Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 11/12
Gannon offers Pusch Ridge linebacker recruit Butler
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 390 players from the Class of 2022 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Times for games are given in Arizona time.
Pusch Ridge Christian Academy won its sixth straight game on Friday night and advanced to the 3A semifinals. One of the Lions' linebackers, Jack Butler, received an offer from Gannon University in Pennsylvania last Sunday. The 6-2, 210-pound athlete also plays receiver for PRCA. Through the Lions' first 10 games, Butler had 52 tackles, four forced fumbles, and three sacks. Pusch Ridge will play next Saturday afternoon at Mountain Pointe against Eastmark. Gannon was striving for its first Division II playoff berth, but suffered a heartbreaking 35-28 overtime loss to Shippensburg (Pa.) on Saturday. The Golden Knights finished the season at 8-3 and will find out Sunday if they made the postseason tournament.
Mesa Mountain View offensive lineman Eli Barta collected an offer from Adams State on Friday. Barta (6-3, 265) is a 4.0 student who also wrestles for the Toros. Barta is athletic, intelligent, strong, and versatile enough to play all five positions on the line. He now has a total of eight offers. Adams State was tied with Western Colorado at 10 in the second quarter, but the Grizzlies dropped the 75th edition of the Colorado Classic by a 52-10 score on Saturday. The loss ended the season for ASU at 2-8. Adams State plays in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Div. II).
Here's the rest of the offers since last Sunday (11/6):
Centennial offensive tackle Zacary Johnson received an offer from Adams State.
Salpointe safety Mason Quitugua-Sanchez received an offer from Ripon (Wisc.).
Salpointe center Luis Arellano received his first offer from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).
Sunnyslope safety Jayden Carbajal received his first offer from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).
Apollo quarterback Silas Chicharello received his first offers from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.) and Clarke (Iowa).
Arizona College Prep cornerback Drew Vanderah received an offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).
Hamilton kicker Matthew Swink received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
Campo Verde defensive tackle Clayton Hughes received an offer from Whittier (Calif.).
Mohave defensive end Adrian Oceguera received his first offer from Whittier.
Mesa wide receiver Kelton Mason received his first offer from La Verne (Calif.).
Willow Canyon defensive tackle Joshua Macon received an offer from Culver-Stockton (Mo.).
Horizon quarterback Kaden Zordani received his first offer from Ottawa.
Marcos de Niza wide receiver Jamaal Young received an offer from Mayville State (N. Dak.).
Thunderbird safety Nate Godoy received his first offer from Bethany College (Kans.).
This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 21-23. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2023 OFFERS
Christian Aguilar - Mountain Ridge (LB): Butler, DRAKE
Ryan Aguilar - Casteel (FS): Lewis & Clark
Brady Alfonso - Willow Canyon (OT): Crown
Cade Alisa - Poston Butte (OT): Arizona State, San Diego
Joseph Allen - Highland (SS): Arizona State (preferred walk-on)
Tucker Allred - Liberty (LS): Carthage, Crown, Lawrence, Ripon, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jack Amer - Perry (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), SIOUX FALLS
Brendan Anderson - Mountain Ridge (QB): Drake, San Diego, St. Thomas, Yale
Isaac Anderson - Williams Field (SS): Carthage, Jamestown, Knox, Lawrence, Lewis & Clark, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls
Payden Anderson - Queen Creek (DE): Arizona Christian
Luis Arellano - Salpointe (C): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)
Luke Arenas - Canyon del Oro (OG): Culver-Stockton
Coleson Arends - Pinnacle (TE): Drake
Adrien Armstrong - Carl Hayden (WR): Arizona Christian
Christopher Arviso II - Mountain Pointe (QB): New Mexico State (preferred walk-on)
Strider Aston - Brophy (LB): Arizona Christian
CJ Ballard - Saguaro (OT): Arizona Christian, Knox, Lake Forest, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls
Eli Barta - Mesa Mountain View (OG): Adams State, Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Northern Arizona, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Matthew Bass - Chandler (OG): Adams State, Lake Forest, Washington Univ. (Mo.).
