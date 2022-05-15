 ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 5/15
Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 5/15

Photo Courtesy of Paul Mason Photography
Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Lake Forest offers Chandler safety Kashanda

UPDATED: 5/15/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 370 players from the Class of 2022 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

During the first week of Arizona's showcase events, Jim Catanzaro spent the time checking out Arizona's talent from Tucson up to Mesa and at several other points in the Valley. The Lake Forest head coach extended offers to four players on Sunday. Receiving the offers from the Foresters were: Juma Kashanda, Braeden Belanger, Nicolas Martin, and Jace Nead. Kashanda is a 5-11, 180-pound safety at Chandler. After seeing limited time as a junior, he's ready to step in as the Wolves chase another state title. Belanger is a 5-8, 160-pound wide receiver at ALA-Gilbert North. In seven games for the Eagles, he caught 20 passes for 280 yards. Martin is a 6-4, 285-pound offensive guard at Chandler. A teammate of Kashanda, Martin will be protecting new quarterback Dylan Raiola, Chandler's new quarterback, and an Ohio State commit for the Class of '24. Nead is a 5-11, 170-pound safety at Highland. He is planning a trip to Utah in June for camps at Utah State, BYU, Utah, and Dixie State. Lake Forest, located near Chicago, went a perfect 9-0 in Midwest Conference (Div. III) play in 2021 to take the league title. The Foresters, who finished 10-1, made it to the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

CLASS OF 2023 OFFERS

Brendan Anderson - Mountain Ridge (QB): St. Thomas, Yale

Matthew Bass - Chandler (OG): Adams State

Braeden Belanger - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Lake Forest

Ralph Bernard - Trevor Browne (DE): Northern Arizona

Ryan Blum - Basha (C): Air Force, Central Michigan, Georgetown, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego

Jackson Bowers - Mesa Mountain View (TE): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, Texas, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Yale

Taye Brown - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, Georgetown, Idaho State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State

Deshaun Buchanan - Basha (RB): Arizona, Grambling State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State

Aidan Buggs - Casteel (OG): Whittier

John Butler - Saguaro (LB): Arizona

Jake Carbajal - Corona del Sol (OG): Northern State

Roch Cholowsky - Hamilton (QB/P): New Mexico State

Kavaughn Clark - Centennial (RB): Nevada, Northern Arizona

Nolan Clement - Desert Mountain (DE): Idaho State, Northern Iowa

Daniel Contreras - River Valley (OG): Arizona Christian

Zaccheus Cooper - Saguaro (RB): Alcorn State, Morgan State, New Mexico

Stephon Daily - Sierra Linda (WR): Army, Colorado State, Hawaii, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Washington State

Devon Dampier - Saguaro (QB): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Idaho State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Rice, South Dakota, Yale

Ryan Davis - O'Connor (DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona

Alex Doost - Mountain Ridge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Oregon State, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia

Layton Duncan - Brophy (WR): Idaho State, Morgan State, Nevada

James Durand - Basha (OG): Arizona, BYU, California, Colorado, Harvard, Indiana, Iowa State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Oregon State, Pennsylvania, Princeton, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, WISCONSIN, Yale

AJ Dutchover - Highland (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell

Joshua Dye - Williams Field (RB): Northern Arizona

Josiah Dye - Williams Field (CB): Air Force, Army, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Jack Endean - Tanque Verde (OT): Arizona, California, OKLAHOMA STATE

Deric English - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Florida State, Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri, Morgan State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Utah, Washington

Dominic Esposito - Higley (WR): Lake Forest

Shea Freibaum - Saguaro (LS): Marshall

My'Keil Gardner - Liberty (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin

Logan Getejanc - Shadow Ridge (OG): Lake Forest

Gavin Geweniger - Chaparral (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Nevada, Northwestern, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington, Washington State

Austin Glimpse - Sunrise Mountain (QB): Grinnell, Wesleyan

Carlos Griffin - Saguaro (CB): Army, Syracuse

Terrance Hall - Mountain Ridge (WR): Morgan State

Carter Hancock - Higley (WR): Michigan (preferred walk-on)

Dominic Hanger - Chandler (LB): Adams State, Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)

Aiden Herring - Perry (DE): Air Force, Army, Idaho, Idaho State, Lehigh, Nevada, Northern Arizona

Gavin Hogencamp - River Valley (QB): Arizona Christian

Kaleb Jackson-Carter - Desert Edge (OT): Idaho, San Diego State

Mitch Jensen - ALA-Queen Creek (RB/LB): Northern State

Damian Jiles - Cactus (RB): Montana Tech

Korey Johnson - Mountain Ridge (CB): South Dakota School of Mines

Braeden Kaczmarek - Red Mountain (DE): Air Force

Sirri Kandiyeli - Mesa Mountain View (OT): Arizona State, Cornell, Lehigh, New Mexico State, Pennsylvania

Juma Kashanda - Chandler (SS): Lake Forest

Jason Kirkland - Mountain Ridge (DE): Butler, Cornell, Morehead State, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas (Minn.), Valparaiso

Matthew Klopfenstein - Horizon (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, BAYLOR, Buffalo, California, Colorado, Houston, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Massachusetts, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tennessee, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Ja'Kobi Lane - Red Mountain (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, San Jose State

