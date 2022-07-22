 ArizonaVarsity - Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 7/22
Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 7/22

Photo Courtesy of Antwon Jenkins
Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
St. Norbert offers Cesar Chavez cornerback Antwon Jenkins

UPDATED: 7/22/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 380 players from the Class of 2022 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.

St. Norbert College became the sixth school to offer cornerback prospect Antwon Jenkins on Friday. Jenkins released the news on his Twitter account, which followed calls with two of the assistant coaches. The 6-foot, 180-pound secondary player just finished a few days at camp with his Cesar Chavez teammates up in Prescott. Last year, Jenkins had 42 tackles and a pair of forced fumbles. In June, the Champions won the Phoenix Union 7-on-7 tournament. St. Norbert, a Division III school in Wisconsin, brings over a new defensive coordinator this year. Charlie Drewek was named to the position in April. He was previously a defensive analyst at Northwestern University in Illinois the past two seasons. St. Norbert was 5-5 in 2021. The Green Knights will kick it off on Sept. 3 within the state of Wisconsin with a road game at Ripon College.

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

CLASS OF 2023 OFFERS

Christian Aguilar - Mountain Ridge (LB): Butler

Ryan Aguilar - Casteel (FS): Lewis & Clark

Tucker Allred - Liberty (LS): St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jack Amer - Perry (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)

Brendan Anderson - Mountain Ridge (QB): St. Thomas, Yale

Isaac Anderson - Williams Field (SS): Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls

Payden Anderson - Queen Creek (DE): Arizona Christian

Strider Aston - Brophy (LB): Arizona Christian

CJ Ballard - Saguaro (OT): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Eli Barta - Mesa Mountain View (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Northern Arizona, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls

Matthew Bass - Chandler (OG): Adams State, Lake Forest, Washington Univ. (Mo.).

Braeden Belanger - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Puget Sound

Ralph Bernard - Trevor Browne (DE): Colgate, Northern Arizona

Nathan Bilski - Verrado (LB): Arizona Christian

David Bird - O'Connor (LS): California

Jadiem Birthwright - Pinnacle (S): Lake Forest

Matt Blau - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Lake Forest

Ryan Blum - Basha (C): Air Force, CENTRAL MICHIGAN, Columbia, Georgetown, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego

Rocco Bonini - Shadow Ridge (CB): Arizona Christian, Luther

Caleb Boonzaayer - ALA-West Foothills (DE): Grinnell

Caleb Botticello - Higley (DT): St. Norbert

Jackson Bowers - Mesa Mountain View (TE): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, Texas, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Yale

Deyon Bradley - Moon Valley (RB): Arizona Christian

Sam Brown - Marana (WR): Jamestown, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Taye Brown - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Georgetown, Idaho, Idaho State, Kansas State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, South Dakota

Tre Brown - Mesa (WR): Arizona Christian, Crown, Hastings

Deshaun Buchanan - Basha (RB): Arizona, Grambling State, IDAHO, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, Utah Tech

Vincent Buckles - Chandler (WR): Lake Forest

Aidan Buggs - Casteel (OG): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Luther, Whittier

Jack Butler - Pusch Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Jamestown

John Butler - Saguaro (LB): Arizona, Idaho State, North Carolina Central, Northern Arizona

Carson Cagle - Campo Verde (OT): Presentation

Derek Calderon - Saguaro (LB): Luther

Blake Cameron - Dobson (CB): California Lutheran

Colton Campbell - Williams Field (OG): SOUTHERN UTAH

Andrue Cannon - St. Mary's (TE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jake Carbajal - Corona del Sol (OG): Northern State

Tristan Carrera - Campo Verde (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Luther, Presentation

Ryan Carter - Willow Canyon (LS): Arizona Christian

Anthony Chacon - Centennial (C): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Knox, Luther, St. Olaf

