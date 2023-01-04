Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 1/4
Fort Lewis offers Perry tight end Kyle Bartnik
UPDATED: 1/4/23
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 390 players from the Class of 2022 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Another school has entered the recruiting radar for Kyle Bartnik. The Perry tight end received an offer from Fort Lewis on Wednesday. The 6-4, 235-pounder has the frame for that position. Bartnik blocks well and also did some things with the Puma passing game as he had nine catches for 92 yards in September. He was chosen by the 6A Premier Region coaches to the Second Team All-Region. Bartnik now holds four college offers. The Fort Lewis Athletics Department raised over $110,000 in its annual Giving Tuesday campaign the week after Thanksgiving. The Skyhawks are looking to rebuild after an 0-10 season in 2022. FLC plays in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Div. II).
Valley Christian wide receiver Ethan Heinrich put up some numbers as he led the Trojans in receiving last season and continues to get recruiting attention. On Wednesday, the 6-3, 205-pound pass catcher collected an offer from Wheaton College in Illinois. Heinrich had 40 receptions for 511 yards and 13 touchdowns as VCHS went 9-3. He garnered First Team All-3A Conference honors. Johnston hits the mark academically with a 3.9 GPA and now has seven offers. Wheaton finished at No. 17 in the final American Football Coaches Association poll for Division III. The Thunder finished 8-3 and made its third straight playoff appearance. Wheaton led the nation in completion percentage at 74.8%.
Thunderbird linebacker/running back Sean Mathews had a breakthrough season on both sides of the ball for the Titans. The 5-10, 190-pounder earned an offer from Ottawa on Wednesday. In his second season as a starter, Mathews improved from 297 rushing yards to 554 (with 11 touchdowns) and in tackles from 46 to 74. On defense this season, he had 2.5 sacks and intercepted three passes as THS made the playoffs for the first time since 2013. Ottawa finished with a 7-2 record and won at least a share of the Sooner Athletic Conference (NAIA) for a second straight season. The Spirit placed six players on First Team All-Conference on each side of the ball. One of those players with a local angle is Brandon Tomerlin Jr. The Desert Ridge alum, and senior linebacker, ranked sixth in the conference with 69 tackles. He also had nine sacks and a TFL in every game.
This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach National Signing Day on Feb. 1. That is the next time that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2023 OFFERS
Jax Adair - Millennium (DE): Ottawa
Christian Aguilar - Mountain Ridge (LB): Butler, DRAKE
Ryan Aguilar - Casteel (FS): Lewis & Clark
Evan Aguirre - Youngker (WR): Arizona Christian, Luther, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brady Alfonso - Willow Canyon (OT): Crown, Ottawa
Cade Alisa - Poston Butte (OT): Arizona State, Black Hills State, San Diego, Western New Mexico
Joseph Allen - Highland (SS): Arizona State (preferred walk-on)
Taesean Allen - Dysart (WR): Ottawa
Tucker Allred - Liberty (LS): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Carthage, Crown, Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Lawrence, McPherson, Ripon, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jack Amer - Perry (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.),Drake, SIOUX FALLS
Brendan Anderson - Mountain Ridge (QB): Drake, San Diego, SOUTHERN UTAH, St. Thomas, Yale
Isaac Anderson - Williams Field (SS): Carthage, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Jamestown, Knox, Lake Forest, Lawrence, Lewis & Clark, Massachusetts Maritime, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls
Payden Anderson - Queen Creek (DE): Arizona Christian
Luis Arellano - Salpointe (C): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Dakota Wesleyan
Luke Arenas - Canyon del Oro (OG): Culver-Stockton
Coleson Arends - Pinnacle (TE): Arizona State, Black Hills State, Drake
Adrien Armstrong - Carl Hayden (WR): Arizona Christian
Christopher Arviso II - Mountain Pointe (QB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, New Mexico State (preferred walk-on), Taylor, Wisconsin-River Falls
Strider Aston - Brophy (LB): Arizona Christian
CJ Ballard - Saguaro (OT): Arizona Christian, Knox, Lake Forest, St. Olaf, Westminster Coll. (Pa.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Kaden Bancroft - Basha (DT): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Ottawa
Polo Banuelos - Cactus (WR): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)
Eli Barta - Mesa Mountain View (OG): Adams State, Black Hills State, Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Northern Arizona, Puget Sound, Washburn, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kyle Bartnik - Perry (TE): Black Hills State, Drake, Fort Lewis, Ottawa
Matthew Bass - Chandler (OG): Adams State, Lake Forest, WASHINGTON UNIV. (MO.)
