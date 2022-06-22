 ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 6/21
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-22 00:01:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 6/21

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

South Dakota offers Mountain View OT Kandiyeli

UPDATED: 6/21/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 380 players from the Class of 2022 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.

Mountain View had a successful season in 2021. The Toros (8-3) won eight games for the first time since 2009. MVHS averaged 32 points and 295 passing yards per game. One of the returners up front this fall is Sirri Kandiyeli. The 6-3, 270-pound offensive guard received an offer from South Dakota on Tuesday. Kandiyeli was a First Team All-6A Central Region selection. Last weekend, he competed up in Flagstaff at the NAU camp and ran a 4.93 40. Speaking of four-point, Kandiyeli totes a GPA of 4.0. South Dakota finished with a 7-5 record last year and was ranked No. 18 in the season-ending Stats Perform FCS poll. The Coyotes not only made the playoffs, they hosted a game for the first time. This year's slate begins with a stiff test at Kansas State on Sept. 3. USD plays in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

CLASS OF 2023 OFFERS

Christian Aguilar - Mountain Ridge (LB): Butler

Tucker Allred - Liberty (LS): St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brendan Anderson - Mountain Ridge (QB): St. Thomas, Yale

Isaac Anderson - Williams Field (SS): Jamestown, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls

Strider Aston - Brophy (LB): Arizona Christian

CJ Ballard - Saguaro (OT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Eli Barta - Mesa Mountain View (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls

Matthew Bass - Chandler (OG): Adams State, Lake Forest, Washington Univ. (Mo.).

Braeden Belanger - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Puget Sound

Ralph Bernard - Trevor Browne (DE): Colgate, Northern Arizona

David Bird - O'Connor (LS): California

Jadiem Birthwright - Pinnacle (S): Lake Forest

Matt Blau - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Lake Forest

Ryan Blum - Basha (C): Air Force, CENTRAL MICHIGAN, Columbia, Georgetown, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego

Rocco Bonini - Shadow Ridge (CB): Luther

Caleb Botticello - Higley (DT): St. Norbert

Jackson Bowers - Mesa Mountain View (TE): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, Texas, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Yale

Sam Brown - Marana (WR): Jamestown, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Taye Brown - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Georgetown, Idaho, Idaho State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, South Dakota

Tre Brown - Mesa (WR): Arizona Christian, Hastings

Deshaun Buchanan - Basha (RB): Arizona, Grambling State, Idaho, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, Utah Tech

Vincent Buckles - Chandler (WR): Lake Forest

Aidan Buggs - Casteel (OG): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Luther, Whittier

Jack Butler - Pusch Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian, Hastings

John Butler - Saguaro (LB): Arizona, Idaho State, Northern Arizona

Carson Cagle - Campo Verde (OT): Presentation

Derek Calderon - Saguaro (LB): Luther

Colton Campbell - Williams Field (OG): Southern Utah

Andrue Cannon - St. Mary's (TE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jake Carbajal - Corona del Sol (OG): Northern State

Tristan Carrera - Campo Verde (WR): Luther, Presentation

Ryan Carter - Willow Canyon (LS): Arizona Christian

Anthony Chacon - Centennial (OG): Luther, St. Olaf

Roch Cholowsky - Hamilton (QB/P): New Mexico State

Mason Chorak - Saguaro (DE): Idaho State

Kavaughn Clark - Centennial (RB): Nevada, Northern Arizona

Nolan Clement - Desert Mountain (DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Utah Tech

Damian Coley - Salpointe (DE): Arizona Christian

Jacob Condie - Desert Ridge (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Daniel Contreras - River Valley (OG): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Zachary Cook - Cesar Chavez (OL): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Western New Mexico

Christopher Cordero - Desert Edge (RB): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Shannon Coulter - Saguaro (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Vance Cooper - Paradise Honors (RB): Crown, Graceland, Presentation, St. Olaf

Zaccheus Cooper - Saguaro (RB): Alcorn State, Army, Idaho State, Montana State, Morgan State, New Mexico, Utah Tech

Myseth Currie - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Eastern New Mexico, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Stephon Daily - Sierra Linda (WR): Army, COLORADO STATE, Hawaii, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Washington State

