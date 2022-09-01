News More News
Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: 8/31

Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Auburn, Tennessee extend offers to Highland offensive tackle Lomu

UPDATED: 8/31/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 390 players from the Class of 2022 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.

This is a catch-up edition of the Recruiting Page as I was on vacation last week. Now that the season has begun, the updates will come weekly on Thursday mornings. After the season, we'll go back to the daily reports.

Highland offensive tackle Caleb Lomu collected two more SEC offers. Tennessee and Auburn have raised the total of offers from the conference to five for the All-American lineman. Lomu (6-5, 265) will play in the 2023 All-American Game in San Antonio in January. He has taken three of his five allowed official visits thus far (Arizona, Utah, and Cal). Highland won the 6A Conference championship last year and will open this season at Desert Ridge on Friday. Tennessee kicks their year off a day earlier when the Vols will host Ball State in prime time. The SEC Network will have the game at 4 p.m. Josh Heupel enters his second season for UT. His seven regular season wins were the most for any first-year head coach in 2021. For Auburn, TJ Finley has won the starting quarterback job. The Tigers begin on Saturday against Mercer (Ga.). Finley played in nine games for Auburn last season, but had to beat out a pair of transfers. He is 6-7 and 250 pounds.

Here's the rest of the offers since August 20:

Casa Grande defensive end Grant Johnson received an offer from Clarke (Iowa).
Saguaro quarterback Devon Dampier received an offer from Northern Colorado.
Centennial center Anthony Chacon received an offer from Westminster (Pa.).
Desert Mountain defensive end Nolan Clement received an offer from Navy.
Paradise Honors cornerback Mikey Young received an offer from Ripon (Wisc.).
Cesar Chavez cornerback Antwon Jenkins received an offer from Rocky Mountain (Mont.).
Gilbert linebacker Cooper Zellner received his first offer from Rocky Mountain.
Arizona College Prep quarterback Jayden Diaz received an offer from Simpson (Iowa).
ALA-Ironwood cornerback Enrique Calzada received his first offer from Clarke.
Hamilton tight end Preston Slaton received an offer from San Diego.
Chandler offensive tackle Zarius Wells received an offer from Fort Lewis (Colo.).

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

CLASS OF 2023 OFFERS

Christian Aguilar - Mountain Ridge (LB): Butler

Ryan Aguilar - Casteel (FS): Lewis & Clark

Tucker Allred - Liberty (LS): Lawrence, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jack Amer - Perry (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)

Brendan Anderson - Mountain Ridge (QB): St. Thomas, Yale

Isaac Anderson - Williams Field (SS): Jamestown, Knox, Lewis & Clark, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls

Payden Anderson - Queen Creek (DE): Arizona Christian

Strider Aston - Brophy (LB): Arizona Christian

CJ Ballard - Saguaro (OT): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Eli Barta - Mesa Mountain View (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Northern Arizona, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls

Matthew Bass - Chandler (OG): Adams State, Lake Forest, Washington Univ. (Mo.).

Braeden Belanger - ALA-Gilbert North (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Puget Sound

Ralph Bernard - Trevor Browne (DE): Colgate, Northern Arizona

Nathan Bilski - Verrado (LB): Arizona Christian, Puget Sound

David Bird - O'Connor (LS): California

Jadiem Birthwright - Pinnacle (S): Lake Forest

Matt Blau - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Lake Forest

Ryan Blum - Basha (C): Air Force, CENTRAL MICHIGAN, Columbia, Georgetown, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego

Rocco Bonini - Shadow Ridge (CB): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Luther

Caleb Boonzaayer - ALA-West Foothills (DE): Grinnell, Kalamazoo, Rose-Hulman

Caleb Botticello - Higley (DT): St. Norbert

Jackson Bowers - Mesa Mountain View (TE): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, Texas, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Yale

Deyon Bradley - Moon Valley (RB): Arizona Christian

Sam Brown - Marana (WR): Jamestown, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Taye Brown - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Georgetown, Idaho, Idaho State, Kansas State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, South Dakota

Tre Brown - Mesa (WR): Arizona Christian, Crown, Hastings, Puget Sound

Deshaun Buchanan - Basha (RB): Arizona, Grambling State, IDAHO, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, Utah Tech

Vincent Buckles - Chandler (WR): Lake Forest

Aidan Buggs - Casteel (OG): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Luther, Whittier

Jack Butler - Pusch Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Jamestown

