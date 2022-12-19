UPDATED: 12/19/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 390 players from the Class of 2022 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.

Desert Edge is coming off another playoff appearance and one of its linemen is getting some recruiting attention. Kaleb Jackson Carter, a 6-5, 275-pound offensive tackle, received offers from New Mexico State and Hawaii earlier this month. He was a First Team All-5A Desert West selection as the Scorpions finished 8-4 and made the quarterfinals. Jackson Carter moved to Arizona in May from Fresno and played for his uncles' (Mark and Marcus Carter) team for his senior year. He now has 10 offers. New Mexico State had nine players graduate over the weekend, including Horizon alum Justin Segura, a defensive lineman. For just the fifth time in its history, the Aggies are going to a bowl. NMSU (6-6) will play in Detroit against Bowling Green (6-6) in the Quick Lane Bowl on Dec. 26 at Ford Field. ESPN will have the game on Dec. 26 at 12:30 p.m. Hawaii announced a home-and-home series with Kansas. The Rainbow Warriors will host KU in 2028 and then go to Lawrence in 2032. Senior offensive lineman Ilm Manning, an Apollo alum, was named to the All-Mountain West Conference First Team. It's the third time he has been named to all-conference honors. UH finished 3-10 in 2022, which included a September loss at New Mexico State (45-26).



Red Mountain running back Lenox Lawson has decomitted from Central Michigan and collected a new offer on Wednesday from Arizona State. Lawson took his official visit to Tempe over the weekend. Lawson, 5-11, 175, fills up the stat sheet with rushing yards (1,292), receiving yards (497), and return yards (332). Add those up and you get 2,139 all-purpose yards (194.5 per game). Lawson's film is as good as you will see from any skill-position player in the state. Arizona State announced Kenny Dillingham as its new head coach last month. The Chaparral and Arizona State alum was most recently the offensive coordinator at Oregon. The Ducks' quarterback this year, Bo Nix, ranked No. 2 in completion percentage (.715). The Sun Devils finished 3-9 in 2022.



Here's the rest of the offers since December 6:



Yuma Catholic quarterback Richard Stallworth received offers from Carroll Univ. (Wisc.) and McPherson (Kans.).

Dobson safety Jashawn Kinney received an offer from McPherson.

Peoria safety Saieed Hasan received offers from Judson (Ill.) and Western New Mexico.

Horizon quarterback Roman Funk received an offer from McPherson.

Desert Mountain defensive end Nolan Clement received offers from Bryant (R.I.), Georgetown, and UC Davis.

Moon Valley defensive tackle Elijah Lynn received his first offer from McPherson.

Moon Valley defensive tackle Sydney Lane received offers from Wisconsin-River Falls, Nebraska Wesleyan, Concordia College (Minn.), and Lake Forest (Ill.).

Marana Mountain View offensive guard Lucas Crawford received an offer from Doane (Neb.).

Marana Mountain View quarterback Josh Roman received an offer from Sterling (Kans.).

Centennial center Anthony Chacon received an offer from Lake Forest.

Prescott running back Cody Leopold received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Hamilton long snapper Alex Jacobo received offers from Benedictine Univ. (Ill.) and Rocky Mountain (Mont.).

Yuma Catholic defensive tackle Lorenzo Duran received his first offer from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).

Shadow Ridge running back Anthony Garcia received an offer from Carroll Univ. (Wisc.).

Canyon del Oro running back Jordan Thomas received his first offers from Lake Forst and Fort Lewis (Colo.).

Desert Edge defensive tackle Esaias Swindle received an offer from McPherson.

Millennium defensive end Jax Adair received his first offer from Ottawa.

Gilbert linebacker Cooper Zellner received offers from Linfield (Ore.) and Arizona Christian.

Millennium linebacker Daniel Delponte received an offer from Ottawa.

Eastmark wide receiver Alex Campos received an offer from Puget Sound (Wash.).

Yuma Catholic linebacker Jarred Marquez received an offer from Lake Forest.

Millennium wide receiver Kyan Fields received offers from Ottawa and Benedictine College (Kans.).

