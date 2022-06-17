Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 6/18
Coveted O'Connor defensive end Ryan Davis secures Boise State offer
UPDATED: 6/18/22
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 380 players from the Class of 2022 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Spring ball in May coincided with a showcase event for the Tempe District schools. Marcos de Niza safety/wide receiver Mason Stromstad displayed his talent during that evening. He received his first offer since the event (and fourth overall) on Friday from South Dakota School of Mines. Stromstad has built himself into a cornerstone on defense with a team-leading 74 tackles last season along with five sacks from the outside linebacker position. Flip him around to offense, and he led the Padres in receiving with 37 catches for 482 yards and four touchdowns. Taking no plays off, Stromstad also returns kicks and even scored a TD on a blocked field goal. South Dakota Mines plays in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Div. II) and finished 6-5 last year. It was the Hardrockers' first winning season since 2015. South Dakota Mines will start the year with a trip to Missouri S&T on Thursday, Sept. 1. The finale will be on Nov. 12 and it will be Senior Day as the Hardrockers take on rival Chadron State (Neb.) in the Battle for the Eagle Rock Trophy in Rapid City.
Saturday brought a new offer for O'Connor defensive end Ryan Davis. The 6-4, 240-pound lineman collected it from Boise State. Davis had 26 tackles and led the Eagles with 6.5 sacks. He was recognized as a Second Team selection for the 6A Southwest Region. Davis is preparing to start for O'Connor for a third straight year. This offer from the Broncos puts Davis in double digits with 10. Earlier this week, he went on an unofficial visit to another Mountain West school - San Diego State. Five players from Boise State were named to the Phil Steele preseason All-Mountain West team. All 12 of the Broncos games will be picked up by national television. The season begins on Sept. 3 with a late kickoff (7:30 p.m.) at Oregon State with the game shown on ESPN. It's the second straight year BSU will open on that network. A pair of September games against New Mexico (Sept. 9) and San Diego State (Sept. 30) were shifted to Fridays. Boise State went 7-5 last year marking its 24th consecutive winning season. It's the longest all-time streak by a Group of Five conference member.
CLASS OF 2023 OFFERS
Christian Aguilar - Mountain Ridge (LB): Butler
Tucker Allred - Liberty (LS): St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brendan Anderson - Mountain Ridge (QB): St. Thomas, Yale
Isaac Anderson - Williams Field (SS): Jamestown, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls
Strider Aston - Brophy (LB): Arizona Christian
CJ Ballard - Saguaro (OT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Eli Barta - Mesa Mountain View (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Matthew Bass - Chandler (OG): Adams State, Lake Forest, Washington Univ. (Mo.).
Braeden Belanger - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Puget Sound
Ralph Bernard - Trevor Browne (DE): Colgate, Northern Arizona
David Bird - O'Connor (LS): California
Jadiem Birthwright - Pinnacle (S): Lake Forest
Matt Blau - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Lake Forest
Ryan Blum - Basha (C): Air Force, CENTRAL MICHIGAN, Columbia, Georgetown, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego
Caleb Botticello - Higley (DT): St. Norbert
Jackson Bowers - Mesa Mountain View (TE): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, Texas, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Yale
Sam Brown - Marana (WR): Jamestown, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Taye Brown - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Georgetown, Idaho, Idaho State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, South Dakota
Tre Brown - Mesa (WR): Arizona Christian, Hastings
Deshaun Buchanan - Basha (RB): Arizona, Grambling State, Idaho, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, Utah Tech
Vincent Buckles - Chandler (WR): Lake Forest
Aidan Buggs - Casteel (OG): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Whittier
Jack Butler - Pusch Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian, Hastings
John Butler - Saguaro (LB): Arizona, Idaho State, Northern Arizona
Carson Cagle - Campo Verde (OT): Presentation
Andrue Cannon - St. Mary's (TE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jake Carbajal - Corona del Sol (OG): Northern State
Tristan Carrera - Campo Verde (WR): Presentation
Ryan Carter - Willow Canyon (LS): Arizona Christian
Anthony Chacon - Centennial (OG): St. Olaf
Roch Cholowsky - Hamilton (QB/P): New Mexico State
Mason Chorak - Saguaro (DE): Idaho State