John Butler - Saguaro (LB): Arizona, Idaho State, North Carolina Central, Northern Arizona

Carson Cagle - Campo Verde (OT): Presentation

Derek Calderon - Saguaro (LB): Luther

Enrique Calzada - ALA-Ironwood (CB): Clarke

Blake Cameron - Dobson (CB): California Lutheran

Colton Campbell - Williams Field (OG): SOUTHERN UTAH

Andrue Cannon - St. Mary's (TE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jake Carbajal - Corona del Sol (OG): Northern State

Tristan Carrera - Campo Verde (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Luther, Presentation

Ryan Carter - Willow Canyon (LS): Arizona Christian

Elijah Cazares - Arizona College Prep (TE): Beloit

Anthony Chacon - Centennial (C): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Knox, Luther, St. Olaf, Westminster

Roch Cholowsky - Hamilton (QB/P): New Mexico State

Mason Chorak - Saguaro (DE): Idaho State

Omar Cisneros - Boulder Creek (CB): Fort Lewis

Kavaughn Clark - Centennial (RB): Nevada, Northern Arizona

Nolan Clement - Desert Mountain (DE): Idaho State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, St. Thomas (Minn.), Utah Tech

Damian Coley - Salpointe (DE): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Jacob Condie - Desert Ridge (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Daniel Contreras - River Valley (OG): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Zachary Cook - Cesar Chavez (OL): Arizona Christian, Hastings, Western New Mexico

Vance Cooper - Paradise Honors (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Graceland, Knox, Presentation, St. Olaf

Zaccheus Cooper - Saguaro (RB): Alcorn State, Army, Idaho State, Montana State, Morgan State, New Mexico, Utah Tech

Christopher Cordero - Desert Edge (RB): Arizona Christian, Gannon, Westminster Coll. (Pa.), Wisconsin-River Falls

David Cordova II - Sabino (RB): Geneva, Puget Sound

Peyton Cornwell - Casteel (OG): Lewis & Clark

Shannon Coulter - Saguaro (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Lucas Crawford - Marana Mountain View (OG): Clarke

Ben Currence - O'Connor (WR): Mary

Myseth Currie - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Eastern New Mexico, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Stephon Daily - Sierra Linda (WR): Army, COLORADO STATE, Hawaii, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Washington State

Adam Damante - ALA-Gilbert North (QB): NORTHERN ARIZONA

Devon Dampier - Saguaro (QB): Air Force, Alcorn State, Arizona, Army, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Idaho State, Navy, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Pennsylvania, Rice, South Dakota, UTEP, Yale

Chandler Davis - Hamilton (DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona

Ryan Davis - O'Connor (DE): Boise State, Idaho State, KANSAS STATE, Montana State, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, South Dakota, Washington State

Saxon Davison - Mountain Ridge (LB): St. Norbert

Antonio Delgado - Desert Vista (LB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Southwest Baptist, Wisconsin-River Falls

Daniel Delponte - Millennium (LB): Arizona Christian

Jayden Diaz - Arizona College Prep (QB): Beloit, Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Knox, Presentation, Simpson, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tysson Donnell - Cesar Chavez (DT): Arizona Christian

Alex Doost - Mountain Ridge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Oregon State, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia

Dameon Draper - Millennium (SS): Arizona Christian

David Drinen - Saguaro (CB): Luther, Wisconsin-River Falls

Layton Duncan - Brophy (WR): Idaho State, Montana State, Morgan State, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado

James Durand - Basha (OG): Arizona, BYU, California, Colorado, Harvard, Indiana, Iowa State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Oregon State, Pennsylvania, Princeton, San Diego State, Utah, Utah State, WISCONSIN, Yale

AJ Dutchover - Highland (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Grinnell, SOUTHERN UTAH, Wisconsin-River Falls

Joshua Dye - Williams Field (RB): Northern Arizona

Josiah Dye - Williams Field (CB): Air Force, Army, New Mexico, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Lashown Ealim - Chandler (OG): Arizona Christian, Luther

Emyson Edmonds - Hamilton (CB): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tanner Emery - Safford (OT): SOUTHERN UTAH

Jack Endean - Tanque Verde (OT): Arizona, California, OKLAHOMA STATE

Deric English - Saguaro (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Florida State, Louisville, Michigan State, Missouri, Morgan State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Utah, Washington

Charles Ennis Jr. - Chandler (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Sean Esparza - Boulder Creek (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Puget Sound

