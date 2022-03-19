 ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 3/18
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-19 02:36:41 -0500') }} football Edit

Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 3/18

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Williams Field WR Kasper brings 6-5 frame and skill

UPDATED: 3/18/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 310 players from the Class of 2022 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Today we launch the 2023 Recruiting Page! So far, 62 juniors have received offers. We'll continue to update the list of players below daily leading up to the start of the 2022 football season.

We are currently in a Quiet Period. During this time, college coaches can only have face-to-face contact with a recruit on their college campus. Coaches are not allowed to visit the players' high schools. This continues through April 14. From April 15 to May 31, we will be in the spring Evaluation Period. Many college coaches will visit during this time. It includes the weeks of spring practices and also showcases, which are practices with multiple schools at one location (but not squaring off in drills against one another).

One of the most recruited wide receivers in the class is Kyler Kasper. The 6-5, 195-pound pass catcher at Williams Field claimed his 27th offer on Tuesday from Louisville. He finished his junior year with 51 catches for 943 yards and nine touchdowns, all of which were team-highs for the Black Hawks. Last month, Kasper narrowed that list of offers down to a top 10, which includes Ohio State, Iowa, Oregon, and Arizona State. Last weekend, he took a second unofficial visit to Eugene to see the Ducks. In recent classes, Oregon has successfully recruited high-level talent like Ty Thompson (Mesquite), Johnny Johnson (Chandler), Bram Walden (Saguaro), and Brandon Buckner (Chandler).

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

CLASS OF 2023 OFFERS

Brendan Anderson - Mountain Ridge (QB): Yale

Ryan Blum - Basha (C): New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego

Jackson Bowers - Mesa Mountain View (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Yale

Taye Brown - Hamilton (LB): Idaho State, New Mexico State

Deshaun Buchanan - Basha (RB): Arizona, Grambling State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State

Aidan Buggs - Casteel (OG): Whittier

John Butler - Saguaro (LB): Arizona

Roch Cholowsky - Hamilton (QB/P): New Mexico State

Kavaughn Clark - Centennial (RB): Nevada, Northern Arizona

Zaccheus Cooper - Saguaro (RB): Alcorn State, Morgan State, New Mexico

Stephon Daily - Sierra Linda (WR): Colorado State, Hawaii, Nevada, Northern Arizona

Devon Dampier - Saguaro (QB): Arizona, Idaho State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Rice, Yale

Ryan Davis - O'Connor (DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona

Alex Doost - Mountain Ridge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia

Layton Duncan - Brophy (WR): Idaho State, Morgan State

James Durand - Basha (OG): Arizona, BYU, California, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Oregon State, Princeton, Utah, Utah State, Yale

AJ Dutchover - Highland (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell

Josiah Dye - Williams Field (CB): Utah State

Jack Endean - Tanque Verde (OT): Arizona, California, OKLAHOMA STATE

Deric English - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Florida State, Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri, Morgan State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Utah, Washington

Shea Freibaum - Saguaro (LS): Marshall

My'Keil Gardner - Liberty (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa, Iowa State, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin

Gavin Geweniger - Chaparral (DE): Colorado State, Nevada

Jordan Gile - Mesa Mountain View (QB): Florida International, Kansas, Missouri S&T, Missouri Western State, San Diego State

Carlos Griffin - Saguaro (CB): Syracuse

Terrance Hall - Mountain Ridge (WR): Morgan State

Aiden Herring - Perry (DE): Idaho, Idaho State, Northern Arizona

Damian Jiles - Cactus (RB): Montana Tech

Kyler Kasper - Williams Field (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Duke, Georgia, Iowa, Iowa State, Louisville, LSU, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Missouri, Morgan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Tennessee, UCLA, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt

Matthew Klopfenstein - Horizon (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Buffalo, California, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Massachusetts, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tennessee, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Ja'Kobi Lane - Red Mountain (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Massachusetts, Nevada, Northern Arizona

Lenox Lawson - Red Mountain (WR): Idaho State, New Mexico State, Southern Utah

Cooper LeDuc - Hamilton (CB): New Mexico State

Myles Libman - Pinnacle (WR): Arizona, Columbia, Idaho State, Pennsylvania, Portland State

