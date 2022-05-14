Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 5/14
Cougars offer Chandler defensive lineman Washington
UPDATED: 5/14/22
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 370 players from the Class of 2022 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
The recruitment of A'Mauri Washington continues to build. Washington State became the eighth Pac-12 school to make an offer as it did so on Saturday. Washington is a 6-5, 295-pound defensive tackle at Chandler. He was a key part of the Wolves' defense last season with 42 tackles, six sacks, and two forced fumbles. A national recruit, Washington now holds two dozen offers, including ones from LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Florida State. He shows a great first step and displays ability both as a defender of the run and as a pass rusher. Washington State held its Crimson & Gray Game last month in Pullman. It came down to a 50-yard pass completion on the final play to give the Crimson team a 56-51 win. That concluded spring practices for the Cougars, who begin the 2022 season with a home game against Idaho in the Battle of the Palouse, which dates back to 1894. WSU has won the last nine meetings between the two schools, dating back to 2000. Washington State and Idaho are separated by just eight miles on State Route 270. Wazzu went 7-6 last year and played in the Sun Bowl in El Paso.
On the other side of Arizona Avenue, this week brought a new Power Five offer for Genesis Smith of Hamilton. He received it from Iowa State on Monday. The 6-2, 185-pound safety had 40 tackles and intercepted four passes for the Huskies. Smith stayed busy during the spring by joining the track team. He competed in both the high jump and long jump taking first-place honors in the former at both the Hohokam Warrior and the Chandler City Meet in April. His personal best is his height of 6-foot-2. Fans in Arizona are quite familiar with Iowa State as another Chandler District alum, Brock Purdy, just finished his career with the Cyclones and was drafted by the 49ers in the seventh round. Purdy was the fourth ISU player to hear his name called, a record for the school in the modern seven-round NFL Draft. Like Washington State, Iowa State finished at 7-6 last season. The Cyclones went bowling in Orlando at the Cheez-It Bowl.
Liberty defensive end My'Keil Gardner got offer number 20 on Wednesday and it was another big one, coming from the University of Michigan. Gardner is rated a four-star by Rivals and was a top performer at the Under Armour Camp in March in Los Angeles. Gardner shows strong footwork, can turn the corner at his size (6-2, 275) and is relentless. He tallied 86 tackles to go with his 10 sacks as the Lions made the Open Division playoffs for the second straight year. Michigan went a perfect 7-0 at home at The Big House in Ann Arbor last year. The Wolverines will play at home the entire month of September (four games) starting with Colorado State on Sept. 3. UM went 12-2 overall and played in the College Football Playoff for the first time.
Here's the rest of the offers since last Sunday (5/8):
Red Mountain wide receiver Lenox Lawson received an offer from Washington State.
Mesa Mountain View tight end Jackson Bowers received an offer from Texas.
Chaparral defensive end Gavin Geweniger received offers from Colorado, Northwestern, and Boise State.
Desert Edge offensive tackle Kaleb Jackson-Carter received his first offers from San Diego State and Idaho.
Hamilton wide receiver Tre Spivey received an offer from San Diego State.
Hamilton linebacker Taye Brown received offers from San Diego State, Georgetown, and Northern Arizona.
Perry defensive end Aiden Herring received an offer from Weber State (Utah).
Trevor Browne defensive end Ralph Bernard received his first offer from Northern Arizona.
Queen Creek linebacker Porter Reynolds received an offer from Northern Arizona.
Mountain Ridge defensive end Jason Kirkland received an offer from Cornell (N.Y.).
Basha center Ryan Blum received offers from Georgetown and Northern Colorado.
Pinnacle wide receiver Myles Libman received an offer from Georgetown.
Heritage Academy Mesa tight end Kyle Nelson received his first offer from Idaho State.
Heritage Academy Mesa defensive end Josh Morin received his first offer from Idaho State.
Desert Mountain defensive end Nolan Clement received an offer from Idaho State.
Basha safety Jeremiah Vessel received an offer from Idaho.
Mountain Ridge cornerback Korey Johnson received his first offer from South Dakota School of Mines.
Chandler offensive guard Matthew Bass received his first offer from Adams State (Colo.).
Chandler offensive tackle Zarius Wells received his first offer from Adams State.
Chandler linebacker Dominic Hanger received an offer from Adams State.
Shadow Ridge offensive guard Logan Getejanc received his first offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).
St. Mary's offensive tackle Philip Maschue received his first offer from Jamestown (N. Dak.).