Braeden Belanger - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Puget Sound
Ralph Bernard - Trevor Browne (DE): Colgate, Northern Arizona
Nathan Bilski - Verrado (LB): Arizona Christian, Puget Sound
David Bird - O'Connor (LS): California
Jadiem Birthwright - Pinnacle (S): Lake Forest
Steven Bishopp - Sabino (K): Arizona Christian
Matt Blau - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Lake Forest
Jonathan Blohm - Horizon (OG): Knox
Ryan Blum - Basha (C): Air Force, CENTRAL MICHIGAN, Columbia, Georgetown, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego
Rocco Bonini - Shadow Ridge (CB): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Luther
William Bontrager - Estrella Foothills (RB): Clarke, Luther
Caleb Boonzaayer - ALA-West Foothills (DE): Grinnell, Kalamazoo, Rose-Hulman
Caleb Botticello - Higley (DT): St. Norbert
Jackson Bowers - Mesa Mountain View (TE): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, Texas, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Yale
Adam Bradford - Valley Christian (WR): Dordt
Deyon Bradley - Moon Valley (RB): Arizona Christian
Andre Branch - Fairfax (RB): Ottawa
Sam Brown - Marana (WR): Jamestown, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Taye Brown - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Georgetown, Idaho, Idaho State, Kansas State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, South Dakota
Tre Brown - Mesa (WR): Arizona Christian, Crown, Hastings, Puget Sound
Jackson Browning - Basha (LB): Rocky Mountain
Deshaun Buchanan - Basha (RB): Arizona, Grambling State, IDAHO, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, Utah Tech
Vincent Buckles - Chandler (WR): Lake Forest
Aidan Buggs - Casteel (OG): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Knox, Luther, Whittier
Jack Butler - Pusch Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Gannon, Hastings, Jamestown
John Butler - Saguaro (LB): Arizona, Idaho State, North Carolina Central, Northern Arizona
Carson Cagle - Campo Verde (OT): Presentation
Derek Calderon - Saguaro (LB): Arizona Christian, Luther
Enrique Calzada - ALA-Ironwood (CB): Clarke
Blake Cameron - Dobson (CB): California Lutheran
Colton Campbell - Williams Field (OG): SOUTHERN UTAH
Andrue Cannon - St. Mary's (TE): Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jake Carbajal - Corona del Sol (OG): NORTHERN STATE
Jayden Carbajal - Sunnyslope (SS): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)
Vicente Cardona - Douglas (RB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Hastings
Tristan Carrera - Campo Verde (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Luther, Presentation
Ryan Carter - Willow Canyon (LS): Arizona Christian
Elijah Cazares - Arizona College Prep (TE): Beloit
Anthony Chacon - Centennial (C): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Knox, Luther, St. Olaf, Westminster, Wisconsin-Oshkosh
Ethan Chamberlain - Marana Mountain View (RB): Crown
Diego Chavez - Bisbee (RB): Arizona Christian
Silas Chicharello - Apollo (QB): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)
Roch Cholowsky - Hamilton (QB/P): New Mexico State, Notre Dame
Mason Chorak - Saguaro (OT): Idaho, Idaho State, Northern Colorado
Lance Christensen - Snowflake (SS): Knox
Omar Cisneros - Boulder Creek (CB): Fort Lewis
Kavaughn Clark - Centennial (RB): Nevada, Northern Arizona
Lionell Clay - Mountain Ridge (SS): Crown
Nolan Clement - Desert Mountain (DE): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Idaho State, Lehigh, Navy, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, St. Thomas (Minn.), Utah Tech, Weber State
Damian Coley - Salpointe (DE): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Jacob Condie - Desert Ridge (WR): Drake, Wisconsin-River Falls
Quintin Conley - Central (WR): Ottawa
Daniel Contreras - River Valley (OG): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Zachary Cook - Cesar Chavez (OL): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Western New Mexico
Vance Cooper - Paradise Honors (RB): Bellarmine, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Denison, Graceland, Knox, Presentation, St. Olaf, Whittier
Zaccheus Cooper - Saguaro (RB): Alcorn State, Army, Idaho State, Montana State, Morgan State, New Mexico, Utah Tech
Christopher Cordero - Desert Edge (RB): Arizona Christian, Gannon, Westminster Coll. (Pa.), Wisconsin-River Falls
David Cordova II - Sabino (RB): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Fitchburg State, Geneva, Puget Sound
Peyton Cornwell - Casteel (OG): Lewis & Clark
Michael Cosentino - Empire (DE): Grinnell
Shannon Coulter - Saguaro (WR): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Lucas Crawford - Marana Mountain View (OG): Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest
Carter Crispin - Red Mountain (QB): Kalamazoo
Ben Currence - O'Connor (WR): Mary
Myseth Currie - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Eastern New Mexico, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Stephon Daily - Sierra Linda (WR): Army, COLORADO STATE, Hawaii, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Washington State
Adam Damante - ALA-Gilbert North (QB): NORTHERN ARIZONA
Devon Dampier - Saguaro (QB): Air Force, Alcorn State, Arizona, Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Idaho State, Navy, Nevada, NEW MEXICO, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Pennsylvania, Rice, South Dakota, UTEP, Yale
Chandler Davis - Hamilton (DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona
Ryan Davis - O'Connor (DE): Boise State, Idaho State, KANSAS STATE, Montana State, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, South Dakota, Washington State
Saxon Davison - Mountain Ridge (LB): St. Norbert
Antonio Delgado - Desert Vista (LB): Arizona Christian, Graceland, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Southwest Baptist, Wisconsin-River Falls
Daniel Delponte - Millennium (LB): Arizona Christian
Jayden Diaz - Arizona College Prep (QB): Beloit, Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Knox, Presentation, Simpson, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tysson Donnell - Cesar Chavez (DT): Arizona Christian
Alex Doost - Mountain Ridge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Oregon State, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia
Dameon Draper - Millennium (SS): Arizona Christian
David Drinen - Saguaro (CB): Luther, Wisconsin-River Falls
Layton Duncan - Brophy (WR): Idaho State, Montana State, Morgan State, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado
James Durand - Basha (OG): Arizona, BYU, California, Colorado, Harvard, Indiana, Iowa State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Oregon State, Pennsylvania, Princeton, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, WISCONSIN, Yale