Adam Damante - ALA-Gilbert North (QB): NORTHERN ARIZONA

Devon Dampier - Saguaro (QB): Air Force, Alcorn State, Arizona, Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Idaho State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Rice, South Dakota, UTEP, Yale

Chandler Davis - Hamilton (DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona

Ryan Davis - O'Connor (DE): Boise State, Idaho State, Kansas State, Montana State, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, South Dakota, Washington State

Saxon Davison - Mountain Ridge (LB): St. Norbert

Antonio Delgado - Desert Vista (LB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Southwest Baptist, Wisconsin-River Falls

Daniel Delponte - Millennium (LB): Arizona Christian

Jayden Diaz - Arizona College Prep (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Presentation, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tysson Donnell - Cesar Chavez (DT): Arizona Christian

Alex Doost - Mountain Ridge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Oregon State, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia

Dameon Draper - Millennium (SS): Arizona Christian

David Drinen - Saguaro (CB): Luther, Wisconsin-River Falls

Layton Duncan - Brophy (WR): Idaho State, Montana State, Morgan State, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado

James Durand - Basha (OG): Arizona, BYU, California, Colorado, Harvard, Indiana, Iowa State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Oregon State, Pennsylvania, Princeton, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, WISCONSIN, Yale

AJ Dutchover - Highland (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Grinnell, Southern Utah, Wisconsin-River Falls

Joshua Dye - Williams Field (RB): Northern Arizona

Josiah Dye - Williams Field (CB): Air Force, Army, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Lashown Ealim - Chandler (OG): Arizona Christian, Luther

Emyson Edmonds - Hamilton (CB): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jack Endean - Tanque Verde (OT): Arizona, California, OKLAHOMA STATE

Deric English - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Florida State, Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri, Morgan State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Utah, Washington

Charles Ennis Jr. - Chandler (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Sean Esparza - Boulder Creek (OG): Puget Sound

Elijah Espinoza - McClintock (CB): Arizona Christian

Valentine Espinoza - Casa Grande (C): Presentation

Dominic Esposito - Higley (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Chris Fasano - Mesquite (WR): Luther

Gage Felix - Salpointe (WR): Hastings

Brady Ferris - Willow Canyon (RB): Jamestown, Lake Forest

Dane Fidler - Apache Junction (CB): Lake Forest

Kolten Ford - Queen Creek (K): Centenary

Aaron Francis - Central (LB): Arizona Christian

Shea Freibaum - Saguaro (LS): Marshall, San Jose State

Ethan Fritz - Basha (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Will Galvan - Cactus (ATH): Arizona Christian, Jamestown

Brysen Gardner - Centennial (K): Lake Forest, Ottawa, Presentation, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls

My'Keil Gardner - Liberty (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin

William Garrett - Saguaro (OG): Adams State, Lake Forest, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Mekhi Gaskin - Sunnyside (FS): Doane

Luis Gastelum-Contreras - Brophy (OT): Hastings, Luther

Logan Getejanc - Shadow Ridge (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Gavin Geweniger - Chaparral (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, Northwestern, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Stanford, UNLV, Washington, Washington State

Austin Glimpse - Sunrise Mountain (QB): Grinnell, Rose-Hulman, South Dakota School of Mines, Wesleyan, Wisconsin-River Falls

Mekhi Godlove - Tolleson (OG): Arizona Christian

Nate Gomez - Campo Verde (CB): Luther, Presentation, St. Norbert

Dailan Goodman - Salpointe (RB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Presentation

Max Grady - Desert Vista (CB): Arizona Christian

Carlos Griffin - Saguaro (CB): Army, Syracuse

Terrance Hall - Mountain Ridge (WR): Morgan State

Daunte Hamblin - Chandler (RB): Luther

Donnovan Hamblin - Chandler (LB): Luther

Carter Hancock - Higley (WR): Air Force, Columbia, Michigan (preferred walk-on)

Dominic Hanger - Chandler (LB): Adams State, Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)

Drayson Hatch - ALA-Queen Creek (K): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest

Khalil Hayes - Mountain Pointe (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jaxon Haynes - Hamilton (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Drake, Lake Forest, Northern State, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kaleb Hefner - Canyon View (OT): Luther

