Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 12/5

Black Hills State offers linebacker Lalama out of Queen Creek

UPDATED: 12/5/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 390 players from the Class of 2022 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.

Black Hills State enjoyed its first winning season since 2016 this year. The Yellow Jackets extended an offer to one of the state's top tacklers last week. Cole Lalama received it from BHSU. Lalama is a 6-1, 210-pound linebacker at Queen Creek. He led the Bulldogs in tackles for the second straight year with 164. This is his first offer at the D-II level. Lalama is a fearless hitter who uses that force to disrupt offensive plays. Florence alum Nolan Susel was one of four Black Hills State players named Academic All-District. Susel also made Second Team All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference in his graduate year with 743 rushing yards and 13 TDs. Black Hills State, located in South Dakota, went 7-4 overall and 5-4 in conference play.

Perry tight end Kyle Bartnik collected his first Division I offer last week from Drake. The 6-4, 230-pounder provides a nice frame and also blocks well. Bartnik was a Second Team All-6A Premier Region selection. Drake closed out its season with a three-game winning streak. The Bulldogs (3-8 overall) play in the Pioneer Football League (FCS). The three-game win streak is the team's longest since 2019.

Here's the rest of the offers since the day after Thanksgiving (11/25):

Bisbee running back Diego Chavez received an offer from Hastings (Neb.).
Cactus defensive tackle Jose Mora received his first offer from Ottawa.
Valley Vista linebacker Jonah Flowers received his first offer from Ottawa.
Pusch Ridge running back Abraham Grajeda received his first offer from George Fox (Ore.).
Arizona College Prep wide receiver Jake Hoel received an offer from Ottawa.
Willow Canyon long snapper Ryan Carter received an offer from Ottawa.
Willow Canyon offensive guard Matt Spurlin reeived an offer from Ottawa.
Cienega center Landen Halle received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Mountain Pointe wide receiver Jaylen Johnson received an offer from Graceland (Iowa).
Northwest Christian quarterback Ashton Kamp received an offer from Crown (Minn.).
Cesar Chavez quarterback Jorge Beltran received his first offer from Crown.
Valley Vista wide receiver Ethan Espinosa received an offer from Knox (Ill.).
Hamilton kicker Matthew Swink received an offer from Ottawa (Kans.).
Casteel offensive guard Aidan Buggs received an offer from Culver-Stockton (Mo.).
Hamilton long snapper Alex Jacobo received an offer from Culver-Stockton.
Lake Havasu wide receiver Omare Feely received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Youngker wide receiver Evan Aguirre received an offer from Arizona Christian.
Paradise Honors running back Vance Cooper received offers from Concordia College (Minn.), Arizona Christian, and Buena Vista (Iowa).
Thunderbird linebacker Sean Mathews received offers from Arizona Christian and McPherson (Kans.).
Peoria quarterback Joshua Holiday received an offer from Crown.
Marana Mountain View linebacker Brett Roberts received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
Buckeye running back Viliami Tongotea received an offer from Crown.
Marana Mountain View quarterback Josh Roman received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
Boulder Creek center Gage Maras received an offer from Southwestern College (Kans.).
Chandler running back Charles Ennis Jr. received an offer from Arizona Christian.
Salpointe linebacker Sean Madrid received offers from St. Norbert (Wisc.), Arizona Christian, and McPherson.
Mountain Pointe running back Jaylen Rushing received an offer from Western Illinois.
Thatcher defensive end Jacob Rasmussen received an offer from Ottawa (Kans.).
Peoria safety Saieed Hasan received an offer from McPherson.
Mountain Pointe cornerback Khalil Hayes recevied an offer from McPherson.
Gila Ridge wide receiver Brayden Faber received his first offers from Finlandia (Mich.) and Dean (Mass.).
Liberty linebacker Rune Tepolt received an offer from Black Hills State (S. Dak.).
Williams Field safety Isaac Anderson received an offer from Massachusetts Maritime.
Pinnacle tight end Coleson Arends received offers from Arizona State and Black Hills State.
Thunderbird safety Nate Godoy received an offer from Willamette (Ore.).
Basha offensive tackle Dylan Post received an offer from Arizona Christian.
Saguaro defensive end Magnum West received an offer from Black Hills State.
Desert Edge linebacker Max Sawyer received his first offer from Black Hills State.
Chandler safety Juma Kashanda received an offer from Arizona Christian.
Sequoita Pathway kicker Michael Luna received his first offer from Crown.
Marcos de Niza wide receiver Jamaal Young received an offer from Rocky Mountain (Mont.).
Empire wide receiver Hyrum Tanner received an offer from Culver-Stockton.
Willow Canyon defensive tackle Joshua Macon received offers from Anna Maria (Mass.) and Graceland (Iowa).
Millennium linebacker Daniel Delpointe received an offer from Crown.
Corona del Sol linebacker Tristan Shafer received an offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).
Cienega wide receiver Keron Watson received an offer from Southwestern College (Kans.).
Williams center Bryton Cox received his first offer from Ottawa.
Willow Canyon offensive tackle Brady Alfonso received an offer from Ottawa.
Lake Havasu center Xander Flowers received his first offer from Ottawa.
Marcos de Niza linebacker Marcus Jones received his first offers from McPherson and Mayville State (N. Dak.).
Trevor Browne running back CJ Greer received an offer from Arizona Christian.
Centennial long snapper Braxton Manusina received an offer from McPherson.
Basha linebacker Jackson Browning received an offer from Adams State (Colo.).
Apache Junction cornerback Dane Fidler received offers from McPherson and Tabor (Kans.).
Mesa wide receiver Tre Brown received an offer from Adams State.
Yuma Catholic wide receiver Dion Quintana received an offer from Black Hills State.
Desert Mountain defensive end Nolan Clement received an offer from New Mexico.
Horizon quarterback Roman Funk received an offer from Southwestern College (Kans.).
Pusch Ridge linebacker Jack Butler received an offer from McPherson.
Chandler wide receiver Tyreeq-Styles Obichere received his first offer from Lake Forest.
Arizona College Prep quarterback Jayden Diaz received an offer from Lake Forest.
Canyon del Oro cornerback Ethan Krominga received an offer from Arizona Christian.

