (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin

William Garrett - Saguaro (OG): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Bethel Univ. (Minn.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Knox, Lake Forest, Presentation, St. Olaf, Westminster Coll. (Pa.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Mekhi Gaskin - Sunnyside (FS): Doane

Luis Gastelum-Contreras - Brophy (OT): Black Hills State, Clarke, Hastings, Jamestown, Luther

Zack Gaumont - Mesa Mountain View (WR): Jamestown

Logan Gentry - San Tan Charter (TE): Arizona Christian, Rocky Mountain, Willamette

Logan Getejanc - Shadow Ridge (OG): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Fort Lewis, Graceland, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Saint John's (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Gavin Geweniger - Chaparral (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, Northwestern, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, STANFORD, UNLV, Washington, Washington State

Jefferson Giles - Red Mountain (C): Fort Lewis, Sioux Falls

Connor Gingg - Verrado (LB): Arizona Christian

Austin Glimpse - Sunrise Mountain (QB): Grinnell, Rose-Hulman, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES, Washington Univ. (Mo.), Wesleyan, Wisconsin-River Falls

Mekhi Godlove - Tolleson (OG): Arizona Christian

Nate Godoy - Thunderbird (FS): Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Willamette

Nate Gomez - Campo Verde (CB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Dordt, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Presentation, St. Norbert

Rudy Gonzales - Cactus (QB): Graceland

Dailan Goodman - Salpointe (RB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Dickinson, Hastings, Mercyhurst, Presentation

Max Grady - Desert Vista (CB): Arizona Christian

Abraham Grajeda - Pusch Ridge (RB): George Fox

Patrick Green - Basha (LB): Lake Forest, South Dakota School of Mines

CJ Greer - Trevor Browne (RB): Arizona Christian, Mayville State, Ottawa

Carlos Griffin - Saguaro (CB): ARMY, Syracuse

Rodrigo Guerrero - Trevor Browne (C): Willamette

Blas Guillen - Central (OT): Arizona Christian

Wrangler Guilliams - Florence (DT): Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Ottawa

Austin Hall - Sunrise Mountain (LS): Crown, Fort Lewis, McPherson

Terrance Hall - Mountain Ridge (WR): Black Hills State, Morgan State

Landon Halle - Cienega (C): Arizona Christian

Daunte Hamblin - Chandler (RB): Luther, Ottawa, Westminster Coll. (Pa.)

Donnovan Hamblin - Chandler (LB): Knox, Luther

Carter Hancock - Higley (WR): Air Force, Columbia, Michigan (preferred walk-on), Northern Arizona

Dominic Hanger - Chandler (LB): Adams State, ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON), Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)

Braden Harvey - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Puget Sound

Saieed Hasan - Peoria (SS): Eastern New Mexico, Judson, McPherson, Nebraska-Kearney, Ottawa, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Drayson Hatch - ALA-Queen Creek (K): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest

Khalil Hayes - Mountain Pointe (CB): Arizona Christian, Lincoln, McPherson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jaxon Haynes - Hamilton (WR): AUGUSTANA UNIV. (S.DAK.), Drake, Lake Forest, Northern State, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls

Hunter Heeringa - Valley Christian (QB): Northwestern Coll. (Iowa)

Kaleb Hefner - Canyon View (OT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Luther

Caleb Heidrick - Red Mountain (LB): Concordia Univ. (Ill.), Culver-Stockton, Dakota State, Knox, Lawrence, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Mayville State, Mount Marty

Harrison Heimuli - Highland (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Ethan Heinrich - Valley Christian (WR): Cal Lutheran, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Dordt, Graceland, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Ottawa, Sioux Falls, Wheaton

Mikel Henderson - Valley Vista (WR): Westminster Coll. (Pa.)

Vernon Henderson - Paradise Honors (DE): Fontbonne

Liam Henry - Estrella Foothills (RB): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, LUTHER

Aiden Herring - Perry (DE): AIR FORCE, Army, Colgate, Columbia, Idaho, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Yale

David Hicks - Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Ottawa, St. Norbert

Brennen Hills - Casteel (RB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Gustavus Adolphus, Jamestown, Lawrence, Luther, Knox, NEBRASKA WESLEYAN, Presentation, Ripon

Jake Hilton - Prescott (WR): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Luther, Simpson, WISCONSIN-RIVER FALLS

Kenneth Hinkle - Mountain Pointe (DT): Beloit, Lake Forest

Jake Hoel - Arizona College Prep (WR): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, Knox, Lake Forest, Luther, Ottawa, Rose-Hulman

Gavin Hogencamp - River Valley (QB): Arizona Christian, Graceland, Hastings

Joshua Holiday - Peoria (QB): Crown, Lawrence, Luther, McPherson, Puget Sound

Birdie Holloway - Chandler (C): Black Hills State, Luther

Brock Holt - Buckeye (DE): Arizona Christian, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)

Clinton Hopkins - Marcos de Niza (WR): Crown, Presentation

Jase Hudson - Campo Verde (K): Crown, Luther

Clayton Hughes - Campo Verde (DT): Arizona Christian, Crown, Knox, Luther, Ripon, St. Norbert, Whittier

Jaden Humphrey - Desert Vista (DE): Arizona Christian

Kaleb Jackson Carter - Desert Edge (OT): HAWAII, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa, San Diego State

Alex Jacobo - Hamilton (LS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Carthage, Culver-Stockton, NORTH CENTRAL, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain

Jesus Jacobo - Tolleson (OL): Arizona Christian

Logan James - Wickenburg (QB): MONTANA STATE-NORTHERN

Antwon Jenkins - Cesar Chavez (CB): Arizona Christian, Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, CSU-Pueblo, Eastern New Mexico, Fort Lewis, Mary, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain, St. Norbert, Western New Mexico

Mitch Jensen - ALA-Queen Creek (RB/LB): COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES, Northern State

Bryce Jewell - Pusch Ridge (CB): Rose-Hulman, Southwestern Univ. (Tex.)

