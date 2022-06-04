Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 6/3

UPDATED: 6/3/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 380 players from the Class of 2022 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.

Willow Canyon (7-3 in 2021) produced back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2007-08. One of the guys toting the rock from the backfield was Brady Ferris. The 5-11, 180-pound rusher received his first offer from Lake Forest on Friday. He ran for 453 yards on just 36 carries (12.6 yards/attempt) as one of four Wildcats that had more than 35 rushes during the season. He carries a 3.9 weighted GPA and made Honorable Mention on the Sports360AZ All-Academic Team. Lake Forest (10-1 in 2021) comes in as the defending champion of the Midwest Conference (Div. III). The Foresters will open at home (near Chicago) on Sept. 3 against Wisconsin Lutheran. LFC made its second trip to the playoffs in school history, and first since 2002, last season.

Chandler made the Open Division championship game once again last year, but graduated a lot of its starters from that team. One junior from that squad that is looking for a chance to step in is running back Charles Ennis Jr., who earned his first offer on Friday from Wisconsin-River Falls. Ennis is 5-8, 195 pounds, and was limited to just three games in 2021. On Thursday, the Wolves claimed the 7-on-7 tournament trophy at Arizona State. Wisconsin-River Falls had a record setting season with a 9-2 mark, including 5-2 in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (Div. III). The Falcons tied the school record for most wins in a season and finished the year ranked No. 20 by D3football.com. The new season will begin on Sept. 3 on the road at Elmhurst (Ill.).

Arizona Christian has excitement building in its program as it is coming off a successful season and held a Junior Day in April. After the coaches checked out many high schools across the state during Spring Ball, the offers are starting to come. The most recent was on Friday to Hank Stabler, a linebacker at Paradise Honors. The 6-1, 210-pound defender played in just three games last year, but was a First Team All-3A Metro Region selection in his sophomore season. Stabler is versatile and can also play the tight end position. The Panthers had a long and busy day Wednesday. They woke up early for 6 a.m. workouts in Surprise and then went to Glendale and brought home the 7-on-7 tournament championship at Arizona Christian later that night. ACU went 8-2 last season and ended up ranked No. 20 in the final NAIA poll. The Firestorm will open the 2022 season at home on Sept. 3 against Texas Wesleyan. Weidinger also added an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls on Thursday.



Northern Arizona continues to recruit the state's top prospects. Sirri Kandiyeli got an offer from the Big Sky Conference team in Flagstaff on Friday. Kandiyeli, a 6-3, 270-pound offensive tackle, was a First Team All-6A Central Region selection last season. He helped the Toro offense average 31.9 points and 295 passing yards per game. Kandiyeli has a 4.0 GPA and trains with Ron Sowers at TBA. Casa Grande alum Angel Flores graduated early in December so he could get a head start on his college career at Northern Arizona. Flores, a quarterback, got into the Spring Game last month for the Gold team and scored a rushing touchdown. The Lumberjacks (5-6 last season) will return to the field in August for preparation leading up to their season opener in Tempe against Arizona State on Thursday, Sept. 1.



Navy has start times for seven of its 12 games, including all five at home in Annapolis, Md. The Midshipmen, who split with their military rivals from Air Force and Army last season, extended an offer to Devon Dampier on Friday. The dual-threat Saguaro quarterback started all three of the Open Division games as the Sabercats won their first title at that level. In those three starts against Cactus, Hamilton, and Chandler, the 5-11, 180-pound signal caller was 27-for-41 for 410 yards with three touchdown passes. He also rushed for 440 yards (breaking 100 in each game) and scoring six TDs. Navy (4-8 last season) will open at home against Delaware on Sept. 3 at 9 a.m. CBS Sports Network will have the broadcast for that one and also the Mids home game the following week against Memphis to begin American Athletic Confernce play (at 12:30 p.m.).



June is a good month to demonstrate what you can do at college camps and Jason Kirkland is doing just that in Fort Worth this weekend at the DFW Showcase at TCU. Kirkland, a defensive end at Mountain Ridge, is getting college attention as well and seized a new offer on Friday from Rose-Hulman. He had six sacks and two fumble recoveries for the Mountain Lions last year. He is tall in stature at 6-4 and 235 pounds, and is an excellent student (4.17 GPA). Kirkland is also one of the faster edge rushers in the state. Rose-Hulman, located in Indiana, is among the top engineering schools in the country. The Fightin' Engineers went 8-3 last season and qualified for the Division III playoffs for just the second time in program history. Rose-Hulman won the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference with a perfect 7-0 record.



Highland offensive tackle Caleb Lomu now has offers from three quarters of the Pac-12. The latest came on Friday from Colorado, bringing his conference total to nine. Lomu is 6-5, 260 pounds, and was a First Team All-6A Conference selection last season. He helped provide the blocking for a balanced Hawk offense that not only returned to the 6A Conference championship game in 2021, but won it for the first time in school history. Lomu has official visits planned this month to Arizona and Utah. Colorado University's live buffalo mascot, Ralphie VI just turned two years old and the school is inviting the public to give her a nickname. Previous Ralphie mascots have gone by Moonshine, Tequila, Rowdy, and Blackout. The four names selected as finalists seem to go away from the alcohol theme. They are Blitz, Sixer, Ember, and Tini. The Buffaloes finished 4-8 last season and will open at home in Boulder (with their newly nicknamed mascot) at Folsom Field against TCU on Friday, Sept. 2. ESPN will have the national broadcast at 7 p.m.



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.