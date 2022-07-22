Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 7/22
St. Norbert offers Cesar Chavez cornerback Antwon Jenkins
UPDATED: 7/22/22
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 380 players from the Class of 2022 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Times for games are given in Arizona time.
St. Norbert College became the sixth school to offer cornerback prospect Antwon Jenkins on Friday. Jenkins released the news on his Twitter account, which followed calls with two of the assistant coaches. The 6-foot, 180-pound secondary player just finished a few days at camp with his Cesar Chavez teammates up in Prescott. Last year, Jenkins had 42 tackles and a pair of forced fumbles. In June, the Champions won the Phoenix Union 7-on-7 tournament. St. Norbert, a Division III school in Wisconsin, brings over a new defensive coordinator this year. Charlie Drewek was named to the position in April. He was previously a defensive analyst at Northwestern University in Illinois the past two seasons. St. Norbert was 5-5 in 2021. The Green Knights will kick it off on Sept. 3 within the state of Wisconsin with a road game at Ripon College.
This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2023 OFFERS
Christian Aguilar - Mountain Ridge (LB): Butler
Ryan Aguilar - Casteel (FS): Lewis & Clark
Tucker Allred - Liberty (LS): St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jack Amer - Perry (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)
Brendan Anderson - Mountain Ridge (QB): St. Thomas, Yale
Isaac Anderson - Williams Field (SS): Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls
Payden Anderson - Queen Creek (DE): Arizona Christian
Strider Aston - Brophy (LB): Arizona Christian
CJ Ballard - Saguaro (OT): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Eli Barta - Mesa Mountain View (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Northern Arizona, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Matthew Bass - Chandler (OG): Adams State, Lake Forest, Washington Univ. (Mo.).
Braeden Belanger - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Puget Sound
Ralph Bernard - Trevor Browne (DE): Colgate, Northern Arizona
Nathan Bilski - Verrado (LB): Arizona Christian
David Bird - O'Connor (LS): California
Jadiem Birthwright - Pinnacle (S): Lake Forest
Matt Blau - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Lake Forest
Ryan Blum - Basha (C): Air Force, CENTRAL MICHIGAN, Columbia, Georgetown, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego
Rocco Bonini - Shadow Ridge (CB): Arizona Christian, Luther
Caleb Boonzaayer - ALA-West Foothills (DE): Grinnell
Caleb Botticello - Higley (DT): St. Norbert
Jackson Bowers - Mesa Mountain View (TE): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, Texas, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Yale
Deyon Bradley - Moon Valley (RB): Arizona Christian
Sam Brown - Marana (WR): Jamestown, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Taye Brown - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Georgetown, Idaho, Idaho State, Kansas State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, South Dakota
Tre Brown - Mesa (WR): Arizona Christian, Crown, Hastings
Deshaun Buchanan - Basha (RB): Arizona, Grambling State, IDAHO, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, Utah Tech
Vincent Buckles - Chandler (WR): Lake Forest
Aidan Buggs - Casteel (OG): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Luther, Whittier
Jack Butler - Pusch Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Jamestown
John Butler - Saguaro (LB): Arizona, Idaho State, North Carolina Central, Northern Arizona
Carson Cagle - Campo Verde (OT): Presentation
Derek Calderon - Saguaro (LB): Luther
Blake Cameron - Dobson (CB): California Lutheran
Colton Campbell - Williams Field (OG): SOUTHERN UTAH
Andrue Cannon - St. Mary's (TE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jake Carbajal - Corona del Sol (OG): Northern State
Tristan Carrera - Campo Verde (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Luther, Presentation
Ryan Carter - Willow Canyon (LS): Arizona Christian
Anthony Chacon - Centennial (C): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Knox, Luther, St. Olaf
Roch Cholowsky - Hamilton (QB/P): New Mexico State
Mason Chorak - Saguaro (DE): Idaho State
Kavaughn Clark - Centennial (RB): Nevada, Northern Arizona
Nolan Clement - Desert Mountain (DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Utah Tech