Roch Cholowsky - Hamilton (QB/P): New Mexico State

Mason Chorak - Saguaro (DE): Idaho State

Kavaughn Clark - Centennial (RB): Nevada, Northern Arizona

Nolan Clement - Desert Mountain (DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Utah Tech

Damian Coley - Salpointe (DE): Arizona Christian

Jacob Condie - Desert Ridge (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Daniel Contreras - River Valley (OG): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Zachary Cook - Cesar Chavez (OL): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Western New Mexico

Vance Cooper - Paradise Honors (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Graceland, Presentation, St. Olaf

Zaccheus Cooper - Saguaro (RB): Alcorn State, Army, Idaho State, Montana State, Morgan State, New Mexico, Utah Tech

Christopher Cordero - Desert Edge (RB): Arizona Christian, Gannon, Wisconsin-River Falls

Daniel Cordova - Sabino (RB): Geneva

Peyton Cornwell - Casteel (OG): Lewis & Clark

Shannon Coulter - Saguaro (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Ben Currence - O'Connor (WR): Mary

Myseth Currie - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Eastern New Mexico, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Stephon Daily - Sierra Linda (WR): Army, COLORADO STATE, Hawaii, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Washington State

Adam Damante - ALA-Gilbert North (QB): NORTHERN ARIZONA

Devon Dampier - Saguaro (QB): Air Force, Alcorn State, Arizona, Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Idaho State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Rice, South Dakota, UTEP, Yale

Chandler Davis - Hamilton (DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona

Ryan Davis - O'Connor (DE): Boise State, Idaho State, Kansas State, Montana State, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, South Dakota, Washington State

Saxon Davison - Mountain Ridge (LB): St. Norbert

Antonio Delgado - Desert Vista (LB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Southwest Baptist, Wisconsin-River Falls

Daniel Delponte - Millennium (LB): Arizona Christian

Jayden Diaz - Arizona College Prep (QB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Knox, Presentation, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tysson Donnell - Cesar Chavez (DT): Arizona Christian

Alex Doost - Mountain Ridge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Oregon State, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia

Dameon Draper - Millennium (SS): Arizona Christian

David Drinen - Saguaro (CB): Luther, Wisconsin-River Falls

Layton Duncan - Brophy (WR): Idaho State, Montana State, Morgan State, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado

James Durand - Basha (OG): Arizona, BYU, California, Colorado, Harvard, Indiana, Iowa State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Oregon State, Pennsylvania, Princeton, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, WISCONSIN, Yale

AJ Dutchover - Highland (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Grinnell, SOUTHERN UTAH, Wisconsin-River Falls

Joshua Dye - Williams Field (RB): Northern Arizona

Josiah Dye - Williams Field (CB): Air Force, Army, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Lashown Ealim - Chandler (OG): Arizona Christian, Luther

Emyson Edmonds - Hamilton (CB): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tanner Emery - Safford (OT): SOUTHERN UTAH

Jack Endean - Tanque Verde (OT): Arizona, California, OKLAHOMA STATE

Deric English - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Florida State, Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri, Morgan State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Utah, Washington

Charles Ennis Jr. - Chandler (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Sean Esparza - Boulder Creek (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Puget Sound

Elijah Espinoza - McClintock (CB): Arizona Christian

Valentine Espinoza - Casa Grande (C): Presentation

Dominic Esposito - Higley (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Moses Everest - Carl Hayden (DE): Arizona Christian

Trey Fanene - Corona del Sol (OT): Lewis & Clark

Chris Fasano - Mesquite (WR): Luther

Gage Felix - Salpointe (WR): Hastings

Brady Ferris - Willow Canyon (RB): Jamestown, Lake Forest

Dane Fidler - Apache Junction (CB): Lake Forest, Villanova (preferred walk-on)

Jasiah Flores - Shadow Ridge (DT): Arizona Christian

Kolten Ford - Queen Creek (K): Centenary

Aaron Francis - Central (LB): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark

Shea Freibaum - Saguaro (LS): Marshall, San Jose State

David Fresneda - Buckeye (RB): Lewis & Clark

Ethan Fritz - Basha (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Roman Funk - Horizon (QB): Rose-Hulman

David Galindo - St. Mary's (LB): Jamestown

Will Galvan - Cactus (ATH): Arizona Christian, Jamestown

Anthony Garcia - Shadow Ridge (RB): Arizona Christian

Brysen Gardner - Centennial (K): Lake Forest, Ottawa, Presentation, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls

My'Keil Gardner - Liberty (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin

William Garrett - Saguaro (OG): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Mekhi Gaskin - Sunnyside (FS): Doane

Luis Gastelum-Contreras - Brophy (OT): Hastings, Jamestown, Luther

Logan Getejanc - Shadow Ridge (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Gavin Geweniger - Chaparral (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, Northwestern, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Stanford, UNLV, Washington, Washington State

Connor Gingg - Verrado (LB): Arizona Christian

Austin Glimpse - Sunrise Mountain (QB): Grinnell, Rose-Hulman, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, South Dakota School of Mines, Washington Univ. (Mo.), Wesleyan, Wisconsin-River Falls

Mekhi Godlove - Tolleson (OG): Arizona Christian

Nate Gomez - Campo Verde (CB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lewis & Clark, Luther, Presentation, St. Norbert

Dailan Goodman - Salpointe (RB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Presentation

Max Grady - Desert Vista (CB): Arizona Christian

Carlos Griffin - Saguaro (CB): Army, Syracuse

Terrance Hall - Mountain Ridge (WR): Morgan State

Daunte Hamblin - Chandler (RB): Luther

Donnovan Hamblin - Chandler (LB): Luther

Carter Hancock - Higley (WR): Air Force, Columbia, Michigan (preferred walk-on)

Dominic Hanger - Chandler (LB): Adams State, Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)

Drayson Hatch - ALA-Queen Creek (K): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest

Khalil Hayes - Mountain Pointe (CB): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jaxon Haynes - Hamilton (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Drake, Lake Forest, Northern State, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kaleb Hefner - Canyon View (OT): Luther

Caleb Heidrick - Red Mountain (LB): Luther

Liam Henry - Estrella Foothills (RB): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, Luther

Aiden Herring - Perry (DE): AIR FORCE, Army, Colgate, Columbia, Idaho, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Yale

David Hicks - Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, St. Norbert

Brennen Hills - Casteel (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Luther, Knox, Nebraska Wesleyan, Presentation

Jake Hoel - Arizona College Prep (WR): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, Knox, Lake Forest, Luther

Gavin Hogencamp - River Valley (QB): Arizona Christian, Graceland

Joshua Holiday - Peoria (QB): Luther

Birdie Holloway - Chandler (C): Luther

Jase Hudson - Campo Verde (K): Luther

Clayton Hughes - Campo Verde (DT): Arizona Christian, Crown, Luther, St. Norbert

Jaden Humphrey - Desert Vista (DE): Arizona Christian

Kaleb Jackson-Carter - Desert Edge (OT): Idaho, Idaho State, Montana, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego State

Jesus Jacobo - Tolleson (OL): Arizona Christian

Antwon Jenkins - Cesar Chavez (CB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Eastern New Mexico, Ottawa, St. Norbert, Western New Mexico

Mitch Jensen - ALA-Queen Creek (RB/LB): Colorado School of Mines, Northern State

Bryce Jewell - Pusch Ridge (CB): Rose-Hulman

Dominic Jewell - Willow Canyon (LB): Lake Forest, Presentation

Damian Jiles - Cactus (RB): Arizona Christian, Montana Tech, Wisconsin-River Falls

Amare Johnson - Casteel (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Grant Johnson - Casa Grande (DE): Arizona Christian, Presbyterian, Presentation

Korey Johnson - Mountain Ridge (CB): Lake Forest, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas, Utah Tech

Micah Johnson - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Grambling State, Montana, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Jose State

