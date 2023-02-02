News More News
Gridiron Arizona's 2023 Recruiting Update: SIGNINGS

Williams Field CB Josiah Dye
Chris Eaton • ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Williams Field's Dye brothers staying together at UTEP

UPDATED: 2/2/23

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 230 players from the Class of 2023 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

For the last two seasons, Williams Field has seen a Dye make an impact on the field both on offense and defense. Running back Joshua Dye and his twin brother, defensive back Josiah Dye, helped the Black Hawks reach the 2021 6A semifinals and then another trip to the playoffs in '22 where WFHS battled Salpointe before falling in overtime.

The pair had announced some offers throughout the recruiting process, but neither had made a commitment until Wednesday. To no surprise, the messages on social media came within six minutes of each other as each made their college choices. Both Joshua and Josiah will continue to play together, and presumably live together, on the campus of the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP).

"What helped make my decision was knowing what I'm working with and how comfortable I am," Joshua said in a text message. "They've told me their plan with me, so it's good knowing I have a program that knows what to do with me. On top of that, it's super nice, great culture, and is a good conference (Conference USA) for my brother and me to grow."

Joshua rushed for 704 yards and nine touchdowns as the team's No. 2 back. He posted 100-yard games against Higley and in both games against Salpointe. Joshua made his first appearance on varsity as a sophomore (four games) and totaled 1,499 yards in his 24 career games.

Josiah led Williams Field in tackles last season with 75. He forced four fumbles and had double-digit tackles against Chaparral, Casteel, and Queen Creek. Like his brother, Josiah played in four games as a sophomore. In 27 career games with the Black Hawks, he made 142 tackles.

It's one thing to make it to D-I in college, it's another to be able to continue to do it with your twin.

"It's a dream come true," Joshua said. "We've been wanting this since we were little. Just truly blessed and thankful for the people who've helped me get this opportunity. My brother and I had always done everything together, so it would be hard to separate from my partner in crime."

The Dyes are two of the 13 signees for UTEP on Wednesday. Overall, between the two signing periods and transfers, the Miners inked a total of 39 players. UTEP finished 5-7 last season and will begin its season in Alabama on Aug. 26 against Jacksonville State.

Williams Field RB Joshua Dye (Photo Courtesy of Joshua Dye)

CLASS OF 2023 SIGNINGS

AIR FORCE FALCONS

Aiden Herring (DE) - Perry
Korey Johnson (CB) - Mountain Ridge
Griffin Stalfort (C) - Hamilton

AKRON ZIPS

Drew Nicolson (LS) - Corona del Sol (walk-on)

ALCORN STATE BRAVES

Zaccheus Cooper (RB) - Saguaro

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Taye Brown (LB) - Hamilton
Nolan Clement (DE) - Desert Edge (walk-on)
Toafia Fruean (DT) - Buena (walk-on)
Dominic Hanger (LB) - Chandler (walk-on)
Christian Madoski (DE) - Mountain Ridge (walk-on)
Tyler Mustain (LB) - Pusch Ridge (walk-on)
Jacob Rasmussen (DE) - Thatcher (walk-on)
Genesis Smith (FS) - Hamilton
Zarius Wells (OT) - Chandler (walk-on)

ARIZONA CHRISTIAN FIREBIRDS

Gustavo Arellano (LB) - Nogales
Ryan Carter (LS) - Willow Canyon
Shannon Coulter (WR) - Saguaro
Tyson Donnell (DT) - Cesar Chavez
Dameon Draper (SS) - Millennium
Charles Ennis Jr. (RB) - Chandler
Michael Galaz (CB) - Gila Ridge
Robert Gant (TE) - West Point
Juan Martinez (OL) - La Joya
Adam Navarette (DB) - Superior
Jaiden Pacheco (DB) - San Tan Foothills

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

Joseph Allen (SS) - Highland (walk-on)
Coleson Arends (TE) - Pinnacle (walk-on)
Jack Kaimipono Bal (FS) - Centennial (walk-on)
John Butler (DL) - Saguaro (walk-on)
Sirri Kandiyeli (OT) - Mesa Mountain View
Carston Kieffer (K) - Corona del Sol (walk-on)
Lenox Lawson (S) - Red Mountain
Connor Lopez (TE) - Poston Butte (walk-on)
Cole Marszalek (LS) - Millennium (walk-on)
Tommy Romano (FS) - Notre Dame (walk-on)
Griffin Schureman (OT) - Queen Creek (walk-on)
Isaac Stopke (RB) - Lake Havasu (walk-on)
Shahid Wilson (CB) - Millennium (walk-on)
Jamaal Young (WR) - Marcos de Niza (walk-on)

ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS

Dominic Esposito (WR) - Higley
Carlos Griffin (CB) - Saguaro

AUGUSTANA (S. DAK.) VIKINGS

Jaxon Haynes (WR) - Hamilton
Austin Johnston (WR) - Eastmark
Mack Molander (QB) - Eastmark

BAYLOR BEARS

Matthew Klopfenstein (TE) - Horizon

BLACK HILLS STATE YELLOW JACKETS

Roman Carrasco (OT) - Desert Edge
Gage Maras (C) - Boulder Creek
Dion Quintana (WR) - Yuma Catholic
Rune Tepolt (LB) - Liberty

BOISE STATE BRONCOS

Wyatt Milkovic (LB) - Basha

BROCKPORT GOLDEN EAGLES

Ravi Bushanam (RB) - Arizona College Prep

BYU COUGARS

Jackson Bowers (TE) - Mesa Mountain View
Drew Cowart (QB) - ALA-Queen Creek (walk-on)
Pierson Watson (LB) - Coconino
Prince Zombo (WR) - Liberty (walk-on)

CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS

David Bird (LS) - O'Connor

CARROLL COLL. (MONT.) FIGHTING SAINTS

Jayden Diaz (QB) - Arizona College Prep

CARROLL UNIV. (WISC.) PIONEERS

Matthew Swink (K) - Hamilton

CENTRAL MICHIGAN CHIPPEWAS

Ryan Blum (C) - Basha

CHARLOTTE 49ERS

Kyle Cunanan (K) - Sunnyslope (walk-on)

COLGATE RAIDERS

Ralph Bernard (DE) - Trevor Browne

COLORADO MESA MAVERICKS

Erich Fecke-Stoudt (OT) - Combs

COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES OREDIGGERS

Mitchell Jensen (RB/LB) - ALA-Queen Creek
Bryce Jewell (CB) - Pusch Ridge
Chris Nimcheski (WR) - Saguaro

COLORADO STATE RAMS

Stephon Daily (WR) - Sierra Linda

COLUMBIA LIONS

Levi Robins (CB) - Saguaro

CONCORDIA COLL. (MINN.) COBBERS

James Lujan Jr. (OT) - Williams Field

CONCORDIA UNIV. (WISC.) FALCONS

Jayden Carbajal (SS) - Sunnyslope
Roman Funk (QB) - Horizon

CORNELL BIG RED

Jason Kirkland (DE) - Mountain Ridge

CROWN STORM

Xavier Bueno (LB) - Marcos de Niza

CSU-PUEBLO THUNDERWOLVES

Christopher Arviso II (QB) - Mountain Pointe
Matteus Bugg (CB) - Williams Field
Christopher Cordero (RB) - Desert Edge
Layton Duncan (WR) - Brophy

DRAKE BULLDOGS

Christian Aguilar (LB) - Mountain Ridge
Jacob Condie (TE) - Desert Ridge
Cody Judge (WR) - Chaparral
Drew Tapley (QB) - Desert Mountain

EASTERN NEW MEXICO GREYHOUNDS

JJ Silver (LB) - Queen Creek

FORT HAYS STATE TIGERS

Elijah Lynn (DT) - Moon Valley
Keron Watson (TE) - Cienega

FORT LEWIS SKYHAWKS

Caleb Botticello (DT) - Higley
Omar Cisneros (CB) - Boulder Creek
Logan Getejanc (OG) - Shadow Ridge

GANNON GOLDEN KNIGHTS

Jack Butler (LB) - Pusch Ridge

HAMLINE PIPERS

Trey Guerra (RB) - Canyon View

HASTINGS BRONCOS

Matthew Johanson (WR) - Greenway
Ethan Krominga (CB) - Canyon del Oro
Jake Purdy (DE) - River Valley
Jake Weidinger (WR) - Flagstaff

HAWAII RAINBOW WARRIORS

Kaleb Jackson Carter (OT) - Desert Edge

IDAHO VANDALS

Deshaun Buchanan (RB) - Basha
Dionte Lamaide (DE) - Saguaro
Layton Vining (OT) - Liberty

