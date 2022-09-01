Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 8/31
Auburn, Tennessee extend offers to Highland offensive tackle Lomu
UPDATED: 8/31/22
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 390 players from the Class of 2022 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Times for games are given in Arizona time.
This is a catch-up edition of the Recruiting Page as I was on vacation last week. Now that the season has begun, the updates will come weekly on Thursday mornings. After the season, we'll go back to the daily reports.
Highland offensive tackle Caleb Lomu collected two more SEC offers. Tennessee and Auburn have raised the total of offers from the conference to five for the All-American lineman. Lomu (6-5, 265) will play in the 2023 All-American Game in San Antonio in January. He has taken three of his five allowed official visits thus far (Arizona, Utah, and Cal). Highland won the 6A Conference championship last year and will open this season at Desert Ridge on Friday. Tennessee kicks their year off a day earlier when the Vols will host Ball State in prime time. The SEC Network will have the game at 4 p.m. Josh Heupel enters his second season for UT. His seven regular season wins were the most for any first-year head coach in 2021. For Auburn, TJ Finley has won the starting quarterback job. The Tigers begin on Saturday against Mercer (Ga.). Finley played in nine games for Auburn last season, but had to beat out a pair of transfers. He is 6-7 and 250 pounds.
Here's the rest of the offers since August 20:
Casa Grande defensive end Grant Johnson received an offer from Clarke (Iowa).
Saguaro quarterback Devon Dampier received an offer from Northern Colorado.
Centennial center Anthony Chacon received an offer from Westminster (Pa.).
Desert Mountain defensive end Nolan Clement received an offer from Navy.
Paradise Honors cornerback Mikey Young received an offer from Ripon (Wisc.).
Cesar Chavez cornerback Antwon Jenkins received an offer from Rocky Mountain (Mont.).
Gilbert linebacker Cooper Zellner received his first offer from Rocky Mountain.
Arizona College Prep quarterback Jayden Diaz received an offer from Simpson (Iowa).
ALA-Ironwood cornerback Enrique Calzada received his first offer from Clarke.
Hamilton tight end Preston Slaton received an offer from San Diego.
Chandler offensive tackle Zarius Wells received an offer from Fort Lewis (Colo.).
This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2023 OFFERS
Christian Aguilar - Mountain Ridge (LB): Butler
Ryan Aguilar - Casteel (FS): Lewis & Clark
Tucker Allred - Liberty (LS): Lawrence, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jack Amer - Perry (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)
Brendan Anderson - Mountain Ridge (QB): St. Thomas, Yale
Isaac Anderson - Williams Field (SS): Jamestown, Knox, Lewis & Clark, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls
Payden Anderson - Queen Creek (DE): Arizona Christian
Strider Aston - Brophy (LB): Arizona Christian
CJ Ballard - Saguaro (OT): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Eli Barta - Mesa Mountain View (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Northern Arizona, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Matthew Bass - Chandler (OG): Adams State, Lake Forest, Washington Univ. (Mo.).