Damian Coley - Salpointe (DE): Arizona Christian
Jacob Condie - Desert Ridge (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Daniel Contreras - River Valley (OG): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Zachary Cook - Cesar Chavez (OL): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Western New Mexico
Vance Cooper - Paradise Honors (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Graceland, Presentation, St. Olaf
Zaccheus Cooper - Saguaro (RB): Alcorn State, Army, Idaho State, Montana State, Morgan State, New Mexico, Utah Tech
Christopher Cordero - Desert Edge (RB): Arizona Christian, Gannon, Wisconsin-River Falls
Daniel Cordova - Sabino (RB): Geneva
Peyton Cornwell - Casteel (OG): Lewis & Clark
Shannon Coulter - Saguaro (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Ben Currence - O'Connor (WR): Mary
Myseth Currie - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Eastern New Mexico, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Stephon Daily - Sierra Linda (WR): Army, COLORADO STATE, Hawaii, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Washington State
Adam Damante - ALA-Gilbert North (QB): NORTHERN ARIZONA
Devon Dampier - Saguaro (QB): Air Force, Alcorn State, Arizona, Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Idaho State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Rice, South Dakota, UTEP, Yale
Chandler Davis - Hamilton (DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona
Ryan Davis - O'Connor (DE): Boise State, Idaho State, Kansas State, Montana State, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, South Dakota, Washington State
Saxon Davison - Mountain Ridge (LB): St. Norbert
Antonio Delgado - Desert Vista (LB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Southwest Baptist, Wisconsin-River Falls
Daniel Delponte - Millennium (LB): Arizona Christian
Jayden Diaz - Arizona College Prep (QB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Knox, Presentation, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tysson Donnell - Cesar Chavez (DT): Arizona Christian
Alex Doost - Mountain Ridge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Oregon State, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia
Dameon Draper - Millennium (SS): Arizona Christian
David Drinen - Saguaro (CB): Luther, Wisconsin-River Falls
Layton Duncan - Brophy (WR): Idaho State, Montana State, Morgan State, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado
James Durand - Basha (OG): Arizona, BYU, California, Colorado, Harvard, Indiana, Iowa State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Oregon State, Pennsylvania, Princeton, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, WISCONSIN, Yale
AJ Dutchover - Highland (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Grinnell, SOUTHERN UTAH, Wisconsin-River Falls
Joshua Dye - Williams Field (RB): Northern Arizona
Josiah Dye - Williams Field (CB): Air Force, Army, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Lashown Ealim - Chandler (OG): Arizona Christian, Luther
Emyson Edmonds - Hamilton (CB): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tanner Emery - Safford (OT): SOUTHERN UTAH
Jack Endean - Tanque Verde (OT): Arizona, California, OKLAHOMA STATE
Deric English - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Florida State, Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri, Morgan State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Utah, Washington
Charles Ennis Jr. - Chandler (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Sean Esparza - Boulder Creek (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Puget Sound
Elijah Espinoza - McClintock (CB): Arizona Christian
Valentine Espinoza - Casa Grande (C): Presentation
Dominic Esposito - Higley (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Moses Everest - Carl Hayden (DE): Arizona Christian
Trey Fanene - Corona del Sol (OT): Lewis & Clark
Chris Fasano - Mesquite (WR): Luther
Gage Felix - Salpointe (WR): Hastings
Brady Ferris - Willow Canyon (RB): Jamestown, Lake Forest
Dane Fidler - Apache Junction (CB): Lake Forest, Villanova (preferred walk-on)
Jasiah Flores - Shadow Ridge (DT): Arizona Christian
Kolten Ford - Queen Creek (K): Centenary
Aaron Francis - Central (LB): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark
Shea Freibaum - Saguaro (LS): Marshall, San Jose State
David Fresneda - Buckeye (RB): Lewis & Clark
Ethan Fritz - Basha (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Roman Funk - Horizon (QB): Rose-Hulman
