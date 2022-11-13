News More News
Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 11/12

Photo Courtesy of Jack Butler
Chris Eaton
Staff

Gannon offers Pusch Ridge linebacker recruit Butler

UPDATED: 11/12/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 390 players from the Class of 2022 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.

Pusch Ridge Christian Academy won its sixth straight game on Friday night and advanced to the 3A semifinals. One of the Lions' linebackers, Jack Butler, received an offer from Gannon University in Pennsylvania last Sunday. The 6-2, 210-pound athlete also plays receiver for PRCA. Through the Lions' first 10 games, Butler had 52 tackles, four forced fumbles, and three sacks. Pusch Ridge will play next Saturday afternoon at Mountain Pointe against Eastmark. Gannon was striving for its first Division II playoff berth, but suffered a heartbreaking 35-28 overtime loss to Shippensburg (Pa.) on Saturday. The Golden Knights finished the season at 8-3 and will find out Sunday if they made the postseason tournament.

Mesa Mountain View offensive lineman Eli Barta collected an offer from Adams State on Friday. Barta (6-3, 265) is a 4.0 student who also wrestles for the Toros. Barta is athletic, intelligent, strong, and versatile enough to play all five positions on the line. He now has a total of eight offers. Adams State was tied with Western Colorado at 10 in the second quarter, but the Grizzlies dropped the 75th edition of the Colorado Classic by a 52-10 score on Saturday. The loss ended the season for ASU at 2-8. Adams State plays in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Div. II).

Here's the rest of the offers since last Sunday (11/6):

Centennial offensive tackle Zacary Johnson received an offer from Adams State.
Salpointe safety Mason Quitugua-Sanchez received an offer from Ripon (Wisc.).
Salpointe center Luis Arellano received his first offer from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).
Sunnyslope safety Jayden Carbajal received his first offer from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).
Apollo quarterback Silas Chicharello received his first offers from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.) and Clarke (Iowa).
Arizona College Prep cornerback Drew Vanderah received an offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).
Hamilton kicker Matthew Swink received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
Campo Verde defensive tackle Clayton Hughes received an offer from Whittier (Calif.).
Mohave defensive end Adrian Oceguera received his first offer from Whittier.
Mesa wide receiver Kelton Mason received his first offer from La Verne (Calif.).
Willow Canyon defensive tackle Joshua Macon received an offer from Culver-Stockton (Mo.).
Horizon quarterback Kaden Zordani received his first offer from Ottawa.
Marcos de Niza wide receiver Jamaal Young received an offer from Mayville State (N. Dak.).
Thunderbird safety Nate Godoy received his first offer from Bethany College (Kans.).

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 21-23. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

Mesa Mountain View OG Eli Barta
Mesa Mountain View OG Eli Barta

CLASS OF 2023 OFFERS

Christian Aguilar - Mountain Ridge (LB): Butler, DRAKE

Ryan Aguilar - Casteel (FS): Lewis & Clark

Brady Alfonso - Willow Canyon (OT): Crown

Cade Alisa - Poston Butte (OT): Arizona State, San Diego

Joseph Allen - Highland (SS): Arizona State (preferred walk-on)

Tucker Allred - Liberty (LS): Carthage, Crown, Lawrence, Ripon, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jack Amer - Perry (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), SIOUX FALLS

Brendan Anderson - Mountain Ridge (QB): Drake, San Diego, St. Thomas, Yale

Isaac Anderson - Williams Field (SS): Carthage, Jamestown, Knox, Lawrence, Lewis & Clark, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls

Payden Anderson - Queen Creek (DE): Arizona Christian

Luis Arellano - Salpointe (C): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)

Luke Arenas - Canyon del Oro (OG): Culver-Stockton

Coleson Arends - Pinnacle (TE): Drake

Adrien Armstrong - Carl Hayden (WR): Arizona Christian

Christopher Arviso II - Mountain Pointe (QB): New Mexico State (preferred walk-on)

Strider Aston - Brophy (LB): Arizona Christian

CJ Ballard - Saguaro (OT): Arizona Christian, Knox, Lake Forest, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls

Eli Barta - Mesa Mountain View (OG): Adams State, Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Northern Arizona, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls

Matthew Bass - Chandler (OG): Adams State, Lake Forest, Washington Univ. (Mo.).

Braeden Belanger - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Puget Sound

Ralph Bernard - Trevor Browne (DE): Colgate, Northern Arizona

Nathan Bilski - Verrado (LB): Arizona Christian, Puget Sound

David Bird - O'Connor (LS): California

Jadiem Birthwright - Pinnacle (S): Lake Forest

Steven Bishopp - Sabino (K): Arizona Christian

Matt Blau - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Lake Forest

Jonathan Blohm - Horizon (OG): Knox

Ryan Blum - Basha (C): Air Force, CENTRAL MICHIGAN, Columbia, Georgetown, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego

Rocco Bonini - Shadow Ridge (CB): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Luther

William Bontrager - Estrella Foothills (RB): Clarke, Luther

Caleb Boonzaayer - ALA-West Foothills (DE): Grinnell, Kalamazoo, Rose-Hulman

Caleb Botticello - Higley (DT): St. Norbert

Jackson Bowers - Mesa Mountain View (TE): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, Texas, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Yale