Sunrise Mountain wide receiver Braden Harvey received his first offer from Puget Sound.

Highland defensive end Cooper Scott received his first offer from Black Hills State (S. Dak.).

Hamilton kicker Matthew Swink received offers from Carroll Univ. (Wisc.) and Rocky Mountain.

Buckeye running back Viliami Tongotea received offers from Southwestern College (Kans.) and Ripon (Wisc.).

Saguaro defensive end Magnum West recevied an offer from Southwestern Minnesota State.

Peoria quarterback Joshua Holiday received an offer from Puget Sound.

Mesa wide receiver Tre Brown received an offer from Rocky Mountain.

San Tan Charter tight end Logan Gentry received his first offers from Rocky Mountain and Arizona Christian.

ALA-West Foothills center Jaron Winters received offers from Presentation (S. Dak.) and Culver-Stockton (Mo.).

Basha offensive lineman Jack Johnson received an offer from Luther (Iowa).

Carl Hayden linebacker Pablo Castillo Jr. received his first offer from Crown (Minn.).

Highland cornerback Ezekiel Nautu received an offer from Pacific (Ore.).

Saguaro offensive guard William Garrett received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

Sunnyslope defensive end Preston Mosher received offers from Wabash (Ind.) and Lake Forest.

Apollo linebacker Brodie Chicharello received his first offer from Carthage (Wisc.).

Coolidge cornerback Belclem Namegabe received offers from Ottawa and Fort Lewis.

Florence offensive tackle Wrangler Guilliams received an offer from Lake Forest.

Moon Valley cornerback Jose Chavez received his first offer from Carthage.

Marcos de Niza wide receiver Clinton Hopkins received an offer from Crown.

Chaparral wide receiver Cody Judge received his first offer from Drake (Iowa).

Valley Christian wide receiver Ethan Heinrich received an offer from Graceland (Iowa).

Buckeye running back David Fresneda received an offer from Lawrence (Wisc.).

Desert Vista offensive guard Carson Routhier received an offer from Rocky Mountain.

Florence wide receiver Anthony Pistorio received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Valley Christian wide receiver Adam Bradford received an offer from Graceland.

Marcos de Niza offensive tackle Elian Ruiz received an offer from Crown.

Central offensive tackle Blas Guillen received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Moon Valley linebacker Christopher Bryan received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Salpointe center Luis Arellano received an offer from Dakota Wesleyan (S. Dak.).

Gila Ridge wide receiver Brayden Faber received offers from Arizona Christian and Willamette (Ore.).

Corona del Sol long snapper Drew Nicolson received his first offer from Akron.

ALA-Ironwood quarterback Connor Mault received an offer from McPherson.

Mountain Pointe linebacker Jaxson Mack received an offer from McPherson.

Hamilton safety Michael Shinkle received an offer from Ottawa.

Camelback offensive tackle Ian Martinez Gomez received his first offer from Ottawa.

Liberty long snapper Tucker Allred received offers from Benedictine College (Kans.) and Lake Forest.

Sunnyslope running back Jackson Sriro received an offer from Ottawa.

Arizona College Prep center Marco Palafox received offers from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.) and Hastings (Neb.).

Cactus wide receiver Polo Banuelos received his first offer from Benedictine College (Kans.).

ALA-Gilbert North wide receiver Braeden Belanger received an offer from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).

Sahuaro offensive guard Vincent Manata received his first offer from La Verne (Calif.).

Sunnyslope defensive tackle Matthew Kruger received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

Mountain Pointe cornerback Khalil Hayes received an offer from Lincoln (Calif.).

Chandler center Birdie Holloway received an offer from Black Hills State.

Arete Prep linebacker Aiden Wander received his first offer from Ottawa.

Mountain Ridge safety Lionell Clay received an offer from Jamestown (N. Dak.).

Valley Christian wide receiver Adam Bradford received an offer from Rocky Mountain.

Desert Edge cornerback Treshon Liddle received his first offer from McPherson.

Salpointe safety Mason Quitugua-Sanchez received an offer from McPherson.

Poston Butte defensive tackle Bobby Gaitan received his first offer from Ottawa.

