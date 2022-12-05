Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 12/5
Black Hills State offers linebacker Lalama out of Queen Creek
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 390 players from the Class of 2022 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Black Hills State enjoyed its first winning season since 2016 this year. The Yellow Jackets extended an offer to one of the state's top tacklers last week. Cole Lalama received it from BHSU. Lalama is a 6-1, 210-pound linebacker at Queen Creek. He led the Bulldogs in tackles for the second straight year with 164. This is his first offer at the D-II level. Lalama is a fearless hitter who uses that force to disrupt offensive plays. Florence alum Nolan Susel was one of four Black Hills State players named Academic All-District. Susel also made Second Team All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference in his graduate year with 743 rushing yards and 13 TDs. Black Hills State, located in South Dakota, went 7-4 overall and 5-4 in conference play.
Perry tight end Kyle Bartnik collected his first Division I offer last week from Drake. The 6-4, 230-pounder provides a nice frame and also blocks well. Bartnik was a Second Team All-6A Premier Region selection. Drake closed out its season with a three-game winning streak. The Bulldogs (3-8 overall) play in the Pioneer Football League (FCS). The three-game win streak is the team's longest since 2019.
Here's the rest of the offers since the day after Thanksgiving (11/25):
Bisbee running back Diego Chavez received an offer from Hastings (Neb.).
Cactus defensive tackle Jose Mora received his first offer from Ottawa.
Valley Vista linebacker Jonah Flowers received his first offer from Ottawa.
Pusch Ridge running back Abraham Grajeda received his first offer from George Fox (Ore.).
Arizona College Prep wide receiver Jake Hoel received an offer from Ottawa.
Willow Canyon long snapper Ryan Carter received an offer from Ottawa.
Willow Canyon offensive guard Matt Spurlin reeived an offer from Ottawa.
Cienega center Landen Halle received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Mountain Pointe wide receiver Jaylen Johnson received an offer from Graceland (Iowa).
Northwest Christian quarterback Ashton Kamp received an offer from Crown (Minn.).
Cesar Chavez quarterback Jorge Beltran received his first offer from Crown.
Valley Vista wide receiver Ethan Espinosa received an offer from Knox (Ill.).
Hamilton kicker Matthew Swink received an offer from Ottawa (Kans.).
Casteel offensive guard Aidan Buggs received an offer from Culver-Stockton (Mo.).
Hamilton long snapper Alex Jacobo received an offer from Culver-Stockton.
Lake Havasu wide receiver Omare Feely received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Youngker wide receiver Evan Aguirre received an offer from Arizona Christian.
Paradise Honors running back Vance Cooper received offers from Concordia College (Minn.), Arizona Christian, and Buena Vista (Iowa).
Thunderbird linebacker Sean Mathews received offers from Arizona Christian and McPherson (Kans.).
Peoria quarterback Joshua Holiday received an offer from Crown.
Marana Mountain View linebacker Brett Roberts received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
Buckeye running back Viliami Tongotea received an offer from Crown.
Marana Mountain View quarterback Josh Roman received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
Boulder Creek center Gage Maras received an offer from Southwestern College (Kans.).
Chandler running back Charles Ennis Jr. received an offer from Arizona Christian.
Salpointe linebacker Sean Madrid received offers from St. Norbert (Wisc.), Arizona Christian, and McPherson.
Mountain Pointe running back Jaylen Rushing received an offer from Western Illinois.
Thatcher defensive end Jacob Rasmussen received an offer from Ottawa (Kans.).
Peoria safety Saieed Hasan received an offer from McPherson.
Mountain Pointe cornerback Khalil Hayes recevied an offer from McPherson.
Gila Ridge wide receiver Brayden Faber received his first offers from Finlandia (Mich.) and Dean (Mass.).
Liberty linebacker Rune Tepolt received an offer from Black Hills State (S. Dak.).
Williams Field safety Isaac Anderson received an offer from Massachusetts Maritime.
Pinnacle tight end Coleson Arends received offers from Arizona State and Black Hills State.
Thunderbird safety Nate Godoy received an offer from Willamette (Ore.).
Basha offensive tackle Dylan Post received an offer from Arizona Christian.
Saguaro defensive end Magnum West received an offer from Black Hills State.
Desert Edge linebacker Max Sawyer received his first offer from Black Hills State.
Chandler safety Juma Kashanda received an offer from Arizona Christian.
Sequoita Pathway kicker Michael Luna received his first offer from Crown.
Marcos de Niza wide receiver Jamaal Young received an offer from Rocky Mountain (Mont.).
Empire wide receiver Hyrum Tanner received an offer from Culver-Stockton.
Willow Canyon defensive tackle Joshua Macon received offers from Anna Maria (Mass.) and Graceland (Iowa).
Millennium linebacker Daniel Delpointe received an offer from Crown.
Corona del Sol linebacker Tristan Shafer received an offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).
Cienega wide receiver Keron Watson received an offer from Southwestern College (Kans.).
Williams center Bryton Cox received his first offer from Ottawa.
Willow Canyon offensive tackle Brady Alfonso received an offer from Ottawa.
Lake Havasu center Xander Flowers received his first offer from Ottawa.
Marcos de Niza linebacker Marcus Jones received his first offers from McPherson and Mayville State (N. Dak.).
Trevor Browne running back CJ Greer received an offer from Arizona Christian.
Centennial long snapper Braxton Manusina received an offer from McPherson.
Basha linebacker Jackson Browning received an offer from Adams State (Colo.).
Apache Junction cornerback Dane Fidler received offers from McPherson and Tabor (Kans.).
Mesa wide receiver Tre Brown received an offer from Adams State.
Yuma Catholic wide receiver Dion Quintana received an offer from Black Hills State.
Desert Mountain defensive end Nolan Clement received an offer from New Mexico.
Horizon quarterback Roman Funk received an offer from Southwestern College (Kans.).
Pusch Ridge linebacker Jack Butler received an offer from McPherson.
Chandler wide receiver Tyreeq-Styles Obichere received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Arizona College Prep quarterback Jayden Diaz received an offer from Lake Forest.
Canyon del Oro cornerback Ethan Krominga received an offer from Arizona Christian.