Braeden Belanger - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Lake Forest, Puget Sound
Jorge Beltran - Cesar Chavez (QB): Crown
Ralph Bernard - Trevor Browne (DE): COLGATE, Northern Arizona
Nathan Bilski - Verrado (LB): Arizona Christian, Puget Sound
David Bird - O'Connor (LS): California
Jadiem Birthwright - Pinnacle (S): Lake Forest
Steven Bishopp - Sabino (K): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Matt Blau - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Lake Forest
Jonathan Blohm - Horizon (OG): Knox
Ryan Blum - Basha (C): Air Force, CENTRAL MICHIGAN, Columbia, Georgetown, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego
Rocco Bonini - Shadow Ridge (CB): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Luther
William Bontrager - Estrella Foothills (RB): Clarke, Luther, Utah Tech (preferred walk-on)
Caleb Boonzaayer - ALA-West Foothills (DE): Grinnell, Kalamazoo, Rose-Hulman, Willamette
Caleb Botticello - Higley (DT): Fort Lewis, St. Norbert
Jackson Bowers - Mesa Mountain View (TE): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, Texas, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Yale
Adam Bradford - Valley Christian (WR): Dordt, Graceland, Rocky Mountain
Deyon Bradley - Moon Valley (RB): Arizona Christian
Andre Branch - Fairfax (RB): Ottawa
Sam Brown - Marana (WR): Jamestown, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Taye Brown - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, ARIZONA, Georgetown, Idaho, Idaho State, Kansas State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, South Dakota
Tre Brown - Mesa (WR): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Crown, Hastings, Mayville State, Northern State, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain
Jackson Browning - Basha (LB): Adams State, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Ottawa, Rocky Mountain, Washburn
Christopher Bryan - Moon Valley (LB): Lake Forest
Deshaun Buchanan - Basha (RB): Arizona, Grambling State, IDAHO, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, Utah Tech
Vincent Buckles - Chandler (WR): Lake Forest
Xavier Bueno - Marcos de Niza (LB): Crown
Aidan Buggs - Casteel (OG): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, JAMESTOWN, Knox, Luther, Whittier
Jack Butler - Pusch Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Gannon, Hastings, Jamestown, McPherson
John Butler - Saguaro (LB): Arizona, Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Idaho State, North Carolina Central, Northern Arizona
Carson Cagle - Campo Verde (OT): Presentation
Derek Calderon - Saguaro (LB): Arizona Christian, Luther
Enrique Calzada - ALA-Ironwood (CB): Clarke, Hastings
Blake Cameron - Dobson (CB): California Lutheran
Colton Campbell - Williams Field (OG): SOUTHERN UTAH
Darrien Campbell - Kellis (QB): Western New Mexico
Alex Campos - Eastmark (WR): LUTHER, Ottawa (Kans.), Puget Sound
Andrue Cannon - St. Mary's (TE): Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jake Carbajal - Corona del Sol (OG): NORTHERN STATE
Jayden Carbajal - Sunnyslope (SS): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)
Vicente Cardona - Douglas (RB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Hastings
Roman Carrasco - Desert Edge (OT): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico
Tristan Carrera - Campo Verde (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Luther, Presentation
Ryan Carter - Willow Canyon (LS): Arizona Christian, Ottawa
Pablo Castillo Jr. - Carl Hayden (LB): Crown
Elijah Cazares - Arizona College Prep (TE): Beloit
Anthony Chacon - Centennial (C): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Knox, Lake Forest, Luther, McPherson, Ottawa, St. Olaf, Westminster, Wisconsin-Oshkosh
Christopher Chacon - Cesar Chavez (C): Culver-Stockton
Ethan Chamberlain - Marana Mountain View (RB): Crown
Diego Chavez - Bisbee (RB): Arizona Christian, Hastings
Jose Chavez - Moon Valley (CB): Carthage, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)
Brodie Chicharello - Apollo (LB): Carthage, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)
Silas Chicharello - Apollo (QB): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)
Roch Cholowsky - Hamilton (QB/P): New Mexico State, Notre Dame
Mason Chorak - Saguaro (OT): Idaho, Idaho State, Northern Colorado
Lance Christensen - Snowflake (SS): Knox
Omar Cisneros - Boulder Creek (CB): Fort Lewis
Kavaughn Clark - Centennial (RB): Nevada, Northern Arizona
Lionell Clay - Mountain Ridge (SS): Crown, Jamestown
Nolan Clement - Desert Mountain (DE): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Bryant, Georgetown, Idaho State, Lehigh, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, St. Thomas (Minn.), UC Davis, Utah Tech, Weber State
Damian Coley - Salpointe (DE): Arizona Christian, Carthage, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Western New Mexico
Christian Coltellaro - Skyline (LB): Crown, Dakota State
Jacob Condie - Desert Ridge (WR): DRAKE, Wisconsin-River Falls
Quintin Conley - Central (WR): Ottawa
Daniel Contreras - River Valley (OG): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Zachary Cook - Cesar Chavez (OL): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Western New Mexico
Vance Cooper - Paradise Honors (RB): Bellarmine, Buena Vista, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Crown, Denison, Graceland, Knox, Lake Forest, Presentation, St. Olaf, Whittier
Zaccheus Cooper - Saguaro (RB): ALCORN STATE, Army, Idaho State, Montana State, Morgan State, New Mexico, Utah Tech
Christopher Cordero - Desert Edge (RB): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Gannon, Westminster Coll. (Pa.), Wisconsin-River Falls
David Cordova II - Sabino (RB): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Fitchburg State, Geneva, Puget Sound
Peyton Cornwell - Casteel (OG): Lewis & Clark
Michael Cosentino - Empire (DE): Grinnell
Shannon Coulter - Saguaro (WR): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Bryton Cox - Williams (C): Ottawa
Cole Crandall - Highland (FS): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)
Lucas Crawford - Marana Mountain View (OG): Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Doane, Lake Forest
Carter Crispin - Red Mountain (QB): Kalamazoo
Kyle Cunanan - Sunnyslope (K): Charlotte
Ben Currence - O'Connor (WR): Mary, NORTHERN ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON)
Myseth Currie - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Eastern New Mexico, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Stephon Daily - Sierra Linda (WR): Army, COLORADO STATE, Hawaii, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Washington State
Anthony Dalisay - Mohave (DB): Carthage
Adam Damante - ALA-Gilbert North (QB): NORTHERN ARIZONA
Devon Dampier - Saguaro (QB): Air Force, Alcorn State, Arizona, Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Idaho State, Navy, Nevada, NEW MEXICO, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Pennsylvania, Rice, South Dakota, UTEP, Yale
Chandler Davis - Hamilton (DE): Idaho State, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Ryan Davis - O'Connor (DE): Boise State, Idaho State, KANSAS STATE, Montana State, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, South Dakota, Washington State
Saxon Davison - Mountain Ridge (LB): St. Norbert
Antonio Delgado - Desert Vista (LB): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Graceland, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Baptist, Wisconsin-River Falls
Michael Delligatti - Dobson (LB): McPherson
Daniel Delponte - Millennium (LB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Ottawa
Jayden Diaz - Arizona College Prep (QB): Beloit, Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Jamestown, Knox, Lake Forest, Presentation, Simpson, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tysson Donnell - Cesar Chavez (DT): Arizona Christian
