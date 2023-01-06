UPDATED: 1/6/23

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 390 players from the Class of 2022 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Valley Christian wide receiver Ethan Heinrich put up some numbers as he led the Trojans in receiving last season and continues to get recruiting attention. On Friday, the 6-3, 205-pound pass catcher collected an offer from the University of Sioux Falls. Heinrich had 750 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns as VCHS went 9-3. He garnered First Team All-3A Conference honors. Heinrich hits the mark academically with a 3.9 GPA and now has eight offers. Sioux Falls added Bryan Boesen last month to its offensive coaching staff. Boesen comes to the Cougars after two years at Minnesota State. USF finished last season at 8-3 and plays in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (Div. II). Sioux Falls is the largest city in South Dakota.



Eastmark quarterback Mack Molander got to play a full season in 2022 after having to sit five games of his junior year due to a transfer from Queen Creek. The effect of getting to play all the games had a big impact as the Firebirds won the 3A state championship and went 13-1. Molander received an offer from CSU-Pueblo on Friday. The 6-3, 210-pound signal caller passed for 3,066 yards and 37 touchdowns (with just five interceptions). Molander also ran for 484 yards and 11 TDs. He's a two-time state champion in the javelin and carries a 4.2 GPA. CSU-Pueblo has a new head coach in Philip Vigil (previously in the same position at Western New Mexico) and he hired Brayle Brown to be the ThunderWolves co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Brown will be entering his second season at Colorado State-Pueblo and led the team to the 14th-highest scoring offense (36 points per game) in all of Division II. The ThunderWolves finished 8-4 last season and made the playoffs.

Cole Revis put points on the board for Catalina Foothills in multiple ways. The 6-6, 215-pound athlete earned an offer from Mercyhurst University on Friday. Revis caught 30 passes for 604 yards (20.1 yards per reception) and scored eight touchdowns. He had one more TD rushing and also scored 13 points placekicking. Revis punted (39.1-yard average) and handled kickoffs (16 touchbacks in 34 attempts) for the Falcons. The multi-sport athlete is currently playing forward on the soccer team (8 goals & 6 assists in 11 games) and was on the volleyball team last spring. Mercyhurst, located in Northwestern Pennsylvania in Erie, finished 2-9 last year. The Lakers are in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (Div. II).



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach National Signing Day on Feb. 1. That is the next time that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.