Zacary Johnson - Centennial (OT): Lake Forest, Norwich

Elijah Joplin - Marana (QB): Arizona Christian, Jamestown

Braeden Kaczmarek - Red Mountain (DE): Air Force, Idaho State, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Ashton Kamp - Northwestern Christian (QB): Lewis & Clark

Sirri Kandiyeli - Mesa Mountain View (OT): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Cornell, Harvard, Lehigh, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Princeton, South Dakota, Weber State

Juma Kashanda - Chandler (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jason Kirkland - Mountain Ridge (DE): Brown, Butler, Colorado School of Mines, Cornell, Morehead State, Rose-Hulman, San Diego, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas (Minn.), Valparaiso

Drew Klingman - Pusch Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian

Matthew Klopfenstein - Horizon (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, BAYLOR, Buffalo, California, Colorado, Houston, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Massachusetts, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tennessee, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Saleche Koonooka - Centennial (DE): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dallas Kroh - Marana Mountain View (C): Knox, Puget Sound

Ethan Krominga - Canyon del Oro (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Lake Forest, St. Norbert

Asher Kroschel - Hamilton (FS): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Matthew Kruger - Sunnyslope (DT): Arizona Christian

Jonathan Kubat - Corona del Sol (RB): Arizona Christian

Cole Lalama - Queen Creek (LB): Arizona Christian

Ethan Lane - Basha (QB): Lake Forest, Luther

Ja'Kobi Lane - Red Mountain (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, San Jose State, Utah

Sydney Lane - Moon Valley (DT): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark

Zurian Lapsley - Glendale (LB/RB): Eastern Washington, Sioux Falls, St. Norbert

Trey Largo - Mesquite (CB): Luther

Filemani Lauina - Shadow Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian

Sire LaVallee - Mesquite (SS): Lewis & Clark, Luther

Lenox Lawson - Red Mountain (WR): CENTRAL MICHIGAN, Idaho State, Montana State, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa, South Dakota State, Southern Utah, Washington State

Cooper LeDuc - Hamilton (CB): Albion, Butler, Lake Forest, New Mexico State, Sioux Falls, Southern Utah, St. Norbert

Na'Jai Lewis - Desert Edge (OT): Arizona Christian, Hastings

PJ Lewis - St. Mary's (FS): Lewis & Clark

Myles Libman - Pinnacle (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Columbia, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Idaho, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Pennsylvania, Portland State, Princeton, Utah Tech

Gavin Limongello - Apache Junction (QB): Lake Forest

Cole Linyard - Horizon (WR): Jamestown

Noah Locke - Paradise Honors (LB): Rose-Hulman

Caleb Lomu - Highland (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State

David Lopez - Brophy (RB): Jamestown

Aaron Loughran - Hamilton (LB): Albion, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

James Lujan Jr. - Williams Field (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark

Jaxson Mack - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona Christian

Sean Madrid - Salpointe (LB): Presentation

Vinny Mansfield - Desert Edge (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Gage Maras - Boulder Creek (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Puget Sound

Ignacio Marquez - St. Mary's (OT): Jamestown, Lewis & Clark

Cole Marszalek - Millennium (LS): Arizona Christian, Texas State

Cole Martin - Basha (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, San Jose State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Nicolas Martin - Chandler (OG): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Graceland, Lake Forest, Presentation, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls

Philip Maschue - St. Mary's (OT) - Jamestown

Gianni Mascolino - Coolidge (QB): Washington

Sean Mathews - Thunderbird (LB): Grinnell, Lewis & Clark, Presentation, Rose-Hulman

Dylan Maza - Marcos de Niza (WR): Presentation

Kaiden McCarty - Eastmark (FS): Ottawa

Alex McLaughlin - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Colorado, Idaho, Idaho State, Illinois State, Montana State, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, St. Thomas, Utah Tech, Washington State, Weber State, Western Illinois

Wyatt Milkovic - Basha (LB): Army, BOISE STATE, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Clinton Moindi - Tolleson (WR): Arizona Christian