Dominic Jewell - Willow Canyon (LB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Presentation

Damian Jiles - Cactus (RB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Montana Tech, Wisconsin-River Falls

James Jimenez - Trevor Browne (FS): Mayville State

Matthew Johanson - Greenway (WR): HASTINGS

Amare Johnson - Casteel (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Grant Johnson - Casa Grande (DE): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Presbyterian, Presentation

Isaac Johnson - Casa Grande (WR): Culver-Stockton

Jack Johnson - Basha (OL): Hiram, Luther, Whittier

Jaylen Johnson - Mountain Pointe (WR): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Graceland, Ottawa (Ariz.), Ottawa (Kans.),

Korey Johnson - Mountain Ridge (CB): Colorado School of Mines, Lake Forest, Northern Colorado, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas, Utah Tech

Mark Johnson - Paradise Honors (K): Puget Sound, Wooster

Micah Johnson - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Grambling State, Montana, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Jose State

Zacary Johnson - Centennial (OT): Fort Lewis, LAKE FOREST, Norwich

Austin Johnston - Eastmark (WR): AUGUSTANA UNIV. (S. DAK.), Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Drake, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, New Mexico State (preferred walk-on), Valparaiso, Western New Mexico

Marcus Jones - Marcos de Niza (LB): Mayville State, McPherson

Elijah Joplin - Marana (QB): Arizona Christian, Jamestown

Cody Judge - Chaparral (WR): DRAKE

Braeden Kaczmarek - Red Mountain (DE): Air Force, Idaho State, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Jack Kaimipono Bal - Centennial (FS): Fort Lewis, Tuskegee

Ashton Kamp - Northwestern Christian (QB): Crown, Lewis & Clark

Sirri Kandiyeli - Mesa Mountain View (OT): Air Force, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Cornell, Eastern Washington, Harvard, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Princeton, South Dakota, Weber State

Juma Kashanda - Chandler (SS): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Minnesota State-Moorhead, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain, Taylor, Western New Mexico, Westminster (Pa.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Carston Kieffer - Corona del Sol (K): ARIZONA STATE, Tulane (preferred walk-on), UNLV

Jashawn Kinney - Dobson (SS): Greenville, Hamline, McPherson

Jason Kirkland - Mountain Ridge (DE): Brown, Butler, Colorado School of Mines, CORNELL, Morehead State, Rose-Hulman, San Diego, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas (Minn.), Valparaiso

Drew Klingman - Pusch Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian

Matthew Klopfenstein - Horizon (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, BAYLOR, Buffalo, California, Colorado, Houston, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Massachusetts, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tennessee, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Salehe Koonooka - Centennial (DE): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Taylor, Wisconsin-River Falls

Matthew Krneta - Hamilton (K): Arizona Christian, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Rocky Mountain

Dallas Kroh - Marana Mountain View (C): Hastings, Knox, Puget Sound

Ethan Krominga - Canyon del Oro (CB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), HASTINGS, Jamestown, Knox, Lake Forest, Nebraska Wesleyan, St. Norbert

Asher Kroschel - Hamilton (FS): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Matthew Kruger - Sunnyslope (DT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland, LAKE FOREST

Jonathan Kubat - Corona del Sol (RB): Arizona Christian, Southwest Minnesota State

Julian Laborin - Dysart (OT): Ottawa

Cole Lalama - Queen Creek (LB): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Western New Mexico

Dionte Lamaide - Saguaro (DE): IDAHO

Cole Lancaster - Gila Ridge (TE): Graceland, Ottawa

Ethan Lane - Basha (QB): Lake Forest, Luther, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain

Ja'Kobi Lane - Red Mountain (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Oregon, San Jose State, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Utah

Sydney Lane - Moon Valley (DT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), John Melvin, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Nebraska Wesleyan, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls

Bo Langley - Skyline (CB): Dakota State

Zurian Lapsley - Glendale (LB/RB): Eastern Washington, Sioux Falls, Southern Utah, St. Norbert

Trey Largo - Mesquite (CB): Luther

Filemani Lauina - Shadow Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian

Thomas Lauria - Highland (LS): Rocky Mountain

Sire LaVallee - Mesquite (SS): Lewis & Clark, Luther

Lenox Lawson - Red Mountain (RB/S): ARIZONA STATE, Central Michigan, Idaho State, Montana State, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa, South Dakota State, Southern Utah, Washington State

Cooper LeDuc - Hamilton (CB): Albion, Butler, Lake Forest, New Mexico State, Sioux Falls, SOUTHERN UTAH, St. Norbert

Nate Leon - Maricopa (OT): Crown, Ripon

Cody Leopold - Prescott (RB): Lake Forest

Jordan Legg - Dobson (QB/K): Lawrence, McPherson, ROCKY MOUNTAIN

Kahoua Leha - Mountain Pointe (DT): Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on)

Na'Jai Lewis - Desert Edge (OT): Arizona Christian, Hastings

PJ Lewis - St. Mary's (FS): Lewis & Clark, Westminster Coll. (Pa.)

