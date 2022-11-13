UPDATED: 11/12/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 390 players from the Class of 2022 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.

Pusch Ridge Christian Academy won its sixth straight game on Friday night and advanced to the 3A semifinals. One of the Lions' linebackers, Jack Butler, received an offer from Gannon University in Pennsylvania last Sunday. The 6-2, 210-pound athlete also plays receiver for PRCA. Through the Lions' first 10 games, Butler had 52 tackles, four forced fumbles, and three sacks. Pusch Ridge will play next Saturday afternoon at Mountain Pointe against Eastmark. Gannon was striving for its first Division II playoff berth, but suffered a heartbreaking 35-28 overtime loss to Shippensburg (Pa.) on Saturday. The Golden Knights finished the season at 8-3 and will find out Sunday if they made the postseason tournament.

Mesa Mountain View offensive lineman Eli Barta collected an offer from Adams State on Friday. Barta (6-3, 265) is a 4.0 student who also wrestles for the Toros. Barta is athletic, intelligent, strong, and versatile enough to play all five positions on the line. He now has a total of eight offers. Adams State was tied with Western Colorado at 10 in the second quarter, but the Grizzlies dropped the 75th edition of the Colorado Classic by a 52-10 score on Saturday. The loss ended the season for ASU at 2-8. Adams State plays in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Div. II).



Here's the rest of the offers since last Sunday (11/6):



Centennial offensive tackle Zacary Johnson received an offer from Adams State.

Salpointe safety Mason Quitugua-Sanchez received an offer from Ripon (Wisc.).

Salpointe center Luis Arellano received his first offer from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).

Sunnyslope safety Jayden Carbajal received his first offer from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).

Apollo quarterback Silas Chicharello received his first offers from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.) and Clarke (Iowa).

Arizona College Prep cornerback Drew Vanderah received an offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).

Hamilton kicker Matthew Swink received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

Campo Verde defensive tackle Clayton Hughes received an offer from Whittier (Calif.).

Mohave defensive end Adrian Oceguera received his first offer from Whittier.

Mesa wide receiver Kelton Mason received his first offer from La Verne (Calif.).

Willow Canyon defensive tackle Joshua Macon received an offer from Culver-Stockton (Mo.).

Horizon quarterback Kaden Zordani received his first offer from Ottawa.

Marcos de Niza wide receiver Jamaal Young received an offer from Mayville State (N. Dak.).

Thunderbird safety Nate Godoy received his first offer from Bethany College (Kans.).



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 21-23. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.