AJ Dutchover - Highland (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Grinnell, SOUTHERN UTAH, Wisconsin-River Falls
Josh Dweh - Trevor Browne (DT): Ottawa
Joshua Dye - Williams Field (RB): Northern Arizona
Josiah Dye - Williams Field (CB): Air Force, Army, New Mexico, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Utah State
Lashown Ealim - Chandler (OG): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Luther
Keire Earl - Basha (CB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton
Emyson Edmonds - Hamilton (CB): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tanner Emery - Safford (OT): SOUTHERN UTAH
Jack Endean - Tanque Verde (OT): Arizona, California, OKLAHOMA STATE
Deric English - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Florida State, Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri, Morgan State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Utah, Washington
Charles Ennis Jr. - Chandler (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Sean Esparza - Boulder Creek (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Puget Sound
Ethan Espinosa - Valley Vista (WR): Graceland
Elijah Espinoza - McClintock (CB): Arizona Christian
Valentine Espinoza - Casa Grande (C): Presentation
Dominic Esposito - Higley (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Moses Everest - Carl Hayden (DE): Arizona Christian, Crown
Trey Fanene - Corona del Sol (OT): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound
Chris Fasano - Mesquite (WR): Luther
Gage Felix - Salpointe (WR): Hastings
Brady Ferris - Willow Canyon (RB): Jamestown, Lake Forest
Dane Fidler - Apache Junction (CB): Knox, Lake Forest, Villanova (preferred walk-on)
Jasiah Flores - Shadow Ridge (DT): Arizona Christian
Kolten Ford - Queen Creek (K): Centenary
Aaron Francis - Central (LB): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, Ottawa
Shea Freibaum - Saguaro (LS): Marshall, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, San Jose State
David Fresneda - Buckeye (RB): Lewis & Clark
Ethan Fritz - Basha (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Roman Funk - Horizon (QB): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)., Hendrix, Knox, Ottawa (Kans.), Rose-Hulman
David Galindo - St. Mary's (LB): Jamestown
Will Galvan - Cactus (ATH): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Jamestown
Anthony Garcia - Shadow Ridge (RB): Arizona Christian
Brysen Gardner - Centennial (K): Lake Forest, Ottawa, Presentation, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls
My'Keil Gardner - Liberty (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin
William Garrett - Saguaro (OG): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Bethel Univ. (Minn.), Knox, Lake Forest, Presentation, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mekhi Gaskin - Sunnyside (FS): Doane
Luis Gastelum-Contreras - Brophy (OT): Clarke, Hastings, Jamestown, Luther
Logan Getejanc - Shadow Ridge (OG): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Fort Lewis, Graceland, Lake Forest, Saint John's (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Gavin Geweniger - Chaparral (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, Northwestern, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, STANFORD, UNLV, Washington, Washington State
Connor Gingg - Verrado (LB): Arizona Christian
Austin Glimpse - Sunrise Mountain (QB): Grinnell, Rose-Hulman, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES, Washington Univ. (Mo.), Wesleyan, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mekhi Godlove - Tolleson (OG): Arizona Christian
Nate Godoy - Thunderbird (FS): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Nate Gomez - Campo Verde (CB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Dordt, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Presentation, St. Norbert
Rudy Gonzales - Cactus (QB): Graceland
Dailan Goodman - Salpointe (RB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Presentation
Max Grady - Desert Vista (CB): Arizona Christian
CJ Greer - Trevor Browne (RB): Ottawa
Carlos Griffin - Saguaro (CB): Army, Syracuse
Rodrigo Guerrero - Trevor Browne (C): Willamette
Austin Hall - Sunrise Mountain (LS): Crown
Terrance Hall - Mountain Ridge (WR): Morgan State
Daunte Hamblin - Chandler (RB): Luther
Donnovan Hamblin - Chandler (LB): Knox, Luther
Carter Hancock - Higley (WR): Air Force, Columbia, Michigan (preferred walk-on)
Dominic Hanger - Chandler (LB): Adams State, Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)
Drayson Hatch - ALA-Queen Creek (K): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest
Khalil Hayes - Mountain Pointe (CB): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaxon Haynes - Hamilton (WR): AUGUSTANA UNIV. (S.DAK.), Drake, Lake Forest, Northern State, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls
Hunter Heeringa - Valley Christian (QB): Northwestern Coll. (Iowa)
Kaleb Hefner - Canyon View (OT): Luther
Caleb Heidrick - Red Mountain (LB): Culver-Stockton, Knox, Lawrence, Luther
Ethan Heinrich - Valley Christian (WR): Cal Lutheran, Dordt, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Ottawa
Vernon Henderson - Paradise Honors (DE): Fontbonne
Liam Henry - Estrella Foothills (RB): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, Luther
Aiden Herring - Perry (DE): AIR FORCE, Army, Colgate, Columbia, Idaho, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Yale
David Hicks - Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, St. Norbert
Brennen Hills - Casteel (RB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Gustavus Adolphus, Jamestown, Lawrence, Luther, Knox, Nebraska Wesleyan, Presentation, Ripon
Jake Hoel - Arizona College Prep (WR): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, Knox, Lake Forest, Luther, Rose-Hulman
Gavin Hogencamp - River Valley (QB): Arizona Christian, Graceland, Hastings
Joshua Holiday - Peoria (QB): Lawrence, Luther
Birdie Holloway - Chandler (C): Luther
Clinton Hopkins - Marcos de Niza (WR): Presentation
Jase Hudson - Campo Verde (K): Crown, Luther
Clayton Hughes - Campo Verde (DT): Arizona Christian, Crown, Knox, Luther, Ripon, St. Norbert, Whittier
Jaden Humphrey - Desert Vista (DE): Arizona Christian
Kaleb Jackson-Carter - Desert Edge (OT): Idaho, Idaho State, Montana, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa, San Diego State
Jesus Jacobo - Tolleson (OL): Arizona Christian
Antwon Jenkins - Cesar Chavez (CB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Eastern New Mexico, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain, St. Norbert, Western New Mexico
Mitch Jensen - ALA-Queen Creek (RB/LB): Colorado School of Mines, Northern State
Bryce Jewell - Pusch Ridge (CB): Rose-Hulman, Southwestern Univ. (Tex.)
