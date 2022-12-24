UPDATED: 12/24/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 390 players from the Class of 2022 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.

Combs offensive lineman Erich Fecke-Stoudt collected his first offer on Saturday. Fort Lewis extended it to the 6-5, 260-pound right tackle. Fecke-Stoudt was named to the Second Team All-4A Desert Sky Region. An excellent student, he carries a 4.0 GPA. In addition to football, Fecke-Stoudt has wrestled for the Coyotes. Fort Lewis, located in Durango, Colorado, is getting a state-of-the-art sports medicine and performance center. There will be a 10,000-square foot renovation of the aquatics center to transform the space into a rehab and wellness center for student-athletes. The renovations are expected to begin next fall. The Skyhawks, who play in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Div. II), finished 0-10 in 2022.



Skyline linebacker Christian Coltellaro received an offer from Dakota State on Saturday. The 5-11, 205-pounder got the offer following a conversation with DSU defensive coordinator Anvil Sinsabaugh. In his second year as a starter for the Coyotes, Coltellaro had 78 tackles and was a team captain. Skyline improved in 2022 from 1-9 the year prior to 5-5. Dakota State played its last season at Trojan Field, which was built in the 1960s this year. DSU is currently working on an upgraded football stadium. The Trojans had their second consecutive winning season at 6-4 this year. Dakota State plays in the North Star Athletic Association (NAIA).



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach National Signing Day on Feb. 1. That is the next time that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.