{{ timeAgo('2022-06-04 01:03:48 -0500') }}

Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 6/3

Chris Eaton
Staff

Saguaro quarterback Devon Dampier offered by Navy

UPDATED: 6/3/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 380 players from the Class of 2022 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.

Willow Canyon (7-3 in 2021) produced back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2007-08. One of the guys toting the rock from the backfield was Brady Ferris. The 5-11, 180-pound rusher received his first offer from Lake Forest on Friday. He ran for 453 yards on just 36 carries (12.6 yards/attempt) as one of four Wildcats that had more than 35 rushes during the season. He carries a 3.9 weighted GPA and made Honorable Mention on the Sports360AZ All-Academic Team. Lake Forest (10-1 in 2021) comes in as the defending champion of the Midwest Conference (Div. III). The Foresters will open at home (near Chicago) on Sept. 3 against Wisconsin Lutheran. LFC made its second trip to the playoffs in school history, and first since 2002, last season.

Chandler made the Open Division championship game once again last year, but graduated a lot of its starters from that team. One junior from that squad that is looking for a chance to step in is running back Charles Ennis Jr., who earned his first offer on Friday from Wisconsin-River Falls. Ennis is 5-8, 195 pounds, and was limited to just three games in 2021. On Thursday, the Wolves claimed the 7-on-7 tournament trophy at Arizona State. Wisconsin-River Falls had a record setting season with a 9-2 mark, including 5-2 in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (Div. III). The Falcons tied the school record for most wins in a season and finished the year ranked No. 20 by D3football.com. The new season will begin on Sept. 3 on the road at Elmhurst (Ill.).

Arizona Christian has excitement building in its program as it is coming off a successful season and held a Junior Day in April. After the coaches checked out many high schools across the state during Spring Ball, the offers are starting to come. The most recent was on Friday to Hank Stabler, a linebacker at Paradise Honors. The 6-1, 210-pound defender played in just three games last year, but was a First Team All-3A Metro Region selection in his sophomore season. Stabler is versatile and can also play the tight end position. The Panthers had a long and busy day Wednesday. They woke up early for 6 a.m. workouts in Surprise and then went to Glendale and brought home the 7-on-7 tournament championship at Arizona Christian later that night. ACU went 8-2 last season and ended up ranked No. 20 in the final NAIA poll. The Firestorm will open the 2022 season at home on Sept. 3 against Texas Wesleyan. Weidinger also added an offer from Wisconsin-River Falls on Thursday.

Northern Arizona continues to recruit the state's top prospects. Sirri Kandiyeli got an offer from the Big Sky Conference team in Flagstaff on Friday. Kandiyeli, a 6-3, 270-pound offensive tackle, was a First Team All-6A Central Region selection last season. He helped the Toro offense average 31.9 points and 295 passing yards per game. Kandiyeli has a 4.0 GPA and trains with Ron Sowers at TBA. Casa Grande alum Angel Flores graduated early in December so he could get a head start on his college career at Northern Arizona. Flores, a quarterback, got into the Spring Game last month for the Gold team and scored a rushing touchdown. The Lumberjacks (5-6 last season) will return to the field in August for preparation leading up to their season opener in Tempe against Arizona State on Thursday, Sept. 1.

Navy has start times for seven of its 12 games, including all five at home in Annapolis, Md. The Midshipmen, who split with their military rivals from Air Force and Army last season, extended an offer to Devon Dampier on Friday. The dual-threat Saguaro quarterback started all three of the Open Division games as the Sabercats won their first title at that level. In those three starts against Cactus, Hamilton, and Chandler, the 5-11, 180-pound signal caller was 27-for-41 for 410 yards with three touchdown passes. He also rushed for 440 yards (breaking 100 in each game) and scoring six TDs. Navy (4-8 last season) will open at home against Delaware on Sept. 3 at 9 a.m. CBS Sports Network will have the broadcast for that one and also the Mids home game the following week against Memphis to begin American Athletic Confernce play (at 12:30 p.m.).

June is a good month to demonstrate what you can do at college camps and Jason Kirkland is doing just that in Fort Worth this weekend at the DFW Showcase at TCU. Kirkland, a defensive end at Mountain Ridge, is getting college attention as well and seized a new offer on Friday from Rose-Hulman. He had six sacks and two fumble recoveries for the Mountain Lions last year. He is tall in stature at 6-4 and 235 pounds, and is an excellent student (4.17 GPA). Kirkland is also one of the faster edge rushers in the state. Rose-Hulman, located in Indiana, is among the top engineering schools in the country. The Fightin' Engineers went 8-3 last season and qualified for the Division III playoffs for just the second time in program history. Rose-Hulman won the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference with a perfect 7-0 record.

