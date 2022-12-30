UPDATED: 12/30/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 390 players from the Class of 2022 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Sioux Falls is on the recruiting trail. Mountain Pointe linebacker Izaac Patterson announced on Twitter Friday that the Cougars have given him an offer. It is the third Division II offer for Patterson. The 6-1, 190-pounder led the Pride in tackles with 72 this year while also picking up four sacks and intercepting two passes. Patterson ran track last year, competing in the 100 and 200 meters and also the long jump. In the classroom, he has a 3.22 GPA, which earned him Honorable Mention for the Sports360AZ All-Academic 6A Football Team. Sioux Falls recently hired a new defensive coordinator. Spencer Capitani comes to USF following five years at Central Washington. He helped lead CWU to three conference championships. Sioux Falls, which is in South Dakota, finished 8-3 this year and plays in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.



Another school has entered the recruiting radar for Magnum West. The Saguaro defensive tackle received an offer from Fort Lewis on Friday. The 6-3, 265-pound lineman played in each of the last two Open Division championship games. The Sabercats won the gold ball in 2021. This season, he had 64 tackles (13 tackles for a loss) and three sacks. West can bench 355 and he handles the textbooks well too (3.94 unweighted GPA). He now holds 10 college offers. The Fort Lewis Athletics Department raised over $110,000 in its annual Giving Tuesday campaign the week after Thanksgiving. The Skyhawks are looking to rebuild after an 0-10 season in 2022. FLC plays in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Div. II).

Eastmark wide receiver Austin Johnston put up big numbers during a 3A Conference championship season and continues to get recruiting attention. On Friday, the 6-1, 185-pound pass catcher collected an offer from Concordia College in Minnesota. Johnston had 77 receptions for 1,562 yards and 22 touchdowns as the Firebirds went 13-1. A team captain, he was also named the Arizona Cardinals Special Teams Player of the Year after totaling 736 yards of kickoff and punt returns. Johnston hits the mark academically with a 3.85 GPA. Thatcher alum Collin Thompson was one of 10 Concordia players to earn Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (Div. III) postseason honors. Thompson, a defensive lineman, ranked in the top 15 in the MIAC for sacks and tackles for loss. The Cobbers finished the season with a 5-5 overall record.

Sunrise Mountain long snapper Austin Hall is ranked No. 25 in the nation by Kohl's Professional Camps for the '23 class. The 5-11, 180-pounder earned an offer from McPherson College on Friday. Hall has played on the Mustangs' varsity team for three years and loves football. He works with Ben Bernard and Luis Zendejas for his long snapping. McPherson went 5-5 this season. The Bulldogs play in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (NAIA).



This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach National Signing Day on Feb. 1. That is the next time that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.