Braeden Belanger - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Puget Sound
Ralph Bernard - Trevor Browne (DE): Colgate, Northern Arizona
Nathan Bilski - Verrado (LB): Arizona Christian, Puget Sound
David Bird - O'Connor (LS): California
Jadiem Birthwright - Pinnacle (S): Lake Forest
Matt Blau - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Lake Forest
Ryan Blum - Basha (C): Air Force, CENTRAL MICHIGAN, Columbia, Georgetown, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego
Rocco Bonini - Shadow Ridge (CB): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Luther
Caleb Boonzaayer - ALA-West Foothills (DE): Grinnell, Kalamazoo, Rose-Hulman
Caleb Botticello - Higley (DT): St. Norbert
Jackson Bowers - Mesa Mountain View (TE): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, Texas, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Yale
Deyon Bradley - Moon Valley (RB): Arizona Christian
Sam Brown - Marana (WR): Jamestown, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Taye Brown - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Georgetown, Idaho, Idaho State, Kansas State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, South Dakota
Tre Brown - Mesa (WR): Arizona Christian, Crown, Hastings, Puget Sound
Deshaun Buchanan - Basha (RB): Arizona, Grambling State, IDAHO, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, Utah Tech
Vincent Buckles - Chandler (WR): Lake Forest
Aidan Buggs - Casteel (OG): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Luther, Whittier
Jack Butler - Pusch Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Jamestown
John Butler - Saguaro (LB): Arizona, Idaho State, North Carolina Central, Northern Arizona
Carson Cagle - Campo Verde (OT): Presentation
Derek Calderon - Saguaro (LB): Luther
Enrique Calzada - ALA-Ironwood (CB): Clarke
Blake Cameron - Dobson (CB): California Lutheran
Colton Campbell - Williams Field (OG): SOUTHERN UTAH
Andrue Cannon - St. Mary's (TE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jake Carbajal - Corona del Sol (OG): Northern State
Tristan Carrera - Campo Verde (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Luther, Presentation
Ryan Carter - Willow Canyon (LS): Arizona Christian
Elijah Cazares - Arizona College Prep (TE): Beloit
Anthony Chacon - Centennial (C): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Knox, Luther, St. Olaf, Westminster
Roch Cholowsky - Hamilton (QB/P): New Mexico State
Mason Chorak - Saguaro (DE): Idaho State
Omar Cisneros - Boulder Creek (CB): Fort Lewis
Kavaughn Clark - Centennial (RB): Nevada, Northern Arizona
Nolan Clement - Desert Mountain (DE): Idaho State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, St. Thomas (Minn.), Utah Tech
Damian Coley - Salpointe (DE): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Jacob Condie - Desert Ridge (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Daniel Contreras - River Valley (OG): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Zachary Cook - Cesar Chavez (OL): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Western New Mexico
Vance Cooper - Paradise Honors (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Graceland, Knox, Presentation, St. Olaf
Zaccheus Cooper - Saguaro (RB): Alcorn State, Army, Idaho State, Montana State, Morgan State, New Mexico, Utah Tech
Christopher Cordero - Desert Edge (RB): Arizona Christian, Gannon, Westminster Coll. (Pa.), Wisconsin-River Falls
David Cordova II - Sabino (RB): Geneva, Puget Sound
Peyton Cornwell - Casteel (OG): Lewis & Clark
Shannon Coulter - Saguaro (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Lucas Crawford - Marana Mountain View (OG): Clarke
Ben Currence - O'Connor (WR): Mary
Myseth Currie - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Eastern New Mexico, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Stephon Daily - Sierra Linda (WR): Army, COLORADO STATE, Hawaii, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Washington State
Adam Damante - ALA-Gilbert North (QB): NORTHERN ARIZONA
Devon Dampier - Saguaro (QB): Air Force, Alcorn State, Arizona, Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Idaho State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Pennsylvania, Rice, South Dakota, UTEP, Yale
Chandler Davis - Hamilton (DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona
Ryan Davis - O'Connor (DE): Boise State, Idaho State, KANSAS STATE, Montana State, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, South Dakota, Washington State
Saxon Davison - Mountain Ridge (LB): St. Norbert
Antonio Delgado - Desert Vista (LB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Southwest Baptist, Wisconsin-River Falls
Daniel Delponte - Millennium (LB): Arizona Christian
Jayden Diaz - Arizona College Prep (QB): Beloit, Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Knox, Presentation, Simpson, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tysson Donnell - Cesar Chavez (DT): Arizona Christian
Alex Doost - Mountain Ridge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Oregon State, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia
Dameon Draper - Millennium (SS): Arizona Christian
David Drinen - Saguaro (CB): Luther, Wisconsin-River Falls
Layton Duncan - Brophy (WR): Idaho State, Montana State, Morgan State, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado
James Durand - Basha (OG): Arizona, BYU, California, Colorado, Harvard, Indiana, Iowa State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Oregon State, Pennsylvania, Princeton, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, WISCONSIN, Yale
AJ Dutchover - Highland (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Grinnell, SOUTHERN UTAH, Wisconsin-River Falls
