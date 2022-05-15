Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 5/15

UPDATED: 5/15/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 370 players from the Class of 2022 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

During the first week of Arizona's showcase events, Jim Catanzaro spent the time checking out Arizona's talent from Tucson up to Mesa and at several other points in the Valley. The Lake Forest head coach extended offers to four players on Sunday. Receiving the offers from the Foresters were: Juma Kashanda, Braeden Belanger, Nicolas Martin, and Jace Nead. Kashanda is a 5-11, 180-pound safety at Chandler. After seeing limited time as a junior, he's ready to step in as the Wolves chase another state title. Belanger is a 5-8, 160-pound wide receiver at ALA-Gilbert North. In seven games for the Eagles, he caught 20 passes for 280 yards. Martin is a 6-4, 285-pound offensive guard at Chandler. A teammate of Kashanda, Martin will be protecting new quarterback Dylan Raiola, Chandler's new quarterback, and an Ohio State commit for the Class of '24. Nead is a 5-11, 170-pound safety at Highland. He is planning a trip to Utah in June for camps at Utah State, BYU, Utah, and Dixie State. Lake Forest, located near Chicago, went a perfect 9-0 in Midwest Conference (Div. III) play in 2021 to take the league title. The Foresters, who finished 10-1, made it to the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.