Dominic Jewell - Willow Canyon (LB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Presentation
Damian Jiles - Cactus (RB): Arizona Christian, Montana Tech, Wisconsin-River Falls
Amare Johnson - Casteel (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Grant Johnson - Casa Grande (DE): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Presbyterian, Presentation
Isaac Johnson - Casa Grande (WR): Culver-Stockton
Jack Johnson - Basha (OL): Whittier
Jaylen Johnson - Mountain Pointe (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.).
Korey Johnson - Mountain Ridge (CB): Colorado School of Mines, Lake Forest, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas, Utah Tech
Mark Johnson - Paradise Honors (K): Puget Sound
Micah Johnson - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Grambling State, Montana, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Jose State
Zacary Johnson - Centennial (OT): Lake Forest, Norwich
Elijah Joplin - Marana (QB): Arizona Christian, Jamestown
Braeden Kaczmarek - Red Mountain (DE): Air Force, Idaho State, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Ashton Kamp - Northwestern Christian (QB): Lewis & Clark
Sirri Kandiyeli - Mesa Mountain View (OT): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Cornell, Eastern Washington, Harvard, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Princeton, South Dakota, Weber State
Juma Kashanda - Chandler (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Ottawa, Taylor, Westminster (Pa.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Carston Kieffer - Corona del Sol (K): Arizona State
Jashawn Kinney - Dobson (SS): Greenville
Jason Kirkland - Mountain Ridge (DE): Brown, Butler, Colorado School of Mines, CORNELL, Morehead State, Rose-Hulman, San Diego, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas (Minn.), Valparaiso
Drew Klingman - Pusch Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian
Matthew Klopfenstein - Horizon (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, BAYLOR, Buffalo, California, Colorado, Houston, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Massachusetts, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tennessee, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Salehe Koonooka - Centennial (DE): Arizona Christian, Taylor, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dallas Kroh - Marana Mountain View (C): Knox, Puget Sound
Matthew Krneta - Hamilton (K): Arizona Christian
Ethan Krominga - Canyon del Oro (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Hastings, Knox, Lake Forest, St. Norbert
Asher Kroschel - Hamilton (FS): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Matthew Kruger - Sunnyslope (DT): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Graceland
Jonathan Kubat - Corona del Sol (RB): Arizona Christian
Cole Lalama - Queen Creek (LB): Arizona Christian
Dionte Lamaide - Saguaro (DE): Idaho
Ethan Lane - Basha (QB): Lake Forest, Luther
Ja'Kobi Lane - Red Mountain (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Oregon, San Jose State, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Utah
Sydney Lane - Moon Valley (DT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Lewis & Clark, Willamette
Zurian Lapsley - Glendale (LB/RB): Eastern Washington, Sioux Falls, Southern Utah, St. Norbert
Trey Largo - Mesquite (CB): Luther
Filemani Lauina - Shadow Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian
Sire LaVallee - Mesquite (SS): Lewis & Clark, Luther
Lenox Lawson - Red Mountain (WR): CENTRAL MICHIGAN, Idaho State, Montana State, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa, South Dakota State, Southern Utah, Washington State
Cooper LeDuc - Hamilton (CB): Albion, Butler, Lake Forest, New Mexico State, Sioux Falls, SOUTHERN UTAH, St. Norbert
Jordan Legg - Dobson (QB/K): Lawrence
Na'Jai Lewis - Desert Edge (OT): Arizona Christian, Hastings
PJ Lewis - St. Mary's (FS): Lewis & Clark
Myles Libman - Pinnacle (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Columbia, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Idaho, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Pennsylvania, Portland State, Princeton, Utah Tech
Gavin Limongello - Apache Junction (QB): Knox, Lake Forest
Cole Linyard - Horizon (WR): Jamestown
Noah Locke - Paradise Honors (LB): Rose-Hulman
Caleb Lomu - Highland (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, BYU, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tennessee, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State
David Lopez - Brophy (RB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Jamestown
Aaron Loughran - Hamilton (LB): Albion, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
James Lujan Jr. - Williams Field (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Knox, Lewis & Clark
Luke Luna - Casa Grande (DT): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Knox
Jaxson Mack - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona Christian
Joshua Macon - Willow Canyon (DT): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Whittier
Sean Madrid - Salpointe (LB): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Dakota Wesleyan, Knox, Presentation, Ripon
Vinny Mansfield - Desert Edge (WR): Gannon, Wisconsin-River Falls
Gage Maras - Boulder Creek (C): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Keiser, Puget Sound
Ignacio Marquez - St. Mary's (OT): Jamestown, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Ottawa
Jarred Marquez - Yuma Catholic (LB): Arizona Christian, Ottawa, Westminster Coll. (Pa.)