Alex Doost - Mountain Ridge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Oregon State, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia
Dameon Draper - Millennium (SS): Arizona Christian
David Drinen - Saguaro (CB): Luther, Wisconsin-River Falls
Layton Duncan - Brophy (WR): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Idaho State, Montana State, Morgan State, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Washburn
Lorenzo Duran - Yuma Catholic (DT): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)
James Durand - Basha (OG): Arizona, BYU, California, Colorado, Harvard, Indiana, Iowa State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Oregon State, Pennsylvania, Princeton, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, WISCONSIN, Yale
AJ Dutchover - Highland (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Grinnell, SOUTHERN UTAH, Wisconsin-River Falls
Josh Dweh - Trevor Browne (DT): Ottawa
Joshua Dye - Williams Field (RB): Northern Arizona
Josiah Dye - Williams Field (CB): Air Force, Army, New Mexico, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Utah State
Malachi Eafon - Cholla (RB): Black Hills State, Culver-Stockton
Lashown Ealim - Chandler (OG): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Luther
Keire Earl - Basha (CB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton
Emyson Edmonds - Hamilton (CB): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tanner Emery - Safford (OT): SOUTHERN UTAH
Jack Endean - Tanque Verde (OT): Arizona, California, OKLAHOMA STATE
Deric English - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Florida State, Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri, Morgan State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Penn State, Utah, Washington
Charles Ennis Jr. - Chandler (RB): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Sean Esparza - Boulder Creek (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Puget Sound
Ethan Espinosa - Valley Vista (WR): Graceland, Knox
Elijah Espinoza - McClintock (CB): Arizona Christian
Valentine Espinoza - Casa Grande (C): Presentation
Dominic Esposito - Higley (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest, Mount Union, Valparaiso, Wisconsin-River Falls
Nik Evans - Berean Academy (LB): Quincy
Moses Everest - Carl Hayden (DE): Arizona Christian, Crown, Mayville State
Brayden Faber - Gila Ridge (WR): Arizona Christian, Dean, Finlandia, Willamette
Trey Fanene - Corona del Sol (OT): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound
Chris Fasano - Mesquite (WR): Luther
Erich Fecke-Stoudt - Combs (OT): Fort Lewis
Omare Feely - Lake Havasu (WR): Arizona Christian, Finlandia
Gage Felix - Salpointe (WR): Hastings
Brady Ferris - Willow Canyon (RB): Jamestown, Lake Forest
Dane Fidler - Apache Junction (CB): Knox, Lake Forest, McPherson, Tabor, Villanova (preferred walk-on)
Charlie Fiedler - Sunnyslope (WR): LAKE FOREST
Kyan Fields - Millennium (WR): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Ottawa, Taylor
Jasiah Flores - Shadow Ridge (DT): Arizona Christian
Jonah Flowers - Valley Vista (LB): Ottawa
Xander Flowers - Lake Havasu (C): Ottawa
Kolten Ford - Queen Creek (K): Centenary, Willamette
Aaron Francis - Central (LB): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, Ottawa
Shea Freibaum - Saguaro (LS): Marshall, OKLAHOMA STATE, Oregon, Oregon State, San Jose State
David Fresneda - Buckeye (RB): Arizona Christian, Lawrence, Lewis & Clark
Ethan Fritz - Basha (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Roman Funk - Horizon (QB): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)., Hendrix, Knox, McPherson, Ottawa (Kans.), Rose-Hulman, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)
Bobby Gaitan - Poston Butte (DT): Ottawa
David Galindo - St. Mary's (LB): Jamestown
Will Galvan - Cactus (ATH): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Jamestown
Anthony Garcia - Shadow Ridge (RB): Arizona Christian, Carroll Univ. (Wisc.)
Juan Pablo Garcia - Douglas (DE): ARIZONA CHRISTIAN
Brysen Gardner - Centennial (K): Lake Forest, Ottawa, Presentation, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls
My'Keil Gardner - Liberty (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin
William Garrett - Saguaro (OG): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Bethel Univ. (Minn.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Knox, Lake Forest, Presentation, St. Olaf, Westminster Coll. (Pa.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Mekhi Gaskin - Sunnyside (FS): Doane
Luis Gastelum-Contreras - Brophy (OT): Black Hills State, Clarke, Hastings, Jamestown, Luther
Logan Gentry - San Tan Charter (TE): Arizona Christian, Rocky Mountain, Willamette
Logan Getejanc - Shadow Ridge (OG): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Fort Lewis, Graceland, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Saint John's (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Gavin Geweniger - Chaparral (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, Northwestern, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, STANFORD, UNLV, Washington, Washington State
Jefferson Giles - Red Mountain (C): Fort Lewis
Connor Gingg - Verrado (LB): Arizona Christian
Austin Glimpse - Sunrise Mountain (QB): Grinnell, Rose-Hulman, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES, Washington Univ. (Mo.), Wesleyan, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mekhi Godlove - Tolleson (OG): Arizona Christian
Nate Godoy - Thunderbird (FS): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Willamette
Nate Gomez - Campo Verde (CB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Dordt, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Presentation, St. Norbert
Rudy Gonzales - Cactus (QB): Graceland
Dailan Goodman - Salpointe (RB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Presentation
Max Grady - Desert Vista (CB): Arizona Christian
Abraham Grajeda - Pusch Ridge (RB): George Fox
Patrick Green - Basha (LB): Lake Forest, South Dakota School of Mines
CJ Greer - Trevor Browne (RB): Arizona Christian, Ottawa
Carlos Griffin - Saguaro (CB): ARMY, Syracuse
Rodrigo Guerrero - Trevor Browne (C): Willamette
Blas Guillen - Central (OT): Arizona Christian
Wrangler Guilliams - Florence (DT): Lake Forest, Ottawa
Austin Hall - Sunrise Mountain (LS): Crown, McPherson
Terrance Hall - Mountain Ridge (WR): Black Hills State, Morgan State
Landon Halle - Cienega (C): Arizona Christian
Daunte Hamblin - Chandler (RB): Luther
Donnovan Hamblin - Chandler (LB): Knox, Luther
Carter Hancock - Higley (WR): Air Force, Columbia, Michigan (preferred walk-on)
Dominic Hanger - Chandler (LB): Adams State, Arizona (preferred walk-on), Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)
Braden Harvey - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Puget Sound
Saieed Hasan - Peoria (SS): Judson, McPherson, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Drayson Hatch - ALA-Queen Creek (K): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest
Khalil Hayes - Mountain Pointe (CB): Arizona Christian, Lincoln, McPherson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaxon Haynes - Hamilton (WR): AUGUSTANA UNIV. (S.DAK.), Drake, Lake Forest, Northern State, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls
Hunter Heeringa - Valley Christian (QB): Northwestern Coll. (Iowa)
Kaleb Hefner - Canyon View (OT): Arizona Christian, Luther
Caleb Heidrick - Red Mountain (LB): Culver-Stockton, Dakota State, Knox, Lawrence, Luther, Mayville State, Mount Marty
Harrison Heimuli - Highland (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Ethan Heinrich - Valley Christian (WR): Cal Lutheran, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Dordt, Graceland, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Ottawa, Wheaton
Mikel Henderson - Valley Vista (WR): Westminster Coll. (Pa.)