Joshua Dye - Williams Field (RB): Northern Arizona
Josiah Dye - Williams Field (CB): Air Force, Army, New Mexico, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Lashown Ealim - Chandler (OG): Arizona Christian, Luther
Emyson Edmonds - Hamilton (CB): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tanner Emery - Safford (OT): SOUTHERN UTAH
Jack Endean - Tanque Verde (OT): Arizona, California, OKLAHOMA STATE
Deric English - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Florida State, Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri, Morgan State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Utah, Washington
Charles Ennis Jr. - Chandler (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Sean Esparza - Boulder Creek (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Puget Sound
Elijah Espinoza - McClintock (CB): Arizona Christian
Valentine Espinoza - Casa Grande (C): Presentation
Dominic Esposito - Higley (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Moses Everest - Carl Hayden (DE): Arizona Christian, Crown
Trey Fanene - Corona del Sol (OT): Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound
Chris Fasano - Mesquite (WR): Luther
Gage Felix - Salpointe (WR): Hastings
Brady Ferris - Willow Canyon (RB): Jamestown, Lake Forest
Dane Fidler - Apache Junction (CB): Lake Forest, Villanova (preferred walk-on)
Jasiah Flores - Shadow Ridge (DT): Arizona Christian
Kolten Ford - Queen Creek (K): Centenary
Aaron Francis - Central (LB): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark
Shea Freibaum - Saguaro (LS): Marshall, Oregon, Oregon State, San Jose State
David Fresneda - Buckeye (RB): Lewis & Clark
Ethan Fritz - Basha (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Roman Funk - Horizon (QB): Knox, Rose-Hulman
David Galindo - St. Mary's (LB): Jamestown
Will Galvan - Cactus (ATH): Arizona Christian, Jamestown
Anthony Garcia - Shadow Ridge (RB): Arizona Christian
Brysen Gardner - Centennial (K): Lake Forest, Ottawa, Presentation, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls
My'Keil Gardner - Liberty (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin
William Garrett - Saguaro (OG): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Knox, Lake Forest, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mekhi Gaskin - Sunnyside (FS): Doane
Luis Gastelum-Contreras - Brophy (OT): Clarke, Hastings, Jamestown, Luther
Logan Getejanc - Shadow Ridge (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Graceland, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Gavin Geweniger - Chaparral (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, Northwestern, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, STANFORD, UNLV, Washington, Washington State
Connor Gingg - Verrado (LB): Arizona Christian
Austin Glimpse - Sunrise Mountain (QB): Grinnell, Rose-Hulman, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES, Washington Univ. (Mo.), Wesleyan, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mekhi Godlove - Tolleson (OG): Arizona Christian
Nate Gomez - Campo Verde (CB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Dordt, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Presentation, St. Norbert
Rudy Gonzales - Cactus (QB): Graceland
Dailan Goodman - Salpointe (RB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Presentation
Max Grady - Desert Vista (CB): Arizona Christian
Carlos Griffin - Saguaro (CB): Army, Syracuse
Rodrigo Guerrero - Trevor Browne (C): Willamette
Terrance Hall - Mountain Ridge (WR): Morgan State
Daunte Hamblin - Chandler (RB): Luther
Donnovan Hamblin - Chandler (LB): Luther
Carter Hancock - Higley (WR): Air Force, Columbia, Michigan (preferred walk-on)
Dominic Hanger - Chandler (LB): Adams State, Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)
Drayson Hatch - ALA-Queen Creek (K): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest
Khalil Hayes - Mountain Pointe (CB): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaxon Haynes - Hamilton (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Drake, Lake Forest, Northern State, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kaleb Hefner - Canyon View (OT): Luther
Caleb Heidrick - Red Mountain (LB): Knox, Luther
Ethan Heinrich - Valley Christian (WR): Cal Lutheran
Liam Henry - Estrella Foothills (RB): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, Luther
Aiden Herring - Perry (DE): AIR FORCE, Army, Colgate, Columbia, Idaho, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Yale
David Hicks - Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, St. Norbert
Brennen Hills - Casteel (RB): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Luther, Knox, Nebraska Wesleyan, Presentation
Jake Hoel - Arizona College Prep (WR): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, Knox, Lake Forest, Luther
Gavin Hogencamp - River Valley (QB): Arizona Christian, Graceland
Joshua Holiday - Peoria (QB): Luther
Birdie Holloway - Chandler (C): Luther
Jase Hudson - Campo Verde (K): Crown, Luther
Clayton Hughes - Campo Verde (DT): Arizona Christian, Crown, Knox, Luther, St. Norbert
Jaden Humphrey - Desert Vista (DE): Arizona Christian
Kaleb Jackson-Carter - Desert Edge (OT): Idaho, Idaho State, Montana, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego State
Jesus Jacobo - Tolleson (OL): Arizona Christian
Antwon Jenkins - Cesar Chavez (CB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Eastern New Mexico, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain, St. Norbert, Western New Mexico
Mitch Jensen - ALA-Queen Creek (RB/LB): Colorado School of Mines, Northern State
Bryce Jewell - Pusch Ridge (CB): Rose-Hulman, Southwestern Univ. (Tex.)