Cole Marszalek - Millennium (LS): Arizona Christian, TEXAS STATE
Kelton Mason - Mesa (WR): La Verne
Cole Martin - Basha (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, San Jose State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Max Martin - Camelback (QB): Arizona Christian, Ottawa
Nicolas Martin - Chandler (OG): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Colorado Mesa, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Graceland, Knox, LAKE FOREST, Presentation, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls
Juan Martinez - La Joya (DT): Arizona Christian
Philip Maschue - St. Mary's (OT) - Jamestown, Ottawa
Gianni Mascolino - Coolidge (QB): Washington
Sean Mathews - Thunderbird (LB): Grinnell, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Presentation, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Whittier
Dylan Maza - Marcos de Niza (WR): Presentation
Kaiden McCarty - Eastmark (FS): Ottawa
Alex McLaughlin - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Colorado, Idaho, Idaho State, Illinois State, Montana State, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, Southern Utah, St. Thomas, UNLV, Utah Tech, Washington State, Weber State, Western Illinois
Ryder McMillon - Liberty (CB): Arizona Christian
Joseph Mickelson - Sunnyslope (WR): Knox
Wyatt Milkovic - Basha (LB): Army, BOISE STATE, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Clinton Moindi - Tolleson (WR): Arizona Christian
Jager Monongye - Horizon (OT): Ottawa
George Monreal - Saguaro (DT): Luther
Aaron Monroe Jr. - Centennial (CB): Arizona Christian
Maddox Montoya - Mesquite (LB): Arizona Christian, PUGET SOUND
Josh Morin - Heritage Academy Mesa (DE): Idaho State, SOUTHERN UTAH
Majel Morones - Campo Verde (DE): Presentation
Preston Mosher - Sunnyslope (DE): Dordt, Knox
Hudson Muller - Horizon (LB): Knox, St. Norbert
Breck Mullins - Williams Field (LB): SOUTHERN UTAH
Tyler Mustain - Pusch Ridge (LB): Idaho State, Northern Arizona
Alex Nabavi - Desert Mountain (LB): Ottawa
Belclem Namegabe - Coolidge (CB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Jamestown, Knox, Rocky Mountain, South Dakota School of Mines
Noah Narain - Gilbert (CB): Lewis & Clark
Ezekiel Nautu - Highland (CB): Bowdoin, Grinnell, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jace Nead - Highland (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Knox, Lake Forest, Presentation, Southern Virginia, St. Norbert
Blaise Nelson - Valley Vista (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Kyle Nelson - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): Idaho State
Raquain Nichols - Fairfax (CB): Ottawa
Chris Nimcheski - Saguaro (WR): Colorado School of Mines, South Dakota School of Mines
Andereya Nsubuga Jr. - Chandler (CB): Portland State
Marc O'Bannon - Perry (OG): Arizona Christian, Northern State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Marcus Oberriter - Holbrook (QB): Quincy
Adrian Oceguera - Mohave (DE): Whittier
Aidan Olsen - Chandler (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Matthew Orthmann - Corona del Sol (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls
Elijah Paige - Pinnacle (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, Stanford, Tennessee, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Marco Palafox - Arizona College Prep (C): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Knox, Presentation, Rose-Hulman, Simpson, St. Norbert
Cristian Pando - Willcox (RB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Hastings, Knox
Gavin Parks - Desert Edge (WR): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Johnny Parrish - Chino Valley (RB): Luther
Keona Peat - Corona del Sol (OG): Fort Valley State, Johnson C. Smith, Lincoln (Calif.)
