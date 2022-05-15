Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 5/15
Lake Forest offers Chandler safety Kashanda
UPDATED: 5/15/22
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 370 players from the Class of 2022 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
During the first week of Arizona's showcase events, Jim Catanzaro spent the time checking out Arizona's talent from Tucson up to Mesa and at several other points in the Valley. The Lake Forest head coach extended offers to four players on Sunday. Receiving the offers from the Foresters were: Juma Kashanda, Braeden Belanger, Nicolas Martin, and Jace Nead. Kashanda is a 5-11, 180-pound safety at Chandler. After seeing limited time as a junior, he's ready to step in as the Wolves chase another state title. Belanger is a 5-8, 160-pound wide receiver at ALA-Gilbert North. In seven games for the Eagles, he caught 20 passes for 280 yards. Martin is a 6-4, 285-pound offensive guard at Chandler. A teammate of Kashanda, Martin will be protecting new quarterback Dylan Raiola, Chandler's new quarterback, and an Ohio State commit for the Class of '24. Nead is a 5-11, 170-pound safety at Highland. He is planning a trip to Utah in June for camps at Utah State, BYU, Utah, and Dixie State. Lake Forest, located near Chicago, went a perfect 9-0 in Midwest Conference (Div. III) play in 2021 to take the league title. The Foresters, who finished 10-1, made it to the playoffs for the first time since 2002.
This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2023 OFFERS
Brendan Anderson - Mountain Ridge (QB): St. Thomas, Yale
Matthew Bass - Chandler (OG): Adams State
Braeden Belanger - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Lake Forest
Ralph Bernard - Trevor Browne (DE): Northern Arizona
Ryan Blum - Basha (C): Air Force, Central Michigan, Georgetown, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego
Jackson Bowers - Mesa Mountain View (TE): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, Texas, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Yale
Taye Brown - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, Georgetown, Idaho State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Deshaun Buchanan - Basha (RB): Arizona, Grambling State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State
Aidan Buggs - Casteel (OG): Whittier
John Butler - Saguaro (LB): Arizona
Jake Carbajal - Corona del Sol (OG): Northern State
Roch Cholowsky - Hamilton (QB/P): New Mexico State
Kavaughn Clark - Centennial (RB): Nevada, Northern Arizona
Nolan Clement - Desert Mountain (DE): Idaho State, Northern Iowa
Daniel Contreras - River Valley (OG): Arizona Christian
Zaccheus Cooper - Saguaro (RB): Alcorn State, Morgan State, New Mexico
Stephon Daily - Sierra Linda (WR): Army, Colorado State, Hawaii, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Washington State
Devon Dampier - Saguaro (QB): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Idaho State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Rice, South Dakota, Yale
Ryan Davis - O'Connor (DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona
Alex Doost - Mountain Ridge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Oregon State, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia
Layton Duncan - Brophy (WR): Idaho State, Morgan State, Nevada
James Durand - Basha (OG): Arizona, BYU, California, Colorado, Harvard, Indiana, Iowa State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Oregon State, Pennsylvania, Princeton, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, WISCONSIN, Yale
AJ Dutchover - Highland (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell
Joshua Dye - Williams Field (RB): Northern Arizona
Josiah Dye - Williams Field (CB): Air Force, Army, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Jack Endean - Tanque Verde (OT): Arizona, California, OKLAHOMA STATE
Deric English - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Florida State, Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri, Morgan State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Utah, Washington
Dominic Esposito - Higley (WR): Lake Forest
Shea Freibaum - Saguaro (LS): Marshall
My'Keil Gardner - Liberty (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin
Logan Getejanc - Shadow Ridge (OG): Lake Forest
Gavin Geweniger - Chaparral (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Nevada, Northwestern, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington, Washington State
Austin Glimpse - Sunrise Mountain (QB): Grinnell, Wesleyan
Carlos Griffin - Saguaro (CB): Army, Syracuse
Terrance Hall - Mountain Ridge (WR): Morgan State
Carter Hancock - Higley (WR): Michigan (preferred walk-on)
Dominic Hanger - Chandler (LB): Adams State, Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)
Aiden Herring - Perry (DE): Air Force, Army, Idaho, Idaho State, Lehigh, Nevada, Northern Arizona
Gavin Hogencamp - River Valley (QB): Arizona Christian
Kaleb Jackson-Carter - Desert Edge (OT): Idaho, San Diego State
Mitch Jensen - ALA-Queen Creek (RB/LB): Northern State
Damian Jiles - Cactus (RB): Montana Tech
Korey Johnson - Mountain Ridge (CB): South Dakota School of Mines
Braeden Kaczmarek - Red Mountain (DE): Air Force
Sirri Kandiyeli - Mesa Mountain View (OT): Arizona State, Cornell, Lehigh, New Mexico State, Pennsylvania
Juma Kashanda - Chandler (SS): Lake Forest
Jason Kirkland - Mountain Ridge (DE): Butler, Cornell, Morehead State, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas (Minn.), Valparaiso
Matthew Klopfenstein - Horizon (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, BAYLOR, Buffalo, California, Colorado, Houston, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Massachusetts, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tennessee, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Ja'Kobi Lane - Red Mountain (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, San Jose State