Perry quarterback Jack Amer received an offer from Drake.

Camelback quarterback Max Martin received an offer from Benedictine College (Kans.).

Eastmark wide receiver Austin Johnston received his first offers from Drake and Fort Lewis.

Willow Canyon kicker Bryson Wilke received an offer from Rocky Mountain.

Basha offensive tackle Dylan Post received offers from Rocky Mountain and Lake Forest.

Brophy running back David Lopez received an offer from Ottawa.

Canyon del Oro cornerback Ethan Krominga received an offer from Nebraska Wesleyan.

Lake Havasu wide receiver Omare Feely received an offer from Finlandia (Mich.).

Hamilton offensive guard William Ralls received an offer from Rocky Mountain.

Lake Havasu linebacker Evan Smith received his first offers from Arizona Christian and Jamestown.

ALA-West Foothills defensive end Caleb Boonzaayer received an offer from Willamette.

Cactus Shadows running back Jaivan Swecker received his first offer from Ottawa.

Apollo safety Cedric Moore received his first offers from Finlandia and Carthage.

Cactus running back Damian Jiles received an offer from Benedictine College (Kans.).

Moon Valley cornerback Jose Chavez received an offer from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).

ALA-Ironwood linebacker Travis Mbuya received an offer from Bluffton (Ohio).

Eastmark offensive tackle Jacob Trampp received an offer from Graceland.

Cienega wide receiver Keron Watson received offers from Adams State (Colo.) and Hastings.

Yuma Catholic offensive guard Seth Stoner received an offer from Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).

Catalina Foothills kicker Cole Revis received his first offer from Hastings.

San Manuel cornerback Ralphie Valencia received his first offer from Concorida Univ. (Wisc.).

Arizona College Prep quarterback Jayden Diaz received an offer from Hastings.

Red Mountain linebacker Caleb Heidrick received an offer from Mount Marty (S. Dak.).

Eastmark quarterback Mack Molander received his first offers from Eastern New Mexico and Lake Forest.

Higley wide receiver Dominic Esposito received an offer from Valparaiso (Ind.).

Desert Vista linebacker Antonio Delgado received offers from South Dakota School of Mines and Fort Lewis.

Highland safety Cole Crandall received his first offer from Benedictine College (Kans.).

Desert Edge offensive tackle Roman Carrasco received his first offers from Western New Mexico and Black Hills State.

Marcos de Niza wide receiver Jamaal Young received offers from Western New Mexico and Wasburn (Kans.).

Highland long snapper Thomas Lauira received his first offer from Rocky Mountain.

Basha linebacker Jackson Browning received an offer from Washburn.

Westwood wide receiver Nikita McCrimon received his first offer from Black Hills State.

Williams Field safety Isaac Anderson received offers from Lake Forest and Concordia Univ. (Wisc.).

Chandler safety Juma Kashanda received an offer from Rocky Mountain.

Basha linebacker Patrick Green received his first offer from South Dakota School of Mines.

Mountain Pointe linebacker Izaac Patterson received his first offer from Washburn.

Hamilton kicker Matthew Krneta received an offer from Rocky Mountain.

Skyline linebacker Christian Coltellaro received an offer from Crown.

Buckeye defensive end Brock Holt received an offer from Southwestern College (Kans.).

Cactus defensive tackle Jose Mora received an offer from Southwestern College (Kans.).

Basha defensive tackle Kaden Bancroft received an offer from Lake Forest.

Salpointe defensive end Damian Coley received an offer from Carthage.

Valley Vista wide receiver Mikel Henderson received his first offer from Westminster Coll. (Pa.).

Perry cornerback CJ Snowden received offers from Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, and Minot State (N. Dak.).

Centennial safety Jack Kaimipono Bal received an offer from Fort Lewis.

Kellis quarterback Darrien Campbell received his first offer from Fort Lewis.

Cesar Chavez cornerback Antwon Jenkins received an offer from Fort Lewis.

Cholla running back Malachi Eafon received his first offer from Culver-Stockton.

Highland safety Jace Nead received an offer from Fort Lewis.



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 21-23. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.