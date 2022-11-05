UPDATED: 11/5/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 390 players from the Class of 2022 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.

A pair of players received FCS offers this week.



Desert Mountain is on its way to a high seed in the 5A Conference and a chance to advance further than last year's semifinals. One of its returners, Nolan Clement, received two offers this week. The 6-4, 220-pound edge rusher got them from Colgate and Lehigh. Clement had 54 tackles and 13.5 sacks through the Wolves' first eight games this season. He also forces QBs to get rid of the ball sooner than they would like with his 25 hurries. In the classroom, there's no hurry as Clement carries a 4.25 GPA. Colgate and Lehigh play in the Patriot League (FCS) and meet one another on Nov. 12 in Bethlehem, Pa. (Lehigh's home stadium). Colgate (3-6) took a two-game win streak into its home game against Lafayette on Saturday for Senior Day, but lost to the Leopards 21-16. The Raiders play in upstate New York. Lehigh (1-8) was coming off its bye week and the Mountain Hawks visited Holy Cross on Saturday and dropped a 42-14 decision. The Crusaders are the three-time defending Patriot League champions.



There are more high schools in Arizona than the ones in the AIA. Heritage Academy Mesa plays in the Canyon Athletic Association and made the Division II (eight-man) semifinals. The Heroes finished 8-2 and defensive end Josh Morin collected an offer from Southern Utah on Tuesday. The 6-5, 240-pounder put in work during the offseason with Performance One Training. Southern Utah is facing Utah Tech for the second time this season on Saturday night. The Thunderbirds took the first meeting at home in a game that counted in the Western Athletic Conference (FCS) standings. This one in St. George will be Utah Tech's Homecoming. The Thunderbirds (3-5) are coming off a bye and have lost their last four games by a total of just 15 points. SUU is located in Cedar City.



Here's the rest of the offers since Oct. 27:



Mesa Mountain View offensive tackle Sirri Kandiyeli received offers from Eastern Washington and Idaho State.

Pusch Ridge linebacker Tyler Mustain received an offer from Idaho State.

Red Mountain quarterback Carter Crispin received his first offer from Kalamazoo (Mich.).

Dobson safety Jashawn Kinney received his first offer from Greenville (Ill.).

Saguaro offensive tackle CJ Ballard received an offer from St. Olaf (Minn.).

River Valley quarterback Gavin Hogencamp received an offer from Hastings (Neb.).

Marcos de Niza wide receiver Jamaal Young received offers from Montana Tech and Ottawa.

Paradise Honors running back Vance Cooper received offers from Whittier (Calif.) and Clarke (Iowa).

Mohave wide receiver Izaac Robles received his first offer from Whittier.

Peoria quarterback Joshua Holiday received an offer from Lawrence (Wisc.).

Williams Field safety Isaac Andersen received an offer from Lawrence.

Casteel running back Brennen Hills received an offer from Lawrence.

Red Mountain linebacker Caleb Heidrick received an offer from Lawrence.

Gilbert linebacker Cooper Zellner received an offer from Lawrence.

Ironwood linebacker Doran Wetzel received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Carl Hayden wide receiver Adrien Armstrong received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Corona del Sol offensive tackle Trey Fanene received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Hamilton kicker Matthew Krneta received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Willcox running back Cristian Pando received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Camelback quarterback Max Martin received his first offers from Ottawa and Arizona Christian.

Horizon offensive tackle Jager Monongye received his first offer from Ottawa.

Desert Mountain linebacker Alex Nabavi received his first offer from Ottawa.

Desert Mountain offensive tackle Jibril Singhateh received an offer from Ottawa.

Fairfax running back Andre Branch received his first offer from Ottawa.

Fairfax linebacker Sylvestre Rivera received his first offer from Ottawa.

Fairfax cornerback Raquain Nichols received his first offer from Ottawa.

Trevor Browne offensive tackle Oscar Saldana received his first offer from Ottawa.

Trevor Browne running back CJ Greer received his first offer from Ottawa.

Trevor Browne defensive tackle Josh Dweh received his first offer from Ottawa.

Valley Christian wide receiver Ethan Heinrich received an offer from Ottawa.

Buckeye running back Viliami Tongotea received an offer from Rocky Mountain (Mont.).

Basha linebacker Jackson Browning received an offer from Rocky Mountain.

Brophy running back David Lopez received an offer from Clarke (Iowa).

Sunnyslope defensive tackle Matthew Kruger received an offer from Culver-Stockton (Mo.).

Marana Mountain View offensive guard Lucas Crawford received an offer from Culver-Stockton.

Centennial defensive end Salehe Koonooka received an offer from Taylor (Ind.).



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.