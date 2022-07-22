Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 7/21

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Mesa Mountain View offensive guard Eli Barta received offers from Northern Arizona and Fort Lewis (Colo.). Hamilton running back Nick Switzer received an offer from Lewis & Clark (Ore.). Arizona College Prep quarterback Jayden Diaz received offers from Central College (Iowa) and Knox. Desert Edge running back Christopher Cordero received an offer from Gannon (Pa.). O'Connor defensive end Jett Roufus received his first offer from Central College (Iowa). Casteel running back Brennen Hills received an offer from Presentation (S. Dak.). Dobson cornerback Blake Cameron received his first offer from California Lutheran. Canyon del Oro wide receiver Zack Rogowski received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.). Northwest Christian quarterback Ashton Kamp received his first offer from Lewis & Clark. Centennial offensive tackle Zacary Johnson received an offer from Norwich (Vt.). Williams Field wide receiver Briton Stanton received an offer from Alma (Mich.). Sunrise Mountain quarterback Austin Glimpse received an offer from Washington Univ. (Mo.). Liberty linebacker Rune Tepult received his first offer from Arizona Christian. Paradise Honors running back Vance Cooper received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.). Hamilton kicker Matthew Swink received his first offer from Lewis & Clark. Canyon del Oro running back Ethan Krominga received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.). Moon Valley running back Deyon Bradley received his first offer from Arizona Christian. Valley Vista wide receiver Blaise Nelson received an offer from St. Thomas (Minn.). Arizona College Prep wide receiver Jake Hoel received an offer from Knox. Arizona College Prep center Marco Palafox received an offer from Knox. Arizona College Prep safety Jerron Salazar receved an offer from Knox. Arizona College Prep running back Biruk Stephens received an offer from Knox. Marana Mountain View center Dallas Kroh received an offer from Knox. ALA-West Foothills defensive end Caleb Boonzaayer received his first offer from Grinnell (Iowa). Mojave long snapper Vincent Plancarte received his first offer from Knox.

I was on vacation last week, so if I missed any offers, feel free to drop me a line at gridironarizona@yahoo.com .

Chacon added an offer on Thursday from another school in the Midwest Conference - Knox College in Illinois. Knox finished 3-6 last season, with the first of those wins coming over Beloit, 42-0 behind a 339-yard rushing attack to celebrate Homecoming. This year's game will be played in Beloit on Oct. 8 and it will be Homecoming for the Buccaneers.

Centennial center Anthony Chacon collected his fourth offer on Wednesday from Beloit College. The 6-1, 285-pound lineman is currently at camp with his Coyote teammates at Cal Lutheran in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Chacon also got some work in earlier this month in a camp run by Northern Arizona offensive line coach Bob Connelly. He puts up big numbers in the weight room (495 pounds deadlift and squat) and also in the classroom (3.50 GPA). Beloit (0-10 in 2021) is rebuilding and hoping to end a 15-game winning streak in its opener on Sept. 3 at Rockford (Ill.). This will be the first meeting between the Buccaneers and RU, which was 2-8 last year. Beloit plays in the Midwest Conference (Div. III) and is located in Southern Wisconsin.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 380 players from the Class of 2022 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 7/21/22

Braeden Kaczmarek has been a three-sport athlete at Red Mountain with baseball and track joining football. It is football he will continue with in college as he announced his commitment to Northern Arizona on Thursday.



The 6-4, 260-pound defensive end received his offer from the Lumberjacks back in May during the spring practice season. Kaczmarek also held offers from Idaho State and Air Force and likes the attention he was given by the NAU coaches and the distance from home.



"They just showed me so much love and they were really consistent with calling me and texting," Kaczmarek said in a text message. "It just made it feel like home. My family can come up any moment and visit me whenever, so it just felt right."



On a Mountain Lion team that went 11-3 and reached the 6A semifinals last year, Kaczmarek had 29 tackles and five sacks. During the summer, he competed in camps in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and San Diego.

He is the third senior in Arizona to commit to the Lumberjacks for this class. Overall, NAU has five known commitments overall for the Class of '23.



