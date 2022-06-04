Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 6/3
Saguaro quarterback Devon Dampier offered by Navy
UPDATED: 6/3/22
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 380 players from the Class of 2022 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Willow Canyon (7-3 in 2021) produced back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2007-08. One of the guys toting the rock from the backfield was Brady Ferris. The 5-11, 180-pound rusher received his first offer from Lake Forest on Friday. He ran for 453 yards on just 36 carries (12.6 yards/attempt) as one of four Wildcats that had more than 35 rushes during the season. He carries a 3.9 weighted GPA and made Honorable Mention on the Sports360AZ All-Academic Team. Lake Forest (10-1 in 2021) comes in as the defending champion of the Midwest Conference (Div. III). The Foresters will open at home (near Chicago) on Sept. 3 against Wisconsin Lutheran. LFC made its second trip to the playoffs in school history, and first since 2002, last season.
Chandler made the Open Division championship game once again last year, but graduated a lot of its starters from that team. One junior from that squad that is looking for a chance to step in is running back Charles Ennis Jr., who earned his first offer on Friday from Wisconsin-River Falls. Ennis is 5-8, 195 pounds, and was limited to just three games in 2021. On Thursday, the Wolves claimed the 7-on-7 tournament trophy at Arizona State. Wisconsin-River Falls had a record setting season with a 9-2 mark, including 5-2 in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (Div. III). The Falcons tied the school record for most wins in a season and finished the year ranked No. 20 by D3football.com. The new season will begin on Sept. 3 on the road at Elmhurst (Ill.).
Arizona Christian has excitement building in its program as it is coming off a successful season and held a Junior Day in April. After the coaches checked out many high schools across the state during Spring Ball, the offers are starting to come. The most recent was on Friday to Hank Stabler, a linebacker at Paradise Honors. The 6-1, 210-pound defender played in just three games last year, but was a First Team All-3A Metro Region selection in his sophomore season. Stabler is versatile and can also play the tight end position. The Panthers had a long and busy day Wednesday. They woke up early for 6 a.m. workouts in Surprise and then went to Glendale and brought home the 7-on-7 tournament championship at Arizona Christian later that night. ACU went 8-2 last season and ended up ranked No. 20 in the final NAIA poll. The Firestorm will open the 2022 season at home on Sept. 3 against Texas Wesleyan. Weidinger also added an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls on Thursday.
Northern Arizona continues to recruit the state's top prospects. Sirri Kandiyeli got an offer from the Big Sky Conference team in Flagstaff on Friday. Kandiyeli, a 6-3, 270-pound offensive tackle, was a First Team All-6A Central Region selection last season. He helped the Toro offense average 31.9 points and 295 passing yards per game. Kandiyeli has a 4.0 GPA and trains with Ron Sowers at TBA. Casa Grande alum Angel Flores graduated early in December so he could get a head start on his college career at Northern Arizona. Flores, a quarterback, got into the Spring Game last month for the Gold team and scored a rushing touchdown. The Lumberjacks (5-6 last season) will return to the field in August for preparation leading up to their season opener in Tempe against Arizona State on Thursday, Sept. 1.
Navy has start times for seven of its 12 games, including all five at home in Annapolis, Md. The Midshipmen, who split with their military rivals from Air Force and Army last season, extended an offer to Devon Dampier on Friday. The dual-threat Saguaro quarterback started all three of the Open Division games as the Sabercats won their first title at that level. In those three starts against Cactus, Hamilton, and Chandler, the 5-11, 180-pound signal caller was 27-for-41 for 410 yards with three touchdown passes. He also rushed for 440 yards (breaking 100 in each game) and scoring six TDs. Navy (4-8 last season) will open at home against Delaware on Sept. 3 at 9 a.m. CBS Sports Network will have the broadcast for that one and also the Mids home game the following week against Memphis to begin American Athletic Confernce play (at 12:30 p.m.).
June is a good month to demonstrate what you can do at college camps and Jason Kirkland is doing just that in Fort Worth this weekend at the DFW Showcase at TCU. Kirkland, a defensive end at Mountain Ridge, is getting college attention as well and seized a new offer on Friday from Rose-Hulman. He had six sacks and two fumble recoveries for the Mountain Lions last year. He is tall in stature at 6-4 and 235 pounds, and is an excellent student (4.17 GPA). Kirkland is also one of the faster edge rushers in the state. Rose-Hulman, located in Indiana, is among the top engineering schools in the country. The Fightin' Engineers went 8-3 last season and qualified for the Division III playoffs for just the second time in program history. Rose-Hulman won the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference with a perfect 7-0 record.