Adam Bradford - Valley Christian (WR): Dordt

Deyon Bradley - Moon Valley (RB): Arizona Christian

Andre Branch - Fairfax (RB): Ottawa

Sam Brown - Marana (WR): Jamestown, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Taye Brown - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Georgetown, Idaho, Idaho State, Kansas State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, South Dakota

Tre Brown - Mesa (WR): Arizona Christian, Crown, Hastings, Puget Sound

Jackson Browning - Basha (LB): Rocky Mountain

Deshaun Buchanan - Basha (RB): Arizona, Grambling State, IDAHO, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, Utah Tech

Vincent Buckles - Chandler (WR): Lake Forest

Aidan Buggs - Casteel (OG): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Knox, Luther, Whittier

Jack Butler - Pusch Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Gannon, Hastings, Jamestown

John Butler - Saguaro (LB): Arizona, Idaho State, North Carolina Central, Northern Arizona

Carson Cagle - Campo Verde (OT): Presentation

Derek Calderon - Saguaro (LB): Arizona Christian, Luther

Enrique Calzada - ALA-Ironwood (CB): Clarke

Blake Cameron - Dobson (CB): California Lutheran

Colton Campbell - Williams Field (OG): SOUTHERN UTAH

Andrue Cannon - St. Mary's (TE): Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jake Carbajal - Corona del Sol (OG): NORTHERN STATE

Jayden Carbajal - Sunnyslope (SS): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)

Vicente Cardona - Douglas (RB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Hastings

Tristan Carrera - Campo Verde (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Luther, Presentation

Ryan Carter - Willow Canyon (LS): Arizona Christian

Elijah Cazares - Arizona College Prep (TE): Beloit

Anthony Chacon - Centennial (C): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Knox, Luther, St. Olaf, Westminster, Wisconsin-Oshkosh

Ethan Chamberlain - Marana Mountain View (RB): Crown

Diego Chavez - Bisbee (RB): Arizona Christian

Silas Chicharello - Apollo (QB): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)

Roch Cholowsky - Hamilton (QB/P): New Mexico State, Notre Dame

Mason Chorak - Saguaro (OT): Idaho, Idaho State, Northern Colorado

Lance Christensen - Snowflake (SS): Knox

Omar Cisneros - Boulder Creek (CB): Fort Lewis

Kavaughn Clark - Centennial (RB): Nevada, Northern Arizona

Lionell Clay - Mountain Ridge (SS): Crown

Nolan Clement - Desert Mountain (DE): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Idaho State, Lehigh, Navy, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, St. Thomas (Minn.), Utah Tech, Weber State

Damian Coley - Salpointe (DE): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Jacob Condie - Desert Ridge (WR): Drake, Wisconsin-River Falls

Quintin Conley - Central (WR): Ottawa

Daniel Contreras - River Valley (OG): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Zachary Cook - Cesar Chavez (OL): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Western New Mexico

Vance Cooper - Paradise Honors (RB): Bellarmine, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Denison, Graceland, Knox, Presentation, St. Olaf, Whittier

Zaccheus Cooper - Saguaro (RB): Alcorn State, Army, Idaho State, Montana State, Morgan State, New Mexico, Utah Tech

Christopher Cordero - Desert Edge (RB): Arizona Christian, Gannon, Westminster Coll. (Pa.), Wisconsin-River Falls

David Cordova II - Sabino (RB): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Fitchburg State, Geneva, Puget Sound

Peyton Cornwell - Casteel (OG): Lewis & Clark

Michael Cosentino - Empire (DE): Grinnell

Shannon Coulter - Saguaro (WR): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Lucas Crawford - Marana Mountain View (OG): Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest

Carter Crispin - Red Mountain (QB): Kalamazoo

Ben Currence - O'Connor (WR): Mary

Myseth Currie - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Eastern New Mexico, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Stephon Daily - Sierra Linda (WR): Army, COLORADO STATE, Hawaii, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Washington State

Adam Damante - ALA-Gilbert North (QB): NORTHERN ARIZONA

Devon Dampier - Saguaro (QB): Air Force, Alcorn State, Arizona, Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Idaho State, Navy, Nevada, NEW MEXICO, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Pennsylvania, Rice, South Dakota, UTEP, Yale

Chandler Davis - Hamilton (DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona

Ryan Davis - O'Connor (DE): Boise State, Idaho State, KANSAS STATE, Montana State, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, South Dakota, Washington State

Saxon Davison - Mountain Ridge (LB): St. Norbert

Antonio Delgado - Desert Vista (LB): Arizona Christian, Graceland, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Southwest Baptist, Wisconsin-River Falls

Daniel Delponte - Millennium (LB): Arizona Christian

Jayden Diaz - Arizona College Prep (QB): Beloit, Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Knox, Presentation, Simpson, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tysson Donnell - Cesar Chavez (DT): Arizona Christian

Alex Doost - Mountain Ridge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Oregon State, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia

Dameon Draper - Millennium (SS): Arizona Christian

David Drinen - Saguaro (CB): Luther, Wisconsin-River Falls

Layton Duncan - Brophy (WR): Idaho State, Montana State, Morgan State, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado

James Durand - Basha (OG): Arizona, BYU, California, Colorado, Harvard, Indiana, Iowa State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Oregon State, Pennsylvania, Princeton, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, WISCONSIN, Yale

AJ Dutchover - Highland (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Grinnell, SOUTHERN UTAH, Wisconsin-River Falls

Josh Dweh - Trevor Browne (DT): Ottawa

Joshua Dye - Williams Field (RB): Northern Arizona

Josiah Dye - Williams Field (CB): Air Force, Army, New Mexico, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Utah State

Lashown Ealim - Chandler (OG): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Luther

Keire Earl - Basha (CB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton

Emyson Edmonds - Hamilton (CB): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tanner Emery - Safford (OT): SOUTHERN UTAH

Jack Endean - Tanque Verde (OT): Arizona, California, OKLAHOMA STATE

Deric English - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Florida State, Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri, Morgan State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Utah, Washington

Charles Ennis Jr. - Chandler (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Sean Esparza - Boulder Creek (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Puget Sound

Ethan Espinosa - Valley Vista (WR): Graceland

Elijah Espinoza - McClintock (CB): Arizona Christian

Valentine Espinoza - Casa Grande (C): Presentation

Dominic Esposito - Higley (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Moses Everest - Carl Hayden (DE): Arizona Christian, Crown

Trey Fanene - Corona del Sol (OT): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound

Chris Fasano - Mesquite (WR): Luther

Gage Felix - Salpointe (WR): Hastings

Brady Ferris - Willow Canyon (RB): Jamestown, Lake Forest

Dane Fidler - Apache Junction (CB): Knox, Lake Forest, Villanova (preferred walk-on)

Jasiah Flores - Shadow Ridge (DT): Arizona Christian

Kolten Ford - Queen Creek (K): Centenary

Aaron Francis - Central (LB): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, Ottawa

Shea Freibaum - Saguaro (LS): Marshall, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, San Jose State

David Fresneda - Buckeye (RB): Lewis & Clark

Ethan Fritz - Basha (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Roman Funk - Horizon (QB): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)., Hendrix, Knox, Ottawa (Kans.), Rose-Hulman

David Galindo - St. Mary's (LB): Jamestown

Will Galvan - Cactus (ATH): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Jamestown

Anthony Garcia - Shadow Ridge (RB): Arizona Christian

Brysen Gardner - Centennial (K): Lake Forest, Ottawa, Presentation, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls

My'Keil Gardner - Liberty (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin

William Garrett - Saguaro (OG): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Bethel Univ. (Minn.), Knox, Lake Forest, Presentation, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls

Mekhi Gaskin - Sunnyside (FS): Doane

Luis Gastelum-Contreras - Brophy (OT): Clarke, Hastings, Jamestown, Luther

Logan Getejanc - Shadow Ridge (OG): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Fort Lewis, Graceland, Lake Forest, Saint John's (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Gavin Geweniger - Chaparral (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, Northwestern, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, STANFORD, UNLV, Washington, Washington State

Connor Gingg - Verrado (LB): Arizona Christian

Austin Glimpse - Sunrise Mountain (QB): Grinnell, Rose-Hulman, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES, Washington Univ. (Mo.), Wesleyan, Wisconsin-River Falls

Mekhi Godlove - Tolleson (OG): Arizona Christian

Nate Godoy - Thunderbird (FS): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Nate Gomez - Campo Verde (CB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Dordt, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Presentation, St. Norbert

Rudy Gonzales - Cactus (QB): Graceland

Dailan Goodman - Salpointe (RB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Presentation

Max Grady - Desert Vista (CB): Arizona Christian

CJ Greer - Trevor Browne (RB): Ottawa

Carlos Griffin - Saguaro (CB): Army, Syracuse

Rodrigo Guerrero - Trevor Browne (C): Willamette

Austin Hall - Sunrise Mountain (LS): Crown

Terrance Hall - Mountain Ridge (WR): Morgan State

Daunte Hamblin - Chandler (RB): Luther

Donnovan Hamblin - Chandler (LB): Knox, Luther

Carter Hancock - Higley (WR): Air Force, Columbia, Michigan (preferred walk-on)

Dominic Hanger - Chandler (LB): Adams State, Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)

Drayson Hatch - ALA-Queen Creek (K): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest

Khalil Hayes - Mountain Pointe (CB): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jaxon Haynes - Hamilton (WR): AUGUSTANA UNIV. (S.DAK.), Drake, Lake Forest, Northern State, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls

Hunter Heeringa - Valley Christian (QB): Northwestern Coll. (Iowa)

Kaleb Hefner - Canyon View (OT): Luther

Caleb Heidrick - Red Mountain (LB): Culver-Stockton, Knox, Lawrence, Luther

Ethan Heinrich - Valley Christian (WR): Cal Lutheran, Dordt, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Ottawa

Vernon Henderson - Paradise Honors (DE): Fontbonne

Liam Henry - Estrella Foothills (RB): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, Luther

Aiden Herring - Perry (DE): AIR FORCE, Army, Colgate, Columbia, Idaho, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Yale