Vernon Henderson - Paradise Honors (DE): Fontbonne
Liam Henry - Estrella Foothills (RB): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, LUTHER
Aiden Herring - Perry (DE): AIR FORCE, Army, Colgate, Columbia, Idaho, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Yale
David Hicks - Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, St. Norbert
Brennen Hills - Casteel (RB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Gustavus Adolphus, Jamestown, Lawrence, Luther, Knox, Nebraska Wesleyan, Presentation, Ripon
Jake Hilton - Prescott (WR): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Luther, Simpson, WISCONSIN-RIVER FALLS
Jake Hoel - Arizona College Prep (WR): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, Knox, Lake Forest, Luther, Ottawa, Rose-Hulman
Gavin Hogencamp - River Valley (QB): Arizona Christian, Graceland, Hastings
Joshua Holiday - Peoria (QB): Crown, Lawrence, Luther, Puget Sound
Birdie Holloway - Chandler (C): Black Hills State, Luther
Brock Holt - Buckeye (DE): Arizona Christian, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)
Clinton Hopkins - Marcos de Niza (WR): Crown, Presentation
Jase Hudson - Campo Verde (K): Crown, Luther
Clayton Hughes - Campo Verde (DT): Arizona Christian, Crown, Knox, Luther, Ripon, St. Norbert, Whittier
Jaden Humphrey - Desert Vista (DE): Arizona Christian
Kaleb Jackson Carter - Desert Edge (OT): HAWAII, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa, San Diego State
Alex Jacobo - Hamilton (LS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Carthage, Culver-Stockton, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain
Jesus Jacobo - Tolleson (OL): Arizona Christian
Logan James - Wickenburg (QB): MONTANA STATE-NORTHERN
Antwon Jenkins - Cesar Chavez (CB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Eastern New Mexico, Fort Lewis, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain, St. Norbert, Western New Mexico
Mitch Jensen - ALA-Queen Creek (RB/LB): Colorado School of Mines, Northern State
Bryce Jewell - Pusch Ridge (CB): Rose-Hulman, Southwestern Univ. (Tex.)
Dominic Jewell - Willow Canyon (LB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Presentation
Damian Jiles - Cactus (RB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Montana Tech, Wisconsin-River Falls
Matthew Johanson - Greenway (WR): HASTINGS
Amare Johnson - Casteel (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Grant Johnson - Casa Grande (DE): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Presbyterian, Presentation
Isaac Johnson - Casa Grande (WR): Culver-Stockton
Jack Johnson - Basha (OL): Luther, Whittier
Jaylen Johnson - Mountain Pointe (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Graceland
Korey Johnson - Mountain Ridge (CB): Colorado School of Mines, Lake Forest, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas, Utah Tech
Mark Johnson - Paradise Honors (K): Puget Sound, Wooster
Micah Johnson - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Grambling State, Montana, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Jose State
Zacary Johnson - Centennial (OT): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Norwich
Austin Johnston - Eastmark (WR): Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Drake, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Valparaiso, Western New Mexico
Marcus Jones - Marcos de Niza (LB): Mayville State, McPherson
Elijah Joplin - Marana (QB): Arizona Christian, Jamestown
Cody Judge - Chaparral (WR): DRAKE
Braeden Kaczmarek - Red Mountain (DE): Air Force, Idaho State, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Jack Kaimipono Bal - Centennial (FS): Fort Lewis, Tuskegee
Ashton Kamp - Northwestern Christian (QB): Crown, Lewis & Clark
Sirri Kandiyeli - Mesa Mountain View (OT): Air Force, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Cornell, Eastern Washington, Harvard, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Princeton, South Dakota, Weber State
Juma Kashanda - Chandler (SS): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain, Taylor, Western New Mexico, Westminster (Pa.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Carston Kieffer - Corona del Sol (K): Arizona State, Tulane (preferred walk-on), UNLV
Jashawn Kinney - Dobson (SS): Greenville, McPherson
Jason Kirkland - Mountain Ridge (DE): Brown, Butler, Colorado School of Mines, CORNELL, Morehead State, Rose-Hulman, San Diego, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas (Minn.), Valparaiso
Drew Klingman - Pusch Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian
Matthew Klopfenstein - Horizon (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, BAYLOR, Buffalo, California, Colorado, Houston, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Massachusetts, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tennessee, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Salehe Koonooka - Centennial (DE): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Taylor, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dallas Kroh - Marana Mountain View (C): Knox, Puget Sound
Matthew Krneta - Hamilton (K): Arizona Christian, Rocky Mountain
Ethan Krominga - Canyon del Oro (CB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), HASTINGS, Jamestown, Knox, Lake Forest, Nebraska Wesleyan, St. Norbert
Asher Kroschel - Hamilton (FS): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Matthew Kruger - Sunnyslope (DT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland
Jonathan Kubat - Corona del Sol (RB): Arizona Christian
Julian Laborin - Dysart (OT): Ottawa
Cole Lalama - Queen Creek (LB): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State
Dionte Lamaide - Saguaro (DE): IDAHO
Cole Lancaster - Gila Ridge (TE): Graceland
Ethan Lane - Basha (QB): Lake Forest, Luther, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain
Ja'Kobi Lane - Red Mountain (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Oregon, San Jose State, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Utah
Sydney Lane - Moon Valley (DT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), John Melvin, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Nebraska Wesleyan, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls
Zurian Lapsley - Glendale (LB/RB): Eastern Washington, Sioux Falls, Southern Utah, St. Norbert
Trey Largo - Mesquite (CB): Luther
Filemani Lauina - Shadow Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian
Thomas Lauria - Highland (LS): Rocky Mountain
Sire LaVallee - Mesquite (SS): Lewis & Clark, Luther
Lenox Lawson - Red Mountain (RB/S): ARIZONA STATE, Central Michigan, Idaho State, Montana State, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa, South Dakota State, Southern Utah, Washington State
Cooper LeDuc - Hamilton (CB): Albion, Butler, Lake Forest, New Mexico State, Sioux Falls, SOUTHERN UTAH, St. Norbert
Cody Leopold - Prescott (RB): Lake Forest
Jordan Legg - Dobson (QB/K): Lawrence
Na'Jai Lewis - Desert Edge (OT): Arizona Christian, Hastings
PJ Lewis - St. Mary's (FS): Lewis & Clark, Westminster Coll. (Pa.)