JAMESTOWN JIMMIES

Isaac Anderson (SS) - Williams Field
Aidan Buggs (OG) - Casteel
Evan Smith (LB) - Lake Havasu

KANSAS STATE WILDCATS

Ryan Davis (DE) - O'Connor
Tre Spivey (WR) - Hamilton

LAKE FOREST FORESTERS

CJ Ballard (OT) - Saguaro
Anthony Chacon (C) - Centennial
Charlie Fiedler (WR) - Sunnyslope
William Garrett (OG) - Saguaro
Zacary Johnson (OT) - Centennial
Matthew Kruger (DT) - Sunnyslope
Nicolas Martin (OG) - Chandler
Preston Mosher (DE) - Sunnyslope
Gino Rocca (DT) - Higley
Jackson Sander (LB) - Higley
Blake Ware (LB) - O'Connor

LUTHER NORSE

Evan Aguirre (WR) - Youngker
Alex Campos (WR) - Eastmark
Liam Henry (RB) - Estrella Foothills

MARY MARAUDERS

Ethan Heinrich (WR) - Valley Christian
Antwon Jenkins (CB) - Cesar Chavez

MAYVILLE STATE COMETS

Marcus Jones (LB) - Marcos de Niza

MINOT STATE BEAVERS

Jaron Winters (C) - ALA-West Foothills

MONTANA STATE BOBCATS

Dom Solano (DE) - Cactus

MONTANA STATE NORTHERN LIGHTS

Logan James (QB) - Wickenburg

NAVY MIDSHIPMEN

Tyson Simmons (DE) - Basha

NEBRASKA-KEARNEY LOPERS

Saieed Hasan (SS) - Peoria

NEBRASKA WESLEYAN PRAIRIE WOLVES

Brennen Hills (RB) - Casteel
Michael Quezada (RB) - Tolleson

NEW MEXICO LOBOS

Devon Dampier (QB) - Saguaro

NORTH CENTRAL CARDINALS

Alex Jacobo (LS) - Hamilton

NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS

Cade Alisa (OT) - Poston Butte (walk-on)
Eli Barta (OG) - Mesa Mountain View (walk-on)
Kyle Bartnik (TE) - Perry (walk-on)
Tre Brown (WR) - Mesa (walk-on)
Jackson Browning (LB) - Basha (walk-on)
Drake Cluff (WR) - ALA-Queen Creek (walk-on)
Myseth Currie (WR) - Cesar Chavez
Adam Damante (QB) - ALA-Gilbert North
Chandler Davis (DE) - Hamilton (walk-on)
Jefferson Giles (C) - Red Mountain (walk-on)
Carter Hancock (WR) - Higley (walk-on)
Braeden Kaczmarek (DE) - Red Mountain
Salehe Koonooka (DE) - Centennial (walk-on)
Kahoua Leha (OG) - Mountain Pointe (walk-on)
Nikita McCrimon (WR) - Westwood (walk-on)
Alex McLaughlin (LB) - Hamilton
Ryan Meza (SS) - ALA-Queen Creek (walk-on)
Aaron Monroe Jr. (CB) - Centennial (walk-on)
Blaise Nelson (WR) - Valley Vista
Matthew Orthmann (DE) - Corona del Sol (walk-on)
Cole Revis (WR/K) - Catalina Foothills (walk-on)
Porter Reynolds (LB) - Queen Creek
Colin Tibbs (CB) - Verrado (walk-on)

NORTHERN COLORADO BEARS

Kyle Nelson (TE) - Heritage Academy Mesa
Andereya Nsubuga Jr. (CB) - Chandler
Richard Stallworth (QB) - Yuma Catholic

NORTHERN STATE WOLVES

Jake Carbajal (OG) - Corona del Sol

NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS

Alex Doost (OT) - Mountain Ridge
Dylan Roberts (DT) - Centennial
Cole Shivers (CB) - Saguaro

OKLAHOMA BAPTIST BISON

Landen Francis (LB) - Prescott

OKLAHOMA STATE COWBOYS

Jack Endean (OT) - Tanque Verde
Shea Freibaum (LS) -Saguaro (walk-on)

OREGON DUCKS

My'Keil Gardner (DE) - Liberty
Cole Martin (CB) - Basha
A'Mauri Washington (DT) - Chandler