David Hicks - Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, St. Norbert

Brennen Hills - Casteel (RB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Gustavus Adolphus, Jamestown, Lawrence, Luther, Knox, Nebraska Wesleyan, Presentation, Ripon

Jake Hoel - Arizona College Prep (WR): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, Knox, Lake Forest, Luther, Rose-Hulman

Gavin Hogencamp - River Valley (QB): Arizona Christian, Graceland, Hastings

Joshua Holiday - Peoria (QB): Lawrence, Luther

Birdie Holloway - Chandler (C): Luther

Clinton Hopkins - Marcos de Niza (WR): Presentation

Jase Hudson - Campo Verde (K): Crown, Luther

Clayton Hughes - Campo Verde (DT): Arizona Christian, Crown, Knox, Luther, Ripon, St. Norbert, Whittier

Jaden Humphrey - Desert Vista (DE): Arizona Christian

Kaleb Jackson-Carter - Desert Edge (OT): Idaho, Idaho State, Montana, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa, San Diego State

Jesus Jacobo - Tolleson (OL): Arizona Christian

Antwon Jenkins - Cesar Chavez (CB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Eastern New Mexico, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain, St. Norbert, Western New Mexico

Mitch Jensen - ALA-Queen Creek (RB/LB): Colorado School of Mines, Northern State

Bryce Jewell - Pusch Ridge (CB): Rose-Hulman, Southwestern Univ. (Tex.)

Dominic Jewell - Willow Canyon (LB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Presentation

Damian Jiles - Cactus (RB): Arizona Christian, Montana Tech, Wisconsin-River Falls

Amare Johnson - Casteel (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Grant Johnson - Casa Grande (DE): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Presbyterian, Presentation

Isaac Johnson - Casa Grande (WR): Culver-Stockton

Jack Johnson - Basha (OL): Whittier

Jaylen Johnson - Mountain Pointe (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.).

Korey Johnson - Mountain Ridge (CB): Colorado School of Mines, Lake Forest, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas, Utah Tech

Mark Johnson - Paradise Honors (K): Puget Sound

Micah Johnson - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Grambling State, Montana, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Jose State

Zacary Johnson - Centennial (OT): Lake Forest, Norwich

Elijah Joplin - Marana (QB): Arizona Christian, Jamestown

Braeden Kaczmarek - Red Mountain (DE): Air Force, Idaho State, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Ashton Kamp - Northwestern Christian (QB): Lewis & Clark

Sirri Kandiyeli - Mesa Mountain View (OT): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Cornell, Eastern Washington, Harvard, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Princeton, South Dakota, Weber State

Juma Kashanda - Chandler (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Ottawa, Taylor, Westminster (Pa.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Carston Kieffer - Corona del Sol (K): Arizona State

Jashawn Kinney - Dobson (SS): Greenville

Jason Kirkland - Mountain Ridge (DE): Brown, Butler, Colorado School of Mines, CORNELL, Morehead State, Rose-Hulman, San Diego, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas (Minn.), Valparaiso

Drew Klingman - Pusch Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian

Matthew Klopfenstein - Horizon (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, BAYLOR, Buffalo, California, Colorado, Houston, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Massachusetts, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tennessee, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Salehe Koonooka - Centennial (DE): Arizona Christian, Taylor, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dallas Kroh - Marana Mountain View (C): Knox, Puget Sound

Matthew Krneta - Hamilton (K): Arizona Christian

Ethan Krominga - Canyon del Oro (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Hastings, Knox, Lake Forest, St. Norbert

Asher Kroschel - Hamilton (FS): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Matthew Kruger - Sunnyslope (DT): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Graceland

Jonathan Kubat - Corona del Sol (RB): Arizona Christian

Cole Lalama - Queen Creek (LB): Arizona Christian

Dionte Lamaide - Saguaro (DE): Idaho

Ethan Lane - Basha (QB): Lake Forest, Luther

Ja'Kobi Lane - Red Mountain (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Oregon, San Jose State, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Utah

Sydney Lane - Moon Valley (DT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Lewis & Clark, Willamette

Zurian Lapsley - Glendale (LB/RB): Eastern Washington, Sioux Falls, Southern Utah, St. Norbert

Trey Largo - Mesquite (CB): Luther

Filemani Lauina - Shadow Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian

Sire LaVallee - Mesquite (SS): Lewis & Clark, Luther

Lenox Lawson - Red Mountain (WR): CENTRAL MICHIGAN, Idaho State, Montana State, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa, South Dakota State, Southern Utah, Washington State

Cooper LeDuc - Hamilton (CB): Albion, Butler, Lake Forest, New Mexico State, Sioux Falls, SOUTHERN UTAH, St. Norbert

Jordan Legg - Dobson (QB/K): Lawrence

Na'Jai Lewis - Desert Edge (OT): Arizona Christian, Hastings

PJ Lewis - St. Mary's (FS): Lewis & Clark

Myles Libman - Pinnacle (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Columbia, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Idaho, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Pennsylvania, Portland State, Princeton, Utah Tech

Gavin Limongello - Apache Junction (QB): Knox, Lake Forest

Cole Linyard - Horizon (WR): Jamestown

Noah Locke - Paradise Honors (LB): Rose-Hulman

Caleb Lomu - Highland (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, BYU, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tennessee, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State

