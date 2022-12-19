News More News
Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 12/19

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

NM State, Hawaii offer Desert Edge offensive tackle Jackson Carter

UPDATED: 12/19/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 390 players from the Class of 2022 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.

Desert Edge is coming off another playoff appearance and one of its linemen is getting some recruiting attention. Kaleb Jackson Carter, a 6-5, 275-pound offensive tackle, received offers from New Mexico State and Hawaii earlier this month. He was a First Team All-5A Desert West selection as the Scorpions finished 8-4 and made the quarterfinals. Jackson Carter moved to Arizona in May from Fresno and played for his uncles' (Mark and Marcus Carter) team for his senior year. He now has 10 offers. New Mexico State had nine players graduate over the weekend, including Horizon alum Justin Segura, a defensive lineman. For just the fifth time in its history, the Aggies are going to a bowl. NMSU (6-6) will play in Detroit against Bowling Green (6-6) in the Quick Lane Bowl on Dec. 26 at Ford Field. ESPN will have the game on Dec. 26 at 12:30 p.m. Hawaii announced a home-and-home series with Kansas. The Rainbow Warriors will host KU in 2028 and then go to Lawrence in 2032. Senior offensive lineman Ilm Manning, an Apollo alum, was named to the All-Mountain West Conference First Team. It's the third time he has been named to all-conference honors. UH finished 3-10 in 2022, which included a September loss at New Mexico State (45-26).

Red Mountain running back Lenox Lawson has decomitted from Central Michigan and collected a new offer on Wednesday from Arizona State. Lawson took his official visit to Tempe over the weekend. Lawson, 5-11, 175, fills up the stat sheet with rushing yards (1,292), receiving yards (497), and return yards (332). Add those up and you get 2,139 all-purpose yards (194.5 per game). Lawson's film is as good as you will see from any skill-position player in the state. Arizona State announced Kenny Dillingham as its new head coach last month. The Chaparral and Arizona State alum was most recently the offensive coordinator at Oregon. The Ducks' quarterback this year, Bo Nix, ranked No. 2 in completion percentage (.715). The Sun Devils finished 3-9 in 2022.

Here's the rest of the offers since December 6:

Yuma Catholic quarterback Richard Stallworth received offers from Carroll Univ. (Wisc.) and McPherson (Kans.).
Dobson safety Jashawn Kinney received an offer from McPherson.
Peoria safety Saieed Hasan received offers from Judson (Ill.) and Western New Mexico.
Horizon quarterback Roman Funk received an offer from McPherson.
Desert Mountain defensive end Nolan Clement received offers from Bryant (R.I.), Georgetown, and UC Davis.
Moon Valley defensive tackle Elijah Lynn received his first offer from McPherson.
Moon Valley defensive tackle Sydney Lane received offers from Wisconsin-River Falls, Nebraska Wesleyan, Concordia College (Minn.), and Lake Forest (Ill.).
Marana Mountain View offensive guard Lucas Crawford received an offer from Doane (Neb.).
Marana Mountain View quarterback Josh Roman received an offer from Sterling (Kans.).
Centennial center Anthony Chacon received an offer from Lake Forest.
Prescott running back Cody Leopold received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Hamilton long snapper Alex Jacobo received offers from Benedictine Univ. (Ill.) and Rocky Mountain (Mont.).
Yuma Catholic defensive tackle Lorenzo Duran received his first offer from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).
Shadow Ridge running back Anthony Garcia received an offer from Carroll Univ. (Wisc.).
Canyon del Oro running back Jordan Thomas received his first offers from Lake Forst and Fort Lewis (Colo.).
Desert Edge defensive tackle Esaias Swindle received an offer from McPherson.
Millennium defensive end Jax Adair received his first offer from Ottawa.
Gilbert linebacker Cooper Zellner received offers from Linfield (Ore.) and Arizona Christian.
Millennium linebacker Daniel Delponte received an offer from Ottawa.
Eastmark wide receiver Alex Campos received an offer from Puget Sound (Wash.).
Yuma Catholic linebacker Jarred Marquez received an offer from Lake Forest.
Millennium wide receiver Kyan Fields received offers from Ottawa and Benedictine College (Kans.).
Sunrise Mountain wide receiver Braden Harvey received his first offer from Puget Sound.
Highland defensive end Cooper Scott received his first offer from Black Hills State (S. Dak.).
Hamilton kicker Matthew Swink received offers from Carroll Univ. (Wisc.) and Rocky Mountain.
Buckeye running back Viliami Tongotea received offers from Southwestern College (Kans.) and Ripon (Wisc.).
Saguaro defensive end Magnum West recevied an offer from Southwestern Minnesota State.
Peoria quarterback Joshua Holiday received an offer from Puget Sound.
Mesa wide receiver Tre Brown received an offer from Rocky Mountain.
San Tan Charter tight end Logan Gentry received his first offers from Rocky Mountain and Arizona Christian.
ALA-West Foothills center Jaron Winters received offers from Presentation (S. Dak.) and Culver-Stockton (Mo.).
Basha offensive lineman Jack Johnson received an offer from Luther (Iowa).
Carl Hayden linebacker Pablo Castillo Jr. received his first offer from Crown (Minn.).
Highland cornerback Ezekiel Nautu received an offer from Pacific (Ore.).
Saguaro offensive guard William Garrett received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
Sunnyslope defensive end Preston Mosher received offers from Wabash (Ind.) and Lake Forest.
Apollo linebacker Brodie Chicharello received his first offer from Carthage (Wisc.).
Coolidge cornerback Belclem Namegabe received offers from Ottawa and Fort Lewis.
Florence offensive tackle Wrangler Guilliams received an offer from Lake Forest.
Moon Valley cornerback Jose Chavez received his first offer from Carthage.
Marcos de Niza wide receiver Clinton Hopkins received an offer from Crown.
Chaparral wide receiver Cody Judge received his first offer from Drake (Iowa).
Valley Christian wide receiver Ethan Heinrich received an offer from Graceland (Iowa).
Buckeye running back David Fresneda received an offer from Lawrence (Wisc.).
Desert Vista offensive guard Carson Routhier received an offer from Rocky Mountain.
Florence wide receiver Anthony Pistorio received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Valley Christian wide receiver Adam Bradford received an offer from Graceland.
Marcos de Niza offensive tackle Elian Ruiz received an offer from Crown.
Central offensive tackle Blas Guillen received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Moon Valley linebacker Christopher Bryan received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Salpointe center Luis Arellano received an offer from Dakota Wesleyan (S. Dak.).
Gila Ridge wide receiver Brayden Faber received offers from Arizona Christian and Willamette (Ore.).
Corona del Sol long snapper Drew Nicolson received his first offer from Akron.
ALA-Ironwood quarterback Connor Mault received an offer from McPherson.
Mountain Pointe linebacker Jaxson Mack received an offer from McPherson.
Hamilton safety Michael Shinkle received an offer from Ottawa.
Camelback offensive tackle Ian Martinez Gomez received his first offer from Ottawa.
Liberty long snapper Tucker Allred received offers from Benedictine College (Kans.) and Lake Forest.
Sunnyslope running back Jackson Sriro received an offer from Ottawa.
Arizona College Prep center Marco Palafox received offers from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.) and Hastings (Neb.).
Cactus wide receiver Polo Banuelos received his first offer from Benedictine College (Kans.).
ALA-Gilbert North wide receiver Braeden Belanger received an offer from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).
Sahuaro offensive guard Vincent Manata received his first offer from La Verne (Calif.).
Sunnyslope defensive tackle Matthew Kruger received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
Mountain Pointe cornerback Khalil Hayes received an offer from Lincoln (Calif.).
Chandler center Birdie Holloway received an offer from Black Hills State.
Arete Prep linebacker Aiden Wander received his first offer from Ottawa.
Mountain Ridge safety Lionell Clay received an offer from Jamestown (N. Dak.).
Valley Christian wide receiver Adam Bradford received an offer from Rocky Mountain.
Desert Edge cornerback Treshon Liddle received his first offer from McPherson.
Salpointe safety Mason Quitugua-Sanchez received an offer from McPherson.
Poston Butte defensive tackle Bobby Gaitan received his first offer from Ottawa.
Perry quarterback Jack Amer received an offer from Drake.
Camelback quarterback Max Martin received an offer from Benedictine College (Kans.).
Eastmark wide receiver Austin Johnston received his first offers from Drake and Fort Lewis.
Willow Canyon kicker Bryson Wilke received an offer from Rocky Mountain.
Basha offensive tackle Dylan Post received offers from Rocky Mountain and Lake Forest.
Brophy running back David Lopez received an offer from Ottawa.
Canyon del Oro cornerback Ethan Krominga received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan.
Lake Havasu wide receiver Omare Feely received an offer from Finlandia (Mich.).
Hamilton offensive guard William Ralls received an offer from Rocky Mountain.
Lake Havasu linebacker Evan Smith received his first offers from Arizona Christian and Jamestown.
ALA-West Foothills defensive end Caleb Boonzaayer received an offer from Willamette.
Cactus Shadows running back Jaivan Swecker received his first offer from Ottawa.
Apollo safety Cedric Moore received his first offers from Finlandia and Carthage.
Cactus running back Damian Jiles received an offer from Benedictine College (Kans.).
Moon Valley cornerback Jose Chavez received an offer from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).
ALA-Ironwood linebacker Travis Mbuya received an offer from Bluffton (Ohio).
Eastmark offensive tackle Jacob Trampp received an offer from Graceland.
Cienega wide receiver Keron Watson received offers from Adams State (Colo.) and Hastings.
Yuma Catholic offensive guard Seth Stoner received an offer from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).
Catalina Foothills kicker Cole Revis received his first offer from Hastings.
San Manuel cornerback Ralphie Valencia received his first offer from Concorida Univ. (Wisc.).
Arizona College Prep quarterback Jayden Diaz received an offer from Hastings.
Red Mountain linebacker Caleb Heidrick received an offer from Mount Marty (S. Dak.).
Eastmark quarterback Mack Molander received his first offers from Eastern New Mexico and Lake Forest.
Higley wide receiver Dominic Esposito received an offer from Valparaiso (Ind.).
Desert Vista linebacker Antonio Delgado received offers from South Dakota School of Mines and Fort Lewis.
Highland safety Cole Crandall received his first offer from Benedictine College (Kans.).
Desert Edge offensive tackle Roman Carrasco received his first offers from Western New Mexico and Black Hills State.
Marcos de Niza wide receiver Jamaal Young received offers from Western New Mexico and Wasburn (Kans.).
Highland long snapper Thomas Lauira received his first offer from Rocky Mountain.
Basha linebacker Jackson Browning received an offer from Washburn.
Westwood wide receiver Nikita McCrimon received his first offer from Black Hills State.
Williams Field safety Isaac Anderson received offers from Lake Forest and Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).
Chandler safety Juma Kashanda received an offer from Rocky Mountain.
Basha linebacker Patrick Green received his first offer from South Dakota School of Mines.
Mountain Pointe linebacker Izaac Patterson received his first offer from Washburn.
Hamilton kicker Matthew Krneta received an offer from Rocky Mountain.
Skyline linebacker Christian Coltellaro received an offer from Crown.
Buckeye defensive end Brock Holt received an offer from Southwestern College (Kans.).
Cactus defensive tackle Jose Mora received an offer from Southwestern College (Kans.).
Basha defensive tackle Kaden Bancroft received an offer from Lake Forest.
Salpointe defensive end Damian Coley received an offer from Carthage.
Valley Vista wide receiver Mikel Henderson received his first offer from Westminster Coll. (Pa.).
Perry cornerback CJ Snowden received offers from Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, and Minot State (N. Dak.).
Centennial safety Jack Kaimipono Bal received an offer from Fort Lewis.
Kellis quarterback Darrien Campbell received his first offer from Fort Lewis.
Cesar Chavez cornerback Antwon Jenkins received an offer from Fort Lewis.
Cholla running back Malachi Eafon received his first offer from Culver-Stockton.
Highland safety Jace Nead received an offer from Fort Lewis.

