Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 6/21
South Dakota offers Mountain View OT Kandiyeli
UPDATED: 6/21/22
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 380 players from the Class of 2022 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Mountain View had a successful season in 2021. The Toros (8-3) won eight games for the first time since 2009. MVHS averaged 32 points and 295 passing yards per game. One of the returners up front this fall is Sirri Kandiyeli. The 6-3, 270-pound offensive guard received an offer from South Dakota on Tuesday. Kandiyeli was a First Team All-6A Central Region selection. Last weekend, he competed up in Flagstaff at the NAU camp and ran a 4.93 40. Speaking of four-point, Kandiyeli totes a GPA of 4.0. South Dakota finished with a 7-5 record last year and was ranked No. 18 in the season-ending Stats Perform FCS poll. The Coyotes not only made the playoffs, they hosted a game for the first time. This year's slate begins with a stiff test at Kansas State on Sept. 3. USD plays in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2023 OFFERS
Christian Aguilar - Mountain Ridge (LB): Butler
Tucker Allred - Liberty (LS): St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brendan Anderson - Mountain Ridge (QB): St. Thomas, Yale
Isaac Anderson - Williams Field (SS): Jamestown, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls
Strider Aston - Brophy (LB): Arizona Christian
CJ Ballard - Saguaro (OT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Eli Barta - Mesa Mountain View (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Matthew Bass - Chandler (OG): Adams State, Lake Forest, Washington Univ. (Mo.).
Braeden Belanger - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Puget Sound
Ralph Bernard - Trevor Browne (DE): Colgate, Northern Arizona
David Bird - O'Connor (LS): California
Jadiem Birthwright - Pinnacle (S): Lake Forest
Matt Blau - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Lake Forest
Ryan Blum - Basha (C): Air Force, CENTRAL MICHIGAN, Columbia, Georgetown, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego
Rocco Bonini - Shadow Ridge (CB): Luther
Caleb Botticello - Higley (DT): St. Norbert
Jackson Bowers - Mesa Mountain View (TE): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, Texas, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Yale
Sam Brown - Marana (WR): Jamestown, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Taye Brown - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Georgetown, Idaho, Idaho State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, South Dakota
Tre Brown - Mesa (WR): Arizona Christian, Hastings
Deshaun Buchanan - Basha (RB): Arizona, Grambling State, Idaho, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, Utah Tech
Vincent Buckles - Chandler (WR): Lake Forest
Aidan Buggs - Casteel (OG): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Luther, Whittier
Jack Butler - Pusch Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian, Hastings
John Butler - Saguaro (LB): Arizona, Idaho State, Northern Arizona
Carson Cagle - Campo Verde (OT): Presentation
Derek Calderon - Saguaro (LB): Luther
Colton Campbell - Williams Field (OG): Southern Utah
Andrue Cannon - St. Mary's (TE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jake Carbajal - Corona del Sol (OG): Northern State
Tristan Carrera - Campo Verde (WR): Luther, Presentation
Ryan Carter - Willow Canyon (LS): Arizona Christian
Anthony Chacon - Centennial (OG): Luther, St. Olaf
Roch Cholowsky - Hamilton (QB/P): New Mexico State
Mason Chorak - Saguaro (DE): Idaho State
Kavaughn Clark - Centennial (RB): Nevada, Northern Arizona
Nolan Clement - Desert Mountain (DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Utah Tech
Damian Coley - Salpointe (DE): Arizona Christian
Jacob Condie - Desert Ridge (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Daniel Contreras - River Valley (OG): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Zachary Cook - Cesar Chavez (OL): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Western New Mexico
Christopher Cordero - Desert Edge (RB): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Shannon Coulter - Saguaro (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Vance Cooper - Paradise Honors (RB): Crown, Graceland, Presentation, St. Olaf
Zaccheus Cooper - Saguaro (RB): Alcorn State, Army, Idaho State, Montana State, Morgan State, New Mexico, Utah Tech
Myseth Currie - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Eastern New Mexico, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Stephon Daily - Sierra Linda (WR): Army, COLORADO STATE, Hawaii, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Washington State