David Lopez - Brophy (RB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Jamestown

Aaron Loughran - Hamilton (LB): Albion, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

James Lujan Jr. - Williams Field (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Knox, Lewis & Clark

Luke Luna - Casa Grande (DT): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Knox

Jaxson Mack - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona Christian

Joshua Macon - Willow Canyon (DT): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Whittier

Sean Madrid - Salpointe (LB): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Dakota Wesleyan, Knox, Presentation, Ripon

Vinny Mansfield - Desert Edge (WR): Gannon, Wisconsin-River Falls

Gage Maras - Boulder Creek (C): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Keiser, Puget Sound

Ignacio Marquez - St. Mary's (OT): Jamestown, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Ottawa

Jarred Marquez - Yuma Catholic (LB): Arizona Christian, Ottawa, Westminster Coll. (Pa.)

Cole Marszalek - Millennium (LS): Arizona Christian, TEXAS STATE

Kelton Mason - Mesa (WR): La Verne

Cole Martin - Basha (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, San Jose State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Max Martin - Camelback (QB): Arizona Christian, Ottawa

Nicolas Martin - Chandler (OG): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Colorado Mesa, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Graceland, Knox, LAKE FOREST, Presentation, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls

Juan Martinez - La Joya (DT): Arizona Christian

Philip Maschue - St. Mary's (OT) - Jamestown, Ottawa

Gianni Mascolino - Coolidge (QB): Washington

Sean Mathews - Thunderbird (LB): Grinnell, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Presentation, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Whittier

Dylan Maza - Marcos de Niza (WR): Presentation

Kaiden McCarty - Eastmark (FS): Ottawa

Alex McLaughlin - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Colorado, Idaho, Idaho State, Illinois State, Montana State, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, Southern Utah, St. Thomas, UNLV, Utah Tech, Washington State, Weber State, Western Illinois

Ryder McMillon - Liberty (CB): Arizona Christian

Joseph Mickelson - Sunnyslope (WR): Knox

Wyatt Milkovic - Basha (LB): Army, BOISE STATE, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Clinton Moindi - Tolleson (WR): Arizona Christian

Jager Monongye - Horizon (OT): Ottawa

George Monreal - Saguaro (DT): Luther

Aaron Monroe Jr. - Centennial (CB): Arizona Christian

Maddox Montoya - Mesquite (LB): Arizona Christian, PUGET SOUND

Josh Morin - Heritage Academy Mesa (DE): Idaho State, SOUTHERN UTAH

Majel Morones - Campo Verde (DE): Presentation

Preston Mosher - Sunnyslope (DE): Dordt, Knox

Hudson Muller - Horizon (LB): Knox, St. Norbert

Breck Mullins - Williams Field (LB): SOUTHERN UTAH

Tyler Mustain - Pusch Ridge (LB): Idaho State, Northern Arizona

Alex Nabavi - Desert Mountain (LB): Ottawa

Belclem Namegabe - Coolidge (CB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Jamestown, Knox, Rocky Mountain, South Dakota School of Mines

Noah Narain - Gilbert (CB): Lewis & Clark

Ezekiel Nautu - Highland (CB): Bowdoin, Grinnell, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jace Nead - Highland (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Knox, Lake Forest, Presentation, Southern Virginia, St. Norbert

Blaise Nelson - Valley Vista (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Kyle Nelson - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): Idaho State

Raquain Nichols - Fairfax (CB): Ottawa

Chris Nimcheski - Saguaro (WR): Colorado School of Mines, South Dakota School of Mines

Andereya Nsubuga Jr. - Chandler (CB): Portland State

Marc O'Bannon - Perry (OG): Arizona Christian, Northern State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Marcus Oberriter - Holbrook (QB): Quincy

Adrian Oceguera - Mohave (DE): Whittier

Aidan Olsen - Chandler (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Matthew Orthmann - Corona del Sol (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls

Elijah Paige - Pinnacle (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, Stanford, Tennessee, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Marco Palafox - Arizona College Prep (C): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Knox, Presentation, Rose-Hulman, Simpson, St. Norbert

Cristian Pando - Willcox (RB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Hastings, Knox

Gavin Parks - Desert Edge (WR): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Johnny Parrish - Chino Valley (RB): Luther

Keona Peat - Corona del Sol (OG): Fort Valley State, Johnson C. Smith, Lincoln (Calif.)

Sebastian Perez - Desert Vista (DE): Arizona Christian

Gavin Peterson - Cienega (WR): Calumet

Dylan Petrick - Tanque Verde (OT): Adams State

Vincent Plancarte - Mohave (LS): Beloit, Knox, St. Andrews, William Penn

Hunter Pletka - San Tan Charter (DE): Knox

Dylan Post - Basha (OT): Black Hills State

Demarion Postell - Tolleson (WR): Arizona Christian

Jaden Pyrah - Desert Edge (LB): Albion, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dion Quintana - Yuma Catholic (WR): La Verne

Mason Quitugua-Sanchez - Salpointe (FS): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Puget Sound, Ripon, St. Norbert, Whittier

Conner Raetzman - Salpointe (LB): Minot State

William Ralls - Hamilton (OG): Drake, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Daniel Rea - Hamilton (OG): Presentation