David Galindo - St. Mary's (LB): Jamestown
Will Galvan - Cactus (ATH): Arizona Christian, Jamestown
Anthony Garcia - Shadow Ridge (RB): Arizona Christian
Brysen Gardner - Centennial (K): Lake Forest, Ottawa, Presentation, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls
My'Keil Gardner - Liberty (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin
William Garrett - Saguaro (OG): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mekhi Gaskin - Sunnyside (FS): Doane
Luis Gastelum-Contreras - Brophy (OT): Hastings, Jamestown, Luther
Logan Getejanc - Shadow Ridge (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Gavin Geweniger - Chaparral (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, Northwestern, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Stanford, UNLV, Washington, Washington State
Connor Gingg - Verrado (LB): Arizona Christian
Austin Glimpse - Sunrise Mountain (QB): Grinnell, Rose-Hulman, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, South Dakota School of Mines, Washington Univ. (Mo.), Wesleyan, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mekhi Godlove - Tolleson (OG): Arizona Christian
Nate Gomez - Campo Verde (CB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lewis & Clark, Luther, Presentation, St. Norbert
Dailan Goodman - Salpointe (RB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Presentation
Max Grady - Desert Vista (CB): Arizona Christian
Carlos Griffin - Saguaro (CB): Army, Syracuse
Terrance Hall - Mountain Ridge (WR): Morgan State
Daunte Hamblin - Chandler (RB): Luther
Donnovan Hamblin - Chandler (LB): Luther
Carter Hancock - Higley (WR): Air Force, Columbia, Michigan (preferred walk-on)
Dominic Hanger - Chandler (LB): Adams State, Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)
Drayson Hatch - ALA-Queen Creek (K): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest
Khalil Hayes - Mountain Pointe (CB): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaxon Haynes - Hamilton (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Drake, Lake Forest, Northern State, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kaleb Hefner - Canyon View (OT): Luther
Caleb Heidrick - Red Mountain (LB): Luther
Liam Henry - Estrella Foothills (RB): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, Luther
Aiden Herring - Perry (DE): AIR FORCE, Army, Colgate, Columbia, Idaho, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Yale
David Hicks - Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, St. Norbert
Brennen Hills - Casteel (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Luther, Knox, Nebraska Wesleyan, Presentation
Jake Hoel - Arizona College Prep (WR): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, Knox, Lake Forest, Luther
Gavin Hogencamp - River Valley (QB): Arizona Christian, Graceland
Joshua Holiday - Peoria (QB): Luther
Birdie Holloway - Chandler (C): Luther
Jase Hudson - Campo Verde (K): Luther
Clayton Hughes - Campo Verde (DT): Arizona Christian, Crown, Luther, St. Norbert
Jaden Humphrey - Desert Vista (DE): Arizona Christian
Kaleb Jackson-Carter - Desert Edge (OT): Idaho, Idaho State, Montana, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego State
Jesus Jacobo - Tolleson (OL): Arizona Christian
Antwon Jenkins - Cesar Chavez (CB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Eastern New Mexico, Ottawa, St. Norbert, Western New Mexico
Mitch Jensen - ALA-Queen Creek (RB/LB): Colorado School of Mines, Northern State
Bryce Jewell - Pusch Ridge (CB): Rose-Hulman
Dominic Jewell - Willow Canyon (LB): Lake Forest, Presentation
Damian Jiles - Cactus (RB): Arizona Christian, Montana Tech, Wisconsin-River Falls
Amare Johnson - Casteel (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Grant Johnson - Casa Grande (DE): Arizona Christian, Presbyterian, Presentation
Korey Johnson - Mountain Ridge (CB): Lake Forest, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas, Utah Tech
Micah Johnson - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Grambling State, Montana, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Jose State
Zacary Johnson - Centennial (OT): Lake Forest, Norwich
Elijah Joplin - Marana (QB): Arizona Christian, Jamestown
Braeden Kaczmarek - Red Mountain (DE): Air Force, Idaho State, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Ashton Kamp - Northwestern Christian (QB): Lewis & Clark
Sirri Kandiyeli - Mesa Mountain View (OT): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Cornell, Harvard, Lehigh, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Princeton, South Dakota, Weber State