Elijah Espinoza - McClintock (CB): Arizona Christian

Valentine Espinoza - Casa Grande (C): Presentation

Dominic Esposito - Higley (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Moses Everest - Carl Hayden (DE): Arizona Christian, Crown

Trey Fanene - Corona del Sol (OT): Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound

Chris Fasano - Mesquite (WR): Luther

Gage Felix - Salpointe (WR): Hastings

Brady Ferris - Willow Canyon (RB): Jamestown, Lake Forest

Dane Fidler - Apache Junction (CB): Lake Forest, Villanova (preferred walk-on)

Jasiah Flores - Shadow Ridge (DT): Arizona Christian

Kolten Ford - Queen Creek (K): Centenary

Aaron Francis - Central (LB): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark

Shea Freibaum - Saguaro (LS): Marshall, Oregon, Oregon State, San Jose State

David Fresneda - Buckeye (RB): Lewis & Clark

Ethan Fritz - Basha (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls

Roman Funk - Horizon (QB): Knox, Rose-Hulman

David Galindo - St. Mary's (LB): Jamestown

Will Galvan - Cactus (ATH): Arizona Christian, Jamestown

Anthony Garcia - Shadow Ridge (RB): Arizona Christian

Brysen Gardner - Centennial (K): Lake Forest, Ottawa, Presentation, Ripon, Wisconsin-River Falls

My'Keil Gardner - Liberty (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, OREGON, Oregon State, San Diego State, Texas, UCLA, USC, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin

William Garrett - Saguaro (OG): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Knox, Lake Forest, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Mekhi Gaskin - Sunnyside (FS): Doane

Luis Gastelum-Contreras - Brophy (OT): Clarke, Hastings, Jamestown, Luther

Logan Getejanc - Shadow Ridge (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Graceland, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Gavin Geweniger - Chaparral (DE): Air Force, Arizona, Boise State, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Nevada, Northwestern, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, STANFORD, UNLV, Washington, Washington State

Connor Gingg - Verrado (LB): Arizona Christian

Austin Glimpse - Sunrise Mountain (QB): Grinnell, Rose-Hulman, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES, Washington Univ. (Mo.), Wesleyan, Wisconsin-River Falls

Mekhi Godlove - Tolleson (OG): Arizona Christian

Nate Gomez - Campo Verde (CB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Dordt, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Presentation, St. Norbert

Rudy Gonzales - Cactus (QB): Graceland

Dailan Goodman - Salpointe (RB): Arizona Christian, Culver-Stockton, Presentation

Max Grady - Desert Vista (CB): Arizona Christian

Carlos Griffin - Saguaro (CB): Army, Syracuse

Rodrigo Guerrero - Trevor Browne (C): Willamette

Terrance Hall - Mountain Ridge (WR): Morgan State

Daunte Hamblin - Chandler (RB): Luther

Donnovan Hamblin - Chandler (LB): Luther

Carter Hancock - Higley (WR): Air Force, Columbia, Michigan (preferred walk-on)

Dominic Hanger - Chandler (LB): Adams State, Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)

Drayson Hatch - ALA-Queen Creek (K): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest

Khalil Hayes - Mountain Pointe (CB): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jaxon Haynes - Hamilton (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Drake, Lake Forest, Northern State, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kaleb Hefner - Canyon View (OT): Luther

Caleb Heidrick - Red Mountain (LB): Knox, Luther

Ethan Heinrich - Valley Christian (WR): Cal Lutheran

Liam Henry - Estrella Foothills (RB): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, Luther

Aiden Herring - Perry (DE): AIR FORCE, Army, Colgate, Columbia, Idaho, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Yale

David Hicks - Queen Creek (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, St. Norbert

Brennen Hills - Casteel (RB): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Luther, Knox, Nebraska Wesleyan, Presentation

Jake Hoel - Arizona College Prep (WR): Arizona Christian, Jamestown, Knox, Lake Forest, Luther

Gavin Hogencamp - River Valley (QB): Arizona Christian, Graceland

Joshua Holiday - Peoria (QB): Luther

Birdie Holloway - Chandler (C): Luther

Jase Hudson - Campo Verde (K): Crown, Luther

Clayton Hughes - Campo Verde (DT): Arizona Christian, Crown, Knox, Luther, St. Norbert

Jaden Humphrey - Desert Vista (DE): Arizona Christian

Kaleb Jackson-Carter - Desert Edge (OT): Idaho, Idaho State, Montana, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Diego State

Jesus Jacobo - Tolleson (OL): Arizona Christian

Antwon Jenkins - Cesar Chavez (CB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Crown, Eastern New Mexico, Ottawa, Rocky Mountain, St. Norbert, Western New Mexico

Mitch Jensen - ALA-Queen Creek (RB/LB): Colorado School of Mines, Northern State

Bryce Jewell - Pusch Ridge (CB): Rose-Hulman, Southwestern Univ. (Tex.)