Adam Damante - ALA-Gilbert North (QB): NORTHERN ARIZONA
Devon Dampier - Saguaro (QB): Air Force, Alcorn State, Arizona, Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Idaho State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Rice, South Dakota, UTEP, Yale
Chandler Davis - Hamilton (DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona
Ryan Davis - O'Connor (DE): Boise State, Idaho State, Kansas State, Montana State, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, South Dakota, Washington State
Saxon Davison - Mountain Ridge (LB): St. Norbert
Antonio Delgado - Desert Vista (LB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Southwest Baptist, Wisconsin-River Falls
Daniel Delponte - Millennium (LB): Arizona Christian
Jayden Diaz - Arizona College Prep (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Presentation, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tysson Donnell - Cesar Chavez (DT): Arizona Christian
Alex Doost - Mountain Ridge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Oregon State, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia
Dameon Draper - Millennium (SS): Arizona Christian
David Drinen - Saguaro (CB): Luther, Wisconsin-River Falls
Layton Duncan - Brophy (WR): Idaho State, Montana State, Morgan State, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado
James Durand - Basha (OG): Arizona, BYU, California, Colorado, Harvard, Indiana, Iowa State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Oregon State, Pennsylvania, Princeton, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, WISCONSIN, Yale
AJ Dutchover - Highland (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Grinnell, Southern Utah, Wisconsin-River Falls
Joshua Dye - Williams Field (RB): Northern Arizona
Josiah Dye - Williams Field (CB): Air Force, Army, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Lashown Ealim - Chandler (OG): Arizona Christian, Luther
Emyson Edmonds - Hamilton (CB): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jack Endean - Tanque Verde (OT): Arizona, California, OKLAHOMA STATE
Deric English - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Florida State, Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri, Morgan State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Utah, Washington
Charles Ennis Jr. - Chandler (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Sean Esparza - Boulder Creek (OG): Puget Sound
Elijah Espinoza - McClintock (CB): Arizona Christian
Valentine Espinoza - Casa Grande (C): Presentation
Dominic Esposito - Higley (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Chris Fasano - Mesquite (WR): Luther
Gage Felix - Salpointe (WR): Hastings
Brady Ferris - Willow Canyon (RB): Jamestown, Lake Forest
Dane Fidler - Apache Junction (CB): Lake Forest
Kolten Ford - Queen Creek (K): Centenary
Aaron Francis - Central (LB): Arizona Christian
Shea Freibaum - Saguaro (LS): Marshall, San Jose State
Ethan Fritz - Basha (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Will Galvan - Cactus (ATH): Arizona Christian, Jamestown
Brysen Gardner - Centennial (K): Lake Forest, Ottawa, Presentation, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls
My'Keil Gardner - Liberty (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin
William Garrett - Saguaro (OG): Adams State, Lake Forest, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mekhi Gaskin - Sunnyside (FS): Doane
Luis Gastelum-Contreras - Brophy (OT): Hastings, Luther
Logan Getejanc - Shadow Ridge (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Gavin Geweniger - Chaparral (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, Northwestern, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Stanford, UNLV, Washington, Washington State
Austin Glimpse - Sunrise Mountain (QB): Grinnell, Rose-Hulman, South Dakota School of Mines, Wesleyan, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mekhi Godlove - Tolleson (OG): Arizona Christian
Nate Gomez - Campo Verde (CB): Luther, Presentation, St. Norbert
Dailan Goodman - Salpointe (RB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Presentation
Max Grady - Desert Vista (CB): Arizona Christian
Carlos Griffin - Saguaro (CB): Army, Syracuse
Terrance Hall - Mountain Ridge (WR): Morgan State
Daunte Hamblin - Chandler (RB): Luther
Donnovan Hamblin - Chandler (LB): Luther
Carter Hancock - Higley (WR): Air Force, Columbia, Michigan (preferred walk-on)
Dominic Hanger - Chandler (LB): Adams State, Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)
Drayson Hatch - ALA-Queen Creek (K): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest
Khalil Hayes - Mountain Pointe (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaxon Haynes - Hamilton (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Drake, Lake Forest, Northern State, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kaleb Hefner - Canyon View (OT): Luther
Caleb Heidrick - Red Mountain (LB): Luther
Liam Henry - Estrella Foothills (RB): Arizona Christian, Luther
Aiden Herring - Perry (DE): AIR FORCE, Army, Colgate, Columbia, Idaho, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Yale
David Hicks - Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, St. Norbert
Brennen Hills - Casteel (RB): Luther
Jake Hoel - Arizona College Prep (WR): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Luther
Gavin Hogencamp - River Valley (QB): Arizona Christian, Graceland
Joshua Holiday - Peoria (QB): Luther
Birdie Holloway - Chandler (C): Luther
Jase Hudson - Campo Verde (K): Luther
Clayton Hughes - Campo Verde (DT): Crown, Luther, St. Norbert
Jaden Humphrey - Desert Vista (DE): Arizona Christian
Kaleb Jackson-Carter - Desert Edge (OT): Idaho, Idaho State, Montana, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego State
Jesus Jacobo - Tolleson (OL): Arizona Christian
Antwon Jenkins - Cesar Chavez (CB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Eastern New Mexico, Ottawa, Western New Mexico
Mitch Jensen - ALA-Queen Creek (RB/LB): Northern State
Bryce Jewell - Pusch Ridge (CB): Rose-Hulman
Dominic Jewell - Willow Canyon (LB): Lake Forest, Presentation
Damian Jiles - Cactus (RB): Arizona Christian, Montana Tech, Wisconsin-River Falls
Amare Johnson - Casteel (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Grant Johnson - Casa Grande (DE): Presbyterian, Presentation
Korey Johnson - Mountain Ridge (CB): Lake Forest, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas, Utah Tech
Micah Johnson - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Grambling State, Montana, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Jose State
Zacary Johnson - Centennial (OT): Lake Forest
Elijah Joplin - Marana (QB): Arizona Christian, Jamestown
Braeden Kaczmarek - Red Mountain (DE): Air Force, Idaho State, Northern Arizona
Sirri Kandiyeli - Mesa Mountain View (OT): Air Force, Arizona State, Cornell, Harvard, Lehigh, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Princeton, South Dakota, Weber State
Juma Kashanda - Chandler (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jason Kirkland - Mountain Ridge (DE): Brown, Butler, Colorado School of Mines, Cornell, Morehead State, Rose-Hulman, San Diego, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas (Minn.), Valparaiso
Drew Klingman - Pusch Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian
Matthew Klopfenstein - Horizon (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, BAYLOR, Buffalo, California, Colorado, Houston, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Massachusetts, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tennessee, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Saleche Koonooka - Centennial (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Dallas Kroh - Marana Mountain View (C): Puget Sound
Asher Kroschel - Hamilton (FS): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ethan Krominga - Canyon del Oro (RB): Hastings, Lake Forest, St. Norbert
Cole Lalama - Queen Creek (LB): Arizona Christian
Ethan Lane - Basha (QB): Lake Forest, Luther
Ja'Kobi Lane - Red Mountain (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, San Jose State, Utah
Zurian Lapsley - Glendale (LB): St. Norbert
Trey Largo - Mesquite (CB): Luther
Sire LaVallee - Mesquite (SS): Luther
Lenox Lawson - Red Mountain (WR): Central Michigan, Idaho State, Montana State, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa, South Dakota State, Southern Utah, Washington State
Cooper LeDuc - Hamilton (CB): Albion, Lake Forest, New Mexico State, Sioux Falls, St. Norbert
Na'Jai Lewis - Desert Edge (OT): Arizona Christian, Hastings
Myles Libman - Pinnacle (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Columbia, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Idaho, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Pennsylvania, Portland State, Princeton, Utah Tech
Gavin Limongello - Apache Junction (QB): Lake Forest
Cole Linyard - Horizon (WR): Jamestown
Noah Locke - Paradise Honors (LB): Rose-Hulman
Caleb Lomu - Highland (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Indiana, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State
David Lopez - Brophy (RB): Jamestown
Aaron Loughran - Hamilton (LB): Albion, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Sean Madrid - Salpointe (LB): Presentation