This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 21-23. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2023 OFFERS
Christian Aguilar - Mountain Ridge (LB): Butler, DRAKE
Ryan Aguilar - Casteel (FS): Lewis & Clark
Evan Aguirre - Youngker (WR): Arizona Christian, Luther, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brady Alfonso - Willow Canyon (OT): Crown, Ottawa
Cade Alisa - Poston Butte (OT): Arizona State, San Diego
Joseph Allen - Highland (SS): Arizona State (preferred walk-on)
Tucker Allred - Liberty (LS): Carthage, Crown, Lawrence, Ripon, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jack Amer - Perry (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), SIOUX FALLS
Brendan Anderson - Mountain Ridge (QB): Drake, San Diego, St. Thomas, Yale
Isaac Anderson - Williams Field (SS): Carthage, Jamestown, Knox, Lawrence, Lewis & Clark, Massachusetts Maritime, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls
Payden Anderson - Queen Creek (DE): Arizona Christian
Luis Arellano - Salpointe (C): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)
Luke Arenas - Canyon del Oro (OG): Culver-Stockton
Coleson Arends - Pinnacle (TE): Arizona State, Black Hills State, Drake
Adrien Armstrong - Carl Hayden (WR): Arizona Christian
Christopher Arviso II - Mountain Pointe (QB): New Mexico State (preferred walk-on)
Strider Aston - Brophy (LB): Arizona Christian
CJ Ballard - Saguaro (OT): Arizona Christian, Knox, Lake Forest, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kaden Bancroft - Basha (DT): Arizona Christian, Ottawa
Eli Barta - Mesa Mountain View (OG): Adams State, Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Northern Arizona, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kyle Bartnik - Perry (TE): Black Hills State, Drake, Ottawa
Matthew Bass - Chandler (OG): Adams State, Lake Forest, Washington Univ. (Mo.).
Braeden Belanger - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Puget Sound
Jorge Beltran - Cesar Chavez (QB): Crown
Ralph Bernard - Trevor Browne (DE): Colgate, Northern Arizona
Nathan Bilski - Verrado (LB): Arizona Christian, Puget Sound
David Bird - O'Connor (LS): California
Jadiem Birthwright - Pinnacle (S): Lake Forest
Steven Bishopp - Sabino (K): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Matt Blau - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Lake Forest
Jonathan Blohm - Horizon (OG): Knox
Ryan Blum - Basha (C): Air Force, CENTRAL MICHIGAN, Columbia, Georgetown, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego
Rocco Bonini - Shadow Ridge (CB): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Luther
William Bontrager - Estrella Foothills (RB): Clarke, Luther
Caleb Boonzaayer - ALA-West Foothills (DE): Grinnell, Kalamazoo, Rose-Hulman
Caleb Botticello - Higley (DT): St. Norbert
Jackson Bowers - Mesa Mountain View (TE): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, Texas, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Yale
Adam Bradford - Valley Christian (WR): Dordt
Deyon Bradley - Moon Valley (RB): Arizona Christian
Andre Branch - Fairfax (RB): Ottawa
Sam Brown - Marana (WR): Jamestown, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Taye Brown - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, ARIZONA, Georgetown, Idaho, Idaho State, Kansas State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, South Dakota
Tre Brown - Mesa (WR): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Crown, Hastings, Northern State, Puget Sound
Jackson Browning - Basha (LB): Adams State, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain
Deshaun Buchanan - Basha (RB): Arizona, Grambling State, IDAHO, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, Utah Tech
Vincent Buckles - Chandler (WR): Lake Forest
Aidan Buggs - Casteel (OG): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Jamestown, Knox, Luther, Whittier
Jack Butler - Pusch Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Gannon, Hastings, Jamestown, McPherson
John Butler - Saguaro (LB): Arizona, Idaho State, North Carolina Central, Northern Arizona
Carson Cagle - Campo Verde (OT): Presentation
Derek Calderon - Saguaro (LB): Arizona Christian, Luther
Enrique Calzada - ALA-Ironwood (CB): Clarke, Hastings
Blake Cameron - Dobson (CB): California Lutheran
Colton Campbell - Williams Field (OG): SOUTHERN UTAH
Alex Campos - Eastmark (WR): LUTHER, Ottawa (Kans.)
Andrue Cannon - St. Mary's (TE): Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jake Carbajal - Corona del Sol (OG): NORTHERN STATE
Jayden Carbajal - Sunnyslope (SS): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)
Vicente Cardona - Douglas (RB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Hastings
Tristan Carrera - Campo Verde (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Luther, Presentation
Ryan Carter - Willow Canyon (LS): Arizona Christian, Ottawa
Elijah Cazares - Arizona College Prep (TE): Beloit
Anthony Chacon - Centennial (C): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Knox, Luther, Ottawa, St. Olaf, Westminster, Wisconsin-Oshkosh
Ethan Chamberlain - Marana Mountain View (RB): Crown
Diego Chavez - Bisbee (RB): Arizona Christian, Hastings
Silas Chicharello - Apollo (QB): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)
Roch Cholowsky - Hamilton (QB/P): New Mexico State, Notre Dame
Mason Chorak - Saguaro (OT): Idaho, Idaho State, Northern Colorado
Lance Christensen - Snowflake (SS): Knox
Omar Cisneros - Boulder Creek (CB): Fort Lewis
Kavaughn Clark - Centennial (RB): Nevada, Northern Arizona
Lionell Clay - Mountain Ridge (SS): Crown
Nolan Clement - Desert Mountain (DE): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Idaho State, Lehigh, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, St. Thomas (Minn.), Utah Tech, Weber State
Damian Coley - Salpointe (DE): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Jacob Condie - Desert Ridge (WR): Drake, Wisconsin-River Falls
Quintin Conley - Central (WR): Ottawa
Daniel Contreras - River Valley (OG): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Zachary Cook - Cesar Chavez (OL): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Western New Mexico
Vance Cooper - Paradise Honors (RB): Bellarmine, Buena Vista, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Crown, Denison, Graceland, Knox, Presentation, St. Olaf, Whittier
Zaccheus Cooper - Saguaro (RB): Alcorn State, Army, Idaho State, Montana State, Morgan State, New Mexico, Utah Tech
Christopher Cordero - Desert Edge (RB): Arizona Christian, Gannon, Westminster Coll. (Pa.), Wisconsin-River Falls
David Cordova II - Sabino (RB): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Fitchburg State, Geneva, Puget Sound
Peyton Cornwell - Casteel (OG): Lewis & Clark
Michael Cosentino - Empire (DE): Grinnell