Highland offensive tackle Caleb Lomu now has offers from three quarters of the Pac-12. The latest came on Friday from Colorado, bringing his conference total to nine. Lomu is 6-5, 260 pounds, and was a First Team All-6A Conference selection last season. He helped provide the blocking for a balanced Hawk offense that not only returned to the 6A Conference championship game in 2021, but won it for the first time in school history. Lomu has official visits planned this month to Arizona and Utah. Colorado University's live buffalo mascot, Ralphie VI just turned two years old and the school is inviting the public to give her a nickname. Previous Ralphie mascots have gone by Moonshine, Tequila, Rowdy, and Blackout. The four names selected as finalists seem to go away from the alcohol theme. They are Blitz, Sixer, Ember, and Tini. The Buffaloes finished 4-8 last season and will open at home in Boulder (with their newly nicknamed mascot) at Folsom Field against TCU on Friday, Sept. 2. ESPN will have the national broadcast at 7 p.m.
This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2023 OFFERS
Christian Aguilar - Mountain Ridge (LB): Butler
Brendan Anderson - Mountain Ridge (QB): St. Thomas, Yale
Isaac Anderson - Williams Field (SS): Jamestown, Wisconsin-River Falls
Strider Aston - Brophy (LB): Arizona Christian
CJ Ballard - Saguaro (OT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Eli Barta - Mesa Mountain View (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Puget Sound
Matthew Bass - Chandler (OG): Adams State, Lake Forest
Braeden Belanger - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Puget Sound
Ralph Bernard - Trevor Browne (DE): Colgate, Northern Arizona
Jadiem Birthwright - Pinnacle (S): Lake Forest
Matt Blau - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Lake Forest
Ryan Blum - Basha (C): Air Force, Central Michigan, Columbia, Georgetown, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego
Caleb Botticello - Higley (DT): St. Norbert
Jackson Bowers - Mesa Mountain View (TE): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, Texas, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Yale
Sam Brown - Marana (WR): Jamestown, Lake Forest
Taye Brown - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, Georgetown, Idaho State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, South Dakota
Deshaun Buchanan - Basha (RB): Arizona, Grambling State, Idaho, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, Utah Tech
Vincent Buckles - Chandler (WR): Lake Forest
Aidan Buggs - Casteel (OG): Jamestown, Whittier
Jack Butler - Pusch Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian
John Butler - Saguaro (LB): Arizona, Idaho State, Northern Arizona
Andrue Cannon - St. Mary's (TE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jake Carbajal - Corona del Sol (OG): Northern State
Tristan Carrera - Campo Verde (WR): Presentation
Roch Cholowsky - Hamilton (QB/P): New Mexico State
Mason Chorak - Saguaro (DE): Idaho State
Kavaughn Clark - Centennial (RB): Nevada, Northern Arizona
Nolan Clement - Desert Mountain (DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Utah Tech
Daniel Contreras - River Valley (OG): Arizona Christian
Zachary Cook - Cesar Chavez (OL): Hastings
Shannon Coulter - Saguaro (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Vance Cooper - Paradise Honors (RB): Crown, Graceland, Presentation
Zaccheus Cooper - Saguaro (RB): Alcorn State, Army, Idaho State, Montana State, Morgan State, New Mexico, Utah Tech
Myseth Currie - Cesar Chavez (WR): Eastern New Mexico
Stephon Daily - Sierra Linda (WR): Army, Colorado State, Hawaii, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Washington State
Adam Damante - ALA-Gilbert North (QB): Northern Arizona
Devon Dampier - Saguaro (QB): Air Force, Alcorn State, Arizona, Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Idaho State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Rice, South Dakota, Yale
Chandler Davis - Hamilton (DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona
Ryan Davis - O'Connor (DE): Idaho State, Montana State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, South Dakota, Washington State
Saxon Davison - Mountain Ridge (LB): St. Norbert
Antonio Delgado - Desert Vista (LB): Southwest Baptist, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jayden Diaz - Arizona College Prep (QB): Presentation, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Alex Doost - Mountain Ridge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Oregon State, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia
Layton Duncan - Brophy (WR): Idaho State, Montana State, Morgan State, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado
James Durand - Basha (OG): Arizona, BYU, California, Colorado, Harvard, Indiana, Iowa State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Oregon State, Pennsylvania, Princeton, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, WISCONSIN, Yale
AJ Dutchover - Highland (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Wisconsin-River Falls
Joshua Dye - Williams Field (RB): Northern Arizona
Josiah Dye - Williams Field (CB): Air Force, Army, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Jack Endean - Tanque Verde (OT): Arizona, California, OKLAHOMA STATE
Deric English - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Florida State, Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri, Morgan State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Utah, Washington
Charles Ennis Jr. - Chandler (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Sean Esparza - Boulder Creek (OG): Puget Sound
Dominic Esposito - Higley (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brady Ferris - Willow Canyon (RB): Lake Forest
Dane Fidler - Apache Junction (CB): Lake Forest
Kolten Ford - Queen Creek (K): Centenary
Shea Freibaum - Saguaro (LS): Marshall
Ethan Fritz - Basha (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Brysen Gardner - Centennial (K): Lake Forest, Ottawa, Presentation, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls
My'Keil Gardner - Liberty (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin
William Garrett - Saguaro (OG): Adams State, Lake Forest, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mekhi Gaskin - Sunnyside (FS): Doane
Logan Getejanc - Shadow Ridge (OG): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Gavin Geweniger - Chaparral (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, Northwestern, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Stanford, UNLV, Washington, Washington State
Austin Glimpse - Sunrise Mountain (QB): Grinnell, Rose-Hulman, South Dakota School of Mines, Wesleyan, Wisconsin-River Falls
Nate Gomez - Campo Verde (CB): St. Norbert
Dailan Goodman - Salpointe (RB): Culver-Stockton, Presentation
Carlos Griffin - Saguaro (CB): Army, Syracuse
Terrance Hall - Mountain Ridge (WR): Morgan State
Carter Hancock - Higley (WR): Air Force, Columbia, Michigan (preferred walk-on)
Dominic Hanger - Chandler (LB): Adams State, Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)
Drayson Hatch - ALA-Queen Creek (K): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest
Khalil Hayes - Mountain Pointe (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaxon Haynes - Hamilton (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Aiden Herring - Perry (DE): Air Force, Army, Colgate, Columbia, Idaho, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Yale
David Hicks - Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, St. Norbert
Jake Hoel - Arizona College Prep (WR): Lake Forest
Gavin Hogencamp - River Valley (QB): Arizona Christian, Graceland
Clayton Hughes - Campo Verde (DT): St. Norbert
Kaleb Jackson-Carter - Desert Edge (OT): Idaho, Idaho State, Montana, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego State
Antwon Jenkins - Cesar Chavez (CB): Arizona Christian, Eastern New Mexico, Ottawa
Mitch Jensen - ALA-Queen Creek (RB/LB): Northern State
Dominic Jewell - Willow Canyon (LB): Presentation
Damian Jiles - Cactus (RB): Montana Tech, Wisconsin-River Falls
Korey Johnson - Mountain Ridge (CB): South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas, Utah Tech
Micah Johnson - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Grambling State, Montana, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Jose State
Zacary Johnson - Centennial (OT): Lake Forest
Elijah Joplin - Marana (QB): Arizona Christian, Jamestown
Braeden Kaczmarek - Red Mountain (DE): Air Force, Idaho State, Northern Arizona
Sirri Kandiyeli - Mesa Mountain View (OT): Air Force, Arizona State, Cornell, Lehigh, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Princeton, Weber State
Juma Kashanda - Chandler (SS): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jason Kirkland - Mountain Ridge (DE): Brown, Butler, Cornell, Morehead State, Rose-Hulman, San Diego, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas (Minn.), Valparaiso
Drew Klingman - Pusch Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian
Matthew Klopfenstein - Horizon (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, BAYLOR, Buffalo, California, Colorado, Houston, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Massachusetts, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tennessee, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Saleche Koonooka - Centennial (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Ethan Krominga - Canyon del Oro (RB): Hastings, Lake Forest, St. Norbert