Sebastian Perez - Desert Vista (DE): Arizona Christian
Gavin Peterson - Cienega (WR): Calumet
Dylan Petrick - Tanque Verde (OT): Adams State
Vincent Plancarte - Mohave (LS): Beloit, Knox, St. Andrews, William Penn
Hunter Pletka - San Tan Charter (DE): Knox
Dylan Post - Basha (OT): Black Hills State
Demarion Postell - Tolleson (WR): Arizona Christian
Jaden Pyrah - Desert Edge (LB): Albion, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dion Quintana - Yuma Catholic (WR): La Verne
Mason Quitugua-Sanchez - Salpointe (FS): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Puget Sound, Ripon, St. Norbert, Whittier
Conner Raetzman - Salpointe (LB): Minot State
William Ralls - Hamilton (OG): Drake, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Daniel Rea - Hamilton (OG): Presentation
Cornell Reed Jr. - Sequoia Pathway (WR): Crown
Jacob Reynolds - Mountain Ridge (DE): Crown
Porter Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Colorado, Eastern Washington, Idaho State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Washington State, Weber State
Travis Rich - Salpointe (K): Arizona Christian
Jose Rivera - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Knox
Sylvestre Rivera - Fairfax (LB): Ottawa
Prince Roberson - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian
Brett Roberts - Marana Mountain View (LB): Arizona Christian
Dylan Roberts - Centennial (DT): Arizona, California, Colorado, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Washington State
Levi Robins - Saguaro (CB): COLUMBIA, Michigan (preferred walk-on), Yale
Duce Robinson - Pinnacle (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Clemson, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, New Mexico, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Jose State, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Izaac Robles - Mohave (WR): Whittier
Jayden Rogers - Mountain Ridge (P): Arizona Christian
Zack Rogowski - Canyon del Oro (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings
Josh Roman - Marana Mountain View (QB): Clarke, Lake Forest
Jett Roufus - O'Connor (DE): Arizona Christian, Central Coll. (Iowa), Knox
Carson Routhier - Desert Vista (OG): Arizona Christian
Jacobie Rucker - Pinnacle (RB): Lake Forest
Trevor Rudolph - Buena (OT): Hastings
Ty'ree Rudulph - Cesar Chavez (DE): Arizona Christian
Elian Ruiz - Marcos de Niza (OT): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaylen Rushing - Mountain Pointe (RB): New Mexico State (preferred walk-on)
Landon Sabetta - Perry (OT): Luther, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jerron Salazar - Arizona College Prep (FS): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Knox, Luther, Presentation, St. Norbert
Oscar Saldana - Trevor Browne (OT): Ottawa
Xavier Sanchez - Red Mountain (CB): Luther, Presentation
Jackson Sander - Higley (LB): Luther
Erick Santiago - Verrado (QB): Arizona Christian
Sinjin Schmitt - Boulder Creek (RB): Air Force
Brayden Scott - Tanque Verde (LB): Clarke
Dorae Scott - Basha (WR): New Mexico State
Ryker Scott - ALA-Queen Creek (DE): Knox
Sione Sekona - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Lake Forest
Tristan Shafer - Corona del Sol (LB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Graceland, Lewis & Clark
Mason Shea - Campo Verde (WR): Knox, Luther
Michael Shinkle - Hamilton (FS): Arizona Christian, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Cole Shivers - Saguaro (CB): Arizona, Boise State, Buffalo, Colorado, Florida State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Nevada, NORTHWESTERN, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin
Will Short - Hamilton (LB): Presentation
JJ Silver - Queen Creek (RB): Arizona Christian, Eastern New Mexico, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tyson Simmons - Basha (DE): Air Force, Colgate, NAVY, Nevada
Jibril Singhateh - Desert Mountain (OT): Lake Forest, Ottawa
Preston Slaton - Hamilton (TE): Air Force, New Mexico State, San Diego
Genesis Smith - Hamilton (FS): Air Force, ARIZONA, Army, Cal, Colorado State, Florida A&M, Iowa State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Yale
Rovelle Smith - O'Connor (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
CJ Snowden - Perry (CB): South Dakota School of Mines, St. Norbert
Dom Solano - Cactus (DE): Idaho State, Lake Forest, MONTANA STATE
Fredo Sotelo - Salpointe (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Lake Forest, Puget Sound
Tre' Spivey - Hamilton (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado State, Kansas, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Portland State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Matt Spurlin - Willow Canyon (OG): Arizona Christian, Jamestown
Jackson Sriro - Sunnyslope (RB): Knox, Lake Forest, Presentation, Puget Sound
Hank Stabler - Paradise Honors (LB): Arizona Christian, Crown
Griffin Stalfort - Hamilton (C): AIR FORCE, New Mexico State
Richard Stallworth - Yuma Catholic (QB): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Westminster
Briton Stanton - Williams Field (WR): Alma, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Presentation
Derek Staples - Desert Vista (OG): Arizona Christian
Tanner Steffa - Casteel (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Biruk Stephens - Arizona College Prep (RB): Beloit, Crown, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Luther
Isaac Stopke - Lake Havasu (RB): Arizona Christian, DRAKE
Mason Stromstad - Marcos de Niza (LB/WR): Lake Forest, Montana Tech, South Dakota School of Mines, SOUTHERN UTAH, Whittier
Bryan Stroughter - Tempe (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Ayden Suba - Queen Creek (DE): Arizona Christian, Puget Sound
David Sweetman - Brophy (DT): Jamestown