Shannon Coulter - Saguaro (WR): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Bryton Cox - Williams (C): Ottawa
Lucas Crawford - Marana Mountain View (OG): Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest
Carter Crispin - Red Mountain (QB): Kalamazoo
Ben Currence - O'Connor (WR): Mary, NORTHERN ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON)
Myseth Currie - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Eastern New Mexico, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Stephon Daily - Sierra Linda (WR): Army, COLORADO STATE, Hawaii, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Washington State
Adam Damante - ALA-Gilbert North (QB): NORTHERN ARIZONA
Devon Dampier - Saguaro (QB): Air Force, Alcorn State, Arizona, Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Idaho State, Navy, Nevada, NEW MEXICO, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Pennsylvania, Rice, South Dakota, UTEP, Yale
Chandler Davis - Hamilton (DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona
Ryan Davis - O'Connor (DE): Boise State, Idaho State, KANSAS STATE, Montana State, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, South Dakota, Washington State
Saxon Davison - Mountain Ridge (LB): St. Norbert
Antonio Delgado - Desert Vista (LB): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Graceland, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Southwest Baptist, Wisconsin-River Falls
Daniel Delponte - Millennium (LB): Arizona Christian, Crown
Jayden Diaz - Arizona College Prep (QB): Beloit, Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Knox, Lake Forest, Presentation, Simpson, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tysson Donnell - Cesar Chavez (DT): Arizona Christian
Alex Doost - Mountain Ridge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Oregon State, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia
Dameon Draper - Millennium (SS): Arizona Christian
David Drinen - Saguaro (CB): Luther, Wisconsin-River Falls
Layton Duncan - Brophy (WR): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Idaho State, Montana State, Morgan State, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado
James Durand - Basha (OG): Arizona, BYU, California, Colorado, Harvard, Indiana, Iowa State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Oregon State, Pennsylvania, Princeton, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, WISCONSIN, Yale
AJ Dutchover - Highland (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Grinnell, SOUTHERN UTAH, Wisconsin-River Falls
Josh Dweh - Trevor Browne (DT): Ottawa
Joshua Dye - Williams Field (RB): Northern Arizona
Josiah Dye - Williams Field (CB): Air Force, Army, New Mexico, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Utah State
Lashown Ealim - Chandler (OG): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Luther
Keire Earl - Basha (CB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton
Emyson Edmonds - Hamilton (CB): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tanner Emery - Safford (OT): SOUTHERN UTAH
Jack Endean - Tanque Verde (OT): Arizona, California, OKLAHOMA STATE
Deric English - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Florida State, Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri, Morgan State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Utah, Washington
Charles Ennis Jr. - Chandler (RB): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Sean Esparza - Boulder Creek (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Puget Sound
Ethan Espinosa - Valley Vista (WR): Graceland, Knox
Elijah Espinoza - McClintock (CB): Arizona Christian
Valentine Espinoza - Casa Grande (C): Presentation
Dominic Esposito - Higley (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Moses Everest - Carl Hayden (DE): Arizona Christian, Crown
Brayden Faber - Gila Ridge (WR): Dean, Finlandia
Trey Fanene - Corona del Sol (OT): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound
Chris Fasano - Mesquite (WR): Luther
Omare Feely - Lake Havasu (WR): Arizona Christian
Gage Felix - Salpointe (WR): Hastings
Brady Ferris - Willow Canyon (RB): Jamestown, Lake Forest
Dane Fidler - Apache Junction (CB): Knox, Lake Forest, McPherson, Tabor, Villanova (preferred walk-on)
Charlie Fiedler - Sunnyslope (WR): LAKE FOREST
Kyan Fields - Millennium (WR): Taylor
Jasiah Flores - Shadow Ridge (DT): Arizona Christian
Jonah Flowers - Valley Vista (LB): Ottawa
Xander Flowers - Lake Havasu (C): Ottawa
Kolten Ford - Queen Creek (K): Centenary
Aaron Francis - Central (LB): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, Ottawa
Shea Freibaum - Saguaro (LS): Marshall, OKLAHOMA STATE, Oregon, Oregon State, San Jose State
David Fresneda - Buckeye (RB): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark
Ethan Fritz - Basha (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Roman Funk - Horizon (QB): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)., Hendrix, Knox, Ottawa (Kans.), Rose-Hulman, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)
David Galindo - St. Mary's (LB): Jamestown
Will Galvan - Cactus (ATH): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Jamestown
Anthony Garcia - Shadow Ridge (RB): Arizona Christian
Brysen Gardner - Centennial (K): Lake Forest, Ottawa, Presentation, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls
My'Keil Gardner - Liberty (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin
William Garrett - Saguaro (OG): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Bethel Univ. (Minn.), Knox, Lake Forest, Presentation, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mekhi Gaskin - Sunnyside (FS): Doane
Luis Gastelum-Contreras - Brophy (OT): Clarke, Hastings, Jamestown, Luther
Logan Getejanc - Shadow Ridge (OG): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Fort Lewis, Graceland, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Saint John's (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Gavin Geweniger - Chaparral (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, Northwestern, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, STANFORD, UNLV, Washington, Washington State
Connor Gingg - Verrado (LB): Arizona Christian
Austin Glimpse - Sunrise Mountain (QB): Grinnell, Rose-Hulman, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES, Washington Univ. (Mo.), Wesleyan, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mekhi Godlove - Tolleson (OG): Arizona Christian
Nate Godoy - Thunderbird (FS): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Willamette
Nate Gomez - Campo Verde (CB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Dordt, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Presentation, St. Norbert
Rudy Gonzales - Cactus (QB): Graceland
Dailan Goodman - Salpointe (RB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Presentation
