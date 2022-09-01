This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Casa Grande defensive end Grant Johnson received an offer from Clarke (Iowa). Saguaro quarterback Devon Dampier received an offer from Northern Colorado. Centennial center Anthony Chacon received an offer from Westminster (Pa.). Desert Mountain defensive end Nolan Clement received an offer from Navy. Paradise Honors cornerback Mikey Young received an offer from Ripon (Wisc.). Cesar Chavez cornerback Antwon Jenkins received an offer from Rocky Mountain (Mont.). Gilbert linebacker Cooper Zellner received his first offer from Rocky Mountain. Arizona College Prep quarterback Jayden Diaz received an offer from Simpson (Iowa). ALA-Ironwood cornerback Enrique Calzada received his first offer from Clarke. Hamilton tight end Preston Slaton received an offer from San Diego. Chandler offensive tackle Zarius Wells received an offer from Fort Lewis (Colo.).

Highland offensive tackle Caleb Lomu collected two more SEC offers. Tennessee and Auburn have raised the total of offers from the conference to five for the All-American lineman. Lomu (6-5, 265) will play in the 2023 All-American Game in San Antonio in January. He has taken three of his five allowed official visits thus far (Arizona, Utah, and Cal). Highland won the 6A Conference championship last year and will open this season at Desert Ridge on Friday. Tennessee kicks their year off a day earlier when the Vols will host Ball State in prime time. The SEC Network will have the game at 4 p.m. Josh Heupel enters his second season for UT. His seven regular season wins were the most for any first-year head coach in 2021. For Auburn, TJ Finley has won the starting quarterback job. The Tigers begin on Saturday against Mercer (Ga.). Finley played in nine games for Auburn last season, but had to beat out a pair of transfers. He is 6-7 and 250 pounds.

More than 390 players from the Class of 2022 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

One of the top receivers in the state is off the board as Ja'Kobi Lane committed to USC. The 6-4, 175-pound receiver from Red Mountain had 76 receptions for 990 yards and scored 14 touchdowns last season. Lane selected the Trojans over 17 other offers, including five from the Pac-12. He uses his size as an advantage, particularly on 50-50 balls at the goal line.





Chaparral defensive end Gavin Geweniger isn't just a highly-rated defensive lineman, he's also a top student (4.20 GPA). The 6-5, 255-pound defensive end committed to Stanford. Last season, Geweniger had 39 tackles and six sacks for the Firebirds, who played for the 6A Conference title for the second straight year. He selected the Cardinal over three other Pac-12 schools that he took official visits to - Arizona, Colorado, and Washington.



Hamilton safety Genesis Smith became the first senior to commit to one of the two Pac-12 schools in the state as he will be heading to Arizona. The 6-2, 185-pound defensive back likes the direction of the Wildcats' program.

"Everyone is united and you can tell that the program is definitely trending upward," Smith said in a text message. "I like how they would utilize me down there and the plan they have to change my body and help me play at a higher level. I also feel that the way they are turning this program around, it will be one of the top programs in the Pac-12 in a few years."

Smith had 40 tackles and intercepted four passes for the Huskies last season. He does well at making sure he is in the proper position to make a play.



Saguaro cornerback Levi Robins had a pair of Ivy League offers and he is taking up on one of them, committing to Columbia. The 5-10, 175-pound secondary player was offered by Columbia in April and later visited the New York City campus. Robins was impressed by the effort the school took in his recruitment.

"It was definitely the coaching staff," Robins said in a text message. "They all showed me so much love ever since I got offered and they have a great plan and role for me as soon as I get there next year. Also, having family living in New York definitely makes it feel like a home away from home for me."

Robins had 21 tackles and an interception for the Sabercats, who won the Open Division championship. That INT was returned for a score against Gilbert.





Another Valley player heading to the Ivy League is Jason Kirkland. The Mountain Ridge defensive end has committed to Cornell in New York's Finger Lakes region. The combination of education and FCS football made the difference for him. Kirkland visited several schools over the summer, including a stop at Cornell in July.

"The high-quality football combined with a great engineering program in the Ivy League was a huge draw," Kirkland said in a text message. "The coaches at Cornell have been very supportive throughout this whole process and I'm excited to play there!"

Last season, Kirkland had 14 tackles for the Mountain Lions with six of them sacks. He also recovered a pair of fumbles.



Southern Utah now has four commits from Arizona as Williams Field linebacker Breck Mullins announced he plans to attend the school in Cedar City. The 6-3, 230-pounder said he really loves the coaching staff. Mullins was a starter for the Black Hawks last season and had 63 tackles and two sacks. In addition to football, he also plays lacrosse. He's not distracted academically despite playing two sports. Mullins has a 3.90 GPA.



Mesquite linebacker Maddox Montoya received an offer from Puget Sound back in June. After a visit, he felt like it's a good fit and he committed to the Loggers.

"The atmosphere when I visited was great," Montoya said in a text message. "It felt like home and a place I could definitely see myself. The coaches pursued me a lot and I felt wanted, so it was an easy choice."

Montoya transferred to Mesquite from Hamilton and will start his senior year when the Wildcats play their sixth game.