Vinny Mansfield - Desert Edge (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Gage Maras - Boulder Creek (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Puget Sound
Cole Marszalek - Millennium (LS): Arizona Christian, Texas State
Cole Martin - Basha (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, San Jose State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Nicolas Martin - Chandler (OG): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Graceland, Lake Forest, Presentation, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls
Philip Maschue - St. Mary's (OT) - Jamestown
Gianni Mascolino - Coolidge (QB): Washington
Sean Mathews - Thunderbird (LB): Grinnell, Presentation, Rose-Hulman
Dylan Maza - Marcos de Niza (WR): Presentation
Kaiden McCarty - Eastmark (FS): Ottawa
Alex McLaughlin - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Colorado, Idaho, Idaho State, Illinois State, Montana State, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, St. Thomas, Utah Tech, Washington State, Weber State, Western Illinois
Wyatt Milkovic - Basha (LB): Army, BOISE STATE, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Clinton Moindi - Tolleson (WR): Arizona Christian
George Monreal - Saguaro (DT): Luther
Aaron Monroe Jr. - Centennial (CB): Arizona Christian
Maddox Montoya - Mesquite (LB): Arizona Christian, Puget Sound
Josh Morin - Heritage Academy Mesa (DE): Idaho State
Majel Morones - Campo Verde (DE): Presentation
Hudson Muller - Horizon (LB): St. Norbert
Breck Mullins - Williams Field (LB): Southern Utah
Tyler Mustain - Pusch Ridge (LB): Northern Arizona
Belclem Namegabe - Coolidge (CB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Jamestown, South Dakota School of Mines
Ezekiel Nautu - Highland (CB): Grinnell, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jace Nead - Highland (FS): Lake Forest, Presentation, St. Norbert
Blaise Nelson - Valley Vista (WR): Lake Forest, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kyle Nelson - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): Idaho State
Chris Nimcheski - Saguaro (WR): Colorado School of Mines, South Dakota School of Mines
Andereya Nsubuga Jr. - Chandler (CB): Portland State
Marc O'Bannon - Perry (OG): Northern State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Aidan Olsen - Chandler (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Matthew Orthmann - Corona del Sol (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls
Elijah Paige - Pinnacle (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, NOTRE DAME, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, Stanford, Tennessee, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Marco Palafox - Arizona College Prep (C): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Jamestown, Luther, Presentation, St. Norbert
Cristian Pando - Willcox (RB): Hastings
Gavin Parks - Desert Edge (WR): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Keona Peat - Corona del Sol (OG): Fort Valley State, Johnson C. Smith, Lincoln (Calif.)
Sebastian Perez - Desert Vista (DE): Arizona Christian
Dylan Petrick - Tanque Verde (OT): Adams State
Demarion Postell - Tolleson (WR): Arizona Christian
Jaden Pyrah - Desert Edge (LB): Albion, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mason Quitugua-Sanchez - Salpointe (FS): Puget Sound, St. Norbert, Whittier
William Ralls - Hamilton (OG): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Daniel Rea - Hamilton (OG): Presentation
Cornell Reed Jr. - Sequoia Pathway (WR): Crown
Porter Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Colorado, Eastern Washington, Idaho State, Washington State, Weber State
Jose Rivera - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian
Prince Roberson - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian
Brett Roberts - Marana Mountain View (LB): Arizona Christian
Dylan Roberts - Centennial (DT): Arizona, California, Colorado, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Washington State
Levi Robins - Saguaro (CB): Columbia, Yale
Duce Robinson - Pinnacle (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Clemson, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, New Mexico, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Jose State, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Jayden Rogers - Mountain Ridge (P): Arizona Christian
Zack Rogowski - Canyon del Oro (WR): Arizona Christian, Hastings
Josh Roman - Marana Mountain View (QB): Lake Forest
Carson Routhier - Desert Vista (OG): Arizona Christian
Jacobie Rucker - Pinnacle (RB): Lake Forest
Ty'ree Rudulph - Cesar Chavez (DE): Arizona Christian
