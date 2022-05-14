Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 5/14

UPDATED: 5/14/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 370 players from the Class of 2022 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

The recruitment of A'Mauri Washington continues to build. Washington State became the eighth Pac-12 school to make an offer as it did so on Saturday. Washington is a 6-5, 295-pound defensive tackle at Chandler. He was a key part of the Wolves' defense last season with 42 tackles, six sacks, and two forced fumbles. A national recruit, Washington now holds two dozen offers, including ones from LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Florida State. He shows a great first step and displays ability both as a defender of the run and as a pass rusher. Washington State held its Crimson & Gray Game last month in Pullman. It came down to a 50-yard pass completion on the final play to give the Crimson team a 56-51 win. That concluded spring practices for the Cougars, who begin the 2022 season with a home game against Idaho in the Battle of the Palouse, which dates back to 1894. WSU has won the last nine meetings between the two schools, dating back to 2000. Washington State and Idaho are separated by just eight miles on State Route 270. Wazzu went 7-6 last year and played in the Sun Bowl in El Paso.

On the other side of Arizona Avenue, this week brought a new Power Five offer for Genesis Smith of Hamilton. He received it from Iowa State on Monday. The 6-2, 185-pound safety had 40 tackles and intercepted four passes for the Huskies. Smith stayed busy during the spring by joining the track team. He competed in both the high jump and long jump taking first-place honors in the former at both the Hohokam Warrior and the Chandler City Meet in April. His personal best is his height of 6-foot-2. Fans in Arizona are quite familiar with Iowa State as another Chandler District alum, Brock Purdy, just finished his career with the Cyclones and was drafted by the 49ers in the seventh round. Purdy was the fourth ISU player to hear his name called, a record for the school in the modern seven-round NFL Draft. Like Washington State, Iowa State finished at 7-6 last season. The Cyclones went bowling in Orlando at the Cheez-It Bowl.

Liberty defensive end My'Keil Gardner got offer number 20 on Wednesday and it was another big one, coming from the University of Michigan. Gardner is rated a four-star by Rivals and was a top performer at the Under Armour Camp in March in Los Angeles. Gardner shows strong footwork, can turn the corner at his size (6-2, 275) and is relentless. He tallied 86 tackles to go with his 10 sacks as the Lions made the Open Division playoffs for the second straight year. Michigan went a perfect 7-0 at home at The Big House in Ann Arbor last year. The Wolverines will play at home the entire month of September (four games) starting with Colorado State on Sept. 3. UM went 12-2 overall and played in the College Football Playoff for the first time.

Here's the rest of the offers since last Sunday (5/8):

Red Mountain wide receiver Lenox Lawson received an offer from Washington State.

Mesa Mountain View tight end Jackson Bowers received an offer from Texas.

Chaparral defensive end Gavin Geweniger received offers from Colorado, Northwestern, and Boise State.

Desert Edge offensive tackle Kaleb Jackson-Carter received his first offers from San Diego State and Idaho.

Hamilton wide receiver Tre Spivey received an offer from San Diego State.

Hamilton linebacker Taye Brown received offers from San Diego State, Georgetown, and Northern Arizona.

Perry defensive end Aiden Herring received an offer from Weber State (Utah).

Trevor Browne defensive end Ralph Bernard received his first offer from Northern Arizona.

Queen Creek linebacker Porter Reynolds received an offer from Northern Arizona.

Mountain Ridge defensive end Jason Kirkland received an offer from Cornell (N.Y.).

Basha center Ryan Blum received offers from Georgetown and Northern Colorado.

Pinnacle wide receiver Myles Libman received an offer from Georgetown.

Heritage Academy Mesa tight end Kyle Nelson received his first offer from Idaho State.

Heritage Academy Mesa defensive end Josh Morin received his first offer from Idaho State.

Desert Mountain defensive end Nolan Clement received an offer from Idaho State.

Basha safety Jeremiah Vessel received an offer from Idaho.

Mountain Ridge cornerback Korey Johnson received his first offer from South Dakota School of Mines.

Chandler offensive guard Matthew Bass received his first offer from Adams State (Colo.).

Chandler offensive tackle Zarius Wells received his first offer from Adams State.

Chandler linebacker Dominic Hanger received an offer from Adams State.

Shadow Ridge offensive guard Logan Getejanc received his first offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).

St. Mary's offensive tackle Philip Maschue received his first offer from Jamestown (N. Dak.).



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.