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 21-23. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

Red Mountain RB Lenox Lawson
Red Mountain RB Lenox Lawson

CLASS OF 2023 OFFERS

Jax Adair - Millennium (DE): Ottawa

Christian Aguilar - Mountain Ridge (LB): Butler, DRAKE

Ryan Aguilar - Casteel (FS): Lewis & Clark

Evan Aguirre - Youngker (WR): Arizona Christian, Luther, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brady Alfonso - Willow Canyon (OT): Crown, Ottawa

Cade Alisa - Poston Butte (OT): Arizona State, San Diego

Joseph Allen - Highland (SS): Arizona State (preferred walk-on)

Tucker Allred - Liberty (LS): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Carthage, Crown, Lake Forest, Lawrence, Ripon, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jack Amer - Perry (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.),Drake, SIOUX FALLS

Brendan Anderson - Mountain Ridge (QB): Drake, San Diego, SOUTHERN UTAH, St. Thomas, Yale

Isaac Anderson - Williams Field (SS): Carthage, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Jamestown, Knox, Lake Forest, Lawrence, Lewis & Clark, Massachusetts Maritime, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls

Payden Anderson - Queen Creek (DE): Arizona Christian

Luis Arellano - Salpointe (C): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Dakota Wesleyan

Luke Arenas - Canyon del Oro (OG): Culver-Stockton

Coleson Arends - Pinnacle (TE): Arizona State, Black Hills State, Drake

Adrien Armstrong - Carl Hayden (WR): Arizona Christian

Christopher Arviso II - Mountain Pointe (QB): New Mexico State (preferred walk-on)

Strider Aston - Brophy (LB): Arizona Christian

CJ Ballard - Saguaro (OT): Arizona Christian, Knox, Lake Forest, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kaden Bancroft - Basha (DT): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Ottawa

Polo Banuelos - Cactus (WR): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)

Eli Barta - Mesa Mountain View (OG): Adams State, Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Northern Arizona, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kyle Bartnik - Perry (TE): Black Hills State, Drake, Ottawa

Matthew Bass - Chandler (OG): Adams State, Lake Forest, WASHINGTON UNIV. (MO.)