Elian Ruiz - Marcos de Niza (OT): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Landon Sabetta - Perry (OT): Luther, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jerron Salazar - Arizona College Prep (FS): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Luther, Presentation, St. Norbert
Xavier Sanchez - Red Mountain (CB): Luther, Presentation
Jackson Sander - Higley (LB): Luther
Sinjin Schmitt - Boulder Creek (RB): Air Force
Dorae Scott - Basha (WR): New Mexico State
Sione Sekona - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Lake Forest
Tristan Shafer - Corona del Sol (LB): Graceland
Mason Shea - Campo Verde (WR): Luther
Michael Shinkle - Hamilton (FS): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Cole Shivers - Saguaro (CB): Arizona, Boise State, Buffalo, Colorado, Florida State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Nevada, NORTHWESTERN, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin
Will Short - Hamilton (LB): Presentation
JJ Silver - Queen Creek (RB): Arizona Christian, Eastern New Mexico, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tyson Simmons - Basha (DE): Air Force, Colgate, Navy, Nevada
Genesis Smith - Hamilton (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Colorado State, Florida A&M, Iowa State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, Tulane, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Yale
Rovelle Smith - O'Connor (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
CJ Snowden - Perry (CB): St. Norbert
Dom Solano - Cactus (DE): Idaho State, Lake Forest
Fredo Sotelo - Salpointe (QB): Jamestown, Lake Forest, Puget Sound
Tre' Spivey - Hamilton (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado State, Kansas, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Matt Spurlin - Willow Canyon (OG): Jamestown
Jackson Sriro - Sunnyslope (RB): Lake Forest, Presentation, Puget Sound
Hank Stabler - Paradise Honors (LB): Arizona Christian, Crown
Griffin Stalfort - Hamilton (C): AIR FORCE, New Mexico State
Richard Stallworth - Yuma Catholic (QB): Adams State, Lake Forest, Ottawa
Briton Stanton - Williams Field (WR): Presentation
Derek Staples - Desert Vista (OG): Arizona Christian
Tanner Steffa - Casteel (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Biruk Stephens - Arizona College Prep (RB): Luther
Mason Stromstad - Marcos de Niza (LB/WR): Lake Forest, Montana Tech, South Dakota School of Mines, Whittier
Bryan Stroughter - Tempe (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Ayden Suba - Queen Creek (DE): Arizona Christian
David Sweetman - Brophy (DT): Jamestown
Nick Switzer - Hamilton (RB): New Mexico State
Colin Tibbs - Verrado (CB): Sioux Falls
Viliani Tongotea - Buckeye (RB): Arizona Christian
Matthew Tran - Arizona College Prep (LB): Luther
Brody Turner - Chandler (OG): Wisconsin-River Falls
Drew Vanderah - Arizona College Prep (CB): Grinnell, St. Norbert
Mason VanDerToorn - Horizon (SS): St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Layton Vining - Liberty (OT): Idaho
Juan Virgen Jr. - Verrado (SS): Whittier
Blake Ware - O'Connor (LB): Lake Forest, Puget Sound
A'Mauri Washington - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Demari Washington - Centennial (FS): Army, Colorado, Sioux Falls
Pierson Watson - Coconino (LB): Air Force, BYU, Nevada, Northern Arizona, South Dakota, Weber State
Will Way - Pusch Ridge (OT/DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota, Washington State
Jonathan Webb - Paradise Honors (LB): Crown
Jake Weidinger - Flagstaff (WR): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Zarius Wells - Chandler (OT): Adams State, South Dakota School of Mines
Magnum West - Saguaro (DE): Carnegie Mellon, Lake Forest, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls
Doran Wetzel - Ironwood (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Bryson Wilke - Willow Canyon (K): Arizona Christian
Sam Williams - Brophy (FS): Arizona Christian
Shahid Wilson - Millennium (CB): Montana State, North Dakota
Jaron Winters - Mountain Ridge (C): Mayville State
Tanner Wood - River Valley (LB/RB): Arizona Christian
Jamaal Young - Marcos de Niza (WR): Jamestown, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mikey Young - Paradise Honors (CB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Presentation
Manuel Zamorano - Canyon del Oro (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Hamilton center Stalfort announces commitment to Air Force
UPDATED: 6/20/22
Hamilton center Griffin Stalfort received his offer from the Air Force Academy a month ago following spring ball and showcase events. On Monday, the 6-2, 255-pound center and long snapper said in his Twitter post that he was "beyond excited, honored, and thankful" to make his commitment to the USAFA.