Caleb Heidrick - Red Mountain (LB): Luther

Liam Henry - Estrella Foothills (RB): Arizona Christian, Luther

Aiden Herring - Perry (DE): AIR FORCE, Army, Colgate, Columbia, Idaho, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Yale

David Hicks - Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, St. Norbert

Brennen Hills - Casteel (RB): Luther

Jake Hoel - Arizona College Prep (WR): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Luther

Gavin Hogencamp - River Valley (QB): Arizona Christian, Graceland

Joshua Holiday - Peoria (QB): Luther

Birdie Holloway - Chandler (C): Luther

Jase Hudson - Campo Verde (K): Luther

Clayton Hughes - Campo Verde (DT): Crown, Luther, St. Norbert

Jaden Humphrey - Desert Vista (DE): Arizona Christian

Kaleb Jackson-Carter - Desert Edge (OT): Idaho, Idaho State, Montana, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego State

Jesus Jacobo - Tolleson (OL): Arizona Christian

Antwon Jenkins - Cesar Chavez (CB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Eastern New Mexico, Ottawa, Western New Mexico

Mitch Jensen - ALA-Queen Creek (RB/LB): Northern State

Bryce Jewell - Pusch Ridge (CB): Rose-Hulman

Dominic Jewell - Willow Canyon (LB): Lake Forest, Presentation

Damian Jiles - Cactus (RB): Arizona Christian, Montana Tech, Wisconsin-River Falls

Amare Johnson - Casteel (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Grant Johnson - Casa Grande (DE): Presbyterian, Presentation

Korey Johnson - Mountain Ridge (CB): Lake Forest, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas, Utah Tech

Micah Johnson - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Grambling State, Montana, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Jose State

Zacary Johnson - Centennial (OT): Lake Forest

Elijah Joplin - Marana (QB): Arizona Christian, Jamestown

Braeden Kaczmarek - Red Mountain (DE): Air Force, Idaho State, Northern Arizona

Sirri Kandiyeli - Mesa Mountain View (OT): Air Force, Arizona State, Cornell, Harvard, Lehigh, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Princeton, South Dakota, Weber State

Juma Kashanda - Chandler (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jason Kirkland - Mountain Ridge (DE): Brown, Butler, Colorado School of Mines, Cornell, Morehead State, Rose-Hulman, San Diego, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas (Minn.), Valparaiso

Drew Klingman - Pusch Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian

Matthew Klopfenstein - Horizon (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, BAYLOR, Buffalo, California, Colorado, Houston, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Massachusetts, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tennessee, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Saleche Koonooka - Centennial (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Dallas Kroh - Marana Mountain View (C): Puget Sound

Asher Kroschel - Hamilton (FS): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ethan Krominga - Canyon del Oro (RB): Hastings, Lake Forest, St. Norbert

Cole Lalama - Queen Creek (LB): Arizona Christian

Ethan Lane - Basha (QB): Lake Forest, Luther

Ja'Kobi Lane - Red Mountain (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, San Jose State, Utah

Zurian Lapsley - Glendale (LB): St. Norbert

Trey Largo - Mesquite (CB): Luther

Sire LaVallee - Mesquite (SS): Luther

Lenox Lawson - Red Mountain (WR): Central Michigan, Idaho State, Montana State, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa, South Dakota State, Southern Utah, Washington State

Cooper LeDuc - Hamilton (CB): Albion, Lake Forest, New Mexico State, Sioux Falls, St. Norbert

Na'Jai Lewis - Desert Edge (OT): Arizona Christian, Hastings

Myles Libman - Pinnacle (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Columbia, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Idaho, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Pennsylvania, Portland State, Princeton, Utah Tech

Gavin Limongello - Apache Junction (QB): Lake Forest

Cole Linyard - Horizon (WR): Jamestown

Noah Locke - Paradise Honors (LB): Rose-Hulman

Caleb Lomu - Highland (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Indiana, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State

David Lopez - Brophy (RB): Jamestown

Aaron Loughran - Hamilton (LB): Albion, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Sean Madrid - Salpointe (LB): Presentation

Vinny Mansfield - Desert Edge (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Gage Maras - Boulder Creek (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Puget Sound