Cornell Reed Jr. - Sequoia Pathway (WR): Crown

Jacob Reynolds - Mountain Ridge (DE): Crown

Porter Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Colorado, Eastern Washington, Idaho State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Washington State, Weber State

Travis Rich - Salpointe (K): Arizona Christian

Jose Rivera - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Knox

Sylvestre Rivera - Fairfax (LB): Ottawa

Prince Roberson - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian

Brett Roberts - Marana Mountain View (LB): Arizona Christian

Dylan Roberts - Centennial (DT): Arizona, California, Colorado, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Washington State

Levi Robins - Saguaro (CB): COLUMBIA, Michigan (preferred walk-on), Yale

Duce Robinson - Pinnacle (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Clemson, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, New Mexico, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Jose State, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington

Izaac Robles - Mohave (WR): Whittier

Jayden Rogers - Mountain Ridge (P): Arizona Christian

Zack Rogowski - Canyon del Oro (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings

Josh Roman - Marana Mountain View (QB): Clarke, Lake Forest

Jett Roufus - O'Connor (DE): Arizona Christian, Central Coll. (Iowa), Knox

Carson Routhier - Desert Vista (OG): Arizona Christian

Jacobie Rucker - Pinnacle (RB): Lake Forest

Trevor Rudolph - Buena (OT): Hastings

Ty'ree Rudulph - Cesar Chavez (DE): Arizona Christian

Elian Ruiz - Marcos de Niza (OT): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jaylen Rushing - Mountain Pointe (RB): New Mexico State (preferred walk-on)

Landon Sabetta - Perry (OT): Luther, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jerron Salazar - Arizona College Prep (FS): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Knox, Luther, Presentation, St. Norbert

Oscar Saldana - Trevor Browne (OT): Ottawa

Xavier Sanchez - Red Mountain (CB): Luther, Presentation

Jackson Sander - Higley (LB): Luther

Erick Santiago - Verrado (QB): Arizona Christian

Sinjin Schmitt - Boulder Creek (RB): Air Force

Brayden Scott - Tanque Verde (LB): Clarke

Dorae Scott - Basha (WR): New Mexico State

Ryker Scott - ALA-Queen Creek (DE): Knox

Sione Sekona - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Lake Forest

Tristan Shafer - Corona del Sol (LB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Graceland, Lewis & Clark

Mason Shea - Campo Verde (WR): Knox, Luther

Michael Shinkle - Hamilton (FS): Arizona Christian, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Cole Shivers - Saguaro (CB): Arizona, Boise State, Buffalo, Colorado, Florida State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Nevada, NORTHWESTERN, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin

Will Short - Hamilton (LB): Presentation

JJ Silver - Queen Creek (RB): Arizona Christian, Eastern New Mexico, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tyson Simmons - Basha (DE): Air Force, Colgate, NAVY, Nevada

Jibril Singhateh - Desert Mountain (OT): Lake Forest, Ottawa

Preston Slaton - Hamilton (TE): Air Force, New Mexico State, San Diego

Genesis Smith - Hamilton (FS): Air Force, ARIZONA, Army, Cal, Colorado State, Florida A&M, Iowa State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Yale

Rovelle Smith - O'Connor (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

CJ Snowden - Perry (CB): South Dakota School of Mines, St. Norbert

Dom Solano - Cactus (DE): Idaho State, Lake Forest, MONTANA STATE

Fredo Sotelo - Salpointe (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Lake Forest, Puget Sound

Tre' Spivey - Hamilton (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado State, Kansas, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Portland State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Matt Spurlin - Willow Canyon (OG): Arizona Christian, Jamestown

Jackson Sriro - Sunnyslope (RB): Knox, Lake Forest, Presentation, Puget Sound

Hank Stabler - Paradise Honors (LB): Arizona Christian, Crown

Griffin Stalfort - Hamilton (C): AIR FORCE, New Mexico State

Richard Stallworth - Yuma Catholic (QB): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Westminster

Briton Stanton - Williams Field (WR): Alma, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Presentation

Derek Staples - Desert Vista (OG): Arizona Christian

Tanner Steffa - Casteel (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Biruk Stephens - Arizona College Prep (RB): Beloit, Crown, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Luther

Isaac Stopke - Lake Havasu (RB): Arizona Christian, DRAKE

Mason Stromstad - Marcos de Niza (LB/WR): Lake Forest, Montana Tech, South Dakota School of Mines, SOUTHERN UTAH, Whittier

Bryan Stroughter - Tempe (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Ayden Suba - Queen Creek (DE): Arizona Christian, Puget Sound

David Sweetman - Brophy (DT): Jamestown

Esaias Swindle - Desert Edge (DT): Albion, Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark

Matthew Swink - Hamilton (K): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound

Nick Switzer - Hamilton (RB): Lewis & Clark, New Mexico State

Hyrum Tanner - Empire (WR): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Rose-Hulman

Rune Tepult - Liberty (LB): Arizona Christian

Colin Tibbs - Verrado (CB): Arizona Christian, Colorado School of Mines, Sioux Falls

