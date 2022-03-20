Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 3/20

UPDATED: 3/20/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 310 players from the Class of 2022 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Mountain View has a few juniors with offers and the latest of them is Sirri Kandiyeli. The 6-2, 215-pound offensive tackle received his first offer from Arizona State on Saturday. Kandiyeli went on an unofficial visit to Tempe to watch the Sun Devils' third spring practice and talked with offensive line coach Mike Cavanaugh. Kandiyeli has been getting his offseason work done in the weight room and recently established a new squat PR with two reps at 475 pounds. In the classroom, he also gets his work done with a 4.0 GPA. The Toros had their best season in a decade going 8-3 and making the 6A playoffs. MVHS averaged 32 points and 295 passing yards per game. Arizona State will host a Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 9 at Sun Devil Stadium. It will begin at 5:30 p.m. with giveaways for fans and the showcase itself will start at 7 p.m. There will also be post-event fireworks. ASU finished 8-5 last season and played in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Earning his third SEC offer (and 32nd overall) on Sunday was Elijah Paige. The Pinnacle offensive tackle got it from Missouri. Paige, who is 6-6 and 285 pounds, was a 6A Conference First Team selection. Much like Tosh Baker (Pinnacle Class of 2020), Paige is a basketball forward that turned into an offensive tackle that was then highly recruited. He is also a top student that carries a 3.6 GPA despite his athletic demands of playing two sports. Pinnacle will open its season on the road in California on Sept. 2 at El Camino HS in Oceanside (San Diego County). Missouri held its spring game on Saturday. Team Mizzou took down Team Tigers by a close 35-34 score. The victors earned a steak dinner for their players while Team Tigers will have to settle for hot dogs. Missouri has two more spring practices this week before spring break begins. The Tigers (6-7 in 2021) host Louisiana Tech (3-9) in Columbia on Sept. 3. Mizzou played in the Armed Forces Bowl last season.



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.