Juma Kashanda - Chandler (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jason Kirkland - Mountain Ridge (DE): Brown, Butler, Colorado School of Mines, Cornell, Morehead State, Rose-Hulman, San Diego, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas (Minn.), Valparaiso
Drew Klingman - Pusch Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian
Matthew Klopfenstein - Horizon (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, BAYLOR, Buffalo, California, Colorado, Houston, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Massachusetts, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tennessee, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Saleche Koonooka - Centennial (DE): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dallas Kroh - Marana Mountain View (C): Knox, Puget Sound
Ethan Krominga - Canyon del Oro (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Lake Forest, St. Norbert
Asher Kroschel - Hamilton (FS): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Matthew Kruger - Sunnyslope (DT): Arizona Christian
Jonathan Kubat - Corona del Sol (RB): Arizona Christian
Cole Lalama - Queen Creek (LB): Arizona Christian
Ethan Lane - Basha (QB): Lake Forest, Luther
Ja'Kobi Lane - Red Mountain (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, San Jose State, Utah
Sydney Lane - Moon Valley (DT): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark
Zurian Lapsley - Glendale (LB/RB): Eastern Washington, Sioux Falls, St. Norbert
Trey Largo - Mesquite (CB): Luther
Filemani Lauina - Shadow Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian
Sire LaVallee - Mesquite (SS): Lewis & Clark, Luther
Lenox Lawson - Red Mountain (WR): CENTRAL MICHIGAN, Idaho State, Montana State, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa, South Dakota State, Southern Utah, Washington State
Cooper LeDuc - Hamilton (CB): Albion, Butler, Lake Forest, New Mexico State, Sioux Falls, Southern Utah, St. Norbert
Na'Jai Lewis - Desert Edge (OT): Arizona Christian, Hastings
PJ Lewis - St. Mary's (FS): Lewis & Clark
Myles Libman - Pinnacle (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Columbia, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Idaho, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Pennsylvania, Portland State, Princeton, Utah Tech
Gavin Limongello - Apache Junction (QB): Lake Forest
Cole Linyard - Horizon (WR): Jamestown
Noah Locke - Paradise Honors (LB): Rose-Hulman
Caleb Lomu - Highland (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State
David Lopez - Brophy (RB): Jamestown
Aaron Loughran - Hamilton (LB): Albion, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
James Lujan Jr. - Williams Field (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark
Jaxson Mack - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona Christian
Sean Madrid - Salpointe (LB): Presentation
Vinny Mansfield - Desert Edge (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Gage Maras - Boulder Creek (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Puget Sound
Ignacio Marquez - St. Mary's (OT): Jamestown, Lewis & Clark
Cole Marszalek - Millennium (LS): Arizona Christian, Texas State
Cole Martin - Basha (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, San Jose State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Nicolas Martin - Chandler (OG): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Graceland, Lake Forest, Presentation, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls
Philip Maschue - St. Mary's (OT) - Jamestown
Gianni Mascolino - Coolidge (QB): Washington
Sean Mathews - Thunderbird (LB): Grinnell, Lewis & Clark, Presentation, Rose-Hulman
Dylan Maza - Marcos de Niza (WR): Presentation
Kaiden McCarty - Eastmark (FS): Ottawa
Alex McLaughlin - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Colorado, Idaho, Idaho State, Illinois State, Montana State, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, St. Thomas, Utah Tech, Washington State, Weber State, Western Illinois
Wyatt Milkovic - Basha (LB): Army, BOISE STATE, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Clinton Moindi - Tolleson (WR): Arizona Christian
George Monreal - Saguaro (DT): Luther
Aaron Monroe Jr. - Centennial (CB): Arizona Christian
Maddox Montoya - Mesquite (LB): Arizona Christian, Puget Sound
Josh Morin - Heritage Academy Mesa (DE): Idaho State
Majel Morones - Campo Verde (DE): Presentation
Hudson Muller - Horizon (LB): St. Norbert
Breck Mullins - Williams Field (LB): Southern Utah