Max Grady - Desert Vista (CB): Arizona Christian
Abraham Grajeda - Pusch Ridge (RB): George Fox
CJ Greer - Trevor Browne (RB): Arizona Christian, Ottawa
Carlos Griffin - Saguaro (CB): ARMY, Syracuse
Rodrigo Guerrero - Trevor Browne (C): Willamette
Austin Hall - Sunrise Mountain (LS): Crown
Terrance Hall - Mountain Ridge (WR): Morgan State
Landon Halle - Cienega (C): Arizona Christian
Daunte Hamblin - Chandler (RB): Luther
Donnovan Hamblin - Chandler (LB): Knox, Luther
Carter Hancock - Higley (WR): Air Force, Columbia, Michigan (preferred walk-on)
Dominic Hanger - Chandler (LB): Adams State, Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)
Saieed Hasan - Peoria (SS): McPherson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Drayson Hatch - ALA-Queen Creek (K): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest
Khalil Hayes - Mountain Pointe (CB): Arizona Christian, McPherson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaxon Haynes - Hamilton (WR): AUGUSTANA UNIV. (S.DAK.), Drake, Lake Forest, Northern State, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls
Hunter Heeringa - Valley Christian (QB): Northwestern Coll. (Iowa)
Kaleb Hefner - Canyon View (OT): Arizona Christian, Luther
Caleb Heidrick - Red Mountain (LB): Culver-Stockton, Knox, Lawrence, Luther
Harrison Heimuli - Highland (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Ethan Heinrich - Valley Christian (WR): Cal Lutheran, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Dordt, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Ottawa
Vernon Henderson - Paradise Honors (DE): Fontbonne
Liam Henry - Estrella Foothills (RB): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, Luther
Aiden Herring - Perry (DE): AIR FORCE, Army, Colgate, Columbia, Idaho, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Yale
David Hicks - Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, St. Norbert
Brennen Hills - Casteel (RB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Gustavus Adolphus, Jamestown, Lawrence, Luther, Knox, Nebraska Wesleyan, Presentation, Ripon
Jake Hilton - Prescott (WR): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Luther, Simpson, WISCONSIN-RIVER FALLS
Jake Hoel - Arizona College Prep (WR): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, Knox, Lake Forest, Luther, Ottawa, Rose-Hulman
Gavin Hogencamp - River Valley (QB): Arizona Christian, Graceland, Hastings
Joshua Holiday - Peoria (QB): Crown, Lawrence, Luther
Birdie Holloway - Chandler (C): Luther
Clinton Hopkins - Marcos de Niza (WR): Presentation
Jase Hudson - Campo Verde (K): Crown, Luther
Clayton Hughes - Campo Verde (DT): Arizona Christian, Crown, Knox, Luther, Ripon, St. Norbert, Whittier
Jaden Humphrey - Desert Vista (DE): Arizona Christian
Kaleb Jackson-Carter - Desert Edge (OT): Idaho, Idaho State, Montana, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa, San Diego State
Alex Jacobo - Hamilton (LS): Arizona Christian, Carthage, Culver-Stockton, Ottawa
Jesus Jacobo - Tolleson (OL): Arizona Christian
Logan James - Wickenburg (QB): MONTANA STATE-NORTHERN
Antwon Jenkins - Cesar Chavez (CB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Eastern New Mexico, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain, St. Norbert, Western New Mexico
Mitch Jensen - ALA-Queen Creek (RB/LB): Colorado School of Mines, Northern State
Bryce Jewell - Pusch Ridge (CB): Rose-Hulman, Southwestern Univ. (Tex.)
Dominic Jewell - Willow Canyon (LB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Presentation
Damian Jiles - Cactus (RB): Arizona Christian, Montana Tech, Wisconsin-River Falls
Amare Johnson - Casteel (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Grant Johnson - Casa Grande (DE): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Presbyterian, Presentation
Isaac Johnson - Casa Grande (WR): Culver-Stockton
Jack Johnson - Basha (OL): Whittier
Jaylen Johnson - Mountain Pointe (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Graceland
Korey Johnson - Mountain Ridge (CB): Colorado School of Mines, Lake Forest, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas, Utah Tech
Mark Johnson - Paradise Honors (K): Puget Sound, Wooster
Micah Johnson - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Grambling State, Montana, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Jose State
Zacary Johnson - Centennial (OT): Lake Forest, Norwich
Marcus Jones - Marcos de Niza (LB): Mayville State, McPherson
Elijah Joplin - Marana (QB): Arizona Christian, Jamestown
Braeden Kaczmarek - Red Mountain (DE): Air Force, Idaho State, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Jack Kaimipono Bal - Centennial (FS): Tuskegee
Ashton Kamp - Northwestern Christian (QB): Crown, Lewis & Clark
Sirri Kandiyeli - Mesa Mountain View (OT): Air Force, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Cornell, Eastern Washington, Harvard, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Princeton, South Dakota, Weber State
Juma Kashanda - Chandler (SS): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Taylor, Westminster (Pa.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Carston Kieffer - Corona del Sol (K): Arizona State
Jashawn Kinney - Dobson (SS): Greenville
Jason Kirkland - Mountain Ridge (DE): Brown, Butler, Colorado School of Mines, CORNELL, Morehead State, Rose-Hulman, San Diego, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas (Minn.), Valparaiso
Drew Klingman - Pusch Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian
Matthew Klopfenstein - Horizon (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, BAYLOR, Buffalo, California, Colorado, Houston, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Massachusetts, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tennessee, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Salehe Koonooka - Centennial (DE): Arizona Christian, Taylor, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dallas Kroh - Marana Mountain View (C): Knox, Puget Sound
Matthew Krneta - Hamilton (K): Arizona Christian
Ethan Krominga - Canyon del Oro (CB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Hastings, Knox, Lake Forest, St. Norbert
Asher Kroschel - Hamilton (FS): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Matthew Kruger - Sunnyslope (DT): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Graceland
Jonathan Kubat - Corona del Sol (RB): Arizona Christian
Cole Lalama - Queen Creek (LB): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State
Dionte Lamaide - Saguaro (DE): Idaho
Cole Lancaster - Gila Ridge (TE): Graceland
Ethan Lane - Basha (QB): Lake Forest, Luther, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain
Ja'Kobi Lane - Red Mountain (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Oregon, San Jose State, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Utah