Lenox Lawson - Red Mountain (WR): Central Michigan, Idaho State, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa, Southern Utah, Washington State

Cooper LeDuc - Hamilton (CB): New Mexico State

Myles Libman - Pinnacle (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Columbia, Georgetown, Idaho State, Pennsylvania, Portland State, Princeton

Caleb Lomu - Highland (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Indiana, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State

Cole Martin - Basha (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, San Jose State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Nicolas Martin - Chandler (OG): Adams State, Graceland, Lake Forest

Philip Maschue - St. Mary's (OT) - Jamestown

Gianni Mascolino - Cooldige (QB): Washington

Sean Mathews - Thunderbird (LB): Grinnell

Kaiden McCarty - Eastmark (FS): Ottawa

Alex McLaughlin - Hamilton (LB): Army, Illinois State, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, Western Illinois

Wyatt Milkovic - Basha (LB): Army, BOISE STATE, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Aaron Monroe Jr. - Centennial (CB): Arizona Christian

Josh Morin - Heritage Academy Mesa (DE): Idaho State

Tyler Mustain - Pusch Ridge (LB): Northern Arizona

Jace Nead - Highland (FS): Lake Forest

Kyle Nelson - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): Idaho State

Andereya Nsubuga Jr. - Chandler (CB): Portland State

Elijah Paige - Pinnacle (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, Stanford, Tennessee, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Keona Peat - Corona del Sol (OG): Fort Valley State, Johnson C. Smith, Lincoln (Calif.)

Porter Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Colorado, Eastern Washington, Washington State

Dylan Roberts - Centennial (DT): Arizona, California, Colorado, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Washington State

Levi Robins - Saguaro (CB): Columbia

Duce Robinson - Pinnacle (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Clemson, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, New Mexico, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Jose State, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington

Dorae Scott - Basha (WR): New Mexico State

Cole Shivers - Saguaro (CB): Arizona, Boise State, Buffalo, Colorado, Florida State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Nevada, Northwestern, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin

Tyson Simmons - Basha (DE): Air Force, Nevada

Genesis Smith - Hamilton (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Iowa State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, San Diego State, Utah State, Washington State

Tre' Spivey - Hamilton (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin

Griffin Stalfort - Hamilton (LS): New Mexico State

Richard Stallworth - Yuma Catholic (QB): Adams State

Mason Stromstad - Marcos de Niza (FS): Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Whittier

Nick Switzer - Hamilton (RB): New Mexico State

Viliani Tongotea - Buckeye (RB): Arizona Christian

Jeremiah Vessel - Basha (S): Arizona State, Boise State, Buffalo, Colorado, Columbia, Florida International, Grambling State, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Liberty, Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana Tech, Louisville, Memphis, Michigan State, Mississippi State, New Mexico State, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh, SMU, Southern, Tulane, Virginia

Blake Ware - O'Connor (LB): Lake Forest, Puget Sound

A'Mauri Washington - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State

Demari Washington - Centennial (FS): Army, Colorado

Pierson Watson - Coconino (LB): Nevada, Northern Arizona, South Dakota

Will Way - Pusch Ridge (OT/DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota

Zarius Wells - Chandler (OT): Adams State

Jaron Winters - Mountain Ridge (C): Mayville State

Tanner Wood - River Valley (LB/RB): Arizona Christian

Northwestern gets commitment from Centennial DL Dylan Jett Roberts

UPDATED: 5/15/22

Following a weekend visit to the Northwestern campus, Centennial defensive tackle Dylan Jett Roberts announced his commitment to the Wildcats.

Roberts, who is heading into his third year as a starter for the Coyotes, finished with 50 tackles and four sacks last season. He was one of four prospects nationally to commit to Northwestern on Sunday giving the school a total of 10 from the 2023 class.

"The coaching staff and the family they have there," Roberts cited as reasons in a text message of what made the difference for him. "Everyone is on one mission. Everyone has the same mindset, and I just loved the area."

Roberts received his offer from NU in March. He chose the Wildcats over offers from five other schools. The 6-3, 285-pound lineman is rated as a three-star from Rivals. With the temperature in Peoria soaring over 100 this weekend, it was a very nice 73 degrees in Evanston, Illinois (a suburb of Chicago) for his visit.

In his commitment message on social media, Roberts thanked Centennial head coach Richard Taylor for teaching him good character and being a positive role model.

Northwestern will kick off its 2022 season in Dublin, Ireland with its first international game. It will be part of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, but will also be a Big Ten Conference game against Nebraska on Aug. 27. The Wildcats finished 3-9 last season. In September, NU will have non-conference home games against Duke, Southern Illinois, and Miami (Ohio).

CLASS OF 2023 COMMITMENTS

BAYLOR BEARS

Matthew Klopfenstein (TE) - Horizon

BOISE STATE BRONCOS

Wyatt Milkovic (LB) - Basha

NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS

Dylan Roberts (DT) - Centennial

OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS

Jack Endean (OT) - Tanque Verde

OREGON DUCKS

Cole Martin (CB) - Basha

WISCONSIN BADGERS

James Durand (OG) - Basha