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 21-23. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

Perry TE Kyle Bartnik (Photo Courtesy of Liebrock Photography)
CLASS OF 2023 OFFERS

Christian Aguilar - Mountain Ridge (LB): Butler, DRAKE

Ryan Aguilar - Casteel (FS): Lewis & Clark

Evan Aguirre - Youngker (WR): Arizona Christian, Luther, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brady Alfonso - Willow Canyon (OT): Crown, Ottawa

Cade Alisa - Poston Butte (OT): Arizona State, San Diego

Joseph Allen - Highland (SS): Arizona State (preferred walk-on)

Tucker Allred - Liberty (LS): Carthage, Crown, Lawrence, Ripon, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jack Amer - Perry (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), SIOUX FALLS

Brendan Anderson - Mountain Ridge (QB): Drake, San Diego, St. Thomas, Yale

Isaac Anderson - Williams Field (SS): Carthage, Jamestown, Knox, Lawrence, Lewis & Clark, Massachusetts Maritime, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls

Payden Anderson - Queen Creek (DE): Arizona Christian

Luis Arellano - Salpointe (C): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)

Luke Arenas - Canyon del Oro (OG): Culver-Stockton

Coleson Arends - Pinnacle (TE): Arizona State, Black Hills State, Drake

Adrien Armstrong - Carl Hayden (WR): Arizona Christian

Christopher Arviso II - Mountain Pointe (QB): New Mexico State (preferred walk-on)

Strider Aston - Brophy (LB): Arizona Christian

CJ Ballard - Saguaro (OT): Arizona Christian, Knox, Lake Forest, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kaden Bancroft - Basha (DT): Arizona Christian, Ottawa

Eli Barta - Mesa Mountain View (OG): Adams State, Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Northern Arizona, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kyle Bartnik - Perry (TE): Black Hills State, Drake, Ottawa

Matthew Bass - Chandler (OG): Adams State, Lake Forest, Washington Univ. (Mo.).

Braeden Belanger - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Puget Sound

Jorge Beltran - Cesar Chavez (QB): Crown

Ralph Bernard - Trevor Browne (DE): Colgate, Northern Arizona

Nathan Bilski - Verrado (LB): Arizona Christian, Puget Sound

David Bird - O'Connor (LS): California

Jadiem Birthwright - Pinnacle (S): Lake Forest

Steven Bishopp - Sabino (K): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Matt Blau - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Lake Forest

Jonathan Blohm - Horizon (OG): Knox

Ryan Blum - Basha (C): Air Force, CENTRAL MICHIGAN, Columbia, Georgetown, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego

Rocco Bonini - Shadow Ridge (CB): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Luther

William Bontrager - Estrella Foothills (RB): Clarke, Luther

Caleb Boonzaayer - ALA-West Foothills (DE): Grinnell, Kalamazoo, Rose-Hulman

Caleb Botticello - Higley (DT): St. Norbert

Jackson Bowers - Mesa Mountain View (TE): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, Texas, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Yale

Adam Bradford - Valley Christian (WR): Dordt

Deyon Bradley - Moon Valley (RB): Arizona Christian

Andre Branch - Fairfax (RB): Ottawa

Sam Brown - Marana (WR): Jamestown, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Taye Brown - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, ARIZONA, Georgetown, Idaho, Idaho State, Kansas State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, South Dakota

Tre Brown - Mesa (WR): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Crown, Hastings, Northern State, Puget Sound

Jackson Browning - Basha (LB): Adams State, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain

Deshaun Buchanan - Basha (RB): Arizona, Grambling State, IDAHO, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, Utah Tech

Vincent Buckles - Chandler (WR): Lake Forest

Aidan Buggs - Casteel (OG): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Jamestown, Knox, Luther, Whittier

Jack Butler - Pusch Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Gannon, Hastings, Jamestown, McPherson

John Butler - Saguaro (LB): Arizona, Idaho State, North Carolina Central, Northern Arizona

Carson Cagle - Campo Verde (OT): Presentation

Derek Calderon - Saguaro (LB): Arizona Christian, Luther

Enrique Calzada - ALA-Ironwood (CB): Clarke, Hastings

Blake Cameron - Dobson (CB): California Lutheran

Colton Campbell - Williams Field (OG): SOUTHERN UTAH

Alex Campos - Eastmark (WR): LUTHER, Ottawa (Kans.)

Andrue Cannon - St. Mary's (TE): Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jake Carbajal - Corona del Sol (OG): NORTHERN STATE

Jayden Carbajal - Sunnyslope (SS): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)

Vicente Cardona - Douglas (RB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Hastings

Tristan Carrera - Campo Verde (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Luther, Presentation

Ryan Carter - Willow Canyon (LS): Arizona Christian, Ottawa

Elijah Cazares - Arizona College Prep (TE): Beloit

Anthony Chacon - Centennial (C): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Knox, Luther, Ottawa, St. Olaf, Westminster, Wisconsin-Oshkosh

Ethan Chamberlain - Marana Mountain View (RB): Crown

Diego Chavez - Bisbee (RB): Arizona Christian, Hastings

Silas Chicharello - Apollo (QB): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)

Roch Cholowsky - Hamilton (QB/P): New Mexico State, Notre Dame

Mason Chorak - Saguaro (OT): Idaho, Idaho State, Northern Colorado

Lance Christensen - Snowflake (SS): Knox

Omar Cisneros - Boulder Creek (CB): Fort Lewis

Kavaughn Clark - Centennial (RB): Nevada, Northern Arizona

Lionell Clay - Mountain Ridge (SS): Crown

Nolan Clement - Desert Mountain (DE): Arizona (preferred walk-on), Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Idaho State, Lehigh, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, St. Thomas (Minn.), Utah Tech, Weber State

Damian Coley - Salpointe (DE): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Jacob Condie - Desert Ridge (WR): Drake, Wisconsin-River Falls

Quintin Conley - Central (WR): Ottawa

Daniel Contreras - River Valley (OG): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Zachary Cook - Cesar Chavez (OL): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Western New Mexico

Vance Cooper - Paradise Honors (RB): Bellarmine, Buena Vista, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Crown, Denison, Graceland, Knox, Presentation, St. Olaf, Whittier

