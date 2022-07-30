Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 7/30
Oregon the latest school to offer Caleb Lomu as recruitment explodes
UPDATED: 7/30/22
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 380 players from the Class of 2022 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Times for games are given in Arizona time.
Two players hauled in offers from Knox College on Friday. Getting them were Matthew Tran and Isaac Anderson. Tran is a 5-10, 200-pound linebacker at Arizona College Prep. He had 45 tackles last season for the Knights. Tran posts some big numbers in a couple areas. He squatted 415 pounds last February in the weight room and he carries a 4.6 GPA in the classroom. Anderson is a 5-9, 190-pound safety at Williams Field. He also tallied a total of 45 tackles in his junior year. Anderson strives to be great on the field with his range and closing ability while persevering academically with a 4.16 GPA. Knox is looking to play a full 10 games after one of last year's contests was cancelled. It begins for the Prairie Fire on Sept. 3 at home against Westminster College (Mo.). Knox, located outside of Peoria in the state of Illinois, finishes with the Bronze Turkey Bowl game against Monmouth College (Ill.). That rivalry is the 13th oldest in the nation and dates back to 1888. That matchup will be played on Nov. 12 at the Knosher Bowl on Knox's campus. Knox went 3-6 last season and plays in the Midwest Conference (Div. III).
Another Arizona player was offered on Saturday as Jose Rivera earned an offer from Knox. Rivera is a 5-10, 160-pound wide receiver at Cesar Chavez. He led the Champions in receiving yards last season with 419 yards and averaged 20 yards per reception. Cesar Chavez recently held its team camp up in Prescott. In the classroom, Rivera had a 4.6 GPA prior to last semester and actually increased it a peg to a 4.7.
Clarke University became the second offer for Sean Madrid on Friday. The 6-foot, 195-pounder is a linebacker at Salpointe Cathollic in Tucson. In limited action for the Lancers last seaon, he had two forced fumbles and 1.5 sacks. Madrid is excited to get more chances in his senior year. He is a physical athlete while also being a 3.8 GPA student. Madrid recently competed in a camp at Southwest Minnesota State. Clarke welcomed in 44 players in its most recent signing class with three of those from Arizona. The Pride will kick off its season on the road on Thursday, Aug. 25 at Evangel (Mo.). Clarke, located in Iowa, is a member of the Heart of America Conference (NAIA) and is looking to rebound after a 1-10 season in 2021.
On Saturday, Madrid added an offer from Dakota Wesleyan. DWU added 35 players in the last recruiting cycle. The Tigers play in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (NAIA) and went 4-7 last year. The school is located in South Dakota. DWU starts with an in-state rivalry game at Dakota State on Thursday, Aug. 25. DSU won last year's game in a defensive struggle, 6-0 to claim victory for the fifth straight time in the series.
Concordia College in Minnesota extended an offer to Chandler offensive guard Nicolas Martin on Friday. The 6-4, 285-pound lineman announced it through Twitter following what he called "great conversation" with defensive coordinator Kyle Bakken. Chandler is opening its season in San Diego and will be one of the teams in the Honor Bowl. The Wolves will play the hosts, Cathedral Catholic, on Sept. 2. Chandler is ranked No. 8 nationally by MaxPreps. Cathedral Catholic won the CIF Division I-AA State championship last year and went 12-2. In the semifinals, the Dons defeated Orange Lutheran, 71-62. In each of the last two years, Concordia has celebrated its Senior Day in the snow. The final home game for the Cobbers this year is Nov. 5 against Hamline, so the white stuff could be in the forecast again. Concordia (4-6 in 2021) plays in the Minnesota Collegiate Athletic Conference (Div. III) and begins the season on Thursday, Sept. 1 at Valley City State (N. Dak.).
The University of Puget Sound made another offer in Arizona this week. Sean Mathews pocketed it from the Loggers. Mathews is a 5-10, 190-pound linebacker/running back at Thunderbird. He had 46 tackles, three sacks, and three fumble recoveries for the Titans. On offense, Mathews had 297 yards and scored eight touchdowns (six of them in the last four weeks). Last spring, he batted .280 and stole seven bases for the THS baseball team. In between the sports, Mathews finds time to maintain a 4.0 GPA. Puget Sound scored 30 touchdowns last season. The Loggers offense averaged 338 yards per game. But the defense left a little to be desired during a 1-9 season. Puget Sound plays in the Northwest Conference (Div. III) and begins its season on Sept. 3 at Lewis & Clark in Portland. UPS is located in Tacoma, about 35 miles south of Seattle.