George Monreal - Saguaro (DT): Luther

Aaron Monroe Jr. - Centennial (CB): Arizona Christian

Maddox Montoya - Mesquite (LB): Arizona Christian, Puget Sound

Josh Morin - Heritage Academy Mesa (DE): Idaho State

Majel Morones - Campo Verde (DE): Presentation

Hudson Muller - Horizon (LB): St. Norbert

Breck Mullins - Williams Field (LB): Southern Utah

Tyler Mustain - Pusch Ridge (LB): Northern Arizona

Belclem Namegabe - Coolidge (CB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Jamestown, South Dakota School of Mines

Noah Narain - Gilbert (CB): Lewis & Clark

Ezekiel Nautu - Highland (CB): Grinnell, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jace Nead - Highland (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Presentation, St. Norbert

Blaise Nelson - Valley Vista (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Kyle Nelson - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): Idaho State

Chris Nimcheski - Saguaro (WR): Colorado School of Mines, South Dakota School of Mines

Andereya Nsubuga Jr. - Chandler (CB): Portland State

Marc O'Bannon - Perry (OG): Northern State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Aidan Olsen - Chandler (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Matthew Orthmann - Corona del Sol (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls

Elijah Paige - Pinnacle (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, NOTRE DAME, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, Stanford, Tennessee, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Marco Palafox - Arizona College Prep (C): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Knox, Presentation, Rose-Hulman, St. Norbert

Cristian Pando - Willcox (RB): Hastings, Knox

Gavin Parks - Desert Edge (WR): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Johnny Parrish - Chino Valley (RB): Luther

Keona Peat - Corona del Sol (OG): Fort Valley State, Johnson C. Smith, Lincoln (Calif.)

Sebastian Perez - Desert Vista (DE): Arizona Christian

Dylan Petrick - Tanque Verde (OT): Adams State

Vincent Plancarte - Mojave (LS): Knox

Demarion Postell - Tolleson (WR): Arizona Christian

Jaden Pyrah - Desert Edge (LB): Albion, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dion Quintana - Yuma Catholic (WR): La Verne

Mason Quitugua-Sanchez - Salpointe (FS): Puget Sound, St. Norbert, Whittier

William Ralls - Hamilton (OG): Drake, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Daniel Rea - Hamilton (OG): Presentation

Cornell Reed Jr. - Sequoia Pathway (WR): Crown

Porter Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Colorado, Eastern Washington, Idaho State, Washington State, Weber State

Jose Rivera - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian

Prince Roberson - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian

Brett Roberts - Marana Mountain View (LB): Arizona Christian

Dylan Roberts - Centennial (DT): Arizona, California, Colorado, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Washington State

Levi Robins - Saguaro (CB): Columbia, Michigan (preferred walk-on), Yale

Duce Robinson - Pinnacle (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Clemson, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, New Mexico, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Jose State, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington

Jayden Rogers - Mountain Ridge (P): Arizona Christian

Zack Rogowski - Canyon del Oro (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings

Josh Roman - Marana Mountain View (QB): Lake Forest

Jett Roufus - O'Connor (DE): Central Coll. (Iowa)

Carson Routhier - Desert Vista (OG): Arizona Christian

Jacobie Rucker - Pinnacle (RB): Lake Forest

Ty'ree Rudulph - Cesar Chavez (DE): Arizona Christian

Elian Ruiz - Marcos de Niza (OT): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Landon Sabetta - Perry (OT): Luther, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jerron Salazar - Arizona College Prep (FS): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Knox, Luther, Presentation, St. Norbert