Myles Libman - Pinnacle (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Columbia, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Idaho, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Pennsylvania, Portland State, Princeton, Utah Tech

Treshon Liddle - Desert Edge (CB): Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Lewis & Clark, McPherson

Gavin Limongello - Apache Junction (QB): Knox, Lake Forest

Cole Linyard - Horizon (WR): Jamestown

Noah Locke - Paradise Honors (LB): Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman

Caleb Lomu - Highland (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, BYU, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tennessee, UCLA, UNLV, USC, UTAH, Utah State, Washington, Washington State

Connor Lopez - Poston Butte (TE): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Lake Forest, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Southwest Minnesota State, Western New Mexico

David Lopez - Brophy (RB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Jamestown, Ottawa

Jorge Lopez - Rincon/University (C): Ottawa (Kans.)

Juan Lopez - Marcos de Niza (WR): Black Hills State

Jaylin Lord - Higley (DT): Ottawa

Aaron Loughran - Hamilton (LB): Albion, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

James Lujan Jr. - Williams Field (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Knox, Lewis & Clark

Luke Luna - Casa Grande (DT): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Knox

Michael Luna - Sequoia Pathway (K): Crown, Puget Sound

Elijah Lynn - Moon Valley (DT): McPherson

Jaxson Mack - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona Christian, McPherson

Joshua Macon - Willow Canyon (DT): Anna Maria, Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Whittier

Christian Madoski - Mountain Ridge (DE): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Arizona State (preferred walk-on)

Sean Madrid - Salpointe (LB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, Dakota Wesleyan, Hastings, Knox, McPherson, Presentation, Ripon, St. Norbert

Vincent Manata - Sahuaro (OG): La Verne, Ottawa

Vinny Mansfield - Desert Edge (WR): Black Hills State, Gannon, Wisconsin-River Falls

Braxton Manusina - Centennial (LS): Fort Lewis, McPherson, Ottawa

Nathan Manzanarez - Desert Edge (FS): SOUTHERN UTAH (PREFERRED WALK-ON)

Gage Maras - Boulder Creek (C): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Keiser, Puget Sound, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)

Ignacio Marquez - St. Mary's (OT): Jamestown, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Ottawa

Jarred Marquez - Yuma Catholic (LB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Westminster Coll. (Pa.)

Issaiah Marshall - Sunnyslope (DT): Dakota State, Westminster Coll. (Pa.)

Cole Marszalek - Millennium (LS): Arizona Christian, Arizona State, Texas State

Cole Martin - Basha (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, San Jose State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Max Martin - Camelback (QB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Black Hills State, Ottawa, Southwest Minnesota State

Nicolas Martin - Chandler (OG): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Colorado Mesa, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Graceland, Knox, LAKE FOREST, Presentation, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ian Martinez Gomez - Camelback (OT): John Melvin, Ottawa

Juan Martinez - La Joya (DT): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, McPherson

Philip Maschue - St. Mary's (OT) - Jamestown, Ottawa

Gianni Mascolino - Coolidge (QB): Washington

Kelton Mason - Mesa (WR): Arizona Christian, Crown, La Verne, Mayville State, Ottawa (Ariz.), Ottawa (Kans.)

Sean Mathews - Thunderbird (LB): Arizona Christian, Grinnell, Knox, Lewis & Clark, McPherson, Ottawa, Presentation, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Westminster Coll. (Pa.), Whittier

Connor Mault - ALA-Ironwood (QB): Clarke, McPherson, Ottawa

Dylan Maza - Marcos de Niza (WR): Presentation

Travis Mbuya - ALA-Ironwood (LB): Arizona Christian, Bluffton, Clarke, Hastings, Lakeland

Kaiden McCarty - Eastmark (FS): Ottawa

Devin McCrea - Millennium (OG): Mayville State

Nikita McCrimon - Westwood (WR): Black Hills State, CSU-Pueblo, Mayville State, Northern Arizona, Western New Mexico

Joseph McCubbin - Tonopah Valley (WR): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Midway

Alex McLaughlin - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Colorado, Idaho, Idaho State, Illinois State, Montana State, Navy, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Ohio, Southern Utah, St. Thomas, UNLV, Utah Tech, Washington State, Weber State, Western Illinois

Ryder McMillon - Liberty (CB): Arizona Christian

Jacob Medina - Chandler (K): UNLV

Ryan Meza - ALA-Queen Creek (SS): Northern Arizona

Joseph Mickelson - Sunnyslope (WR): Knox

Wyatt Milkovic - Basha (LB): Army, BOISE STATE, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Clinton Moindi - Tolleson (WR): Arizona Christian

Mack Molander - Eastmark (QB): AUGUSTANA UNIV. (S. DAK.), CSU-Pueblo, Eastern New Mexico, Lake Forest, South Dakota School of Mines, Western New Mexico

Jager Monongye - Horizon (OT): Ottawa

George Monreal - Saguaro (DT): Luther

Aaron Monroe Jr. - Centennial (CB): Arizona Christian

Maddox Montoya - Mesquite (LB): Arizona Christian, PUGET SOUND

Cedric Moore - Apollo (SS): Carthage, Culver-Stockton, Finlandia

Jose Mora - Cactus (DT): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, Dakota State, Mount Mary, Ottawa, Southwestern (Kans.)