Eleven of the 12 schools in the Pac-12 (for now) have now offered Caleb Lomu. Oregon became the most recent one, doing so on Saturday. Lomu is a 6-5, 265-pound offensive tackle at Highland. He has committed to play in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio next January. Although the West Coast schools have made offers, Lomu is scheduled to be taking an unofficial visit to Michigan on Sunday for the Barbecue at the Big House. Thus far, Lomu has taken three of his five allowed official visits (to Arizona, Utah, and Cal). New Oregon head coach Dan Lanning opens his first preseason camp with the Ducks this Friday. Oregon starts its season with a trip to Atlanta to face the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs on Sept. 3. ABC will have the national broadcast at 12:30 p.m. The Ducks won the last edition of the Pac-12 North Division in 2021 and played in the Alamo Bowl last December.
Another of Arizona's rising stars received a Power Five offer on Saturday as Ja'Kobi Lane received an offer from Texas A&M. It's his second from the SEC. Lane, a 6-5, 175-pound wide receiver at Red Mountain, led the Lions last season with 76 catches for 990 yards and 14 touchdowns. The Elite 11 is a national competition to rate the top high school quarterbacks. But, you need guys to catch those passes and that's where Lane stepped in last month. He ended up being named the tournament MVP at wide receiver during the 7-on-7 play. Texas A&M has three quarterbacks, which have all been on campus since January, battling for the starting position. This will be head coach Jimbo Fisher's fifth season with the Aggies. Texas A&M will open at home in College Station on Sept. 3 against Sam Houston. The SEC Network will have the game bright and early at 9 a.m. The Aggies finished 8-4 last season and were selected for the Gator Bowl, but did not participate. Later in the evening, Lane also obtained an offer from Oregon.
Saguaro senior Dionte Lamaide collected his first offer on Friday from Idaho. The 6-6, 245-pound defensive end is no longer a secret with this news out. He has been training with Derek Kennard's lineman academy. Lamaide started his high school career at Hamilton and played in just five games for the Sabercats last year, recovering a fumble in a shutout over Gilbert. Idaho starts its season with a trip just 10 miles west in the Battle of the Palouse against Washington State. The game on Sept. 3 and will be shown on the Pac-12 Network at 6:30 p.m. The Vandals play in the Big Sky Conference (FCS) and were tabbed to finish 8th in the 12-team league in the preseason coaches' poll.
Ottawa University in Surprise won its second Sooner Athletic Conference (NAIA) title last season. The Spirit are looking in all areas of the state for players. That includes the far southeast corner of the state in Cochise County. Issac Villalobos of Tombstone HS received his first offer from OUAZ on Saturday. Villalobos is a 6-6, 255-pound defensive tackle and played in six games for the Yellow Jackets last year. With that size, he certainly has the potential at the next level. All nine of Ottawa's scheduled games this season are conference affairs. That begins on the road Sept. 3 in Arkansas against Lyon. Last year, the Spirit won that matchup at home, 76-10. The Spirit finished 8-2 last season and played in the NAIA playoffs for the second time. They were ranked No. 11 in the final poll of the season.
This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2023 OFFERS
Christian Aguilar - Mountain Ridge (LB): Butler
Ryan Aguilar - Casteel (FS): Lewis & Clark
Tucker Allred - Liberty (LS): St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jack Amer - Perry (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)
Brendan Anderson - Mountain Ridge (QB): St. Thomas, Yale
Isaac Anderson - Williams Field (SS): Jamestown, Knox, Lewis & Clark, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls
Payden Anderson - Queen Creek (DE): Arizona Christian
Strider Aston - Brophy (LB): Arizona Christian
CJ Ballard - Saguaro (OT): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Eli Barta - Mesa Mountain View (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Northern Arizona, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Matthew Bass - Chandler (OG): Adams State, Lake Forest, Washington Univ. (Mo.).