This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2023 OFFERS
Brendan Anderson - Mountain Ridge (QB): St. Thomas, Yale
Matthew Bass - Chandler (OG): Adams State
Ralph Bernard - Trevor Browne (DE): Northern Arizona
Ryan Blum - Basha (C): Air Force, Central Michigan, Georgetown, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego
Jackson Bowers - Mesa Mountain View (TE): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, Texas, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Yale
Taye Brown - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, Georgetown, Idaho State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Deshaun Buchanan - Basha (RB): Arizona, Grambling State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State
Aidan Buggs - Casteel (OG): Whittier
John Butler - Saguaro (LB): Arizona
Jake Carbajal - Corona del Sol (OG): Northern State
Roch Cholowsky - Hamilton (QB/P): New Mexico State
Kavaughn Clark - Centennial (RB): Nevada, Northern Arizona
Nolan Clement - Desert Mountain (DE): Idaho State, Northern Iowa
Daniel Contreras - River Valley (OG): Arizona Christian
Zaccheus Cooper - Saguaro (RB): Alcorn State, Morgan State, New Mexico
Stephon Daily - Sierra Linda (WR): Army, Colorado State, Hawaii, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Washington State
Devon Dampier - Saguaro (QB): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Idaho State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Rice, South Dakota, Yale
Ryan Davis - O'Connor (DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona
Alex Doost - Mountain Ridge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Oregon State, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia
Layton Duncan - Brophy (WR): Idaho State, Morgan State, Nevada
James Durand - Basha (OG): Arizona, BYU, California, Colorado, Harvard, Indiana, Iowa State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Oregon State, Pennsylvania, Princeton, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, WISCONSIN, Yale
AJ Dutchover - Highland (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell
Joshua Dye - Williams Field (RB): Northern Arizona
Josiah Dye - Williams Field (CB): Air Force, Army, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Jack Endean - Tanque Verde (OT): Arizona, California, OKLAHOMA STATE
Deric English - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Florida State, Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri, Morgan State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Utah, Washington
Dominic Esposito - Higley (WR): Lake Forest
Shea Freibaum - Saguaro (LS): Marshall
My'Keil Gardner - Liberty (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin
Logan Getejanc - Shadow Ridge (OG): Lake Forest
Gavin Geweniger - Chaparral (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Nevada, Northwestern, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington, Washington State
Austin Glimpse - Sunrise Mountain (QB): Grinnell, Wesleyan
Carlos Griffin - Saguaro (CB): Army, Syracuse
Terrance Hall - Mountain Ridge (WR): Morgan State
Carter Hancock - Higley (WR): Michigan (preferred walk-on)
Dominic Hanger - Chandler (LB): Adams State, Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)
Aiden Herring - Perry (DE): Air Force, Army, Idaho, Idaho State, Lehigh, Nevada, Northern Arizona
Gavin Hogencamp - River Valley (QB): Arizona Christian
Kaleb Jackson-Carter - Desert Edge (OT): Idaho, San Diego State
Mitch Jensen - ALA-Queen Creek (RB/LB): Northern State
Damian Jiles - Cactus (RB): Montana Tech
Korey Johnson - Mountain Ridge (CB): South Dakota School of Mines
Braeden Kaczmarek - Red Mountain (DE): Air Force
Sirri Kandiyeli - Mesa Mountain View (OT): Arizona State, Cornell, Lehigh, New Mexico State, Pennsylvania
Jason Kirkland - Mountain Ridge (DE): Butler, Cornell, Morehead State, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas (Minn.), Valparaiso
Matthew Klopfenstein - Horizon (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, BAYLOR, Buffalo, California, Colorado, Houston, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Massachusetts, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tennessee, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Ja'Kobi Lane - Red Mountain (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, San Jose State
Lenox Lawson - Red Mountain (WR): Central Michigan, Idaho State, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa, Southern Utah, Washington State
Cooper LeDuc - Hamilton (CB): New Mexico State
Myles Libman - Pinnacle (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Columbia, Georgetown, Idaho State, Pennsylvania, Portland State, Princeton
Caleb Lomu - Highland (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Indiana, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State
Cole Martin - Basha (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, San Jose State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Nicolas Martin - Chandler (OG): Adams State, Graceland
Philip Maschue - St. Mary's (OT) - Jamestown
Gianni Mascolino - Cooldige (QB): Washington
Sean Mathews - Thunderbird (LB): Grinnell
Kaiden McCarty - Eastmark (FS): Ottawa
Alex McLaughlin - Hamilton (LB): Army, Illinois State, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, Western Illinois
Wyatt Milkovic - Basha (LB): Army, BOISE STATE, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Aaron Monroe Jr. - Centennial (CB): Arizona Christian
Josh Morin - Heritage Academy Mesa (DE): Idaho State
Tyler Mustain - Pusch Ridge (LB): Northern Arizona
Kyle Nelson - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): Idaho State
Andereya Nsubuga Jr. - Chandler (CB): Portland State
Elijah Paige - Pinnacle (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, Stanford, Tennessee, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Keona Peat - Corona del Sol (OG): Fort Valley State, Johnson C. Smith, Lincoln (Calif.)
