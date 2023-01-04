UPDATED: 1/4/23

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 390 players from the Class of 2022 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Another school has entered the recruiting radar for Kyle Bartnik. The Perry tight end received an offer from Fort Lewis on Wednesday. The 6-4, 235-pounder has the frame for that position. Bartnik blocks well and also did some things with the Puma passing game as he had nine catches for 92 yards in September. He was chosen by the 6A Premier Region coaches to the Second Team All-Region. Bartnik now holds four college offers. The Fort Lewis Athletics Department raised over $110,000 in its annual Giving Tuesday campaign the week after Thanksgiving. The Skyhawks are looking to rebuild after an 0-10 season in 2022. FLC plays in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Div. II).

Valley Christian wide receiver Ethan Heinrich put up some numbers as he led the Trojans in receiving last season and continues to get recruiting attention. On Wednesday, the 6-3, 205-pound pass catcher collected an offer from Wheaton College in Illinois. Heinrich had 40 receptions for 511 yards and 13 touchdowns as VCHS went 9-3. He garnered First Team All-3A Conference honors. Johnston hits the mark academically with a 3.9 GPA and now has seven offers. Wheaton finished at No. 17 in the final American Football Coaches Association poll for Division III. The Thunder finished 8-3 and made its third straight playoff appearance. Wheaton led the nation in completion percentage at 74.8%.



Thunderbird linebacker/running back Sean Mathews had a breakthrough season on both sides of the ball for the Titans. The 5-10, 190-pounder earned an offer from Ottawa on Wednesday. In his second season as a starter, Mathews improved from 297 rushing yards to 554 (with 11 touchdowns) and in tackles from 46 to 74. On defense this season, he had 2.5 sacks and intercepted three passes as THS made the playoffs for the first time since 2013. Ottawa finished with a 7-2 record and won at least a share of the Sooner Athletic Conference (NAIA) for a second straight season. The Spirit placed six players on First Team All-Conference on each side of the ball. One of those players with a local angle is Brandon Tomerlin Jr. The Desert Ridge alum, and senior linebacker, ranked sixth in the conference with 69 tackles. He also had nine sacks and a TFL in every game.



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach National Signing Day on Feb. 1. That is the next time that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.