Braeden Belanger - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Lake Forest, Puget Sound

Jorge Beltran - Cesar Chavez (QB): Crown

Ralph Bernard - Trevor Browne (DE): COLGATE, Northern Arizona

Nathan Bilski - Verrado (LB): Arizona Christian, Puget Sound

David Bird - O'Connor (LS): California

Jadiem Birthwright - Pinnacle (S): Lake Forest

Steven Bishopp - Sabino (K): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Matt Blau - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Lake Forest

Jonathan Blohm - Horizon (OG): Knox

Ryan Blum - Basha (C): Air Force, CENTRAL MICHIGAN, Columbia, Georgetown, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego

Rocco Bonini - Shadow Ridge (CB): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Luther

William Bontrager - Estrella Foothills (RB): Clarke, Luther, Utah Tech (preferred walk-on)

Caleb Boonzaayer - ALA-West Foothills (DE): Grinnell, Kalamazoo, Rose-Hulman, Willamette

Caleb Botticello - Higley (DT): St. Norbert

Jackson Bowers - Mesa Mountain View (TE): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, Texas, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Yale

Adam Bradford - Valley Christian (WR): Dordt, Graceland, Rocky Mountain

Deyon Bradley - Moon Valley (RB): Arizona Christian

Andre Branch - Fairfax (RB): Ottawa

Sam Brown - Marana (WR): Jamestown, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Taye Brown - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, ARIZONA, Georgetown, Idaho, Idaho State, Kansas State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, South Dakota

Tre Brown - Mesa (WR): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Crown, Hastings, Northern State, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain

Jackson Browning - Basha (LB): Adams State, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Ottawa, Rocky Mountain, Washburn

Christopher Bryan - Moon Valley (LB): Lake Forest

Deshaun Buchanan - Basha (RB): Arizona, Grambling State, IDAHO, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, Utah Tech

Vincent Buckles - Chandler (WR): Lake Forest

Aidan Buggs - Casteel (OG): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, JAMESTOWN, Knox, Luther, Whittier

Jack Butler - Pusch Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Gannon, Hastings, Jamestown, McPherson

John Butler - Saguaro (LB): Arizona, Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Idaho State, North Carolina Central, Northern Arizona

Carson Cagle - Campo Verde (OT): Presentation

Derek Calderon - Saguaro (LB): Arizona Christian, Luther

Enrique Calzada - ALA-Ironwood (CB): Clarke, Hastings

Blake Cameron - Dobson (CB): California Lutheran

Colton Campbell - Williams Field (OG): SOUTHERN UTAH

Darrien Campbell - Kellis (QB): Western New Mexico

Alex Campos - Eastmark (WR): LUTHER, Ottawa (Kans.), Puget Sound

Andrue Cannon - St. Mary's (TE): Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jake Carbajal - Corona del Sol (OG): NORTHERN STATE

Jayden Carbajal - Sunnyslope (SS): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)

Vicente Cardona - Douglas (RB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Hastings

Roman Carrasco - Desert Edge (OT): Black Hills State, Western New Mexico

Tristan Carrera - Campo Verde (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Luther, Presentation

Ryan Carter - Willow Canyon (LS): Arizona Christian, Ottawa

Pablo Castillo Jr. - Carl Hayden (LB): Crown

Elijah Cazares - Arizona College Prep (TE): Beloit

Anthony Chacon - Centennial (C): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Knox, Lake Forest, Luther, Ottawa, St. Olaf, Westminster, Wisconsin-Oshkosh

Ethan Chamberlain - Marana Mountain View (RB): Crown

Diego Chavez - Bisbee (RB): Arizona Christian, Hastings

Jose Chavez - Moon Valley (CB): Carthage, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)

Brodie Chicharello - Apollo (LB): Carthage

Silas Chicharello - Apollo (QB): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)

Roch Cholowsky - Hamilton (QB/P): New Mexico State, Notre Dame

Mason Chorak - Saguaro (OT): Idaho, Idaho State, Northern Colorado

Lance Christensen - Snowflake (SS): Knox

Omar Cisneros - Boulder Creek (CB): Fort Lewis

Kavaughn Clark - Centennial (RB): Nevada, Northern Arizona

Lionell Clay - Mountain Ridge (SS): Crown, Jamestown

Nolan Clement - Desert Mountain (DE): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Bryant, Georgetown, Idaho State, Lehigh, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, St. Thomas (Minn.), UC Davis, Utah Tech, Weber State

Damian Coley - Salpointe (DE): Arizona Christian, Carthage, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Christian Coltellaro - Skyline (LB): Crown

Jacob Condie - Desert Ridge (WR): Drake, Wisconsin-River Falls

Quintin Conley - Central (WR): Ottawa

Daniel Contreras - River Valley (OG): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Zachary Cook - Cesar Chavez (OL): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Western New Mexico

Vance Cooper - Paradise Honors (RB): Bellarmine, Buena Vista, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Crown, Denison, Graceland, Knox, Presentation, St. Olaf, Whittier

Zaccheus Cooper - Saguaro (RB): Alcorn State, Army, Idaho State, Montana State, Morgan State, New Mexico, Utah Tech

Christopher Cordero - Desert Edge (RB): Arizona Christian, Gannon, Westminster Coll. (Pa.), Wisconsin-River Falls

David Cordova II - Sabino (RB): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Fitchburg State, Geneva, Puget Sound

Peyton Cornwell - Casteel (OG): Lewis & Clark

Michael Cosentino - Empire (DE): Grinnell

Shannon Coulter - Saguaro (WR): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Bryton Cox - Williams (C): Ottawa

Cole Crandall - Highland (FS): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.)

Lucas Crawford - Marana Mountain View (OG): Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Doane, Lake Forest

Carter Crispin - Red Mountain (QB): Kalamazoo

Ben Currence - O'Connor (WR): Mary, NORTHERN ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON)

Myseth Currie - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Eastern New Mexico, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Stephon Daily - Sierra Linda (WR): Army, COLORADO STATE, Hawaii, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Washington State

Anthony Dalisay - Mohave (DB): CARTHAGE

Adam Damante - ALA-Gilbert North (QB): NORTHERN ARIZONA

Devon Dampier - Saguaro (QB): Air Force, Alcorn State, Arizona, Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Idaho State, Navy, Nevada, NEW MEXICO, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Pennsylvania, Rice, South Dakota, UTEP, Yale

Chandler Davis - Hamilton (DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona

Ryan Davis - O'Connor (DE): Boise State, Idaho State, KANSAS STATE, Montana State, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, South Dakota, Washington State

Saxon Davison - Mountain Ridge (LB): St. Norbert

Antonio Delgado - Desert Vista (LB): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Graceland, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwest Baptist, Wisconsin-River Falls

Michael Delligatti - Dobson (LB): McPherson

Daniel Delponte - Millennium (LB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Ottawa

Jayden Diaz - Arizona College Prep (QB): Beloit, Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Jamestown, Knox, Lake Forest, Presentation, Simpson, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tysson Donnell - Cesar Chavez (DT): Arizona Christian

Alex Doost - Mountain Ridge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Oregon State, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia

Dameon Draper - Millennium (SS): Arizona Christian

David Drinen - Saguaro (CB): Luther, Wisconsin-River Falls

Layton Duncan - Brophy (WR): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Idaho State, Montana State, Morgan State, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado

Lorenzo Duran - Yuma Catholic (DT): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)

James Durand - Basha (OG): Arizona, BYU, California, Colorado, Harvard, Indiana, Iowa State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Oregon State, Pennsylvania, Princeton, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, WISCONSIN, Yale

AJ Dutchover - Highland (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Grinnell, SOUTHERN UTAH, Wisconsin-River Falls

Josh Dweh - Trevor Browne (DT): Ottawa

Joshua Dye - Williams Field (RB): Northern Arizona

Josiah Dye - Williams Field (CB): Air Force, Army, New Mexico, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Utah State

Malachi Eafon - Cholla (RB): Culver-Stockton

Lashown Ealim - Chandler (OG): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Luther

Keire Earl - Basha (CB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton

Emyson Edmonds - Hamilton (CB): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tanner Emery - Safford (OT): SOUTHERN UTAH

Jack Endean - Tanque Verde (OT): Arizona, California, OKLAHOMA STATE

Deric English - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Florida State, Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri, Morgan State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Utah, Washington

Charles Ennis Jr. - Chandler (RB): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Sean Esparza - Boulder Creek (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Puget Sound