Myles Libman - Pinnacle (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Columbia, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Idaho, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Pennsylvania, Portland State, Princeton, Utah Tech
Treshon Liddle - Desert Edge (CB): Lewis & Clark, McPherson
Gavin Limongello - Apache Junction (QB): Knox, Lake Forest
Cole Linyard - Horizon (WR): Jamestown
Noah Locke - Paradise Honors (LB): Rose-Hulman
Caleb Lomu - Highland (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, BYU, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tennessee, UCLA, UNLV, USC, UTAH, Utah State, Washington, Washington State
David Lopez - Brophy (RB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Jamestown, Ottawa
Juan Lopez - Marcos de Niza (WR): Black Hills State
Aaron Loughran - Hamilton (LB): Albion, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
James Lujan Jr. - Williams Field (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Knox, Lewis & Clark
Luke Luna - Casa Grande (DT): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Knox
Michael Luna - Sequoia Pathway (K): Crown
Elijah Lynn - Moon Valley (DT): McPherson
Jaxson Mack - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona Christian, McPherson
Joshua Macon - Willow Canyon (DT): Anna Maria, Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Whittier
Sean Madrid - Salpointe (LB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, Dakota Wesleyan, Knox, McPherson, Presentation, Ripon, St. Norbert
Vincent Manta - Sahuaro (OG): La Verne
Vinny Mansfield - Desert Edge (WR): Black Hills State, Gannon, Wisconsin-River Falls
Braxton Manusina - Centennial (LS): McPherson, Ottawa
Nathan Manzanarez - Desert Edge (FS): Southern Utah (preferred walk-on)
Gage Maras - Boulder Creek (C): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Keiser, Puget Sound, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)
Ignacio Marquez - St. Mary's (OT): Jamestown, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Ottawa
Jarred Marquez - Yuma Catholic (LB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Westminster Coll. (Pa.)
Cole Marszalek - Millennium (LS): Arizona Christian, TEXAS STATE
Cole Martin - Basha (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, San Jose State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Max Martin - Camelback (QB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Ottawa
Nicolas Martin - Chandler (OG): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Colorado Mesa, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Graceland, Knox, LAKE FOREST, Presentation, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ian Martinez Gomez - Camelback (OT): John Melvin, Ottawa
Juan Martinez - La Joya (DT): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, McPherson
Philip Maschue - St. Mary's (OT) - Jamestown, Ottawa
Gianni Mascolino - Coolidge (QB): Washington
Kelton Mason - Mesa (WR): Crown, La Verne, Mayville State, Ottawa
Sean Mathews - Thunderbird (LB): Arizona Christian, Grinnell, Knox, Lewis & Clark, McPherson, Ottawa, Presentation, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Whittier
Connor Mault - ALA-Ironwood (QB): Clarke, McPherson
Dylan Maza - Marcos de Niza (WR): Presentation
Travis Mbuya - ALA-Ironwood (LB): Arizona Christian, Bluffton, Clarke, Hastings
Kaiden McCarty - Eastmark (FS): Ottawa
Nikita McCrimon - Westwood (WR): Black Hills State, Western New Mexico
Joseph McCubbin - Tonopah Valley (WR): Clarke
Alex McLaughlin - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Colorado, Idaho, Idaho State, Illinois State, Montana State, Navy, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Ohio, Southern Utah, St. Thomas, UNLV, Utah Tech, Washington State, Weber State, Western Illinois
Ryder McMillon - Liberty (CB): Arizona Christian
Jacob Medina - Chandler (K): UNLV
Joseph Mickelson - Sunnyslope (WR): Knox
Wyatt Milkovic - Basha (LB): Army, BOISE STATE, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Clinton Moindi - Tolleson (WR): Arizona Christian
Mack Molander - Eastmark (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Eastern New Mexico, Lake Forest, South Dakota School of Mines, Western New Mexico
Jager Monongye - Horizon (OT): Ottawa
George Monreal - Saguaro (DT): Luther
Aaron Monroe Jr. - Centennial (CB): Arizona Christian
Maddox Montoya - Mesquite (LB): Arizona Christian, PUGET SOUND
Cedric Moore - Apollo (SS): Carthage, Culver-Stockton, Finlandia
Jose Mora - Cactus (DT): Ottawa, Southwestern (Kans.)
Josh Morin - Heritage Academy Mesa (DE): Idaho State, SOUTHERN UTAH
Majel Morones - Campo Verde (DE): Presentation
Preston Mosher - Sunnyslope (DE): Dordt, Knox, Lake Forest, Wabash
Hudson Muller - Horizon (LB): Knox, St. Norbert
Breck Mullins - Williams Field (LB): SOUTHERN UTAH
Tyler Mustain - Pusch Ridge (LB): Idaho State, Northern Arizona
Alex Nabavi - Desert Mountain (LB): Ottawa
Belclem Namegabe - Coolidge (CB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Knox, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Ottawa, Rocky Mountain, South Dakota School of Mines, Southern Utah (preferred walk-on)
Noah Narain - Gilbert (CB): Lewis & Clark
Ezekiel Nautu - Highland (CB): Bowdoin, Fort Lewis, Grinnell, Pacific, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jace Nead - Highland (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Knox, Lake Forest, Presentation, Southern Virginia, St. Norbert
Blaise Nelson - Valley Vista (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, North Dakota, NORTHERN ARIZONA, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Kyle Nelson - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): Idaho State
Raquain Nichols - Fairfax (CB): Ottawa
Drew Nicolson - Corona del Sol (LS): AKRON
Chris Nimcheski - Saguaro (WR): Colorado School of Mines, South Dakota School of Mines
Andereya Nsubuga Jr. - Chandler (CB): Portland State
Marc O'Bannon - Perry (OG): Arizona Christian, Northern State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Marcus Oberriter - Holbrook (QB): Quincy
Tyreeq-Styles Obichere (WR): Lake Forest
Adrian Oceguera - Mohave (DE): Whittier
Aidan Olsen - Chandler (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Matthew Orthmann - Corona del Sol (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, San Diego, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls
Elijah Paige - Pinnacle (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, Stanford, Tennessee, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Marco Palafox - Arizona College Prep (C): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Hastings, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Knox, Luther, Ottawa, Presentation, Rose-Hulman, Simpson, St. Norbert
Cristian Pando - Willcox (RB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Doane, Finlandia, Hastings, Knox, Lake Forest, McPherson
Gavin Parks - Desert Edge (WR): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Johnny Parrish - Chino Valley (RB): Luther
Izaac Patterson - Mountain Pointe (LB): Sioux Falls, Washburn, Western New Mexico
Keona Peat - Corona del Sol (OG): Fort Lewis, Fort Valley State, Johnson C. Smith, Lincoln (Calif.)
