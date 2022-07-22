Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 7/22

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

St. Norbert College became the sixth school to offer cornerback prospect Antwon Jenkins on Friday. Jenkins released the news on his Twitter account, which followed calls with two of the assistant coaches. The 6-foot, 180-pound secondary player just finished a few days at camp with his Cesar Chavez teammates up in Prescott. Last year, Jenkins had 42 tackles and a pair of forced fumbles. In June, the Champions won the Phoenix Union 7-on-7 tournament. St. Norbert, a Division III school in Wisconsin, brings over a new defensive coordinator this year. Charlie Drewek was named to the position in April. He was previously a defensive analyst at Northwestern University in Illinois the past two seasons. St. Norbert was 5-5 in 2021. The Green Knights will kick it off on Sept. 3 within the state of Wisconsin with a road game at Ripon College.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 380 players from the Class of 2022 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

The offers came in from the who's who from the power conferences. Florida State from the ACC, Michigan State from the Big Ten, Baylor from the Big 12, Alabama from the SEC, and Oregon & USC, who will play in the Pac-12 together for the final time in 2023. All of those schools had offered Mesa Mountain View tight end Jackson Bowers.

But it was the newest school in the Big 12, BYU, which won out in the recruitment of the 6-5, 225-pound athlete. In a video posted Friday on Twitter, there were highlights of Bowers' career with the Toros thus far. It finished with him selecting the Brigham Young hat over six others on the table.



Bowers is ranked No. 18 for his position nationally by Rivals and is rated a four-star recruit. He received his offer from the Cougars back in February of 2021 following his sophomore year, when he started on varsity for the Toros. He has since unofficially visited Provo a few times, including last September for a Cougar football game under the lights at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

On a Mountain View team that went 8-3 and finished with its highest win total since 2009, Bowers had 47 catches for 861 yards and five touchdowns. He fits the role of a traditional tight end equally skilled at getting in front of defenders and blocking for the run.



He is the second senior in Arizona to commit to the Cougars for this class. Overall, BYU has eight known commitments (with Bowers being the only tight end).



There will be plenty of fans in Blue at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas when BYU plays Notre Dame on Oct. 8. BYU has sold its ticket allotment out for the neutral site game as part of the annual Shamrock Series. Last year, BYU went 10-3 and played in the Independence Bowl. In addition to Notre Dame, the Cougars will face Baylor, Oregon, Arkansas, and Stanford in their final season as independents before moving to the Big 12 in 2023. The opener for BYU will be in Tampa against South Florida on Sept. 3. ESPNU will have the national broadcast at 1 p.m. With a late afternoon start (4 p.m. Florida time), it could be a hot and muggy game.