Viliami Tongotea - Buckeye (RB): Arizona Christian, Rocky Mountain

Matthew Tran - Arizona College Prep (LB): Knox, Luther

Gary Tucker - Mountain Pointe (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Brody Turner - Chandler (OG/DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Drew Vanderah - Arizona College Prep (CB): Grinnell, Lake Forest, St. Norbert

Mason VanDerToorn - Horizon (SS): Crown, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Traven Vigenser - Desert Vista (WR): North Dakota

Issac Villalobos - Tombstone (DT): Ottawa

Layton Vining - Liberty (OT): IDAHO

Juan Virgen Jr. - Verrado (SS): Arizona Christian, Crown, Whittier

Julien Virgen - Verrado (RB): Arizona Christian, Crown

Kaden Wagner - Chino Valley (LB): Jamestown, Northern Arizona, Western New Mexico

Blake Ware - O'Connor (LB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Crown, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Pacific (Ore.), Puget Sound

A'Mauri Washington - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oklahoma, OREGON, Oregon State, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State

Demari Washington - Centennial (FS): Army, Colorado, Sioux Falls

Keron Watson - Cienega (WR): Culver-Stockton

Pierson Watson - Coconino (LB): Air Force, BYU, Nevada, Northern Arizona, South Dakota, Weber State

Will Way - Pusch Ridge (OT/DE): IDAHO STATE, Northern Arizona, South Dakota, Washington State, Weber State

Jonathan Webb - Paradise Honors (LB): Crown

Jake Weidinger - Flagstaff (WR): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Zarius Wells - Chandler (OT): Adams State, Black Hills State, Colorado Mesa, Fort Lewis, South Dakota School of Mines

Magnum West - Saguaro (DE): Arizona Christian, Carnegie Mellon, Lake Forest, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Doran Wetzel - Ironwood (LB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Mason Whitener - Verrado (OT): Arizona Christian

Bryson Wilke - Willow Canyon (K): Arizona Christian

Sam Williams - Brophy (FS): Arizona Christian

Shahid Wilson - Millennium (CB): Adams State, Montana State, North Dakota

Jaron Winters - Mountain Ridge (C): Fort Lewis, Mayville State

Tanner Wood - River Valley (LB/RB): Arizona Christian

Jamaal Young - Marcos de Niza (WR): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, Mayville State, Montana Tech, Ottawa, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Mikey Young - Paradise Honors (CB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Crown, Presentation, Ripon

Manuel Zamorano - Canyon del Oro (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Cooper Zellner - Gilbert (LB): Rocky Mountain

Kaden Zordani - Horizon (QB): Ottawa

Dom Solano, captain for Cactus, commits to Montana State

UPDATED: 11/12/22

With four commitments this week, we are now up to an even 50.

Dom Solano, a 6-4, 225-pound defensive end at Cactus announced his commitment to Montana State last Sunday. He received his offer from the Bobcats following a visit to the Bozeman campus last month.

He said the MSU coaching staff was key to his decision to select Montana State over another Big Sky program, Idaho State.

"(Defensive Line) Coach (Shawn) Howe is an amazing person and I feel that under him, I can do some great things at MSU," Solano said in a text message. "They're on the rise and it's something I want to be a part of."

In his second year as a starter, Solano had 55 tackles and 14.5 sacks through the Cobras' first nine games. Solano was a First Team All-4A West Valley selection on the defensive line last year. He watched Montana State defeat Northern Arizona last week in Flagstaff.

Montana State followed up that NAU win with a decisive 72-28 victory Saturday night at Cal Poly. The Bobcats set a single-game school record with 554 rushing yards. Montana State (9-1) will host rival Montana in the annual Brawl of the Wild game next Saturday. The Bobcats play in the Big Sky Conference (FCS).


No school has more commitments from Arizona HS seniors so far than Southern Utah. The school right across the state's northern border now has seven with the latest being Josh Morin from Heritage Academy Mesa.

SUU took its time in deciding to offer the 6-5, 240-pound defensive end. The school in Cedar City offered Morin on Nov. 1 and he committed six days later.

"They seem to have a genuine interest in my future," Morin said in a text message. "I took three visits up there and love the campus. My grandparents live there. It just seems like a perfect fit. Can't really ask for more."

Heritage Academy Mesa plays in the Canyon Athletic Association. The Heroes went 8-2 this season and made the Division II semifinals.

One of the visits to Southern Utah came last June, when Morin competed in the Thunderbirds' football camp.

SUU celebrated Senior Day with a rout of Division II-member Lincoln (Calif.), 55-0 on Saturday. It was as dominating as the score indicates. The Thunderbirds outgained Lincoln, 450-74. Southern Utah (4-6) finishes out the season next week with a Western Athletic Conference (FCS) game in Texas against Sam Houston.


Lake Havasu was announced Saturday morning in the 4A playoff field. It will be the third straight postseason appearance for the Knights, who are led by their star running back Isaac Stopke. On Thursday, the 6-foot, 215-pound back committed to Drake University.

Stopke was offered in October and has visited the Des Moines, Iowa campus. He said the coaches made the college feel like home to him.

"The location was really nice and it's a change for me going so far away, so I'm very excited about that opportunity," Stopke said in a text message. "Talking to the other commits, I feel that we can build a very strong 2023 class."