Sebastian Perez - Desert Vista (DE): Arizona Christian
Gavin Peterson - Cienega (WR): Calumet, Culver-Stockton, Ottawa (Kans.)
Dylan Petrick - Tanque Verde (OT): Adams State
Anthony Pistorio - Florence (WR): Lake Forest
Vincent Plancarte - Mohave (LS): Beloit, Knox, St. Andrews, William Penn
Hunter Pletka - San Tan Charter (DE): Knox, Willamette
Dylan Post - Basha (OT): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Ellsworth, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain
Demarion Postell - Tolleson (WR): Arizona Christian
Dylan Provencher - Rincon/University (WR): Ottawa (Kans.)
Makua Pule - Highland (OT): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Black Hills State, Washburn
Jake Purdy - River Valley (DE): HASTINGS
Jaden Pyrah - Desert Edge (LB): Albion, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dion Quintana - Yuma Catholic (WR): Black Hills State, La Verne
Mason Quitugua-Sanchez - Salpointe (FS): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Lake Forest, McPherson, Puget Sound, Ripon, St. Norbert, Whittier
Conner Raetzman - Salpointe (LB): Minot State
William Ralls - Hamilton (OG): Drake, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jacob Rasmussen - Thatcher (DE): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Jamestown, Ottawa (Kans.)
Daniel Rea - Hamilton (OG): Presentation
Cornell Reed Jr. - Sequoia Pathway (WR): Crown
Cole Revis - Catalina Foothills (K): Hastings
Jacob Reynolds - Mountain Ridge (DE): Crown
Porter Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Colorado, Eastern Washington, Idaho State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Washington State, Weber State
Travis Rich - Salpointe (K): Arizona Christian
Jose Rivera - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Knox
Sylvestre Rivera - Fairfax (LB): Ottawa
Prince Roberson - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian
Brett Roberts - Marana Mountain View (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Dylan Roberts - Centennial (DT): Arizona, California, Colorado, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Washington State
Levi Robins - Saguaro (CB): COLUMBIA, Michigan (preferred walk-on), Yale
Duce Robinson - Pinnacle (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Clemson, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, New Mexico, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Jose State, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Izaac Robles - Mohave (WR): Whittier
Diego Rodriguez - Eastmark (RB): Lewis & Clark
Jayden Rogers - Mountain Ridge (P): Arizona Christian, SOUTHERN UTAH
Zack Rogowski - Canyon del Oro (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings
Josh Roman - Marana Mountain View (QB): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Sterling
Jett Roufus - O'Connor (DE): Arizona Christian, Central Coll. (Iowa), Knox
Carson Routhier - Desert Vista (OG): Arizona Christian, Rocky Mountain
Jacobie Rucker - Pinnacle (RB): Kentucky Christian, Lake Forest
Trevor Rudolph - Buena (OT): Hastings, Nebraska Wesleyan
Ty'ree Rudulph - Cesar Chavez (DE): Arizona Christian
Anthony Ruiz - Liberty (LB): Arizona State (preferred walk-on)
Elian Ruiz - Marcos de Niza (OT): Crown, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jay'Len Rushing - Mountain Pointe (RB): New Mexico State (preferred walk-on), Washburn, Western Illinois, Western New Mexico
Landon Sabetta - Perry (OT): Luther, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jerron Salazar - Arizona College Prep (FS): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Knox, Luther, Presentation, St. Norbert
Oscar Saldana - Trevor Browne (OT): Ottawa
Xavier Sanchez - Millennium (FS): Taylor
Xavier Sanchez - Red Mountain (CB): Luther, Presentation
Jackson Sander - Higley (LB): Luther
Erick Santiago - Verrado (QB): Arizona Christian
Max Sawyer - Desert Edge (LB): Black Hills State
Sinjin Schmitt - Boulder Creek (RB): Air Force
Griffin Schureman - Queen Creek (OT): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Fort Lewis, Washington (preferred walk-on)
Brayden Scott - Tanque Verde (LB): Carthage, Clarke
Cooper Scott - Highland (DE): Black Hills State
Dorae Scott - Basha (WR): New Mexico State, Western New Mexico
Ryker Scott - ALA-Queen Creek (DE): Knox, Western New Mexico
Sione Sekona - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Lake Forest
Tristan Shafer - Corona del Sol (LB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Graceland, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark
Mason Shea - Campo Verde (WR): Knox, Luther
Michael Shinkle - Hamilton (FS): Arizona Christian, Ottawa, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Cole Shivers - Saguaro (CB): Arizona, Boise State, Buffalo, Colorado, Florida State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Nevada, NORTHWESTERN, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin
Will Short - Hamilton (LB): Presentation
JJ Silver - Queen Creek (RB): Arizona Christian, Eastern New Mexico, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tyson Simmons - Basha (DE): Air Force, Colgate, NAVY, Nevada
Jibril Singhateh - Desert Mountain (OT): Lake Forest, Ottawa
Preston Slaton - Hamilton (TE): Air Force, New Mexico State, San Diego
Evan Smith - Lake Havasu (LB): Arizona Christian, Jamestown
Genesis Smith - Hamilton (FS): Air Force, ARIZONA, Arizona State, Army, Cal, Colorado State, Florida A&M, Iowa State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Yale
Rovelle Smith - O'Connor (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
CJ Snowden - Perry (CB): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Minot State, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Norbert, Taylor, Valparaiso
Dom Solano - Cactus (DE): Idaho State, Lake Forest, MONTANA STATE
Samuel Sollars - Shadow Ridge (WR): Hastings
Fredo Sotelo - Salpointe (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Lake Forest, Puget Sound
Tre' Spivey - Hamilton (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado State, Kansas, KANSAS STATE, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Portland State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Matt Spurlin - Willow Canyon (OG): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, Ottawa
Jackson Sriro - Sunnyslope (RB): Knox, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Presentation, Puget Sound, Westminster Coll. (Pa.)
