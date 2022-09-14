UPDATED: 9/14/22

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 390 players from the Class of 2022 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Times for games are given in Arizona time.

Last week brought an out-of-state road trip for the Hamilton Huskies. Shortly after arriving in Las Vegas last Thursday, the team took a tour of the UNLV campus and athletic facilities. While the game on Friday against Bishop Gorman didn't live up to expectations (a 45-0 HHS loss), one of the Huskies' players received something new. Linebacker Alex McLaughlin got an offer from the Rebels on Tuesday. The 6-2, 200-pounder is leading Hamilton in tackles with 16 and has already hit the stat sheet this year with a sack, an interception, a forced fumble, a blocked punt, and a touchdown (on the INT). McLaughlin had a conversation with UNLV linebackers coach Michael Bruno when he found out about the offer. It will be a high noon kickoff for UNLV in Allegiant Stadium against North Texas (2-1) this Saturday. It will be the teams' first regular season meeting in 22 years. The Rebels limited Cal to just 20 points last Saturday (tied for fewest by a Pac-12 school vs. UNLV since 1991), but lost to the Golden Bears, 20-14. UNLV (1-1) is trying to go 2-1 for only the second time since 2009.



A pair of players collected offers this week from Southern Utah. Getting them from the Thunderbirds were Zurian Lapsley and Josiah Dye. Lapsley is a 6-3, 210-pound outside linebacker and running back at Glendale. He was a First Team All-4A Skyline Region selection last season at defensive line. Lapsley had 58 tackles and 2.5 sacks. Lapsley has been out so far this year due to injury and sadly, found out on Tuesday that it is his ACL and he will miss his senior season. Fortunately, his junior film should provide him an opportunity to continue at the next level. Dye is a 6-1, 185-pound cornerback at Williams Field. He has helped lead the Black Hawks to a 2-0 start by being tied for the team lead in tackles with 14. Ten of those came in last week's victory over Chaparral (along with a forced fumble). Dye now has seven Division I offers. Southern Utah will be on the road again this week, but will return to playing an FCS school. The Thunderbirds are looking to bounce back from a 73-7 loss at Utah to drop them to 1-1. SUU will be at Western Illinois (0-2), who also played a Power Five team last Saturday (a 62-10 loss to Minnesota). Mountain View alum Mata'ava Ta'ase has 108 receiving yards and a touchdown for the T-Birds this year.



Logan Getejanc is in his third year as a starter at Shadow Ridge. The 6-1, 265-pound offensive guard earned an offer last Friday from Saint John's University in Minnesota. Getejanc was a First Team All-Dysart District selection last year. He's hard working and versatile (can also play center). Getejanc is one of the Stallions' team captains this season. Saint John's is ranked No. 2 nationally in the latest D3football.com poll. The Johnnies (2-0) return to action this week after their bye at No. 21 Bethel University (Minn.). The Royals come in at 1-1. This is SJU's highest ranking since 2007.

Apache Junction has started the season at 2-0. Leading the Prospectors in tackles is cornerback Dane Fidler (with 14). The 6-foot, 180-pound cornerback gained an offer on Wednesday from Knox College in Illinois. Fidler announced the offer following a conversation with Knox head coach Aaron Willits. Like Getejanc, Fidler is one of AJHS' team captains. Knox (1-1) its first Midwest Conference (Div. III) game last Saturday at Ripon (Wisc.), 33-6. The Prairie Fire is on the road this Saturday at Lake Forest (Ill.).



Here's the rest of the offers since last Thursday:

Thunderbird linebacker Sean Mathews received an offer from Whittier (Calif.).

Sabino kicker Steven Bishopp received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Basha cornerback Keire Earl received his first offer from Culver-Stockton (Mo.).



This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period from December 14-16. Those are the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.