Zaccheus Cooper - Saguaro (RB): Alcorn State, Army, Idaho State, Montana State, Morgan State, New Mexico, Utah Tech

Christopher Cordero - Desert Edge (RB): Arizona Christian, Gannon, Westminster Coll. (Pa.), Wisconsin-River Falls

David Cordova II - Sabino (RB): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Cornell Coll. (Iowa), Fitchburg State, Geneva, Puget Sound

Peyton Cornwell - Casteel (OG): Lewis & Clark

Michael Cosentino - Empire (DE): Grinnell

Shannon Coulter - Saguaro (WR): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Bryton Cox - Williams (C): Ottawa

Lucas Crawford - Marana Mountain View (OG): Clarke, Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest

Carter Crispin - Red Mountain (QB): Kalamazoo

Ben Currence - O'Connor (WR): Mary, NORTHERN ARIZONA (PREFERRED WALK-ON)

Myseth Currie - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Eastern New Mexico, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Stephon Daily - Sierra Linda (WR): Army, COLORADO STATE, Hawaii, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Washington State

Adam Damante - ALA-Gilbert North (QB): NORTHERN ARIZONA

Devon Dampier - Saguaro (QB): Air Force, Alcorn State, Arizona, Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Idaho State, Navy, Nevada, NEW MEXICO, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Pennsylvania, Rice, South Dakota, UTEP, Yale

Chandler Davis - Hamilton (DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona

Ryan Davis - O'Connor (DE): Boise State, Idaho State, KANSAS STATE, Montana State, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, South Dakota, Washington State

Saxon Davison - Mountain Ridge (LB): St. Norbert

Antonio Delgado - Desert Vista (LB): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Graceland, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Southwest Baptist, Wisconsin-River Falls

Daniel Delponte - Millennium (LB): Arizona Christian, Crown

Jayden Diaz - Arizona College Prep (QB): Beloit, Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Knox, Lake Forest, Presentation, Simpson, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tysson Donnell - Cesar Chavez (DT): Arizona Christian

Alex Doost - Mountain Ridge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Oregon State, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia

Dameon Draper - Millennium (SS): Arizona Christian

David Drinen - Saguaro (CB): Luther, Wisconsin-River Falls

Layton Duncan - Brophy (WR): Arizona State (preferred walk-on), Idaho State, Montana State, Morgan State, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado

James Durand - Basha (OG): Arizona, BYU, California, Colorado, Harvard, Indiana, Iowa State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Oregon State, Pennsylvania, Princeton, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, WISCONSIN, Yale

AJ Dutchover - Highland (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Grinnell, SOUTHERN UTAH, Wisconsin-River Falls

Josh Dweh - Trevor Browne (DT): Ottawa

Joshua Dye - Williams Field (RB): Northern Arizona

Josiah Dye - Williams Field (CB): Air Force, Army, New Mexico, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah, Utah State

Lashown Ealim - Chandler (OG): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Luther

Keire Earl - Basha (CB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton

Emyson Edmonds - Hamilton (CB): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tanner Emery - Safford (OT): SOUTHERN UTAH

Jack Endean - Tanque Verde (OT): Arizona, California, OKLAHOMA STATE

Deric English - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Florida State, Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri, Morgan State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Utah, Washington

Charles Ennis Jr. - Chandler (RB): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Sean Esparza - Boulder Creek (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Puget Sound

Ethan Espinosa - Valley Vista (WR): Graceland, Knox

Elijah Espinoza - McClintock (CB): Arizona Christian

Valentine Espinoza - Casa Grande (C): Presentation

Dominic Esposito - Higley (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Moses Everest - Carl Hayden (DE): Arizona Christian, Crown

Brayden Faber - Gila Ridge (WR): Dean, Finlandia

Trey Fanene - Corona del Sol (OT): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound

Chris Fasano - Mesquite (WR): Luther

Omare Feely - Lake Havasu (WR): Arizona Christian

Gage Felix - Salpointe (WR): Hastings

Brady Ferris - Willow Canyon (RB): Jamestown, Lake Forest

Dane Fidler - Apache Junction (CB): Knox, Lake Forest, McPherson, Tabor, Villanova (preferred walk-on)

Charlie Fiedler - Sunnyslope (WR): LAKE FOREST

Kyan Fields - Millennium (WR): Taylor

Jasiah Flores - Shadow Ridge (DT): Arizona Christian

Jonah Flowers - Valley Vista (LB): Ottawa

Xander Flowers - Lake Havasu (C): Ottawa

Kolten Ford - Queen Creek (K): Centenary

Aaron Francis - Central (LB): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, Ottawa

Shea Freibaum - Saguaro (LS): Marshall, OKLAHOMA STATE, Oregon, Oregon State, San Jose State

David Fresneda - Buckeye (RB): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark

Ethan Fritz - Basha (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Roman Funk - Horizon (QB): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)., Hendrix, Knox, Ottawa (Kans.), Rose-Hulman, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)

David Galindo - St. Mary's (LB): Jamestown

Will Galvan - Cactus (ATH): Arizona Christian, Benedictine Coll. (Kans.), Jamestown

Anthony Garcia - Shadow Ridge (RB): Arizona Christian

Brysen Gardner - Centennial (K): Lake Forest, Ottawa, Presentation, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls

My'Keil Gardner - Liberty (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin

William Garrett - Saguaro (OG): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Bethel Univ. (Minn.), Knox, Lake Forest, Presentation, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls

Mekhi Gaskin - Sunnyside (FS): Doane

Luis Gastelum-Contreras - Brophy (OT): Clarke, Hastings, Jamestown, Luther

Logan Getejanc - Shadow Ridge (OG): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Fort Lewis, Graceland, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Saint John's (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Gavin Geweniger - Chaparral (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, Northwestern, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, STANFORD, UNLV, Washington, Washington State

Connor Gingg - Verrado (LB): Arizona Christian

Austin Glimpse - Sunrise Mountain (QB): Grinnell, Rose-Hulman, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES, Washington Univ. (Mo.), Wesleyan, Wisconsin-River Falls

Mekhi Godlove - Tolleson (OG): Arizona Christian

Nate Godoy - Thunderbird (FS): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Willamette

Nate Gomez - Campo Verde (CB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Dordt, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Presentation, St. Norbert