Tyler Mustain - Pusch Ridge (LB): Northern Arizona
Belclem Namegabe - Coolidge (CB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Jamestown, South Dakota School of Mines
Noah Narain - Gilbert (CB): Lewis & Clark
Ezekiel Nautu - Highland (CB): Grinnell, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jace Nead - Highland (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Presentation, St. Norbert
Blaise Nelson - Valley Vista (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Kyle Nelson - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): Idaho State
Chris Nimcheski - Saguaro (WR): Colorado School of Mines, South Dakota School of Mines
Andereya Nsubuga Jr. - Chandler (CB): Portland State
Marc O'Bannon - Perry (OG): Northern State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Aidan Olsen - Chandler (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Matthew Orthmann - Corona del Sol (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls
Elijah Paige - Pinnacle (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, NOTRE DAME, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, Stanford, Tennessee, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Marco Palafox - Arizona College Prep (C): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Knox, Presentation, Rose-Hulman, St. Norbert
Cristian Pando - Willcox (RB): Hastings, Knox
Gavin Parks - Desert Edge (WR): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Johnny Parrish - Chino Valley (RB): Luther
Keona Peat - Corona del Sol (OG): Fort Valley State, Johnson C. Smith, Lincoln (Calif.)
Sebastian Perez - Desert Vista (DE): Arizona Christian
Dylan Petrick - Tanque Verde (OT): Adams State
Vincent Plancarte - Mojave (LS): Knox
Demarion Postell - Tolleson (WR): Arizona Christian
Jaden Pyrah - Desert Edge (LB): Albion, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dion Quintana - Yuma Catholic (WR): La Verne
Mason Quitugua-Sanchez - Salpointe (FS): Puget Sound, St. Norbert, Whittier
William Ralls - Hamilton (OG): Drake, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Daniel Rea - Hamilton (OG): Presentation
Cornell Reed Jr. - Sequoia Pathway (WR): Crown
Porter Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Colorado, Eastern Washington, Idaho State, Washington State, Weber State
Jose Rivera - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian
Prince Roberson - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian
Brett Roberts - Marana Mountain View (LB): Arizona Christian
Dylan Roberts - Centennial (DT): Arizona, California, Colorado, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Washington State
Levi Robins - Saguaro (CB): Columbia, Michigan (preferred walk-on), Yale
Duce Robinson - Pinnacle (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Clemson, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, New Mexico, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Jose State, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Jayden Rogers - Mountain Ridge (P): Arizona Christian
Zack Rogowski - Canyon del Oro (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings
Josh Roman - Marana Mountain View (QB): Lake Forest
Jett Roufus - O'Connor (DE): Central Coll. (Iowa)
Carson Routhier - Desert Vista (OG): Arizona Christian
Jacobie Rucker - Pinnacle (RB): Lake Forest
Ty'ree Rudulph - Cesar Chavez (DE): Arizona Christian
Elian Ruiz - Marcos de Niza (OT): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Landon Sabetta - Perry (OT): Luther, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jerron Salazar - Arizona College Prep (FS): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Knox, Luther, Presentation, St. Norbert
Xavier Sanchez - Red Mountain (CB): Luther, Presentation
Jackson Sander - Higley (LB): Luther
Erick Santiago - Verrado (QB): Arizona Christian
Sinjin Schmitt - Boulder Creek (RB): Air Force
Brayden Scott - Tanque Verde (LB): Clarke
Dorae Scott - Basha (WR): New Mexico State
Sione Sekona - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Lake Forest
Tristan Shafer - Corona del Sol (LB): Graceland, Lewis & Clark
Mason Shea - Campo Verde (WR): Luther
Michael Shinkle - Hamilton (FS): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Cole Shivers - Saguaro (CB): Arizona, Boise State, Buffalo, Colorado, Florida State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Nevada, NORTHWESTERN, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin
Will Short - Hamilton (LB): Presentation