Caleb Lomu - Highland (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Indiana, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State

Cole Martin - Basha (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, San Jose State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Nicolas Martin - Chandler (OG): Graceland

Gianni Mascolino - Cooldige (QB): Washington

Sean Mathews - Thunderbird (LB): Grinnell

Alex McLaughlin - Hamilton (LB): Illinois State, New Mexico State, Ohio

Wyatt Milkovic - Basha (LB): California, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Aaron Monroe Jr. - Centennial (CB): Arizona Christian

Andereya Nsubuga Jr. - Chandler (CB): Portland State

Elijah Paige - Pinnacle (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, Stanford, Tennessee, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Keona Peat - Corona del Sol (OG): Fort Valley State, Johnson C. Smith

Porter Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Colorado, Washington State

Dylan Roberts - Centennial (DT): Arizona, California, Northern Arizona, Northwestern

Duce Robinson - Pinnacle (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Clemson, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, New Mexico, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Jose State, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington

Dorae Scott - Basha (WR): New Mexico State

Cole Shivers - Saguaro (CB): Arizona, Boise State, Buffalo, Colorado, Florida State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Nevada, Northwestern, UNLV, Utah State, Wisconsin

Genesis Smith - Hamilton (FS): Arizona, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Utah State

Tre Spivey - Hamilton (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin

Griffin Stalfort - Hamilton (LS): New Mexico State

Richard Stallworth - Yuma Catholic (QB): Adams State

Mason Stromstad - Marcos de Niza (FS): Whittier

Nick Switzer - Hamilton (RB): New Mexico State

Jeremiah Vessel - Basha (S): Arizona State, Boise State, Buffalo, Colorado, Grambling State, Iowa State, Kansas, Liberty, Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana Tech, Louisville, Memphis, Michigan State, Mississippi State, New Mexico State, Pittsburgh, SMU, Southern, Tulane, Virginia

Blake Ware - O'Connor (LB): Lake Forest, Puget Sound

A'Mauri Washington - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Utah Washington

Demari Washington - Centennial (FS): Colorado

Will Way - Pusch Ridge (OT/DE): Idaho State, South Dakota

Jaron Winters - Mountain Ridge (C): Mayville State

Photo Courtesy of Cole Martin
Photo Courtesy of Cole Martin

Martin, 4-star Basha CB, commits to Oregon

UPDATED: 3/18/22

We already have a pair of juniors that have announced their verbal commitments. Both are to Power Five schools with one on offense and one on defense.

Tanque Verde offensive tackle Jack Endean became the first in-state commitment for the '23 class when he pledged to Oklahoma State in December. The 6-6, 280-pound lineman is an aggressive blocker for the Hawks. Endean enjoyed a game day experience of Bedlam when OSU defeated Oklahoma last November in a thrilling 37-33 game that included a storming of the field. The Cowboys went on to defeat Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale on New Year's Day. Tanque Verde competes at the 2A level and the school earned the most wins in the 15-year history of the school in 2021 with a 6-3 season.


Basha cornerback Cole Martin will take his competitive drive to Eugene and the Oregon Ducks. The 5-10, 175-pound athlete has only lost three regular season varsity games in three years. Martin played his first two years at Hamilton before transferring to Basha last summer. He was cleared in time for the first game and helped the Bears win their region and go 10-0 to earn a spot in the Open Division. Martin had 67 tackles and is one of the most elite returners in the state. He averaged 55 yards on his five kickoff returns and 17.8 yards in 17 punt runbacks. Martin scored touchdowns on two of those kickoffs and also added a pair rushing. He announced his college decision in Basha's gym on New Year's Day. Martin had offers from 33 schools, including nine in the Pac-12. He took a trip to UO in February.

Photo Courtesy of Jack Endean
Photo Courtesy of Jack Endean

CLASS OF 2023 COMMITMENTS

OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS

Jack Endean (OT) - Tanque Verde

OREGON DUCKS

Cole Martin (CB) - Basha

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}