Rudy Gonzales - Cactus (QB): Graceland

Dailan Goodman - Salpointe (RB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Presentation

Max Grady - Desert Vista (CB): Arizona Christian

Abraham Grajeda - Pusch Ridge (RB): George Fox

CJ Greer - Trevor Browne (RB): Arizona Christian, Ottawa

Carlos Griffin - Saguaro (CB): ARMY, Syracuse

Rodrigo Guerrero - Trevor Browne (C): Willamette

Austin Hall - Sunrise Mountain (LS): Crown

Terrance Hall - Mountain Ridge (WR): Morgan State

Landon Halle - Cienega (C): Arizona Christian

Daunte Hamblin - Chandler (RB): Luther

Donnovan Hamblin - Chandler (LB): Knox, Luther

Carter Hancock - Higley (WR): Air Force, Columbia, Michigan (preferred walk-on)

Dominic Hanger - Chandler (LB): Adams State, Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)

Saieed Hasan - Peoria (SS): McPherson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Drayson Hatch - ALA-Queen Creek (K): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest

Khalil Hayes - Mountain Pointe (CB): Arizona Christian, McPherson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jaxon Haynes - Hamilton (WR): AUGUSTANA UNIV. (S.DAK.), Drake, Lake Forest, Northern State, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls

Hunter Heeringa - Valley Christian (QB): Northwestern Coll. (Iowa)

Kaleb Hefner - Canyon View (OT): Arizona Christian, Luther

Caleb Heidrick - Red Mountain (LB): Culver-Stockton, Knox, Lawrence, Luther

Harrison Heimuli - Highland (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Ethan Heinrich - Valley Christian (WR): Cal Lutheran, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Dordt, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Ottawa

Vernon Henderson - Paradise Honors (DE): Fontbonne

Liam Henry - Estrella Foothills (RB): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, Luther

Aiden Herring - Perry (DE): AIR FORCE, Army, Colgate, Columbia, Idaho, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Yale

David Hicks - Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, St. Norbert

Brennen Hills - Casteel (RB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Gustavus Adolphus, Jamestown, Lawrence, Luther, Knox, Nebraska Wesleyan, Presentation, Ripon

Jake Hilton - Prescott (WR): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Luther, Simpson, WISCONSIN-RIVER FALLS

Jake Hoel - Arizona College Prep (WR): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, Knox, Lake Forest, Luther, Ottawa, Rose-Hulman

Gavin Hogencamp - River Valley (QB): Arizona Christian, Graceland, Hastings

Joshua Holiday - Peoria (QB): Crown, Lawrence, Luther

Birdie Holloway - Chandler (C): Luther

Clinton Hopkins - Marcos de Niza (WR): Presentation

Jase Hudson - Campo Verde (K): Crown, Luther

Clayton Hughes - Campo Verde (DT): Arizona Christian, Crown, Knox, Luther, Ripon, St. Norbert, Whittier

Jaden Humphrey - Desert Vista (DE): Arizona Christian

Kaleb Jackson-Carter - Desert Edge (OT): Idaho, Idaho State, Montana, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa, San Diego State

Alex Jacobo - Hamilton (LS): Arizona Christian, Carthage, Culver-Stockton, Ottawa

Jesus Jacobo - Tolleson (OL): Arizona Christian

Logan James - Wickenburg (QB): MONTANA STATE-NORTHERN

Antwon Jenkins - Cesar Chavez (CB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Eastern New Mexico, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain, St. Norbert, Western New Mexico

Mitch Jensen - ALA-Queen Creek (RB/LB): Colorado School of Mines, Northern State

Bryce Jewell - Pusch Ridge (CB): Rose-Hulman, Southwestern Univ. (Tex.)

Dominic Jewell - Willow Canyon (LB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Presentation

Damian Jiles - Cactus (RB): Arizona Christian, Montana Tech, Wisconsin-River Falls

Amare Johnson - Casteel (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Grant Johnson - Casa Grande (DE): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Presbyterian, Presentation

Isaac Johnson - Casa Grande (WR): Culver-Stockton

Jack Johnson - Basha (OL): Whittier

Jaylen Johnson - Mountain Pointe (WR): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Graceland

Korey Johnson - Mountain Ridge (CB): Colorado School of Mines, Lake Forest, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas, Utah Tech

Mark Johnson - Paradise Honors (K): Puget Sound, Wooster

Micah Johnson - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Grambling State, Montana, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Jose State

Zacary Johnson - Centennial (OT): Lake Forest, Norwich

Marcus Jones - Marcos de Niza (LB): Mayville State, McPherson

Elijah Joplin - Marana (QB): Arizona Christian, Jamestown

Braeden Kaczmarek - Red Mountain (DE): Air Force, Idaho State, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Jack Kaimipono Bal - Centennial (FS): Tuskegee

Ashton Kamp - Northwestern Christian (QB): Crown, Lewis & Clark

Sirri Kandiyeli - Mesa Mountain View (OT): Air Force, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Cornell, Eastern Washington, Harvard, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Princeton, South Dakota, Weber State

Juma Kashanda - Chandler (SS): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Taylor, Westminster (Pa.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Carston Kieffer - Corona del Sol (K): Arizona State

Jashawn Kinney - Dobson (SS): Greenville

Jason Kirkland - Mountain Ridge (DE): Brown, Butler, Colorado School of Mines, CORNELL, Morehead State, Rose-Hulman, San Diego, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas (Minn.), Valparaiso

Drew Klingman - Pusch Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian

Matthew Klopfenstein - Horizon (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, BAYLOR, Buffalo, California, Colorado, Houston, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Massachusetts, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tennessee, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Salehe Koonooka - Centennial (DE): Arizona Christian, Taylor, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dallas Kroh - Marana Mountain View (C): Knox, Puget Sound

Matthew Krneta - Hamilton (K): Arizona Christian

Ethan Krominga - Canyon del Oro (CB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Hastings, Knox, Lake Forest, St. Norbert

Asher Kroschel - Hamilton (FS): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Matthew Kruger - Sunnyslope (DT): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Graceland

Jonathan Kubat - Corona del Sol (RB): Arizona Christian

Cole Lalama - Queen Creek (LB): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State