Dominic Jewell - Willow Canyon (LB): Lake Forest, Presentation
Damian Jiles - Cactus (RB): Arizona Christian, Montana Tech, Wisconsin-River Falls
Amare Johnson - Casteel (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Grant Johnson - Casa Grande (DE): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Presbyterian, Presentation
Korey Johnson - Mountain Ridge (CB): Colorado School of Mines, Lake Forest, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas, Utah Tech
Mark Johnson - Paradise Honors (K): Puget Sound
Micah Johnson - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Grambling State, Montana, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Jose State
Zacary Johnson - Centennial (OT): Lake Forest, Norwich
Elijah Joplin - Marana (QB): Arizona Christian, Jamestown
Braeden Kaczmarek - Red Mountain (DE): Air Force, Idaho State, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Ashton Kamp - Northwestern Christian (QB): Lewis & Clark
Sirri Kandiyeli - Mesa Mountain View (OT): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Cornell, Harvard, Lehigh, Montana, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Princeton, South Dakota, Weber State
Juma Kashanda - Chandler (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jason Kirkland - Mountain Ridge (DE): Brown, Butler, Colorado School of Mines, CORNELL, Morehead State, Rose-Hulman, San Diego, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas (Minn.), Valparaiso
Drew Klingman - Pusch Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian
Matthew Klopfenstein - Horizon (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, BAYLOR, Buffalo, California, Colorado, Houston, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Massachusetts, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tennessee, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Saleche Koonooka - Centennial (DE): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dallas Kroh - Marana Mountain View (C): Knox, Puget Sound
Ethan Krominga - Canyon del Oro (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Lake Forest, St. Norbert
Asher Kroschel - Hamilton (FS): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Matthew Kruger - Sunnyslope (DT): Arizona Christian
Jonathan Kubat - Corona del Sol (RB): Arizona Christian
Cole Lalama - Queen Creek (LB): Arizona Christian
Dionte Lamaide - Saguaro (DE): Idaho
Ethan Lane - Basha (QB): Lake Forest, Luther
Ja'Kobi Lane - Red Mountain (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Oregon, San Jose State, Texas A&M, USC, Utah
Sydney Lane - Moon Valley (DT): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, Willamette
Zurian Lapsley - Glendale (LB/RB): Eastern Washington, Sioux Falls, St. Norbert
Trey Largo - Mesquite (CB): Luther
Filemani Lauina - Shadow Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian
Sire LaVallee - Mesquite (SS): Lewis & Clark, Luther
Lenox Lawson - Red Mountain (WR): CENTRAL MICHIGAN, Idaho State, Montana State, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa, South Dakota State, Southern Utah, Washington State
Cooper LeDuc - Hamilton (CB): Albion, Butler, Lake Forest, New Mexico State, Sioux Falls, Southern Utah, St. Norbert
Na'Jai Lewis - Desert Edge (OT): Arizona Christian, Hastings
PJ Lewis - St. Mary's (FS): Lewis & Clark
Myles Libman - Pinnacle (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Columbia, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Idaho, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Pennsylvania, Portland State, Princeton, Utah Tech
Gavin Limongello - Apache Junction (QB): Knox, Lake Forest
Cole Linyard - Horizon (WR): Jamestown
Noah Locke - Paradise Honors (LB): Rose-Hulman
Caleb Lomu - Highland (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, BYU, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tennessee, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State