JJ Silver - Queen Creek (RB): Arizona Christian, Eastern New Mexico, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tyson Simmons - Basha (DE): Air Force, Colgate, Navy, Nevada
Genesis Smith - Hamilton (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Colorado State, Florida A&M, Iowa State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, Tulane, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Yale
Rovelle Smith - O'Connor (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
CJ Snowden - Perry (CB): St. Norbert
Dom Solano - Cactus (DE): Idaho State, Lake Forest
Fredo Sotelo - Salpointe (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Lake Forest, Puget Sound
Tre' Spivey - Hamilton (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado State, Kansas, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Matt Spurlin - Willow Canyon (OG): Jamestown
Jackson Sriro - Sunnyslope (RB): Lake Forest, Presentation, Puget Sound
Hank Stabler - Paradise Honors (LB): Arizona Christian, Crown
Griffin Stalfort - Hamilton (C): AIR FORCE, New Mexico State
Richard Stallworth - Yuma Catholic (QB): Adams State, Lake Forest, Ottawa
Briton Stanton - Williams Field (WR): Alma, Lewis & Clark, Presentation
Derek Staples - Desert Vista (OG): Arizona Christian
Tanner Steffa - Casteel (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Biruk Stephens - Arizona College Prep (RB): Crown, Knox, Luther
Mason Stromstad - Marcos de Niza (LB/WR): Lake Forest, Montana Tech, South Dakota School of Mines, Whittier
Bryan Stroughter - Tempe (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Ayden Suba - Queen Creek (DE): Arizona Christian
David Sweetman - Brophy (DT): Jamestown
Esaias Swindle - Desert Edge (DT): Albion, Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark
Matthew Swink - Hamilton (K): Lewis & Clark
Nick Switzer - Hamilton (RB): Lewis & Clark, New Mexico State
Hyrum Tanner - Empire (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings
Rune Tepult - Liberty (LB): Arizona Christian
Colin Tibbs - Verrado (CB): Arizona Christian, Sioux Falls
Viliani Tongotea - Buckeye (RB): Arizona Christian
Matthew Tran - Arizona College Prep (LB): Luther
Gary Tucker - Mountain Pointe (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Brody Turner - Chandler (OG): Wisconsin-River Falls
Drew Vanderah - Arizona College Prep (CB): Grinnell, St. Norbert
Mason VanDerToorn - Horizon (SS): St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Traven Vigenser - Desert Vista (WR): North Dakota
Layton Vining - Liberty (OT): Idaho
Juan Virgen Jr. - Verrado (SS): Arizona Christian, Whittier
Julien Virgen - Verrado (RB): Arizona Christian
Kaden Wagner - Chino Valley (LB): Jamestown, Northern Arizona, Western New Mexico
Blake Ware - O'Connor (LB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest, Puget Sound
A'Mauri Washington - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Demari Washington - Centennial (FS): Army, Colorado, Sioux Falls
Pierson Watson - Coconino (LB): Air Force, BYU, Nevada, Northern Arizona, South Dakota, Weber State
Will Way - Pusch Ridge (OT/DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota, Washington State
Jonathan Webb - Paradise Honors (LB): Crown
Jake Weidinger - Flagstaff (WR): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Zarius Wells - Chandler (OT): Adams State, South Dakota School of Mines
Magnum West - Saguaro (DE): Arizona Christian, Carnegie Mellon, Lake Forest, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls
Doran Wetzel - Ironwood (LB): Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mason Whitener - Verrado (OT): Arizona Christian
Bryson Wilke - Willow Canyon (K): Arizona Christian
Sam Williams - Brophy (FS): Arizona Christian
Shahid Wilson - Millennium (CB): Adams State, Montana State, North Dakota
Jaron Winters - Mountain Ridge (C): Mayville State
Tanner Wood - River Valley (LB/RB): Arizona Christian
Jamaal Young - Marcos de Niza (WR): Jamestown, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mikey Young - Paradise Honors (CB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Presentation
Manuel Zamorano - Canyon del Oro (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Cougars land impressive TE commit from Bowers
UPDATED: 7/22/22
The offers came in from the who's who from the power conferences. Florida State from the ACC, Michigan State from the Big Ten, Baylor from the Big 12, Alabama from the SEC, and Oregon & USC, who will play in the Pac-12 together for the final time in 2023. All of those schools had offered Mesa Mountain View tight end Jackson Bowers.