Ethan Espinosa - Valley Vista (WR): Graceland, Knox

Elijah Espinoza - McClintock (CB): Arizona Christian

Valentine Espinoza - Casa Grande (C): Presentation

Dominic Esposito - Higley (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest, Valparaiso, Wisconsin-River Falls

Moses Everest - Carl Hayden (DE): Arizona Christian, Crown

Brayden Faber - Gila Ridge (WR): Arizona Christian, Dean, Finlandia, Willamette

Trey Fanene - Corona del Sol (OT): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound

Chris Fasano - Mesquite (WR): Luther

Omare Feely - Lake Havasu (WR): Arizona Christian, Finlandia

Gage Felix - Salpointe (WR): Hastings

Brady Ferris - Willow Canyon (RB): Jamestown, Lake Forest

Dane Fidler - Apache Junction (CB): Knox, Lake Forest, McPherson, Tabor, Villanova (preferred walk-on)

Charlie Fiedler - Sunnyslope (WR): LAKE FOREST

Kyan Fields - Millennium (WR): Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Ottawa, Taylor

Jasiah Flores - Shadow Ridge (DT): Arizona Christian

Jonah Flowers - Valley Vista (LB): Ottawa

Xander Flowers - Lake Havasu (C): Ottawa

Kolten Ford - Queen Creek (K): Centenary

Aaron Francis - Central (LB): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, Ottawa

Shea Freibaum - Saguaro (LS): Marshall, OKLAHOMA STATE, Oregon, Oregon State, San Jose State

David Fresneda - Buckeye (RB): Arizona Christian, Lawrence, Lewis & Clark

Ethan Fritz - Basha (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Roman Funk - Horizon (QB): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)., Hendrix, Knox, McPherson, Ottawa (Kans.), Rose-Hulman, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)

Bobby Gaitan - Poston Butte (DT): Ottawa

David Galindo - St. Mary's (LB): Jamestown

Will Galvan - Cactus (ATH): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Jamestown

Anthony Garcia - Shadow Ridge (RB): Arizona Christian, Carroll Univ. (Wisc.)

Juan Pablo Garcia - Douglas (DE): ARIZONA CHRISTIAN

Brysen Gardner - Centennial (K): Lake Forest, Ottawa, Presentation, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls

My'Keil Gardner - Liberty (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin

William Garrett - Saguaro (OG): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Bethel Univ. (Minn.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Knox, Lake Forest, Presentation, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls

Mekhi Gaskin - Sunnyside (FS): Doane

Luis Gastelum-Contreras - Brophy (OT): Clarke, Hastings, Jamestown, Luther

Logan Gentry - San Tan Charter (TE): Arizona Christian, Rocky Mountain

Logan Getejanc - Shadow Ridge (OG): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Fort Lewis, Graceland, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Saint John's (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Gavin Geweniger - Chaparral (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, Northwestern, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, STANFORD, UNLV, Washington, Washington State

Connor Gingg - Verrado (LB): Arizona Christian

Austin Glimpse - Sunrise Mountain (QB): Grinnell, Rose-Hulman, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES, Washington Univ. (Mo.), Wesleyan, Wisconsin-River Falls

Mekhi Godlove - Tolleson (OG): Arizona Christian

Nate Godoy - Thunderbird (FS): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Willamette

Nate Gomez - Campo Verde (CB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Dordt, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Presentation, St. Norbert

Rudy Gonzales - Cactus (QB): Graceland

Dailan Goodman - Salpointe (RB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Presentation

Max Grady - Desert Vista (CB): Arizona Christian

Abraham Grajeda - Pusch Ridge (RB): George Fox

Patrick Green - Basha (LB): South Dakota School of Mines

CJ Greer - Trevor Browne (RB): Arizona Christian, Ottawa

Carlos Griffin - Saguaro (CB): ARMY, Syracuse

Rodrigo Guerrero - Trevor Browne (C): Willamette

Blas Guillen - Central (OT): Arizona Christian

Wrangler Guilliams - Florence (OT): Lake Forest, Ottawa

Austin Hall - Sunrise Mountain (LS): Crown

Terrance Hall - Mountain Ridge (WR): Morgan State

Landon Halle - Cienega (C): Arizona Christian

Daunte Hamblin - Chandler (RB): Luther

Donnovan Hamblin - Chandler (LB): Knox, Luther

Carter Hancock - Higley (WR): Air Force, Columbia, Michigan (preferred walk-on)

Dominic Hanger - Chandler (LB): Adams State, Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)

Braden Harvey - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Puget Sound

Saieed Hasan - Peoria (SS): Judson, McPherson, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Drayson Hatch - ALA-Queen Creek (K): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest

Khalil Hayes - Mountain Pointe (CB): Arizona Christian, Lincoln, McPherson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jaxon Haynes - Hamilton (WR): AUGUSTANA UNIV. (S.DAK.), Drake, Lake Forest, Northern State, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls

Hunter Heeringa - Valley Christian (QB): Northwestern Coll. (Iowa)

Kaleb Hefner - Canyon View (OT): Arizona Christian, Luther

Caleb Heidrick - Red Mountain (LB): Culver-Stockton, Knox, Lawrence, Luther, Mount Marty

Harrison Heimuli - Highland (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Ethan Heinrich - Valley Christian (WR): Cal Lutheran, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Dordt, Graceland, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Ottawa

Mikel Henderson - Valley Vista (WR): Westminster Coll. (Pa.)

Vernon Henderson - Paradise Honors (DE): Fontbonne

Liam Henry - Estrella Foothills (RB): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, LUTHER

Aiden Herring - Perry (DE): AIR FORCE, Army, Colgate, Columbia, Idaho, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Yale

David Hicks - Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, St. Norbert

Brennen Hills - Casteel (RB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Gustavus Adolphus, Jamestown, Lawrence, Luther, Knox, Nebraska Wesleyan, Presentation, Ripon

Jake Hilton - Prescott (WR): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Luther, Simpson, WISCONSIN-RIVER FALLS

Jake Hoel - Arizona College Prep (WR): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, Knox, Lake Forest, Luther, Ottawa, Rose-Hulman

Gavin Hogencamp - River Valley (QB): Arizona Christian, Graceland, Hastings

Joshua Holiday - Peoria (QB): Crown, Lawrence, Luther, Puget Sound

Birdie Holloway - Chandler (C): Black Hills State, Luther

Brock Holt - Buckeye (DE): Arizona Christian, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)

Clinton Hopkins - Marcos de Niza (WR): Crown, Presentation

Jase Hudson - Campo Verde (K): Crown, Luther

Clayton Hughes - Campo Verde (DT): Arizona Christian, Crown, Knox, Luther, Ripon, St. Norbert, Whittier

Jaden Humphrey - Desert Vista (DE): Arizona Christian

Kaleb Jackson Carter - Desert Edge (OT): Hawaii, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa, San Diego State

Alex Jacobo - Hamilton (LS): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Univ. (Ill.), Carthage, Culver-Stockton, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain

Jesus Jacobo - Tolleson (OL): Arizona Christian

Logan James - Wickenburg (QB): MONTANA STATE-NORTHERN

Antwon Jenkins - Cesar Chavez (CB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Eastern New Mexico, Fort Lewis, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain, St. Norbert, Western New Mexico

Mitch Jensen - ALA-Queen Creek (RB/LB): Colorado School of Mines, Northern State

Bryce Jewell - Pusch Ridge (CB): Rose-Hulman, Southwestern Univ. (Tex.)