Esaias Swindle - Desert Edge (DT): Albion, Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark
Matthew Swink - Hamilton (K): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound
Nick Switzer - Hamilton (RB): Lewis & Clark, New Mexico State
Hyrum Tanner - Empire (WR): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Rose-Hulman
Rune Tepult - Liberty (LB): Arizona Christian
Colin Tibbs - Verrado (CB): Arizona Christian, Colorado School of Mines, Sioux Falls
Viliami Tongotea - Buckeye (RB): Arizona Christian, Rocky Mountain
Matthew Tran - Arizona College Prep (LB): Knox, Luther
Gary Tucker - Mountain Pointe (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Brody Turner - Chandler (OG/DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Drew Vanderah - Arizona College Prep (CB): Grinnell, Lake Forest, St. Norbert
Mason VanDerToorn - Horizon (SS): Crown, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Traven Vigenser - Desert Vista (WR): North Dakota
Issac Villalobos - Tombstone (DT): Ottawa
Layton Vining - Liberty (OT): IDAHO
Juan Virgen Jr. - Verrado (SS): Arizona Christian, Crown, Whittier
Julien Virgen - Verrado (RB): Arizona Christian, Crown
Kaden Wagner - Chino Valley (LB): Jamestown, Northern Arizona, Western New Mexico
Blake Ware - O'Connor (LB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Crown, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Pacific (Ore.), Puget Sound
A'Mauri Washington - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oklahoma, OREGON, Oregon State, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Demari Washington - Centennial (FS): Army, Colorado, Sioux Falls
Keron Watson - Cienega (WR): Culver-Stockton
Pierson Watson - Coconino (LB): Air Force, BYU, Nevada, Northern Arizona, South Dakota, Weber State
Will Way - Pusch Ridge (OT/DE): IDAHO STATE, Northern Arizona, South Dakota, Washington State, Weber State
Jonathan Webb - Paradise Honors (LB): Crown
Jake Weidinger - Flagstaff (WR): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Zarius Wells - Chandler (OT): Adams State, Black Hills State, Colorado Mesa, Fort Lewis, South Dakota School of Mines
Magnum West - Saguaro (DE): Arizona Christian, Carnegie Mellon, Lake Forest, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Doran Wetzel - Ironwood (LB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mason Whitener - Verrado (OT): Arizona Christian
Bryson Wilke - Willow Canyon (K): Arizona Christian
Sam Williams - Brophy (FS): Arizona Christian
Shahid Wilson - Millennium (CB): Adams State, Montana State, North Dakota
Jaron Winters - Mountain Ridge (C): Fort Lewis, Mayville State
Tanner Wood - River Valley (LB/RB): Arizona Christian
Jamaal Young - Marcos de Niza (WR): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, Mayville State, Montana Tech, Ottawa, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mikey Young - Paradise Honors (CB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Crown, Presentation, Ripon
Manuel Zamorano - Canyon del Oro (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Cooper Zellner - Gilbert (LB): Rocky Mountain
Kaden Zordani - Horizon (QB): Ottawa
Dom Solano, captain for Cactus, commits to Montana State
With four commitments this week, we are now up to an even 50.
Dom Solano, a 6-4, 225-pound defensive end at Cactus announced his commitment to Montana State last Sunday. He received his offer from the Bobcats following a visit to the Bozeman campus last month.
He said the MSU coaching staff was key to his decision to select Montana State over another Big Sky program, Idaho State.
"(Defensive Line) Coach (Shawn) Howe is an amazing person and I feel that under him, I can do some great things at MSU," Solano said in a text message. "They're on the rise and it's something I want to be a part of."
In his second year as a starter, Solano had 55 tackles and 14.5 sacks through the Cobras' first nine games. Solano was a First Team All-4A West Valley selection on the defensive line last year. He watched Montana State defeat Northern Arizona last week in Flagstaff.
Montana State followed up that NAU win with a decisive 72-28 victory Saturday night at Cal Poly. The Bobcats set a single-game school record with 554 rushing yards. Montana State (9-1) will host rival Montana in the annual Brawl of the Wild game next Saturday. The Bobcats play in the Big Sky Conference (FCS).
No school has more commitments from Arizona HS seniors so far than Southern Utah. The school right across the state's northern border now has seven with the latest being Josh Morin from Heritage Academy Mesa.
SUU took its time in deciding to offer the 6-5, 240-pound defensive end. The school in Cedar City offered Morin on Nov. 1 and he committed six days later.
"They seem to have a genuine interest in my future," Morin said in a text message. "I took three visits up there and love the campus. My grandparents live there. It just seems like a perfect fit. Can't really ask for more."
Heritage Academy Mesa plays in the Canyon Athletic Association. The Heroes went 8-2 this season and made the Division II semifinals.
One of the visits to Southern Utah came last June, when Morin competed in the Thunderbirds' football camp.
SUU celebrated Senior Day with a rout of Division II-member Lincoln (Calif.), 55-0 on Saturday. It was as dominating as the score indicates. The Thunderbirds outgained Lincoln, 450-74. Southern Utah (4-6) finishes out the season next week with a Western Athletic Conference (FCS) game in Texas against Sam Houston.
Lake Havasu was announced Saturday morning in the 4A playoff field. It will be the third straight postseason appearance for the Knights, who are led by their star running back Isaac Stopke. On Thursday, the 6-foot, 215-pound back committed to Drake University.