Dominic Jewell - Willow Canyon (LB): Lake Forest, Presentation

Damian Jiles - Cactus (RB): Arizona Christian, Montana Tech, Wisconsin-River Falls

Amare Johnson - Casteel (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Grant Johnson - Casa Grande (DE): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Presbyterian, Presentation

Korey Johnson - Mountain Ridge (CB): Colorado School of Mines, Lake Forest, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas, Utah Tech

Mark Johnson - Paradise Honors (K): Puget Sound

Micah Johnson - Sunrise Mountain (WR): Grambling State, Montana, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, San Jose State

Zacary Johnson - Centennial (OT): Lake Forest, Norwich

Elijah Joplin - Marana (QB): Arizona Christian, Jamestown

Braeden Kaczmarek - Red Mountain (DE): Air Force, Idaho State, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Ashton Kamp - Northwestern Christian (QB): Lewis & Clark

Sirri Kandiyeli - Mesa Mountain View (OT): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Cornell, Harvard, Lehigh, Montana, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Pennsylvania, Princeton, South Dakota, Weber State

Juma Kashanda - Chandler (SS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Ottawa, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jason Kirkland - Mountain Ridge (DE): Brown, Butler, Colorado School of Mines, CORNELL, Morehead State, Rose-Hulman, San Diego, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas (Minn.), Valparaiso

Drew Klingman - Pusch Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian

Matthew Klopfenstein - Horizon (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, BAYLOR, Buffalo, California, Colorado, Houston, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, Massachusetts, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, San Diego State, Tennessee, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Saleche Koonooka - Centennial (DE): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dallas Kroh - Marana Mountain View (C): Knox, Puget Sound

Ethan Krominga - Canyon del Oro (RB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Lake Forest, St. Norbert

Asher Kroschel - Hamilton (FS): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Matthew Kruger - Sunnyslope (DT): Arizona Christian

Jonathan Kubat - Corona del Sol (RB): Arizona Christian

Cole Lalama - Queen Creek (LB): Arizona Christian

Dionte Lamaide - Saguaro (DE): Idaho

Ethan Lane - Basha (QB): Lake Forest, Luther

Ja'Kobi Lane - Red Mountain (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Colorado, Colorado State, Fresno State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Northern Iowa, Oregon, San Jose State, Texas A&M, USC, Utah

Sydney Lane - Moon Valley (DT): Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark, Willamette

Zurian Lapsley - Glendale (LB/RB): Eastern Washington, Sioux Falls, St. Norbert

Trey Largo - Mesquite (CB): Luther

Filemani Lauina - Shadow Ridge (LB): Arizona Christian

Sire LaVallee - Mesquite (SS): Lewis & Clark, Luther

Lenox Lawson - Red Mountain (WR): CENTRAL MICHIGAN, Idaho State, Montana State, New Mexico State, North Dakota, Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa, South Dakota State, Southern Utah, Washington State

Cooper LeDuc - Hamilton (CB): Albion, Butler, Lake Forest, New Mexico State, Sioux Falls, Southern Utah, St. Norbert

Na'Jai Lewis - Desert Edge (OT): Arizona Christian, Hastings

PJ Lewis - St. Mary's (FS): Lewis & Clark

Myles Libman - Pinnacle (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Arizona State, Columbia, Dartmouth, Georgetown, Idaho, Idaho State, Lehigh, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Pennsylvania, Portland State, Princeton, Utah Tech

Gavin Limongello - Apache Junction (QB): Knox, Lake Forest

Cole Linyard - Horizon (WR): Jamestown

Noah Locke - Paradise Honors (LB): Rose-Hulman

Caleb Lomu - Highland (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, BYU, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tennessee, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State

David Lopez - Brophy (RB): Jamestown

Aaron Loughran - Hamilton (LB): Albion, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

James Lujan Jr. - Williams Field (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Knox, Lewis & Clark

Luke Luna - Casa Grande (DT): Clarke

Jaxson Mack - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona Christian

Sean Madrid - Salpointe (LB): Clarke, Dakota Wesleyan, Presentation

Vinny Mansfield - Desert Edge (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls

Gage Maras - Boulder Creek (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Puget Sound

Ignacio Marquez - St. Mary's (OT): Jamestown, Knox, Lewis & Clark

Cole Marszalek - Millennium (LS): Arizona Christian, Texas State

Cole Martin - Basha (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Duke, Florida, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa State, Kansas, Louisville, LSU, Michigan State, Mississippi, Nebraska, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Notre Dame, OREGON, San Jose State, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Nicolas Martin - Chandler (OG): Adams State, Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Graceland, Lake Forest, Presentation, St. Olaf, Wisconsin-River Falls

Philip Maschue - St. Mary's (OT) - Jamestown

Gianni Mascolino - Coolidge (QB): Washington

Sean Mathews - Thunderbird (LB): Grinnell, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Presentation, Puget Sound, Rose-Hulman

Dylan Maza - Marcos de Niza (WR): Presentation

Kaiden McCarty - Eastmark (FS): Ottawa

Alex McLaughlin - Hamilton (LB): Air Force, Arizona, Army, Colorado, Idaho, Idaho State, Illinois State, Montana State, Navy, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, Southern Utah, St. Thomas, Utah Tech, Washington State, Weber State, Western Illinois

Wyatt Milkovic - Basha (LB): Army, BOISE STATE, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Clinton Moindi - Tolleson (WR): Arizona Christian

George Monreal - Saguaro (DT): Luther

Aaron Monroe Jr. - Centennial (CB): Arizona Christian

Maddox Montoya - Mesquite (LB): Arizona Christian, PUGET SOUND

Josh Morin - Heritage Academy Mesa (DE): Idaho State

Majel Morones - Campo Verde (DE): Presentation

Preston Mosher - Sunnyslope (DE): Dordt

Hudson Muller - Horizon (LB): Knox, St. Norbert

Breck Mullins - Williams Field (LB): SOUTHERN UTAH

Tyler Mustain - Pusch Ridge (LB): Northern Arizona

Belclem Namegabe - Coolidge (CB): Arizona Christian, Crown, Jamestown, Rocky Mountain, South Dakota School of Mines

Noah Narain - Gilbert (CB): Lewis & Clark

Ezekiel Nautu - Highland (CB): Bowdoin, Grinnell, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jace Nead - Highland (FS): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Presentation, St. Norbert

Blaise Nelson - Valley Vista (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Kyle Nelson - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): Idaho State

Chris Nimcheski - Saguaro (WR): Colorado School of Mines, South Dakota School of Mines

Andereya Nsubuga Jr. - Chandler (CB): Portland State

Marc O'Bannon - Perry (OG): Northern State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Aidan Olsen - Chandler (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Matthew Orthmann - Corona del Sol (DE): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, South Dakota School of Mines, Wisconsin-River Falls

Elijah Paige - Pinnacle (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, BYU, California, Cincinnati, Colorado, Colorado State, Duke, Indiana, Kansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Northwestern, NOTRE DAME, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, Stanford, Tennessee, UCLA, USC, Utah, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Marco Palafox - Arizona College Prep (C): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Luther, Knox, Presentation, Rose-Hulman, St. Norbert

Cristian Pando - Willcox (RB): Clarke, Hastings, Knox

Gavin Parks - Desert Edge (WR): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Johnny Parrish - Chino Valley (RB): Luther

Keona Peat - Corona del Sol (OG): Fort Valley State, Johnson C. Smith, Lincoln (Calif.)

Sebastian Perez - Desert Vista (DE): Arizona Christian

Gavin Peterson - Cienega (WR): Calumet

Dylan Petrick - Tanque Verde (OT): Adams State

Vincent Plancarte - Mohave (LS): Beloit, Knox

Hunter Pletka - San Tan Charter (DE): Knox

Demarion Postell - Tolleson (WR): Arizona Christian

Jaden Pyrah - Desert Edge (LB): Albion, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dion Quintana - Yuma Catholic (WR): La Verne

Mason Quitugua-Sanchez - Salpointe (FS): Puget Sound, St. Norbert, Whittier

Conner Raetzman - Salpointe (LB): Minot State

William Ralls - Hamilton (OG): Drake, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Daniel Rea - Hamilton (OG): Presentation

Cornell Reed Jr. - Sequoia Pathway (WR): Crown

Porter Reynolds - Queen Creek (LB): Colorado, Eastern Washington, Idaho State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Washington State, Weber State