Braeden Belanger - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Puget Sound
Ralph Bernard - Trevor Browne (DE): Colgate, Northern Arizona
Nathan Bilski - Verrado (LB): Arizona Christian, Puget Sound
David Bird - O'Connor (LS): California
Jadiem Birthwright - Pinnacle (S): Lake Forest
Matt Blau - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Lake Forest
Ryan Blum - Basha (C): Air Force, CENTRAL MICHIGAN, Columbia, Georgetown, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego
Rocco Bonini - Shadow Ridge (CB): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Luther
Caleb Boonzaayer - ALA-West Foothills (DE): Grinnell
Caleb Botticello - Higley (DT): St. Norbert
Jackson Bowers - Mesa Mountain View (TE): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, Texas, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Yale
Deyon Bradley - Moon Valley (RB): Arizona Christian
Sam Brown - Marana (WR): Jamestown, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Taye Brown - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Georgetown, Idaho, Idaho State, Kansas State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, South Dakota
Tre Brown - Mesa (WR): Arizona Christian, Crown, Hastings
Deshaun Buchanan - Basha (RB): Arizona, Grambling State, IDAHO, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, Utah Tech
Vincent Buckles - Chandler (WR): Lake Forest
Aidan Buggs - Casteel (OG): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Luther, Whittier
Jack Butler - Pusch Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Jamestown
John Butler - Saguaro (LB): Arizona, Idaho State, North Carolina Central, Northern Arizona
Carson Cagle - Campo Verde (OT): Presentation
Derek Calderon - Saguaro (LB): Luther
Blake Cameron - Dobson (CB): California Lutheran
Colton Campbell - Williams Field (OG): SOUTHERN UTAH
Andrue Cannon - St. Mary's (TE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jake Carbajal - Corona del Sol (OG): Northern State
Tristan Carrera - Campo Verde (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Luther, Presentation
Ryan Carter - Willow Canyon (LS): Arizona Christian
Anthony Chacon - Centennial (C): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Knox, Luther, St. Olaf
Roch Cholowsky - Hamilton (QB/P): New Mexico State
Mason Chorak - Saguaro (DE): Idaho State
Omar Cisneros - Boulder Creek (CB): Fort Lewis
Kavaughn Clark - Centennial (RB): Nevada, Northern Arizona
Nolan Clement - Desert Mountain (DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Utah Tech
Damian Coley - Salpointe (DE): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Jacob Condie - Desert Ridge (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Daniel Contreras - River Valley (OG): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Zachary Cook - Cesar Chavez (OL): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Western New Mexico
Vance Cooper - Paradise Honors (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Graceland, Presentation, St. Olaf
Zaccheus Cooper - Saguaro (RB): Alcorn State, Army, Idaho State, Montana State, Morgan State, New Mexico, Utah Tech
Christopher Cordero - Desert Edge (RB): Arizona Christian, Gannon, Westminster Coll. (Pa.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Daniel Cordova - Sabino (RB): Geneva
Peyton Cornwell - Casteel (OG): Lewis & Clark
Shannon Coulter - Saguaro (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Lucas Crawford - Marana Mountain View (OG): Clarke
Ben Currence - O'Connor (WR): Mary
Myseth Currie - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Eastern New Mexico, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Stephon Daily - Sierra Linda (WR): Army, COLORADO STATE, Hawaii, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Washington State
Adam Damante - ALA-Gilbert North (QB): NORTHERN ARIZONA
Devon Dampier - Saguaro (QB): Air Force, Alcorn State, Arizona, Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Idaho State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Rice, South Dakota, UTEP, Yale
Chandler Davis - Hamilton (DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona
Ryan Davis - O'Connor (DE): Boise State, Idaho State, KANSAS STATE, Montana State, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, South Dakota, Washington State
Saxon Davison - Mountain Ridge (LB): St. Norbert
Antonio Delgado - Desert Vista (LB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Southwest Baptist, Wisconsin-River Falls
Daniel Delponte - Millennium (LB): Arizona Christian
Jayden Diaz - Arizona College Prep (QB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Knox, Presentation, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tysson Donnell - Cesar Chavez (DT): Arizona Christian
Alex Doost - Mountain Ridge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Oregon State, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia
Dameon Draper - Millennium (SS): Arizona Christian
David Drinen - Saguaro (CB): Luther, Wisconsin-River Falls
Layton Duncan - Brophy (WR): Idaho State, Montana State, Morgan State, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado
