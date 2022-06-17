Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 6/16

UPDATED: 6/16/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 380 players from the Class of 2022 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.

Hamilton linebackers Alex McLaughlin and Taye Brown each received their first Power Five offers last Sunday from Arizona. McLaughlin is a 6-2, 195-pounder that was a First Team All-6A Premier Region selection. He had 80 tackles and two sacks for the Huskies, who reached the Open Division semifinals last year. McLaughlin ran track last spring and clocked an 11.29 in the Chandler City Meet. Brown is a 6-3, 220-pound defender that made Second Team All-Region. He totaled 75 tackles and five sacks for HHS last season. Brown took part in the University of Arizona camp over the weekend and was offered by defensive coordinator Johnny Nansen. The Arizona Athletic Department is hosting a Juneteenth Shoe Drive this Saturday at the McKale Center ticket office. They are accepting donations of new and gently-used kid and adult shoes. Donations will go to those who are needy in the Tucson area. The Wildcat football team opens its season on Sept. 3 at San Diego State. CBS will have the game at 12:30 p.m. Arizona finished 1-11 last year.

McLaughlin added an offer from Weber State on Monday. Weber State is one of five Big Sky Conference teams ranked by Athlon Sports, and the Wildcats are rated at No. 13. WSU will open at home for just the second time in the past 10 years on Thursday, Sept. 1 against Western Oregon. Weber State (6-5 in 2021) has five all-conference players returning. Weber's last game of the regular season is on Nov. 19 in Flagstaff against Northern Arizona.

Brown tacked on an offer from Idaho on Tuesday. Idaho, also a member of the Big Sky Conference, has started summer conditioning drills. Fall camp will begin the first week of August and the Vandals open their season on Sept. 3 at Washington State. Idaho (4-7 last season) misses Weber State in 2022, but will also go to Flagstaff to face NAU. That game is Sept. 24 and begins conference play for UI.

McLaughlin continues to stack offers and did so with two more Pac-12 offers on Tuesday and Wednesday from Washington State and Colorado, respectively. Washington State had 10 players named to Preseason All-Pac-12 teams by Athlon Sports. The Cougars' opener against Idaho will be shown by the Pac-12 Network at 6:30 p.m. The following week will bring a bigger audience as WSU (7-6 in 2021) plays in Madison against Wisconsin on Sept. 10 for a 12:30 p.m. kickoff on FOX. Colorado opens its season at home in Boulder on Friday, Sept. 2 against TCU. ESPN will have that one nationally at 7 p.m. This will be the eighth time the Buffaloes have opened their season on a Friday night (a night normally reserved for high school football). CU (4-8 last season) doesn't have Washington State on the slate for '22, but will play both Arizona schools. Colorado travels to Tucson to face Arizona on Oct. 1 and will celebrate its homecoming later in the month on Oct. 29 against Arizona State.



Here's the rest of the offers since last Friday (6/10):

Willow Canyon running back Brady Ferris received an offer from Jamestown (N. Dak.).

Brophy running back David Lopez received his first offer from Jamestown.

Arizona College Prep center Marco Palafox received an offer from Jamestown.

Red Mountain wide receiver Lenox Lawson received an offer from Montana State.

Hamilton safety Genesis Smith received an offer from Tulane.

Arizona College Prep wide receiver Jake Hoel received offers from Jamestown and Arizona Christian.

Highland cornerback Ezekiel Nautu received his first offers from Presentation (S. Dak.) and Grinnell (Iowa).

Saguaro long snapper Shea Freibaum received an offer from San Jose State.

Mesquite linebacker Maddox Montoya received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Arizona College Prep safety Jerron Salazar received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Willow Canyon long snapper Ryan Carter received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Pinnacle wide receiver Myles Libman received offers from Idaho and Dartmouth (N.H.).

Liberty long snapper Tucker Allred received his first offers from Wisconsin-River Falls and St. Olaf (Minn.).

