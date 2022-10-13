UPDATED: 10/12/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 390 players from the Class of 2022 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.

Corona del Sol kicker Carston Kieffer hasn't missed this season for the Aztecs. He's a perfect 17-of-17 in extra points and 2-of-2 in field goals with a long of 45 in Corona's last game against Shadow Ridge. Last Saturday, Kieffer took in the Arizona State game against Washington and shortly after the big upset victory by the Sun Devils, reported he had been offered by ASU. It's the first offer for Kieffer, who is rated as a five-star by National Kicking Rankings (NKR). He trains with Steve Rausch, who handled punting, kickoff, and field goal duties for Arizona State from 1990-92. Arizona State picked up the first win for interim head coach Shaun Aguano, a former coach at Chandler High, last Saturday, 45-38 in Tempe. The 45 points were the most Washington had allowed since 2014. The Sun Devils are off this week and will resume on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Stanford. The Pac-12 Network will have the game at 1 p.m.



Hamilton is quarterbacked by one of the top dual-sport athletes in the state. Roch Cholowsky has been the Huskies' backup the past two seasons before taking the reins this year. He is also one of the premier baseball players in the country and Notre Dame has taken notice. The Fighting Irish offered Cholowsky for both football and baseball. On the gridiron, he has 797 yards and nine touchdown passes in just over four games. He left the Highland game on Sept. 30 with a knee injury and did not play last week. The 6-2, 185-pounder also plays shortstop on the diamond. Over the summer, he played in the prestigious Area Code Games in San Diego before Hamilton started training camp for football. Notre Dame won its third straight game over the weekend, 28-20 over BYU. The offense has gotten going as the Irish have scored on 10 of its last 12 trips to the red zone. This week, Notre Dame plays host to Stanford. NBC will have the game on Saturday night at 4:30 p.m.

Here's the rest of the offers since last Thursday:

Desert Mountain defensive end Nolan Clement received an offer from Weber State (Utah).

Desert Ridge wide receiver Jacob Condie received an offer from Drake (Iowa).

Pinnacle tight end Coleson Arends received his first offer from Drake.

Desert Edge wide receiver Vinny Mansfield received an offer from Gannon (Pa.).

Perry cornerback CJ Snowden received an offer from South Dakota School of Mines.

Empire defensive end Michael Cosentino received his first offer from Grinnell (Iowa).

Snowflake safety Lance Christensen received his first offer from Knox (Ill.).

Paradise Honors defensive end Vernon Henderson received his first offer from Fontbonne (Mo.).

Sunrise Mountain long snapper Austin Hall received his first offer from Crown (Minn.).

Horizon safety Mason VanDerToorn received an offer from Crown.

Verrado running back Julian Virgen received an offer from Crown.

Corona del Sol linebacker Tristan Shafer received an offer from Crown.

Verrado safety Juan Virgen Jr. received an offer from Crown.

Douglas running back Vicente Cardona received an offer from Hastings (Neb.).

Basha cornerback Keire Earl received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Casa Grande wide receiver Isaac Johnson received his first offer from Culver-Stockton (Mo.).

Coolidge cornerback Belclem Namegabe received an offer from Knox.



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.