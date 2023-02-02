Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: SIGNINGS
Williams Field's Dye brothers staying together at UTEP
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 230 players from the Class of 2023 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
For the last two seasons, Williams Field has seen a Dye make an impact on the field both on offense and defense. Running back Joshua Dye and his twin brother, defensive back Josiah Dye, helped the Black Hawks reach the 2021 6A semifinals and then another trip to the playoffs in '22 where WFHS battled Salpointe before falling in overtime.
The pair had announced some offers throughout the recruiting process, but neither had made a commitment until Wednesday. To no surprise, the messages on social media came within six minutes of each other as each made their college choices. Both Joshua and Josiah will continue to play together, and presumably live together, on the campus of the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP).
"What helped make my decision was knowing what I'm working with and how comfortable I am," Joshua said in a text message. "They've told me their plan with me, so it's good knowing I have a program that knows what to do with me. On top of that, it's super nice, great culture, and is a good conference (Conference USA) for my brother and me to grow."
Joshua rushed for 704 yards and nine touchdowns as the team's No. 2 back. He posted 100-yard games against Higley and in both games against Salpointe. Joshua made his first appearance on varsity as a sophomore (four games) and totaled 1,499 yards in his 24 career games.
Josiah led Williams Field in tackles last season with 75. He forced four fumbles and had double-digit tackles against Chaparral, Casteel, and Queen Creek. Like his brother, Josiah played in four games as a sophomore. In 27 career games with the Black Hawks, he made 142 tackles.
It's one thing to make it to D-I in college, it's another to be able to continue to do it with your twin.
"It's a dream come true," Joshua said. "We've been wanting this since we were little. Just truly blessed and thankful for the people who've helped me get this opportunity. My brother and I had always done everything together, so it would be hard to separate from my partner in crime."
The Dyes are two of the 13 signees for UTEP on Wednesday. Overall, between the two signing periods and transfers, the Miners inked a total of 39 players. UTEP finished 5-7 last season and will begin its season in Alabama on Aug. 26 against Jacksonville State.
CLASS OF 2023 SIGNINGS
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Aiden Herring (DE) - Perry
Korey Johnson (CB) - Mountain Ridge
Griffin Stalfort (C) - Hamilton
AKRON ZIPS
Drew Nicolson (LS) - Corona del Sol (walk-on)
ALCORN STATE BRAVES
Zaccheus Cooper (RB) - Saguaro
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Taye Brown (LB) - Hamilton
Nolan Clement (DE) - Desert Edge (walk-on)
Toafia Fruean (DT) - Buena (walk-on)
Dominic Hanger (LB) - Chandler (walk-on)
Christian Madoski (DE) - Mountain Ridge (walk-on)