Highland offensive tackle Caleb Lomu now has offers from three quarters of the Pac-12. The latest came on Friday from Colorado, bringing his conference total to nine. Lomu is 6-5, 260 pounds, and was a First Team All-6A Conference selection last season. He helped provide the blocking for a balanced Hawk offense that not only returned to the 6A Conference championship game in 2021, but won it for the first time in school history. Lomu has official visits planned this month to Arizona and Utah. Colorado University's live buffalo mascot, Ralphie VI just turned two years old and the school is inviting the public to give her a nickname. Previous Ralphie mascots have gone by Moonshine, Tequila, Rowdy, and Blackout. The four names selected as finalists seem to go away from the alcohol theme. They are Blitz, Sixer, Ember, and Tini. The Buffaloes finished 4-8 last season and will open at home in Boulder (with their newly nicknamed mascot) at Folsom Field against TCU on Friday, Sept. 2. ESPN will have the national broadcast at 7 p.m.

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

CLASS OF 2023 OFFERS

Christian Aguilar - Mountain Ridge (LB): Butler

Brendan Anderson - Mountain Ridge (QB): St. Thomas, Yale

Isaac Anderson - Williams Field (SS): Jamestown, Wisconsin-River Falls

Strider Aston - Brophy (LB): Arizona Christian

CJ Ballard - Saguaro (OT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Eli Barta - Mesa Mountain View (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Puget Sound

Matthew Bass - Chandler (OG): Adams State, Lake Forest

Braeden Belanger - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Puget Sound

Ralph Bernard - Trevor Browne (DE): Colgate, Northern Arizona

Jadiem Birthwright - Pinnacle (S): Lake Forest

Matt Blau - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Lake Forest

Ryan Blum - Basha (C): Air Force, Central Michigan, Columbia, Georgetown, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego

Caleb Botticello - Higley (DT): St. Norbert

Jackson Bowers - Mesa Mountain View (TE): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, Texas, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Yale

Sam Brown - Marana (WR): Jamestown, Lake Forest

Taye Brown - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, Georgetown, Idaho State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, South Dakota

Deshaun Buchanan - Basha (RB): Arizona, Grambling State, Idaho, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, Utah Tech

Vincent Buckles - Chandler (WR): Lake Forest

Aidan Buggs - Casteel (OG): Jamestown, Whittier

Jack Butler - Pusch Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian

John Butler - Saguaro (LB): Arizona, Idaho State, Northern Arizona

Andrue Cannon - St. Mary's (TE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jake Carbajal - Corona del Sol (OG): Northern State

Tristan Carrera - Campo Verde (WR): Presentation

Roch Cholowsky - Hamilton (QB/P): New Mexico State

Mason Chorak - Saguaro (DE): Idaho State

Kavaughn Clark - Centennial (RB): Nevada, Northern Arizona

Nolan Clement - Desert Mountain (DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Utah Tech

Daniel Contreras - River Valley (OG): Arizona Christian

Zachary Cook - Cesar Chavez (OL): Hastings

Shannon Coulter - Saguaro (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Vance Cooper - Paradise Honors (RB): Crown, Graceland, Presentation

Zaccheus Cooper - Saguaro (RB): Alcorn State, Army, Idaho State, Montana State, Morgan State, New Mexico, Utah Tech

Myseth Currie - Cesar Chavez (WR): Eastern New Mexico

Stephon Daily - Sierra Linda (WR): Army, Colorado State, Hawaii, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Washington State

Adam Damante - ALA-Gilbert North (QB): Northern Arizona

Devon Dampier - Saguaro (QB): Air Force, Alcorn State, Arizona, Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Idaho State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Rice, South Dakota, Yale

Chandler Davis - Hamilton (DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona

Ryan Davis - O'Connor (DE): Idaho State, Montana State, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, South Dakota, Washington State

Saxon Davison - Mountain Ridge (LB): St. Norbert

Antonio Delgado - Desert Vista (LB): Southwest Baptist, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jayden Diaz - Arizona College Prep (QB): Presentation, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Alex Doost - Mountain Ridge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Oregon State, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia

Layton Duncan - Brophy (WR): Idaho State, Montana State, Morgan State, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado

James Durand - Basha (OG): Arizona, BYU, California, Colorado, Harvard, Indiana, Iowa State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Oregon State, Pennsylvania, Princeton, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, WISCONSIN, Yale

AJ Dutchover - Highland (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Wisconsin-River Falls

Joshua Dye - Williams Field (RB): Northern Arizona

Josiah Dye - Williams Field (CB): Air Force, Army, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Jack Endean - Tanque Verde (OT): Arizona, California, OKLAHOMA STATE

Deric English - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Florida State, Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri, Morgan State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Utah, Washington

Charles Ennis Jr. - Chandler (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Sean Esparza - Boulder Creek (OG): Puget Sound

Dominic Esposito - Higley (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Brady Ferris - Willow Canyon (RB): Lake Forest

Dane Fidler - Apache Junction (CB): Lake Forest

Kolten Ford - Queen Creek (K): Centenary

Shea Freibaum - Saguaro (LS): Marshall

Ethan Fritz - Basha (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Brysen Gardner - Centennial (K): Lake Forest, Ottawa, Presentation, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls

My'Keil Gardner - Liberty (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin

William Garrett - Saguaro (OG): Adams State, Lake Forest, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Mekhi Gaskin - Sunnyside (FS): Doane

Logan Getejanc - Shadow Ridge (OG): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Gavin Geweniger - Chaparral (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, Northwestern, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Stanford, UNLV, Washington, Washington State

Austin Glimpse - Sunrise Mountain (QB): Grinnell, Rose-Hulman, South Dakota School of Mines, Wesleyan, Wisconsin-River Falls

Nate Gomez - Campo Verde (CB): St. Norbert

Dailan Goodman - Salpointe (RB): Culver-Stockton, Presentation

Carlos Griffin - Saguaro (CB): Army, Syracuse

Terrance Hall - Mountain Ridge (WR): Morgan State

Carter Hancock - Higley (WR): Air Force, Columbia, Michigan (preferred walk-on)

Dominic Hanger - Chandler (LB): Adams State, Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)

Drayson Hatch - ALA-Queen Creek (K): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest

Khalil Hayes - Mountain Pointe (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jaxon Haynes - Hamilton (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Aiden Herring - Perry (DE): Air Force, Army, Colgate, Columbia, Idaho, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Yale

David Hicks - Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, St. Norbert

Jake Hoel - Arizona College Prep (WR): Lake Forest

Gavin Hogencamp - River Valley (QB): Arizona Christian, Graceland

Clayton Hughes - Campo Verde (DT): St. Norbert

Kaleb Jackson-Carter - Desert Edge (OT): Idaho, Idaho State, Montana, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego State

Antwon Jenkins - Cesar Chavez (CB): Arizona Christian, Eastern New Mexico, Ottawa

Mitch Jensen - ALA-Queen Creek (RB/LB): Northern State

Dominic Jewell - Willow Canyon (LB): Presentation

Damian Jiles - Cactus (RB): Montana Tech, Wisconsin-River Falls

Korey Johnson - Mountain Ridge (CB): South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas, Utah Tech

Micah Johnson - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Grambling State, Montana, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Jose State

Zacary Johnson - Centennial (OT): Lake Forest

Elijah Joplin - Marana (QB): Arizona Christian, Jamestown

Braeden Kaczmarek - Red Mountain (DE): Air Force, Idaho State, Northern Arizona

Sirri Kandiyeli - Mesa Mountain View (OT): Air Force, Arizona State, Cornell, Lehigh, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Princeton, Weber State

Juma Kashanda - Chandler (SS): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jason Kirkland - Mountain Ridge (DE): Brown, Butler, Cornell, Morehead State, Rose-Hulman, San Diego, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas (Minn.), Valparaiso

Drew Klingman - Pusch Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian

Matthew Klopfenstein - Horizon (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, BAYLOR, Buffalo, California, Colorado, Houston, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Massachusetts, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tennessee, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Saleche Koonooka - Centennial (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Ethan Krominga - Canyon del Oro (RB): Hastings, Lake Forest, St. Norbert

Cole Lalama - Queen Creek (LB): Arizona Christian

Ethan Lane - Basha (QB): Lake Forest

Ja'Kobi Lane - Red Mountain (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, San Jose State, Utah