David Lopez - Brophy (RB): Jamestown
Aaron Loughran - Hamilton (LB): Albion, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
James Lujan Jr. - Williams Field (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Knox, Lewis & Clark
Luke Luna - Casa Grande (DT): Clarke
Jaxson Mack - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona Christian
Sean Madrid - Salpointe (LB): Clarke, Dakota Wesleyan, Presentation
Vinny Mansfield - Desert Edge (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Gage Maras - Boulder Creek (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Puget Sound
Ignacio Marquez - St. Mary's (OT): Jamestown, Knox, Lewis & Clark
Cole Marszalek - Millennium (LS): Arizona Christian, Texas State
Cole Martin - Basha (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, San Jose State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Nicolas Martin - Chandler (OG): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Graceland, Lake Forest, Presentation, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls
Philip Maschue - St. Mary's (OT) - Jamestown
Gianni Mascolino - Coolidge (QB): Washington
Sean Mathews - Thunderbird (LB): Grinnell, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Presentation, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman
Dylan Maza - Marcos de Niza (WR): Presentation
Kaiden McCarty - Eastmark (FS): Ottawa
Alex McLaughlin - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Colorado, Idaho, Idaho State, Illinois State, Montana State, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, Southern Utah, St. Thomas, Utah Tech, Washington State, Weber State, Western Illinois
Wyatt Milkovic - Basha (LB): Army, BOISE STATE, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Clinton Moindi - Tolleson (WR): Arizona Christian
George Monreal - Saguaro (DT): Luther
Aaron Monroe Jr. - Centennial (CB): Arizona Christian
Maddox Montoya - Mesquite (LB): Arizona Christian, PUGET SOUND
Josh Morin - Heritage Academy Mesa (DE): Idaho State
Majel Morones - Campo Verde (DE): Presentation
Preston Mosher - Sunnyslope (DE): Dordt
Hudson Muller - Horizon (LB): Knox, St. Norbert
Breck Mullins - Williams Field (LB): SOUTHERN UTAH
Tyler Mustain - Pusch Ridge (LB): Northern Arizona
Belclem Namegabe - Coolidge (CB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Jamestown, Rocky Mountain, South Dakota School of Mines
Noah Narain - Gilbert (CB): Lewis & Clark
Ezekiel Nautu - Highland (CB): Bowdoin, Grinnell, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jace Nead - Highland (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Presentation, St. Norbert
Blaise Nelson - Valley Vista (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Kyle Nelson - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): Idaho State
Chris Nimcheski - Saguaro (WR): Colorado School of Mines, South Dakota School of Mines
Andereya Nsubuga Jr. - Chandler (CB): Portland State
Marc O'Bannon - Perry (OG): Northern State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Aidan Olsen - Chandler (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Matthew Orthmann - Corona del Sol (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls
Elijah Paige - Pinnacle (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, NOTRE DAME, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, Stanford, Tennessee, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Marco Palafox - Arizona College Prep (C): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Knox, Presentation, Rose-Hulman, St. Norbert
Cristian Pando - Willcox (RB): Clarke, Hastings, Knox
Gavin Parks - Desert Edge (WR): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Johnny Parrish - Chino Valley (RB): Luther
Keona Peat - Corona del Sol (OG): Fort Valley State, Johnson C. Smith, Lincoln (Calif.)