Tyler Mustain (LB) - Pusch Ridge (walk-on)
Jacob Rasmussen (DE) - Thatcher (walk-on)
Genesis Smith (FS) - Hamilton
Zarius Wells (OT) - Chandler (walk-on)
ARIZONA CHRISTIAN FIREBIRDS
Gustavo Arellano (LB) - Nogales
Ryan Carter (LS) - Willow Canyon
Shannon Coulter (WR) - Saguaro
Tyson Donnell (DT) - Cesar Chavez
Dameon Draper (SS) - Millennium
Charles Ennis Jr. (RB) - Chandler
Michael Galaz (CB) - Gila Ridge
Robert Gant (TE) - West Point
Juan Martinez (OL) - La Joya
Adam Navarette (DB) - Superior
Jaiden Pacheco (DB) - San Tan Foothills
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
Joseph Allen (SS) - Highland (walk-on)
Coleson Arends (TE) - Pinnacle (walk-on)
Jack Kaimipono Bal (FS) - Centennial (walk-on)
John Butler (DL) - Saguaro (walk-on)
Sirri Kandiyeli (OT) - Mesa Mountain View
Carston Kieffer (K) - Corona del Sol (walk-on)
Lenox Lawson (S) - Red Mountain
Connor Lopez (TE) - Poston Butte (walk-on)
Cole Marszalek (LS) - Millennium (walk-on)
Tommy Romano (FS) - Notre Dame (walk-on)
Griffin Schureman (OT) - Queen Creek (walk-on)
Isaac Stopke (RB) - Lake Havasu (walk-on)
Shahid Wilson (CB) - Millennium (walk-on)
Jamaal Young (WR) - Marcos de Niza (walk-on)
ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS
Dominic Esposito (WR) - Higley
Carlos Griffin (CB) - Saguaro
AUGUSTANA (S. DAK.) VIKINGS
Jaxon Haynes (WR) - Hamilton
Austin Johnston (WR) - Eastmark
Mack Molander (QB) - Eastmark
BAYLOR BEARS
Matthew Klopfenstein (TE) - Horizon
BLACK HILLS STATE YELLOW JACKETS
Roman Carrasco (OT) - Desert Edge
Gage Maras (C) - Boulder Creek
Dion Quintana (WR) - Yuma Catholic
Rune Tepolt (LB) - Liberty
BOISE STATE BRONCOS
Wyatt Milkovic (LB) - Basha
BROCKPORT GOLDEN EAGLES
Ravi Bushanam (RB) - Arizona College Prep
BYU COUGARS
Jackson Bowers (TE) - Mesa Mountain View
Drew Cowart (QB) - ALA-Queen Creek (walk-on)
Pierson Watson (LB) - Coconino
Prince Zombo (WR) - Liberty (walk-on)
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS
David Bird (LS) - O'Connor
CARROLL COLL. (MONT.) FIGHTING SAINTS
Jayden Diaz (QB) - Arizona College Prep
CARROLL UNIV. (WISC.) PIONEERS
Matthew Swink (K) - Hamilton
CENTRAL MICHIGAN CHIPPEWAS
Ryan Blum (C) - Basha
CHARLOTTE 49ERS
Kyle Cunanan (K) - Sunnyslope (walk-on)
COLGATE RAIDERS
Ralph Bernard (DE) - Trevor Browne
COLORADO MESA MAVERICKS
Erich Fecke-Stoudt (OT) - Combs
COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES OREDIGGERS
Mitchell Jensen (RB/LB) - ALA-Queen Creek
Bryce Jewell (CB) - Pusch Ridge
Chris Nimcheski (WR) - Saguaro
COLORADO STATE RAMS
Stephon Daily (WR) - Sierra Linda
COLUMBIA LIONS
Levi Robins (CB) - Saguaro
CONCORDIA COLL. (MINN.) COBBERS
James Lujan Jr. (OT) - Williams Field
CONCORDIA UNIV. (WISC.) FALCONS
Jayden Carbajal (SS) - Sunnyslope
Roman Funk (QB) - Horizon
CORNELL BIG RED
Jason Kirkland (DE) - Mountain Ridge
CROWN STORM
Xavier Bueno (LB) - Marcos de Niza
CSU-PUEBLO THUNDERWOLVES
Christopher Arviso II (QB) - Mountain Pointe
Matteus Bugg (CB) - Williams Field
Christopher Cordero (RB) - Desert Edge
Layton Duncan (WR) - Brophy
DRAKE BULLDOGS
Christian Aguilar (LB) - Mountain Ridge
Jacob Condie (TE) - Desert Ridge
Cody Judge (WR) - Chaparral
Drew Tapley (QB) - Desert Mountain