James Durand - Basha (OG): Arizona, BYU, California, Colorado, Harvard, Indiana, Iowa State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Oregon State, Pennsylvania, Princeton, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, WISCONSIN, Yale
AJ Dutchover - Highland (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Grinnell, SOUTHERN UTAH, Wisconsin-River Falls
Joshua Dye - Williams Field (RB): Northern Arizona
Josiah Dye - Williams Field (CB): Air Force, Army, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Lashown Ealim - Chandler (OG): Arizona Christian, Luther
Emyson Edmonds - Hamilton (CB): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tanner Emery - Safford (OT): SOUTHERN UTAH
Jack Endean - Tanque Verde (OT): Arizona, California, OKLAHOMA STATE
Deric English - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Florida State, Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri, Morgan State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Utah, Washington
Charles Ennis Jr. - Chandler (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Sean Esparza - Boulder Creek (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Puget Sound
Elijah Espinoza - McClintock (CB): Arizona Christian
Valentine Espinoza - Casa Grande (C): Presentation
Dominic Esposito - Higley (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Moses Everest - Carl Hayden (DE): Arizona Christian
Trey Fanene - Corona del Sol (OT): Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound
Chris Fasano - Mesquite (WR): Luther
Gage Felix - Salpointe (WR): Hastings
Brady Ferris - Willow Canyon (RB): Jamestown, Lake Forest
Dane Fidler - Apache Junction (CB): Lake Forest, Villanova (preferred walk-on)
Jasiah Flores - Shadow Ridge (DT): Arizona Christian
Kolten Ford - Queen Creek (K): Centenary
Aaron Francis - Central (LB): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark
Shea Freibaum - Saguaro (LS): Marshall, San Jose State
David Fresneda - Buckeye (RB): Lewis & Clark
Ethan Fritz - Basha (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Roman Funk - Horizon (QB): Knox, Rose-Hulman
David Galindo - St. Mary's (LB): Jamestown
Will Galvan - Cactus (ATH): Arizona Christian, Jamestown
Anthony Garcia - Shadow Ridge (RB): Arizona Christian
Brysen Gardner - Centennial (K): Lake Forest, Ottawa, Presentation, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls
My'Keil Gardner - Liberty (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin
William Garrett - Saguaro (OG): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mekhi Gaskin - Sunnyside (FS): Doane
Luis Gastelum-Contreras - Brophy (OT): Hastings, Jamestown, Luther
Logan Getejanc - Shadow Ridge (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Graceland, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Gavin Geweniger - Chaparral (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, Northwestern, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Stanford, UNLV, Washington, Washington State
Connor Gingg - Verrado (LB): Arizona Christian
Austin Glimpse - Sunrise Mountain (QB): Grinnell, Rose-Hulman, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, South Dakota School of Mines, Washington Univ. (Mo.), Wesleyan, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mekhi Godlove - Tolleson (OG): Arizona Christian
Nate Gomez - Campo Verde (CB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Dordt, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Presentation, St. Norbert
Dailan Goodman - Salpointe (RB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Presentation
Max Grady - Desert Vista (CB): Arizona Christian
Carlos Griffin - Saguaro (CB): Army, Syracuse
Terrance Hall - Mountain Ridge (WR): Morgan State
Daunte Hamblin - Chandler (RB): Luther
Donnovan Hamblin - Chandler (LB): Luther
Carter Hancock - Higley (WR): Air Force, Columbia, Michigan (preferred walk-on)
Dominic Hanger - Chandler (LB): Adams State, Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)
Drayson Hatch - ALA-Queen Creek (K): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest
Khalil Hayes - Mountain Pointe (CB): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaxon Haynes - Hamilton (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Drake, Lake Forest, Northern State, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kaleb Hefner - Canyon View (OT): Luther
Caleb Heidrick - Red Mountain (LB): Luther
Ethan Heinrich - Valley Christian (WR): Cal Lutheran
Liam Henry - Estrella Foothills (RB): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, Luther
Aiden Herring - Perry (DE): AIR FORCE, Army, Colgate, Columbia, Idaho, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Yale
David Hicks - Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, St. Norbert
Brennen Hills - Casteel (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Luther, Knox, Nebraska Wesleyan, Presentation
Jake Hoel - Arizona College Prep (WR): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, Knox, Lake Forest, Luther
Gavin Hogencamp - River Valley (QB): Arizona Christian, Graceland
Joshua Holiday - Peoria (QB): Luther
Birdie Holloway - Chandler (C): Luther
Jase Hudson - Campo Verde (K): Luther
Clayton Hughes - Campo Verde (DT): Arizona Christian, Crown, Luther, St. Norbert
Jaden Humphrey - Desert Vista (DE): Arizona Christian