Dionte Lamaide - Saguaro (DE): Idaho

Cole Lancaster - Gila Ridge (TE): Graceland

Ethan Lane - Basha (QB): Lake Forest, Luther, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain

Ja'Kobi Lane - Red Mountain (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Oregon, San Jose State, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Utah

Sydney Lane - Moon Valley (DT): Arizona Christian, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), John Melvin, Lewis & Clark, Willamette

Zurian Lapsley - Glendale (LB/RB): Eastern Washington, Sioux Falls, Southern Utah, St. Norbert

Trey Largo - Mesquite (CB): Luther

Filemani Lauina - Shadow Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian

Sire LaVallee - Mesquite (SS): Lewis & Clark, Luther

Lenox Lawson - Red Mountain (WR): CENTRAL MICHIGAN, Idaho State, Montana State, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa, South Dakota State, Southern Utah, Washington State

Cooper LeDuc - Hamilton (CB): Albion, Butler, Lake Forest, New Mexico State, Sioux Falls, SOUTHERN UTAH, St. Norbert

Jordan Legg - Dobson (QB/K): Lawrence

Na'Jai Lewis - Desert Edge (OT): Arizona Christian, Hastings

PJ Lewis - St. Mary's (FS): Lewis & Clark

Myles Libman - Pinnacle (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Columbia, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Idaho, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Pennsylvania, Portland State, Princeton, Utah Tech

Gavin Limongello - Apache Junction (QB): Knox, Lake Forest

Cole Linyard - Horizon (WR): Jamestown

Noah Locke - Paradise Honors (LB): Rose-Hulman

Caleb Lomu - Highland (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, BYU, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tennessee, UCLA, UNLV, USC, UTAH, Utah State, Washington, Washington State

David Lopez - Brophy (RB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Jamestown

Aaron Loughran - Hamilton (LB): Albion, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

James Lujan Jr. - Williams Field (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Knox, Lewis & Clark

Luke Luna - Casa Grande (DT): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Knox

Michael Luna - Sequoia Pathway (K): Crown

Jaxson Mack - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona Christian

Joshua Macon - Willow Canyon (DT): Anna Maria, Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Graceland, Whittier

Sean Madrid - Salpointe (LB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Dakota Wesleyan, Knox, McPherson, Presentation, Ripon, St. Norbert

Vinny Mansfield - Desert Edge (WR): Gannon, Wisconsin-River Falls

Braxton Manusina - Centennial (LS): McPherson, Ottawa

Nathan Manzanarez - Desert Edge (FS): Southern Utah (preferred walk-on)

Gage Maras - Boulder Creek (C): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Keiser, Puget Sound, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)

Ignacio Marquez - St. Mary's (OT): Jamestown, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Ottawa

Jarred Marquez - Yuma Catholic (LB): Arizona Christian, Ottawa, Westminster Coll. (Pa.)

Cole Marszalek - Millennium (LS): Arizona Christian, TEXAS STATE

Kelton Mason - Mesa (WR): La Verne

Cole Martin - Basha (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, San Jose State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Max Martin - Camelback (QB): Arizona Christian, Ottawa

Nicolas Martin - Chandler (OG): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Colorado Mesa, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Graceland, Knox, LAKE FOREST, Presentation, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls

Juan Martinez - La Joya (DT): Arizona Christian

Philip Maschue - St. Mary's (OT) - Jamestown, Ottawa

Gianni Mascolino - Coolidge (QB): Washington

Sean Mathews - Thunderbird (LB): Arizona Christian, Grinnell, Knox, Lewis & Clark, McPherson, Presentation, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman, Whittier

Connor Mault - ALA-Ironwood (QB): Clarke

Dylan Maza - Marcos de Niza (WR): Presentation

Travis Mbuya - ALA-Ironwood (LB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Hastings

Kaiden McCarty - Eastmark (FS): Ottawa

Alex McLaughlin - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Colorado, Idaho, Idaho State, Illinois State, Montana State, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, Southern Utah, St. Thomas, UNLV, Utah Tech, Washington State, Weber State, Western Illinois

Ryder McMillon - Liberty (CB): Arizona Christian

Joseph Mickelson - Sunnyslope (WR): Knox

Wyatt Milkovic - Basha (LB): Army, BOISE STATE, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Clinton Moindi - Tolleson (WR): Arizona Christian

Jager Monongye - Horizon (OT): Ottawa

George Monreal - Saguaro (DT): Luther

Aaron Monroe Jr. - Centennial (CB): Arizona Christian

Maddox Montoya - Mesquite (LB): Arizona Christian, PUGET SOUND

Jose Mora - Cactus (DT): Ottawa

Josh Morin - Heritage Academy Mesa (DE): Idaho State, SOUTHERN UTAH

Majel Morones - Campo Verde (DE): Presentation

Preston Mosher - Sunnyslope (DE): Dordt, Knox

Hudson Muller - Horizon (LB): Knox, St. Norbert

Breck Mullins - Williams Field (LB): SOUTHERN UTAH

Tyler Mustain - Pusch Ridge (LB): Idaho State, Northern Arizona

Alex Nabavi - Desert Mountain (LB): Ottawa

Belclem Namegabe - Coolidge (CB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Jamestown, Knox, Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Rocky Mountain, South Dakota School of Mines, Southern Utah (preferred walk-on)

Noah Narain - Gilbert (CB): Lewis & Clark

Ezekiel Nautu - Highland (CB): Bowdoin, Grinnell, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jace Nead - Highland (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Knox, Lake Forest, Presentation, Southern Virginia, St. Norbert

Blaise Nelson - Valley Vista (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Kyle Nelson - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): Idaho State

Raquain Nichols - Fairfax (CB): Ottawa

Chris Nimcheski - Saguaro (WR): Colorado School of Mines, South Dakota School of Mines

Andereya Nsubuga Jr. - Chandler (CB): Portland State

Marc O'Bannon - Perry (OG): Arizona Christian, Northern State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Marcus Oberriter - Holbrook (QB): Quincy

Tyreeq-Styles Obichere (WR): Lake Forest

Adrian Oceguera - Mohave (DE): Whittier

Aidan Olsen - Chandler (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Matthew Orthmann - Corona del Sol (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls

Elijah Paige - Pinnacle (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, Stanford, Tennessee, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Marco Palafox - Arizona College Prep (C): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Knox, Luther, Ottawa, Presentation, Rose-Hulman, Simpson, St. Norbert

Cristian Pando - Willcox (RB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Hastings, Knox

Gavin Parks - Desert Edge (WR): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Johnny Parrish - Chino Valley (RB): Luther

Keona Peat - Corona del Sol (OG): Fort Valley State, Johnson C. Smith, Lincoln (Calif.)

