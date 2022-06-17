Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 6/18

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Saturday brought a new offer for O'Connor defensive end Ryan Davis . The 6-4, 240-pound lineman collected it from Boise State. Davis had 26 tackles and led the Eagles with 6.5 sacks. He was recognized as a Second Team selection for the 6A Southwest Region. Davis is preparing to start for O'Connor for a third straight year. This offer from the Broncos puts Davis in double digits with 10. Earlier this week, he went on an unofficial visit to another Mountain West school - San Diego State. Five players from Boise State were named to the Phil Steele preseason All-Mountain West team. All 12 of the Broncos games will be picked up by national television. The season begins on Sept. 3 with a late kickoff (7:30 p.m.) at Oregon State with the game shown on ESPN. It's the second straight year BSU will open on that network. A pair of September games against New Mexico (Sept. 9) and San Diego State (Sept. 30) were shifted to Fridays. Boise State went 7-5 last year marking its 24th consecutive winning season. It's the longest all-time streak by a Group of Five conference member.

Spring ball in May coincided with a showcase event for the Tempe District schools. Marcos de Niza safety/wide receiver Mason Stromstad displayed his talent during that evening. He received his first offer since the event (and fourth overall) on Friday from South Dakota School of Mines. Stromstad has built himself into a cornerstone on defense with a team-leading 74 tackles last season along with five sacks from the outside linebacker position. Flip him around to offense, and he led the Padres in receiving with 37 catches for 482 yards and four touchdowns. Taking no plays off, Stromstad also returns kicks and even scored a TD on a blocked field goal. South Dakota Mines plays in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Div. II) and finished 6-5 last year. It was the Hardrockers' first winning season since 2015. South Dakota Mines will start the year with a trip to Missouri S&T on Thursday, Sept. 1. The finale will be on Nov. 12 and it will be Senior Day as the Hardrockers take on rival Chadron State (Neb.) in the Battle for the Eagle Rock Trophy in Rapid City.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 380 players from the Class of 2022 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 6/16/22

Three years ago, Notre Dame successfully recruited Tosh Baker, a lineman out of Pinnacle High School. The Fighting Irish have a commitment from another heralded Pioneer offensive lineman.



Elijah Paige, a 6-7, 305-pound offensive tackle, announced his commitment to Notre Dame last Friday. Paige was initially offered by the Irish in February and later went on an official visit the first weekend of June. The combination of high-level football and top academics has few equals.

"I'd say it was the mix of education and football," Paige said in a text message. "You won't find another place in the country where you can get an Ivy League-type of education and compete for a national title every year."



Paige was highly recruited, garnering offers from 34 schools, including Auburn, Oregon, Michigan, and Baylor. UCLA rated high on his list as he visited Westwood in May.



ESPN's College Gameday will make its first stop in Columbus, Ohio on Sept. 3 and Notre Dame will be there. The Fighting Irish play Ohio State at 4:30 p.m on ABC. Notre Dame finished 11-2 last season and played in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale.





Basha High School now has four senior players committed to colleges as Ryan Blum made his decision last Sunday to attend and play for Central Michigan.

The 6-2, 275-pound center was a Second Team All-6A Central Region selection after helping the Bears average 42.9 points and 445 yards per game en route to a perfect 10-0 regular season in 2021. Basha made the Open Division tournament for the first time.

Blum said he loved the family atmosphere among the coaches and players and felt an immediate connection with offensive line coach William Vlachos. Vlachos was a starting center at Alabama and won two national championships there.

"Coach Vlachos has nearly identical measureables to me," Blum said in a text message. "(Head) Coach (Jim) McElwain is really doing great things with the program, including beating Washington State in the Sun Bowl last year. I can really see myself contributing to help CMU win a MAC championship in the years to come."

Blum received his offer from the Chippewas in April and also held offers from seven other schools, including Air Force, New Mexico State, and Columbia.

Central Michigan (9-4 last season) has 10 players on Athlon Sports' All-Preseason MAC team. The Chippewas are scheduled to open their season on Thursday, Sept. 1 at Oklahoma State. FS1 will have the national broadcast at 4 p.m. In November, the MAC will once again stand out with some midweek games. Central Michigan will play on Wednesday for three straight weeks from Nov. 2-16 with games being shown on either ESPN2, ESPNU, or the CBS Sports Network.



After the Tolleson District missed out on a season in 2020, some players transferred out to other schools that got to experience Friday Night Lights in the pandemic year. Stephon Daily stayed put at Sierra Linda and helped the Bulldogs to their best season in history in 2021 while establishing himself as a top-flight receiver.

The offers came, and last Sunday, Daily committed to Colorado State following his official visit to the Fort Collins campus.

"The love and loyalty there," Daily said in a text message of his reasons for pledging to CSU. "They all were welcoming and made me feel as family. Also, being able to play a successful role in their offense as they like to throw the ball!".

The 6-4, 175-pound pass catcher made big plays as he rolled up 1,001 yards on 51 receptions (19.6 yards/catch). Sierra Linda, which had never won more than four games in any of its first 10 seasons, went 8-2 and won the 4A Copper Sky Region.

Daily received his offer from the Rams in late December. He competed on the track team in 2021 and cleared 6-8 in the high jump.

Colorado State will have a national audience for its opener on Sept. 3 at Michigan. ABC will have the broadcast at 9 a.m. Times have been set for five of the Rams' six home games and all five of those will kick off at 5 p.m. or earlier. The Homecoming contest will be on Oct. 15 against Utah State. CSU finished 3-9 last season (2-6 in the Mountain West Conference).



Northern Arizona has its first in-state commitment and he's a quarterback. Adam Damante is the first QB in the Class of '23 from Arizona to announce his college intentions. The ALA-Gilbert North dual-threat made it known on social media on Tuesday.

Damante, 6-2, 180, led the Eagles to the 3A semifinals last season with an 11-2 record. He completed 65 percent of his passes in his first year as a starter. He threw for 3,382 yards and 46 touchdowns. On the ground, Damante added 305 yards and another 5 TDs. Damante showed he has some speed on the track as well, posting an 11.05 last March in the Maurice Greene Invitational in Los Angeles.

NAU was the first school to offer Damante, doing so in May. He visited the Flagstaff campus last weekend. Damante also totes a 3.8 GPA.

The Lumberjacks have five quarterbacks on the current roster and three of them are from State 48. Niko Haen (Sunnyslope) and PJ London (Blue Ridge) are both redshirt freshmen and Angel Flores (Casa Grande) is a true freshman. The Lumberjacks play in the Big Sky Conference (FCS) and went 5-6 last year. This season begins in Tempe on Thursday, Sept. 1 against Arizona State. The Pac-12 Network will have the game at 7 p.m. as the Lumberjacks attempt to topple a Pac-12 team for the second straight year. Last season, NAU traveled to Tucson and defeated Arizona, 21-19.