Cole Lalama - Queen Creek (LB): Arizona Christian
Ethan Lane - Basha (QB): Lake Forest
Ja'Kobi Lane - Red Mountain (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, San Jose State, Utah
Zurian Lapsley - Glendale (LB): St. Norbert
Lenox Lawson - Red Mountain (WR): Central Michigan, Idaho State, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa, South Dakota State, Southern Utah, Washington State
Cooper LeDuc - Hamilton (CB): Lake Forest, New Mexico State, St. Norbert
Myles Libman - Pinnacle (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Columbia, Georgetown, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Pennsylvania, Portland State, Princeton, Utah Tech
Gavin Limongello - Apache Junction (QB): Lake Forest
Cole Linyard - Horizon (WR): Jamestown
Caleb Lomu - Highland (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Indiana, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State
Sean Madrid - Salpointe (LB): Presentation
Gage Maras - Boulder Creek (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Cole Marszalek - Millennium (LS): Arizona Christian, Texas State
Cole Martin - Basha (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, San Jose State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Nicolas Martin - Chandler (OG): Adams State, Graceland, Lake Forest, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Philip Maschue - St. Mary's (OT) - Jamestown
Gianni Mascolino - Coolidge (QB): Washington
Sean Mathews - Thunderbird (LB): Grinnell, Presentation
Kaiden McCarty - Eastmark (FS): Ottawa
Alex McLaughlin - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, Army, Idaho State, Illinois State, Montana State, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, St. Thomas, Utah Tech, Western Illinois
Wyatt Milkovic - Basha (LB): Army, BOISE STATE, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Aaron Monroe Jr. - Centennial (CB): Arizona Christian
Maddox Montoya - Mesquite (LB): Puget Sound
Josh Morin - Heritage Academy Mesa (DE): Idaho State
Majel Morones - Campo Verde (DE): Presentation
Hudson Muller - Horizon (LB): St. Norbert
Tyler Mustain - Pusch Ridge (LB): Northern Arizona
Belclem Namegabe - Coolidge (CB): Crown, Jamestown
Jace Nead - Highland (FS): Lake Forest, Presentation, St. Norbert
Blaise Nelson - Valley Vista (WR): Lake Forest, North Dakota, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kyle Nelson - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): Idaho State
Andereya Nsubuga Jr. - Chandler (CB): Portland State
Marc O'Bannon - Perry (OG): Wisconsin-River Falls
Matthew Orthmann - Corona del Sol (DE): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Elijah Paige - Pinnacle (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, Stanford, Tennessee, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Marco Palafox - Arizona College Prep (C): Arizona Christian, Presentation, St. Norbert
Keona Peat - Corona del Sol (OG): Fort Valley State, Johnson C. Smith, Lincoln (Calif.)
Dylan Petrick - Tanque Verde (OT): Adams State
Mason Quitugua-Sanchez - Salpointe (FS): Puget Sound, St. Norbert, Whittier
Cornell Reed Jr. - Sequoia Pathway (WR): Crown
Porter Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Colorado, Eastern Washington, Washington State
Brett Roberts - Marana Mountain View (LB): Arizona Christian
Dylan Roberts - Centennial (DT): Arizona, California, Colorado, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Washington State
Levi Robins - Saguaro (CB): Columbia, Yale
Duce Robinson - Pinnacle (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Clemson, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, New Mexico, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Jose State, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Jayden Rogers - Mountain Ridge (P): Arizona Christian
Zack Rogowski - Canyon del Oro (WR): Arizona Christian
Josh Roman - Marana Mountain View (QB): Lake Forest
Jacobie Rucker - Pinnacle (RB): Lake Forest
Elian Ruiz - Marcos de Niza (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jerron Salazar - Arizona College Prep (FS): Presentation, St. Norbert
Sinjin Schmitt - Boulder Creek (RB): Air Force
Dorae Scott - Basha (WR): New Mexico State
Sione Sekona - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Lake Forest
Tristan Shafer - Corona del Sol (LB): Graceland
Cole Shivers - Saguaro (CB): Arizona, Boise State, Buffalo, Colorado, Florida State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Nevada, NORTHWESTERN, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin
JJ Silver - Queen Creek (RB): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert
Tyson Simmons - Basha (DE): Air Force, Colgate, Nevada
Genesis Smith - Hamilton (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Iowa State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Yale
