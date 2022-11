UPDATED: 11/17/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 390 players from the Class of 2022 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.

Centennial has not only returned to form this year, but returned to the Open Division playoffs. The Coyotes finished 8-2 in the regular season and safety Jack Kaimipono Bal received his first offer from Tuskegee. The 6-3, 175-pound secondary player leads Centennial in tackles this year with 65 and has intercepted five passes. One of those came in last Thursday's Senior Night game against Pinnacle and Kaimipono Bal brought it back a short 5 yards for a touchdown in the Coyotes' 45-15 win. Tuskegee finished unbeaten in conference play, but lost in the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (Div. II) championship game last Saturday against Benedict (S. Car.). The Golden Tigers lost their first two games of the season, but reeled off eight in a row to finish at 8-3. Tuskegee is a private HBCU school in Alabama.



Chandler safety Juma Kashanda collected an offer from Fort Lewis on Wednesday. Kashanda (5-11, 180) has 43 tackles and also runs track for the Wolves. Against Hamilton last week in the rivalry matchup, he had a pass breakup and a fumble recovery. Kashanda has worked for everything he has and now possesses seven offers. Fort Lewis College, located in Durango, Colorado, finished its season at Colorado School of Mines last Saturday on a cold afternoon and dropped an 80-0 decision to finish the year at 0-10. The Skyhawks will take a two-week break before hitting the weight room and practice fields for winter workouts.

The two defensive backs, Kaimipono Bal and Kashanda, will face one another on the day after Thanksgiving in an Open Division semifinal at Chandler HS. Both teams come in at 8-2.



Here's the rest of the offers since last Sunday (11/13):



Valley Christian wide receiver Ethan Heinrich received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

Hamilton kicker Matthew Swink received an offer from Ottawa.

Basha defensive tackle Kaden Bancroft received his first offers from Arizona Christian and Ottawa.

ALA-Ironwood quarterback Connor Mault received his first offer from Clarke (Iowa).

Hamilton long snapper Alex Jacobo received his first offers from Ottawa and Arizona Christian.

Peoria safety Saieed Hasan received his first offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Basha quarterback Ethan Lane received offers from Rocky Mountain (Mont.) and Ottawa.

Tanque Verde linebacker Brayden Scott received an offer from Carthage (Wisc.).

Gila Ridge tight end Cole Lancaster received his first offer from Graceland (Iowa).

Basha offensive tackle Dylan Post received offers from Adams State (Colo.) and Ottawa.

Millennium safety Xavier Sanchez received his first offer from Taylor (Ind.).

Millennium wide receiver Kyan Fields received his first offer from Taylor.

Marcos de Niza wide recevier Jamaal Young received an offer from Black Hills State (S. Dak.).

Sabino kicker Steven Bishopp received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

Canyon View offensive tackle Kaleb Hefner received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Basha linebacker Jackson Browning received an offer from Ottawa.

O'Connor linebacker Blake Ware received an offer from Westminster (Pa.).

Highland linebacker Harrison Heimuli received his first offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

Centennial safety Jacob Ware received his first offer from Ottawa.



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 21-23. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.