Northern Arizona has a new defensive line coach in Rudy Griffin, who joins the Lumberjack staff after coaching the defensive line for Lowndes HS in Georgia last year. Griffin played for Alabama back when current NAU head coach Chris Ball was on the Crimson Tide staff. The Lumberjacks finished 5-6 last season and play in the Big Sky Conference (FCS). The season begins for NAU at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe on Thursday, Sept. 1 against Arizona State. The Pac-12 Network will have the telecast at 7 p.m.



Wednesday was the first day of classes at Basha High School and it was on that day that Bears' running back Deshaun Buchanan verbally committed to the University of Idaho.

Buchanan, who transferred to BHS after starting his career at Hamilton, led the Bears in rushing last season with 731 yards and 12 touchdowns. Basha went 10-0 in the regular season and made the Open Division playoffs for the first time.

Basha players have been locking in those commitments before the season starts. Of the 22 seniors that have pledged to colleges, five of them go to BHS.

Buchanan, who also goes by "Day Day", was offered by the Vandals in May. In all seven schools extended offers to the 5-11, 200-pound back. A versatile performer, Buchanan could also be used on defense as he recorded 48 tackles as a corner.

The Kibbie Dome in Idaho should look a little brighter as the school has installed new LED lights in the iconic facility. In addition to being energy-efficient, the look will be a brighter white one without that annoying buzz from the old metal halide lights. The Vandals also play in the Big Sky and went 4-7 last year. Like NAU, Idaho is opening up in Pac-12 country as it will go to Washington State on Sept. 3. The Pac-12 Network will have that one at 6:30 p.m. Idaho's first Big Sky game this year is in Flagstaff against NAU on Sept. 24.



Southern Utah University, which recently left the Big Sky Conference for the Western Athletic Conference (FCS), came to Arizona looking for offensive linemen this offseason and got commitments from three over the past two weeks.

AJ Dutchover, Tanner Emery, and Colton Campbell all announced their commitments to the Thunderbirds.

Dutchover is a 6-3, 270-pound guard at Highland. With his commitment over, he can focus on trying to earn another ring with the Hawks. Last year, Highland won the 6A Conference. He trains with Ron Sowers and TBA. Dutchover was offered by SUU in June and has developed a great relationship with offensive line coach Aaron Fernandez, who played defensive tackle at Red Mountain.

"I really loved the family atmosphere there," Dutchover said in a text message. "Cedar City is a beautiful place and Head Coach (DeLane) Fitzgerald is really building something special over there."

Emery is a 6-3, 275-pound tackle and long snapper at Safford. He received his offer from SUU in early July after competing in the team's camp in June. It was not just a time for him to show out what he could do, but learn new skills along the way. He'll be continuing along in the family legacy while getting his education at Southern Utah.

"My parents had graduated there, so it's always been a place I've looked up to since I was little," Emery said in a text message. "The coaching staff there is amazing and I really clicked with the offensive line coach. Also, I went to their Junior Day (in April) and saw how hard they worked and how close they are as a team. It was a no-brainer."

Campbell is a 6-5, 265-pound guard at Williams Field. He got his offer from SUU following the same camp in June. Colton is the son of Black Hawks head coach Steve Campbell. He also made the All-Academic First Team from Sports360AZ with his 4.0 weighted GPA. Like the others, Fernandez had an impact in the recruitment.

"I like Coach Fernandez and the new staff a lot," Campbell said. I believe that they are going to create a winning culture and make some real special things happen. I love that Cedar City is small enough to focus around the college, but also big enough to not get bored. It's close enough that my parents can see me play, but also far enough to seem like I'm at college. I love football and I think that SUU is a place I can focus on achieving football and success."

After opening at home on Thursday Sept. 1 against St. Thomas (Minn.), SUU will test itself against the Pac-12 with a short trip to Salt Lake City to face Utah on Sept. 10. The Thunderbirds will play a total of five WAC Conference games against Utah Tech (formerly Dixie State), Tarleton State (Tex.), Abilene Christian (Tex.), Stephen F. Austin (Tex.), and Sam Houston (Tex.). New head coach Fitzgerald was hired in December following a 1-10 season for SUU in 2021.