Hank Stabler - Paradise Honors (LB): Arizona Christian, Crown
Griffin Stalfort - Hamilton (C): AIR FORCE, New Mexico State
Richard Stallworth - Yuma Catholic (QB): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Lake Forest, McPherson, New Mexico Highlands, Ottawa, Westminster
Riley Standage - Campo Verde (DT): La Verne
Briton Stanton - Williams Field (WR): Alma, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Presentation
Derek Staples - Desert Vista (OG): Arizona Christian
Tanner Steffa - Casteel (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Biruk Stephens - Arizona College Prep (RB): Beloit, Crown, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Luther
Seth Stoner - Yuma Catholic (OG): Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Knox, Westminster
Isaac Stopke - Lake Havasu (RB): Arizona Christian, DRAKE
Mason Stromstad - Marcos de Niza (LB/WR): Lake Forest, Montana Tech, South Dakota School of Mines, SOUTHERN UTAH, Whittier
Bryan Stroughter - Tempe (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Ayden Suba - Queen Creek (DE): Arizona Christian, Puget Sound
Jaivon Swecker - Cactus Shadows (RB): Ottawa
David Sweetman - Brophy (DT): Jamestown
Esaias Swindle - Desert Edge (DT): Albion, Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, McPherson
Matthew Swink - Hamilton (K): Arizona Christian, Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, McPherson, Ottawa (Ariz.), Ottawa (Kans.), Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain
Nick Switzer - Hamilton (RB): Lewis & Clark, New Mexico State
Hyrum Tanner - Empire (WR): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Rose-Hulman
Drew Tapley - Desert Mountain (QB): Presbyterian
Rune Tepolt - Liberty (LB): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State
Jordan Thomas - Canyon del Oro (RB): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest
Colin Tibbs - Verrado (CB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Colorado School of Mines, Sioux Falls
Viliami Tongotea - Buckeye (RB): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Crown, Ripon, Rocky Mountain, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)
Jacob Trampp - Eastmark (OT): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Black Hills State, Graceland, McPherson, Southern Utah (preferred walk-on), Washburn
Matthew Tran - Arizona College Prep (LB): Knox, Luther
Gary Tucker - Mountain Pointe (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Brody Turner - Chandler (OG/DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Ralphie Valencia - San Manuel (CB): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)
Drew Vanderah - Arizona College Prep (CB): Grinnell, Lake Forest, St. Norbert
Mason VanDerToorn - Horizon (SS): Crown, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Levi VanDyke - Prescott (FS): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)
Traven Vigenser - Desert Vista (WR): Black Hills State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on)
Issac Villalobos - Tombstone (DT): Ottawa
Layton Vining - Liberty (OT): IDAHO
Juan Virgen Jr. - Verrado (SS): Arizona Christian, Crown, Whittier
Julien Virgen - Verrado (RB): Arizona Christian, Crown
Kaden Wagner - Chino Valley (LB): Jamestown, Northern Arizona, Western New Mexico
Aiden Wander - Arete Prep (LB): Ottawa
Blake Ware - O'Connor (LB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Crown, Fort Lewis, LAKE FOREST, Pacific (Ore.), Puget Sound, Westminster
Jacob Ware - Centennial (SS): Ottawa
A'Mauri Washington - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oklahoma, OREGON, Oregon State, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Demari Washington - Centennial (FS): Army, Colorado, Sioux Falls
Keron Watson - Cienega (WR): Adams State, Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)
Pierson Watson - Coconino (LB): Air Force, BYU, Nevada, Northern Arizona, South Dakota, Weber State
Will Way - Pusch Ridge (OT/DE): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), IDAHO STATE, Northern Arizona, South Dakota, Washington State, Weber State
Jonathan Webb - Paradise Honors (LB): Crown
Jake Weidinger - Flagstaff (WR): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Wisconsin-River Falls
Zarius Wells - Chandler (OT): Adams State, Black Hills State, Colorado Mesa, Fort Lewis, South Dakota School of Mines, Valparaiso
Magnum West - Saguaro (DT): Arizona Christian, Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Black Hills State, Carnegie Mellon, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwestern Minnesota State, St. Thomas (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Doran Wetzel - Ironwood (LB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mason Whitener - Verrado (OT): Arizona Christian
Bryson Wilke - Willow Canyon (K): Arizona Christian, Rocky Mountain
Mason Williams - Eastmark (OT): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Western New Mexico
Sam Williams - Brophy (FS): Arizona Christian
Shahid Wilson - Millennium (CB): Adams State, Montana State, North Dakota
Jaron Winters - ALA-West Foothills (C): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Fort Lewis, Mayville State, Presentation
Dominic Woodall - Ironwood (LB): Lewis & Clark
Jamaal Young - Marcos de Niza (WR): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Jamestown, Mayville State, Montana Tech, Ottawa, Presentation, Rocky Mountain, Washburn, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mikey Young - Paradise Honors (CB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Crown, Presentation, Ripon
Manuel Zamorano - Canyon del Oro (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Cooper Zellner - Gilbert (LB): Arizona Christian, Linfield, Rocky Mountain
Prince Zombo - Liberty (WR): Arizona State (preferred walk-on)
Kaden Zordani - Horizon (QB): Ottawa
Corona del Sol long snapper Drew Nicolson verbally commits to Akron
UPDATED: 12/29/22
Another long snapper from the state of Arizona will be playing Division I football as Corona del Sol's Drew Nicolson announced his commitment to Akron on Wednesday.
The Mid-American Conference school was his only offer. While it is a long way from his Tempe home, there was some upside.
"I love the coaching staff and they've done a lot to make me feel welcomed," Nicolson said in a text message. "The specialist room there is full of familiar faces. They're also going to have a scholarship available in the fall that's ripe for the taking."
Nicolson was a First Team All-6A East Valley Region selection in 2021. He carries a 4.1 GPA and also plays volleyball.
Akron unveiled a 16-member signing class for the early period in December. The Zips will kick off the 2023 season in Philadelphia against Temple on Sept. 2. Akron finished 2-10 this year.
Lake Forest College in Illinois (just outside Chicago) has had much success through the years recruiting in Arizona. On social media, it calls our state the #SouthwestSuburb. The Foresters picked up another one on Wednesday with a commitment from Blake Ware.
Ware, a 5-8, 195-pound linebacker, led the Eagles in tackles with 72 and played in the Open Division playoffs. The three-year starter had 231 tackles and 7.5 sacks in 30 games.
A combination of the attention LFC put in along with the college team's success helped seal the deal for Ware.
"I love all of the coaching staff there," Ware said in a text message. "They have many opportunities for internships in Chicago. I also have family who live in Chicago, and my Mom is from right outside of Lake Forest!"
Ware finished the first semester of his senior year with all A's, which will increase his GPA, which was a 3.94 weighted.