Josh Morin - Heritage Academy Mesa (DE): Idaho State, SOUTHERN UTAH

Majel Morones - Campo Verde (DE): Presentation

Jake Morris - Seton Catholic (QB): Crown, Dakota State, Fort Lewis, La Verne

Preston Mosher - Sunnyslope (DE): Dordt, Knox, Lake Forest, Wabash, Westminster Coll. (Pa.)

Wyatt Mullenaux - Eastmark (TE): Ottawa, Willamette

Hudson Muller - Horizon (LB): Knox, St. Norbert

Breck Mullins - Williams Field (LB): SOUTHERN UTAH

Tyler Mustain - Pusch Ridge (LB): Idaho State, Northern Arizona

Alex Nabavi - Desert Mountain (LB): Ottawa

Belclem Namegabe - Coolidge (CB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Knox, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Ottawa, Rocky Mountain, South Dakota School of Mines, Southern Utah (preferred walk-on)

Noah Narain - Gilbert (CB): Lewis & Clark

Ezekiel Nautu - Highland (CB): Bowdoin, Fort Lewis, Grinnell, Pacific, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jace Nead - Highland (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Knox, Lake Forest, Presentation, Southern Virginia, St. Norbert

Blaise Nelson - Valley Vista (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, North Dakota, NORTHERN ARIZONA, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Kyle Nelson - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): Idaho State, Northern Colorado

Raquain Nichols - Fairfax (CB): Ottawa

Drew Nicolson - Corona del Sol (LS): AKRON

Chris Nimcheski - Saguaro (WR): COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES, South Dakota School of Mines

Andereya Nsubuga Jr. - Chandler (CB): NORTHERN COLORADO, Portland State

Marc O'Bannon - Perry (OG): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Northern State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Marcus Oberriter - Holbrook (QB): QUINCY

Tyreeq-Styles Obichere (WR): Lake Forest

Adrian Oceguera - Mohave (DE): Whittier

Aidan Olsen - Chandler (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Matthew Orthmann - Corona del Sol (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), San Diego, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls

Elijah Paige - Pinnacle (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, Stanford, Tennessee, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Marco Palafox - Arizona College Prep (C): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Hastings, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Knox, Luther, Ottawa, Presentation, Rose-Hulman, Simpson, St. Norbert

Cristian Pando - Willcox (RB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Doane, Finlandia, Hastings, Knox, Lake Forest, McPherson

Gavin Parks - Desert Edge (WR): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Johnny Parrish - Chino Valley (RB): Luther

Izaac Patterson - Mountain Pointe (LB): Sioux Falls, Washburn, Western New Mexico

Keona Peat - Corona del Sol (OG): CSU-Pueblo, Fort Lewis, Fort Valley State, Johnson C. Smith, Lincoln (Calif.), Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on)

Alvaro Pereira - Verrado (DT): Ottawa

Sebastian Perez - Desert Vista (DE): Arizona Christian

Gavin Peterson - Cienega (WR): Calumet, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Ottawa (Kans.)

Dylan Petrick - Tanque Verde (OT): Adams State

Anthony Pistorio - Florence (WR): Lake Forest

Vincent Plancarte - Mohave (LS): Beloit, Knox, McPherson, St. Andrews, William Penn

Hunter Pletka - San Tan Charter (DE): Knox, Willamette

Dylan Post - Basha (OT): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Ellsworth, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain, St. Olaf

Demarion Postell - Tolleson (WR): Arizona Christian

Dylan Provencher - Rincon/University (WR): Ottawa (Kans.)

Makua Pule - Highland (OT): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Black Hills State, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Washburn

Jake Purdy - River Valley (DE): HASTINGS

Jaden Pyrah - Desert Edge (LB): Albion, Wisconsin-River Falls

Michael Quezada - Tolleson (RB): Culver-Stockton, Finlandia

Dion Quintana - Yuma Catholic (WR): Black Hills State, La Verne

Mason Quitugua-Sanchez - Salpointe (FS): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Lake Forest, McPherson, Ottawa, Puget Sound, Ripon, St. Norbert, Whittier

Conner Raetzman - Salpointe (LB): Minot State

William Ralls - Hamilton (OG): Drake, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jacob Rasmussen - Thatcher (DE): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Jamestown, Ottawa (Kans.)