Stopke was offered in October and has visited the Des Moines, Iowa campus. He said the coaches made the college feel like home to him.
"The location was really nice and it's a change for me going so far away, so I'm very excited about that opportunity," Stopke said in a text message. "Talking to the other commits, I feel that we can build a very strong 2023 class."
Stopke has rushed for more than 1,000 yards in each of his three years on varsity for Havasu. This year, he rolled up 1,513 yards and scored 23 touchdowns. In his varsity career, he has 4,288 yards and tallied up 71 TDs. The Knights (7-3) will play in San Tan Valley Friday night against Poston Butte.
In the offseason, Stopke worked on his game on the 7-on-7 circuit with True Buzz West. With that team, he traveled to Miami for a national tournament.
Drake had its Senior Day on Saturday and put a dent in Butler's playoff hopes. Drake (2-8) defeated Butler (7-3) by a 27-24 score in a battle of Bulldogs. Drake led at halftime for the first time all season. Drake concludes its season next week at Valparaiso (Ind.).
Jack Amer brings a dual-threat to Perry's offense. The 6-3, 215-pound quarterback committed last Sunday to Sioux Falls.
Amer had a game earlier this season against Corona del Sol where he rushed for 123 yards. The Pumas will play at Highland in the first round of the 6A playoffs this Friday.
Amer received his offer from USF in October. He had another offer within the state of South Dakota from Augustana. Not only is Amer big, he's also strong as he made the team's top 10 list with a power clean lift of 285 last May.
Sioux Falls head coach Jon Anderson earned his 50th career win and the Cougars put 50 on the board in a 50-6 rout at Upper Iowa on Saturday. With the victory, USF finished its season at 8-3. The Cougars play in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (Div. II).
CLASS OF 2023 COMMITMENTS
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Aiden Herring (DE) - Perry
Griffin Stalfort (C) - Hamilton
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Genesis Smith (FS) - Hamilton
AUGUSTANA (S. DAK.) VIKINGS
Jaxon Haynes (WR) - Hamilton
BAYLOR BEARS
Matthew Klopfenstein (TE) - Horizon
BOISE STATE BRONCOS
Wyatt Milkovic (LB) - Basha
BYU COUGARS
Jackson Bowers (TE) - Mesa Mountain View
Pierson Watson (LB) - Coconino
CENTRAL MICHIGAN CHIPPEWAS
Ryan Blum (C) - Basha
Lenox Lawson (WR) - Red Mountain
COLORADO STATE RAMS
Stephon Daily (WR) - Sierra Linda
COLUMBIA LIONS
Levi Robins (CB) - Saguaro
CORNELL BIG RED
Jason Kirkland (DE) - Mountain Ridge
DRAKE BULLDOGS
Christian Aguilar (LB) - Mountain Ridge
Isaac Stopke (RB) - Lake Havasu
IDAHO VANDALS
Deshaun Buchanan (RB) - Basha
Layton Vining (OT) - Liberty
IDAHO STATE BENGALS
Will Way (OT/DE) - Pusch Ridge
KANSAS STATE WILDCATS
Ryan Davis (DE) - O'Connor
LAKE FOREST FORESTERS
Nicolas Martin (OG) - Chandler
MONTANA STATE BOBCATS
Dom Solano (DE) - Cactus
NAVY MIDSHIPMEN
Tyson Simmons (DE) - Basha
NEW MEXICO LOBOS
Devon Dampier (QB) - Saguaro
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Myseth Currie (WR) - Cesar Chavez
Adam Damante (QB) - ALA-Gilbert North
Braeden Kaczmarek (DE) - Red Mountain
Porter Reynolds (LB) - Queen Creek
NORTHERN STATE WOLVES
Jake Carbajal (OG) - Corona del Sol
NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS
Alex Doost (OT) - Mountain Ridge
Dylan Roberts (DT) - Centennial
Cole Shivers (CB) - Saguaro
OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS
Jack Endean (OT) - Tanque Verde
OREGON DUCKS
My'Keil Gardner (DE) - Liberty
Cole Martin (CB) - Basha
A'Mauri Washington (DT) - Chandler
PUGET SOUND LOGGERS
Maddox Montoya (LB) - Mesquite
SIOUX FALLS COUGARS
Jack Amer (QB) - Perry
SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES HARDROCKERS
Austin Glimpse (QB) - Sunrise Mountain
SOUTHERN UTAH THUNDERBIRDS
Colton Campbell (OG) - Williams Field
AJ Dutchover (OG) - Highland
Tanner Emery (OT) - Safford
Cooper LeDuc (CB) - Hamilton
Josh Morin (DE) - Heritage Academy Mesa
Breck Mullins (LB) - Williams Field
Mason Stromstad (LB) - Marcos de Niza
STANFORD CARDINAL
Gavin Geweniger (DE) - Chaparral
TEXAS STATE BOBCATS
Cole Marszalek (LS) - Millennium
USC TROJANS
Ja'Kobi Lane (WR) - Red Mountain
Elijah Paige (OT) - Pinnacle
WISCONSIN BADGERS
James Durand (OG) - Basha