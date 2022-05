Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 5/27

UPDATED: 5/27/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 380 players from the Class of 2022 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

The Chandler offense pounded out more than 5,000 yards of offense last season with 2,016 of it coming on the ground. One of the guys up front was Matthew Bass. The 6-4, 300-pound offensive guard received an offer from Lake Forest on Friday. Bass and the rest of his O-Linemen have been killing it in the weight room this offseason as they prepare to protect new quarterback Dylan Raiola. He carries a 4.4 GPA and this is his second offer of the month. Lake Forest (10-1 in 2021) comes in as the defending champion of the Midwest Conference (Div. III). The Foresters will open at home (near Chicago) on Sept. 3 against Wisconsin Lutheran. LFC made its second trip to the playoffs in school history, and first since 2002, last season.

St. Norbert College in Wisconsin has been making its presence known with several offers over the past week. The latest was on Friday to Marco Palafox, a center at Arizona College Prep. The 6-1, 270-pound lineman was a First Team All-3A Metro East Region selection last season. Palafox has handled the academic challenge at ACP well as he carries a 3.9 GPA. St. Norbert named a new defensive coordinator last month. Charlie Drewek has taken the position after spending the past two seasons at Northwestern as the defensive analyst and as an operations assistant. SNC won its last three games in 2021 to finish even up at 5-5. In those three Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference (Div. III) games, the Green Knights outscored their opposition, 181-28.

Arizona Christian has excitement building in its program as it is coming off a successful season and held a Junior Day in April. After the coaches checked out many high schools across the state during Spring Ball, the offers are starting to come. The latest was on Friday to Jake Weidinger, a wide receiver at Flagstaff. The 6-3, 195-pound pass catcher was a First Team All-4A Grand Canyon Region selection last season after grabbing 25 receptions for 420 yards and scoring three touchdowns. Weidinger is a three-sport athlete (basketball & hockey) that is also well-rounded (3.8 GPA). Arizona Christian, located in Glendale, went 8-2 last season and ended up ranked No. 20 in the final NAIA poll. The Firestorm will open the 2022 season at home on Sept. 3 against Texas Wesleyan.



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.