Kaleb Jackson-Carter - Desert Edge (OT): Idaho, Idaho State, Montana, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego State
Jesus Jacobo - Tolleson (OL): Arizona Christian
Antwon Jenkins - Cesar Chavez (CB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Eastern New Mexico, Ottawa, St. Norbert, Western New Mexico
Mitch Jensen - ALA-Queen Creek (RB/LB): Colorado School of Mines, Northern State
Bryce Jewell - Pusch Ridge (CB): Rose-Hulman
Dominic Jewell - Willow Canyon (LB): Lake Forest, Presentation
Damian Jiles - Cactus (RB): Arizona Christian, Montana Tech, Wisconsin-River Falls
Amare Johnson - Casteel (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Grant Johnson - Casa Grande (DE): Arizona Christian, Presbyterian, Presentation
Korey Johnson - Mountain Ridge (CB): Lake Forest, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas, Utah Tech
Micah Johnson - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Grambling State, Montana, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Jose State
Zacary Johnson - Centennial (OT): Lake Forest, Norwich
Elijah Joplin - Marana (QB): Arizona Christian, Jamestown
Braeden Kaczmarek - Red Mountain (DE): Air Force, Idaho State, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Ashton Kamp - Northwestern Christian (QB): Lewis & Clark
Sirri Kandiyeli - Mesa Mountain View (OT): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Cornell, Harvard, Lehigh, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Princeton, South Dakota, Weber State
Juma Kashanda - Chandler (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jason Kirkland - Mountain Ridge (DE): Brown, Butler, Colorado School of Mines, Cornell, Morehead State, Rose-Hulman, San Diego, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas (Minn.), Valparaiso
Drew Klingman - Pusch Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian
Matthew Klopfenstein - Horizon (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, BAYLOR, Buffalo, California, Colorado, Houston, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Massachusetts, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tennessee, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Saleche Koonooka - Centennial (DE): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dallas Kroh - Marana Mountain View (C): Knox, Puget Sound
Ethan Krominga - Canyon del Oro (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Lake Forest, St. Norbert
Asher Kroschel - Hamilton (FS): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Matthew Kruger - Sunnyslope (DT): Arizona Christian
Jonathan Kubat - Corona del Sol (RB): Arizona Christian
Cole Lalama - Queen Creek (LB): Arizona Christian
Dionte Lamaide - Saguaro (DE): Idaho
Ethan Lane - Basha (QB): Lake Forest, Luther
Ja'Kobi Lane - Red Mountain (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Oregon, San Jose State, Texas A&M, Utah
Sydney Lane - Moon Valley (DT): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark
Zurian Lapsley - Glendale (LB/RB): Eastern Washington, Sioux Falls, St. Norbert
Trey Largo - Mesquite (CB): Luther
Filemani Lauina - Shadow Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian
Sire LaVallee - Mesquite (SS): Lewis & Clark, Luther
Lenox Lawson - Red Mountain (WR): CENTRAL MICHIGAN, Idaho State, Montana State, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa, South Dakota State, Southern Utah, Washington State
Cooper LeDuc - Hamilton (CB): Albion, Butler, Lake Forest, New Mexico State, Sioux Falls, Southern Utah, St. Norbert
Na'Jai Lewis - Desert Edge (OT): Arizona Christian, Hastings
PJ Lewis - St. Mary's (FS): Lewis & Clark
Myles Libman - Pinnacle (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Columbia, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Idaho, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Pennsylvania, Portland State, Princeton, Utah Tech
Gavin Limongello - Apache Junction (QB): Lake Forest
Cole Linyard - Horizon (WR): Jamestown
Noah Locke - Paradise Honors (LB): Rose-Hulman
Caleb Lomu - Highland (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State
David Lopez - Brophy (RB): Jamestown
Aaron Loughran - Hamilton (LB): Albion, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
James Lujan Jr. - Williams Field (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark
Jaxson Mack - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona Christian
Sean Madrid - Salpointe (LB): Clarke, Dakota Wesleyan, Presentation
Vinny Mansfield - Desert Edge (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Gage Maras - Boulder Creek (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Puget Sound
Ignacio Marquez - St. Mary's (OT): Jamestown, Lewis & Clark
Cole Marszalek - Millennium (LS): Arizona Christian, Texas State
Cole Martin - Basha (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, San Jose State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Nicolas Martin - Chandler (OG): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Graceland, Lake Forest, Presentation, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls
Philip Maschue - St. Mary's (OT) - Jamestown
Gianni Mascolino - Coolidge (QB): Washington
Sean Mathews - Thunderbird (LB): Grinnell, Lewis & Clark, Presentation, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman
Dylan Maza - Marcos de Niza (WR): Presentation
Kaiden McCarty - Eastmark (FS): Ottawa
Alex McLaughlin - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Colorado, Idaho, Idaho State, Illinois State, Montana State, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, St. Thomas, Utah Tech, Washington State, Weber State, Western Illinois
Wyatt Milkovic - Basha (LB): Army, BOISE STATE, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Clinton Moindi - Tolleson (WR): Arizona Christian
George Monreal - Saguaro (DT): Luther
Aaron Monroe Jr. - Centennial (CB): Arizona Christian
Maddox Montoya - Mesquite (LB): Arizona Christian, Puget Sound
Josh Morin - Heritage Academy Mesa (DE): Idaho State
Majel Morones - Campo Verde (DE): Presentation
Hudson Muller - Horizon (LB): St. Norbert
Breck Mullins - Williams Field (LB): Southern Utah
Tyler Mustain - Pusch Ridge (LB): Northern Arizona
Belclem Namegabe - Coolidge (CB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Jamestown, South Dakota School of Mines
Noah Narain - Gilbert (CB): Lewis & Clark
Ezekiel Nautu - Highland (CB): Bowdoin, Grinnell, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jace Nead - Highland (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Presentation, St. Norbert
Blaise Nelson - Valley Vista (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Kyle Nelson - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): Idaho State
Chris Nimcheski - Saguaro (WR): Colorado School of Mines, South Dakota School of Mines
Andereya Nsubuga Jr. - Chandler (CB): Portland State
Marc O'Bannon - Perry (OG): Northern State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Aidan Olsen - Chandler (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Matthew Orthmann - Corona del Sol (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls
Elijah Paige - Pinnacle (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, NOTRE DAME, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, Stanford, Tennessee, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Marco Palafox - Arizona College Prep (C): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Knox, Presentation, Rose-Hulman, St. Norbert
Cristian Pando - Willcox (RB): Clarke, Hastings, Knox
Gavin Parks - Desert Edge (WR): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Johnny Parrish - Chino Valley (RB): Luther
Keona Peat - Corona del Sol (OG): Fort Valley State, Johnson C. Smith, Lincoln (Calif.)
Sebastian Perez - Desert Vista (DE): Arizona Christian
Gavin Peterson - Cienega (WR): Calumet
Dylan Petrick - Tanque Verde (OT): Adams State
Vincent Plancarte - Mojave (LS): Knox
Hunter Pletka - San Tan Charter (DE): Knox
Demarion Postell - Tolleson (WR): Arizona Christian
Jaden Pyrah - Desert Edge (LB): Albion, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dion Quintana - Yuma Catholic (WR): La Verne
Mason Quitugua-Sanchez - Salpointe (FS): Puget Sound, St. Norbert, Whittier
Conner Raetzman - Salpointe (LB): Minot State
William Ralls - Hamilton (OG): Drake, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Daniel Rea - Hamilton (OG): Presentation
Cornell Reed Jr. - Sequoia Pathway (WR): Crown
Porter Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Colorado, Eastern Washington, Idaho State, Washington State, Weber State
Jose Rivera - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Knox
Prince Roberson - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian
Brett Roberts - Marana Mountain View (LB): Arizona Christian
Dylan Roberts - Centennial (DT): Arizona, California, Colorado, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Washington State
Levi Robins - Saguaro (CB): Columbia, Michigan (preferred walk-on), Yale
Duce Robinson - Pinnacle (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Clemson, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, New Mexico, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Jose State, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Jayden Rogers - Mountain Ridge (P): Arizona Christian
Zack Rogowski - Canyon del Oro (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings
Josh Roman - Marana Mountain View (QB): Lake Forest
Jett Roufus - O'Connor (DE): Arizona Christian, Central Coll. (Iowa)
Carson Routhier - Desert Vista (OG): Arizona Christian
Jacobie Rucker - Pinnacle (RB): Lake Forest
Ty'ree Rudulph - Cesar Chavez (DE): Arizona Christian
Elian Ruiz - Marcos de Niza (OT): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Landon Sabetta - Perry (OT): Luther, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jerron Salazar - Arizona College Prep (FS): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Knox, Luther, Presentation, St. Norbert
Xavier Sanchez - Red Mountain (CB): Luther, Presentation
Jackson Sander - Higley (LB): Luther
Erick Santiago - Verrado (QB): Arizona Christian
Sinjin Schmitt - Boulder Creek (RB): Air Force
Brayden Scott - Tanque Verde (LB): Clarke
Dorae Scott - Basha (WR): New Mexico State
Sione Sekona - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Lake Forest
Tristan Shafer - Corona del Sol (LB): Graceland, Lewis & Clark
Mason Shea - Campo Verde (WR): Luther