EASTERN NEW MEXICO GREYHOUNDS
JJ Silver (LB) - Queen Creek
FORT HAYS STATE TIGERS
Elijah Lynn (DT) - Moon Valley
Keron Watson (TE) - Cienega
FORT LEWIS SKYHAWKS
Caleb Botticello (DT) - Higley
Omar Cisneros (CB) - Boulder Creek
Logan Getejanc (OG) - Shadow Ridge
GANNON GOLDEN KNIGHTS
Jack Butler (LB) - Pusch Ridge
HAMLINE PIPERS
Trey Guerra (RB) - Canyon View
HASTINGS BRONCOS
Matthew Johanson (WR) - Greenway
Ethan Krominga (CB) - Canyon del Oro
Jake Purdy (DE) - River Valley
Jake Weidinger (WR) - Flagstaff
HAWAII RAINBOW WARRIORS
Kaleb Jackson Carter (OT) - Desert Edge
IDAHO VANDALS
Deshaun Buchanan (RB) - Basha
Dionte Lamaide (DE) - Saguaro
Layton Vining (OT) - Liberty
JAMESTOWN JIMMIES
Isaac Anderson (SS) - Williams Field
Aidan Buggs (OG) - Casteel
Evan Smith (LB) - Lake Havasu
KANSAS STATE WILDCATS
Ryan Davis (DE) - O'Connor
Tre Spivey (WR) - Hamilton
LAKE FOREST FORESTERS
CJ Ballard (OT) - Saguaro
Anthony Chacon (C) - Centennial
Charlie Fiedler (WR) - Sunnyslope
William Garrett (OG) - Saguaro
Zacary Johnson (OT) - Centennial
Matthew Kruger (DT) - Sunnyslope
Nicolas Martin (OG) - Chandler
Preston Mosher (DE) - Sunnyslope
Gino Rocca (DT) - Higley
Jackson Sander (LB) - Higley
Blake Ware (LB) - O'Connor
LUTHER NORSE
Evan Aguirre (WR) - Youngker
Alex Campos (WR) - Eastmark
Liam Henry (RB) - Estrella Foothills
MARY MARAUDERS
Ethan Heinrich (WR) - Valley Christian
Antwon Jenkins (CB) - Cesar Chavez
MAYVILLE STATE COMETS
Marcus Jones (LB) - Marcos de Niza
MINOT STATE BEAVERS
Jaron Winters (C) - ALA-West Foothills
MONTANA STATE BOBCATS
Dom Solano (DE) - Cactus
MONTANA STATE NORTHERN LIGHTS
Logan James (QB) - Wickenburg
NAVY MIDSHIPMEN
Tyson Simmons (DE) - Basha
NEBRASKA-KEARNEY LOPERS
Saieed Hasan (SS) - Peoria
NEBRASKA WESLEYAN PRAIRIE WOLVES
Brennen Hills (RB) - Casteel
Michael Quezada (RB) - Tolleson
NEW MEXICO LOBOS
Devon Dampier (QB) - Saguaro
NORTH CENTRAL CARDINALS
Alex Jacobo (LS) - Hamilton
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Cade Alisa (OT) - Poston Butte (walk-on)
Eli Barta (OG) - Mesa Mountain View (walk-on)
Kyle Bartnik (TE) - Perry (walk-on)
Tre Brown (WR) - Mesa (walk-on)
Jackson Browning (LB) - Basha (walk-on)
Drake Cluff (WR) - ALA-Queen Creek (walk-on)
Myseth Currie (WR) - Cesar Chavez
Adam Damante (QB) - ALA-Gilbert North
Chandler Davis (DE) - Hamilton (walk-on)
Jefferson Giles (C) - Red Mountain (walk-on)
Carter Hancock (WR) - Higley (walk-on)
Braeden Kaczmarek (DE) - Red Mountain
Salehe Koonooka (DE) - Centennial (walk-on)
Kahoua Leha (OG) - Mountain Pointe (walk-on)
Nikita McCrimon (WR) - Westwood (walk-on)
Alex McLaughlin (LB) - Hamilton
Ryan Meza (SS) - ALA-Queen Creek (walk-on)
Aaron Monroe Jr. (CB) - Centennial (walk-on)
Blaise Nelson (WR) - Valley Vista
Matthew Orthmann (DE) - Corona del Sol (walk-on)
Cole Revis (WR/K) - Catalina Foothills (walk-on)
Porter Reynolds (LB) - Queen Creek
Colin Tibbs (CB) - Verrado (walk-on)
NORTHERN COLORADO BEARS
Kyle Nelson (TE) - Heritage Academy Mesa
Andereya Nsubuga Jr. (CB) - Chandler
Richard Stallworth (QB) - Yuma Catholic
NORTHERN STATE WOLVES
Jake Carbajal (OG) - Corona del Sol
NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS
Alex Doost (OT) - Mountain Ridge
