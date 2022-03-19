Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 3/18

UPDATED: 3/18/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 310 players from the Class of 2022 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Today we launch the 2023 Recruiting Page! So far, 62 juniors have received offers. We'll continue to update the list of players below daily leading up to the start of the 2022 football season.

We are currently in a Quiet Period. During this time, college coaches can only have face-to-face contact with a recruit on their college campus. Coaches are not allowed to visit the players' high schools. This continues through April 14. From April 15 to May 31, we will be in the spring Evaluation Period. Many college coaches will visit during this time. It includes the weeks of spring practices and also showcases, which are practices with multiple schools at one location (but not squaring off in drills against one another).



One of the most recruited wide receivers in the class is Kyler Kasper. The 6-5, 195-pound pass catcher at Williams Field claimed his 27th offer on Tuesday from Louisville. He finished his junior year with 51 catches for 943 yards and nine touchdowns, all of which were team-highs for the Black Hawks. Last month, Kasper narrowed that list of offers down to a top 10, which includes Ohio State, Iowa, Oregon, and Arizona State. Last weekend, he took a second unofficial visit to Eugene to see the Ducks. In recent classes, Oregon has successfully recruited high-level talent like Ty Thompson (Mesquite), Johnny Johnson (Chandler), Bram Walden (Saguaro), and Brandon Buckner (Chandler).



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.