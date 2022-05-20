Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 5/20

UPDATED: 5/20/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 380 players from the Class of 2022 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

It's been a busy two weeks of showcases in Arizona with many college coaches coming through. We're seeing a steady flow of offers from these in-person reviews of Arizona's high school football talent!



The Power Five offers continue to roll in for A'Mauri Washington. The 6-5, 295-pound Chandler defensive tackle received an offer on Friday from Florida. Washington explodes off the line and has athleticism to go with that size. He had 42 tackles to go with six sacks and a pair of forced fumbles for the Wolves last season. Washington has June official visits planned for Oklahoma and Michigan State. He has also been invited to the Under Armour All-American Bowl. Florida will play a regular season night game on a Friday for the first time since 1961 this fall. That will be for the Sunshine Showdown on the night after Thanksgiving against Florida State. The Gators will be looking for a third straight win over their in-state rivals in a game that will be televised nationally by ABC and will kick off at 5:30 p.m. (Arizona Time). Florida, which finished 6-7 and played in the Gasparilla Bowl in Tampa, will open its season at home on Sept. 3 against Utah.

O'Connor was led in sacks last year by Ryan Davis. The defensive end collected an offer on Friday from South Dakota. Davis had 26 tackles and 6.5 sacks in his junior year for the Eagles, who rebounded from a 1-4 start to win five straight taking the 6A Southwest Region, and qualifying for the playoffs. Davis is 6-4, 240, and recently did a power clean lift of 275. In the offseason, Davis traveled to Miami to play in a 7-on-7 tournament with True Buzz West Coast. South Dakota was ranked No. 20 in the final AFCA poll for FCS teams. The Coyotes went 7-5, which included a 5-3 mark in the Missouri Valley Football Conference. USD made it to the playoffs for the second time in its history. South Dakota will challenge itself against the Big 12 with a season opener at Kansas State on Sept. 3.



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.