Dominic Jewell - Willow Canyon (LB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Presentation

Damian Jiles - Cactus (RB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Montana Tech, Wisconsin-River Falls

Amare Johnson - Casteel (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Grant Johnson - Casa Grande (DE): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Presbyterian, Presentation

Isaac Johnson - Casa Grande (WR): Culver-Stockton

Jack Johnson - Basha (OL): Luther, Whittier

Jaylen Johnson - Mountain Pointe (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Graceland

Korey Johnson - Mountain Ridge (CB): Colorado School of Mines, Lake Forest, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas, Utah Tech

Mark Johnson - Paradise Honors (K): Puget Sound, Wooster

Micah Johnson - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Grambling State, Montana, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Jose State

Zacary Johnson - Centennial (OT): Lake Forest, Norwich

Austin Johnston - Eastmark (WR): Drake, Fort Lewis

Marcus Jones - Marcos de Niza (LB): Mayville State, McPherson

Elijah Joplin - Marana (QB): Arizona Christian, Jamestown

Cody Judge - Chaparral (WR): Drake

Braeden Kaczmarek - Red Mountain (DE): Air Force, Idaho State, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Jack Kaimipono Bal - Centennial (FS): Fort Lewis, Tuskegee

Ashton Kamp - Northwestern Christian (QB): Crown, Lewis & Clark

Sirri Kandiyeli - Mesa Mountain View (OT): Air Force, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Cornell, Eastern Washington, Harvard, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Princeton, South Dakota, Weber State

Juma Kashanda - Chandler (SS): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain, Taylor, Westminster (Pa.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Carston Kieffer - Corona del Sol (K): Arizona State, Tulane (preferred walk-on)

Jashawn Kinney - Dobson (SS): Greenville, McPherson

Jason Kirkland - Mountain Ridge (DE): Brown, Butler, Colorado School of Mines, CORNELL, Morehead State, Rose-Hulman, San Diego, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas (Minn.), Valparaiso

Drew Klingman - Pusch Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian

Matthew Klopfenstein - Horizon (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, BAYLOR, Buffalo, California, Colorado, Houston, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Massachusetts, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tennessee, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Salehe Koonooka - Centennial (DE): Arizona Christian, Taylor, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dallas Kroh - Marana Mountain View (C): Knox, Puget Sound

Matthew Krneta - Hamilton (K): Arizona Christian, Rocky Mountain

Ethan Krominga - Canyon del Oro (CB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Hastings, Knox, Lake Forest, Nebraska Wesleyan, St. Norbert

Asher Kroschel - Hamilton (FS): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Matthew Kruger - Sunnyslope (DT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Graceland

Jonathan Kubat - Corona del Sol (RB): Arizona Christian

Cole Lalama - Queen Creek (LB): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State

Dionte Lamaide - Saguaro (DE): Idaho

Cole Lancaster - Gila Ridge (TE): Graceland

Ethan Lane - Basha (QB): Lake Forest, Luther, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain

Ja'Kobi Lane - Red Mountain (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Oregon, San Jose State, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Utah

Sydney Lane - Moon Valley (DT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), John Melvin, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Nebraska Wesleyan, Willamette, Wisconsin-River Falls

Zurian Lapsley - Glendale (LB/RB): Eastern Washington, Sioux Falls, Southern Utah, St. Norbert

Trey Largo - Mesquite (CB): Luther

Filemani Lauina - Shadow Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian

Thomas Lauria - Highland (LS): Rocky Mountain

Sire LaVallee - Mesquite (SS): Lewis & Clark, Luther

Lenox Lawson - Red Mountain (WR): Arizona State, Central Michigan, Idaho State, Montana State, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa, South Dakota State, Southern Utah, Washington State

Cooper LeDuc - Hamilton (CB): Albion, Butler, Lake Forest, New Mexico State, Sioux Falls, SOUTHERN UTAH, St. Norbert

Cody Leopold - Prescott (RB): Lake Forest

Jordan Legg - Dobson (QB/K): Lawrence

Na'Jai Lewis - Desert Edge (OT): Arizona Christian, Hastings

PJ Lewis - St. Mary's (FS): Lewis & Clark

Myles Libman - Pinnacle (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Columbia, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Idaho, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Pennsylvania, Portland State, Princeton, Utah Tech

Treshon Liddle - Desert Edge (CB): McPherson

Gavin Limongello - Apache Junction (QB): Knox, Lake Forest

Cole Linyard - Horizon (WR): Jamestown

Noah Locke - Paradise Honors (LB): Rose-Hulman

Caleb Lomu - Highland (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, BYU, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tennessee, UCLA, UNLV, USC, UTAH, Utah State, Washington, Washington State

David Lopez - Brophy (RB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Jamestown, Ottawa

Aaron Loughran - Hamilton (LB): Albion, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

James Lujan Jr. - Williams Field (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Knox, Lewis & Clark

Luke Luna - Casa Grande (DT): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Knox

Michael Luna - Sequoia Pathway (K): Crown

Elijah Lynn - Moon Valley (DT): McPherson

Jaxson Mack - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona Christian, McPherson

Joshua Macon - Willow Canyon (DT): Anna Maria, Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Whittier

Sean Madrid - Salpointe (LB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Dakota Wesleyan, Knox, McPherson, Presentation, Ripon, St. Norbert

Vincent Manta - Sahuaro (OG): La Verne

Vinny Mansfield - Desert Edge (WR): Gannon, Wisconsin-River Falls

Braxton Manusina - Centennial (LS): McPherson, Ottawa

Nathan Manzanarez - Desert Edge (FS): Southern Utah (preferred walk-on)

Gage Maras - Boulder Creek (C): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Keiser, Puget Sound, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)

Ignacio Marquez - St. Mary's (OT): Jamestown, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Ottawa

Jarred Marquez - Yuma Catholic (LB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Westminster Coll. (Pa.)

Cole Marszalek - Millennium (LS): Arizona Christian, TEXAS STATE

Cole Martin - Basha (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, San Jose State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Max Martin - Camelback (QB): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Ottawa

Nicolas Martin - Chandler (OG): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Colorado Mesa, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Graceland, Knox, LAKE FOREST, Presentation, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ian Martinez Gomez - Camelback (OT): Ottawa

Juan Martinez - La Joya (DT): Arizona Christian

Philip Maschue - St. Mary's (OT) - Jamestown, Ottawa

Gianni Mascolino - Coolidge (QB): Washington

Kelton Mason - Mesa (WR): La Verne

Sean Mathews - Thunderbird (LB): Arizona Christian, Grinnell, Knox, Lewis & Clark, McPherson, Presentation, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Whittier

Connor Mault - ALA-Ironwood (QB): Clarke, McPherson

Dylan Maza - Marcos de Niza (WR): Presentation

Travis Mbuya - ALA-Ironwood (LB): Arizona Christian, Bluffton, Clarke, Hastings

Kaiden McCarty - Eastmark (FS): Ottawa

Nikita McCrimon - Westwood (WR): Black Hills State

Alex McLaughlin - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Colorado, Idaho, Idaho State, Illinois State, Montana State, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, Southern Utah, St. Thomas, UNLV, Utah Tech, Washington State, Weber State, Western Illinois

Ryder McMillon - Liberty (CB): Arizona Christian

Joseph Mickelson - Sunnyslope (WR): Knox

Wyatt Milkovic - Basha (LB): Army, BOISE STATE, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Clinton Moindi - Tolleson (WR): Arizona Christian

Mack Molander - Eastmark (QB): Eastern New Mexico, Lake Forest

Jager Monongye - Horizon (OT): Ottawa

George Monreal - Saguaro (DT): Luther

Aaron Monroe Jr. - Centennial (CB): Arizona Christian

Maddox Montoya - Mesquite (LB): Arizona Christian, PUGET SOUND

Cedric Moore - Apollo (SS): Carthage, Finlandia

Jose Mora - Cactus (DT): Ottawa, Southwestern (Kans.)