Sebastian Perez - Desert Vista (DE): Arizona Christian
Gavin Peterson - Cienega (WR): Calumet
Dylan Petrick - Tanque Verde (OT): Adams State
Vincent Plancarte - Mohave (LS): Beloit, Knox
Hunter Pletka - San Tan Charter (DE): Knox
Demarion Postell - Tolleson (WR): Arizona Christian
Jaden Pyrah - Desert Edge (LB): Albion, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dion Quintana - Yuma Catholic (WR): La Verne
Mason Quitugua-Sanchez - Salpointe (FS): Puget Sound, St. Norbert, Whittier
Conner Raetzman - Salpointe (LB): Minot State
William Ralls - Hamilton (OG): Drake, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Daniel Rea - Hamilton (OG): Presentation
Cornell Reed Jr. - Sequoia Pathway (WR): Crown
Porter Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Colorado, Eastern Washington, Idaho State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Washington State, Weber State
Jose Rivera - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Knox
Prince Roberson - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian
Brett Roberts - Marana Mountain View (LB): Arizona Christian
Dylan Roberts - Centennial (DT): Arizona, California, Colorado, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Washington State
Levi Robins - Saguaro (CB): COLUMBIA, Michigan (preferred walk-on), Yale
Duce Robinson - Pinnacle (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Clemson, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, New Mexico, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Jose State, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Jayden Rogers - Mountain Ridge (P): Arizona Christian
Zack Rogowski - Canyon del Oro (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings
Josh Roman - Marana Mountain View (QB): Clarke, Lake Forest
Jett Roufus - O'Connor (DE): Arizona Christian, Central Coll. (Iowa), Knox
Carson Routhier - Desert Vista (OG): Arizona Christian
Jacobie Rucker - Pinnacle (RB): Lake Forest
Ty'ree Rudulph - Cesar Chavez (DE): Arizona Christian
Elian Ruiz - Marcos de Niza (OT): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Landon Sabetta - Perry (OT): Luther, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jerron Salazar - Arizona College Prep (FS): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Knox, Luther, Presentation, St. Norbert
Xavier Sanchez - Red Mountain (CB): Luther, Presentation
Jackson Sander - Higley (LB): Luther
Erick Santiago - Verrado (QB): Arizona Christian
Sinjin Schmitt - Boulder Creek (RB): Air Force
Brayden Scott - Tanque Verde (LB): Clarke
Dorae Scott - Basha (WR): New Mexico State
Sione Sekona - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Lake Forest
Tristan Shafer - Corona del Sol (LB): Graceland, Lewis & Clark
Mason Shea - Campo Verde (WR): Luther
Michael Shinkle - Hamilton (FS): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Cole Shivers - Saguaro (CB): Arizona, Boise State, Buffalo, Colorado, Florida State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Nevada, NORTHWESTERN, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin
Will Short - Hamilton (LB): Presentation
JJ Silver - Queen Creek (RB): Arizona Christian, Eastern New Mexico, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tyson Simmons - Basha (DE): Air Force, Colgate, Navy, Nevada
Preston Slaton - Hamilton (TE): Air Force, New Mexico State, San Diego
Genesis Smith - Hamilton (FS): Air Force, ARIZONA, Army, Cal, Colorado State, Florida A&M, Iowa State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Yale
Rovelle Smith - O'Connor (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
CJ Snowden - Perry (CB): St. Norbert
Dom Solano - Cactus (DE): Idaho State, Lake Forest
Fredo Sotelo - Salpointe (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Lake Forest, Puget Sound
Tre' Spivey - Hamilton (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado State, Kansas, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Portland State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Matt Spurlin - Willow Canyon (OG): Jamestown
Jackson Sriro - Sunnyslope (RB): Lake Forest, Presentation, Puget Sound
Hank Stabler - Paradise Honors (LB): Arizona Christian, Crown
Griffin Stalfort - Hamilton (C): AIR FORCE, New Mexico State
Richard Stallworth - Yuma Catholic (QB): Adams State, Lake Forest, Ottawa
Briton Stanton - Williams Field (WR): Alma, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Presentation
Derek Staples - Desert Vista (OG): Arizona Christian
Tanner Steffa - Casteel (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Biruk Stephens - Arizona College Prep (RB): Beloit, Crown, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Luther
Mason Stromstad - Marcos de Niza (LB/WR): Lake Forest, Montana Tech, South Dakota School of Mines, Whittier
Bryan Stroughter - Tempe (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Ayden Suba - Queen Creek (DE): Arizona Christian, Puget Sound
