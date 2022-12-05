This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 21-23. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Bisbee running back Diego Chavez received an offer from Hastings (Neb.). Cactus defensive tackle Jose Mora received his first offer from Ottawa. Valley Vista linebacker Jonah Flowers received his first offer from Ottawa. Pusch Ridge running back Abraham Grajeda received his first offer from George Fox (Ore.). Arizona College Prep wide receiver Jake Hoel received an offer from Ottawa. Willow Canyon long snapper Ryan Carter received an offer from Ottawa. Willow Canyon offensive guard Matt Spurlin reeived an offer from Ottawa. Cienega center Landen Halle received his first offer from Arizona Christian. Mountain Pointe wide receiver Jaylen Johnson received an offer from Graceland (Iowa). Northwest Christian quarterback Ashton Kamp received an offer from Crown (Minn.). Cesar Chavez quarterback Jorge Beltran received his first offer from Crown. Valley Vista wide receiver Ethan Espinosa received an offer from Knox (Ill.). Hamilton kicker Matthew Swink received an offer from Ottawa (Kans.). Casteel offensive guard Aidan Buggs received an offer from Culver-Stockton (Mo.). Hamilton long snapper Alex Jacobo received an offer from Culver-Stockton. Lake Havasu wide receiver Omare Feely received his first offer from Arizona Christian. Youngker wide receiver Evan Aguirre received an offer from Arizona Christian. Paradise Honors running back Vance Cooper received offers from Concordia College (Minn.), Arizona Christian, and Buena Vista (Iowa). Thunderbird linebacker Sean Mathews received offers from Arizona Christian and McPherson (Kans.). Peoria quarterback Joshua Holiday received an offer from Crown. Marana Mountain View linebacker Brett Roberts received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.). Buckeye running back Viliami Tongotea received an offer from Crown. Marana Mountain View quarterback Josh Roman received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.). Boulder Creek center Gage Maras received an offer from Southwestern College (Kans.). Chandler running back Charles Ennis Jr. received an offer from Arizona Christian. Salpointe linebacker Sean Madrid received offers from St. Norbert (Wisc.), Arizona Christian, and McPherson. Mountain Pointe running back Jaylen Rushing received an offer from Western Illinois. Thatcher defensive end Jacob Rasmussen received an offer from Ottawa (Kans.). Peoria safety Saieed Hasan received an offer from McPherson. Mountain Pointe cornerback Khalil Hayes recevied an offer from McPherson. Gila Ridge wide receiver Brayden Faber received his first offers from Finlandia (Mich.) and Dean (Mass.). Liberty linebacker Rune Tepolt received an offer from Black Hills State (S. Dak.). Williams Field safety Isaac Anderson received an offer from Massachusetts Maritime. Pinnacle tight end Coleson Arends received offers from Arizona State and Black Hills State. Thunderbird safety Nate Godoy received an offer from Willamette (Ore.). Basha offensive tackle Dylan Post received an offer from Arizona Christian. Saguaro defensive end Magnum West received an offer from Black Hills State. Desert Edge linebacker Max Sawyer received his first offer from Black Hills State. Chandler safety Juma Kashanda received an offer from Arizona Christian. Sequoita Pathway kicker Michael Luna received his first offer from Crown. Marcos de Niza wide receiver Jamaal Young received an offer from Rocky Mountain (Mont.). Empire wide receiver Hyrum Tanner received an offer from Culver-Stockton. Willow Canyon defensive tackle Joshua Macon received offers from Anna Maria (Mass.) and Graceland (Iowa). Millennium linebacker Daniel Delpointe received an offer from Crown. Corona del Sol linebacker Tristan Shafer received an offer from Lake Forest (Ill.). Cienega wide receiver Keron Watson received an offer from Southwestern College (Kans.). Williams center Bryton Cox received his first offer from Ottawa. Willow Canyon offensive tackle Brady Alfonso received an offer from Ottawa. Lake Havasu center Xander Flowers received his first offer from Ottawa. Marcos de Niza linebacker Marcus Jones received his first offers from McPherson and Mayville State (N. Dak.). Trevor Browne running back CJ Greer received an offer from Arizona Christian. Centennial long snapper Braxton Manusina received an offer from McPherson. Basha linebacker Jackson Browning received an offer from Adams State (Colo.). Apache Junction cornerback Dane Fidler received offers from McPherson and Tabor (Kans.). Mesa wide receiver Tre Brown received an offer from Adams State. Yuma Catholic wide receiver Dion Quintana received an offer from Black Hills State. Desert Mountain defensive end Nolan Clement received an offer from New Mexico. Horizon quarterback Roman Funk received an offer from Southwestern College (Kans.). Pusch Ridge linebacker Jack Butler received an offer from McPherson. Chandler wide receiver Tyreeq-Styles Obichere received his first offer from Lake Forest. Arizona College Prep quarterback Jayden Diaz received an offer from Lake Forest. Canyon del Oro cornerback Ethan Krominga received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Perry tight end Kyle Bartnik collected his first Division I offer last week from Drake. The 6-4, 230-pounder provides a nice frame and also blocks well. Bartnik was a Second Team All-6A Premier Region selection. Drake closed out its season with a three-game winning streak. The Bulldogs (3-8 overall) play in the Pioneer Football League (FCS). The three-game win streak is the team's longest since 2019.