Lenox Lawson - Red Mountain (WR): Central Michigan, Idaho State, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa, Southern Utah, Washington State
Cooper LeDuc - Hamilton (CB): New Mexico State
Myles Libman - Pinnacle (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Columbia, Georgetown, Idaho State, Pennsylvania, Portland State, Princeton
Caleb Lomu - Highland (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Indiana, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State
Cole Martin - Basha (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, San Jose State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Nicolas Martin - Chandler (OG): Adams State, Graceland, Lake Forest
Philip Maschue - St. Mary's (OT) - Jamestown
Gianni Mascolino - Cooldige (QB): Washington
Sean Mathews - Thunderbird (LB): Grinnell
Kaiden McCarty - Eastmark (FS): Ottawa
Alex McLaughlin - Hamilton (LB): Army, Illinois State, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, Western Illinois
Wyatt Milkovic - Basha (LB): Army, BOISE STATE, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Aaron Monroe Jr. - Centennial (CB): Arizona Christian
Josh Morin - Heritage Academy Mesa (DE): Idaho State
Tyler Mustain - Pusch Ridge (LB): Northern Arizona
Jace Nead - Highland (FS): Lake Forest
Kyle Nelson - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): Idaho State
Andereya Nsubuga Jr. - Chandler (CB): Portland State
Elijah Paige - Pinnacle (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, Stanford, Tennessee, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Keona Peat - Corona del Sol (OG): Fort Valley State, Johnson C. Smith, Lincoln (Calif.)
Porter Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Colorado, Eastern Washington, Washington State
Dylan Roberts - Centennial (DT): Arizona, California, Colorado, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Washington State
Levi Robins - Saguaro (CB): Columbia
Duce Robinson - Pinnacle (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Clemson, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, New Mexico, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Jose State, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Dorae Scott - Basha (WR): New Mexico State
Cole Shivers - Saguaro (CB): Arizona, Boise State, Buffalo, Colorado, Florida State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Nevada, Northwestern, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin
Tyson Simmons - Basha (DE): Air Force, Nevada
Genesis Smith - Hamilton (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Iowa State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, San Diego State, Utah State, Washington State
Tre' Spivey - Hamilton (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin
Griffin Stalfort - Hamilton (LS): New Mexico State
Richard Stallworth - Yuma Catholic (QB): Adams State
Mason Stromstad - Marcos de Niza (FS): Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Whittier
Nick Switzer - Hamilton (RB): New Mexico State
Viliani Tongotea - Buckeye (RB): Arizona Christian
Jeremiah Vessel - Basha (S): Arizona State, Boise State, Buffalo, Colorado, Columbia, Florida International, Grambling State, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Liberty, Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana Tech, Louisville, Memphis, Michigan State, Mississippi State, New Mexico State, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh, SMU, Southern, Tulane, Virginia
Blake Ware - O'Connor (LB): Lake Forest, Puget Sound
A'Mauri Washington - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Demari Washington - Centennial (FS): Army, Colorado
Pierson Watson - Coconino (LB): Nevada, Northern Arizona, South Dakota
Will Way - Pusch Ridge (OT/DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota
Zarius Wells - Chandler (OT): Adams State
Jaron Winters - Mountain Ridge (C): Mayville State
Tanner Wood - River Valley (LB/RB): Arizona Christian
Northwestern gets commitment from Centennial DL Dylan Jett Roberts
UPDATED: 5/15/22
Following a weekend visit to the Northwestern campus, Centennial defensive tackle Dylan Jett Roberts announced his commitment to the Wildcats.
Roberts, who is heading into his third year as a starter for the Coyotes, finished with 50 tackles and four sacks last season. He was one of four prospects nationally to commit to Northwestern on Sunday giving the school a total of 10 from the 2023 class.
"The coaching staff and the family they have there," Roberts cited as reasons in a text message of what made the difference for him. "Everyone is on one mission. Everyone has the same mindset, and I just loved the area."
Roberts received his offer from NU in March. He chose the Wildcats over offers from five other schools. The 6-3, 285-pound lineman is rated as a three-star from Rivals. With the temperature in Peoria soaring over 100 this weekend, it was a very nice 73 degrees in Evanston, Illinois (a suburb of Chicago) for his visit.
In his commitment message on social media, Roberts thanked Centennial head coach Richard Taylor for teaching him good character and being a positive role model.
Northwestern will kick off its 2022 season in Dublin, Ireland with its first international game. It will be part of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, but will also be a Big Ten Conference game against Nebraska on Aug. 27. The Wildcats finished 3-9 last season. In September, NU will have non-conference home games against Duke, Southern Illinois, and Miami (Ohio).
CLASS OF 2023 COMMITMENTS
BAYLOR BEARS
Matthew Klopfenstein (TE) - Horizon
BOISE STATE BRONCOS
Wyatt Milkovic (LB) - Basha
NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS
Dylan Roberts (DT) - Centennial
OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS
Jack Endean (OT) - Tanque Verde
OREGON DUCKS
Cole Martin (CB) - Basha
WISCONSIN BADGERS
James Durand (OG) - Basha