David Sweetman - Brophy (DT): Jamestown
Esaias Swindle - Desert Edge (DT): Albion, Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark
Matthew Swink - Hamilton (K): Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound
Nick Switzer - Hamilton (RB): Lewis & Clark, New Mexico State
Hyrum Tanner - Empire (WR): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings
Rune Tepult - Liberty (LB): Arizona Christian
Colin Tibbs - Verrado (CB): Arizona Christian, Colorado School of Mines, Sioux Falls
Viliani Tongotea - Buckeye (RB): Arizona Christian
Matthew Tran - Arizona College Prep (LB): Knox, Luther
Gary Tucker - Mountain Pointe (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Brody Turner - Chandler (OG/DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Drew Vanderah - Arizona College Prep (CB): Grinnell, St. Norbert
Mason VanDerToorn - Horizon (SS): St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls
Traven Vigenser - Desert Vista (WR): North Dakota
Issac Villalobos - Tombstone (DT): Ottawa
Layton Vining - Liberty (OT): IDAHO
Juan Virgen Jr. - Verrado (SS): Arizona Christian, Whittier
Julien Virgen - Verrado (RB): Arizona Christian
Kaden Wagner - Chino Valley (LB): Jamestown, Northern Arizona, Western New Mexico
Blake Ware - O'Connor (LB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Puget Sound
A'Mauri Washington - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State
Demari Washington - Centennial (FS): Army, Colorado, Sioux Falls
Pierson Watson - Coconino (LB): Air Force, BYU, Nevada, Northern Arizona, South Dakota, Weber State
Will Way - Pusch Ridge (OT/DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota, Washington State
Jonathan Webb - Paradise Honors (LB): Crown
Jake Weidinger - Flagstaff (WR): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Zarius Wells - Chandler (OT): Adams State, Fort Lewis, South Dakota School of Mines
Magnum West - Saguaro (DE): Arizona Christian, Carnegie Mellon, Lake Forest, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Doran Wetzel - Ironwood (LB): Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mason Whitener - Verrado (OT): Arizona Christian
Bryson Wilke - Willow Canyon (K): Arizona Christian
Sam Williams - Brophy (FS): Arizona Christian
Shahid Wilson - Millennium (CB): Adams State, Montana State, North Dakota
Jaron Winters - Mountain Ridge (C): Fort Lewis, Mayville State
Tanner Wood - River Valley (LB/RB): Arizona Christian
Jamaal Young - Marcos de Niza (WR): Jamestown, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls
Mikey Young - Paradise Honors (CB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Crown, Presentation, Ripon
Manuel Zamorano - Canyon del Oro (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Cooper Zellner - Gilbert (LB): Rocky Mountain
Red Mountain WR Ja'Kobi Lane commits to USC
UPDATED: 8/31/22
It's been a flurry of activity in these two weeks leading up to the start of the season. Several players decided to get their recruitment taken care of before the daily grind of their senior years on the field.
One of the top receivers in the state is off the board as Ja'Kobi Lane committed to USC. The 6-4, 175-pound receiver from Red Mountain had 76 receptions for 990 yards and scored 14 touchdowns last season. Lane selected the Trojans over 17 other offers, including five from the Pac-12. He uses his size as an advantage, particularly on 50-50 balls at the goal line.
Chaparral defensive end Gavin Geweniger isn't just a highly-rated defensive lineman, he's also a top student (4.20 GPA). The 6-5, 255-pound defensive end committed to Stanford. Last season, Geweniger had 39 tackles and six sacks for the Firebirds, who played for the 6A Conference title for the second straight year. He selected the Cardinal over three other Pac-12 schools that he took official visits to - Arizona, Colorado, and Washington.
Hamilton safety Genesis Smith became the first senior to commit to one of the two Pac-12 schools in the state as he will be heading to Arizona. The 6-2, 185-pound defensive back likes the direction of the Wildcats' program.
"Everyone is united and you can tell that the program is definitely trending upward," Smith said in a text message. "I like how they would utilize me down there and the plan they have to change my body and help me play at a higher level. I also feel that the way they are turning this program around, it will be one of the top programs in the Pac-12 in a few years."
Smith had 40 tackles and intercepted four passes for the Huskies last season. He does well at making sure he is in the proper position to make a play.
Saguaro cornerback Levi Robins had a pair of Ivy League offers and he is taking up on one of them, committing to Columbia. The 5-10, 175-pound secondary player was offered by Columbia in April and later visited the New York City campus. Robins was impressed by the effort the school took in his recruitment.