Jose Rivera - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian, Knox

Prince Roberson - Cesar Chavez (WR): Arizona Christian

Brett Roberts - Marana Mountain View (LB): Arizona Christian

Dylan Roberts - Centennial (DT): Arizona, California, Colorado, Northern Arizona, NORTHWESTERN, Washington State

Levi Robins - Saguaro (CB): COLUMBIA, Michigan (preferred walk-on), Yale

Duce Robinson - Pinnacle (TE): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Clemson, Florida Atlantic, Florida State, Georgia, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, New Mexico, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pittsburgh, San Jose State, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington

Jayden Rogers - Mountain Ridge (P): Arizona Christian

Zack Rogowski - Canyon del Oro (WR): Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings

Josh Roman - Marana Mountain View (QB): Clarke, Lake Forest

Jett Roufus - O'Connor (DE): Arizona Christian, Central Coll. (Iowa), Knox

Carson Routhier - Desert Vista (OG): Arizona Christian

Jacobie Rucker - Pinnacle (RB): Lake Forest

Ty'ree Rudulph - Cesar Chavez (DE): Arizona Christian

Elian Ruiz - Marcos de Niza (OT): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Landon Sabetta - Perry (OT): Luther, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jerron Salazar - Arizona College Prep (FS): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Knox, Luther, Presentation, St. Norbert

Xavier Sanchez - Red Mountain (CB): Luther, Presentation

Jackson Sander - Higley (LB): Luther

Erick Santiago - Verrado (QB): Arizona Christian

Sinjin Schmitt - Boulder Creek (RB): Air Force

Brayden Scott - Tanque Verde (LB): Clarke

Dorae Scott - Basha (WR): New Mexico State

Sione Sekona - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Lake Forest

Tristan Shafer - Corona del Sol (LB): Graceland, Lewis & Clark

Mason Shea - Campo Verde (WR): Luther

Michael Shinkle - Hamilton (FS): Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Cole Shivers - Saguaro (CB): Arizona, Boise State, Buffalo, Colorado, Florida State, Fresno State, Iowa State, Kansas, Nevada, NORTHWESTERN, UNLV, Utah State, Washington State, Wisconsin

Will Short - Hamilton (LB): Presentation

JJ Silver - Queen Creek (RB): Arizona Christian, Eastern New Mexico, St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tyson Simmons - Basha (DE): Air Force, Colgate, Navy, Nevada

Preston Slaton - Hamilton (TE): Air Force, New Mexico State, San Diego

Genesis Smith - Hamilton (FS): Air Force, ARIZONA, Army, Cal, Colorado State, Florida A&M, Iowa State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Ohio, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, Tulane, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Yale

Rovelle Smith - O'Connor (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

CJ Snowden - Perry (CB): St. Norbert

Dom Solano - Cactus (DE): Idaho State, Lake Forest

Fredo Sotelo - Salpointe (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Jamestown, Lake Forest, Puget Sound

Tre' Spivey - Hamilton (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Colorado State, Kansas, Kansas State, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Portland State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin

Matt Spurlin - Willow Canyon (OG): Jamestown

Jackson Sriro - Sunnyslope (RB): Lake Forest, Presentation, Puget Sound

Hank Stabler - Paradise Honors (LB): Arizona Christian, Crown

Griffin Stalfort - Hamilton (C): AIR FORCE, New Mexico State

Richard Stallworth - Yuma Catholic (QB): Adams State, Lake Forest, Ottawa

Briton Stanton - Williams Field (WR): Alma, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Presentation

Derek Staples - Desert Vista (OG): Arizona Christian

Tanner Steffa - Casteel (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Biruk Stephens - Arizona College Prep (RB): Beloit, Crown, Knox, Lewis & Clark, Luther

Mason Stromstad - Marcos de Niza (LB/WR): Lake Forest, Montana Tech, South Dakota School of Mines, Whittier

Bryan Stroughter - Tempe (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Ayden Suba - Queen Creek (DE): Arizona Christian, Puget Sound

David Sweetman - Brophy (DT): Jamestown

Esaias Swindle - Desert Edge (DT): Albion, Arizona Christian, Lewis & Clark

Matthew Swink - Hamilton (K): Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound

Nick Switzer - Hamilton (RB): Lewis & Clark, New Mexico State

Hyrum Tanner - Empire (WR): Clarke, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings

Rune Tepult - Liberty (LB): Arizona Christian

Colin Tibbs - Verrado (CB): Arizona Christian, Colorado School of Mines, Sioux Falls

Viliani Tongotea - Buckeye (RB): Arizona Christian

Matthew Tran - Arizona College Prep (LB): Knox, Luther

Gary Tucker - Mountain Pointe (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Brody Turner - Chandler (OG/DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Drew Vanderah - Arizona College Prep (CB): Grinnell, St. Norbert

Mason VanDerToorn - Horizon (SS): St. Norbert, Wisconsin-River Falls

Traven Vigenser - Desert Vista (WR): North Dakota

Issac Villalobos - Tombstone (DT): Ottawa

Layton Vining - Liberty (OT): IDAHO

Juan Virgen Jr. - Verrado (SS): Arizona Christian, Whittier

Julien Virgen - Verrado (RB): Arizona Christian

Kaden Wagner - Chino Valley (LB): Jamestown, Northern Arizona, Western New Mexico

Blake Ware - O'Connor (LB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Puget Sound

A'Mauri Washington - Chandler (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Iowa State, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State

Demari Washington - Centennial (FS): Army, Colorado, Sioux Falls

Pierson Watson - Coconino (LB): Air Force, BYU, Nevada, Northern Arizona, South Dakota, Weber State

Will Way - Pusch Ridge (OT/DE): Idaho State, Northern Arizona, South Dakota, Washington State

Jonathan Webb - Paradise Honors (LB): Crown

Jake Weidinger - Flagstaff (WR): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Zarius Wells - Chandler (OT): Adams State, Fort Lewis, South Dakota School of Mines

Magnum West - Saguaro (DE): Arizona Christian, Carnegie Mellon, Lake Forest, South Dakota School of Mines, St. Thomas (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Doran Wetzel - Ironwood (LB): Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls

Mason Whitener - Verrado (OT): Arizona Christian

Bryson Wilke - Willow Canyon (K): Arizona Christian

Sam Williams - Brophy (FS): Arizona Christian

Shahid Wilson - Millennium (CB): Adams State, Montana State, North Dakota

Jaron Winters - Mountain Ridge (C): Fort Lewis, Mayville State

Tanner Wood - River Valley (LB/RB): Arizona Christian

Jamaal Young - Marcos de Niza (WR): Jamestown, Presentation, Wisconsin-River Falls

Mikey Young - Paradise Honors (CB): Arizona Christian, Clarke, Crown, Presentation, Ripon

Manuel Zamorano - Canyon del Oro (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Cooper Zellner - Gilbert (LB): Rocky Mountain

Red Mountain WR Ja'Kobi Lane commits to USC

UPDATED: 8/31/22

It's been a flurry of activity in these two weeks leading up to the start of the season. Several players decided to get their recruitment taken care of before the daily grind of their senior years on the field.

One of the top receivers in the state is off the board as Ja'Kobi Lane committed to USC. The 6-4, 175-pound receiver from Red Mountain had 76 receptions for 990 yards and scored 14 touchdowns last season. Lane selected the Trojans over 17 other offers, including five from the Pac-12. He uses his size as an advantage, particularly on 50-50 balls at the goal line.

Chaparral defensive end Gavin Geweniger isn't just a highly-rated defensive lineman, he's also a top student (4.20 GPA). The 6-5, 255-pound defensive end committed to Stanford. Last season, Geweniger had 39 tackles and six sacks for the Firebirds, who played for the 6A Conference title for the second straight year. He selected the Cardinal over three other Pac-12 schools that he took official visits to - Arizona, Colorado, and Washington.


Hamilton safety Genesis Smith became the first senior to commit to one of the two Pac-12 schools in the state as he will be heading to Arizona. The 6-2, 185-pound defensive back likes the direction of the Wildcats' program.

"Everyone is united and you can tell that the program is definitely trending upward," Smith said in a text message. "I like how they would utilize me down there and the plan they have to change my body and help me play at a higher level. I also feel that the way they are turning this program around, it will be one of the top programs in the Pac-12 in a few years."

Smith had 40 tackles and intercepted four passes for the Huskies last season. He does well at making sure he is in the proper position to make a play.


Saguaro cornerback Levi Robins had a pair of Ivy League offers and he is taking up on one of them, committing to Columbia. The 5-10, 175-pound secondary player was offered by Columbia in April and later visited the New York City campus. Robins was impressed by the effort the school took in his recruitment.