Black Hills State enjoyed its first winning season since 2016 this year. The Yellow Jackets extended an offer to one of the state's top tacklers last week. Cole Lalama received it from BHSU. Lalama is a 6-1, 210-pound linebacker at Queen Creek. He led the Bulldogs in tackles for the second straight year with 164. This is his first offer at the D-II level. Lalama is a fearless hitter who uses that force to disrupt offensive plays. Florence alum Nolan Susel was one of four Black Hills State players named Academic All-District. Susel also made Second Team All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference in his graduate year with 743 rushing yards and 13 TDs. Black Hills State, located in South Dakota, went 7-4 overall and 5-4 in conference play.

Utah got its second offensive line commit for the '23 class and he comes from neighboring Arizona.



Highland offensive tackle Caleb Lomu announced on social media last Sunday that he'll join Kyle Whittingham's program.



"There were a lot of things that led to my decision," Lomu said in a text message. "But just over time, after praying and talking with my family, Utah was the right fit for me. I feel at home when I'm over there and feel loved from everyone!"



Utah was one of four programs that the 6-5, 260-pound lineman visited, doing so back in June. Lomu also took official visits to Arizona, Cal, and Michigan. He received his offer from the Utes back in January.



Lomu will try to become a two-time state champion on Saturday when the Hawks play Pinnacle for the 6A Conference Championship in Tempe.



Utah was also a champion this year, taking the Pac-12 Conference title game over USC last Friday night. The Utes are Rose Bowl bound for the second straight year and will face Penn State on Jan. 2 in Pasadena. ABC will have the game in the traditional 3 p.m. window. This is the fourth New Year's Six bowl for Utah under Whittingham.



Arizona has its second in-state commitment. Like the first, he plays defense and comes from Hamilton High School.

Last Monday, the Wildcats added their 20th commitment to their 2023 recruiting class with Taye Brown. Brown joins Genesis Smith as Huskies heading south to Tucson. They will be teammates once again with Russell (Deuce) Davis, a defensive lineman who played for Hamilton and offensive lineman Grayson Stovall. Davis and Stovall were a part of the '22 recruiting class for UA.



"It was the culture down there," Brown said in a text message. "I went down for a couple games and it was an amazing experience. I love the coaches and the players down there and overall, the football program is heading in a great direction."

Brown (6-2, 220) started his second year for the Huskies in 2022 and tallied 91 tackles and a team-high 10 sacks. He also had a pair of interceptions this season.

Brown made his decision to play for Arizona just three days after the Wildcats claimed the Territorial Cup over rival Arizona State. His other Power Five offer was from Kansas State.

Arizona extended head coach Jedd Fisch's contract to the end of the 2027 season. The Wildcats improved by four games this year to finish 5-7. Arizona had a road victory at No. 9 UCLA this year, which was its first road win over a top ten team since 2015. The Wildcats' attendance increased by more than 10,000 in 2022 (44,209), which was the biggest increase over last year's numbers in the conference.



On Friday, the Arizona State Sun Devils gained their first commitment under new head coach Kenny Dillingham as 6-3, 270-pound offensive tackle Sirri Kandiyeli gave his pledge to ASU.

Kandiyeli, who played for Mesa Mountain View, is the also the first in-state commitment for the Sun Devils for the '23 class. ASU was the first school to offer Kandiyeli during an unofficial visit last March.

"It's been a long-time dream of mine growing up here in Arizona," Kanidyeli said in a text message. "The coaching staff has stuck through with the changes and different things just to recruit me. Overall, the big piece is I feel like they have all the facilities, coaching, and staff to help me succeed as a student athlete."

Kandiyeli, a 4.0 GPA student is also a candidate for the Great American Rivalry Series 2022 Scholar Athlete All-America team. He is a leader for the Toros both on and off the field.

Dillingham became the 26th head coach for ASU last Sunday. He was raised in Scottsdale, played for Chaparral and graduated from Arizona State. Most recently, he was at Oregon, where he is a nominee for the 2022 Broyles Award, which goes to the top assistant coach in college football. The Sun Devils finished 3-9 this year.



Carlos Griffin has a pair of family members with long military experiences. The Saguaro cornerback visited the West Point campus for a home game against Connecticut last month and on the day after Thanksgiving, committed to play and serve at Army.

However, before doing that, Griffin has one more game to play in. He made sure the Sabercats would be doing that by intercepting Liberty's last pass attempt in Saguaro's come-from-behind 43-42 victory. Saguaro will meet Basha this Saturday for the Open Division title.

"My grandfather served 20+ years in the military," Griffin said in a text message. "My uncle is currently at Year 16. They are both strong and successful men and I felt that Army is the best opportunity for both academics and athletics available to me."

Griffin (5-11, 170) got some playing time on varsity as a sophomore and intercepted four passes. This season, he has 56 tackles and he intercepted his third pass of the season last Saturday. He can fly around the football field.

Army finishes out its season on Saturday against traditional rival Navy in the only FBS game being played on that day. The Black Knights' uniform for the Army-Navy game is modeled after the 1st Armored Division during World War II. The members were forged into Iron Soldiers and the Army players will wear a patch of that on their brown uniforms. Army (5-6) will face Navy (4-7) at 1 p.m. in Philadelphia. The game will be shown on CBS.





Prescott wide receiver Jake Hilton committed to Wisconsin-River Falls.

Wickenburg quarterback Logan James committed to Montana State-Northern.

Sunnyslope wide receiver Charlie Fiedler committed to Lake Forest.