OTTAWA SPIRIT

Brady Alfonso (OT) - Willow Canyon
Abram Alonzo (OT) - Gila Ridge
Arturo Alvarez (RB) - Nogales
Andre Branch (RB) - Fairfax
Elijah Cazares (TE) - Arizona College Prep
Bryton Cox (C) - Williams
Brayden Faber (LB) - Gila Ridge
Xander Flowers (C) - Lake Havasu
Jesse Garcia (DL) - Centennial
Oliver Gonzalez (OL) - Cibola
Jamier Gutierrez (K) - O'Connor
Kaleb Hefner (OT) - Canyon View
Jake Hoel (WR) - Arizona College Prep
Jadis Hollaway (LB) - Canyon View
Mar'zhon Hooks (LB) - Cesar Chavez
Xander Martin (TE) - Goldwater
Kelton Mason (WR) - Mesa
Kaiden McCarty (FS) - Eastmark
Omar Sanchez (LB) - Nogales
Issac Villalobos (DT) - Tombstone
Aiden Wander (LB) - Arete Prep
Diego Ybarra (RB) - Douglas
Kaden Zordani (QB) - Horizon

QUINCY HAWKS

Marcus Oberriter (QB) - Holbrook

ROCKY MOUNTAIN BATTLIN' BEARS

Jordan Legg (QB/K) - Dobson
Belclem Namegabe (CB) - Coolidge
Parker Pettit (OT) - Gilbert
Carson Routhier (OG) - Desert Vista
Derek Staples (OG) - Desert Vista

SOUTH DAKOTA SCHOOL OF MINES HARDROCKERS

Austin Glimpse (QB) - Sunrise Mountain
Austin Vincent (WR) - Williams Field

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE JACKRABBITS

Jack Amer (QB) - Perry

SOUTHERN UTAH THUNDERBIRDS

Brendan Anderson (QB) - Mountain Ridge
Colton Campbell (OG) - Williams Field
AJ Dutchover (OG) - Highland
Tanner Emery (OT) - Safford
Cooper LeDuc (CB) - Hamilton
Nathan Manzanarez (FS) - Desert Edge (walk-on)
Josh Morin (DE) - Heritage Academy Mesa
Breck Mullins (LB) - Williams Field
Jayden Rogers (P) - Mountain Ridge
Mason Stromstad (LB) - Marcos de Niza
Jacob Trampp (OT) - Eastmark (walk-on)

SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA STATE MUSTANGS

Jonathan Kubat (RB) - Corona del Sol

STANFORD CARDINAL

Gavin Geweniger (DE) - Chaparral
Myles Libman (WR) - Pinnacle (walk-on)

UAB BLAZERS

Mason Chorak (OT) - Saguaro

UNIVERSIDAD DE LAS AMERICAS PUEBLA AZTECAS

Marco Palafox (C) - Arizona College Prep

USC TROJANS

Ja'Kobi Lane (WR) - Red Mountain
Elijah Paige (OT) - Pinnacle

UTAH UTES

Caleb Lomu (OT) - Highland

UTAH TECH TRAILBLAZERS

William Bontrager (RB) - Estrella Foothills (walk-on)

UTEP MINERS

Joshua Dye (RB) - Williams Field
Josiah Dye (CB) - Williams Field

VILLANOVA WILDCATS

Dane Fidler (CB) - Apache Junction (walk-on)

WASHBURN ICHABODS

Zachary Cook (OL/DL) - Cesar Chavez
Jay'Len Rushing (RB) - Mountain Pointe

WASHINGTON UNIV. (MO.) BEARS

Matthew Bass (OG) - Chandler

WEBER STATE WILDCATS

Will Way (OT) - Pusch Ridge

WESTERN NEW MEXICO MUSTANGS

Lorenzo Duran (DT) - Yuma Catholic
Cole Lalama (LB) - Queen Creek
Ryker Scott (DE) - ALA-Queen Creek
Seth Stoner (OG) - Yuma Catholic
William Urbina (C) - Sabino
Kaden Wagner (DT) - Chino Valley
Alex Ybarra (DE) - Casa Grande

WISCONSIN BADGERS

James Durand (OG) - Basha

WISCONSIN-RIVER FALLS FALCONS

Jake Hilton (WR) - Prescott