CJ Snowden - Perry (CB): St. Norbert
Dom Solano - Cactus (DE): Idaho State, Lake Forest
Fredo Sotelo - Salpointe (QB): Jamestown, Lake Forest, Puget Sound
Tre' Spivey - Hamilton (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado State, Kansas, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Matt Spurlin - Willow Canyon (OG): Jamestown
Jackson Sriro - Sunnyslope (RB): Lake Forest, Presentation, Puget Sound
Hank Stabler - Paradise Honors (LB): Arizona Christian, Crown
Griffin Stalfort - Hamilton (LS): Air Force, New Mexico State
Richard Stallworth - Yuma Catholic (QB): Adams State, Ottawa
Mason Stromstad - Marcos de Niza (FS): Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Whittier
Bryan Stroughter - Tempe (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Ayden Suba - Queen Creek (DE): Arizona Christian
David Sweetman - Brophy (DT): Jamestown
Nick Switzer - Hamilton (RB): New Mexico State
Viliani Tongotea - Buckeye (RB): Arizona Christian
Drew Vanderah - Arizona College Prep (CB): Grinnell, St. Norbert
Mason VanDerToorn - Horizon (SS): St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jeremiah Vessel - Basha (S): Arizona State, Boise State, Buffalo, Colorado, Columbia, Florida International, Grambling State, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Liberty, Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana Tech, Louisville, Memphis, Michigan State, Mississippi State, New Mexico State, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh, SMU, Southern, Tulane, Virginia
Blake Ware - O'Connor (LB): Lake Forest, Puget Sound
A'Mauri Washington - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Demari Washington - Centennial (FS): Army, Colorado
Pierson Watson - Coconino (LB): Air Force, Nevada, Northern Arizona, South Dakota
Will Way - Pusch Ridge (OT/DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota
Jonathan Webb - Paradise Honors (LB): Crown
Jake Weidinger - Flagstaff (WR): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Zarius Wells - Chandler (OT): Adams State, South Dakota School of Mines
Magnum West - Saguaro (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Shahid Wilson - Millennium (CB): Montana State, North Dakota
Jaron Winters - Mountain Ridge (C): Mayville State
Tanner Wood - River Valley (LB/RB): Arizona Christian
Jamaal Young - Marcos de Niza (WR): Jamestown, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mikey Young - Paradise Honors (CB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Presentation
Saguaro cornerback Cole Shivers commits to Northwestern
UPDATED: 5/19/22
Northwestern had a few targets in the state of Arizona for recruiting its 2023 class. The Wildcats have successfully landed three of them in a week. The most recent was Cole Shivers, who announced his commitment on Wednesday.
Shivers, a 5-11 cornerback at Saguaro, went on an official visit to the campus at Evanston, Illinois the first week of May and as he wraps up his junior year, he knows where he'll be going to college. The pressures of making that big decision won't be weighing on Shivers as he and the Sabercats prepare to defend their 2021 Open Division title. He'll be ready for the rigors of the NU education with his 3.97 GPA at Saguaro.
On the field, Shivers was a First Team All-5A Conference selection as a defensive back. He is rated a three-star from Rivals. After receiving a total of 14 offers and named Arizona and Colorado his other finalists before making it known which college he was choosing. Shivers had 31 tackles last season, but it is his coverage skills that tell the full story. He's a battler that will lock down on any receiver and hold them far below their average game.
Dylan Jett Roberts (Centennial), Alex Doost (Mountain Ridge), and Shivers represent three of the 13 recruits for the Wildcats for the '23 class. Those athletes help Northwestern rank No. 9 nationally by Rivals.
Northwestern will kick off its 2022 season in Dublin, Ireland with its first international game. It will be part of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, but will also be a Big Ten Conference game against Nebraska on Aug. 27. The Wildcats finished 3-9 last season. In September, NU will have non-conference home games against Duke, Southern Illinois, and Miami (Ohio).
CLASS OF 2023 COMMITMENTS
BAYLOR BEARS
Matthew Klopfenstein (TE) - Horizon
BOISE STATE BRONCOS
Wyatt Milkovic (LB) - Basha
NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS
Alex Doost (OT) - Mountain Ridge
Dylan Roberts (DT) - Centennial
Cole Shivers (CB) - Saguaro
OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS
Jack Endean (OT) - Tanque Verde
OREGON DUCKS
Cole Martin (CB) - Basha
WISCONSIN BADGERS
James Durand (OG) - Basha