Zurian Lapsley - Glendale (LB): St. Norbert

Lenox Lawson - Red Mountain (WR): Central Michigan, Idaho State, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa, South Dakota State, Southern Utah, Washington State

Cooper LeDuc - Hamilton (CB): Lake Forest, New Mexico State, St. Norbert

Myles Libman - Pinnacle (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Columbia, Georgetown, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Pennsylvania, Portland State, Princeton, Utah Tech

Gavin Limongello - Apache Junction (QB): Lake Forest

Cole Linyard - Horizon (WR): Jamestown

Caleb Lomu - Highland (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Indiana, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State

Sean Madrid - Salpointe (LB): Presentation

Gage Maras - Boulder Creek (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Cole Marszalek - Millennium (LS): Arizona Christian, Texas State

Cole Martin - Basha (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, San Jose State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Nicolas Martin - Chandler (OG): Adams State, Graceland, Lake Forest, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Philip Maschue - St. Mary's (OT) - Jamestown

Gianni Mascolino - Coolidge (QB): Washington

Sean Mathews - Thunderbird (LB): Grinnell, Presentation

Kaiden McCarty - Eastmark (FS): Ottawa

Alex McLaughlin - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, Army, Idaho State, Illinois State, Montana State, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, St. Thomas, Utah Tech, Western Illinois

Wyatt Milkovic - Basha (LB): Army, BOISE STATE, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Aaron Monroe Jr. - Centennial (CB): Arizona Christian

Maddox Montoya - Mesquite (LB): Puget Sound

Josh Morin - Heritage Academy Mesa (DE): Idaho State

Majel Morones - Campo Verde (DE): Presentation

Hudson Muller - Horizon (LB): St. Norbert

Tyler Mustain - Pusch Ridge (LB): Northern Arizona

Belclem Namegabe - Coolidge (CB): Crown, Jamestown

Jace Nead - Highland (FS): Lake Forest, Presentation, St. Norbert

Blaise Nelson - Valley Vista (WR): Lake Forest, North Dakota, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kyle Nelson - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): Idaho State

Andereya Nsubuga Jr. - Chandler (CB): Portland State

Marc O'Bannon - Perry (OG): Wisconsin-River Falls

Matthew Orthmann - Corona del Sol (DE): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Elijah Paige - Pinnacle (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, Stanford, Tennessee, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Marco Palafox - Arizona College Prep (C): Arizona Christian, Presentation, St. Norbert

Keona Peat - Corona del Sol (OG): Fort Valley State, Johnson C. Smith, Lincoln (Calif.)

Dylan Petrick - Tanque Verde (OT): Adams State

Mason Quitugua-Sanchez - Salpointe (FS): Puget Sound, St. Norbert, Whittier

Cornell Reed Jr. - Sequoia Pathway (WR): Crown

Porter Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Colorado, Eastern Washington, Washington State

Brett Roberts - Marana Mountain View (LB): Arizona Christian

Dylan Roberts - Centennial (DT): Arizona, California, Colorado, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Washington State

Levi Robins - Saguaro (CB): Columbia, Yale

Duce Robinson - Pinnacle (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Clemson, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, New Mexico, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Jose State, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington

Jayden Rogers - Mountain Ridge (P): Arizona Christian

Zack Rogowski - Canyon del Oro (WR): Arizona Christian

Josh Roman - Marana Mountain View (QB): Lake Forest

Jacobie Rucker - Pinnacle (RB): Lake Forest

Elian Ruiz - Marcos de Niza (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jerron Salazar - Arizona College Prep (FS): Presentation, St. Norbert

Sinjin Schmitt - Boulder Creek (RB): Air Force

Dorae Scott - Basha (WR): New Mexico State

Sione Sekona - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Lake Forest

Tristan Shafer - Corona del Sol (LB): Graceland

Cole Shivers - Saguaro (CB): Arizona, Boise State, Buffalo, Colorado, Florida State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Nevada, NORTHWESTERN, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin

JJ Silver - Queen Creek (RB): Arizona Christian, St. Norbert

Tyson Simmons - Basha (DE): Air Force, Colgate, Nevada

Genesis Smith - Hamilton (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Iowa State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Yale