Kavaughn Clark - Centennial (RB): Nevada, Northern Arizona
Nolan Clement - Desert Mountain (DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Utah Tech
Damian Coley - Salpointe (DE): Arizona Christian
Daniel Contreras - River Valley (OG): Arizona Christian
Zachary Cook - Cesar Chavez (OL): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Western New Mexico
Christopher Cordero - Desert Edge (RB): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Shannon Coulter - Saguaro (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Vance Cooper - Paradise Honors (RB): Crown, Graceland, Presentation, St. Olaf
Zaccheus Cooper - Saguaro (RB): Alcorn State, Army, Idaho State, Montana State, Morgan State, New Mexico, Utah Tech
Myseth Currie - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Eastern New Mexico
Stephon Daily - Sierra Linda (WR): Army, COLORADO STATE, Hawaii, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Washington State
Adam Damante - ALA-Gilbert North (QB): NORTHERN ARIZONA
Devon Dampier - Saguaro (QB): Air Force, Alcorn State, Arizona, Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Idaho State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Rice, South Dakota, UTEP, Yale
Chandler Davis - Hamilton (DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona
Ryan Davis - O'Connor (DE): Boise State, Idaho State, Kansas State, Montana State, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, South Dakota, Washington State
Saxon Davison - Mountain Ridge (LB): St. Norbert
Antonio Delgado - Desert Vista (LB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Southwest Baptist, Wisconsin-River Falls
Daniel Delponte - Millennium (LB): Arizona Christian
Jayden Diaz - Arizona College Prep (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Presentation, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tysson Donnell - Cesar Chavez (DT): Arizona Christian
Alex Doost - Mountain Ridge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Oregon State, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia
Dameon Draper - Millennium (SS): Arizona Christian
David Drinen - Saguaro (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Layton Duncan - Brophy (WR): Idaho State, Montana State, Morgan State, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado
James Durand - Basha (OG): Arizona, BYU, California, Colorado, Harvard, Indiana, Iowa State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Oregon State, Pennsylvania, Princeton, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, WISCONSIN, Yale
AJ Dutchover - Highland (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Wisconsin-River Falls
Joshua Dye - Williams Field (RB): Northern Arizona
Josiah Dye - Williams Field (CB): Air Force, Army, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Emyson Edmonds - Hamilton (CB): Presentation
Jack Endean - Tanque Verde (OT): Arizona, California, OKLAHOMA STATE
Deric English - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Florida State, Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri, Morgan State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Utah, Washington
Charles Ennis Jr. - Chandler (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Sean Esparza - Boulder Creek (OG): Puget Sound
Valentine Espinoza - Casa Grande (C): Presentation
Dominic Esposito - Higley (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Gage Felix - Salpointe (WR): Hastings
Brady Ferris - Willow Canyon (RB): Jamestown, Lake Forest
Dane Fidler - Apache Junction (CB): Lake Forest
Kolten Ford - Queen Creek (K): Centenary
Aaron Francis - Central (LB): Arizona Christian
Shea Freibaum - Saguaro (LS): Marshall, San Jose State
Ethan Fritz - Basha (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Brysen Gardner - Centennial (K): Lake Forest, Ottawa, Presentation, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls
My'Keil Gardner - Liberty (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin
William Garrett - Saguaro (OG): Adams State, Lake Forest, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mekhi Gaskin - Sunnyside (FS): Doane
Luis Gastelum-Contreras (OT): Hastings
Logan Getejanc - Shadow Ridge (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Gavin Geweniger - Chaparral (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, Northwestern, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Stanford, UNLV, Washington, Washington State
Austin Glimpse - Sunrise Mountain (QB): Grinnell, Rose-Hulman, South Dakota School of Mines, Wesleyan, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mekhi Godlove - Tolleson (OG): Arizona Christian
Nate Gomez - Campo Verde (CB): Presentation, St. Norbert
Dailan Goodman - Salpointe (RB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Presentation
Max Grady - Desert Vista (CB): Arizona Christian
Carlos Griffin - Saguaro (CB): Army, Syracuse
Terrance Hall - Mountain Ridge (WR): Morgan State