Cole Marszalek - Millennium (LS): Arizona Christian, Texas State

Cole Martin - Basha (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, San Jose State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Nicolas Martin - Chandler (OG): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Graceland, Lake Forest, Presentation, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls

Philip Maschue - St. Mary's (OT) - Jamestown

Gianni Mascolino - Coolidge (QB): Washington

Sean Mathews - Thunderbird (LB): Grinnell, Presentation, Rose-Hulman

Dylan Maza - Marcos de Niza (WR): Presentation

Kaiden McCarty - Eastmark (FS): Ottawa

Alex McLaughlin - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Colorado, Idaho, Idaho State, Illinois State, Montana State, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, St. Thomas, Utah Tech, Washington State, Weber State, Western Illinois

Wyatt Milkovic - Basha (LB): Army, BOISE STATE, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Clinton Moindi - Tolleson (WR): Arizona Christian

George Monreal - Saguaro (DT): Luther

Aaron Monroe Jr. - Centennial (CB): Arizona Christian

Maddox Montoya - Mesquite (LB): Arizona Christian, Puget Sound

Josh Morin - Heritage Academy Mesa (DE): Idaho State

Majel Morones - Campo Verde (DE): Presentation

Hudson Muller - Horizon (LB): St. Norbert

Breck Mullins - Williams Field (LB): Southern Utah

Tyler Mustain - Pusch Ridge (LB): Northern Arizona

Belclem Namegabe - Coolidge (CB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Jamestown, South Dakota School of Mines

Ezekiel Nautu - Highland (CB): Grinnell, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jace Nead - Highland (FS): Lake Forest, Presentation, St. Norbert

Blaise Nelson - Valley Vista (WR): Lake Forest, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kyle Nelson - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): Idaho State

Chris Nimcheski - Saguaro (WR): Colorado School of Mines, South Dakota School of Mines

Andereya Nsubuga Jr. - Chandler (CB): Portland State

Marc O'Bannon - Perry (OG): Northern State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Aidan Olsen - Chandler (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Matthew Orthmann - Corona del Sol (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls

Elijah Paige - Pinnacle (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, NOTRE DAME, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, Stanford, Tennessee, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Marco Palafox - Arizona College Prep (C): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Jamestown, Luther, Presentation, St. Norbert

Cristian Pando - Willcox (RB): Hastings

Gavin Parks - Desert Edge (WR): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Keona Peat - Corona del Sol (OG): Fort Valley State, Johnson C. Smith, Lincoln (Calif.)

Sebastian Perez - Desert Vista (DE): Arizona Christian

Dylan Petrick - Tanque Verde (OT): Adams State

Demarion Postell - Tolleson (WR): Arizona Christian

Jaden Pyrah - Desert Edge (LB): Albion, Wisconsin-River Falls

Mason Quitugua-Sanchez - Salpointe (FS): Puget Sound, St. Norbert, Whittier

William Ralls - Hamilton (OG): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Daniel Rea - Hamilton (OG): Presentation

Cornell Reed Jr. - Sequoia Pathway (WR): Crown

Porter Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Colorado, Eastern Washington, Idaho State, Washington State, Weber State

Jose Rivera - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian

Prince Roberson - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian

Brett Roberts - Marana Mountain View (LB): Arizona Christian

Dylan Roberts - Centennial (DT): Arizona, California, Colorado, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Washington State

Levi Robins - Saguaro (CB): Columbia, Yale

Duce Robinson - Pinnacle (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Clemson, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, New Mexico, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Jose State, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington

Jayden Rogers - Mountain Ridge (P): Arizona Christian

Zack Rogowski - Canyon del Oro (WR): Arizona Christian, Hastings

Josh Roman - Marana Mountain View (QB): Lake Forest

Carson Routhier - Desert Vista (OG): Arizona Christian

Jacobie Rucker - Pinnacle (RB): Lake Forest

Ty'ree Rudulph - Cesar Chavez (DE): Arizona Christian

Elian Ruiz - Marcos de Niza (OT): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Landon Sabetta - Perry (OT): Luther, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jerron Salazar - Arizona College Prep (FS): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Luther, Presentation, St. Norbert

