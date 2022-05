Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 5/26

UPDATED: 5/26/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 380 players from the Class of 2022 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

It was a busy two weeks of showcases in Arizona with many college coaches coming through. We're seeing a steady flow of offers from these in-person reviews of Arizona's high school football talent!



Yale became the second Ivy League school to make an offer to Perry defensive end Aiden Herring on Thursday. He checks in at 6-3, 260 pounds, and is an outstanding edge rusher. With his 57 tackles and 12 sacks, Herring was selected to the Second Team All-6A Premier Region. He's working hard as his recruitment has blown up this spring. Herring now has 11 Division I offers. This summer, he's learning a new style and system with new head coach Joseph Ortiz. Yale will be playing its 149th season of football this fall. The Bulldogs will kick it off on Sept. 17 at Holy Cross (Mass.). The home opener in New Haven, Conn. will come against an opponent that Yale hasn't seen before - Howard (D.C.). The Bulldogs finished 5-5 last year overall and 4-3 in Ivy League play.



Here's the rest of the offers from Thursday:

ALA-Queen Creek offensive guard Sione Sekona received his first offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).

Sunnyside safety Mekhi Gaskin received his first offer from Doane (Neb.).

ALA-Queen Creek offensive guard Matt Blau received his first offer from Lake Forest.

Canyon del Oro running back Ethan Krominga received offers from St. Norbert (Wisc.) and Lake Forest.

Sunrise Mountain quarterback Austin Glimpse received an offer from South Dakota School of Mines.

Arizona College Prep center Marco Palafox received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Hamilton cornerback Cooper LeDuc received an offer from St. Norbert.

Saguaro running back Zaccheus Cooper received an offer from Utah Tech.

Hamilton wide receiver Jaxon Haynes received an offer from Lake Forest.

Salpointe safety Mason Quitugua-Sanchez received an offer from St. Norbert.

Brophy linebacker Strider Aston received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Williams Field cornerback Josiah Dye received an offer from North Dakota.

Cactus running back Damian Jiles received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Hamilton linebacker Alex McLaughlin received an offer from St. Thomas (Minn.).

Pusch Ridge linebacker Jack Butler received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Centennial kicker Brysen Gardner received his first offers from Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls, Ripon (Wisc.), Presentation (S. Dak.), and Ottawa.

Chandler safety Juma Kashanda received an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls.

Pusch Ridge linebacker Drew Klingman received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

ALA-Queen Creek kicker Draysen Hatch received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Mountain Ridge defensive end Jason Kirkland received an offer from San Diego.

Mountain Ridge cornerback Korey Johnson received an offer from St. Thomas.

Canyon del Oro wide receiver Zack Rogowski received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Horizon safety Mason VanDerToorn received an offer from St. Norbert.

Perry cornerback CJ Snowden received his first offer from St. Norbert.



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.