Sebastian Perez - Desert Vista (DE): Arizona Christian

Gavin Peterson - Cienega (WR): Calumet

Dylan Petrick - Tanque Verde (OT): Adams State

Vincent Plancarte - Mohave (LS): Beloit, Knox, St. Andrews, William Penn

Hunter Pletka - San Tan Charter (DE): Knox

Dylan Post - Basha (OT): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Ottawa

Demarion Postell - Tolleson (WR): Arizona Christian

Jaden Pyrah - Desert Edge (LB): Albion, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dion Quintana - Yuma Catholic (WR): Black Hills State, La Verne

Mason Quitugua-Sanchez - Salpointe (FS): Clarke, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Puget Sound, Ripon, St. Norbert, Whittier

Conner Raetzman - Salpointe (LB): Minot State

William Ralls - Hamilton (OG): Drake, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jacob Rasmussen - Thatcher (DE): Jamestown, Ottawa (Kans.)

Daniel Rea - Hamilton (OG): Presentation

Cornell Reed Jr. - Sequoia Pathway (WR): Crown

Jacob Reynolds - Mountain Ridge (DE): Crown

Porter Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Colorado, Eastern Washington, Idaho State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Washington State, Weber State

Travis Rich - Salpointe (K): Arizona Christian

Jose Rivera - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Knox

Sylvestre Rivera - Fairfax (LB): Ottawa

Prince Roberson - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian

Brett Roberts - Marana Mountain View (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Dylan Roberts - Centennial (DT): Arizona, California, Colorado, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Washington State

Levi Robins - Saguaro (CB): COLUMBIA, Michigan (preferred walk-on), Yale

Duce Robinson - Pinnacle (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Clemson, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, New Mexico, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Jose State, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington

Izaac Robles - Mohave (WR): Whittier

Jayden Rogers - Mountain Ridge (P): Arizona Christian

Zack Rogowski - Canyon del Oro (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings

Josh Roman - Marana Mountain View (QB): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest

Jett Roufus - O'Connor (DE): Arizona Christian, Central Coll. (Iowa), Knox

Carson Routhier - Desert Vista (OG): Arizona Christian

Jacobie Rucker - Pinnacle (RB): Lake Forest

Trevor Rudolph - Buena (OT): Hastings

Ty'ree Rudulph - Cesar Chavez (DE): Arizona Christian

Elian Ruiz - Marcos de Niza (OT): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jaylen Rushing - Mountain Pointe (RB): New Mexico State (preferred walk-on), Western Illinois

Landon Sabetta - Perry (OT): Luther, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jerron Salazar - Arizona College Prep (FS): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Knox, Luther, Presentation, St. Norbert

Oscar Saldana - Trevor Browne (OT): Ottawa

Xavier Sanchez - Millennium (FS): Taylor

Xavier Sanchez - Red Mountain (CB): Luther, Presentation

Jackson Sander - Higley (LB): Luther

Erick Santiago - Verrado (QB): Arizona Christian

Max Sawyer - Desert Edge (LB): Black Hills State

Sinjin Schmitt - Boulder Creek (RB): Air Force

Brayden Scott - Tanque Verde (LB): Carthage, Clarke

Dorae Scott - Basha (WR): New Mexico State

Ryker Scott - ALA-Queen Creek (DE): Knox

Sione Sekona - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Lake Forest

Tristan Shafer - Corona del Sol (LB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Graceland, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark

Mason Shea - Campo Verde (WR): Knox, Luther

Michael Shinkle - Hamilton (FS): Arizona Christian, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Cole Shivers - Saguaro (CB): Arizona, Boise State, Buffalo, Colorado, Florida State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Nevada, NORTHWESTERN, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin

Will Short - Hamilton (LB): Presentation

JJ Silver - Queen Creek (RB): Arizona Christian, Eastern New Mexico, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tyson Simmons - Basha (DE): Air Force, Colgate, NAVY, Nevada

Jibril Singhateh - Desert Mountain (OT): Lake Forest, Ottawa

Preston Slaton - Hamilton (TE): Air Force, New Mexico State, San Diego

Genesis Smith - Hamilton (FS): Air Force, ARIZONA, Army, Cal, Colorado State, Florida A&M, Iowa State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Yale

Rovelle Smith - O'Connor (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

CJ Snowden - Perry (CB): South Dakota School of Mines, St. Norbert, Taylor

Dom Solano - Cactus (DE): Idaho State, Lake Forest, MONTANA STATE

Samuel Sollars - Shadow Ridge (WR): Hastings

Fredo Sotelo - Salpointe (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Lake Forest, Puget Sound

Tre' Spivey - Hamilton (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado State, Kansas, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Portland State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Matt Spurlin - Willow Canyon (OG): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, Ottawa

Jackson Sriro - Sunnyslope (RB): Knox, Lake Forest, Presentation, Puget Sound

Hank Stabler - Paradise Honors (LB): Arizona Christian, Crown

Griffin Stalfort - Hamilton (C): AIR FORCE, New Mexico State

Richard Stallworth - Yuma Catholic (QB): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Ottawa, Westminster

Briton Stanton - Williams Field (WR): Alma, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Presentation

Derek Staples - Desert Vista (OG): Arizona Christian

Tanner Steffa - Casteel (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Biruk Stephens - Arizona College Prep (RB): Beloit, Crown, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Luther

Isaac Stopke - Lake Havasu (RB): Arizona Christian, DRAKE

Mason Stromstad - Marcos de Niza (LB/WR): Lake Forest, Montana Tech, South Dakota School of Mines, SOUTHERN UTAH, Whittier

Bryan Stroughter - Tempe (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Ayden Suba - Queen Creek (DE): Arizona Christian, Puget Sound

David Sweetman - Brophy (DT): Jamestown

Esaias Swindle - Desert Edge (DT): Albion, Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark

Matthew Swink - Hamilton (K): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Ottawa (Ariz.), Ottawa (Kans.), Puget Sound

Nick Switzer - Hamilton (RB): Lewis & Clark, New Mexico State

Hyrum Tanner - Empire (WR): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Rose-Hulman

Rune Tepolt - Liberty (LB): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State

Colin Tibbs - Verrado (CB): Arizona Christian, Colorado School of Mines, Sioux Falls

Viliami Tongotea - Buckeye (RB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Rocky Mountain

Matthew Tran - Arizona College Prep (LB): Knox, Luther

Gary Tucker - Mountain Pointe (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Brody Turner - Chandler (OG/DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Drew Vanderah - Arizona College Prep (CB): Grinnell, Lake Forest, St. Norbert

Mason VanDerToorn - Horizon (SS): Crown, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Levi VanDyke - Prescott (FS): Concordia Univ. (Wisc.)