Carter Hancock - Higley (WR): Air Force, Columbia, Michigan (preferred walk-on)
Dominic Hanger - Chandler (LB): Adams State, Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)
Drayson Hatch - ALA-Queen Creek (K): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest
Khalil Hayes - Mountain Pointe (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaxon Haynes - Hamilton (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Drake, Lake Forest, Northern State, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls
Aiden Herring - Perry (DE): AIR FORCE, Army, Colgate, Columbia, Idaho, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Yale
David Hicks - Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, St. Norbert
Jake Hoel - Arizona College Prep (WR): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, Lake Forest
Gavin Hogencamp - River Valley (QB): Arizona Christian, Graceland
Clayton Hughes - Campo Verde (DT): Crown, St. Norbert
Jaden Humphrey - Desert Vista (DE): Arizona Christian
Kaleb Jackson-Carter - Desert Edge (OT): Idaho, Idaho State, Montana, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego State
Jesus Jacobo - Tolleson (OL): Arizona Christian
Antwon Jenkins - Cesar Chavez (CB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Eastern New Mexico, Ottawa, Western New Mexico
Mitch Jensen - ALA-Queen Creek (RB/LB): Northern State
Dominic Jewell - Willow Canyon (LB): Lake Forest, Presentation
Damian Jiles - Cactus (RB): Arizona Christian, Montana Tech, Wisconsin-River Falls
Amare Johnson - Casteel (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Grant Johnson - Casa Grande (DE): Presbyterian, Presentation
Korey Johnson - Mountain Ridge (CB): Lake Forest, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas, Utah Tech
Micah Johnson - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Grambling State, Montana, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Jose State
Zacary Johnson - Centennial (OT): Lake Forest
Elijah Joplin - Marana (QB): Arizona Christian, Jamestown
Braeden Kaczmarek - Red Mountain (DE): Air Force, Idaho State, Northern Arizona
Sirri Kandiyeli - Mesa Mountain View (OT): Air Force, Arizona State, Cornell, Harvard, Lehigh, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Princeton, Weber State
Juma Kashanda - Chandler (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jason Kirkland - Mountain Ridge (DE): Brown, Butler, Colorado School of Mines, Cornell, Morehead State, Rose-Hulman, San Diego, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas (Minn.), Valparaiso
Drew Klingman - Pusch Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian
Matthew Klopfenstein - Horizon (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, BAYLOR, Buffalo, California, Colorado, Houston, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Massachusetts, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tennessee, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Saleche Koonooka - Centennial (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Dallas Kroh - Marana Mountain View (C): Puget Sound
Asher Kroschel - Hamilton (FS): Presentation
Ethan Krominga - Canyon del Oro (RB): Hastings, Lake Forest, St. Norbert
Cole Lalama - Queen Creek (LB): Arizona Christian
Ethan Lane - Basha (QB): Lake Forest
Ja'Kobi Lane - Red Mountain (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, San Jose State, Utah
Zurian Lapsley - Glendale (LB): St. Norbert
Lenox Lawson - Red Mountain (WR): Central Michigan, Idaho State, Montana State, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa, South Dakota State, Southern Utah, Washington State
Cooper LeDuc - Hamilton (CB): Albion, Lake Forest, New Mexico State, Sioux Falls, St. Norbert
Na'Jai Lewis - Desert Edge (OT): Arizona Christian, Hastings
Myles Libman - Pinnacle (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Columbia, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Idaho, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Pennsylvania, Portland State, Princeton, Utah Tech
Gavin Limongello - Apache Junction (QB): Lake Forest
Cole Linyard - Horizon (WR): Jamestown
Caleb Lomu - Highland (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Indiana, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State
David Lopez - Brophy (RB): Jamestown
Aaron Loughran - Hamilton (LB): Albion, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Sean Madrid - Salpointe (LB): Presentation
Vinny Mansfield - Desert Edge (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Gage Maras - Boulder Creek (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Puget Sound
Cole Marszalek - Millennium (LS): Arizona Christian, Texas State
Cole Martin - Basha (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, San Jose State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Nicolas Martin - Chandler (OG): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Graceland, Lake Forest, Presentation, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls
Philip Maschue - St. Mary's (OT) - Jamestown
Gianni Mascolino - Coolidge (QB): Washington
Sean Mathews - Thunderbird (LB): Grinnell, Presentation
Dylan Maza - Marcos de Niza (WR): Presentation
Kaiden McCarty - Eastmark (FS): Ottawa
Alex McLaughlin - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Colorado, Idaho, Idaho State, Illinois State, Montana State, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, St. Thomas, Utah Tech, Washington State, Weber State, Western Illinois
Wyatt Milkovic - Basha (LB): Army, BOISE STATE, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Clinton Moindi - Tolleson (WR): Arizona Christian
Aaron Monroe Jr. - Centennial (CB): Arizona Christian
Maddox Montoya - Mesquite (LB): Arizona Christian, Puget Sound
Josh Morin - Heritage Academy Mesa (DE): Idaho State
Majel Morones - Campo Verde (DE): Presentation
Hudson Muller - Horizon (LB): St. Norbert
Tyler Mustain - Pusch Ridge (LB): Northern Arizona
Belclem Namegabe - Coolidge (CB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Jamestown, South Dakota School of Mines
Ezekiel Nautu - Highland (CB): Grinnell, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jace Nead - Highland (FS): Lake Forest, Presentation, St. Norbert
Blaise Nelson - Valley Vista (WR): Lake Forest, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kyle Nelson - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): Idaho State
Chris Nimcheski - Saguaro (WR): Colorado School of Mines, South Dakota School of Mines
Andereya Nsubuga Jr. - Chandler (CB): Portland State
Marc O'Bannon - Perry (OG): Northern State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Aidan Olsen - Chandler (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Matthew Orthmann - Corona del Sol (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls
Elijah Paige - Pinnacle (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, NOTRE DAME, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, Stanford, Tennessee, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Marco Palafox - Arizona College Prep (C): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, Presentation, St. Norbert
Cristian Pando - Willcox (RB): Hastings
Gavin Parks - Desert Edge (WR): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Keona Peat - Corona del Sol (OG): Fort Valley State, Johnson C. Smith, Lincoln (Calif.)
Sebastian Perez - Desert Vista (DE): Arizona Christian
Dylan Petrick - Tanque Verde (OT): Adams State
Demarion Postell - Tolleson (WR): Arizona Christian
Jaden Pyrah - Desert Edge (LB): Albion, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mason Quitugua-Sanchez - Salpointe (FS): Puget Sound, St. Norbert, Whittier
William Ralls - Hamilton (OG): Presentation
Daniel Rea - Hamilton (OG): Presentation
Cornell Reed Jr. - Sequoia Pathway (WR): Crown
Porter Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Colorado, Eastern Washington, Idaho State, Washington State, Weber State
Jose Rivera - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian
Prince Roberson - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian
Brett Roberts - Marana Mountain View (LB): Arizona Christian
Dylan Roberts - Centennial (DT): Arizona, California, Colorado, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Washington State
Levi Robins - Saguaro (CB): Columbia, Yale
Duce Robinson - Pinnacle (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Clemson, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, New Mexico, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Jose State, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Jayden Rogers - Mountain Ridge (P): Arizona Christian
Zack Rogowski - Canyon del Oro (WR): Arizona Christian, Hastings
Josh Roman - Marana Mountain View (QB): Lake Forest
Carson Routhier - Desert Vista (OG): Arizona Christian
Jacobie Rucker - Pinnacle (RB): Lake Forest
Ty'ree Rudulph - Cesar Chavez (DE): Arizona Christian
Elian Ruiz - Marcos de Niza (OT): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Landon Sabetta - Perry (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jerron Salazar - Arizona College Prep (FS): Arizona Christian, Presentation, St. Norbert
Sinjin Schmitt - Boulder Creek (RB): Air Force
Dorae Scott - Basha (WR): New Mexico State
Sione Sekona - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Lake Forest
Tristan Shafer - Corona del Sol (LB): Graceland
Michael Shinkle - Hamilton (FS): Presentation
Cole Shivers - Saguaro (CB): Arizona, Boise State, Buffalo, Colorado, Florida State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Nevada, NORTHWESTERN, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin
Will Short - Hamilton (LB): Presentation
JJ Silver - Queen Creek (RB): Arizona Christian, Eastern New Mexico, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tyson Simmons - Basha (DE): Air Force, Colgate, Navy, Nevada