Josh Morin - Heritage Academy Mesa (DE): Idaho State, SOUTHERN UTAH

Majel Morones - Campo Verde (DE): Presentation

Preston Mosher - Sunnyslope (DE): Dordt, Knox, Lake Forest, Wabash

Hudson Muller - Horizon (LB): Knox, St. Norbert

Breck Mullins - Williams Field (LB): SOUTHERN UTAH

Tyler Mustain - Pusch Ridge (LB): Idaho State, Northern Arizona

Alex Nabavi - Desert Mountain (LB): Ottawa

Belclem Namegabe - Coolidge (CB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Knox, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Ottawa, Rocky Mountain, South Dakota School of Mines, Southern Utah (preferred walk-on)

Noah Narain - Gilbert (CB): Lewis & Clark

Ezekiel Nautu - Highland (CB): Bowdoin, Grinnell, Pacific, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jace Nead - Highland (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Knox, Lake Forest, Presentation, Southern Virginia, St. Norbert

Blaise Nelson - Valley Vista (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, North Dakota, NORTHERN ARIZONA, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Kyle Nelson - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): Idaho State

Raquain Nichols - Fairfax (CB): Ottawa

Drew Nicolson - Corona del Sol (LS): Akron

Chris Nimcheski - Saguaro (WR): Colorado School of Mines, South Dakota School of Mines

Andereya Nsubuga Jr. - Chandler (CB): Portland State

Marc O'Bannon - Perry (OG): Arizona Christian, Northern State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Marcus Oberriter - Holbrook (QB): Quincy

Tyreeq-Styles Obichere (WR): Lake Forest

Adrian Oceguera - Mohave (DE): Whittier

Aidan Olsen - Chandler (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Matthew Orthmann - Corona del Sol (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls

Elijah Paige - Pinnacle (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, Stanford, Tennessee, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Marco Palafox - Arizona College Prep (C): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Hastings, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Knox, Luther, Ottawa, Presentation, Rose-Hulman, Simpson, St. Norbert

Cristian Pando - Willcox (RB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Hastings, Knox

Gavin Parks - Desert Edge (WR): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Johnny Parrish - Chino Valley (RB): Luther

Izaac Patterson - Mountain Pointe (LB): Washburn

Keona Peat - Corona del Sol (OG): Fort Valley State, Johnson C. Smith, Lincoln (Calif.)

Sebastian Perez - Desert Vista (DE): Arizona Christian

Gavin Peterson - Cienega (WR): Calumet

Dylan Petrick - Tanque Verde (OT): Adams State

Anthony Pistorio - Florence (WR): Lake Forest

Vincent Plancarte - Mohave (LS): Beloit, Knox, St. Andrews, William Penn

Hunter Pletka - San Tan Charter (DE): Knox

Dylan Post - Basha (OT): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Ellsworth, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain

Demarion Postell - Tolleson (WR): Arizona Christian

Makua Pule - Highland (OT): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Arizona State (preferred walk-on)

Jake Purdy - River Valley (DE): HASTINGS

Jaden Pyrah - Desert Edge (LB): Albion, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dion Quintana - Yuma Catholic (WR): Black Hills State, La Verne

Mason Quitugua-Sanchez - Salpointe (FS): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), McPherson, Puget Sound, Ripon, St. Norbert, Whittier

Conner Raetzman - Salpointe (LB): Minot State

William Ralls - Hamilton (OG): Drake, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jacob Rasmussen - Thatcher (DE): Jamestown, Ottawa (Kans.)

Daniel Rea - Hamilton (OG): Presentation

Cornell Reed Jr. - Sequoia Pathway (WR): Crown

Cole Revis - Catalina Foothills (K): Hastings

Jacob Reynolds - Mountain Ridge (DE): Crown

Porter Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Colorado, Eastern Washington, Idaho State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Washington State, Weber State

Travis Rich - Salpointe (K): Arizona Christian

Jose Rivera - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Knox

Sylvestre Rivera - Fairfax (LB): Ottawa

Prince Roberson - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian

Brett Roberts - Marana Mountain View (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Dylan Roberts - Centennial (DT): Arizona, California, Colorado, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Washington State

Levi Robins - Saguaro (CB): COLUMBIA, Michigan (preferred walk-on), Yale

Duce Robinson - Pinnacle (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Clemson, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, New Mexico, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Jose State, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington

Izaac Robles - Mohave (WR): Whittier

Jayden Rogers - Mountain Ridge (P): Arizona Christian, SOUTHERN UTAH

Zack Rogowski - Canyon del Oro (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings

Josh Roman - Marana Mountain View (QB): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Sterling

Jett Roufus - O'Connor (DE): Arizona Christian, Central Coll. (Iowa), Knox

Carson Routhier - Desert Vista (OG): Arizona Christian, Rocky Mountain

Jacobie Rucker - Pinnacle (RB): Lake Forest

Trevor Rudolph - Buena (OT): Hastings

Ty'ree Rudulph - Cesar Chavez (DE): Arizona Christian

Anthony Ruiz - Liberty (LB): Arizona State (preferred walk-on)

Elian Ruiz - Marcos de Niza (OT): Crown, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jaylen Rushing - Mountain Pointe (RB): New Mexico State (preferred walk-on), Western Illinois

Landon Sabetta - Perry (OT): Luther, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jerron Salazar - Arizona College Prep (FS): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Knox, Luther, Presentation, St. Norbert

Oscar Saldana - Trevor Browne (OT): Ottawa

Xavier Sanchez - Millennium (FS): Taylor

Xavier Sanchez - Red Mountain (CB): Luther, Presentation

Jackson Sander - Higley (LB): Luther

Erick Santiago - Verrado (QB): Arizona Christian

Max Sawyer - Desert Edge (LB): Black Hills State

Sinjin Schmitt - Boulder Creek (RB): Air Force

Griffin Schureman - Queen Creek (OT): Arizona State (preferred walk-on)

Brayden Scott - Tanque Verde (LB): Carthage, Clarke

Cooper Scott - Highland (DE): Black Hills State

Dorae Scott - Basha (WR): New Mexico State

Ryker Scott - ALA-Queen Creek (DE): Knox

Sione Sekona - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Lake Forest

Tristan Shafer - Corona del Sol (LB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Graceland, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark

Mason Shea - Campo Verde (WR): Knox, Luther

Michael Shinkle - Hamilton (FS): Arizona Christian, Ottawa, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Cole Shivers - Saguaro (CB): Arizona, Boise State, Buffalo, Colorado, Florida State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Nevada, NORTHWESTERN, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin

Will Short - Hamilton (LB): Presentation

JJ Silver - Queen Creek (RB): Arizona Christian, Eastern New Mexico, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tyson Simmons - Basha (DE): Air Force, Colgate, NAVY, Nevada

Jibril Singhateh - Desert Mountain (OT): Lake Forest, Ottawa

Preston Slaton - Hamilton (TE): Air Force, New Mexico State, San Diego

Evan Smith - Lake Havasu (LB): Arizona Christian, Jamestown

Genesis Smith - Hamilton (FS): Air Force, ARIZONA, Arizona State, Army, Cal, Colorado State, Florida A&M, Iowa State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Yale

Rovelle Smith - O'Connor (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

CJ Snowden - Perry (CB): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Minot State, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Norbert, Taylor