Sydney Lane - Moon Valley (DT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), John Melvin, Lewis & Clark, Willamette
Zurian Lapsley - Glendale (LB/RB): Eastern Washington, Sioux Falls, Southern Utah, St. Norbert
Trey Largo - Mesquite (CB): Luther
Filemani Lauina - Shadow Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian
Sire LaVallee - Mesquite (SS): Lewis & Clark, Luther
Lenox Lawson - Red Mountain (WR): CENTRAL MICHIGAN, Idaho State, Montana State, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa, South Dakota State, Southern Utah, Washington State
Cooper LeDuc - Hamilton (CB): Albion, Butler, Lake Forest, New Mexico State, Sioux Falls, SOUTHERN UTAH, St. Norbert
Jordan Legg - Dobson (QB/K): Lawrence
Na'Jai Lewis - Desert Edge (OT): Arizona Christian, Hastings
PJ Lewis - St. Mary's (FS): Lewis & Clark
Myles Libman - Pinnacle (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Columbia, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Idaho, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Pennsylvania, Portland State, Princeton, Utah Tech
Gavin Limongello - Apache Junction (QB): Knox, Lake Forest
Cole Linyard - Horizon (WR): Jamestown
Noah Locke - Paradise Honors (LB): Rose-Hulman
Caleb Lomu - Highland (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, BYU, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tennessee, UCLA, UNLV, USC, UTAH, Utah State, Washington, Washington State
David Lopez - Brophy (RB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Jamestown
Aaron Loughran - Hamilton (LB): Albion, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
James Lujan Jr. - Williams Field (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Knox, Lewis & Clark
Luke Luna - Casa Grande (DT): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Knox
Michael Luna - Sequoia Pathway (K): Crown
Jaxson Mack - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona Christian
Joshua Macon - Willow Canyon (DT): Anna Maria, Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Whittier
Sean Madrid - Salpointe (LB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Dakota Wesleyan, Knox, McPherson, Presentation, Ripon, St. Norbert
Vinny Mansfield - Desert Edge (WR): Gannon, Wisconsin-River Falls
Braxton Manusina - Centennial (LS): McPherson, Ottawa
Nathan Manzanarez - Desert Edge (FS): Southern Utah (preferred walk-on)
Gage Maras - Boulder Creek (C): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Keiser, Puget Sound, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)
Ignacio Marquez - St. Mary's (OT): Jamestown, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Ottawa
Jarred Marquez - Yuma Catholic (LB): Arizona Christian, Ottawa, Westminster Coll. (Pa.)
Cole Marszalek - Millennium (LS): Arizona Christian, TEXAS STATE
Kelton Mason - Mesa (WR): La Verne
Cole Martin - Basha (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, San Jose State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Max Martin - Camelback (QB): Arizona Christian, Ottawa
Nicolas Martin - Chandler (OG): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Colorado Mesa, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Graceland, Knox, LAKE FOREST, Presentation, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls
Juan Martinez - La Joya (DT): Arizona Christian
Philip Maschue - St. Mary's (OT) - Jamestown, Ottawa
Gianni Mascolino - Coolidge (QB): Washington
Sean Mathews - Thunderbird (LB): Arizona Christian, Grinnell, Knox, Lewis & Clark, McPherson, Presentation, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Whittier
Connor Mault - ALA-Ironwood (QB): Clarke
Dylan Maza - Marcos de Niza (WR): Presentation
Travis Mbuya - ALA-Ironwood (LB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Hastings
Kaiden McCarty - Eastmark (FS): Ottawa
Alex McLaughlin - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Colorado, Idaho, Idaho State, Illinois State, Montana State, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, Southern Utah, St. Thomas, UNLV, Utah Tech, Washington State, Weber State, Western Illinois
Ryder McMillon - Liberty (CB): Arizona Christian
Joseph Mickelson - Sunnyslope (WR): Knox
Wyatt Milkovic - Basha (LB): Army, BOISE STATE, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Clinton Moindi - Tolleson (WR): Arizona Christian
Jager Monongye - Horizon (OT): Ottawa
George Monreal - Saguaro (DT): Luther
Aaron Monroe Jr. - Centennial (CB): Arizona Christian
Maddox Montoya - Mesquite (LB): Arizona Christian, PUGET SOUND
Jose Mora - Cactus (DT): Ottawa
Josh Morin - Heritage Academy Mesa (DE): Idaho State, SOUTHERN UTAH
Majel Morones - Campo Verde (DE): Presentation
Preston Mosher - Sunnyslope (DE): Dordt, Knox
Hudson Muller - Horizon (LB): Knox, St. Norbert
Breck Mullins - Williams Field (LB): SOUTHERN UTAH
Tyler Mustain - Pusch Ridge (LB): Idaho State, Northern Arizona
Alex Nabavi - Desert Mountain (LB): Ottawa
Belclem Namegabe - Coolidge (CB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Jamestown, Knox, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Rocky Mountain, South Dakota School of Mines, Southern Utah (preferred walk-on)
Noah Narain - Gilbert (CB): Lewis & Clark
Ezekiel Nautu - Highland (CB): Bowdoin, Grinnell, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jace Nead - Highland (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Knox, Lake Forest, Presentation, Southern Virginia, St. Norbert
Blaise Nelson - Valley Vista (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Kyle Nelson - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): Idaho State
Raquain Nichols - Fairfax (CB): Ottawa
Chris Nimcheski - Saguaro (WR): Colorado School of Mines, South Dakota School of Mines
Andereya Nsubuga Jr. - Chandler (CB): Portland State
Marc O'Bannon - Perry (OG): Arizona Christian, Northern State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Marcus Oberriter - Holbrook (QB): Quincy
Tyreeq-Styles Obichere (WR): Lake Forest
Adrian Oceguera - Mohave (DE): Whittier
Aidan Olsen - Chandler (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Matthew Orthmann - Corona del Sol (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls
Elijah Paige - Pinnacle (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, Stanford, Tennessee, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Marco Palafox - Arizona College Prep (C): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Knox, Luther, Ottawa, Presentation, Rose-Hulman, Simpson, St. Norbert
Cristian Pando - Willcox (RB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Hastings, Knox
Gavin Parks - Desert Edge (WR): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Johnny Parrish - Chino Valley (RB): Luther
Keona Peat - Corona del Sol (OG): Fort Valley State, Johnson C. Smith, Lincoln (Calif.)
