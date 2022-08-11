Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 8/11

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Out of Saguaro HS, Shea Freibaum is considered one of the top ranked long snappers in the country. The 6-1, 195-pound special teams player received an offer from Oregon State on Thursday. Freibaum will play in the Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando next January. He is ranked No. 2 by Kohl's Professional Camps nationally for the Class of 2023. He had the highest charted total at the national Kohl's Snapping Camp this summer and put 11 of his 12 snaps through the target with an average time of 0.67 seconds. He should be able to start right away as a freshman. But first, Freibaum will try and help the Sabercats go back-to-back as Open Division champions. Reser Stadium, on the campus of Oregon State University, has been under construction. Some new things fans will see this year include a new video board ($5 million), upper seating and press level complete on the west side, and framing of the walls on Beaver Street. It will feature a 360-degree concourse, expanded concessions and restrooms, and enhanced sightlines. The Beavers will start the season at home in Corvallis against Boise State on Sept. 3. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. and be televised on ESPN. OSU went 7-6 last season and played in the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 390 players from the Class of 2022 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Whether it's the Nike facilities in Eugene, the personality of the coaches, the long-term success of the program, or all those uniform combinations, Arizona players continue to become part of the flock of Ducks signing with Oregon.

On Wednesday, My'Keil Gardner became the latest to announce his plans for attending college at Oregon. The Liberty defensive end selected the Ducks over 20 other offers, including Michigan, Texas, and USC.



Arizona Varsity's Jacob Seliga and Cody Cameron interviewed Gardner and broke down his film.



The 6-2, 285-pound lineman had a breakthrough junior season with 86 tackles (24 TFL) and 10 sacks. He also helped Liberty advance in the 2021 Open Division playoffs with 4.5 sacks in a win over Basha.



Gardner received his offer from the Ducks in January and took an unofficial visit in March. He took all five of his official visits in May and June with Oregon being the last of the five on June 24. His other officials were to Cal, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Texas.

There are four players on the current Oregon roster that played high school ball in Arizona. They are: Ty Thompson (Mesquite), Brandon Buckner (Chandler), Kyler Kasper (Williams Field), and Bram Walden (Saguaro).



At the recent Pac-12 Media Day, new Oregon head coach Dan Lanning said there will be a competition for the starting quarterback job between Thompson and two other contenders (Jay Butterfield and Bo Nix) leading up to the Ducks' season opener at Georgia on Sept. 3. The Ducks won the Pac-12 North in the final year of division play in 2021 and finished 10-4 after their Alamo Bowl game against Oklahoma. The Georgia game will be on ABC at 12:30 p.m. on that first full college football Saturday. Oregon misses Arizona State this year, but travels to Tucson on Oct. 8 to face Arizona.



Just two days after Gardner's commitment, one of his Liberty teammates from the other side of the line announced where he is going. Offensive tackle Layton Vining will be going to the University of Idaho.

Vining, a 6-3, 260-pound lineman, received his offer from Idaho in June. He was named a Second Team All-6A Conference selection following another great season with Liberty, where the Lions advanced to the Open semifinals and took Chandler to overtime for the second straight year.



Vining can bench 325 pounds and squat 500. He also lifts the books well as he totes a 4.0 GPA. He is versatile enough to also be able to play the center and guard positions and will become a three-year starter for Liberty.

Idaho was the first school to offer Vining. He becomes the second Arizona HS commit to the Vandals in just three weeks joining Basha running back Deshaun Buchanan.

Idaho will start its season with just a 10-mile trip west to Washington State. The game is known as the Battle of the Palouse and will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 3. The Pac-12 Network will have the broadcast of the game. After opening with games on the road at the Pac-12 and Big Ten (Indiana), the Vandals will settle into their Big Sky Conference (FCS) schedule. Idaho's first league game will be on Sept. 24 in Flagstaff at Northern Arizona. UI finished 4-7 last season.





Sunrise Mountain quarterback Austin Glimpse ended his recruitment on Thursday, announcing a verbal commit to South Dakota School of Mines.

Glimpse transferred to SMHS in the offseason after being the starter in his junior year at Centennial. He threw for 1,152 yards and three touchdowns as the Coyotes went to the 6A playoffs.

The 6-6, 215-pound signal caller visited South Dakota Mines in April and was offered by the Hardrockers a month later. The school is ranked among the top engineering programs in the country, which is the area Glimpse (who carries a 3.9 GPA) is interested in studying.

"They have aeronautical engineering, which is my dream to pursue," Glimpse said in a text message. "I clicked with the coaches from the get go. When I took an unofficial there, I knew it was home the second I stepped on the field. It's very clear to see that the program is progressing in a super-positive direction."

South Dakota Mines is located in Rapid City, just east of the Black Hills National Forest. It has a population of 75,000. That's much less than the nearly 5 million population of metro Phoenix.

"I always wanted to be in a small college town where the school is the heartbeat of the city," Glimpse said. "At SD Mines, that's 100% the case. Plus, you're within a 30-minute drive to some of the best hiking, fishing, and national parks in the nation."

Glimpse will have to sit the first five games per the AIA transfer rules, but will be ready once the Mustangs begin region play. It's a difficult back half of the schedule that includes games against Cactus, Desert Edge, Verrado, Mountain Pointe, and Millennium.

South Dakota School of Mines competes in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (Div. II). The Hardrockers had their first winning season since 2015 as they went 6-5 last year. SD Mines opens its season on Thursday, Sept. 1 at Missouri S&T.