Michael Shinkle - Hamilton (FS): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Cole Shivers - Saguaro (CB): Arizona, Boise State, Buffalo, Colorado, Florida State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Nevada, NORTHWESTERN, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin
Will Short - Hamilton (LB): Presentation
JJ Silver - Queen Creek (RB): Arizona Christian, Eastern New Mexico, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tyson Simmons - Basha (DE): Air Force, Colgate, Navy, Nevada
Genesis Smith - Hamilton (FS): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Colorado State, Florida A&M, Iowa State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, Tulane, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Yale
Rovelle Smith - O'Connor (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
CJ Snowden - Perry (CB): St. Norbert
Dom Solano - Cactus (DE): Idaho State, Lake Forest
Fredo Sotelo - Salpointe (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Lake Forest, Puget Sound
Tre' Spivey - Hamilton (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado State, Kansas, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Matt Spurlin - Willow Canyon (OG): Jamestown
Jackson Sriro - Sunnyslope (RB): Lake Forest, Presentation, Puget Sound
Hank Stabler - Paradise Honors (LB): Arizona Christian, Crown
Griffin Stalfort - Hamilton (C): AIR FORCE, New Mexico State
Richard Stallworth - Yuma Catholic (QB): Adams State, Lake Forest, Ottawa
Briton Stanton - Williams Field (WR): Alma, Lewis & Clark, Presentation
Derek Staples - Desert Vista (OG): Arizona Christian
Tanner Steffa - Casteel (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Biruk Stephens - Arizona College Prep (RB): Crown, Knox, Luther
Mason Stromstad - Marcos de Niza (LB/WR): Lake Forest, Montana Tech, South Dakota School of Mines, Whittier
Bryan Stroughter - Tempe (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Ayden Suba - Queen Creek (DE): Arizona Christian, Puget Sound
David Sweetman - Brophy (DT): Jamestown
Esaias Swindle - Desert Edge (DT): Albion, Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark
Matthew Swink - Hamilton (K): Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound
Nick Switzer - Hamilton (RB): Lewis & Clark, New Mexico State
Hyrum Tanner - Empire (WR): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings
Rune Tepult - Liberty (LB): Arizona Christian
Colin Tibbs - Verrado (CB): Arizona Christian, Colorado School of Mines, Sioux Falls
Viliani Tongotea - Buckeye (RB): Arizona Christian
Matthew Tran - Arizona College Prep (LB): Knox, Luther
Gary Tucker - Mountain Pointe (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Brody Turner - Chandler (OG/DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Drew Vanderah - Arizona College Prep (CB): Grinnell, St. Norbert
Mason VanDerToorn - Horizon (SS): St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Traven Vigenser - Desert Vista (WR): North Dakota
Issac Villalobos - Tombstone (DT): Ottawa
Layton Vining - Liberty (OT): Idaho
Juan Virgen Jr. - Verrado (SS): Arizona Christian, Whittier
Julien Virgen - Verrado (RB): Arizona Christian
Kaden Wagner - Chino Valley (LB): Jamestown, Northern Arizona, Western New Mexico
Blake Ware - O'Connor (LB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Puget Sound
A'Mauri Washington - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Demari Washington - Centennial (FS): Army, Colorado, Sioux Falls
Pierson Watson - Coconino (LB): Air Force, BYU, Nevada, Northern Arizona, South Dakota, Weber State
Will Way - Pusch Ridge (OT/DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota, Washington State
Jonathan Webb - Paradise Honors (LB): Crown
Jake Weidinger - Flagstaff (WR): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Zarius Wells - Chandler (OT): Adams State, South Dakota School of Mines
Magnum West - Saguaro (DE): Arizona Christian, Carnegie Mellon, Lake Forest, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls
Doran Wetzel - Ironwood (LB): Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mason Whitener - Verrado (OT): Arizona Christian
Bryson Wilke - Willow Canyon (K): Arizona Christian
Sam Williams - Brophy (FS): Arizona Christian
Shahid Wilson - Millennium (CB): Adams State, Montana State, North Dakota
Jaron Winters - Mountain Ridge (C): Fort Lewis, Mayville State
Tanner Wood - River Valley (LB/RB): Arizona Christian
Jamaal Young - Marcos de Niza (WR): Jamestown, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mikey Young - Paradise Honors (CB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Crown, Presentation
Manuel Zamorano - Canyon del Oro (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
O'Connor defensive end Ryan Davis commits to Kansas State.
UPDATED: 7/25/22
Kansas State now has 14 commits with the latest coming from Arizona. O'Connor edge rusher Ryan Davis announced his commitment to the Wildcats with a video on social media Monday night.
Davis holds 11 offers with Oregon State and Washington State joining K-State as ones from Power Five conferences. Kansas State, which signed Desert Edge quarterback Adryan Lara in the '22 class, came through Sandra Day O'Connor High in January. The Wildcats offered Davis in June and a couple weeks later, the 6-4, 240-pound lineman went on an unofficial visit to Manhattan.