Daniel Rea - Hamilton (OG): Presentation

Cornell Reed Jr. - Sequoia Pathway (WR): Crown

Cole Revis - Catalina Foothills (WR/K): Hastings, Mercyhurst, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on)

Jacob Reynolds - Mountain Ridge (DE): Crown

Porter Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Colorado, Eastern Washington, Idaho State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Washington State, Weber State

Travis Rich - Salpointe (K): Arizona Christian

Jose Rivera - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Knox

Sylvestre Rivera - Fairfax (LB): Ottawa

Prince Roberson - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian

Ben Roberts - Notre Dame (DE): Fort Lewis, Ottawa, Western New Mexico

Brett Roberts - Marana Mountain View (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Dylan Roberts - Centennial (DT): Arizona, California, Colorado, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Washington State

Levi Robins - Saguaro (CB): COLUMBIA, Michigan (preferred walk-on), Yale

Duce Robinson - Pinnacle (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Clemson, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, New Mexico, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Jose State, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington

Izaac Robles - Mohave (WR): Southwestern Coll. (Kans.), Whittier

Gino Rocca - Higley (DT): Lake Forest, St. Olaf

Diego Rodriguez - Eastmark (RB): Lewis & Clark, McPherson

Jayden Rogers - Mountain Ridge (P): Arizona Christian, SOUTHERN UTAH

Zack Rogowski - Canyon del Oro (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings

Josh Roman - Marana Mountain View (QB): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Sterling

Jett Roufus - O'Connor (DE): Arizona Christian, Central Coll. (Iowa), Knox

Carson Routhier - Desert Vista (OG): Arizona Christian, Rocky Mountain

Jacobie Rucker - Pinnacle (RB): Kentucky Christian, Lake Forest

Trevor Rudolph - Buena (OT): Hastings, McPherson, Nebraska Wesleyan, Ottawa

Ty'ree Rudulph - Cesar Chavez (DE): Arizona Christian

Anthony Ruiz - Liberty (LB): Arizona State (preferred walk-on)

Elian Ruiz - Marcos de Niza (OT): Crown, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Myles Rush - Glendale (LB): Arizona Christian

Jay'Len Rushing - Mountain Pointe (RB): New Mexico State (preferred walk-on), Washburn, Western Illinois, Western New Mexico

Landon Sabetta - Perry (OT): Luther, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jerron Salazar - Arizona College Prep (FS): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Knox, Luther, Presentation, St. Norbert

Oscar Saldana - Trevor Browne (OT): McPherson, Ottawa

Omar Sanchez - Nogales (LB): Graceland

Xavier Sanchez - Millennium (FS): Taylor

Xavier Sanchez - Red Mountain (CB): Luther, Presentation

Jackson Sander - Higley (LB): Lake Forest, Luther, Mayville State

Erick Santiago - Verrado (QB): Arizona Christian

Max Sawyer - Desert Edge (LB): Black Hills State

Sinjin Schmitt - Boulder Creek (RB): Air Force

Brody Schneikart - Lake Havasu (DE): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Jamestown

Griffin Schureman - Queen Creek (OT): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Sioux Falls, Washington (preferred walk-on)

Brayden Scott - Tanque Verde (LB): Carthage, Clarke

Cooper Scott - Highland (DE): Black Hills State

Dorae Scott - Basha (WR): New Mexico State, Western New Mexico

Ryker Scott - ALA-Queen Creek (DE): Knox, Western New Mexico

Sione Sekona - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Lake Forest

Tristan Shafer - Corona del Sol (LB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Graceland, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark

Mason Shea - Campo Verde (WR): Knox, Luther

Michael Shinkle - Hamilton (FS): Arizona Christian, Ottawa, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Cole Shivers - Saguaro (CB): Arizona, Boise State, Buffalo, Colorado, Florida State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Nevada, NORTHWESTERN, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin

Will Short - Hamilton (LB): Presentation

JJ Silver - Queen Creek (LB): Arizona Christian, EASTERN NEW MEXICO, Fort Lewis, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tyson Simmons - Basha (DE): Air Force, Colgate, NAVY, Nevada

Jibril Singhateh - Desert Mountain (OT): Lake Forest, Ottawa

Preston Slaton - Hamilton (TE): Air Force, New Mexico State, San Diego

Evan Smith - Lake Havasu (LB): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa)

Genesis Smith - Hamilton (FS): Air Force, ARIZONA, Arizona State, Army, Cal, Colorado State, Florida A&M, Iowa State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Yale

Rovelle Smith - O'Connor (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

CJ Snowden - Perry (CB): Black Hills State, Drake, Fort Lewis, Minot State, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Norbert, Taylor, Valparaiso

Dom Solano - Cactus (DE): Idaho State, Lake Forest, MONTANA STATE

Samuel Sollars - Shadow Ridge (WR): Hastings

Fredo Sotelo - Salpointe (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Jamestown, Lake Forest, Puget Sound

Tre' Spivey - Hamilton (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado State, Kansas, KANSAS STATE, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Portland State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Matt Spurlin - Willow Canyon (OG): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Ottawa

Jackson Sriro - Sunnyslope (RB): Knox, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Presentation, Puget Sound, Westminster Coll. (Pa.)