Sebastian Perez - Desert Vista (DE): Arizona Christian
Gavin Peterson - Cienega (WR): Calumet
Dylan Petrick - Tanque Verde (OT): Adams State
Vincent Plancarte - Mohave (LS): Beloit, Knox, St. Andrews, William Penn
Hunter Pletka - San Tan Charter (DE): Knox
Dylan Post - Basha (OT): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Ottawa
Demarion Postell - Tolleson (WR): Arizona Christian
Jaden Pyrah - Desert Edge (LB): Albion, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dion Quintana - Yuma Catholic (WR): Black Hills State, La Verne
Mason Quitugua-Sanchez - Salpointe (FS): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Puget Sound, Ripon, St. Norbert, Whittier
Conner Raetzman - Salpointe (LB): Minot State
William Ralls - Hamilton (OG): Drake, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jacob Rasmussen - Thatcher (DE): Jamestown, Ottawa (Kans.)
Daniel Rea - Hamilton (OG): Presentation
Cornell Reed Jr. - Sequoia Pathway (WR): Crown
Jacob Reynolds - Mountain Ridge (DE): Crown
Porter Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Colorado, Eastern Washington, Idaho State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Washington State, Weber State
Travis Rich - Salpointe (K): Arizona Christian
Jose Rivera - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Knox
Sylvestre Rivera - Fairfax (LB): Ottawa
Prince Roberson - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian
Brett Roberts - Marana Mountain View (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Dylan Roberts - Centennial (DT): Arizona, California, Colorado, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Washington State
Levi Robins - Saguaro (CB): COLUMBIA, Michigan (preferred walk-on), Yale
Duce Robinson - Pinnacle (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Clemson, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, New Mexico, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Jose State, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Izaac Robles - Mohave (WR): Whittier
Jayden Rogers - Mountain Ridge (P): Arizona Christian
Zack Rogowski - Canyon del Oro (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings
Josh Roman - Marana Mountain View (QB): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest
Jett Roufus - O'Connor (DE): Arizona Christian, Central Coll. (Iowa), Knox
Carson Routhier - Desert Vista (OG): Arizona Christian
Jacobie Rucker - Pinnacle (RB): Lake Forest
Trevor Rudolph - Buena (OT): Hastings
Ty'ree Rudulph - Cesar Chavez (DE): Arizona Christian
Elian Ruiz - Marcos de Niza (OT): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaylen Rushing - Mountain Pointe (RB): New Mexico State (preferred walk-on), Western Illinois
Landon Sabetta - Perry (OT): Luther, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jerron Salazar - Arizona College Prep (FS): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Knox, Luther, Presentation, St. Norbert
Oscar Saldana - Trevor Browne (OT): Ottawa
Xavier Sanchez - Millennium (FS): Taylor
Xavier Sanchez - Red Mountain (CB): Luther, Presentation
Jackson Sander - Higley (LB): Luther
Erick Santiago - Verrado (QB): Arizona Christian
Max Sawyer - Desert Edge (LB): Black Hills State
Sinjin Schmitt - Boulder Creek (RB): Air Force
Brayden Scott - Tanque Verde (LB): Carthage, Clarke
Dorae Scott - Basha (WR): New Mexico State
Ryker Scott - ALA-Queen Creek (DE): Knox
Sione Sekona - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Lake Forest
Tristan Shafer - Corona del Sol (LB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Graceland, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark
Mason Shea - Campo Verde (WR): Knox, Luther
Michael Shinkle - Hamilton (FS): Arizona Christian, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Cole Shivers - Saguaro (CB): Arizona, Boise State, Buffalo, Colorado, Florida State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Nevada, NORTHWESTERN, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin
Will Short - Hamilton (LB): Presentation
JJ Silver - Queen Creek (RB): Arizona Christian, Eastern New Mexico, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tyson Simmons - Basha (DE): Air Force, Colgate, NAVY, Nevada
Jibril Singhateh - Desert Mountain (OT): Lake Forest, Ottawa
Preston Slaton - Hamilton (TE): Air Force, New Mexico State, San Diego
Genesis Smith - Hamilton (FS): Air Force, ARIZONA, Army, Cal, Colorado State, Florida A&M, Iowa State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Yale
Rovelle Smith - O'Connor (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
CJ Snowden - Perry (CB): South Dakota School of Mines, St. Norbert, Taylor
Dom Solano - Cactus (DE): Idaho State, Lake Forest, MONTANA STATE
Samuel Sollars - Shadow Ridge (WR): Hastings
Fredo Sotelo - Salpointe (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Lake Forest, Puget Sound
Tre' Spivey - Hamilton (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado State, Kansas, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Portland State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Matt Spurlin - Willow Canyon (OG): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, Ottawa
Jackson Sriro - Sunnyslope (RB): Knox, Lake Forest, Presentation, Puget Sound
Hank Stabler - Paradise Honors (LB): Arizona Christian, Crown
Griffin Stalfort - Hamilton (C): AIR FORCE, New Mexico State
Richard Stallworth - Yuma Catholic (QB): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Westminster
Briton Stanton - Williams Field (WR): Alma, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Presentation
Derek Staples - Desert Vista (OG): Arizona Christian
Tanner Steffa - Casteel (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Biruk Stephens - Arizona College Prep (RB): Beloit, Crown, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Luther
Isaac Stopke - Lake Havasu (RB): Arizona Christian, DRAKE
Mason Stromstad - Marcos de Niza (LB/WR): Lake Forest, Montana Tech, South Dakota School of Mines, SOUTHERN UTAH, Whittier
Bryan Stroughter - Tempe (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Ayden Suba - Queen Creek (DE): Arizona Christian, Puget Sound
David Sweetman - Brophy (DT): Jamestown
Esaias Swindle - Desert Edge (DT): Albion, Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark
Matthew Swink - Hamilton (K): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Ottawa (Ariz.), Ottawa (Kans.), Puget Sound
