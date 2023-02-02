UPDATED: 2/2/23

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 230 players from the Class of 2023 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

For the last two seasons, Williams Field has seen a Dye make an impact on the field both on offense and defense. Running back Joshua Dye and his twin brother, defensive back Josiah Dye, helped the Black Hawks reach the 2021 6A semifinals and then another trip to the playoffs in '22 where WFHS battled Salpointe before falling in overtime.

The pair had announced some offers throughout the recruiting process, but neither had made a commitment until Wednesday. To no surprise, the messages on social media came within six minutes of each other as each made their college choices. Both Joshua and Josiah will continue to play together, and presumably live together, on the campus of the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP).

"What helped make my decision was knowing what I'm working with and how comfortable I am," Joshua said in a text message. "They've told me their plan with me, so it's good knowing I have a program that knows what to do with me. On top of that, it's super nice, great culture, and is a good conference (Conference USA) for my brother and me to grow."

Joshua rushed for 704 yards and nine touchdowns as the team's No. 2 back. He posted 100-yard games against Higley and in both games against Salpointe. Joshua made his first appearance on varsity as a sophomore (four games) and totaled 1,499 yards in his 24 career games.

Josiah led Williams Field in tackles last season with 75. He forced four fumbles and had double-digit tackles against Chaparral, Casteel, and Queen Creek. Like his brother, Josiah played in four games as a sophomore. In 27 career games with the Black Hawks, he made 142 tackles.

It's one thing to make it to D-I in college, it's another to be able to continue to do it with your twin.

"It's a dream come true," Joshua said. "We've been wanting this since we were little. Just truly blessed and thankful for the people who've helped me get this opportunity. My brother and I had always done everything together, so it would be hard to separate from my partner in crime."

The Dyes are two of the 13 signees for UTEP on Wednesday. Overall, between the two signing periods and transfers, the Miners inked a total of 39 players. UTEP finished 5-7 last season and will begin its season in Alabama on Aug. 26 against Jacksonville State.