Genesis Smith - Hamilton (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Colorado State, Florida A&M, Iowa State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, Tulane, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Yale
Rovelle Smith - O'Connor (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
CJ Snowden - Perry (CB): St. Norbert
Dom Solano - Cactus (DE): Idaho State, Lake Forest
Fredo Sotelo - Salpointe (QB): Jamestown, Lake Forest, Puget Sound
Tre' Spivey - Hamilton (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado State, Kansas, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Matt Spurlin - Willow Canyon (OG): Jamestown
Jackson Sriro - Sunnyslope (RB): Lake Forest, Presentation, Puget Sound
Hank Stabler - Paradise Honors (LB): Arizona Christian, Crown
Griffin Stalfort - Hamilton (LS): Air Force, New Mexico State
Richard Stallworth - Yuma Catholic (QB): Adams State, Lake Forest, Ottawa
Briton Stanton - Williams Field (WR): Presentation
Derek Staples - Desert Vista (OG): Arizona Christian
Tanner Steffa - Casteel (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Mason Stromstad - Marcos de Niza (LB/WR): Lake Forest, Montana Tech, South Dakota School of Mines, Whittier
Bryan Stroughter - Tempe (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Ayden Suba - Queen Creek (DE): Arizona Christian
David Sweetman - Brophy (DT): Jamestown
Nick Switzer - Hamilton (RB): New Mexico State
Colin Tibbs - Verrado (CB): Sioux Falls
Viliani Tongotea - Buckeye (RB): Arizona Christian
Drew Vanderah - Arizona College Prep (CB): Grinnell, St. Norbert
Mason VanDerToorn - Horizon (SS): St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Layton Vining - Liberty (OT): Idaho
Juan Virgen Jr. - Verrado (SS): Whittier
Blake Ware - O'Connor (LB): Lake Forest, Puget Sound
A'Mauri Washington - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Demari Washington - Centennial (FS): Army, Colorado, Sioux Falls
Pierson Watson - Coconino (LB): Air Force, BYU, Nevada, Northern Arizona, South Dakota, Weber State
Will Way - Pusch Ridge (OT/DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota
Jonathan Webb - Paradise Honors (LB): Crown
Jake Weidinger - Flagstaff (WR): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Zarius Wells - Chandler (OT): Adams State, South Dakota School of Mines
Magnum West - Saguaro (DE): Carnegie Mellon, Lake Forest, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls
Doran Wetzel - Ironwood (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Bryson Wilke - Willow Canyon (K): Arizona Christian
Sam Williams - Brophy (FS): Arizona Christian
Shahid Wilson - Millennium (CB): Montana State, North Dakota
Jaron Winters - Mountain Ridge (C): Mayville State
Tanner Wood - River Valley (LB/RB): Arizona Christian
Jamaal Young - Marcos de Niza (WR): Jamestown, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mikey Young - Paradise Honors (CB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Presentation
Manuel Zamorano - Canyon del Oro (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Notre Dame picks up commitment from Pinnacle offensive tackle Paige
Three years ago, Notre Dame successfully recruited Tosh Baker, a lineman out of Pinnacle High School. The Fighting Irish have a commitment from another heralded Pioneer offensive lineman.
Elijah Paige, a 6-7, 305-pound offensive tackle, announced his commitment to Notre Dame last Friday. Paige was initially offered by the Irish in February and later went on an official visit the first weekend of June. The combination of high-level football and top academics has few equals.
"I'd say it was the mix of education and football," Paige said in a text message. "You won't find another place in the country where you can get an Ivy League-type of education and compete for a national title every year."
Paige was highly recruited, garnering offers from 34 schools, including Auburn, Oregon, Michigan, and Baylor. UCLA rated high on his list as he visited Westwood in May.
ESPN's College Gameday will make its first stop in Columbus, Ohio on Sept. 3 and Notre Dame will be there. The Fighting Irish play Ohio State at 4:30 p.m on ABC. Notre Dame finished 11-2 last season and played in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale.
Basha High School now has four senior players committed to colleges as Ryan Blum made his decision last Sunday to attend and play for Central Michigan.
The 6-2, 275-pound center was a Second Team All-6A Central Region selection after helping the Bears average 42.9 points and 445 yards per game en route to a perfect 10-0 regular season in 2021. Basha made the Open Division tournament for the first time.
Blum said he loved the family atmosphere among the coaches and players and felt an immediate connection with offensive line coach William Vlachos. Vlachos was a starting center at Alabama and won two national championships there.