Dom Solano - Cactus (DE): Idaho State, Lake Forest, MONTANA STATE

Samuel Sollars - Shadow Ridge (WR): Hastings

Fredo Sotelo - Salpointe (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Lake Forest, Puget Sound

Tre' Spivey - Hamilton (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado State, Kansas, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Portland State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Matt Spurlin - Willow Canyon (OG): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, Ottawa

Jackson Sriro - Sunnyslope (RB): Knox, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Presentation, Puget Sound

Hank Stabler - Paradise Honors (LB): Arizona Christian, Crown

Griffin Stalfort - Hamilton (C): AIR FORCE, New Mexico State

Richard Stallworth - Yuma Catholic (QB): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Lake Forest, McPherson, Ottawa, Westminster

Briton Stanton - Williams Field (WR): Alma, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Presentation

Derek Staples - Desert Vista (OG): Arizona Christian

Tanner Steffa - Casteel (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Biruk Stephens - Arizona College Prep (RB): Beloit, Crown, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Luther

Seth Stoner - Yuma Catholic (OG): Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Knox, Westminster

Isaac Stopke - Lake Havasu (RB): Arizona Christian, DRAKE

Mason Stromstad - Marcos de Niza (LB/WR): Lake Forest, Montana Tech, South Dakota School of Mines, SOUTHERN UTAH, Whittier

Bryan Stroughter - Tempe (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Ayden Suba - Queen Creek (DE): Arizona Christian, Puget Sound

Jaivon Swecker - Cactus Shadows (RB): Ottawa

David Sweetman - Brophy (DT): Jamestown

Esaias Swindle - Desert Edge (DT): Albion, Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, McPherson

Matthew Swink - Hamilton (K): Arizona Christian, Carroll Univ. (Wisc.), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Ottawa (Ariz.), Ottawa (Kans.), Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain

Nick Switzer - Hamilton (RB): Lewis & Clark, New Mexico State

Hyrum Tanner - Empire (WR): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Rose-Hulman

Rune Tepolt - Liberty (LB): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State

Jordan Thomas - Canyon del Oro (RB): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest

Colin Tibbs - Verrado (CB): Arizona Christian, Colorado School of Mines, Sioux Falls

Viliami Tongotea - Buckeye (RB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Ripon, Rocky Mountain, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)

Jacob Trampp - Eastmark (OT): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Graceland, Southern Utah (preferred walk-on)

Matthew Tran - Arizona College Prep (LB): Knox, Luther

Gary Tucker - Mountain Pointe (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Brody Turner - Chandler (OG/DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Ralphie Valencia - San Manuel (CB): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)

Drew Vanderah - Arizona College Prep (CB): Grinnell, Lake Forest, St. Norbert

Mason VanDerToorn - Horizon (SS): Crown, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Levi VanDyke - Prescott (FS): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)

Traven Vigenser - Desert Vista (WR): North Dakota, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on)

Issac Villalobos - Tombstone (DT): Ottawa

Layton Vining - Liberty (OT): IDAHO

Juan Virgen Jr. - Verrado (SS): Arizona Christian, Crown, Whittier

Julien Virgen - Verrado (RB): Arizona Christian, Crown

Kaden Wagner - Chino Valley (LB): Jamestown, Northern Arizona, Western New Mexico

Aiden Wander - Arete Prep (LB): Ottawa

Blake Ware - O'Connor (LB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Crown, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Pacific (Ore.), Puget Sound, Westminster

Jacob Ware - Centennial (SS): Ottawa

A'Mauri Washington - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oklahoma, OREGON, Oregon State, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State

Demari Washington - Centennial (FS): Army, Colorado, Sioux Falls

Keron Watson - Cienega (WR): Adams State, Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)

Pierson Watson - Coconino (LB): Air Force, BYU, Nevada, Northern Arizona, South Dakota, Weber State

Will Way - Pusch Ridge (OT/DE): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), IDAHO STATE, Northern Arizona, South Dakota, Washington State, Weber State

Jonathan Webb - Paradise Honors (LB): Crown

Jake Weidinger - Flagstaff (WR): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Wisconsin-River Falls

Zarius Wells - Chandler (OT): Adams State, Black Hills State, Colorado Mesa, Fort Lewis, South Dakota School of Mines

Magnum West - Saguaro (DE): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Carnegie Mellon, Lake Forest, South Dakota School of Mines, Southwestern Minnesota State, St. Thomas (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Doran Wetzel - Ironwood (LB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Mason Whitener - Verrado (OT): Arizona Christian

Bryson Wilke - Willow Canyon (K): Arizona Christian, Rocky Mountain

Mason Williams - Eastmark (OT): Arizona State (preferred walk-on)

Sam Williams - Brophy (FS): Arizona Christian

Shahid Wilson - Millennium (CB): Adams State, Montana State, North Dakota

Jaron Winters - ALA-West Foothills (C): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Fort Lewis, Mayville State, Presentation

Jamaal Young - Marcos de Niza (WR): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Jamestown, Mayville State, Montana Tech, Ottawa, Presentation, Rocky Mountain, Washburn, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Mikey Young - Paradise Honors (CB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Crown, Presentation, Ripon

Manuel Zamorano - Canyon del Oro (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Cooper Zellner - Gilbert (LB): Arizona Christian, Linfield, Rocky Mountain

Prince Zombo - Liberty (WR): Arizona State (preferred walk-on)

Kaden Zordani - Horizon (QB): Ottawa

Mountain Ridge quarterback Brendan Anderson commits to Southern Utah

UPDATED: 12/19/22

Mountain Ridge made it back-to-back trips to the playoffs for the first time since 2009-10 and its three-year starter at quarterback had a lot to do with it.

Brendan Anderson threw 90 TD passes for the Mountain Lions in his time on varsity and announced on Dec. 11 that he has committed to Southern Utah following a visit to the Cedar City campus.

"The culture that has been established there is something that I'm excited to be a part of," Anderson said in a text message. "The people that I have met there really make it feel like home."

Southern Utah was one of five FCS programs to offer the 6-1, 185-pound signal caller. Anderson also held offers from Yale, Drake, St. Thomas (Minn.), and San Diego.

This year, Anderson completed 212 of his 363 passes for 2,527 yards and threw 32 touchdown passes. While his last game ended up as a playoff loss (42-41), Anderson went out with a bang as he had a season-high 386 yards and five TD passes at Mountain Pointe. He is one of nine SUU commits from Arizona (so far).

One of the recruits from the '22 class made a quick impact to Southern Utah. Kohner Cullimore, a Highland alum, made Second Team-All Western Athletic Conference at linebacker as a freshman. SUU improved from a 1-10 season in 2021 to 5-6 this year. This was the first season for head coach DeLane Fitzgerald with the Thunderbirds.


Some of the Phoenix Union schools had seasons to celebrate in 2022. At Trevor Browne, the Bruins are also proud to have one of their players go Division I.

On Dec. 7, defensive end Ralph Bernard committed to Colgate University in Upstate New York. He was a dominant force in the trenches for the Bruins.

Bernard (6-3, 270) started his second year for the Bruins in 2022 and tallied 57 tackles to tie for the team lead. Over the past two seasons, he had 20 sacks.

Bernard also held an FCS offer from Northern Arizona. He received his offer from Colgate last May after spring ball.

Colgate, which plays in the Patriot League (FCS), finished 3-8 this year. The Raiders dropped their last three games.


One of the local NAIA schools, Arizona Christian, received its first in-state commit for this class last Tuesday when Juan Pablo Garcia announced his college decision.

Garcia, a defensive end at Douglas, received his offer from ACU back in September during the Bulldogs' season.