Lake Forest made it back-to-back trips to the Division III playoffs in 2022. The Foresters finished 9-2 and went 8-1 in Midwest Conference play. LFC made it two conference titles in a row for the first time in school history. The Lake Forest roster in 2022 included 32 players that played high school football in Arizona.
Ethan Krominga got to play in the first of two all-star games last week in the Blue-Grey All-American Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Next year, Krominga will be at Hastings College, where he committed on Thursday.
The 5-11, 180-pound cornerback had five interceptions while starting for Canyon del Oro over the past two seasons (three this year). Krominga had 34 tackles and also played a little offense, rushing for two touchdowns.
Krominga visited Hastings in April, received his offer from the Broncos in May, and then had Hastings' recruiting coordinator, David Waldron, attend CDO's first game in September (a 28-7 win over Walden Grove).
Krominga will also be on the Black Team in the Gametime Senior Bowl on Jan. 14 at Bell Bank Park in Mesa. That exhibition will feature many seniors in the state.
Hastings had its first winning season (7-4 overall) since 2014. The Broncos won seven games for the first time since 2009. Hastings, located in Nebraska, is a member of the Great Plains Athletic Conference (NAIA).
CLASS OF 2023 COMMITMENTS
Players that have signed are in BOLD
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Aiden Herring (DE) - Perry
Griffin Stalfort (C) - Hamilton
AKRON ZIPS
Drew Nicolson (LS) - Corona del Sol
ALCORN STATE BRAVES
Zaccheus Cooper (RB) - Saguaro
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Taye Brown (LB) - Hamilton
Genesis Smith (FS) - Hamilton
ARIZONA CHRISTIAN FIREBIRDS
Juan Pablo Garcia (DE) - Douglas
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
Sirri Kandiyeli (OT) - Mesa Mountain View
Lenox Lawson (S) - Red Mountain
ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS
Carlos Griffin (CB) - Saguaro
AUGUSTANA (S. DAK.) VIKINGS
Jaxon Haynes (WR) - Hamilton
BAYLOR BEARS
Matthew Klopfenstein (TE) - Horizon
BOISE STATE BRONCOS
Wyatt Milkovic (LB) - Basha
BYU COUGARS
Jackson Bowers (TE) - Mesa Mountain View
Pierson Watson (LB) - Coconino
CENTRAL MICHIGAN CHIPPEWAS
Ryan Blum (C) - Basha
COLGATE RAIDERS
Ralph Bernard (DE) - Trevor Browne
COLORADO STATE RAMS
Stephon Daily (WR) - Sierra Linda
COLUMBIA LIONS
Levi Robins (CB) - Saguaro
CORNELL BIG RED
Jason Kirkland (DE) - Mountain Ridge
DRAKE BULLDOGS
Christian Aguilar (LB) - Mountain Ridge
Jacob Condie (TE) - Desert Ridge
Cody Judge (WR) - Chaparral
Isaac Stopke (RB) - Lake Havasu
HASTINGS BRONCOS
Matthew Johanson (WR) - Greenway
Ethan Krominga (CB) - Canyon del Oro
Jake Purdy (DE) - River Valley
HAWAII RAINBOW WARRIORS
Kaleb Jackson Carter (OT) - Desert Edge
IDAHO VANDALS
Deshaun Buchanan (RB) - Basha
Dionte Lamaide (DE) - Saguaro
Layton Vining (OT) - Liberty
JAMESTOWN JIMMIES
Aidan Buggs (OG) - Casteel
KANSAS STATE WILDCATS
Ryan Davis (DE) - O'Connor
Tre Spivey (WR) - Hamilton
LAKE FOREST FORESTERS
Charlie Fiedler (WR) - Sunnyslope
Nicolas Martin (OG) - Chandler
Blake Ware (LB) - O'Connor
LUTHER NORSE
Alex Campos (WR) - Eastmark
Liam Henry (RB) - Estrella Foothills
MONTANA STATE BOBCATS
Dom Solano (DE) - Cactus
MONTANA STATE NORTHERN LIGHTS
Logan James (QB) - Wickenburg
NAVY MIDSHIPMEN
Tyson Simmons (DE) - Basha
NEW MEXICO LOBOS
Devon Dampier (QB) - Saguaro
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Ben Currence (WR) - O'Connor (walk-on)
Myseth Currie (WR) - Cesar Chavez
Adam Damante (QB) - ALA-Gilbert North
Chandler Davis (DE) - Hamilton
Braeden Kaczmarek (DE) - Red Mountain
Alex McLaughlin (LB) - Hamilton
Blaise Nelson (WR) - Valley Vista
Porter Reynolds (LB) - Queen Creek
NORTHERN STATE WOLVES
Jake Carbajal (OG) - Corona del Sol
NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS
Alex Doost (OT) - Mountain Ridge
Dylan Roberts (DT) - Centennial
Cole Shivers (CB) - Saguaro
OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS
Jack Endean (OT) - Tanque Verde
Shea Freibaum (LS) -Saguaro
OREGON DUCKS
My'Keil Gardner (DE) - Liberty
Cole Martin (CB) - Basha
A'Mauri Washington (DT) - Chandler
PUGET SOUND LOGGERS
Maddox Montoya (LB) - Mesquite
SIOUX FALLS COUGARS
Jack Amer (QB) - Perry
SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES HARDROCKERS
Austin Glimpse (QB) - Sunrise Mountain
SOUTHERN UTAH THUNDERBIRDS
Brendan Anderson (QB) - Mountain Ridge
Colton Campbell (OG) - Williams Field
AJ Dutchover (OG) - Highland
Tanner Emery (OT) - Safford
Cooper LeDuc (CB) - Hamilton
Josh Morin (DE) - Heritage Academy Mesa
Breck Mullins (LB) - Williams Field
Jayden Rogers (P) - Mountain Ridge
Mason Stromstad (LB) - Marcos de Niza
STANFORD CARDINAL
Gavin Geweniger (DE) - Chaparral
TEXAS STATE BOBCATS
Cole Marszalek (LS) - Millennium
USC TROJANS
Ja'Kobi Lane (WR) - Red Mountain
Elijah Paige (OT) - Pinnacle
UTAH UTES
Caleb Lomu (OT) - Highland
WASHINGTON UNIV. (MO.) BEARS
Matthew Bass (OG) - Chandler
WEBER STATE WILDCATS
Will Way (OT) - Pusch Ridge
WISCONSIN BADGERS
James Durand (OG) - Basha
WISCONSIN-RIVER FALLS FALCONS
Jake Hilton (WR) - Prescott