Xavier Sanchez - Red Mountain (CB): Luther, Presentation

Jackson Sander - Higley (LB): Luther

Erick Santiago - Verrado (QB): Arizona Christian

Sinjin Schmitt - Boulder Creek (RB): Air Force

Brayden Scott - Tanque Verde (LB): Clarke

Dorae Scott - Basha (WR): New Mexico State

Sione Sekona - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Lake Forest

Tristan Shafer - Corona del Sol (LB): Graceland, Lewis & Clark

Mason Shea - Campo Verde (WR): Luther

Michael Shinkle - Hamilton (FS): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Cole Shivers - Saguaro (CB): Arizona, Boise State, Buffalo, Colorado, Florida State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Nevada, NORTHWESTERN, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin

Will Short - Hamilton (LB): Presentation

JJ Silver - Queen Creek (RB): Arizona Christian, Eastern New Mexico, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tyson Simmons - Basha (DE): Air Force, Colgate, Navy, Nevada

Genesis Smith - Hamilton (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Colorado State, Florida A&M, Iowa State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, Tulane, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Yale

Rovelle Smith - O'Connor (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

CJ Snowden - Perry (CB): St. Norbert

Dom Solano - Cactus (DE): Idaho State, Lake Forest

Fredo Sotelo - Salpointe (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Lake Forest, Puget Sound

Tre' Spivey - Hamilton (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado State, Kansas, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Matt Spurlin - Willow Canyon (OG): Jamestown

Jackson Sriro - Sunnyslope (RB): Lake Forest, Presentation, Puget Sound

Hank Stabler - Paradise Honors (LB): Arizona Christian, Crown

Griffin Stalfort - Hamilton (C): AIR FORCE, New Mexico State

Richard Stallworth - Yuma Catholic (QB): Adams State, Lake Forest, Ottawa

Briton Stanton - Williams Field (WR): Alma, Lewis & Clark, Presentation

Derek Staples - Desert Vista (OG): Arizona Christian

Tanner Steffa - Casteel (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Biruk Stephens - Arizona College Prep (RB): Crown, Knox, Luther

Mason Stromstad - Marcos de Niza (LB/WR): Lake Forest, Montana Tech, South Dakota School of Mines, Whittier

Bryan Stroughter - Tempe (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Ayden Suba - Queen Creek (DE): Arizona Christian

David Sweetman - Brophy (DT): Jamestown

Esaias Swindle - Desert Edge (DT): Albion, Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark

Matthew Swink - Hamilton (K): Lewis & Clark

Nick Switzer - Hamilton (RB): Lewis & Clark, New Mexico State

Hyrum Tanner - Empire (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings

Rune Tepult - Liberty (LB): Arizona Christian

Colin Tibbs - Verrado (CB): Arizona Christian, Sioux Falls

Viliani Tongotea - Buckeye (RB): Arizona Christian

Matthew Tran - Arizona College Prep (LB): Luther

Gary Tucker - Mountain Pointe (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Brody Turner - Chandler (OG): Wisconsin-River Falls

Drew Vanderah - Arizona College Prep (CB): Grinnell, St. Norbert

Mason VanDerToorn - Horizon (SS): St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Traven Vigenser - Desert Vista (WR): North Dakota

Layton Vining - Liberty (OT): Idaho

Juan Virgen Jr. - Verrado (SS): Arizona Christian, Whittier

Julien Virgen - Verrado (RB): Arizona Christian

Kaden Wagner - Chino Valley (LB): Jamestown, Northern Arizona, Western New Mexico

Blake Ware - O'Connor (LB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest, Puget Sound

A'Mauri Washington - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State

Demari Washington - Centennial (FS): Army, Colorado, Sioux Falls

Pierson Watson - Coconino (LB): Air Force, BYU, Nevada, Northern Arizona, South Dakota, Weber State

Will Way - Pusch Ridge (OT/DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota, Washington State

Jonathan Webb - Paradise Honors (LB): Crown

Jake Weidinger - Flagstaff (WR): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Zarius Wells - Chandler (OT): Adams State, South Dakota School of Mines

Magnum West - Saguaro (DE): Arizona Christian, Carnegie Mellon, Lake Forest, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls

Doran Wetzel - Ironwood (LB): Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Mason Whitener - Verrado (OT): Arizona Christian