Hank Stabler - Paradise Honors (LB): Arizona Christian, Crown

Griffin Stalfort - Hamilton (C): AIR FORCE, New Mexico State

Richard Stallworth - Yuma Catholic (QB): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Hastings, Lake Forest, McPherson, New Mexico Highlands, NORTHERN COLORADO, Ottawa, Westminster

Riley Standage - Campo Verde (DT): La Verne

Briton Stanton - Williams Field (WR): Alma, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Presentation

Derek Staples - Desert Vista (OG): Arizona Christian, Rocky Mountain

Tanner Steffa - Casteel (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Biruk Stephens - Arizona College Prep (RB): Beloit, Crown, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Luther

Seth Stoner - Yuma Catholic (OG): CARROLL UNIV. (WISC.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Knox, Westminster

Isaac Stopke - Lake Havasu (RB): Arizona Christian, DRAKE

Mason Stromstad - Marcos de Niza (LB/WR): Lake Forest, Montana Tech, South Dakota School of Mines, SOUTHERN UTAH, Whittier

Bryan Stroughter - Tempe (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Ayden Suba - Queen Creek (DE): Arizona Christian, Puget Sound

Jaivon Swecker - Cactus Shadows (RB): Ottawa

David Sweetman - Brophy (DT): Jamestown

Esaias Swindle - Desert Edge (DT): Albion, Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, McPherson

Matthew Swink - Hamilton (K): Arizona Christian, CARROLL UNIV. (WISC.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Graceland, Lewis & Clark, McPherson, Ottawa (Ariz.), Ottawa (Kans.), Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain

Nick Switzer - Hamilton (RB): Lewis & Clark, New Mexico State

Hyrum Tanner - Empire (WR): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Rose-Hulman

Drew Tapley - Desert Mountain (QB): Drake, Presbyterian

Rune Tepolt - Liberty (LB): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State

Jordan Thomas - Canyon del Oro (RB): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest

Colin Tibbs - Verrado (CB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Colorado School of Mines, Ottawa, Sioux Falls

Viliami Tongotea - Buckeye (RB): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Crown, Ripon, Rocky Mountain, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)

Jacob Trampp - Eastmark (OT): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Black Hills State, Graceland, McPherson, Southern Utah (preferred walk-on), Washburn

Matthew Tran - Arizona College Prep (LB): Knox, Luther

Gary Tucker - Mountain Pointe (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Brody Turner - Chandler (OG/DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

William Urbina - Sabino (C): Adams State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Ralphie Valencia - San Manuel (CB): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)

Drew Vanderah - Arizona College Prep (CB): Grinnell, Lake Forest, St. Norbert

Mason VanDerToorn - Horizon (SS): Crown, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Levi VanDyke - Prescott (FS): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)

Traven Vigenser - Desert Vista (WR): Black Hills State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on)

Issac Villalobos - Tombstone (DT): Ottawa

Austin Vincent - Williams Field (WR): SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES

Layton Vining - Liberty (OT): IDAHO

Juan Virgen Jr. - Verrado (SS): Arizona Christian, Crown, Ottawa, Whittier

Julian Virgen - Verrado (RB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Ottawa, Westminster Coll. (Pa.)

Kaden Wagner - Chino Valley (DT): Jamestown, Northern Arizona, WESTERN NEW MEXICO

Aiden Wander - Arete Prep (LB): Ottawa

Blake Ware - O'Connor (LB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Crown, Fort Lewis, LAKE FOREST, Pacific (Ore.), Puget Sound, Westminster

Jacob Ware - Centennial (SS): Ottawa

A'Mauri Washington - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oklahoma, OREGON, Oregon State, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State

Demari Washington - Centennial (FS): Army, Colorado, Sioux Falls

Keron Watson - Cienega (WR): Adams State, Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)

Pierson Watson - Coconino (LB): Air Force, BYU, Nevada, Northern Arizona, South Dakota, Weber State

Will Way - Pusch Ridge (OT/DE): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), IDAHO STATE, Northern Arizona, South Dakota, Washington State, Weber State

Jonathan Webb - Paradise Honors (LB): Crown

Jake Weidinger - Flagstaff (WR): Arizona Christian, HASTINGS, Wisconsin-River Falls

Zarius Wells - Chandler (OT): Adams State, Black Hills State, Colorado Mesa, Fort Lewis, South Dakota School of Mines, Valparaiso

Magnum West - Saguaro (DT): Arizona Christian, Arizona (preferred walk-on), Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Black Hills State, Carnegie Mellon, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwestern Minnesota State, St. Thomas (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Doran Wetzel - Ironwood (LB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Mason Whitener - Verrado (OT): Arizona Christian

Bryson Wilke - Willow Canyon (K): Arizona Christian, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain

Mason Williams - Eastmark (OT): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Western New Mexico

Sam Williams - Brophy (FS): Arizona Christian

Shahid Wilson - Millennium (CB): Adams State, Montana State, North Dakota

Jaron Winters - ALA-West Foothills (C): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Fort Lewis, Iowa Wesleyan, Mayville State, Ottawa, Presentation

Cory Wood - Kellis (K): Westminster Coll. (Pa.)

Dominic Woodall - Ironwood (LB): Lewis & Clark

Jamaal Young - Marcos de Niza (WR): Arizona Christian, Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Black Hills State, Jamestown, Mayville State, Montana Tech, Ottawa, Presentation, Rocky Mountain, Washburn, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Mikey Young - Paradise Honors (CB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Crown, Presentation, Ripon

Manuel Zamorano - Canyon del Oro (LB): Hastings, Wisconsin-River Falls

Keegan Zaso - Buckeye (WR): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark

Cooper Zellner - Gilbert (LB): Arizona Christian, Linfield, Rocky Mountain

Prince Zombo - Liberty (WR): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), BYU (preferred walk-on)

Kaden Zordani - Horizon (QB): Ottawa

Saguaro OL Mason Chorak commits to UAB

Monday was a busy day for recruiting as five Arizona high school seniors announced their commitments.