"Kansas State is the whole package," Davis said in a text message. "They've got a top football team, academics, and a great culture! I'm excited to get going."
In his second year as a starter for the Eagles, Davis had 26 tackles and led the team with 6.5 sacks. In May during spring ball, he performed a clean lift of 275 pounds.
In addition to Kansas State, Davis also made unofficial visits to Boise State, San Diego State, and Washington State. Kansas State defensive tackle coach Mike Tuiasosopo recruits Arizona for the Wildcats and saw Davis at the NAU Mega Camp in June perform both agility drills and one-on-ones. It was a couple days after that camp that Kansas State made its offer.
The Big 12 held its Media Day earlier this month in Arlington, Texas and Kansas State was tabbed to finish fifth in the conference. The Wildcats last won the league in 2012, so this year marks the 10-year anniversary of that team. It was in the state of Texas that K-State finished off an 8-5 year with a victory in the Texas Bowl over LSU (in Houston). The Wildcats begin this season at home on Sept. 3 against South Dakota with a night game.
The offers came in from the who's who from the power conferences. Florida State from the ACC, Michigan State from the Big Ten, Baylor from the Big 12, Alabama from the SEC, and Oregon & USC, who will play in the Pac-12 together for the final time in 2023. All of those schools had offered Mesa Mountain View tight end Jackson Bowers.
But it was the newest school in the Big 12, BYU, which won out in the recruitment of the 6-5, 225-pound athlete. In a video posted Friday on Twitter, there were highlights of Bowers' career with the Toros thus far. It finished with him selecting the Brigham Young hat over six others on the table.
Bowers is ranked No. 18 for his position nationally by Rivals and is rated a four-star recruit. He received his offer from the Cougars back in February of 2021 following his sophomore year, when he started on varsity for the Toros. He has since unofficially visited Provo a few times, including last September for a Cougar football game under the lights at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
"The opportunity in Provo is just incredible," Bowers said in a text message. "The football program is headed in a great direction and I can't wait to boost it!"
On a Mountain View team that went 8-3 and finished with its highest win total since 2009, Bowers had 47 catches for 861 yards and five touchdowns. He fits the role of a traditional tight end equally skilled at getting in front of defenders and blocking for the run.
He is the second senior in Arizona to commit to the Cougars for this class. Overall, BYU has eight known commitments (with Bowers being the only tight end).
There will be plenty of fans in Blue at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas when BYU plays Notre Dame on Oct. 8. BYU has sold its ticket allotment out for the neutral site game as part of the annual Shamrock Series. Last year, BYU went 10-3 and played in the Independence Bowl. In addition to Notre Dame, the Cougars will face Baylor, Oregon, Arkansas, and Stanford in their final season as independents before moving to the Big 12 in 2023. The opener for BYU will be in Tampa against South Florida on Sept. 3. ESPNU will have the national broadcast at 1 p.m. With a late afternoon start (4 p.m. Florida time), it could be a hot and muggy game.
CLASS OF 2023 COMMITMENTS
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Aiden Herring (DE) - Perry
Griffin Stalfort (C) - Hamilton
BAYLOR BEARS
Matthew Klopfenstein (TE) - Horizon
BOISE STATE BRONCOS
Wyatt Milkovic (LB) - Basha
BYU COUGARS
Jackson Bowers (TE) - Mesa Mountain View
Pierson Watson (LB) - Coconino
CENTRAL MICHIGAN CHIPPEWAS
Ryan Blum (C) - Basha
Lenox Lawson (WR) - Red Mountain
COLORADO STATE RAMS
Stephon Daily (WR) - Sierra Linda
IDAHO VANDALS
Deshaun Buchanan (RB) - Basha
KANSAS STATE WILDCATS
Ryan Davis (DE) - O'Connor
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Myseth Currie (WR) - Cesar Chavez
Adam Damante (QB) - ALA-Gilbert North
Braeden Kaczmarek (DE) - Red Mountain
NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS
Alex Doost (OT) - Mountain Ridge
Dylan Roberts (DT) - Centennial
Cole Shivers (CB) - Saguaro
NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
Elijah Paige (OT) - Pinnacle
OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS
Jack Endean (OT) - Tanque Verde
OREGON DUCKS
Cole Martin (CB) - Basha
SOUTHERN UTAH THUNDERBIRDS
Colton Campbell (OG) - Williams Field
AJ Dutchover (OG) - Highland
Tanner Emery (OT) - Safford
WISCONSIN BADGERS
James Durand (OG) - Basha