Bryson Wilke - Willow Canyon (K): Arizona Christian

Sam Williams - Brophy (FS): Arizona Christian

Shahid Wilson - Millennium (CB): Adams State, Montana State, North Dakota

Jaron Winters - Mountain Ridge (C): Mayville State

Tanner Wood - River Valley (LB/RB): Arizona Christian

Jamaal Young - Marcos de Niza (WR): Jamestown, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Mikey Young - Paradise Honors (CB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Presentation

Manuel Zamorano - Canyon del Oro (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Cougars land impressive TE commit from Bowers

UPDATED: 7/22/22

The offers came in from the who's who from the power conferences. Florida State from the ACC, Michigan State from the Big Ten, Baylor from the Big 12, Alabama from the SEC, and Oregon & USC, who will play in the Pac-12 together for the final time in 2023. All of those schools had offered Mesa Mountain View tight end Jackson Bowers.

But it was the newest school in the Big 12, BYU, which won out in the recruitment of the 6-5, 225-pound athlete. In a video posted Friday on Twitter, there were highlights of Bowers' career with the Toros thus far. It finished with him selecting the Brigham Young hat over six others on the table.

Bowers is ranked No. 18 for his position nationally by Rivals and is rated a four-star recruit. He received his offer from the Cougars back in February of 2021 following his sophomore year, when he started on varsity for the Toros. He has since unofficially visited Provo a few times, including last September for a Cougar football game under the lights at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

On a Mountain View team that went 8-3 and finished with its highest win total since 2009, Bowers had 47 catches for 861 yards and five touchdowns. He fits the role of a traditional tight end equally skilled at getting in front of defenders and blocking for the run.

He is the second senior in Arizona to commit to the Cougars for this class. Overall, BYU has eight known commitments (with Bowers being the only tight end).

There will be plenty of fans in Blue at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas when BYU plays Notre Dame on Oct. 8. BYU has sold its ticket allotment out for the neutral site game as part of the annual Shamrock Series. Last year, BYU went 10-3 and played in the Independence Bowl. In addition to Notre Dame, the Cougars will face Baylor, Oregon, Arkansas, and Stanford in their final season as independents before moving to the Big 12 in 2023. The opener for BYU will be in Tampa against South Florida on Sept. 3. ESPNU will have the national broadcast at 1 p.m. With a late afternoon start (4 p.m. Florida time), it could be a hot and muggy game.

CLASS OF 2023 COMMITMENTS

AIR FORCE FALCONS

Aiden Herring (DE) - Perry
Griffin Stalfort (C) - Hamilton

BAYLOR BEARS

Matthew Klopfenstein (TE) - Horizon

BOISE STATE BRONCOS

Wyatt Milkovic (LB) - Basha

BYU COUGARS

Jackson Bowers (TE) - Mesa Mountain View
Pierson Watson (LB) - Coconino

CENTRAL MICHIGAN CHIPPEWAS

Ryan Blum (C) - Basha
Lenox Lawson (WR) - Red Mountain

COLORADO STATE RAMS

Stephon Daily (WR) - Sierra Linda

IDAHO VANDALS

Deshaun Buchanan (RB) - Basha

NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS

Myseth Currie (WR) - Cesar Chavez
Adam Damante (QB) - ALA-Gilbert North
Braeden Kaczmarek (DE) - Red Mountain

NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS

Alex Doost (OT) - Mountain Ridge
Dylan Roberts (DT) - Centennial
Cole Shivers (CB) - Saguaro

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

Elijah Paige (OT) - Pinnacle

OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS

Jack Endean (OT) - Tanque Verde

OREGON DUCKS

Cole Martin (CB) - Basha

SOUTHERN UTAH THUNDERBIRDS

Colton Campbell (OG) - Williams Field
AJ Dutchover (OG) - Highland
Tanner Emery (OT) - Safford

WISCONSIN BADGERS

James Durand (OG) - Basha