Porter Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Colorado, Eastern Washington, Washington State
Dylan Roberts - Centennial (DT): Arizona, California, Colorado, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Washington State
Levi Robins - Saguaro (CB): Columbia
Duce Robinson - Pinnacle (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Clemson, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, New Mexico, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Jose State, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Dorae Scott - Basha (WR): New Mexico State
Cole Shivers - Saguaro (CB): Arizona, Boise State, Buffalo, Colorado, Florida State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Nevada, Northwestern, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin
Tyson Simmons - Basha (DE): Air Force, Nevada
Genesis Smith - Hamilton (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Iowa State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, San Diego State, Utah State, Washington State
Tre' Spivey - Hamilton (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin
Griffin Stalfort - Hamilton (LS): New Mexico State
Richard Stallworth - Yuma Catholic (QB): Adams State
Mason Stromstad - Marcos de Niza (FS): Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Whittier
Nick Switzer - Hamilton (RB): New Mexico State
Viliani Tongotea - Buckeye (RB): Arizona Christian
Jeremiah Vessel - Basha (S): Arizona State, Boise State, Buffalo, Colorado, Columbia, Florida International, Grambling State, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Liberty, Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana Tech, Louisville, Memphis, Michigan State, Mississippi State, New Mexico State, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh, SMU, Southern, Tulane, Virginia
Blake Ware - O'Connor (LB): Lake Forest, Puget Sound
A'Mauri Washington - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Demari Washington - Centennial (FS): Army, Colorado
Pierson Watson - Coconino (LB): Nevada, Northern Arizona, South Dakota
Will Way - Pusch Ridge (OT/DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota
Zarius Wells - Chandler (OT): Adams State
Jaron Winters - Mountain Ridge (C): Mayville State
Tanner Wood - River Valley (LB/RB): Arizona Christian
On Wisconsin! Basha offensive lineman Durand commits to Badgers
UPDATED: 5/7/22
We're in the very early stages of recruiting for the 2023 class. Thus far, we have five commitments from the state of Arizona and three of them play for Basha.
James Durand, a 6-6, 280-pound offensive guard, became the latest from the Bears to make his college announcement known. The soon-to-be four-year varsity starter will play and go to school at Wisconsin. Durand came away with a scholarship offer in March following an unofficial visit to the Madison campus.
"It felt like home," Durand said in a text message. "I wholeheartedly believe there is no better place to go to school in the country!"
Basha went undefeated in the regular season for the first time in its 18-year history in 2021. The Bears also made their first appearance in the Open Division bracket. Offensively, Basha averaged 42.9 points and 445 yards per game (252.5 passing). Durand moves well for a player his size.
Durand joins teammates Cole Martin (Oregon) and Wyatt Milkovic (Boise State) as those from BHS that have committed.
Durand is the second commit for Wisconsin for this recruiting class. He was being recruited by new offensive line coach Bob Bostad (who previously worked with the linebackers at UW).
Wisconsin had five players selected in last month's NFL Draft and six more sign free agent deals with teams. That's the most players the Badgers have had selected in a single draft since 2012. Offensive guard Logan Bruss, who played in 41 games (34 starts) for Wisconsin, was picked in the third round by the Los Angeles Rams. The Badgers finished 9-4 last season, ending with a victory over Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl. UW will play its first three games at home in Camp Randall Stadium this season, beginning on Sept. 3 against Illinois State.
CLASS OF 2023 COMMITMENTS
BAYLOR BEARS
Matthew Klopfenstein (TE) - Horizon
BOISE STATE BRONCOS
Wyatt Milkovic (LB) - Basha
OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS
Jack Endean (OT) - Tanque Verde
OREGON DUCKS
Cole Martin (CB) - Basha
WISCONSIN BADGERS
James Durand (OG) - Basha