But it was the newest school in the Big 12, BYU, which won out in the recruitment of the 6-5, 225-pound athlete. In a video posted Friday on Twitter, there were highlights of Bowers' career with the Toros thus far. It finished with him selecting the Brigham Young hat over six others on the table.
Bowers is ranked No. 18 for his position nationally by Rivals and is rated a four-star recruit. He received his offer from the Cougars back in February of 2021 following his sophomore year, when he started on varsity for the Toros. He has since unofficially visited Provo a few times, including last September for a Cougar football game under the lights at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
On a Mountain View team that went 8-3 and finished with its highest win total since 2009, Bowers had 47 catches for 861 yards and five touchdowns. He fits the role of a traditional tight end equally skilled at getting in front of defenders and blocking for the run.
He is the second senior in Arizona to commit to the Cougars for this class. Overall, BYU has eight known commitments (with Bowers being the only tight end).
There will be plenty of fans in Blue at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas when BYU plays Notre Dame on Oct. 8. BYU has sold its ticket allotment out for the neutral site game as part of the annual Shamrock Series. Last year, BYU went 10-3 and played in the Independence Bowl. In addition to Notre Dame, the Cougars will face Baylor, Oregon, Arkansas, and Stanford in their final season as independents before moving to the Big 12 in 2023. The opener for BYU will be in Tampa against South Florida on Sept. 3. ESPNU will have the national broadcast at 1 p.m. With a late afternoon start (4 p.m. Florida time), it could be a hot and muggy game.
CLASS OF 2023 COMMITMENTS
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Aiden Herring (DE) - Perry
Griffin Stalfort (C) - Hamilton
BAYLOR BEARS
Matthew Klopfenstein (TE) - Horizon
BOISE STATE BRONCOS
Wyatt Milkovic (LB) - Basha
BYU COUGARS
Jackson Bowers (TE) - Mesa Mountain View
Pierson Watson (LB) - Coconino
CENTRAL MICHIGAN CHIPPEWAS
Ryan Blum (C) - Basha
Lenox Lawson (WR) - Red Mountain
COLORADO STATE RAMS
Stephon Daily (WR) - Sierra Linda
IDAHO VANDALS
Deshaun Buchanan (RB) - Basha
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Myseth Currie (WR) - Cesar Chavez
Adam Damante (QB) - ALA-Gilbert North
Braeden Kaczmarek (DE) - Red Mountain
NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS
Alex Doost (OT) - Mountain Ridge
Dylan Roberts (DT) - Centennial
Cole Shivers (CB) - Saguaro
NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
Elijah Paige (OT) - Pinnacle
OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS
Jack Endean (OT) - Tanque Verde
OREGON DUCKS
Cole Martin (CB) - Basha
SOUTHERN UTAH THUNDERBIRDS
Colton Campbell (OG) - Williams Field
AJ Dutchover (OG) - Highland
Tanner Emery (OT) - Safford
WISCONSIN BADGERS
James Durand (OG) - Basha