O'Connor defensive end Ryan Davis received offers from Nevada and Kansas State.

Hamilton wide receiver Jaxon Haynes received offers from Northern State (S. Dak.), South Dakota School of Mines, and Augustana (S. Dak.).

Shadow Ridge offensive guard Logan Getejanc received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

O'Connor long snapper David Bird received his first offer from California.

Desert Edge offensive tackle Na'Jai Lewis received his first offers from Hastings (Neb.) and Arizona Christian.

Mesa Mountain View offensive tackle Sirri Kandiyeli received an offer from Harvard.

Chandler safety Juma Kashandu received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

Desert Edge running back Christopher Cordero received his first offers from Arizona Christian and Wisconsin-River Falls.

Millennium linebacker Daniel Delponte received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Perry offensive guard Marc O'Bannon received an offer from Northern State.

Cactus running back Damian Jiles received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Williams Field wide receiver Briton Stanton received his first offer from Presentation.

Chandler offensive guard Nicolas Martin received an offer from St. Olaf.

Queen Creek linebacker Porter Reynolds received an offer from Weber State (Utah).

Millennium safety Dameon Draper received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Hamilton linebacker Will Short received his first offer from Presentation.

Casa Grande center Valentine Espinoza received his first offer from Presentation.

Casa Grande defensive end Grant Johnson received his first offers from Presentation and Presbyterian (S. Car.).

Campo Verde cornerback Nate Gomez received an offer from Presentation.

Marcos de Niza offensive tackle Elian Ruiz received an offer from Presentation.

Marcos de Niza wide receiver Dylan Maza received his first offer from Presentation.

Arizona College Prep quarterback Jayden Diaz received offers from Jamestown and Concordia College (Minn.).

Hamilton offensive guard William Ralls received his first offer from Presentation.

Hamilton linebacker Aaron Loughran received an offer from Presentation.

Basha defensive end Tyson Simmons received an offer from Navy.

Hamilton safety Asher Kroschel received his first offer from Presentation.

Coconino linebacker Pierson Watson received offers from BYU and Weber State.

Hamilton offensive guard Daniel Rea received his first offer from Presentation.

Marcos de Niza wide receiver Jamaal Young received an offer from Presentation.

Hamilton cornerback Emyson Edmonds received his first offer from Presentation.

Hamilton safety Michael Shinkle received his first offer from Presentation.

Hamilton cornerback Cooper LeDuc received an offer from Albion (Mich.).

Red Mountain wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane received an offer from Auburn.

Verrado safety Juan Virgen Jr. received his first offer from Whittier (Calif.).

Desert Vista linebacker Antonio Delgado received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Campo Verde offensive tackle Carson Cagle received his first offer from Presentation.

Valley Vista wide receiver Blaise Nelson received offers from Northern Arizona and South Dakota School of Mines.

Desert Vista cornerback Max Grady received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Desert Vista offensive guard Carson Routhier received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

O'Connor wide receiver Rovelle Smith received his first offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

Desert Vista defensive end Sebastian Perez received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Desert Vista defensive end Jaden Humphrey received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Desert Vista offensive guard Derek Staples received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Corona del Sol defensive end Matthew Orthmann received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

Campo Verde defensive tackle Clayton Hughes received an offer from Crown (Minn.).

Marana Mountain View center Dallas Kroh received his first offer from Puget Sound (Wash.).

Saguaro wide receiver Chris Nimcheski received his first offer from South Dakota School of Mines.

Salpointe defensive end Damian Coley received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Salpointe running back Dailan Goodman received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Williams Field safety Isaac Anderson received an offer from St. Olaf.

Tolleson wide receiver Demarion Postell received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Tolleson wide receiver Clinton Moindi received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Chandler offensive guard Matthew Bass received an offer from Washington Univ. (Mo.).

Tolleson offensive guard Mekhi Godlove received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Tolleson offensive lineman Jesus Jacobo received his first offer from Arizona Christian.



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.