Nick Switzer - Hamilton (RB): Lewis & Clark, New Mexico State
Hyrum Tanner - Empire (WR): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Rose-Hulman
Rune Tepolt - Liberty (LB): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State
Colin Tibbs - Verrado (CB): Arizona Christian, Colorado School of Mines, Sioux Falls
Viliami Tongotea - Buckeye (RB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Rocky Mountain
Matthew Tran - Arizona College Prep (LB): Knox, Luther
Gary Tucker - Mountain Pointe (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Brody Turner - Chandler (OG/DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Drew Vanderah - Arizona College Prep (CB): Grinnell, Lake Forest, St. Norbert
Mason VanDerToorn - Horizon (SS): Crown, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Levi VanDyke - Prescott (FS): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)
Traven Vigenser - Desert Vista (WR): North Dakota
Issac Villalobos - Tombstone (DT): Ottawa
Layton Vining - Liberty (OT): IDAHO
Juan Virgen Jr. - Verrado (SS): Arizona Christian, Crown, Whittier
Julien Virgen - Verrado (RB): Arizona Christian, Crown
Kaden Wagner - Chino Valley (LB): Jamestown, Northern Arizona, Western New Mexico
Blake Ware - O'Connor (LB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Crown, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Pacific (Ore.), Puget Sound, Westminster
Jacob Ware - Centennial (SS): Ottawa
A'Mauri Washington - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oklahoma, OREGON, Oregon State, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Demari Washington - Centennial (FS): Army, Colorado, Sioux Falls
Keron Watson - Cienega (WR): Culver-Stockton, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)
Pierson Watson - Coconino (LB): Air Force, BYU, Nevada, Northern Arizona, South Dakota, Weber State
Will Way - Pusch Ridge (OT/DE): IDAHO STATE, Northern Arizona, South Dakota, Washington State, Weber State
Jonathan Webb - Paradise Honors (LB): Crown
Jake Weidinger - Flagstaff (WR): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Wisconsin-River Falls
Zarius Wells - Chandler (OT): Adams State, Black Hills State, Colorado Mesa, Fort Lewis, South Dakota School of Mines
Magnum West - Saguaro (DE): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Carnegie Mellon, Lake Forest, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Doran Wetzel - Ironwood (LB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mason Whitener - Verrado (OT): Arizona Christian
Bryson Wilke - Willow Canyon (K): Arizona Christian
Sam Williams - Brophy (FS): Arizona Christian
Shahid Wilson - Millennium (CB): Adams State, Montana State, North Dakota
Jaron Winters - ALA-West Foothills (C): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Mayville State
Tanner Wood - River Valley (LB/RB): Arizona Christian
Jamaal Young - Marcos de Niza (WR): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Jamestown, Mayville State, Montana Tech, Ottawa, Presentation, Rocky Mountain, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mikey Young - Paradise Honors (CB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Crown, Presentation, Ripon
Manuel Zamorano - Canyon del Oro (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Cooper Zellner - Gilbert (LB): Rocky Mountain
Kaden Zordani - Horizon (QB): Ottawa
Utah gets commitment from Highland offensive tackle Lomu
Utah got its second offensive line commit for the '23 class and he comes from neighboring Arizona.
Highland offensive tackle Caleb Lomu announced on social media last Sunday that he'll join Kyle Whittingham's program.
"There were a lot of things that led to my decision," Lomu said in a text message. "But just over time, after praying and talking with my family, Utah was the right fit for me. I feel at home when I'm over there and feel loved from everyone!"
Utah was one of four programs that the 6-5, 260-pound lineman visited, doing so back in June. Lomu also took official visits to Arizona, Cal, and Michigan. He received his offer from the Utes back in January.
Lomu will try to become a two-time state champion on Saturday when the Hawks play Pinnacle for the 6A Conference Championship in Tempe.
Utah was also a champion this year, taking the Pac-12 Conference title game over USC last Friday night. The Utes are Rose Bowl bound for the second straight year and will face Penn State on Jan. 2 in Pasadena. ABC will have the game in the traditional 3 p.m. window. This is the fourth New Year's Six bowl for Utah under Whittingham.
Arizona has its second in-state commitment. Like the first, he plays defense and comes from Hamilton High School.
Last Monday, the Wildcats added their 20th commitment to their 2023 recruiting class with Taye Brown. Brown joins Genesis Smith as Huskies heading south to Tucson. They will be teammates once again with Russell (Deuce) Davis, a defensive lineman who played for Hamilton and offensive lineman Grayson Stovall. Davis and Stovall were a part of the '22 recruiting class for UA.
"It was the culture down there," Brown said in a text message. "I went down for a couple games and it was an amazing experience. I love the coaches and the players down there and overall, the football program is heading in a great direction."
Brown (6-2, 220) started his second year for the Huskies in 2022 and tallied 91 tackles and a team-high 10 sacks. He also had a pair of interceptions this season.
Brown made his decision to play for Arizona just three days after the Wildcats claimed the Territorial Cup over rival Arizona State. His other Power Five offer was from Kansas State.
Arizona extended head coach Jedd Fisch's contract to the end of the 2027 season. The Wildcats improved by four games this year to finish 5-7. Arizona had a road victory at No. 9 UCLA this year, which was its first road win over a top ten team since 2015. The Wildcats' attendance increased by more than 10,000 in 2022 (44,209), which was the biggest increase over last year's numbers in the conference.
On Friday, the Arizona State Sun Devils gained their first commitment under new head coach Kenny Dillingham as 6-3, 270-pound offensive tackle Sirri Kandiyeli gave his pledge to ASU.
Kandiyeli, who played for Mesa Mountain View, is the also the first in-state commitment for the Sun Devils for the '23 class. ASU was the first school to offer Kandiyeli during an unofficial visit last March.