"Coach Vlachos has nearly identical measureables to me," Blum said in a text message. "(Head) Coach (Jim) McElwain is really doing great things with the program, including beating Washington State in the Sun Bowl last year. I can really see myself contributing to help CMU win a MAC championship in the years to come."
Blum received his offer from the Chippewas in April and also held offers from seven other schools, including Air Force, New Mexico State, and Columbia.
Central Michigan (9-4 last season) has 10 players on Athlon Sports' All-Preseason MAC team. The Chippewas are scheduled to open their season on Thursday, Sept. 1 at Oklahoma State. FS1 will have the national broadcast at 4 p.m. In November, the MAC will once again stand out with some midweek games. Central Michigan will play on Wednesday for three straight weeks from Nov. 2-16 with games being shown on either ESPN2, ESPNU, or the CBS Sports Network.
After the Tolleson District missed out on a season in 2020, some players transferred out to other schools that got to experience Friday Night Lights in the pandemic year. Stephon Daily stayed put at Sierra Linda and helped the Bulldogs to their best season in history in 2021 while establishing himself as a top-flight receiver.
The offers came, and last Sunday, Daily committed to Colorado State following his official visit to the Fort Collins campus.
"The love and loyalty there," Daily said in a text message of his reasons for pledging to CSU. "They all were welcoming and made me feel as family. Also, being able to play a successful role in their offense as they like to throw the ball!".
The 6-4, 175-pound pass catcher made big plays as he rolled up 1,001 yards on 51 receptions (19.6 yards/catch). Sierra Linda, which had never won more than four games in any of its first 10 seasons, went 8-2 and won the 4A Copper Sky Region.
Daily received his offer from the Rams in late December. He competed on the track team in 2021 and cleared 6-8 in the high jump.
Colorado State will have a national audience for its opener on Sept. 3 at Michigan. ABC will have the broadcast at 9 a.m. Times have been set for five of the Rams' six home games and all five of those will kick off at 5 p.m. or earlier. The Homecoming contest will be on Oct. 15 against Utah State. CSU finished 3-9 last season (2-6 in the Mountain West Conference).
Northern Arizona has its first in-state commitment and he's a quarterback. Adam Damante is the first QB in the Class of '23 from Arizona to announce his college intentions. The ALA-Gilbert North dual-threat made it known on social media on Tuesday.
Damante, 6-2, 180, led the Eagles to the 3A semifinals last season with an 11-2 record. He completed 65 percent of his passes in his first year as a starter. He threw for 3,382 yards and 46 touchdowns. On the ground, Damante added 305 yards and another 5 TDs. Damante showed he has some speed on the track as well, posting an 11.05 last March in the Maurice Greene Invitational in Los Angeles.
NAU was the first school to offer Damante, doing so in May. He visited the Flagstaff campus last weekend. Damante also totes a 3.8 GPA.
The Lumberjacks have five quarterbacks on the current roster and three of them are from State 48. Niko Haen (Sunnyslope) and PJ London (Blue Ridge) are both redshirt freshmen and Angel Flores (Casa Grande) is a true freshman. The Lumberjacks play in the Big Sky Conference (FCS) and went 5-6 last year. This season begins in Tempe on Thursday, Sept. 1 against Arizona State. The Pac-12 Network will have the game at 7 p.m. as the Lumberjacks attempt to topple a Pac-12 team for the second straight year. Last season, NAU traveled to Tucson and defeated Arizona, 21-19.
CLASS OF 2023 COMMITMENTS
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Aiden Herring (DE) - Perry
BAYLOR BEARS
Matthew Klopfenstein (TE) - Horizon
BOISE STATE BRONCOS
Wyatt Milkovic (LB) - Basha
CENTRAL MICHIGAN CHIPPEWAS
Ryan Blum (C) - Basha
COLORADO STATE RAMS
Stephon Daily (WR) - Sierra Linda
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Adam Damante (QB) - ALA-Gilbert North
NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS
Alex Doost (OT) - Mountain Ridge
Dylan Roberts (DT) - Centennial
Cole Shivers (CB) - Saguaro
NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
Elijah Paige (OT) - Pinnacle
OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS
Jack Endean (OT) - Tanque Verde
OREGON DUCKS
Cole Martin (CB) - Basha
WISCONSIN BADGERS
James Durand (OG) - Basha