"It was a combination of several factors that led to my decision to commit to the Air Force Academy," Stalfort said in a text message. "A top tier and stable coaching staff. Strong brotherhood culture throughout college and beyond. A program dedicated to preparing you for success, not only in football, but in your future as well. Strong academics. The vast opportunities that are available after graduation."
In the time since getting his offer, it's been a run of camps with the local Lake Forest satellite event at Pinnacle High School, one up north at Utah State, and another two days were spent at the University of Arizona with a big man competition followed by a camp. At that UA event, Hamilton won the Monday Night Lights OL vs. DL challenge.
In addition to his offer from Air Force, Stalfort also held a Division I one from New Mexico State. The 6-2, 280-pound lineman was named to the First Team All-6A Premier Region last season and helped the Huskies average 37.5 points and 415 yards per game as Hamilton finished 11-1 and advanced to the Open Division semifinals.
Aside from football, Stalfort is one of the student leaders of the Hamilton Captains Club. The group brings Hamilton athletics together through school sporting events and community service.
Air Force will appear on national television in 11 of its 12 games with three of them on CBS. The Falcons intrastate home game against Colorado on Sept. 10 will be shown at 12:30 p.m. The battles that will help determine the Commander In Chief's trophy against Navy and Army will also be on CBS. The Falcons host Navy in Colorado Springs on Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. and will play Army in Arlington, Texas on Nov. 5 at 8:30 a.m. Air Force, a member of the Mountain West Conference, finished 10-3 last year and defeated Louisville in the First Responder Bowl in Dallas.
Cesar Chavez wide receiver Myseth Currie competed with his team on June 11 at the 7-on-7 passing tournament at Northern Arizona. Currie will be residing in Flagstaff once high school is over, because on Sunday, he committed to the Lumberjacks.
Chavez had several people leave the program after an abbreviated 2020 season, but rebounded with fresh energy to go 5-5. Currie (6-2, 180) was the team's leading receiver with 29 catches (for 414 yards) and six touchdowns. He noticed the faith the NAU coaches had in him.
"Definitely the program and the coaches believing in me," Currie said in a text message. "Plus, the campus looks amazing."
Currie made the announcement on Father's Day in the honor and memory of his dad. He has played the sport in Laveen since his youth days with Xfactor Athletics.
The Lumberjacks have 13 receivers on the current roster and seven of them are from State 48. Hendrix Johnson (Boulder Creek) is a junior. David Haen (Sunnyslope), Terrell Hayward (Cienega), and Coleman Owen (Higley) are sophomores. Elijah Taylor (Higley), Ethen Cluff (ALA-Queen Creek), and Kody Say (O'Connor) are redshirt freshmen. The Lumberjacks play in the Big Sky Conference (FCS) and went 5-6 last year. This season begins in Tempe on Thursday, Sept. 1 against Arizona State. The Pac-12 Network will have the game at 7 p.m. as the Lumberjacks attempt to topple a Pac-12 team for the second straight year. Last season, NAU traveled to Tucson and defeated Arizona, 21-19.
CLASS OF 2023 COMMITMENTS
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Aiden Herring (DE) - Perry
Griffin Stalfort (C) - Hamilton
BAYLOR BEARS
Matthew Klopfenstein (TE) - Horizon
BOISE STATE BRONCOS
Wyatt Milkovic (LB) - Basha
CENTRAL MICHIGAN CHIPPEWAS
Ryan Blum (C) - Basha
COLORADO STATE RAMS
Stephon Daily (WR) - Sierra Linda
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Myseth Currie (WR) - Cesar Chavez
Adam Damante (QB) - ALA-Gilbert North
NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS
Alex Doost (OT) - Mountain Ridge
Dylan Roberts (DT) - Centennial
Cole Shivers (CB) - Saguaro
NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
Elijah Paige (OT) - Pinnacle
OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS
Jack Endean (OT) - Tanque Verde
OREGON DUCKS
Cole Martin (CB) - Basha
WISCONSIN BADGERS
James Durand (OG) - Basha