Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 6/28

Concordia College in Minnesota extended an offer to Salpointe's Fredo Sotelo on Tuesday. Sotelo released the news on his Twitter account after communication with Concordia defensive coordinator Kyle Bakken. The 6-1, 180-pound quarterback now has four college offers. Sotelo was in Atlanta last weekend for a 7-on-7 competition called The Show by NextGen. His team finished third out of 24 in the event and Sotelo brought home the QB MVP honors. Concordia finished 3-1 and in second place in its new Skyline Division in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (Div. III). The Cobbers were 4-6 overall. The new season will start on Thursday, Sept. 1 at Valley City State (N. Dak.).

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 380 players from the Class of 2022 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 6/28/22

A couple weeks ago, Pierson Watson competed in a camp at BYU and stood out enough to claim an MVP award for his position. Those Cougar coaches are going to see more of him down the road because the Coconino linebacker announced his commitment on Tuesday.

The 6-3, 210-pounder received his offer from Brigham Young the same week as the camp. He is excited about attending the university in Provo, Utah and said they "have it going on".



"Coaching, campus, winning games," Watson cited as reasons for choosing the Blue & White via a text message. "Big 12, NIL opportunities, Linebacker U, and it's an LDS school. I feel at home there and it's a family vibe and a great fit for me."



This was actually the second summer Watson earned an MVP honor at the BYU camp. In 2021, he was named a Co-MVP at the linebacker spot. Back in Flagstaff last season, he had 45 tackles and a pair of sacks for the Panthers. The 4A Grand Canyon Region coaches selected him to the Second Team on the defensive line.



In addition to his offer from BYU, Watson also held them from Air Force, Nevada, Northern Arizona, South Dakota, and Weber State. His uncle, Aaron Wagner, played linebacker at BYU from 2004-06.



Watson plans to graduate early in December and then go on a church mission. He aims to be on campus at BYU for the fall season in 2025.



This will be the last year of the Independent Era for BYU. The Cougars will start Big 12 play in the 2023 season. It was after the 2010 campaign that BYU left the Mountain West and then became an independent for the next dozen years. The 2022 schedule features three from the Mountain West, a pair from the Pac-12 (Oregon & Stanford), one from the SEC, one from the Big 12, and Notre Dame. It begins on Sept. 3 in Tampa against South Florida (1 p.m. on ESPNU). The Cougars finished 10-3 last year and played in the Independence Bowl in Louisiana.