"Everyone has that winning mentality," Garcia said of Arizona Christian in a text message. "It's just about everyone being on the same page."

Garcia (6-3, 190) had a two-sack game against Empire in October. Douglas improved two games in the standings this year to finish 4-6, its most victories since 2018. Garcia will be taking part in the Gametime Senior Bowl in Mesa next month. It is an all-star game featuring seniors from throughout the state.

Arizona Christian not only made the playoffs in 2022, but one of its local players, Nestor Higuera, was voted to the Associated Press NAIA Second Team. Higuera, a Paradise Valley alum, connected on 15-of-18 field goals with a long of 52 yards. During his four years, Higuera made 35 field goals. The Firestorm finished 8-3 and gave a great fight on a snowy day in Iowa against Morningside in the playoffs. ACU trailed the top seed by just 21-18 after three quarters before falling 35-18. Arizona Christian finished as co-champions of the Sooner Athletic Conference with Texas Wesleyan and Ottawa (all 7-2 in league play).

Washington University in St. Louis is ranked in the top 15 academically by U.S. News & World Report. Matthew Bass, an offensive guard at Chandler, has been interested in the school and visited earlier this year. He received an offer from the Bears over the summer and last Tuesday, committed to go to Wash U.

"I love the school and how hard they push you in the classroom and on the field," Bass said in a text message. I really enjoyed taking a visit out there and the culture of the university. I believe it's a great fit for me."

Bass (6-4, 290), spent all four of his high school years in the CHS program with two of those on varsity. The Wolves made the Open Division playoffs in each of those seasons. Bass was part of a line that opened up holes for Ca'lil Valentine (1,347 yards, 18 TDs) and gave time for quarterback Dylan Raiola to throw (2,435 yards, 22 TDs).

Washington University was rewarded following an 8-2 season with a spot in the Culver's Isthmus Bowl. The Bears were defeated by Wisconsin-River Falls (31-24) on Nov. 19 in Wisconsin. The Bears play in the College Conference of Illinois & Wisconsin (Div. III).


Here's the rest of the commitments since Dec. 6:

Mohave defensive back Anthony Dalisay committed to Carthage (Wisc.).
Casteel offensive guard Aidan Buggs committed to Jamestown (N. Dak.).
Estrella Foothills running back Liam Henry committed to Luther (Iowa).
Valley Vista wide receiver Blaise Nelson committed to Northern Arizona.
Mountain Ridge punter Jayden Rogers committed to Southern Utah.
River Valley defensive end Jake Purdy committed to Hastings (Neb.).

Trevor Browne DE Ralph Bernard
Trevor Browne DE Ralph Bernard
Douglas DE Juan Pablo Garcia (Photo Courtesy of Juan Pablo Garcia)
Douglas DE Juan Pablo Garcia (Photo Courtesy of Juan Pablo Garcia)
Chandler OG Matthew Bass
Chandler OG Matthew Bass

CLASS OF 2023 COMMITMENTS

AIR FORCE FALCONS

Aiden Herring (DE) - Perry
Griffin Stalfort (C) - Hamilton

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Taye Brown (LB) - Hamilton
Genesis Smith (FS) - Hamilton

ARIZONA CHRISTIAN FIREBIRDS

Juan Pablo Garcia (DE) - Douglas

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

Sirri Kandiyeli (OT) - Mesa Mountain View

ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS

Carlos Griffin (CB) - Saguaro

AUGUSTANA (S. DAK.) VIKINGS

Jaxon Haynes (WR) - Hamilton

BAYLOR BEARS

Matthew Klopfenstein (TE) - Horizon

BOISE STATE BRONCOS

Wyatt Milkovic (LB) - Basha

BYU COUGARS

Jackson Bowers (TE) - Mesa Mountain View
Pierson Watson (LB) - Coconino

CARTHAGE FIREBIRDS

Anthony Dalisay (DB) - Mohave

CENTRAL MICHIGAN CHIPPEWAS

Ryan Blum (C) - Basha

COLGATE RAIDERS

Ralph Bernard (DE) - Trevor Browne

COLORADO STATE RAMS

Stephon Daily (WR) - Sierra Linda

COLUMBIA LIONS

Levi Robins (CB) - Saguaro

CORNELL BIG RED

Jason Kirkland (DE) - Mountain Ridge

DRAKE BULLDOGS

Christian Aguilar (LB) - Mountain Ridge
Isaac Stopke (RB) - Lake Havasu

HASTINGS BRONCOS

Jake Purdy (DE) - River Valley

IDAHO VANDALS

Deshaun Buchanan (RB) - Basha
Layton Vining (OT) - Liberty

IDAHO STATE BENGALS

Will Way (OT/DE) - Pusch Ridge

JAMESTOWN JIMMIES

Aidan Buggs (OG) - Casteel

KANSAS STATE WILDCATS

Ryan Davis (DE) - O'Connor

LAKE FOREST FORESTERS

Charlie Fiedler (WR) - Sunnyslope
Nicolas Martin (OG) - Chandler

LUTHER NORSE

Alex Campos (WR) - Eastmark
Liam Henry (RB) - Estrella Foothills

MONTANA STATE BOBCATS

Dom Solano (DE) - Cactus

MONTANA STATE NORTHERN LIGHTS

Logan James (QB) - Wickenburg

NAVY MIDSHIPMEN

Tyson Simmons (DE) - Basha

NEW MEXICO LOBOS

Devon Dampier (QB) - Saguaro

NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS

Ben Currence (WR) - O'Connor (walk-on)
Myseth Currie (WR) - Cesar Chavez
Adam Damante (QB) - ALA-Gilbert North
Braeden Kaczmarek (DE) - Red Mountain
Blaise Nelson (WR) - Valley Vista
Porter Reynolds (LB) - Queen Creek

NORTHERN STATE WOLVES

Jake Carbajal (OG) - Corona del Sol

NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS

Alex Doost (OT) - Mountain Ridge
Dylan Roberts (DT) - Centennial
Cole Shivers (CB) - Saguaro

OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS

Jack Endean (OT) - Tanque Verde
Shea Freibaum (LS) -Saguaro

OREGON DUCKS

My'Keil Gardner (DE) - Liberty
Cole Martin (CB) - Basha
A'Mauri Washington (DT) - Chandler

PUGET SOUND LOGGERS

Maddox Montoya (LB) - Mesquite

SIOUX FALLS COUGARS

Jack Amer (QB) - Perry

SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES HARDROCKERS

Austin Glimpse (QB) - Sunrise Mountain

SOUTHERN UTAH THUNDERBIRDS

Brendan Anderson (QB) - Mountain Ridge
Colton Campbell (OG) - Williams Field
AJ Dutchover (OG) - Highland
Tanner Emery (OT) - Safford
Cooper LeDuc (CB) - Hamilton
Josh Morin (DE) - Heritage Academy Mesa
Breck Mullins (LB) - Williams Field
Jayden Rogers (P) - Mountain Ridge
Mason Stromstad (LB) - Marcos de Niza

STANFORD CARDINAL

Gavin Geweniger (DE) - Chaparral

TEXAS STATE BOBCATS

Cole Marszalek (LS) - Millennium

USC TROJANS

Ja'Kobi Lane (WR) - Red Mountain
Elijah Paige (OT) - Pinnacle

UTAH UTES

Caleb Lomu (OT) - Highland

WASHINGTON UNIV. (MO.) BEARS

Matthew Bass (OG) - Chandler

WISCONSIN BADGERS

James Durand (OG) - Basha

WISCONSIN-RIVER FALLS FALCONS

Jake Hilton (WR) - Prescott

