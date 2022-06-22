Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 6/21

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Mountain View had a successful season in 2021. The Toros (8-3) won eight games for the first time since 2009. MVHS averaged 32 points and 295 passing yards per game. One of the returners up front this fall is Sirri Kandiyeli . The 6-3, 270-pound offensive guard received an offer from South Dakota on Tuesday. Kandiyeli was a First Team All-6A Central Region selection. Last weekend, he competed up in Flagstaff at the NAU camp and ran a 4.93 40. Speaking of four-point, Kandiyeli totes a GPA of 4.0. South Dakota finished with a 7-5 record last year and was ranked No. 18 in the season-ending Stats Perform FCS poll. The Coyotes not only made the playoffs, they hosted a game for the first time. This year's slate begins with a stiff test at Kansas State on Sept. 3. USD plays in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 380 players from the Class of 2022 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 6/20/22

Hamilton center Griffin Stalfort received his offer from the Air Force Academy a month ago following spring ball and showcase events. On Monday, the 6-2, 255-pound center and long snapper said in his Twitter post that he was "beyond excited, honored, and thankful" to make his commitment to the USAFA.

"It was a combination of several factors that led to my decision to commit to the Air Force Academy," Stalfort said in a text message. "A top tier and stable coaching staff. Strong brotherhood culture throughout college and beyond. A program dedicated to preparing you for success, not only in football, but in your future as well. Strong academics. The vast opportunities that are available after graduation."



In the time since getting his offer, it's been a run of camps with the local Lake Forest satellite event at Pinnacle High School, one up north at Utah State, and another two days were spent at the University of Arizona with a big man competition followed by a camp. At that UA event, Hamilton won the Monday Night Lights OL vs. DL challenge.



In addition to his offer from Air Force, Stalfort also held a Division I one from New Mexico State. The 6-2, 280-pound lineman was named to the First Team All-6A Premier Region last season and helped the Huskies average 37.5 points and 415 yards per game as Hamilton finished 11-1 and advanced to the Open Division semifinals.

Aside from football, Stalfort is one of the student leaders of the Hamilton Captains Club. The group brings Hamilton athletics together through school sporting events and community service.

Air Force will appear on national television in 11 of its 12 games with three of them on CBS. The Falcons intrastate home game against Colorado on Sept. 10 will be shown at 12:30 p.m. The battles that will help determine the Commander In Chief's trophy against Navy and Army will also be on CBS. The Falcons host Navy in Colorado Springs on Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. and will play Army in Arlington, Texas on Nov. 5 at 8:30 a.m. Air Force, a member of the Mountain West Conference, finished 10-3 last year and defeated Louisville in the First Responder Bowl in Dallas.





Cesar Chavez wide receiver Myseth Currie competed with his team on June 11 at the 7-on-7 passing tournament at Northern Arizona. Currie will be residing in Flagstaff once high school is over, because on Sunday, he committed to the Lumberjacks.



Chavez had several people leave the program after an abbreviated 2020 season, but rebounded with fresh energy to go 5-5. Currie (6-2, 180) was the team's leading receiver with 29 catches (for 414 yards) and six touchdowns. He noticed the faith the NAU coaches had in him.



"Definitely the program and the coaches believing in me," Currie said in a text message. "Plus, the campus looks amazing."



Currie made the announcement on Father's Day in the honor and memory of his dad. He has played the sport in Laveen since his youth days with Xfactor Athletics.

The Lumberjacks have 13 receivers on the current roster and seven of them are from State 48. Hendrix Johnson (Boulder Creek) is a junior. David Haen (Sunnyslope), Terrell Hayward (Cienega), and Coleman Owen (Higley) are sophomores. Elijah Taylor (Higley), Ethen Cluff (ALA-Queen Creek), and Kody Say (O'Connor) are redshirt freshmen. The Lumberjacks play in the Big Sky Conference (FCS) and went 5-6 last year. This season begins in Tempe on Thursday, Sept. 1 against Arizona State. The Pac-12 Network will have the game at 7 p.m. as the Lumberjacks attempt to topple a Pac-12 team for the second straight year. Last season, NAU traveled to Tucson and defeated Arizona, 21-19.