Dylan Roberts (DT) - Centennial
Cole Shivers (CB) - Saguaro
OKLAHOMA BAPTIST BISON
Landen Francis (LB) - Prescott
OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS
Jack Endean (OT) - Tanque Verde
Shea Freibaum (LS) -Saguaro (walk-on)
OREGON DUCKS
My'Keil Gardner (DE) - Liberty
Cole Martin (CB) - Basha
A'Mauri Washington (DT) - Chandler
OTTAWA SPIRIT
Brady Alfonso (OT) - Willow Canyon
Abram Alonzo (OT) - Gila Ridge
Arturo Alvarez (RB) - Nogales
Andre Branch (RB) - Fairfax
Elijah Cazares (TE) - Arizona College Prep
Bryton Cox (C) - Williams
Brayden Faber (LB) - Gila Ridge
Xander Flowers (C) - Lake Havasu
Jesse Garcia (DL) - Centennial
Oliver Gonzalez (OL) - Cibola
Jamier Gutierrez (K) - O'Connor
Kaleb Hefner (OT) - Canyon View
Jake Hoel (WR) - Arizona College Prep
Jadis Hollaway (LB) - Canyon View
Mar'zhon Hooks (LB) - Cesar Chavez
Xander Martin (TE) - Goldwater
Kelton Mason (WR) - Mesa
Kaiden McCarty (FS) - Eastmark
Omar Sanchez (LB) - Nogales
Issac Villalobos (DT) - Tombstone
Aiden Wander (LB) - Arete Prep
Diego Ybarra (RB) - Douglas
Kaden Zordani (QB) - Horizon
QUINCY HAWKS
Marcus Oberriter (QB) - Holbrook
ROCKY MOUNTAIN BATTLIN' BEARS
Jordan Legg (QB/K) - Dobson
Belclem Namegabe (CB) - Coolidge
Parker Pettit (OT) - Gilbert
Carson Routhier (OG) - Desert Vista
Derek Staples (OG) - Desert Vista
SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES HARDROCKERS
Austin Glimpse (QB) - Sunrise Mountain
Austin Vincent (WR) - Williams Field
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE JACKRABBITS
Jack Amer (QB) - Perry
SOUTHERN UTAH THUNDERBIRDS
Brendan Anderson (QB) - Mountain Ridge
Colton Campbell (OG) - Williams Field
AJ Dutchover (OG) - Highland
Tanner Emery (OT) - Safford
Cooper LeDuc (CB) - Hamilton
Nathan Manzanarez (FS) - Desert Edge (walk-on)
Josh Morin (DE) - Heritage Academy Mesa
Breck Mullins (LB) - Williams Field
Jayden Rogers (P) - Mountain Ridge
Mason Stromstad (LB) - Marcos de Niza
Jacob Trampp (OT) - Eastmark (walk-on)
SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE MUSTANGS
Jonathan Kubat (RB) - Corona del Sol
STANFORD CARDINAL
Gavin Geweniger (DE) - Chaparral
Myles Libman (WR) - Pinnacle (walk-on)
UAB BLAZERS
Mason Chorak (OT) - Saguaro
UNIVERSIDAD DE LAS AMERICAS PUEBLA AZTECAS
Marco Palafox (C) - Arizona College Prep
USC TROJANS
Ja'Kobi Lane (WR) - Red Mountain
Elijah Paige (OT) - Pinnacle
UTAH UTES
Caleb Lomu (OT) - Highland
UTAH TECH TRAILBLAZERS
William Bontrager (RB) - Estrella Foothills (walk-on)
UTEP MINERS
Joshua Dye (RB) - Williams Field
Josiah Dye (CB) - Williams Field
VILLANOVA WILDCATS
Dane Fidler (CB) - Apache Junction (walk-on)
WASHBURN ICHABODS
Zachary Cook (OL/DL) - Cesar Chavez
Jay'Len Rushing (RB) - Mountain Pointe
WASHINGTON UNIV. (MO.) BEARS
Matthew Bass (OG) - Chandler
WEBER STATE WILDCATS
Will Way (OT) - Pusch Ridge
WESTERN NEW MEXICO MUSTANGS
Lorenzo Duran (DT) - Yuma Catholic
Cole Lalama (LB) - Queen Creek
Ryker Scott (DE) - ALA-Queen Creek
Seth Stoner (OG) - Yuma Catholic
William Urbina (C) - Sabino
Kaden Wagner (DT) - Chino Valley
Alex Ybarra (DE) - Casa Grande
WISCONSIN BADGERS
James Durand (OG) - Basha
WISCONSIN-RIVER FALLS FALCONS
Jake Hilton (WR) - Prescott