"It's been a long-time dream of mine growing up here in Arizona," Kanidyeli said in a text message. "The coaching staff has stuck through with the changes and different things just to recruit me. Overall, the big piece is I feel like they have all the facilities, coaching, and staff to help me succeed as a student athlete."
Kandiyeli, a 4.0 GPA student is also a candidate for the Great American Rivalry Series 2022 Scholar Athlete All-America team. He is a leader for the Toros both on and off the field.
Dillingham became the 26th head coach for ASU last Sunday. He was raised in Scottsdale, played for Chaparral and graduated from Arizona State. Most recently, he was at Oregon, where he is a nominee for the 2022 Broyles Award, which goes to the top assistant coach in college football. The Sun Devils finished 3-9 this year.
Carlos Griffin has a pair of family members with long military experiences. The Saguaro cornerback visited the West Point campus for a home game against Connecticut last month and on the day after Thanksgiving, committed to play and serve at Army.
However, before doing that, Griffin has one more game to play in. He made sure the Sabercats would be doing that by intercepting Liberty's last pass attempt in Saguaro's come-from-behind 43-42 victory. Saguaro will meet Basha this Saturday for the Open Division title.
"My grandfather served 20+ years in the military," Griffin said in a text message. "My uncle is currently at Year 16. They are both strong and successful men and I felt that Army is the best opportunity for both academics and athletics available to me."
Griffin (5-11, 170) got some playing time on varsity as a sophomore and intercepted four passes. This season, he has 56 tackles and he intercepted his third pass of the season last Saturday. He can fly around the football field.
Army finishes out its season on Saturday against traditional rival Navy in the only FBS game being played on that day. The Black Knights' uniform for the Army-Navy game is modeled after the 1st Armored Division during World War II. The members were forged into Iron Soldiers and the Army players will wear a patch of that on their brown uniforms. Army (5-6) will face Navy (4-7) at 1 p.m. in Philadelphia. The game will be shown on CBS.
Here's the rest of the commitments since Thanksgiving:
Prescott wide receiver Jake Hilton committed to Wisconsin-River Falls.
Wickenburg quarterback Logan James committed to Montana State-Northern.
Sunnyslope wide receiver Charlie Fiedler committed to Lake Forest.
CLASS OF 2023 COMMITMENTS
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Aiden Herring (DE) - Perry
Griffin Stalfort (C) - Hamilton
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Taye Brown (LB) - Hamilton
Genesis Smith (FS) - Hamilton
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
Sirri Kandiyeli (OT) - Mesa Mountain View
ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS
Carlos Griffin (CB) - Saguaro
AUGUSTANA (S. DAK.) VIKINGS
Jaxon Haynes (WR) - Hamilton
BAYLOR BEARS
Matthew Klopfenstein (TE) - Horizon
BOISE STATE BRONCOS
Wyatt Milkovic (LB) - Basha
BYU COUGARS
Jackson Bowers (TE) - Mesa Mountain View
Pierson Watson (LB) - Coconino
CENTRAL MICHIGAN CHIPPEWAS
Ryan Blum (C) - Basha
Lenox Lawson (WR) - Red Mountain
COLORADO STATE RAMS
Stephon Daily (WR) - Sierra Linda
COLUMBIA LIONS
Levi Robins (CB) - Saguaro
CORNELL BIG RED
Jason Kirkland (DE) - Mountain Ridge
DRAKE BULLDOGS
Christian Aguilar (LB) - Mountain Ridge
Isaac Stopke (RB) - Lake Havasu
IDAHO VANDALS
Deshaun Buchanan (RB) - Basha
Layton Vining (OT) - Liberty
IDAHO STATE BENGALS
Will Way (OT/DE) - Pusch Ridge
KANSAS STATE WILDCATS
Ryan Davis (DE) - O'Connor
LAKE FOREST FORESTERS
Charlie Fiedler (WR) - Sunnyslope
Nicolas Martin (OG) - Chandler
LUTHER NORSE
Alex Campos (WR) - Eastmark
MONTANA STATE BOBCATS
Dom Solano (DE) - Cactus
MONTANA STATE NORTHERN LIGHTS
Logan James (QB) - Wickenburg
NAVY MIDSHIPMEN
Tyson Simmons (DE) - Basha
NEW MEXICO LOBOS
Devon Dampier (QB) - Saguaro
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Ben Currence (WR) - O'Connor (walk-on)
Myseth Currie (WR) - Cesar Chavez
Adam Damante (QB) - ALA-Gilbert North
Braeden Kaczmarek (DE) - Red Mountain
Porter Reynolds (LB) - Queen Creek
NORTHERN STATE WOLVES
Jake Carbajal (OG) - Corona del Sol
NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS
Alex Doost (OT) - Mountain Ridge
Dylan Roberts (DT) - Centennial
Cole Shivers (CB) - Saguaro
OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS
Jack Endean (OT) - Tanque Verde
Shea Freibaum (LS) -Saguaro
OREGON DUCKS
My'Keil Gardner (DE) - Liberty
Cole Martin (CB) - Basha
A'Mauri Washington (DT) - Chandler
PUGET SOUND LOGGERS
Maddox Montoya (LB) - Mesquite
SIOUX FALLS COUGARS
Jack Amer (QB) - Perry
SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES HARDROCKERS
Austin Glimpse (QB) - Sunrise Mountain
SOUTHERN UTAH THUNDERBIRDS
Colton Campbell (OG) - Williams Field
AJ Dutchover (OG) - Highland
Tanner Emery (OT) - Safford
Cooper LeDuc (CB) - Hamilton
Josh Morin (DE) - Heritage Academy Mesa
Breck Mullins (LB) - Williams Field
Mason Stromstad (LB) - Marcos de Niza
STANFORD CARDINAL
Gavin Geweniger (DE) - Chaparral
TEXAS STATE BOBCATS
Cole Marszalek (LS) - Millennium
USC TROJANS
Ja'Kobi Lane (WR) - Red Mountain
Elijah Paige (OT) - Pinnacle
UTAH UTES
Caleb Lomu (OT) - Highland
WISCONSIN BADGERS
James Durand (OG) - Basha
WISCONSIN-RIVER FALLS FALCONS
Jake Hilton (WR) - Prescott