Stopke has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his three years on varsity for Havasu. This year, he rolled up 1,513 yards and scored 23 touchdowns. In his varsity career, he has 4,288 yards and tallied up 71 TDs. The Knights (7-3) will play in San Tan Valley Friday night against Poston Butte.

In the offseason, Stopke worked on his game on the 7-on-7 circuit with True Buzz West. With that team, he traveled to Miami for a national tournament.

Drake had its Senior Day on Saturday and put a dent in Butler's playoff hopes. Drake (2-8) defeated Butler (7-3) by a 27-24 score in a battle of Bulldogs. Drake led at halftime for the first time all season. Drake concludes its season next week at Valparaiso (Ind.).


Jack Amer brings a dual-threat to Perry's offense. The 6-3, 215-pound quarterback committed last Sunday to Sioux Falls.

Amer had a game earlier this season against Corona del Sol where he rushed for 123 yards. The Pumas will play at Highland in the first round of the 6A playoffs this Friday.

Amer received his offer from USF in October. He had another offer within the state of South Dakota from Augustana. Not only is Amer big, he's also strong as he made the team's top 10 list with a power clean lift of 285 last May.

Sioux Falls head coach Jon Anderson earned his 50th career win and the Cougars put 50 on the board in a 50-6 rout at Upper Iowa on Saturday. With the victory, USF finished its season at 8-3. The Cougars play in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (Div. II).

Heritage Academy Mesa DE Josh Morin (Photo Courtesy of Josh Morin)
Heritage Academy Mesa DE Josh Morin (Photo Courtesy of Josh Morin)
Lake Havasu RB Isaac Stopke (Photo Courtesy of Isaac Stopke)
Lake Havasu RB Isaac Stopke (Photo Courtesy of Isaac Stopke)

CLASS OF 2023 COMMITMENTS

AIR FORCE FALCONS

Aiden Herring (DE) - Perry
Griffin Stalfort (C) - Hamilton

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Genesis Smith (FS) - Hamilton

AUGUSTANA (S. DAK.) VIKINGS

Jaxon Haynes (WR) - Hamilton

BAYLOR BEARS

Matthew Klopfenstein (TE) - Horizon

BOISE STATE BRONCOS

Wyatt Milkovic (LB) - Basha

BYU COUGARS

Jackson Bowers (TE) - Mesa Mountain View
Pierson Watson (LB) - Coconino

CENTRAL MICHIGAN CHIPPEWAS

Ryan Blum (C) - Basha
Lenox Lawson (WR) - Red Mountain

COLORADO STATE RAMS

Stephon Daily (WR) - Sierra Linda

COLUMBIA LIONS

Levi Robins (CB) - Saguaro

CORNELL BIG RED

Jason Kirkland (DE) - Mountain Ridge

DRAKE BULLDOGS

Christian Aguilar (LB) - Mountain Ridge
Isaac Stopke (RB) - Lake Havasu

IDAHO VANDALS

Deshaun Buchanan (RB) - Basha
Layton Vining (OT) - Liberty

IDAHO STATE BENGALS

Will Way (OT/DE) - Pusch Ridge

KANSAS STATE WILDCATS

Ryan Davis (DE) - O'Connor

LAKE FOREST FORESTERS

Nicolas Martin (OG) - Chandler

MONTANA STATE BOBCATS

Dom Solano (DE) - Cactus

NAVY MIDSHIPMEN

Tyson Simmons (DE) - Basha

NEW MEXICO LOBOS

Devon Dampier (QB) - Saguaro

NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS

Myseth Currie (WR) - Cesar Chavez
Adam Damante (QB) - ALA-Gilbert North
Braeden Kaczmarek (DE) - Red Mountain
Porter Reynolds (LB) - Queen Creek

NORTHERN STATE WOLVES

Jake Carbajal (OG) - Corona del Sol

NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS

Alex Doost (OT) - Mountain Ridge
Dylan Roberts (DT) - Centennial
Cole Shivers (CB) - Saguaro

OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS

Jack Endean (OT) - Tanque Verde

OREGON DUCKS

My'Keil Gardner (DE) - Liberty
Cole Martin (CB) - Basha
A'Mauri Washington (DT) - Chandler

PUGET SOUND LOGGERS

Maddox Montoya (LB) - Mesquite

SIOUX FALLS COUGARS

Jack Amer (QB) - Perry

SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES HARDROCKERS

Austin Glimpse (QB) - Sunrise Mountain

SOUTHERN UTAH THUNDERBIRDS

Colton Campbell (OG) - Williams Field
AJ Dutchover (OG) - Highland
Tanner Emery (OT) - Safford
Cooper LeDuc (CB) - Hamilton
Josh Morin (DE) - Heritage Academy Mesa
Breck Mullins (LB) - Williams Field
Mason Stromstad (LB) - Marcos de Niza

STANFORD CARDINAL

Gavin Geweniger (DE) - Chaparral

TEXAS STATE BOBCATS

Cole Marszalek (LS) - Millennium

USC TROJANS

Ja'Kobi Lane (WR) - Red Mountain
Elijah Paige (OT) - Pinnacle

WISCONSIN BADGERS

James Durand (OG) - Basha