Saguaro offensive tackle Mason Chorak (6-6, 265) went on an official visit to UAB last weekend and came away with a full-ride offer. He made the switch from D-Line prior to his senior year to the offensive side of the ball. Chorak acted quick on the offer and made his commitment.

UAB has a new coaching staff led by former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer. The new offensive line coach is Eddie Gordon, who comes to the Blazers after winning back-to-back national championships at Georgia.

"The new coaching staff is amazing and the facilities were great," Chorak said in a text message. "I loved the stadium and the people there are great and the food was so good."


Austin Johnston won a state championship at the 3A level in 2022. He committed to Augustana University in South Dakota, where he will go with the quarterback (Mack Molander) that helped him to a big receiving season.

Johnston caught 77 passes for 1,562 yards and scored 28 touchdowns (four on punt returns) as the Firebirds went 13-1. He received the offer from the Vikings earlier this month.

"The coaching staff immediately made a huge impact on me," Johnston said in a text message. "They were extremely welcoming and honest. It also has very good academic programs. I also couldn't pass up the opportunity to play alongside Mack."


Hamilton kicker Matthew Swink shared in both the kickoff and punting duties for the Huskies last season. He committed to Carroll University in Wisconsin. He visited the school in Waukesha last weekend. Swink is especially drawn to the culture of the program.

"I had a home visit with the staff back in November and I felt like part of the family already," Swink said in a text message. "The second I stepped on campus, I felt home. It also helps that they have a top-50 Physical Therapy program in the country, which I am majoring in."

Last season, Swink had 11 touchbacks out of his 27 kickoffs. He also kicked some extra points on varsity over the past three years and made 24 of his 26 attempts.


After sharing time as a sophomore, Jordan Legg has been Dobson's starting quarterback the past two seasons. In addition to that, he was the Mustangs' kicker. It is at that position where Rocky Mountain College in Montana was recruiting him, and where Legg committed to.

Legg threw 10 touchdown passes last season and was the teams' kicker and punter on varsity for all four of his high school years.

"I love what (Head) Coach (Chris) Stutzriem is doing there," Legg said in a text message. "It reminds me a lot about what my high school coach wants to do at Dobson, which is giving back to the community and building a great atmosphere on campus. Everyone there made me feel wanted and it was everything my family and I could ask for. Not to mention, a great pathway for my education."


Finally, Hamilton long snapper Alex Jacobo committed to North Central College in Illinois. The Cardinals went 15-0 and won the Division III National Championship in 2022.

Hamilton K Matthew Swink
CLASS OF 2023 COMMITMENTS

Players that have signed are in BOLD



AIR FORCE FALCONS

Aiden Herring (DE) - Perry
Griffin Stalfort (C) - Hamilton

AKRON ZIPS

Drew Nicolson (LS) - Corona del Sol

ALCORN STATE BRAVES

Zaccheus Cooper (RB) - Saguaro

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Taye Brown (LB) - Hamilton
Dominic Hanger (LB) - Chandler (walk-on)
Genesis Smith (FS) - Hamilton

ARIZONA CHRISTIAN FIREBIRDS

Shannon Coulter (WR) - Saguaro
Charles Ennis Jr. (RB) - Chandler
Juan Pablo Garcia (DE) - Douglas

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

Sirri Kandiyeli (OT) - Mesa Mountain View
Carston Kieffer (K) - Corona del Sol
Lenox Lawson (S) - Red Mountain

ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS

Carlos Griffin (CB) - Saguaro

AUGUSTANA (S. DAK.) VIKINGS

Jaxon Haynes (WR) - Hamilton
Austin Johnston (WR) - Eastmark
Mack Molander (QB) - Eastmark

BAYLOR BEARS

Matthew Klopfenstein (TE) - Horizon

BOISE STATE BRONCOS

Wyatt Milkovic (LB) - Basha

BYU COUGARS

Jackson Bowers (TE) - Mesa Mountain View
Pierson Watson (LB) - Coconino

CARROLL UNIV. (WISC.) PIONEERS

Seth Stoner (OG) - Yuma Catholic
Matthew Swink (K) - Hamilton

CENTRAL MICHIGAN CHIPPEWAS

Ryan Blum (C) - Basha

CHARLOTTE 49ERS

Kyle Cunanan (K) - Sunnyslope

COLGATE RAIDERS

Ralph Bernard (DE) - Trevor Browne

COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES OREDIGGERS

Mitchell Jensen (RB/LB) - ALA-Queen Creek
Chris Nimcheski (WR) - Saguaro

COLORADO STATE RAMS

Stephon Daily (WR) - Sierra Linda

COLUMBIA LIONS

Levi Robins (CB) - Saguaro

CONCORDIA UNIV. (WISC.)