CJ Snowden - Perry (CB): St. Norbert

Dom Solano - Cactus (DE): Idaho State, Lake Forest

Fredo Sotelo - Salpointe (QB): Jamestown, Lake Forest, Puget Sound

Tre' Spivey - Hamilton (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado State, Kansas, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Matt Spurlin - Willow Canyon (OG): Jamestown

Jackson Sriro - Sunnyslope (RB): Lake Forest, Presentation, Puget Sound

Hank Stabler - Paradise Honors (LB): Arizona Christian, Crown

Griffin Stalfort - Hamilton (LS): Air Force, New Mexico State

Richard Stallworth - Yuma Catholic (QB): Adams State, Ottawa

Mason Stromstad - Marcos de Niza (FS): Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Whittier

Bryan Stroughter - Tempe (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Ayden Suba - Queen Creek (DE): Arizona Christian

David Sweetman - Brophy (DT): Jamestown

Nick Switzer - Hamilton (RB): New Mexico State

Viliani Tongotea - Buckeye (RB): Arizona Christian

Drew Vanderah - Arizona College Prep (CB): Grinnell, St. Norbert

Mason VanDerToorn - Horizon (SS): St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jeremiah Vessel - Basha (S): Arizona State, Boise State, Buffalo, Colorado, Columbia, Florida International, Grambling State, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Liberty, Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana Tech, Louisville, Memphis, Michigan State, Mississippi State, New Mexico State, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh, SMU, Southern, Tulane, Virginia

Blake Ware - O'Connor (LB): Lake Forest, Puget Sound

A'Mauri Washington - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State

Demari Washington - Centennial (FS): Army, Colorado

Pierson Watson - Coconino (LB): Air Force, Nevada, Northern Arizona, South Dakota

Will Way - Pusch Ridge (OT/DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota

Jonathan Webb - Paradise Honors (LB): Crown

Jake Weidinger - Flagstaff (WR): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Zarius Wells - Chandler (OT): Adams State, South Dakota School of Mines

Magnum West - Saguaro (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Shahid Wilson - Millennium (CB): Montana State, North Dakota

Jaron Winters - Mountain Ridge (C): Mayville State

Tanner Wood - River Valley (LB/RB): Arizona Christian

Jamaal Young - Marcos de Niza (WR): Jamestown, Wisconsin-River Falls

Mikey Young - Paradise Honors (CB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Presentation

Saguaro cornerback Cole Shivers commits to Northwestern

UPDATED: 5/19/22

Northwestern had a few targets in the state of Arizona for recruiting its 2023 class. The Wildcats have successfully landed three of them in a week. The most recent was Cole Shivers, who announced his commitment on Wednesday.

Shivers, a 5-11 cornerback at Saguaro, went on an official visit to the campus at Evanston, Illinois the first week of May and as he wraps up his junior year, he knows where he'll be going to college. The pressures of making that big decision won't be weighing on Shivers as he and the Sabercats prepare to defend their 2021 Open Division title. He'll be ready for the rigors of the NU education with his 3.97 GPA at Saguaro.

On the field, Shivers was a First Team All-5A Conference selection as a defensive back. He is rated a three-star from Rivals. After receiving a total of 14 offers and named Arizona and Colorado his other finalists before making it known which college he was choosing. Shivers had 31 tackles last season, but it is his coverage skills that tell the full story. He's a battler that will lock down on any receiver and hold them far below their average game.

Dylan Jett Roberts (Centennial), Alex Doost (Mountain Ridge), and Shivers represent three of the 13 recruits for the Wildcats for the '23 class. Those athletes help Northwestern rank No. 9 nationally by Rivals.

Northwestern will kick off its 2022 season in Dublin, Ireland with its first international game. It will be part of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, but will also be a Big Ten Conference game against Nebraska on Aug. 27. The Wildcats finished 3-9 last season. In September, NU will have non-conference home games against Duke, Southern Illinois, and Miami (Ohio).

CLASS OF 2023 COMMITMENTS

BAYLOR BEARS

Matthew Klopfenstein (TE) - Horizon

BOISE STATE BRONCOS

Wyatt Milkovic (LB) - Basha

NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS

Alex Doost (OT) - Mountain Ridge
Dylan Roberts (DT) - Centennial
Cole Shivers (CB) - Saguaro

OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS

Jack Endean (OT) - Tanque Verde

OREGON DUCKS

Cole Martin (CB) - Basha

WISCONSIN BADGERS

James Durand (OG) - Basha