Xavier Sanchez - Red Mountain (CB): Luther, Presentation

Jackson Sander - Higley (LB): Luther

Sinjin Schmitt - Boulder Creek (RB): Air Force

Dorae Scott - Basha (WR): New Mexico State

Sione Sekona - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Lake Forest

Tristan Shafer - Corona del Sol (LB): Graceland

Mason Shea - Campo Verde (WR): Luther

Michael Shinkle - Hamilton (FS): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Cole Shivers - Saguaro (CB): Arizona, Boise State, Buffalo, Colorado, Florida State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Nevada, NORTHWESTERN, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin

Will Short - Hamilton (LB): Presentation

JJ Silver - Queen Creek (RB): Arizona Christian, Eastern New Mexico, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tyson Simmons - Basha (DE): Air Force, Colgate, Navy, Nevada

Genesis Smith - Hamilton (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Colorado State, Florida A&M, Iowa State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, Tulane, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Yale

Rovelle Smith - O'Connor (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

CJ Snowden - Perry (CB): St. Norbert

Dom Solano - Cactus (DE): Idaho State, Lake Forest

Fredo Sotelo - Salpointe (QB): Jamestown, Lake Forest, Puget Sound

Tre' Spivey - Hamilton (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado State, Kansas, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Matt Spurlin - Willow Canyon (OG): Jamestown

Jackson Sriro - Sunnyslope (RB): Lake Forest, Presentation, Puget Sound

Hank Stabler - Paradise Honors (LB): Arizona Christian, Crown

Griffin Stalfort - Hamilton (C): AIR FORCE, New Mexico State

Richard Stallworth - Yuma Catholic (QB): Adams State, Lake Forest, Ottawa

Briton Stanton - Williams Field (WR): Presentation

Derek Staples - Desert Vista (OG): Arizona Christian

Tanner Steffa - Casteel (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Biruk Stephens - Arizona College Prep (RB): Luther

Mason Stromstad - Marcos de Niza (LB/WR): Lake Forest, Montana Tech, South Dakota School of Mines, Whittier

Bryan Stroughter - Tempe (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Ayden Suba - Queen Creek (DE): Arizona Christian

David Sweetman - Brophy (DT): Jamestown

Nick Switzer - Hamilton (RB): New Mexico State

Colin Tibbs - Verrado (CB): Sioux Falls

Viliani Tongotea - Buckeye (RB): Arizona Christian

Matthew Tran - Arizona College Prep (LB): Luther

Brody Turner - Chandler (OG): Wisconsin-River Falls

Drew Vanderah - Arizona College Prep (CB): Grinnell, St. Norbert

Mason VanDerToorn - Horizon (SS): St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Layton Vining - Liberty (OT): Idaho

Juan Virgen Jr. - Verrado (SS): Whittier

Blake Ware - O'Connor (LB): Lake Forest, Puget Sound

A'Mauri Washington - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State

Demari Washington - Centennial (FS): Army, Colorado, Sioux Falls

Pierson Watson - Coconino (LB): Air Force, BYU, Nevada, Northern Arizona, South Dakota, Weber State

Will Way - Pusch Ridge (OT/DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota, Washington State

Jonathan Webb - Paradise Honors (LB): Crown

Jake Weidinger - Flagstaff (WR): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Zarius Wells - Chandler (OT): Adams State, South Dakota School of Mines

Magnum West - Saguaro (DE): Carnegie Mellon, Lake Forest, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls

Doran Wetzel - Ironwood (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Bryson Wilke - Willow Canyon (K): Arizona Christian

Sam Williams - Brophy (FS): Arizona Christian

Shahid Wilson - Millennium (CB): Montana State, North Dakota

Jaron Winters - Mountain Ridge (C): Mayville State

Tanner Wood - River Valley (LB/RB): Arizona Christian

Jamaal Young - Marcos de Niza (WR): Jamestown, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Mikey Young - Paradise Honors (CB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Presentation

Manuel Zamorano - Canyon del Oro (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Hamilton center Stalfort announces commitment to Air Force

UPDATED: 6/20/22

Hamilton center Griffin Stalfort received his offer from the Air Force Academy a month ago following spring ball and showcase events. On Monday, the 6-2, 255-pound center and long snapper said in his Twitter post that he was "beyond excited, honored, and thankful" to make his commitment to the USAFA.