Traven Vigenser - Desert Vista (WR): North Dakota

Issac Villalobos - Tombstone (DT): Ottawa

Layton Vining - Liberty (OT): IDAHO

Juan Virgen Jr. - Verrado (SS): Arizona Christian, Crown, Whittier

Julien Virgen - Verrado (RB): Arizona Christian, Crown

Kaden Wagner - Chino Valley (LB): Jamestown, Northern Arizona, Western New Mexico

Blake Ware - O'Connor (LB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Crown, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Pacific (Ore.), Puget Sound, Westminster

Jacob Ware - Centennial (SS): Ottawa

A'Mauri Washington - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oklahoma, OREGON, Oregon State, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State

Demari Washington - Centennial (FS): Army, Colorado, Sioux Falls

Keron Watson - Cienega (WR): Culver-Stockton, Southwestern Coll. (Kans.)

Pierson Watson - Coconino (LB): Air Force, BYU, Nevada, Northern Arizona, South Dakota, Weber State

Will Way - Pusch Ridge (OT/DE): IDAHO STATE, Northern Arizona, South Dakota, Washington State, Weber State

Jonathan Webb - Paradise Honors (LB): Crown

Jake Weidinger - Flagstaff (WR): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Wisconsin-River Falls

Zarius Wells - Chandler (OT): Adams State, Black Hills State, Colorado Mesa, Fort Lewis, South Dakota School of Mines

Magnum West - Saguaro (DE): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Carnegie Mellon, Lake Forest, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Doran Wetzel - Ironwood (LB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Mason Whitener - Verrado (OT): Arizona Christian

Bryson Wilke - Willow Canyon (K): Arizona Christian

Sam Williams - Brophy (FS): Arizona Christian

Shahid Wilson - Millennium (CB): Adams State, Montana State, North Dakota

Jaron Winters - ALA-West Foothills (C): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Mayville State

Tanner Wood - River Valley (LB/RB): Arizona Christian

Jamaal Young - Marcos de Niza (WR): Arizona Christian, Black Hills State, Jamestown, Mayville State, Montana Tech, Ottawa, Presentation, Rocky Mountain, Wisconsin-River Falls

Mikey Young - Paradise Honors (CB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Crown, Presentation, Ripon

Manuel Zamorano - Canyon del Oro (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Cooper Zellner - Gilbert (LB): Rocky Mountain

Kaden Zordani - Horizon (QB): Ottawa

Utah gets commitment from Highland offensive tackle Lomu

UPDATED: 12/5/22

Utah got its second offensive line commit for the '23 class and he comes from neighboring Arizona.

Highland offensive tackle Caleb Lomu announced on social media last Sunday that he'll join Kyle Whittingham's program.

"There were a lot of things that led to my decision," Lomu said in a text message. "But just over time, after praying and talking with my family, Utah was the right fit for me. I feel at home when I'm over there and feel loved from everyone!"

Utah was one of four programs that the 6-5, 260-pound lineman visited, doing so back in June. Lomu also took official visits to Arizona, Cal, and Michigan. He received his offer from the Utes back in January.

Lomu will try to become a two-time state champion on Saturday when the Hawks play Pinnacle for the 6A Conference Championship in Tempe.

Utah was also a champion this year, taking the Pac-12 Conference title game over USC last Friday night. The Utes are Rose Bowl bound for the second straight year and will face Penn State on Jan. 2 in Pasadena. ABC will have the game in the traditional 3 p.m. window. This is the fourth New Year's Six bowl for Utah under Whittingham.


Arizona has its second in-state commitment. Like the first, he plays defense and comes from Hamilton High School.

Last Monday, the Wildcats added their 20th commitment to their 2023 recruiting class with Taye Brown. Brown joins Genesis Smith as Huskies heading south to Tucson. They will be teammates once again with Russell (Deuce) Davis, a defensive lineman who played for Hamilton and offensive lineman Grayson Stovall. Davis and Stovall were a part of the '22 recruiting class for UA.

"It was the culture down there," Brown said in a text message. "I went down for a couple games and it was an amazing experience. I love the coaches and the players down there and overall, the football program is heading in a great direction."

Brown (6-2, 220) started his second year for the Huskies in 2022 and tallied 91 tackles and a team-high 10 sacks. He also had a pair of interceptions this season.

Brown made his decision to play for Arizona just three days after the Wildcats claimed the Territorial Cup over rival Arizona State. His other Power Five offer was from Kansas State.

Arizona extended head coach Jedd Fisch's contract to the end of the 2027 season. The Wildcats improved by four games this year to finish 5-7. Arizona had a road victory at No. 9 UCLA this year, which was its first road win over a top ten team since 2015. The Wildcats' attendance increased by more than 10,000 in 2022 (44,209), which was the biggest increase over last year's numbers in the conference.


On Friday, the Arizona State Sun Devils gained their first commitment under new head coach Kenny Dillingham as 6-3, 270-pound offensive tackle Sirri Kandiyeli gave his pledge to ASU.

Kandiyeli, who played for Mesa Mountain View, is the also the first in-state commitment for the Sun Devils for the '23 class. ASU was the first school to offer Kandiyeli during an unofficial visit last March.

"It's been a long-time dream of mine growing up here in Arizona," Kanidyeli said in a text message. "The coaching staff has stuck through with the changes and different things just to recruit me. Overall, the big piece is I feel like they have all the facilities, coaching, and staff to help me succeed as a student athlete."

