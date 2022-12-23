This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach National Signing Day on Feb. 1. That is the next time that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

With the final leg of recruiting in full swing, several Arizona seniors have a couple more months to accumulate more college options before National Signing Day on Feb. 1. Black Hills State, a Division II school in South Dakota, presented several players with a new choice on Thursday. Receiving offers from the Yellow Jackets were: Brophy offensive tackle Luis Gastelum-Contreras , La Joya defensive tackle Juan Martinez , Eastmark wide receiver Austin Johnston , Desert Vista wide receiver Traven Vigenser , Highland offensive tackle Makua Pule , Cholla running back Malachi Eafon , Eastmark offensive tackle Jacob Trampp , and Boulder Creek center Gage Maras . Florence alum Nolan Susel, had a banner season for Black Hills State. The graduate student became the school's first College Sports Communicators Academic All-American. The running back was also named to the Second Team All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. Susel scored 14 total touchdowns this season for BHSU, which finished 7-4 and had its first winning season since 2016.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 390 players from the Class of 2022 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 12/21/22

Tre Spivey was the only one of the six athletes on stage at Hamilton High School for the annual football Signing Day ceremony that hadn't previously made his commitment.



On Wednesday afternoon, Spivey pulled out a purple hat to make it known that Kansas State will be where the wide receiver will attend college.



"The coaching staff and the genuine feel that I got from the university," Spivey cited in a text message why he chose the Big 12 school. "I've grown a very solid relationship with (wide receviers) Coach (Thad) Ward and I believe he'll take me to where I need to get to!"



Spivey caught 39 passes for 590 yards and scored eight touchdowns this season for the Huskies. The 6-4, 195-pounder selected K-State over finalists Oklahoma State and Arizona.



Kansas State signed 26 prospects in this early signing period. In addition to Spivey, O'Connor defensive end Ryan Davis signed with the Wildcats. K-State (10-3) won the Big 12 championship earlier this month. The 'Cats will play in the Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31 against Alabama in New Orleans. ESPN will have the game at 10 a.m.





Desert Edge offensive tackle Kaleb Jackson Carter had a busy recruiting season. Earlier this month New Mexico State and Hawaii were offers number 9 and 10 for the lineman.

Jackson Carter acted on the most recent and signed with Hawaii on Wednesday.

"I chose Hawaii because family is something that I value more than anything and when I got to Hawaii, it reminded me of how I felt when I came to Arizona and joined Desert Edge with my uncles (co-head coaches Mark and Marcus Carter)," Jackson Carter said in a text message. "They welcomed me with open arms and the coaching staff made me feel like I was already a part of the #BraddahHood. I learned a lot from (offensive line) Coach Roman (Sapolu) in the short time I was there. He's going to add to my game, which I'm excited about. The weather doesn't hurt either."

Jackson Carter (6-5, 275) is a dual-sport athlete who also plays basketball.

Hawaii's early signing class numbers 26 prospects with 17 on the defensive side of the ball. A total of 12 players, including Jackson Carter, play in the trenches. The Rainbow Warriors, who play in the Mountain West Conference, finished 3-10 this season. UH has had an Arizona player start on the offensive line for each of the last five years with Apollo alum Ilm Manning. He started 60 of 62 career games. This year, he made First Team All-Mountain West.





Here's the rest of the commitments for Wednesday & Thursday:



Red Mountain running back/safety Lenox Lawson signed with Arizona State.

Desert Ridge tight end Jacob Condie signed with Drake (Iowa).

Saguaro defensive end Dionte Lamaide signed wtih Idaho.

Hamilton defensive end Chandler Davis committed to Northern Arizona.

Pusch Ridge offenisve tackle Will Way signed with Weber State (Utah).

Hamilton linebacker Alex McLaughlin committed to Northern Arizona.