"It was definitely the coaching staff," Robins said in a text message. "They all showed me so much love ever since I got offered and they have a great plan and role for me as soon as I get there next year. Also, having family living in New York definitely makes it feel like a home away from home for me."

Robins had 21 tackles and an interception for the Sabercats, who won the Open Division championship. That INT was returned for a score against Gilbert.


Another Valley player heading to the Ivy League is Jason Kirkland. The Mountain Ridge defensive end has committed to Cornell in New York's Finger Lakes region. The combination of education and FCS football made the difference for him. Kirkland visited several schools over the summer, including a stop at Cornell in July.

"The high-quality football combined with a great engineering program in the Ivy League was a huge draw," Kirkland said in a text message. "The coaches at Cornell have been very supportive throughout this whole process and I'm excited to play there!"

Last season, Kirkland had 14 tackles for the Mountain Lions with six of them sacks. He also recovered a pair of fumbles.


Southern Utah now has four commits from Arizona as Williams Field linebacker Breck Mullins announced he plans to attend the school in Cedar City. The 6-3, 230-pounder said he really loves the coaching staff. Mullins was a starter for the Black Hawks last season and had 63 tackles and two sacks. In addition to football, he also plays lacrosse. He's not distracted academically despite playing two sports. Mullins has a 3.90 GPA.


Mesquite linebacker Maddox Montoya received an offer from Puget Sound back in June. After a visit, he felt like it's a good fit and he committed to the Loggers.

"The atmosphere when I visited was great," Montoya said in a text message. "It felt like home and a place I could definitely see myself. The coaches pursued me a lot and I felt wanted, so it was an easy choice."

Montoya transferred to Mesquite from Hamilton and will start his senior year when the Wildcats play their sixth game.

Chaparral DE Gavin Geweniger
Chaparral DE Gavin Geweniger
Hamilton S Genesis Smith
Hamilton S Genesis Smith
Saguaro CB Levi Robins
Saguaro CB Levi Robins
Mesquite LB Maddox Montoya (Photo Courtesy of Maddox Montoya)
Mesquite LB Maddox Montoya (Photo Courtesy of Maddox Montoya)

CLASS OF 2023 COMMITMENTS

AIR FORCE FALCONS

Aiden Herring (DE) - Perry
Griffin Stalfort (C) - Hamilton

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Genesis Smith (FS) - Hamilton

BAYLOR BEARS

Matthew Klopfenstein (TE) - Horizon

BOISE STATE BRONCOS

Wyatt Milkovic (LB) - Basha

BYU COUGARS

Jackson Bowers (TE) - Mesa Mountain View
Pierson Watson (LB) - Coconino

CENTRAL MICHIGAN CHIPPEWAS

Ryan Blum (C) - Basha
Lenox Lawson (WR) - Red Mountain

COLORADO STATE RAMS

Stephon Daily (WR) - Sierra Linda

COLUMBIA LIONS

Levi Robins (CB) - Saguaro

CORNELL BIG RED

Jason Kirkland (DE) - Mountain Ridge

IDAHO VANDALS

Deshaun Buchanan (RB) - Basha
Layton Vining (OT) - Liberty

KANSAS STATE WILDCATS

Ryan Davis (DE) - O'Connor

NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS

Myseth Currie (WR) - Cesar Chavez
Adam Damante (QB) - ALA-Gilbert North
Braeden Kaczmarek (DE) - Red Mountain
Porter Reynolds (LB) - Queen Creek

NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS

Alex Doost (OT) - Mountain Ridge
Dylan Roberts (DT) - Centennial
Cole Shivers (CB) - Saguaro

NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH

Elijah Paige (OT) - Pinnacle

OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS

Jack Endean (OT) - Tanque Verde

OREGON DUCKS

My'Keil Gardner (DE) - Liberty
Cole Martin (CB) - Basha

PUGET SOUND LOGGERS

Maddox Montoya (LB) - Mesquite

SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES HARDROCKERS

Austin Glimpse (QB) - Sunrise Mountain

SOUTHERN UTAH THUNDERBIRDS

Colton Campbell (OG) - Williams Field
AJ Dutchover (OG) - Highland
Tanner Emery (OT) - Safford
Breck Mullins (LB) - Williams Field

STANFORD CARDINAL

Gavin Geweniger (DE) - Chaparral

USC TROJANS

Ja'Kobi Lane (WR) - Red Mountain

WISCONSIN BADGERS

James Durand (OG) - Basha