"It was a combination of several factors that led to my decision to commit to the Air Force Academy," Stalfort said in a text message. "A top tier and stable coaching staff. Strong brotherhood culture throughout college and beyond. A program dedicated to preparing you for success, not only in football, but in your future as well. Strong academics. The vast opportunities that are available after graduation."

In the time since getting his offer, it's been a run of camps with the local Lake Forest satellite event at Pinnacle High School, one up north at Utah State, and another two days were spent at the University of Arizona with a big man competition followed by a camp. At that UA event, Hamilton won the Monday Night Lights OL vs. DL challenge.

In addition to his offer from Air Force, Stalfort also held a Division I one from New Mexico State. The 6-2, 280-pound lineman was named to the First Team All-6A Premier Region last season and helped the Huskies average 37.5 points and 415 yards per game as Hamilton finished 11-1 and advanced to the Open Division semifinals.

Aside from football, Stalfort is one of the student leaders of the Hamilton Captains Club. The group brings Hamilton athletics together through school sporting events and community service.

Air Force will appear on national television in 11 of its 12 games with three of them on CBS. The Falcons intrastate home game against Colorado on Sept. 10 will be shown at 12:30 p.m. The battles that will help determine the Commander In Chief's trophy against Navy and Army will also be on CBS. The Falcons host Navy in Colorado Springs on Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. and will play Army in Arlington, Texas on Nov. 5 at 8:30 a.m. Air Force, a member of the Mountain West Conference, finished 10-3 last year and defeated Louisville in the First Responder Bowl in Dallas.

Cesar Chavez wide receiver Myseth Currie competed with his team on June 11 at the 7-on-7 passing tournament at Northern Arizona. Currie will be residing in Flagstaff once high school is over, because on Sunday, he committed to the Lumberjacks.

Chavez had several people leave the program after an abbreviated 2020 season, but rebounded with fresh energy to go 5-5. Currie (6-2, 180) was the team's leading receiver with 29 catches (for 414 yards) and six touchdowns. He noticed the faith the NAU coaches had in him.

"Definitely the program and the coaches believing in me," Currie said in a text message. "Plus, the campus looks amazing."

Currie made the announcement on Father's Day in the honor and memory of his dad. He has played the sport in Laveen since his youth days with Xfactor Athletics.

The Lumberjacks have 13 receivers on the current roster and seven of them are from State 48. Hendrix Johnson (Boulder Creek) is a junior. David Haen (Sunnyslope), Terrell Hayward (Cienega), and Coleman Owen (Higley) are sophomores. Elijah Taylor (Higley), Ethen Cluff (ALA-Queen Creek), and Kody Say (O'Connor) are redshirt freshmen. The Lumberjacks play in the Big Sky Conference (FCS) and went 5-6 last year. This season begins in Tempe on Thursday, Sept. 1 against Arizona State. The Pac-12 Network will have the game at 7 p.m. as the Lumberjacks attempt to topple a Pac-12 team for the second straight year. Last season, NAU traveled to Tucson and defeated Arizona, 21-19.

Cesar Chavez WR Myseth Currie (Photo Courtesy of Myseth Currie)
Cesar Chavez WR Myseth Currie (Photo Courtesy of Myseth Currie)

CLASS OF 2023 COMMITMENTS

AIR FORCE FALCONS

Aiden Herring (DE) - Perry
Griffin Stalfort (C) - Hamilton

BAYLOR BEARS

Matthew Klopfenstein (TE) - Horizon

BOISE STATE BRONCOS

Wyatt Milkovic (LB) - Basha

CENTRAL MICHIGAN CHIPPEWAS

Ryan Blum (C) - Basha

COLORADO STATE RAMS

Stephon Daily (WR) - Sierra Linda

NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS

Myseth Currie (WR) - Cesar Chavez
Adam Damante (QB) - ALA-Gilbert North

NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS

Alex Doost (OT) - Mountain Ridge
Dylan Roberts (DT) - Centennial
Cole Shivers (CB) - Saguaro

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

Elijah Paige (OT) - Pinnacle

OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS

Jack Endean (OT) - Tanque Verde

OREGON DUCKS

Cole Martin (CB) - Basha

WISCONSIN BADGERS

James Durand (OG) - Basha

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}