"It was definitely the coaching staff," Robins said in a text message. "They all showed me so much love ever since I got offered and they have a great plan and role for me as soon as I get there next year. Also, having family living in New York definitely makes it feel like a home away from home for me."
Robins had 21 tackles and an interception for the Sabercats, who won the Open Division championship. That INT was returned for a score against Gilbert.
Another Valley player heading to the Ivy League is Jason Kirkland. The Mountain Ridge defensive end has committed to Cornell in New York's Finger Lakes region. The combination of education and FCS football made the difference for him. Kirkland visited several schools over the summer, including a stop at Cornell in July.
"The high-quality football combined with a great engineering program in the Ivy League was a huge draw," Kirkland said in a text message. "The coaches at Cornell have been very supportive throughout this whole process and I'm excited to play there!"
Last season, Kirkland had 14 tackles for the Mountain Lions with six of them sacks. He also recovered a pair of fumbles.
Southern Utah now has four commits from Arizona as Williams Field linebacker Breck Mullins announced he plans to attend the school in Cedar City. The 6-3, 230-pounder said he really loves the coaching staff. Mullins was a starter for the Black Hawks last season and had 63 tackles and two sacks. In addition to football, he also plays lacrosse. He's not distracted academically despite playing two sports. Mullins has a 3.90 GPA.
Mesquite linebacker Maddox Montoya received an offer from Puget Sound back in June. After a visit, he felt like it's a good fit and he committed to the Loggers.
"The atmosphere when I visited was great," Montoya said in a text message. "It felt like home and a place I could definitely see myself. The coaches pursued me a lot and I felt wanted, so it was an easy choice."
Montoya transferred to Mesquite from Hamilton and will start his senior year when the Wildcats play their sixth game.
CLASS OF 2023 COMMITMENTS
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Aiden Herring (DE) - Perry
Griffin Stalfort (C) - Hamilton
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Genesis Smith (FS) - Hamilton
BAYLOR BEARS
Matthew Klopfenstein (TE) - Horizon
BOISE STATE BRONCOS
Wyatt Milkovic (LB) - Basha
BYU COUGARS
Jackson Bowers (TE) - Mesa Mountain View
Pierson Watson (LB) - Coconino
CENTRAL MICHIGAN CHIPPEWAS
Ryan Blum (C) - Basha
Lenox Lawson (WR) - Red Mountain
COLORADO STATE RAMS
Stephon Daily (WR) - Sierra Linda
COLUMBIA LIONS
Levi Robins (CB) - Saguaro
CORNELL BIG RED
Jason Kirkland (DE) - Mountain Ridge
IDAHO VANDALS
Deshaun Buchanan (RB) - Basha
Layton Vining (OT) - Liberty
KANSAS STATE WILDCATS
Ryan Davis (DE) - O'Connor
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Myseth Currie (WR) - Cesar Chavez
Adam Damante (QB) - ALA-Gilbert North
Braeden Kaczmarek (DE) - Red Mountain
Porter Reynolds (LB) - Queen Creek
NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS
Alex Doost (OT) - Mountain Ridge
Dylan Roberts (DT) - Centennial
Cole Shivers (CB) - Saguaro
NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
Elijah Paige (OT) - Pinnacle
OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS
Jack Endean (OT) - Tanque Verde
OREGON DUCKS
My'Keil Gardner (DE) - Liberty
Cole Martin (CB) - Basha
PUGET SOUND LOGGERS
Maddox Montoya (LB) - Mesquite
SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES HARDROCKERS
Austin Glimpse (QB) - Sunrise Mountain
SOUTHERN UTAH THUNDERBIRDS
Colton Campbell (OG) - Williams Field
AJ Dutchover (OG) - Highland
Tanner Emery (OT) - Safford
Breck Mullins (LB) - Williams Field
STANFORD CARDINAL
Gavin Geweniger (DE) - Chaparral
USC TROJANS
Ja'Kobi Lane (WR) - Red Mountain
WISCONSIN BADGERS
James Durand (OG) - Basha