Kandiyeli, a 4.0 GPA student is also a candidate for the Great American Rivalry Series 2022 Scholar Athlete All-America team. He is a leader for the Toros both on and off the field.

Dillingham became the 26th head coach for ASU last Sunday. He was raised in Scottsdale, played for Chaparral and graduated from Arizona State. Most recently, he was at Oregon, where he is a nominee for the 2022 Broyles Award, which goes to the top assistant coach in college football. The Sun Devils finished 3-9 this year.


Carlos Griffin has a pair of family members with long military experiences. The Saguaro cornerback visited the West Point campus for a home game against Connecticut last month and on the day after Thanksgiving, committed to play and serve at Army.

However, before doing that, Griffin has one more game to play in. He made sure the Sabercats would be doing that by intercepting Liberty's last pass attempt in Saguaro's come-from-behind 43-42 victory. Saguaro will meet Basha this Saturday for the Open Division title.

"My grandfather served 20+ years in the military," Griffin said in a text message. "My uncle is currently at Year 16. They are both strong and successful men and I felt that Army is the best opportunity for both academics and athletics available to me."

Griffin (5-11, 170) got some playing time on varsity as a sophomore and intercepted four passes. This season, he has 56 tackles and he intercepted his third pass of the season last Saturday. He can fly around the football field.

Army finishes out its season on Saturday against traditional rival Navy in the only FBS game being played on that day. The Black Knights' uniform for the Army-Navy game is modeled after the 1st Armored Division during World War II. The members were forged into Iron Soldiers and the Army players will wear a patch of that on their brown uniforms. Army (5-6) will face Navy (4-7) at 1 p.m. in Philadelphia. The game will be shown on CBS.


Here's the rest of the commitments since Thanksgiving:

Prescott wide receiver Jake Hilton committed to Wisconsin-River Falls.
Wickenburg quarterback Logan James committed to Montana State-Northern.
Sunnyslope wide receiver Charlie Fiedler committed to Lake Forest.

Hamilton LB Taye Brown
Mountain View OT Sirri Kandiyeli
Saguaro CB Carlos Griffin
CLASS OF 2023 COMMITMENTS

AIR FORCE FALCONS

Aiden Herring (DE) - Perry
Griffin Stalfort (C) - Hamilton

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Taye Brown (LB) - Hamilton
Genesis Smith (FS) - Hamilton

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

Sirri Kandiyeli (OT) - Mesa Mountain View

ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS

Carlos Griffin (CB) - Saguaro

AUGUSTANA (S. DAK.) VIKINGS

Jaxon Haynes (WR) - Hamilton

BAYLOR BEARS

Matthew Klopfenstein (TE) - Horizon

BOISE STATE BRONCOS

Wyatt Milkovic (LB) - Basha

BYU COUGARS

Jackson Bowers (TE) - Mesa Mountain View
Pierson Watson (LB) - Coconino

CENTRAL MICHIGAN CHIPPEWAS

Ryan Blum (C) - Basha
Lenox Lawson (WR) - Red Mountain

COLORADO STATE RAMS

Stephon Daily (WR) - Sierra Linda

COLUMBIA LIONS

Levi Robins (CB) - Saguaro

CORNELL BIG RED

Jason Kirkland (DE) - Mountain Ridge

DRAKE BULLDOGS

Christian Aguilar (LB) - Mountain Ridge
Isaac Stopke (RB) - Lake Havasu

IDAHO VANDALS

Deshaun Buchanan (RB) - Basha
Layton Vining (OT) - Liberty

IDAHO STATE BENGALS

Will Way (OT/DE) - Pusch Ridge

KANSAS STATE WILDCATS

Ryan Davis (DE) - O'Connor

LAKE FOREST FORESTERS

Charlie Fiedler (WR) - Sunnyslope
Nicolas Martin (OG) - Chandler

LUTHER NORSE

Alex Campos (WR) - Eastmark

MONTANA STATE BOBCATS

Dom Solano (DE) - Cactus

MONTANA STATE NORTHERN LIGHTS

Logan James (QB) - Wickenburg

NAVY MIDSHIPMEN

Tyson Simmons (DE) - Basha

NEW MEXICO LOBOS

Devon Dampier (QB) - Saguaro

NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS

Ben Currence (WR) - O'Connor (walk-on)
Myseth Currie (WR) - Cesar Chavez
Adam Damante (QB) - ALA-Gilbert North
Braeden Kaczmarek (DE) - Red Mountain
Porter Reynolds (LB) - Queen Creek

NORTHERN STATE WOLVES

Jake Carbajal (OG) - Corona del Sol

NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS

Alex Doost (OT) - Mountain Ridge
Dylan Roberts (DT) - Centennial
Cole Shivers (CB) - Saguaro

OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS

Jack Endean (OT) - Tanque Verde
Shea Freibaum (LS) -Saguaro

OREGON DUCKS

My'Keil Gardner (DE) - Liberty
Cole Martin (CB) - Basha
A'Mauri Washington (DT) - Chandler

PUGET SOUND LOGGERS

Maddox Montoya (LB) - Mesquite

SIOUX FALLS COUGARS

Jack Amer (QB) - Perry

SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES HARDROCKERS

Austin Glimpse (QB) - Sunrise Mountain

SOUTHERN UTAH THUNDERBIRDS

Colton Campbell (OG) - Williams Field
AJ Dutchover (OG) - Highland
Tanner Emery (OT) - Safford
Cooper LeDuc (CB) - Hamilton
Josh Morin (DE) - Heritage Academy Mesa
Breck Mullins (LB) - Williams Field
Mason Stromstad (LB) - Marcos de Niza

STANFORD CARDINAL

Gavin Geweniger (DE) - Chaparral

TEXAS STATE BOBCATS

Cole Marszalek (LS) - Millennium

USC TROJANS

Ja'Kobi Lane (WR) - Red Mountain
Elijah Paige (OT) - Pinnacle

UTAH UTES

Caleb Lomu (OT) - Highland

WISCONSIN BADGERS

James Durand (OG) - Basha

WISCONSIN-RIVER FALLS FALCONS

Jake Hilton (WR) - Prescott