Jayden Carbajal (SS) - Sunnyslope

CORNELL BIG RED

Jason Kirkland (DE) - Mountain Ridge

DRAKE BULLDOGS

Christian Aguilar (LB) - Mountain Ridge
Jacob Condie (TE) - Desert Ridge
Cody Judge (WR) - Chaparral
Isaac Stopke (RB) - Lake Havasu

EASTERN NEW MEXICO GREYHOUNDS

JJ Silver (LB) - Queen Creek

HASTINGS BRONCOS

Matthew Johanson (WR) - Greenway
Ethan Krominga (CB) - Canyon del Oro
Jake Purdy (DE) - River Valley
Jake Weidinger (WR) - Hastings

HAWAII RAINBOW WARRIORS

Kaleb Jackson Carter (OT) - Desert Edge

IDAHO VANDALS

Deshaun Buchanan (RB) - Basha
Dionte Lamaide (DE) - Saguaro
Layton Vining (OT) - Liberty

JAMESTOWN JIMMIES

Aidan Buggs (OG) - Casteel

KANSAS STATE WILDCATS

Ryan Davis (DE) - O'Connor
Tre Spivey (WR) - Hamilton

LAKE FOREST FORESTERS

Charlie Fiedler (WR) - Sunnyslope
Zacary Johnson (OT) - Centennial
Matthew Kruger (DT) - Sunnyslope
Nicolas Martin (OG) - Chandler
Blake Ware (LB) - O'Connor

LUTHER NORSE

Evan Aguirre (WR) - Youngker
Alex Campos (WR) - Eastmark
Liam Henry (RB) - Estrella Foothills

MONTANA STATE BOBCATS

Dom Solano (DE) - Cactus

MONTANA STATE NORTHERN LIGHTS

Logan James (QB) - Wickenburg

NAVY MIDSHIPMEN

Tyson Simmons (DE) - Basha

NEBRASKA WESLEYAN PRAIRIE WOLVES

Brennen Hills (RB) - Casteel

NEW MEXICO LOBOS

Devon Dampier (QB) - Saguaro

NORTH CENTRAL CARDINALS

Alex Jacobo (LS) - Hamilton

NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS

Ben Currence (WR) - O'Connor (walk-on)
Myseth Currie (WR) - Cesar Chavez
Adam Damante (QB) - ALA-Gilbert North
Chandler Davis (DE) - Hamilton
Braeden Kaczmarek (DE) - Red Mountain
Alex McLaughlin (LB) - Hamilton
Blaise Nelson (WR) - Valley Vista
Porter Reynolds (LB) - Queen Creek

NORTHERN COLORADO BEARS

Andereya Nsubuga Jr. (CB) - Chandler
Richard Stallworth (QB) - Yuma Catholic

NORTHERN STATE WOLVES

Jake Carbajal (OG) - Corona del Sol

NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS

Alex Doost (OT) - Mountain Ridge
Dylan Roberts (DT) - Centennial
Cole Shivers (CB) - Saguaro

OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS

Jack Endean (OT) - Tanque Verde
Shea Freibaum (LS) -Saguaro

OREGON DUCKS

My'Keil Gardner (DE) - Liberty
Cole Martin (CB) - Basha
A'Mauri Washington (DT) - Chandler

OTTAWA SPIRIT

Gustavo Arellano Jr. (LB) - Nogales

PUGET SOUND LOGGERS

Maddox Montoya (LB) - Mesquite

QUINCY HAWKS

Marcus Oberriter (QB) - Holbrook

ROCKY MOUNTAIN BATTLIN' BEARS

Jordan Legg (QB/K) - Dobson

SIOUX FALLS COUGARS

Jack Amer (QB) - Perry

SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES HARDROCKERS

Austin Glimpse (QB) - Sunrise Mountain
Austin Vincent (WR) - Williams Field

SOUTHERN UTAH THUNDERBIRDS

Brendan Anderson (QB) - Mountain Ridge
Colton Campbell (OG) - Williams Field
AJ Dutchover (OG) - Highland
Tanner Emery (OT) - Safford
Cooper LeDuc (CB) - Hamilton
Nathan Manzanarez (FS) - Desert Edge
Josh Morin (DE) - Heritage Academy Mesa
Breck Mullins (LB) - Williams Field
Jayden Rogers (P) - Mountain Ridge
Mason Stromstad (LB) - Marcos de Niza

STANFORD CARDINAL

Gavin Geweniger (DE) - Chaparral

UAB BLAZERS

Mason Chorak (OT) - Saguaro

USC TROJANS

Ja'Kobi Lane (WR) - Red Mountain
Elijah Paige (OT) - Pinnacle

UTAH UTES

Caleb Lomu (OT) - Highland

UTAH TECH TRAILBLAZERS

William Bontrager (RB) - Estrella Foothills

VILLANOVA WILDCATS

Dane Fidler (CB) - Apache Junction

WASHINGTON UNIV. (MO.) BEARS

Matthew Bass (OG) - Chandler

WEBER STATE WILDCATS

Will Way (OT) - Pusch Ridge

WESTERN NEW MEXICO MUSTANGS

Kaden Wagner (DT) - Chino Valley

WISCONSIN BADGERS

James Durand (OG) - Basha

WISCONSIN-RIVER FALLS FALCONS

Jake Hilton (WR) - Prescott

